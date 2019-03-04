Miami Dolphins
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Defense
Players, Traits, and Scheme Fits for the Miami Dolphins
“If you removed all offensive players from the equation and only allowed defensive players to be drafted, New England would still get a great player with the 32nd pick in this draft. That’s the depth of this defensive group.”
Daniel Jeremiah made no qualms about the strength of the 2019 NFL Draft. With stars abound, particularly on the line, the Dolphins have an opportunity to inject Brian Flores’ young, ascending defensive personnel with blue chip talent.
First, some housekeeping as it pertains to one incumbent pass rusher.
Rumors have attached Trey Flowers to the Dolphins over the weekend, but a source close to Flores told me that he’d “be shocked if [Flores] overpays for Flowers…he was helped by the scheme.”
Before we dive into the rookie prospects, a brief review on the measurements and metrics of the 2018 Patriots defense. This will give us an idea of what Flores and company are searching for across all three levels of the defense.
Interior Defensive Line
Malcolm Brown 320 lbs. 5.05 40-yard dash, 7.84 3-cone, 32.5 arms, 98 broad, 29.5 vert
Lawrence Guy 315 lbs. 4.96 40-yard dash, 7.6 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 29 vert
Danny Shelton 345 lbs. 5.64 40-yard dash, 7.99 3-cone, 32 arm, 30.5 vert, 95 broad
Adam Butler 300 lbs. 5.23 40-yard dash, 7.51 3-cone, arm, 28.5 vert, 101 broad
Defensive Ends
Adrian Clayborn 280 lbs. 4.83 40-yard dash, 7.30 3-cone,32.5 arm, 113 broad, 33 vert
Trey Flowers 265 lbs. 4.93 40-yard dash, 7.34 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 121 broad, 36.5 vert
Derek Rivers 250 lbs. 4.61 40-yard dash, 6.94 3-cone, 32.75 arm, 35 vert, 123 broad
John Simon 260 lbs. 4.62 40-yard dash, 7.10 3-cone, 34.25 arm, 34 vert, 121 broad
Dietrich Wise 275 lbs. 4.92 40-yard dash, 7.07 3-cone, 35.5arm, 33 vert, 125 broad
Inside ‘Backers
Elandon Roberts 238 lbs. 4.60 40-yard dash, 7.23 3-cone, 36 vert, 120 broad
Outside ‘Backers
Dont’a Hightower 260 lbs. 4.68 40-yard dash, 7.55 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 32 vert, 117 broad
Kyle Van Noy 250 lbs. 4.71 40-yard dash, 7.22 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 32.5 vert, 112 broad
Brandon King 220 lbs. 4.49 40-yard dash, 7.28 3-cone, 38 vert, 127 broad
Albert McClellan 235 lbs. 4.81 40-yard dash, 7.24 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 119 broad
Cornerback
Duke Dawson 190 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone
Stephone Gilmore 202 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 6.61 3-cone, 31 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
J.C. Jackson 198 lbs. 4.46 40-yard dash, 6.92 3-cone, 31.5 arm, 35.5 vert, 120 broad
Cyrus Jones 195 lbs. 4.33 40-yard dash, 7.25 3-cone, 30.25 arm, 36 vert, 123 broad
Jason McCourty 195 lbs. 4.3 40-yard dash, 6.67 3-cone, 36.5 vert, 125 broad
Obi Melifonwu 225 lbs. 4.40 40-yard dash, 4.58 3-cone, 32.5 arm, 44 vert, 141 broad
Safety
Devin McCourty 195 lbs. 4.48 40-yard dash, 6.70 3-cone, 32 arms, 36 vert, 126 broad
Patrick Chung 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.11 3-cone, 34 vert, 119 broad
Duron Harmon 205 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 7.02 3-cone, 36 vert, 125 broad
Nate Ebner 215 lbs. 4.51 40-yard dash, 6.59 3-cone, 39 vert, 128 broad
Defensive Edge (Options for 5-techs, 7-techs, and on-ball outside linebackers)
Montez Sweat (Mississippi State) stole the show with a 4.42 forty, but the jaw-dropping didn’t stop there. With 35.75” arms, a 36” vert, 125” broad, and 7.0 three-cone, Sweat might’ve worked his way ahead of Miami’s pick at 13. The tape and all-star performance (Senior Bowl) corroborates the impressive workout.
