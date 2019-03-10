Miami Dolphins
2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason
Forecasting Miami’s Free Agency and Draft Classes for the 2019 Season
The new league year begins Wednesday, but we are merely hours away from the official legal tampering period. Under the guise of an oxymoron, the NFL doesn’t divulge the behind-the-scenes mischief of free agency. Discussions between agents and teams regarding the crop of players set to hit the market start way back in the fall, leading up to a primetime event as the league seizes the spotlight, yet again, in mid-March.
Retention of a coaching staff helps forecast the future of a given team. Under Adam Gase, predicting the Dolphins moves became easier each year. Now, with Brian Flores at the controls, pundits are left to connect their own dots.
Despite their best efforts, the Dolphins’ brass pulled back the curtain, ever-so-slightly, to give us an idea of the new direction. Under Flores, and first-time General Manager Chris Grier, we can gather that the Dolphins will seek the following traits in a player:
– High character
– High football acumen
– Prioritize football
– Team-oriented individuals
– Leadership and communication skills
Those are the buzz words provided to us by Flores and Grier during their otherwise mundane press availability appearances. We also ascertain the types of players Miami might prefer under the new tutelage. Based on previous roster decisions regarding individual position groups, coaching staff connections, draft visits, and the carefully crafted media responses, we assume the Dolphins will prioritize the following on-field traits:
Offense
– Athletic quarterback
– Capable backs in the passing game
– The reintroduction of a fullback in Miami
– Tight ends that can squeeze down in-line and block
– Offensive linemen that are athletic enough, but play with power (allows for scheme versatility)
Defense
– Heavy-handed defensive linemen with astute eye-discipline (two-gap players)
– Linebackers that can run, hit, blitz, and cover
– Cornerbacks that excel in change-of-direction (short-shuttle and 3-cone standouts)
– Match-up oriented and role-based safeties (cover the TE, play MOF SAF, etc.)
Limited by current cash considerations, the Dolphins need to clear the decks before any spending can occur. So, we start with player cuts (some already enacted).
Dolphins 2019 Cuts: ($5,900,000 available pre-cuts)
|Position
|Player
|2019 Cap Relief
|QB
|Ryan Tannehill
|$13,188,332
|WR
|Devante Parker
|$9,387,000
|WR
|Danny Amendola
|$6,000,000
|TE
|Nick O’Leary
|$900,000
|LG
|Josh Sitton
|$5,000,000
|OG
|Ted Larsen
|$1,524,998
|DE
|Robert Quinn
|$12,932,332
|DE
|Andre Branch
|$7,000,000
|DT
|Akeem Spence
|$3,250,000
|LB
|Kiko Alonso
|$4,772,500
|SAF
|T.J. McDonald
|-$1,002,000
Total Cap Savings = $62,953,162
Estimated available cap space for 2019: ~$68.8 M
Some serious house-cleaning had to be done. Mike Tannenbaum lived up to his reputation of burying the organization with contracts for veteran players priced way above the market. Miami could maintain the status quo by rolling these salaries forward and continue to kick the can down the road, and this will be looked out through a “tanking” lens, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Purging the roster of over-valued players isn’t taking, it’s smart business.
Dolphins Renewed Contracts:
|Position
|Player
|Contract (Years/Total $)
|RT
|Ja’Wuan James
|4 years, $36 M ($9 M APY)
|DE
|William Hayes
|1 year, $4 M
|DT
|Ziggy Hood
|1 year, $1.5 M
|RB
|Brandon Bolden
|2 years, $3 M ($1.5 M APY)
|ILB
|Mike Hull
|1 year, $900 K
|OC
|Jake Brendel
|1 year, $650 K
|WR
|Leonte Carroo
|1 year, $700 K
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|1 years, $600 K
Total 2019 Money Spent on Renewals: $18,850,000
Remaining Cap Allowance: $49,950,000
Future Ring of Honor inductee Cam Wake’s Dolphins’ career comes to an end with 98 sacks in aqua. Other notable names not renewed: LB Stephone Anthony, RB Frank Gore, TE MarQueis Gray, OT Sam Young, QB Brock Osweiler, QB David Fales.
This leaves significant holes at quarterback, interior offensive line, defensive line and cornerback. The safety position needs more bodies as well, as Miami will be playing exponentially more dime and quarter defense in 2019.
Free Agency:
SIGNED: DE Trey Flowers (Patriots)
Total: 5 years, $75,000,000
2019 hit: $15,000,000
The Dolphins entered the market with plans to avoid the big contract, but Brian Flores won the power-struggle and nabs his guy. Flowers is a unique exception to the big spending alarms during free agency. He’s already had success in this program and scheme, so Miami might view this as “keeping their own.”
Flowers slots in as a base five-technique with the flexibility to kick inside and play the three-technique, or slide outside and rush from the seven-technique; essentially, he can play any position on the defensive line. Expect Flowers’ 70% defensive workload from 2018 to increase closer to 80%.
This deal makes Flowers the sixth highest-paid defensive end in the NFL.
SIGNED: DT Mike Pennel (Jets)
Total: 2 years, $9,000,000
2019 hit: $4,500,000
At 330 pounds, Mike Pennell serves as the space eater in Patrick Graham’s defense. Pennell played with Graham in Green Bay from 2014-2016 and just finished a two-year stint with the Jets. Pennel is a productive player that fits the mold (heavy-handed, excels with his eye-discipline).
Pennel played 16 games in both of the last two seasons and functions as a two-gapping run-defending mountain.
This contract makes Pennel the 32nd highest paid interior defensive linemen in the NFL.
SIGNED: RG A.J. Cann (Jaguars)
Total: 3 years, $12,000,000
2019 hit: $4,000,000
Cann hit a valley in 2018 after an impressive 2017 campaign. Cann has the power Miami is looking for on the offensive line (drops his anchor, rarely allowing a bull rush), but bends and moves well enough to operate in space.
The Dolphins will value players of Cann’s makeup that allows the scheme to change from gap to zone on a week-by-week basis. Cann spend each of the last two seasons playing under Dolphins new Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty.
This contract makes Cann the 19th highest paid Right Guard in the NFL.
SIGNED: TE Dwayne Allen (Patriots)
Total: 2 years, $7,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $3,000,000
The one signing already official, Allen serves as a beefed-up inline blocker to help institute Miami’s ground-and-pound attack. Fundamentally sound, capable in pass protection, and a force in the run game, Allen’s workload likely increases tenfold from his 32% snap percentage in 2018.
This contract makes Allen the 21st highest paid tight end in the NFL.
SIGNED: FB Anthony Sherman (Chiefs)
Total: 2 years, $4,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $2,000,000
Miami will more than likely employ a fullback on the roster for the first time in several years. Anthony Sherman was recently cut by the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was drafted by Dolphins New Assistant G.M. Marvin Allen.
This contract makes Sherman the 3rd highest paid fullback in the NFL.
SIGNED: QB Teddy Bridgewater (Saints)
Total: 2 years, $20,000,000
2019 Cap Hit: $10,000,000
There’s the shoe everyone was waiting to drop. After much delineation on the best approach for the position, Miami caves and finds its 2019 starter in free agency. Brian Flores talked about mobility and accuracy as traits he likes in a quarterback. Bridgewater isn’t going to win a lot of footraces, but he’s mobile enough to navigate crowded pockets and was a 65% passer his two years starting in Minnesota.
Bridgewater is a Miami native and has expressed his interest in coming home. That, plus the glaring vacancy at the position, attracts Teddy-Two-Gloves to try to resurrect his career in his hometown.
This contract makes Bridgewater the 22nd highest paid quarterback in the NFL.
Positions to look for low-level deals are linebacker, safety, cornerback, and on the interior offensive line.
Remaining Money: $11,400,000
The Draft:
Finding a dance partner for a trade-down is no easy task. The Raiders are flushed with draft picks and, after missing out on Kyler Murray, Jon Gruden goes to work building the offense around Derek Carr. So when all of the offensive line prospects slide to the Dolphins pick at 13, Gruden and Mike Mayock pounce.
Dolphins get: Pick 24, pick 35
Raiders get: Pick 13
|Round (Pick)
|Position
|Player
|School
|1 (24)
|SAF
|Jonathan Abram
|Mississippi State
|2 (35)
|CB
|David Long
|Michigan
|2 (48)
|OG
|Chris Lindstrom
|Boston College
|3 (78)
|OC
|Lamont Gaillard
|Georgia
|4 (116)
|QB
|Tyree Jackson
|Buffalo
|5 (151)
|WR
|David Sills V
|West Virginia
|6 (188)
|RB
|James Williams
|Washington State
|7 (234)
|LB
|Blake Cashman
|Minnesota
Final 53-man Roster:
QB: Bridgewater, Ruddock, Jackson
RB: Drake, Ballage, Williams, Bolden
FB: Sherman
WR: Wilson, Stills, Grant, Butler, Sills, Ford
TE: Allen, Gesicki, Smythe
OT: Tunsil, James, Davis
iOL: Cann, Lindstrom, Kilgore, Gaillard, Brendel
DL: Flowers, Hayes, Taylor, Godchaux, Pennel, Woodard, Carradine, Hood
LB: McMillan, Baker, Allen, Hull, Harris, Cashman
CB: Howard, Long, McCain, Tankersley, McTyer, Armstrong, Davis
SAF: Fitzpatrick, Jones, Abram, Aikens
Notes:
– Jesse Davis serves as sixth man at every OL positions except center.
– Charles Harris serves as a pseudo linebacker/outside rusher
There is still a lot of work to be done, but this roster keeps Miami competitive in the interim while not sacrificing the long-term future. The secondary is now equipped to run the defense Flores will deploy (the need for eight defensive backs each week). The offensive line looks much better on paper and there’s a small shot Bridgewater develops into “The Guy.”
Miami still likely isn’t a post-season contender until 2020, but this would set the team up for another strong offseason to make that dream a reality in one year’s time.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen
The Dolphins announced Saturday a two-year deal for former Patriots Tight End Dwayne Allen. The Clemson product was selected by the Colts atop the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Allen’s deal will total $7 million and keep him with the team through the 2020 season. Allen was cut by the Patriots last week and his connection to new Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea made Miami the logical landing spot. Guarantees and incentives have not yet been announced.
In Allen, Miami adds what amounts to an additional inline blocker. Allen’s targets in the passing game have diminished in recent years bringing his production in the passing game to an utter halt.
Allen played 32.6% of New England’s offensive snaps last season (365 total snaps). Playing behind future Hall of Fame Tight End Rob Gronkowski, Allen was part of a tight end rotation that ran among the league’s lowest 12-personnel packages (2 tight ends) and went all season without a snap in 13-personnel (3 tight ends).
At press time, Allen likely slots in as the starter for what should be a ground-game-based offense predicted on ball control and strong defense.
Allen was on the field for 147 passing plays in 2018 (40.2% of his total workload). Of those 147 plays, Allen was asked to stay in and pass protect 41 times (28% of the passing plays and 11.2% of his total plays).
In those 41 pass protecting opportunities, Allen allowed three pressures (all hurries, not hits or sacks) for a pass blocking efficiency metric of 96.7%.
Thought more as a run-blocker, Allen’s run blocking grade ranked 45th among tight ends this past season. Go back to 2017, however, and Allen was the 8th top run-blocking tight end in the NFL, playing 340 snaps in that role.
We’ll start with his tape as a blocker in the run game.
Charles Harris shows up on Dwayne Allen’s highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/nUPwnq9aua
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen climbs to the second level with excellent technique to seal off Roquan Smith. pic.twitter.com/CO1FGtHQI9
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen seals off the backside edge with proper footwork and technique. pic.twitter.com/UF29lqg2Va
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen motions and wipes out the corner pic.twitter.com/AX2nodU5tG
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen saw just four targets in the passing game in 2018. Primarily working off the edge as a chip-and-release option simply to give the defense a different look from their own tendencies.
