2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason

Forecasting Miami’s Free Agency and Draft Classes for the 2019 Season

The new league year begins Wednesday, but we are merely hours away from the official legal tampering period. Under the guise of an oxymoron, the NFL doesn’t divulge the behind-the-scenes mischief of free agency. Discussions between agents and teams regarding the crop of players set to hit the market start way back in the fall, leading up to a primetime event as the league seizes the spotlight, yet again, in mid-March.

Retention of a coaching staff helps forecast the future of a given team. Under Adam Gase, predicting the Dolphins moves became easier each year. Now, with Brian Flores at the controls, pundits are left to connect their own dots.

Despite their best efforts, the Dolphins’ brass pulled back the curtain, ever-so-slightly, to give us an idea of the new direction. Under Flores, and first-time General Manager Chris Grier, we can gather that the Dolphins will seek the following traits in a player:

– High character

– High football acumen

– Prioritize football

– Team-oriented individuals

– Leadership and communication skills

Those are the buzz words provided to us by Flores and Grier during their otherwise mundane press availability appearances. We also ascertain the types of players Miami might prefer under the new tutelage. Based on previous roster decisions regarding individual position groups, coaching staff connections, draft visits, and the carefully crafted media responses, we assume the Dolphins will prioritize the following on-field traits:

Offense

– Athletic quarterback

– Capable backs in the passing game

– The reintroduction of a fullback in Miami

– Tight ends that can squeeze down in-line and block

– Offensive linemen that are athletic enough, but play with power (allows for scheme versatility)

Defense

– Heavy-handed defensive linemen with astute eye-discipline (two-gap players)

– Linebackers that can run, hit, blitz, and cover

– Cornerbacks that excel in change-of-direction (short-shuttle and 3-cone standouts)

– Match-up oriented and role-based safeties (cover the TE, play MOF SAF, etc.)

Limited by current cash considerations, the Dolphins need to clear the decks before any spending can occur. So, we start with player cuts (some already enacted).

Dolphins 2019 Cuts: ($5,900,000 available pre-cuts)

Position Player 2019 Cap Relief QB Ryan Tannehill $13,188,332 WR Devante Parker $9,387,000 WR Danny Amendola $6,000,000 TE Nick O’Leary $900,000 LG Josh Sitton $5,000,000 OG Ted Larsen $1,524,998 DE Robert Quinn $12,932,332 DE Andre Branch $7,000,000 DT Akeem Spence $3,250,000 LB Kiko Alonso $4,772,500 SAF T.J. McDonald -$1,002,000

Total Cap Savings = $62,953,162

Estimated available cap space for 2019: ~$68.8 M

Some serious house-cleaning had to be done. Mike Tannenbaum lived up to his reputation of burying the organization with contracts for veteran players priced way above the market. Miami could maintain the status quo by rolling these salaries forward and continue to kick the can down the road, and this will be looked out through a “tanking” lens, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Purging the roster of over-valued players isn’t taking, it’s smart business.

Dolphins Renewed Contracts:

Position Player Contract (Years/Total $) RT Ja’Wuan James 4 years, $36 M ($9 M APY) DE William Hayes 1 year, $4 M DT Ziggy Hood 1 year, $1.5 M RB Brandon Bolden 2 years, $3 M ($1.5 M APY) ILB Mike Hull 1 year, $900 K OC Jake Brendel 1 year, $650 K WR Leonte Carroo 1 year, $700 K WR Isaiah Ford 1 years, $600 K

Total 2019 Money Spent on Renewals: $18,850,000

Remaining Cap Allowance: $49,950,000

Future Ring of Honor inductee Cam Wake’s Dolphins’ career comes to an end with 98 sacks in aqua. Other notable names not renewed: LB Stephone Anthony, RB Frank Gore, TE MarQueis Gray, OT Sam Young, QB Brock Osweiler, QB David Fales.

This leaves significant holes at quarterback, interior offensive line, defensive line and cornerback. The safety position needs more bodies as well, as Miami will be playing exponentially more dime and quarter defense in 2019.

Free Agency:

SIGNED: DE Trey Flowers (Patriots)

Total: 5 years, $75,000,000

2019 hit: $15,000,000

The Dolphins entered the market with plans to avoid the big contract, but Brian Flores won the power-struggle and nabs his guy. Flowers is a unique exception to the big spending alarms during free agency. He’s already had success in this program and scheme, so Miami might view this as “keeping their own.”

Flowers slots in as a base five-technique with the flexibility to kick inside and play the three-technique, or slide outside and rush from the seven-technique; essentially, he can play any position on the defensive line. Expect Flowers’ 70% defensive workload from 2018 to increase closer to 80%.

This deal makes Flowers the sixth highest-paid defensive end in the NFL.