Another Senior Bowl standout, TCU’s Ben Banogu is a candidate to stand up and play on-the-ball linebacker in Miami. He testes through the roof at 250 pounds with 33.5” arms, 40” vert, and 134” broad jump. He’s quick as all get out and can drop into the flats and hook zone in coverage.
Rahsaan Gary (Michigan) isn’t likely to make it 13, but the Michigan product would be a plug-and-play impact player on day-one. 280 pounds, 34.25” arms, 38” vert, 120” broad, 7.26 3-cone, and a 4.58 forty, it’s safe to say Gary made some money Sunday.
Gary’s Michigan teammate Chase Winovich had a monster day in his own right. A master of the push and pull (stack and shed) technique, Winovich is all gas all the time. His athleticism is questionable on tape, but he blew the door’s off the combine with a sub 7.0 three-cone, 30.5” vert, 116” broad jump, and a 1.57 10-yard split. Winovich checked in at 260 pounds and could be a plug-and-play starter on day-two of the draft.
Son of a former Dolphins cheerleader, Boston College’s Zach Allen is a prototypical fit in Miami’s defense. A trophy case full of hardware, including the Campbell Trophy for academic prowess, Allen’s work ethic and intelligence jive well with Miami’s vision. He’s 281 pounds with 34.25” arms, 32” vert, and 112” broad jump.
If the Dolphins strikeout on Trey Flowers (or opt to save the cash), Charles Oeenihu (Texas) is comparable from a measurement standpoint. The Texas product is 275 pounds with an absurd 36 inch arms.
Eastern Michigan’s Max Crosby tested better than expected He’s 255 pounds with 33” arms, a 36” vert, 122” broad, and a ripping-quick 6.89 three-cone.
Interior Defensive Line (Options for 3-techs, 4i, 2i, 2, and nose tackle)
We can safely remove Quinnen Williams (Alabama) from this group. He played like Ndamukong Suh at Nebraska, tested like Suh, and will be draft as highly as Suh.
Christian Wilkins (Clemson) is well within the Dolphins range and will likely be squarely in their crosshairs. He had a great workout and checks every box Miami looks for in a player.
I believe @ckparrot has been banging this drum for a bit, but if I had to put money on a pick for Miami at 13…. it'd be Christian Wilkins.
High character, terrific communicator and teammate, interior rush phenom, and recruited by Phins DL Coach Marion Hobby at Clemson
UCF’s Trysten Hill made a lot of money on Sunday. After starting every game for the undefeated 2017 team, Hill started just one in 2018, but flashed the big-time measurables that made him a wrecking ball inside. Hill’s explosion metrics (10-yard split, 35” vert, 115” broad) and length (34” arms) puts this specimen on the Dolphins’ radar. At 308 pounds, Hill fits the 4i, 3, 2i, and 2-techinuqe requirements.
Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery tested off the charts, but antiquated scouting techniques could turn Miami away. Tillery has many interests outside of football, but that didn’t stop him from flashing elite potential in a few games (Stanford tape, four sacks) and blowing up the combine.
L.J. Collier, from TCU, fits the prototype inside. At 283 pounds, Collier jumped 30” in the vert, 118” in the broad jump, and measured with 34” arms. Collier can two-gap and might come off the board in the second round.
Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones fits the part. At 281 pounds with 34 inch arms, Jones has the heavy hands Dolphins DC Patrick Graham is looking for. Jones has the make-up to play all over the defensive line and cause havoc as an interior rusher on passing downs. His 31” vert showcases the explosion in his lower half.
Khalen Saunders of Western Illinois didn’t test well after making a name for himself in Mobile at the Senior Bowl. Knocking him back a round or two could benefit the Dolphins lack of depth on the inside.
Kansas’ Daniel Wise has the length and ability to lock out the edge in Miami’s new scheme. Daniel is the brother of Patriots Defensive End Dietrich Wise.
Florida’s Jachai Polite left the combine early and has been accused of faking an injury. Polite made headlines in the media portion of the combine for expressing his displeasure with the entire process – he torpedoed his value, but he’s a supremely talented edge rusher.
Linebackers
This is not a great crop of linebackers. The two Devin’s (Bush and White, from Michigan and LSU respectively) tore the lid off the forty-yard dash. Hit, run, cover – that’s the new age of linebackers.
Miami are in a tricky spot with this position. Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, and Chase Allen all fill specific roles in a defense that doesn’t rely too heavily on linebackers, but the unicorn that is Dont’a Hightower, and the catalyst of the Pats front-seven, doesn’t have a carbon copy on the market this year.
USC’s Porter Gustin might be the closest to that mark. He goes 255 pounds with a 4.71 forty, 35.5” vert, 119” broad, and a tremendous tape reel of blitzes. The medical is a concern, however, he’s missed games three out of four years at USC.
Former Safety Bobby Okereke (Stanford) tested as expected. At 240 pounds Okereke ran a 4.58 forty, with a 33.5” vert, 120” broad, 7.25 three-cone and 34.5” arms. He’s a tremendous blitz and cover prospect.
Utah’s Cody Barton is an impressive ball of clay. He went 237 pounds, 4.67 forty, 32” arms with a 32.5” vert and 116” broad jump.
BYU’s Sione Takitaki has been linked to the Dolphins since the Shrine Game. Takitaki’s explosive tape showed up in the workouts. He’s 240 pounds with a 37” vert, 125” broad and a 7.21 three-cone.
Notre Dame’s Drue Tranquil had himself a Sunday. At 234 pounds Tranquil ran a 4.57 forty, jumped 37.5” in the vert and 122” in the broad with a 6.94 three-cone time.
New Mexico State’s Terrill Hanks went from Senior Bowl darling to undraftable. Light and unrefined, Hanks was supposed to run like the wind but checked in with a dismal 4.98 forty.
Cornerbacks
At the start of the 2016 season the Dolphins traded for Byron Maxwell, drafted Xavien Howard and entered year-two of the Tony Lippett project. This signaled a change towards lengthy corners without much concern over timed speeds.
This prototype has become widespread across the NFL landscape. Corners aren’t pedaling but, rather, they’re playing with their butts to the sideline and preventing the big play via a lot of bail technique and off-coverage.
You’ll notice the size of a lot of these corners is rather imposing – and why wouldn’t it be? When Megatron Part Two (D.K. Metcalf) comes blazing down the field, someone’s going to have to put hands on him.
New England’s model of cornerbacks hasn’t followed this trend, however. The highest timed 40 on New England’s cornerback roster in 2018 was 4.46 seconds. The Patriots played more man-coverage than any team in football – an element Brian Flores will certainly bring to Miami.
Georgia’s DeAndre Baker is my top corner in the class. He has the confidence, the physicality and technique to go man-up with any receiver. He lacks long speed but his 4.53 40-time is good enough. He wasn’t a great tester but nobody will match his competitiveness in this class.
The only player that can give Baker’s competitive spirit a run for its money is LSU’s Greedy Williams. Williams oozes confidence, swagger, and play-making ability. He sometimes shies away from contact and that has always been a massive red flag under the Patriot Way. Greedy ran an impressive 4.38 at 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.
Rock Ya-Sin (Temple) is in that conversation with Baker and Williams. A two-time state champion wrestler, Ya-Sin was awarded a single-digit number in his first year at Temple (voted the toughest players on the team, by the team). He’s six-foot and 190, but plays much larger. His 4.53 40-time is good enough.
The winner for strange combine question of the week goes to Texas’ Kris Boyd. Asked if he still had both of his testicular, Boyd didn’t let that unnecessary, intrusive line of questioning stop him from destroying the workouts. Running a 4.45 at 5-foot-11, 205 pounds, Boyd’s 6.94 three-cone and 4.08 short-shuttle ranked near the top of the group.
