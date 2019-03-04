2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Defense

Players, Traits, and Scheme Fits for the Miami Dolphins

“If you removed all offensive players from the equation and only allowed defensive players to be drafted, New England would still get a great player with the 32nd pick in this draft. That’s the depth of this defensive group.”

Daniel Jeremiah made no qualms about the strength of the 2019 NFL Draft. With stars abound, particularly on the line, the Dolphins have an opportunity to inject Brian Flores’ young, ascending defensive personnel with blue chip talent.

First, some housekeeping as it pertains to one incumbent pass rusher.

Rumors have attached Trey Flowers to the Dolphins over the weekend, but a source close to Flores told me that he’d “be shocked if [Flores] overpays for Flowers…he was helped by the scheme.”

Before we dive into the rookie prospects, a brief review on the measurements and metrics of the 2018 Patriots defense. This will give us an idea of what Flores and company are searching for across all three levels of the defense.

Interior Defensive Line

Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert

Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert

Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad

Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad

Defensive Ends

Adrian Clayborn 280 lbs. 4.83 40-yard dash, 7.30 3-cone,32.5 arm, 113 broad, 33 vert

Trey Flowers 265 lbs. 4.93 40-yard dash, 7.34 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 121 broad, 36.5 vert

Derek Rivers 250 lbs. 4.61 40-yard dash, 6.94 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 35 vert, 123 broad

John Simon 260 lbs. 4.62 40-yard dash, 7.10 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 34 vert, 121 broad

Dietrich Wise 275 lbs. 4.92 40-yard dash, 7.07 3-cone, 35.5arm, 33 vert, 125 broad

Inside ‘Backers

Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad

Outside ‘Backers

Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad

Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad

Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad

Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad

Cornerback

Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone

Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad

J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad

Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad

Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad

Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad

Safety

Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad

Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad

Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad

Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad

Defensive Edge (Options for 5-techs, 7-techs, and on-ball outside linebackers)

Montez Sweat (Mississippi State) stole the show with a 4.42 forty, but the jaw-dropping didn’t stop there. With 35.75” arms, a 36” vert, 125” broad, and 7.0 three-cone, Sweat might’ve worked his way ahead of Miami’s pick at 13. The tape and all-star performance (Senior Bowl) corroborates the impressive workout.

Another Senior Bowl standout, TCU’s Ben Banogu is a candidate to stand up and play on-the-ball linebacker in Miami. He testes through the roof at 250 pounds with 33.5” arms, 40” vert, and 134” broad jump. He’s quick as all get out and can drop into the flats and hook zone in coverage.

Rahsaan Gary (Michigan) isn’t likely to make it 13, but the Michigan product would be a plug-and-play impact player on day-one. 280 pounds, 34.25” arms, 38” vert, 120” broad, 7.26 3-cone, and a 4.58 forty, it’s safe to say Gary made some money Sunday.

Gary’s Michigan teammate Chase Winovich had a monster day in his own right. A master of the push and pull (stack and shed) technique, Winovich is all gas all the time. His athleticism is questionable on tape, but he blew the door’s off the combine with a sub 7.0 three-cone, 30.5” vert, 116” broad jump, and a 1.57 10-yard split. Winovich checked in at 260 pounds and could be a plug-and-play starter on day-two of the draft.

Son of a former Dolphins cheerleader, Boston College’s Zach Allen is a prototypical fit in Miami’s defense. A trophy case full of hardware, including the Campbell Trophy for academic prowess, Allen’s work ethic and intelligence jive well with Miami’s vision. He’s 281 pounds with 34.25” arms, 32” vert, and 112” broad jump.

If the Dolphins strikeout on Trey Flowers (or opt to save the cash), Charles Oeenihu (Texas) is comparable from a measurement standpoint. The Texas product is 275 pounds with an absurd 36 inch arms.

Eastern Michigan’s Max Crosby tested better than expected He’s 255 pounds with 33” arms, a 36” vert, 122” broad, and a ripping-quick 6.89 three-cone.

Interior Defensive Line (Options for 3-techs, 4i, 2i, 2, and nose tackle)

We can safely remove Quinnen Williams (Alabama) from this group. He played like Ndamukong Suh at Nebraska, tested like Suh, and will be draft as highly as Suh.

Christian Wilkins (Clemson) is well within the Dolphins range and will likely be squarely in their crosshairs. He had a great workout and checks every box Miami looks for in a player.