SIGNED: DT Mike Pennel (Jets)

Total: 2 years, $9,000,000

2019 hit: $4,500,000

At 330 pounds, Mike Pennell serves as the space eater in Patrick Graham’s defense. Pennell played with Graham in Green Bay from 2014-2016 and just finished a two-year stint with the Jets. Pennel is a productive player that fits the mold (heavy-handed, excels with his eye-discipline).

Pennel played 16 games in both of the last two seasons and functions as a two-gapping run-defending mountain.

This contract makes Pennel the 32nd highest paid interior defensive linemen in the NFL.

SIGNED: RG A.J. Cann (Jaguars)

Total: 3 years, $12,000,000

2019 hit: $4,000,000

Cann hit a valley in 2018 after an impressive 2017 campaign. Cann has the power Miami is looking for on the offensive line (drops his anchor, rarely allowing a bull rush), but bends and moves well enough to operate in space.

The Dolphins will value players of Cann’s makeup that allows the scheme to change from gap to zone on a week-by-week basis. Cann spend each of the last two seasons playing under Dolphins new Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.

This contract makes Cann the 19th highest paid Right Guard in the NFL.

SIGNED: TE Dwayne Allen (Patriots)

Total: 2 years, $7,000,000

2019 Cap Hit: $3,000,000

The one signing already official, Allen serves as a beefed-up inline blocker to help institute Miami’s ground-and-pound attack. Fundamentally sound, capable in pass protection, and a force in the run game, Allen’s workload likely increases tenfold from his 32% snap percentage in 2018.

This contract makes Allen the 21st highest paid tight end in the NFL.

SIGNED: FB Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)

Total: 2 years, $4,000,000

2019 Cap Hit: $2,000,000

Miami will more than likely employ a fullback on the roster for the first time in several years. Anthony Sherman was recently cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was drafted by Dolphins New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen.

This contract makes Sherman the 3rd highest paid fullback in the NFL.

SIGNED: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Saints)

Total: 2 years, $20,000,000

2019 Cap Hit: $10,000,000

There’s the shoe everyone was waiting to drop. After much delineation on the best approach for the position, Miami caves and finds its 2019 starter in free agency. Brian Flores talked about mobility and accuracy as traits he likes in a quarterback. Bridgewater isn’t going to win a lot of footraces, but he’s mobile enough to navigate crowded pockets and was a 65% passer his two years starting in Minnesota.

Bridgewater is a Miami native and has expressed his interest in coming home. That, plus the glaring vacancy at the position, attracts Teddy-Two-Gloves to try to resurrect his career in his hometown.

This contract makes Bridgewater the 22nd highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

Positions to look for low-level deals are linebacker, safety, cornerback, and on the interior offensive line.

Remaining Money: $11,400,000

The Draft:

Finding a dance partner for a trade-down is no easy task. The Raiders are flushed with draft picks and, after missing out on Kyler Murray, Jon Gruden goes to work building the offense around Derek Carr. So when all of the offensive line prospects slide to the Dolphins pick at 13, Gruden and Mike Mayock pounce.

Dolphins get: Pick 24, pick 35

Raiders get: Pick 13

Round (Pick) Position Player School 1 (24) SAF Jonathan Abram Mississippi State 2 (35) CB David Long Michigan 2 (48) OG Chris Lindstrom Boston College 3 (78) OC Lamont Gaillard Georgia 4 (116) QB Tyree Jackson Buffalo 5 (151) WR David Sills V West Virginia 6 (188) RB James Williams Washington State 7 (234) LB Blake Cashman Minnesota

Final 53-man Roster:

QB: Bridgewater, Ruddock, Jackson

RB: Drake, Ballage, Williams, Bolden

FB: Sherman

WR: Wilson, Stills, Grant, Butler, Sills, Ford

TE: Allen, Gesicki, Smythe

OT: Tunsil, James, Davis

iOL: Cann, Lindstrom, Kilgore, Gaillard, Brendel

DL: Flowers, Hayes, Taylor, Godchaux, Pennel, Woodard, Carradine, Hood

LB: McMillan, Baker, Allen, Hull, Harris, Cashman

CB: Howard, Long, McCain, Tankersley, McTyer, Armstrong, Davis

SAF: Fitzpatrick, Jones, Abram, Aikens

Notes:

– Jesse Davis serves as sixth man at every OL positions except center.

– Charles Harris serves as a pseudo linebacker/outside rusher

There is still a lot of work to be done, but this roster keeps Miami competitive in the interim while not sacrificing the long-term future. The secondary is now equipped to run the defense Flores will deploy (the need for eight defensive backs each week). The offensive line looks much better on paper and there’s a small shot Bridgewater develops into “The Guy.”

Miami still likely isn’t a post-season contender until 2020, but this would set the team up for another strong offseason to make that dream a reality in one year’s time.