Houston’s Isaiah Johnson (6-foot-2, 208 pounds and 4.40 forty) took a big leap up boards. He measured with 33 inch arms, a 36.5” vert, 133 inch broad, 6.81 three-cone and 4.06 short-shuttle.
Michigan’s David Long is going to be highly regarded by the Dolphins. Advanced on the white board and high-level recognition of route concepts, Long had the metrics to match. At 5-foot-11 and 196 pounds, Long ran a 4.47, jumped 120” in the broad and 39.5” in the vert. He clocked a sub-4 short-shuttle (3.97) and a ridiculous 6.45 three-cone.
Central Michigan’s Sean Bunting killed the tests. He comes in at 6-foot, 195 pounds, 31 ¼” arms, 41.5” vert, and a 126” broad. He’s a pure press-man corner.
Auburn’s Jameel Dean had the best forty (4.30) at 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.
The local product, Michael Jackson, made a case to stay in Miami. He measured 6-foot1, 200 pounds, and ran a 4.46 forty.
Safeties
The Dolphins are in a predicament at the position. A ton of money is tied up in Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald, but neither are long-term solutions for the defense. Eventually, Miami needs a match-up piece in the mold of Patrick Chung, and a middle-of-the-field safety cut from the same cloth as Duron Harmon.
Juan Thornhill of Virginia fits the latter description. He won the day measuring 6-foot-1, 202 pounds, with a 4.43 forty, 44” vert, and an eye-popping 141” broad jump.
Johnathan Abram is a player the Dolphins will adore. The Mississippi State product plays angry, fast, and yet, somehow in control. He’s 6-foot, 211 pounds with a 4.5 forty, 33.5” vert, 117” broad, 7.03 three-cone, and a 4.2 short-shuttle.
Delaware’s Nassir Adderley did not work out due to an injury (he will at his pro day), but he’s in the fold for Miami in that 20-50 range.
Miami’s Sheldrick Redwine had a terrific day measure 6-foot, 190 pounds with a 4.47 forty, 39” vert, and 130” broad jump.
USC’s Marvell Tell didn’t run but he jumped out of the building. The former Trojan goes 6-foot-2 195 pounds, with a 42” vert, and 136” broad jump.
Saquan Hampton (Rutgers) measured 6-foot-1, 207 pounds and ran a 4.48 forty. He’s a pure ball hawk and an intelligent, dedicated player.
Dolphins Confirmed Defensive Player Meetings (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine):
Defensive Ends
Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
Nick Bosa – Ohio State
Jachai Pollite – Florida
Zach Allen – Boston College
Jalen Jelks – Oregon
Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
L.J. Collier – TCU
Charles Omenihu – Texas
Defensive Tackles
Quinnen Williams – Alabama
ED Oliver – Houston
Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
Armon Watts – Arkansas
Linebackers
Sione Takitaki – BYU
Joe Dineen – Kansas
Ben Banogu – TCU
Cornerbacks
Greedy Williams – LSU
Byron Murphy – Washington
Blace Brown – Troy
Safeties
Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
First Round Options:
The way I see it, Miami aren’t trading up unless something unforeseen happens with Kyler Murray. Dwayne Haskins likely comes off early as well, leaving Miami with options, among others, as follows:
Stay at 13 and select:
DE Montez Sweat
DE Ed Oliver
DE Clellin Ferrell
DT Christian Wilkins
CB Greedy Williams
SAF Johnathan Abram
Trade Back and select:
CB DeAndre Baker
OC Garrett Bradbury
DT Dexter Lawrence
SAF Taylor Rapp
SAF Chaunce Gardner-Johnson
SAF Nassir Adderly
Lastly, this from Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel
The Dolphins are not interested in Josh Rosen.
Miami Dolphins
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Offense
Players, Traits, and Scheme Fits for the Miami Dolphins
The two most talked about quarterbacks, as it pertains to the Dolphins, were in the news over the weekend, starting with the incumbent.
NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported that Miami will look to trade Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s $18.75 million salary attached to his potential acquisition, however, makes that unlikely. The Dolphins will then resort to releasing the eighth overall pick in the 2012 Draft.
Everyone’s top option to replace the former Aggie (and a former Aggie in his own right) is reportedly already off the board.
Quarterbacks
Moving on from Tannehill and out of range for Murray (and likely Dwayne Haskins)Miami hops on the quarterback treadmill until 2020. The value at pick 13, or even in a trade down, does not lend itself to the signal-callers. Daniel Jones, for all intents and purpose, looks like an undraftable player for my money. Drew Lock’s inconsistencies in his release make for a steep learning curve and anyone else falls into the day-three territory.
The on-field drills only confirmed the things we already knew from the film:
– Dwayne Haskins can flat spin it.
– Daniel Jones, Will Grier, and Ryan Finley don’t have the requisite arm strength to play at the next level. This is true of a lot of the other quarterbacks but they don’t warrant mentioning.
– Drew Lock has a sharp, quick release, but the varying launch points cause extreme inconsistencies in his accuracy.
Both Chris Grier and Brian Flores alluded the importance of a quarterback commanding the respect of the locker room, being a clear communicator and winning in the preparation aspect of the game.
Haksins is the best fit to that description, but he’s not surviving the top six picks. The cost to move up is too steep for a player with concerns over his ability to beat pressure looks and mechanics that need to be tweaked at the next level.
Without the ability to maneuver for a franchise quarterback, the Dolphins should look to a developmental prospect on day-three. My personal preference for these types are the physically impressive balls of clay that need refinement.
Jarrett Stidham is a strong-armed former five-star recruit. Tyree Jackson can throw the football out of the building and offers plus-athleticism. Those are the two players Miami should start to think about in round-four and beyond.
If Gardner Minshew makes it out of draft unselected, Miami should make the Washington State alum (Go Gougs) a priority UDFA. His physical traits don’t wow you but his engaging, energetic style is infectious. He’s a sharp processor and can spark a huddle when the starter goes down and you need a gamer in a pinch.
Franchise Quarterback Prediction:
Brian Flores will ultimately be attached to the guy that Miami eventually selects with a first round draft pick. We’ve already covered that it’s unlikely that happens in 2019; so it’s on to 2020.
Throw out the tank idea. If the Dolphins lose enough games to warrant the first pick in the draft, then Miami has a Head Coach problem. The list of Head Coaches to survive catastrophic seasons is small, and the list of coaches to survive and then turn things around is even smaller. It hasn’t been done since Jimmy Johnson last did it in the early-90’s.
If you value Brian Flores and think he has assembled a good coaching staff, the Dolphins will not fall into that 2-win range.
That means no Tua Tagovailoa.
It means Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Utah State’s Jordan Love, or Georgia’s Jake Fromm. And, of course, the very likely scenario where an unknown rises to the surface.
My way too early prediction is that Jake Fromm winds up in a Dolphins uniform. Even at age-18, Fromm’s appearance on the Netflix series QB1 showcases a young-man mature beyond his years and an undying love for football (there’s a great scene where he is entirely distraught about an AC joint sprain that forces him to miss time, despite trying to play through it).
That love of the game is exactly what Flores and Grier both highlighted when asked about their preference in a quarterback last week.
Fromm has the big stage experience, the physical traits you want to see, and a tremendous aptitude for the cerebral side of the game.
As a cherry-topper, Fromm’s experience managing a team with a strong defense and running game coincides with what I believe the Dolphins want to build under Flores.
Offensive Line
It’s difficult to identify exactly what Miami’s offense will look like. There’s no readily apparent blueprint for the specifics of Chad O’Shea’s preferences. We know he wants to be multiple, but the Pats have rostered a wide array of offensive linemen varying in all shapes and sizes.
My best guess is that they’ll approach the interior positions from an athletic standpoint with elite movement skills. Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James fit that bill on the outside so, if James is retained, that’s a good indicator of the tackle preferences.
The two things to keep an eye on for this position group are the feet (3-cone and shuttle) and the explosive drills (broad and vertical jumps).
This is a good time to need a center – this draft is loaded with them.
North Carolina State’s Garrett Bradbury won the day. He’s an elite mover that measured well in the power metrics (bench, broad, and vert).
Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy was runner-up. He’s technically refined. He’ll climb to the second-level with ease and can drop the anchor in pass pro.
Elgton Jenkins from Mississippi State is a power-player, but his choppy feet and effortless glide in the mirror drill was encouraging from a movement standpoint. Miami would be wise to pinpoint any of these three players come Late-April.
The guard class isn’t too shabby either.
Alabama’s Jonah Williams is adamant that he’s a left tackle, but Miami could well draft him with the 13th pick and get Quentin Nelson-like production out of him at left guard.
A true left guard, Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom had a tremendous workout. Daniel Jeremiah insists that Lindstrom is a Patriot via the second-round. Miami can intervene and use the 48th pick on a player that figures to be a day-one starter.
Penn State’s Connor McGovern has the feather feet that could attract the Dolphins. He changes direction nicely and showed a good burst throughout the drills.
The tackle situation is impending.
If the Dolphins and James can’t reach an agreement, USC’s Chuma Edoga won Offensive Line MVP at the Senior Bowl and doubled-down with a great workout in Indianapolis.
Dalton Risner might be my favorite line prospect in the entire class. He plays all five positions and might be an option in a round-one trade back. He has a nasty mean-streak and finishes plays – he showed both of those traits in the on-field work.
Ohio State’s Michael Jordan is a mountain. He’s long and covers a ton of ground on his kick slide but he’s a bit heavy-footed.
Two more names that impressed were Georgia’s Lamont Gaillard and Charlotte’s Nate Davis.
Running Backs
Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage should feel comfortable in their roles as the 1A and 1B backs in 2019. But if we’re to adhere to the New England model, you can never have enough backs – especially those that can contribute in the passing game.
Thanks to college football’s integration into the NFL, there are plenty of backs with pass-catching prowess.
Penn State’s Miles Sanders was the best of the day. He likely tested his way out of Miami’s range as a day-two pick, but he’d be an excellent option as a third-down back in 2019 and to replace Drake if the Dolphins don’t re-sign the three-year vet.
Washington State’s James Williams caught 89 passes last year and it showed in his workout. He’s a jitterbug with a full route-tree. He can make tacklers miss in the open field and tracks the ball well in the vertical game.
Justice Hill’s (Oklahoma State) 4.40 speed is difficult to ignore. If Miami operates in a zone-blocking scheme, it only takes a small crease for Hill to impact a game with a 75-yard gallop.
More traditional backs are available as well. Georgia’s Elijah Holyfield forces defensive backs to make business decisions and Washington’s Myles Gaskin is ultra-productive (four straight years of 1,200 rushing yards).
Boise State’s Alexander Mattison will remind you of another former Bronco-turned-Dolphins and Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams has the character and production that Miami will love.
Tight End
The tight end position is difficult to figure because of the unknown commodities that are Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Both will get a fair shake to demonstrate growth in year-two, but the Dolphins could look to add more inline Y-types.
Rob Gronkowski’s playoff performance didn’t fill up the stat sheet but he was an integral part of the Pats running game.
Notre Dame’s Alize Mack comes from the same power-running program that gave Smythe to Miami. He’s more polished as a pass catcher than Smythe was as well.
Alabama’s Irv Smith is a perfect prospect for what Miami might like at the position, but he’s going to be drafted far too high for consideration.
San Diego State’s Kahale Warring looks impressive in gym shorts. He measured well across all tests, goes 6-foot5-five, 252 and looked comfortable catching the football. The SDSU program is dubbed Stanford-South, so you know he has that lunch pail mentality.
New England rostered a traditional fullback in James Develin and that’s something O’Shea might prefer to have in Miami. Conversion players like West Virginia’s Treyvon Wesco are worth a look on day-three. Wesco showcased good striking-power in the bag drills, but also balance and natural hands on the route and gauntlet drills.
