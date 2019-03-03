Miami Dolphins
2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Offense
Players, Traits, and Scheme Fits for the Miami Dolphins
The two most talked about quarterbacks, as it pertains to the Dolphins, were in the news over the weekend, starting with the incumbent.
NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport reported that Miami will look to trade Ryan Tannehill. Tannehill’s $18.75 million salary attached to his potential acquisition, however, makes that unlikely. The Dolphins will then resort to releasing the eighth overall pick in the 2012 Draft.
The biggest move to come involves Ryan Tannehill. The #Dolphins have had trade talks about him, which often is a precursor to a release. His salary makes it difficult to trade. https://t.co/kiiFjhSIOE
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 2, 2019
Everyone’s top option to replace the former Aggie (and a former Aggie in his own right) is reportedly already off the board.
Sunday Combine Notes: Kliff Kingsbury telling people it’s a “done deal” the Cardinals will select Kyler Murray with the first pick of the draft. Plenty more here -> https://t.co/Tke8GyScfm pic.twitter.com/MqVy9MpTUt
— Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 3, 2019
Quarterbacks
Moving on from Tannehill and out of range for Murray (and likely Dwayne Haskins)Miami hops on the quarterback treadmill until 2020. The value at pick 13, or even in a trade down, does not lend itself to the signal-callers. Daniel Jones, for all intents and purpose, looks like an undraftable player for my money. Drew Lock’s inconsistencies in his release make for a steep learning curve and anyone else falls into the day-three territory.
The on-field drills only confirmed the things we already knew from the film:
– Dwayne Haskins can flat spin it.
– Daniel Jones, Will Grier, and Ryan Finley don’t have the requisite arm strength to play at the next level. This is true of a lot of the other quarterbacks but they don’t warrant mentioning.
– Drew Lock has a sharp, quick release, but the varying launch points cause extreme inconsistencies in his accuracy.
Both Chris Grier and Brian Flores alluded the importance of a quarterback commanding the respect of the locker room, being a clear communicator and winning in the preparation aspect of the game.
Haksins is the best fit to that description, but he’s not surviving the top six picks. The cost to move up is too steep for a player with concerns over his ability to beat pressure looks and mechanics that need to be tweaked at the next level.
Without the ability to maneuver for a franchise quarterback, the Dolphins should look to a developmental prospect on day-three. My personal preference for these types are the physically impressive balls of clay that need refinement.
Jarrett Stidham is a strong-armed former five-star recruit. Tyree Jackson can throw the football out of the building and offers plus-athleticism. Those are the two players Miami should start to think about in round-four and beyond.
If Gardner Minshew makes it out of draft unselected, Miami should make the Washington State alum (Go Gougs) a priority UDFA. His physical traits don’t wow you but his engaging, energetic style is infectious. He’s a sharp processor and can spark a huddle when the starter goes down and you need a gamer in a pinch.
Franchise Quarterback Prediction:
Brian Flores will ultimately be attached to the guy that Miami eventually selects with a first round draft pick. We’ve already covered that it’s unlikely that happens in 2019; so it’s on to 2020.
Throw out the tank idea. If the Dolphins lose enough games to warrant the first pick in the draft, then Miami has a Head Coach problem. The list of Head Coaches to survive catastrophic seasons is small, and the list of coaches to survive and then turn things around is even smaller. It hasn’t been done since Jimmy Johnson last did it in the early-90’s.
If you value Brian Flores and think he has assembled a good coaching staff, the Dolphins will not fall into that 2-win range.
That means no Tua Tagovailoa.
It means Oregon’s Justin Herbert, Washington’s Jacob Eason, Utah State’s Jordan Love, or Georgia’s Jake Fromm. And, of course, the very likely scenario where an unknown rises to the surface.
My way too early prediction is that Jake Fromm winds up in a Dolphins uniform. Even at age-18, Fromm’s appearance on the Netflix series QB1 showcases a young-man mature beyond his years and an undying love for football (there’s a great scene where he is entirely distraught about an AC joint sprain that forces him to miss time, despite trying to play through it).
That love of the game is exactly what Flores and Grier both highlighted when asked about their preference in a quarterback last week.
Fromm has the big stage experience, the physical traits you want to see, and a tremendous aptitude for the cerebral side of the game.
As a cherry-topper, Fromm’s experience managing a team with a strong defense and running game coincides with what I believe the Dolphins want to build under Flores.
Offensive Line
It’s difficult to identify exactly what Miami’s offense will look like. There’s no readily apparent blueprint for the specifics of Chad O’Shea’s preferences. We know he wants to be multiple, but the Pats have rostered a wide array of offensive linemen varying in all shapes and sizes.
My best guess is that they’ll approach the interior positions from an athletic standpoint with elite movement skills. Laremy Tunsil and Ja’Wuan James fit that bill on the outside so, if James is retained, that’s a good indicator of the tackle preferences.
The two things to keep an eye on for this position group are the feet (3-cone and shuttle) and the explosive drills (broad and vertical jumps).
This is a good time to need a center – this draft is loaded with them.
North Carolina State’s Garrett Bradbury won the day. He’s an elite mover that measured well in the power metrics (bench, broad, and vert).
Texas A&M’s Erik McCoy was runner-up. He’s technically refined. He’ll climb to the second-level with ease and can drop the anchor in pass pro.
Elgton Jenkins from Mississippi State is a power-player, but his choppy feet and effortless glide in the mirror drill was encouraging from a movement standpoint. Miami would be wise to pinpoint any of these three players come Late-April.
The guard class isn’t too shabby either.
Alabama’s Jonah Williams is adamant that he’s a left tackle, but Miami could well draft him with the 13th pick and get Quentin Nelson-like production out of him at left guard.
A true left guard, Boston College’s Chris Lindstrom had a tremendous workout. Daniel Jeremiah insists that Lindstrom is a Patriot via the second-round. Miami can intervene and use the 48th pick on a player that figures to be a day-one starter.
Penn State’s Connor McGovern has the feather feet that could attract the Dolphins. He changes direction nicely and showed a good burst throughout the drills.
The tackle situation is impending.
If the Dolphins and James can’t reach an agreement, USC’s Chuma Edoga won Offensive Line MVP at the Senior Bowl and doubled-down with a great workout in Indianapolis.
Dalton Risner might be my favorite line prospect in the entire class. He plays all five positions and might be an option in a round-one trade back. He has a nasty mean-streak and finishes plays – he showed both of those traits in the on-field work.
Ohio State’s Michael Jordan is a mountain. He’s long and covers a ton of ground on his kick slide but he’s a bit heavy-footed.
Two more names that impressed were Georgia’s Lamont Gaillard and Charlotte’s Nate Davis.
Running Backs
Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage should feel comfortable in their roles as the 1A and 1B backs in 2019. But if we’re to adhere to the New England model, you can never have enough backs – especially those that can contribute in the passing game.
Thanks to college football’s integration into the NFL, there are plenty of backs with pass-catching prowess.
Penn State’s Miles Sanders was the best of the day. He likely tested his way out of Miami’s range as a day-two pick, but he’d be an excellent option as a third-down back in 2019 and to replace Drake if the Dolphins don’t re-sign the three-year vet.
Washington State’s James Williams caught 89 passes last year and it showed in his workout. He’s a jitterbug with a full route-tree. He can make tacklers miss in the open field and tracks the ball well in the vertical game.
Justice Hill’s (Oklahoma State) 4.40 speed is difficult to ignore. If Miami operates in a zone-blocking scheme, it only takes a small crease for Hill to impact a game with a 75-yard gallop.
More traditional backs are available as well. Georgia’s Elijah Holyfield forces defensive backs to make business decisions and Washington’s Myles Gaskin is ultra-productive (four straight years of 1,200 rushing yards).
Boise State’s Alexander Mattison will remind you of another former Bronco-turned-Dolphins and Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams has the character and production that Miami will love.
Tight End
The tight end position is difficult to figure because of the unknown commodities that are Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Both will get a fair shake to demonstrate growth in year-two, but the Dolphins could look to add more inline Y-types.
Rob Gronkowski’s playoff performance didn’t fill up the stat sheet but he was an integral part of the Pats running game.
Notre Dame’s Alize Mack comes from the same power-running program that gave Smythe to Miami. He’s more polished as a pass catcher than Smythe was as well.
Alabama’s Irv Smith is a perfect prospect for what Miami might like at the position, but he’s going to be drafted far too high for consideration.
San Diego State’s Kahale Warring looks impressive in gym shorts. He measured well across all tests, goes 6-foot5-five, 252 and looked comfortable catching the football. The SDSU program is dubbed Stanford-South, so you know he has that lunch pail mentality.
New England rostered a traditional fullback in James Develin and that’s something O’Shea might prefer to have in Miami. Conversion players like West Virginia’s Treyvon Wesco are worth a look on day-three. Wesco showcased good striking-power in the bag drills, but also balance and natural hands on the route and gauntlet drills.
Wide Receiver
Slots and perhaps a boundary X are in consideration for the Dolphins this offseason. Miami’s focus will be on the in-game processing speed and the consistencies as a route runner. The steps, breaks and leverage have to be on time with the quarterback meaning Miami will value the white board sessions and 3-cone times above all.
Who else would we start with here besides Hunter Renfro. Renfro is that soft-throwing pitcher that you think you’re going to pop for a few hits and maybe a long ball but, at the end of the game, you look up and you’re 0-for-4 with four groundouts.
At Clemson, Renfro was the money-down option. He sells each route in an identical fashion and can create separation at the top of the route without great testing metrics.
Georgia’s Riley Ridley has the make-up to intrigue Miami. He catches the ball cleanly and could play in that X boundary role.
Louisville’s Jaylen Smith could wind up undrafted, but he offers a vertical threat from the slot positon – a rarity in today’s game.
West Virginia’s David Sills V is going to have a productive career. His background as a quarterback gives him a different approach to the game and he’s one of the best deep-ball trackers in this draft.
Andy Isabella from UMass would fit the bill of O’Shea’s new Julian Edelman.
Dolphins Confirmed Offensive Player Meetings (Shrine, Senior Bowl, Combine):
Quarterbacks:
Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
Drew Lock – Missouri
Daniel Jones – