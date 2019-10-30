16 People You Forgot Played for the Miami Dolphins

Aqib Talib will likely never put on a Miami Dolphins uniform, but don’t let that prevent you from purchasing one yourself.

In what will eventually be remembered as one of the most-interesting deadline deals in recent history, the Dolphins drew inspiration from the Cleveland Browns and decided to buy a draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland famously acquired Brock Osweiler (and his erroneous contract) from the Houston Texans for a 2nd-round draft pick. Knowing their season was lost from the beginning, the Browns used their excess cap space to park Osweiler’s cap hit on their payroll and obtained a coveted draft pick in return. The Texan’s mistake benefited the Browns’ rebuilding process, and Miami is hoping the Rams’ error does the same for them.

I wonder if Bill Polian can't wrap his head around the Moneyball-esque trade the #Browns made for Brock Osweiler a few years ago. The player it netted them? Nick Chubb. pic.twitter.com/3VbObb4IxI — Jeff D Lowe+ Streaming Service (@JeffDLowe) September 30, 2019

From a football standpoint, it’s a wise move. Acquiring assets for cash is typically the best move you can make – you don’t have to give up anything in return.

And just as legendary as Osweiler is to the Browns, Talib will be the same for Miami. Which got us thinking about all the other Miami Dolphins players that we forgot once suited up for this team.

Whether it’s a Hall of Famer making a pit-stop in sunny Florida, or it was an interesting character shockingly brought in by leadership, these players are all recognizable for what they’ve accomplished outside the Dolphins’ organization.

In fact, you probably forget they were once here entirely. Check out which players previously dabbled in the Miami heat down below:

Joey Porter

Joey Porter‘s 2008 season was exceptional. In fact, you could argue it’s the best statistical season any linebacker has had for the Miami Dolphins – and the Dolphins have had some stellar, Hall of Fame linebackers throughout their history.

4 forced fumbles, 17.5 sacks, 18 tackles for a loss, and 25 quarterback hits are just the highlights of his nearly-perfect season. If it wasn’t for Chad Pennington‘s miraculous turnaround (coming off of an injury the year before), Porter would easily be the team’s MVP.

Gaining a reputation as one of the dirtiest players in the NFL, Porter was not only a productive player, but a popular personality as well. His candor may have irked a few coaching staffs, but players enjoyed playing beside him, and his least productive season with Miami (2007) is still better than most pass rushers the Dolphins have had since Porter was released in 2010.

Cortland Finnegan

A player shorter than I was notorious for starting fights with the receivers he was asked to cover, and I kind of dig it. In 2010 alone, Finnegan was fined for incidents involving Steve Smith (New York Giants), Chris Kuper and infamously Andre Johnson.

Never Forget when Andre Johnson and Cortland Finnegan threw hands 👀🥊 pic.twitter.com/rmYX93NTtd — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 21, 2019

Finnegan made the Pro Bowl in 2009 as a member of the Tennessee Titans, but by the time he arrived in Miami he was best utilized for his veteran presence more than his playing ability.

Fortunately (or unfortunately) for Dolphins fans, Finnegan never tumbled with an opposing receiver while with the team, forcing us all to reminisce about the time he pissed off Andre Johnson.

Mario Williams

Miami got so tired of watching Mario Williams ruin their playoff chances that Mike Tannenbaum decided to overpay a player that was clearly content milking the rest of his career.

Williams signed a 2-year, $17m contract with Miami, but was active for just 13 games that season. A healthy scratch for the other 3 games, Williams’ lofty salary cap hit gave the Dolphins 13 tackles and 1.5 sacks in return.

The Mario Williams release was academic for the Dolphins. Was benched in October, in part because Andre Branch was simply a better player. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 16, 2017

It was pretty evident Williams career was done when the Buffalo Bills released him, and honestly, Miami deserved the nonexistent production they received from a one-time great pass rusher.