Wide Receiver
Slots and perhaps a boundary X are in consideration for the Dolphins this offseason. Miami’s focus will be on the in-game processing speed and the consistencies as a route runner. The steps, breaks and leverage have to be on time with the quarterback meaning Miami will value the white board sessions and 3-cone times above all.
Who else would we start with here besides Hunter Renfro. Renfro is that soft-throwing pitcher that you think you’re going to pop for a few hits and maybe a long ball but, at the end of the game, you look up and you’re 0-for-4 with four groundouts.
At Clemson, Renfro was the money-down option. He sells each route in an identical fashion and can create separation at the top of the route without great testing metrics.
Georgia’s Riley Ridley has the make-up to intrigue Miami. He catches the ball cleanly and could play in that X boundary role.
Louisville’s Jaylen Smith could wind up undrafted, but he offers a vertical threat from the slot positon – a rarity in today’s game.
West Virginia’s David Sills V is going to have a productive career. His background as a quarterback gives him a different approach to the game and he’s one of the best deep-ball trackers in this draft.
Andy Isabella from UMass would fit the bill of O’Shea’s new Julian Edelman.
Dolphins Confirmed Offensive Player Meetings (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine):
Quarterbacks:
Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
Drew Lock – Missouri
Daniel Jones – Duke
Will Grier – West Virginia
Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
Brett Rypien – Boise State
Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
Receivers:
Riley Ridley – Georgia
Offensive Line
Jawaan Taylor – Florida
Andre Dillard – Washington State
Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
Miami Dolphins
List of Dolphins Prospect Meetings (LIVE DOCUMENT)
The on-field workout portion of the 2019 Scouting Combine begin today in Indianapolis. According to Chris Grier, however, the Dolphins prioritize the behind-the-scenes interviews above the underwear Olympics.
Dating back to the East West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, these are the players with whom the Dolphins confirmed meetings.
Updated 3/4 12:11 PM EST
QB Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
QB Drew Lock – Missouri
QB Daniel Jones – Duke
QB Will Grier – West Virginia
QB Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
QB Brett Rypien – Boise State
QB Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
WR Riley Ridley – Georgia
OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida
OT Andre Dillard – Washington State
OC Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
DE Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
DE Nick Bosa – Ohio State
DE Jachai Pollite – Florida
DE Zach Allen – Boston College
DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon
DE Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
DE L.J. Collier – TCU
DE Charles Omenihu – Texas
DT Quinnen Williams – Alabama
DT ED Oliver – Houston
DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
DT Armon Watts – Arkansas
LB Sione Takitaki – BYU
LB Joe Dineen – Kansas
LB Ben Banogu – TCU
CB Greedy Williams – LSU
CB Byron Murphy – Washington
CB Blace Brown – Troy
CB Rock Ya-Sin Temple
CB Trayvon Mullen – Clemson
CB Julian Love – Notre Dame
S Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release DE Andre Branch
After three seasons with the Dolphins, defensive end Andre Branch’s time in Miami has come to an end. It was announced early Saturday morning the team will release him.
Branch, 29, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with the Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. He recorded 11.5 of his 25.5 career sacks during his time here while only missing four games due to injury.
Releasing the seven year pro will ultimately save the Dolphins $7 million dollars in cap space for the upcoming 2019 season. On the flip side it creates another $2 million in dead cap.
Miami is also expected to move on from defensive end Robert Quinn in the coming weeks. With Cameron Wake also set to be a free agent, the Dolphins pass rush could be completely revamped in 2019.
Entering free agency before his eighth NFL season, Branch will undoubtedly find a landing spot. While the stats don’t blow you away, there will be some sort of market for a 29 year old rotational pass rusher.
Make sure to visit LockedOnDolphins.com for all of the latest updates regarding anything and everything Miami Dolphins. Providing daily news, commentary and analysis, Locked On Dolphins is the go to place for all of your Miami Dolphins information.