UCF’s Trysten Hill made a lot of money on Sunday. After starting every game for the undefeated 2017 team, Hill started just one in 2018, but flashed the big-time measurables that made him a wrecking ball inside. Hill’s explosion metrics (10-yard split, 35” vert, 115” broad) and length (34” arms) puts this specimen on the Dolphins’ radar. At 308 pounds, Hill fits the 4i, 3, 2i, and 2-techinuqe requirements.

Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery tested off the charts, but antiquated scouting techniques could turn Miami away. Tillery has many interests outside of football, but that didn’t stop him from flashing elite potential in a few games (Stanford tape, four sacks) and blowing up the combine.

L.J. Collier, from TCU, fits the prototype inside. At 283 pounds, Collier jumped 30” in the vert, 118” in the broad jump, and measured with 34” arms. Collier can two-gap and might come off the board in the second round.

Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones fits the part. At 281 pounds with 34 inch arms, Jones has the heavy hands Dolphins DC Patrick Graham is looking for. Jones has the make-up to play all over the defensive line and cause havoc as an interior rusher on passing downs. His 31” vert showcases the explosion in his lower half.

Khalen Saunders of Western Illinois didn’t test well after making a name for himself in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. Knocking him back a round or two could benefit the Dolphins lack of depth on the inside.

Kansas’ Daniel Wise has the length and ability to lock out the edge in Miami’s new scheme. Daniel is the brother of Patriots Defensive End Dietrich Wise.

Florida’s Jachai Polite left the combine early and has been accused of faking an injury. Polite made headlines in the media portion of the combine for expressing his displeasure with the entire process – he torpedoed his value, but he’s a supremely talented edge rusher.

Linebackers

This is not a great crop of linebackers. The two Devin’s (Bush and White, from Michigan and LSU respectively) tore the lid off the forty-yard dash. Hit, run, cover – that’s the new age of linebackers.

Miami are in a tricky spot with this position. Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, and Chase Allen all fill specific roles in a defense that doesn’t rely too heavily on linebackers, but the unicorn that is Dont’a Hightower, and the catalyst of the Pats front-seven, doesn’t have a carbon copy on the market this year.

USC’s Porter Gustin might be the closest to that mark. He goes 255 pounds with a 4.71 forty, 35.5” vert, 119” broad, and a tremendous tape reel of blitzes. The medical is a concern, however, he’s missed games three out of four years at USC.

Former Safety Bobby Okereke (Stanford) tested as expected. At 240 pounds Okereke ran a 4.58 forty, with a 33.5” vert, 120” broad, 7.25 three-cone and 34.5” arms. He’s a tremendous blitz and cover prospect.

Utah’s Cody Barton is an impressive ball of clay. He went 237 pounds, 4.67 forty, 32” arms with a 32.5” vert and 116” broad jump.

BYU’s Sione Takitaki has been linked to the Dolphins since the Shrine Game. Takitaki’s explosive tape showed up in the workouts. He’s 240 pounds with a 37” vert, 125” broad and a 7.21 three-cone.

Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquil had himself a Sunday. At 234 pounds Tranquil ran a 4.57 forty, jumped 37.5” in the vert and 122” in the broad with a 6.94 three-cone time.

New Mexico State’s Terrill Hanks went from Senior Bowl darling to undraftable. Light and unrefined, Hanks was supposed to run like the wind but checked in with a dismal 4.98 forty.

Cornerbacks

At the start of the 2016 season the Dolphins traded for Byron Maxwell, drafted Xavien Howard and entered year-two of the Tony Lippett project. This signaled a change towards lengthy corners without much concern over timed speeds.

This prototype has become widespread across the NFL landscape. Corners aren’t pedaling but, rather, they’re playing with their butts to the sideline and preventing the big play via a lot of bail technique and off-coverage.

You’ll notice the size of a lot of these corners is rather imposing – and why wouldn’t it be? When Megatron Part Two (D.K. Metcalf) comes blazing down the field, someone’s going to have to put hands on him.

New England’s model of cornerbacks hasn’t followed this trend, however. The highest timed 40 on New England’s cornerback roster in 2018 was 4.46 seconds. The Patriots played more man-coverage than any team in football – an element Brian Flores will certainly bring to Miami.

Georgia’s DeAndre Baker is my top corner in the class. He has the confidence, the physicality and technique to go man-up with any receiver. He lacks long speed but his 4.53 40-time is good enough. He wasn’t a great tester but nobody will match his competitiveness in this class.