Dwayne Allen had four targets in the passing game in 2018 – here they all are. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nwns1nhVbZ
— Locked On Dolphins (@LockedOnPhins) March 9, 2019
Allen slides in atop the Dolphins depth chart having a general ripple effect on the tight end room. Mike Gesicki is now free to work more as a detached, supped-up receiver. Durham Smythe likely slides into the third tight end role and unless Nick O’Leary can covert to fullback, he might be cut – it would only cost the Dolphins $100,000.
The information provided comes courtesy of Pro Football Focus and Pro Football Reference. I’ll be doing these analytical and film studies on all the new, pertinent Dolphins acquisitions for 2019. (Brock Osweiler, for instance, is an example of a player that will not get a film review).
News
Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season
In another cost-saving move, the Miami Dolphins have cut wide receiver Danny Amendola after one season.
The Miami Dolphins purge had already been underway with guys like Ted Larsen and Andre Branch getting released, but now you can add Danny Amendola on to that list.
The news was first broken by Ian Rappoport and should not be a huge surprise. The move could hardly be considered a shocker for a rebuilding Miami Dolphins team and since Amendola wasn’t guaranteed anything for 2019, it made sense to relieve nearly $6 million worth of money that he would’ve been owed in 2019.
Danny Amendola was barely a weapon for the Dolphins in 2018 and logged 59 receptions for 575 yards and one touchdown. Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant are going to be the guys in the spotlight moving forward, and Amendola’s release solidifies that notion.
Danny Amendola originally signed a two-year deal last off-season in 2018, which could’ve been worth up to $12 million. Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with some other team, though. He’s 33, but someone will offer him a one-year deal, I’m sure.
This is just another move in a roster reconstruction. It’s obviously not the first cap casualty and it’s almost certainly not going to be the last, as many believe DeVante Parker is also going to be cut. Danny Amendola‘s release made almost too much sense and Miami could very well look for a slot-receiver replacement in this year’s draft, maybe someone like Andy Isabella, David Sills or JJ Arcega-Whiteside.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen
Even miracle workers don’t have job security.
According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, the Miami Dolphins have cut offensive guard Ted Larsen.
Dolphins are cutting Andre Branch and Ted Larsen, per league source.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) March 7, 2019
Initially being signed to be the starting left guard in 2017, Larsen suffered a knee injury in training camp and was placed on injured reserve with a designation to return – missing the first 8 games of the season. He returned to the lineup and started the final 8 games, but struggled mightily during that time, and was quickly replaced by prized free agent Josh Sitton in 2018.
But with Sitton going down with a season-ending rotator cuff injury in Week 1, Larsen was thrust into starting duty more often than we would have liked and stayed there for the remainder of the season.
In his 2 seasons with the Dolphins, Larsen played 521 snaps in 2017 (50.24%) and 751 snaps in 2018 (81.63%).
Larsen is just another example of yet another failed iteration of the Miami Dolphins offensive line during Ryan Tannehill‘s tenure. While you can’t really expect much from a veteran starter making $5.65m over 3 years, Larsen’s inconsistent play and constant turnstile performances were frustrating to watch, even if the salary was equivalent to a backup.
Still, without Ted Larsen, we might not have one of the greatest plays in Miami Dolphins history. And because of that one block, Dolphins fans 15 years from now will still remember his name and associate him with something productive.
And that’s a hellova lot more than most Dolphins players can associate with this century.
Teammates set up a red carpet at Ted Larsen's locker, w/path lights, a retractable barrier and bouncer (Laremy Tunsil) in honor of his block during the Miami Miracle. Because if there's one thing O-linemen love, it's an over-the-top spotlight on them. (Am told Larsen hates it.)
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) December 19, 2018
LATEST
- 2019 Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason March 10, 2019
- Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen March 9, 2019
- Miami Dolphins cut Danny Amendola after one season March 8, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Cut Ted Larsen March 7, 2019
- Robert Quinn reportedly a hot name in Miami Dolphins trade talks March 7, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Offense
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
Sweeping Offensive Changes On the Horizon in Miami
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Defense
-
Miami Dolphins1 day ago
Free Agent Signing Analysis: Tight End Dwayne Allen