Will Allen

Will Allen played with the Dolphins longer than anyone else on this list (5 seasons to be exact), so it’s not like he’s the most unforgettable player, but how many of you were reminded of his tenure when he was arrested back in 2015 for running a Ponzi scheme?

Allen started 59 games with Miami and was simply adequate throughout his tenure; though I think it’s fair to say that we would all take Will Allen over Eric Rowe if we had the chance.

Sometimes you just have to be thankful for those “basic” players that allow you to turn your rebuilding efforts elsewhere.

Evan Mathis

As we sit here and complain about this team’s putrid offensive line, just remember that we’ve been botching offensive line prospects for over a decade (see Joe Berger).

Evan Mathis was active for 7 games with the Miami Dolphins in 2008 and then released the following year. Over the next 7 years, Mathis started 75 games and was active for 97 of them – predominantly playing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

He earned first-team All Pro in 2013 and was a two-time Pro Bowler (2013-2014). Safe to say, Miami messed this one up.

Lousaka Polite & Jorvorskie Lane

I don’t think there’s a single Dolphins fan that dislikes either of these players. If anything, Chandler Cox is evidence that this fanbase loves themselves some hard-hitting fullbacks.

These were two of the quietest players this team has ever had, and yet, we all still view these two as the legendary fullbacks they are. It’s almost as if their disappearance justifies Miami’s mediocrity all these years.

Dolphin standout Fullback Lousaka Polite (08-10), during his 3 seasons he converted 41 of 43 attempts on 3rd or 4th and 1 situations. pic.twitter.com/GItSny6lRR — Miami Dolphins🐬🆙 (@AquaAndOrange13) April 22, 2017

There was a time where Lousaka Polite converted EVERY SINGLE 3rd or 4th-and-1 carry. I believe the statistic was up to 25-straight conversions (before he was finally stuffed). It was astonishing to watch these two groove lanes, and it’s tragic that their position started to become extinct.

If you have any doubts that the fullback position will return, just take a look at how Patrick Mahomes dislocated his kneecap running a QB sneak. Think teams are going to take notice and continue to risk their most prized possessions? Give it to the bulldogs lining up with their hand in the ground….they’ll convert it for you every time.

Rob Ninkovich

You all remember that legendary New England Patriots player that used to be a Miami Dolphin, right? No, not Wes Welker, but the defender that was active for 5 games with the Dolphins between 2007-2008, and subsequently started 101 games for the Patriots between 2009-2016? Yeah, that guy that got away.

Nickovich never made a Pro Bowl in his career, but that won’t stop him from being enshrined in the Patriots Hall of Fame.

He’s not on this list for anything he did as a person or player; he’s here to remind us just how poorly the Dolphins have identified (or evolved) talent since Don Shula left.

Matt Bryant

Recently released by the Atlanta Falcons, Matt Bryant spent almost 11 seasons with the club. His 1,163 total points easily surpasses their last infamous “oldtimer”, Morten Anderson, who accumulated 806 points with the Falcons.

Matt Bryant has played his final game for the Falcons and most likely final game ever in NFL Team cut Bryant today (@EvanBirchfield has it 1st) NFL league source tells me plan is to sign former Georgia Southern kicker Younghoe Koo pic.twitter.com/ZVadbXUUl6 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 29, 2019

Bryant was active for 3 games with the Dolphins back in 2004 when Olindo Mare went down with an injury. Hard to say the Dolphins lost out on this one, as the team has had a successful run identifying Special Teams standouts; with Andrew Franks and Matt Haack being the only “misses” since 2000.

Marc Colombo

This turnstile was greased up more than Bryant McKinney, Tyson Clabo or Jonathan Martin ever were for the Dolphins. Colombo’s last season in the NFL was the polar opposite of his time with the Dallas Cowboys, where Colombo was a solid right tackle for the club and his offensive line coach, Tony Sparano.

For as much grief as we can give him for his lack of success with the Dolphins, I think it’s best we keep that to ourselves. Colombo is currently the lead singer and rhythm guitarist for his heavy metal band, Free Reign. Let me know how voicing your opinion works out for you.

Arian Foster & Larry Johnson

Although Larry Johnson has voiced some interesting opinions on social media recently, he was once a coveted running back in the league. Arian Foster can also be heard voicing his opinion on everything from legalizing marijuana to social justice on his podcast, Now What (with Arian Foster).

Oculus: The building they erected after 9/11 Oculus: In shape of an 👁 Oculus: Retractable roof, like an 👁 Oculus: The dome in the Pantheon in Rome Oculus: The All Seeing 👁 *A ritual blaspheming Jesus, on the blood of 9/11 victims Live on TV* https://t.co/dgwT9Q6cuL — Larry Johnson (@2LarryJohnson7) October 25, 2019

Both running backs were perennial pro bowlers that were once some of the top running backs in the league. Fast-forward to the end of their careers, and they went out like a retired couple moving down to Florida.

Johnson was active for 1 game and has 1 rushing attempt for 2 yards.

Arian Foster was active for 4 games and recorded 55 rushing yards on 22 attempts (2.5 yards-per-carry). He retired in the middle of the season using health and family as a reason for leaving the game, but it was evident that Foster wasn’t fully recovered from rupturing his achilles tendon in 2015.

still a kanye fan but kanye is an irrational man spewing ahistorical drivel. your black american friends probably have taken a history class. kanye admittedly doesn’t read. if you’re position is the same, what’s that say? https://t.co/J8aOaswxcg — feeno (@ArianFoster) October 26, 2019

Unfortunately for Dolphins fans, football players don’t go into the Hall of Fame with all of their teams listed on their plaque. Thus, their Dolphins careers will likely be overlooked. Pity.

Knowshown Moreno

This guy still mystifies me. Knowshown Moreno is the football version of method acting (where the actor/actress gets so into character that they forget who they really are and begin living their life as if they’re the character they’re portraying).

The infamous scene of him crying a waterfall of tears is the meme of his career, but Moreno came to the Dolphins with a legitimate chance to be the #1 running back. And my lord did he nearly take advantage of that opportunity. In the 3 games he was active for, Moreno rushed for 148 yards on 31 carries (a 4.8 YPC average). If it wasn’t for tearing his ACL, Moreno may have been able to extend his Dolphins career. Instead, all we have are those 3 promising games to live off of.

Michael Egnew

I know Jordan Cameron, Julius Thomas and the rest of Miami’s piss-poor tight ends over the past decade have helped you forget about Michael Egnew….but I don’t think we can ever forget this failed experiment.

He was Mike Gesicki before Mike Gesicki was a thing. Poor Mike Gesicki.

Quinton Coples

The former New York Jets 1st-round pick (16th-overall) was nonexistent for the Dolphins. After being released by the Jets, Quinton Coples signed with Miami and was active for 6 games. He didn’t record a single statistic while with the team, even though he participated in 100 total snaps (defense: 77 snaps; special teams: 23 snaps).

Similar to former 1st-round picks that are currently on the roster (Robert Nkemdiche, Taco Charlton, and *dare I say* Josh Rosen), he sucked.

Greg Jennings

This one is actually pretty funny.

During Free Agency, the Minnesota Vikings really wanted Mike Wallace and offered him more money than Miami did. Not wanting to play up in Minnesota, Wallace decided to sign with the Dolphins. After missing out on Wallace, plan B for Minnesota was to sign Greg Jennings.

For two seasons, Jennings played in Minnesota and Wallace played in Miami. After the 2014 season, Miami traded the disgruntled Wallace to Minnesota and the Vikings released Jennings.

To replace the recently-traded Wallace, Miami signs free agent Greg Jennings.

Greg Jennings says it's time for the Dolphins to rely more on Ryan Tannehill. pic.twitter.com/GK5UR6ulwA — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 16, 2016

Neither player worked out for either team, but it’s ironic to watch them both fail twice with the same two players.

~~

Let me know who else we may have missed. Though honestly, can you really blame us?