The only player that can give Baker’s competitive spirit a run for its money is LSU’s Greedy Williams. Williams oozes confidence, swagger, and play-making ability. He sometimes shies away from contact and that has always been a massive red flag under the Patriot Way. Greedy ran an impressive 4.38 at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.

Rock Ya-Sin (Temple) is in that conversation with Baker and Williams. A two-time state champion wrestler, Ya-Sin was awarded a single-digit number in his first year at Temple (voted the toughest players on the team, by the team). He’s six-foot and 190, but plays much larger. His 4.53 40-time is good enough.

The winner for strange combine question of the week goes to Texas’ Kris Boyd. Asked if he still had both of his testicular, Boyd didn’t let that unnecessary, intrusive line of questioning stop him from destroying the workouts. Running a 4.45 at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Boyd’s 6.94 three-cone and 4.08 short-shuttle ranked near the top of the group.

Houston’s Isaiah Johnson (6-foot-2, 208 pounds and 4.40 forty) took a big leap up boards. He measured with 33 inch arms, a 36.5” vert, 133 inch broad, 6.81 three-cone and 4.06 short-shuttle.

Michigan’s David Long is going to be highly regarded by the Dolphins. Advanced on the white board and high-level recognition of route concepts, Long had the metrics to match. At 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, Long ran a 4.47, jumped 120” in the broad and 39.5” in the vert. He clocked a sub-4 short-shuttle (3.97) and a ridiculous 6.45 three-cone.

Central Michigan’s Sean Bunting killed the tests. He comes in at 6-foot, 195 pounds, 31 ¼” arms, 41.5” vert, and a 126” broad. He’s a pure press-man corner.

Auburn’s Jameel Dean had the best forty (4.30) at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

The local product, Michael Jackson, made a case to stay in Miami. He measured 6-foot1, 200 pounds, and ran a 4.46 forty.

Safeties

The Dolphins are in a predicament at the position. A ton of money is tied up in Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald, but neither are long-term solutions for the defense. Eventually, Miami needs a match-up piece in the mold of Patrick Chung, and a middle-of-the-field safety cut from the same cloth as Duron Harmon.

Juan Thornhill of Virginia fits the latter description. He won the day measuring 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, with a 4.43 forty, 44” vert, and an eye-popping 141” broad jump.

Johnathan Abram is a player the Dolphins will adore. The Mississippi State product plays angry, fast, and yet, somehow in control. He’s 6-foot, 211 pounds with a 4.5 forty, 33.5” vert, 117” broad, 7.03 three-cone, and a 4.2 short-shuttle.

Delaware’s Nassir Adderley did not work out due to an injury (he will at his pro day), but he’s in the fold for Miami in that 20-50 range.

Miami’s Sheldrick Redwine had a terrific day measure 6-foot, 190 pounds with a 4.47 forty, 39” vert, and 130” broad jump.

USC’s Marvell Tell didn’t run but he jumped out of the building. The former Trojan goes 6-foot-2 195 pounds, with a 42” vert, and 136” broad jump.

Saquan Hampton (Rutgers) measured 6-foot-1, 207 pounds and ran a 4.48 forty. He’s a pure ball hawk and an intelligent, dedicated player.

Dolphins Confirmed Defensive Player Meetings (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine):

Defensive Ends

Montez Sweat – Mississippi State

Nick Bosa – Ohio State

Jachai Pollite – Florida

Zach Allen – Boston College

Jalen Jelks – Oregon

Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State

L.J. Collier – TCU

Charles Omenihu – Texas

Defensive Tackles

Quinnen Williams – Alabama

ED Oliver – Houston

Dexter Lawrence – Clemson

Armon Watts – Arkansas

Linebackers

Sione Takitaki – BYU

Joe Dineen – Kansas

Ben Banogu – TCU

Cornerbacks

Greedy Williams – LSU

Byron Murphy – Washington

Blace Brown – Troy

Safeties

Tyree Kinnel – Michigan

First Round Options:

The way I see it, Miami aren’t trading up unless something unforeseen happens with Kyler Murray. Dwayne Haskins likely comes off early as well, leaving Miami with options, among others, as follows:

Stay at 13 and select:

DE Montez Sweat

DE Ed Oliver

DE Clellin Ferrell

DT Christian Wilkins

CB Greedy Williams

SAF Johnathan Abram

Trade Back and select:

CB DeAndre Baker

OC Garrett Bradbury

DT Dexter Lawrence

SAF Taylor Rapp

SAF Chaunce Gardner-Johnson

SAF Nassir Adderly

Lastly, this from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel

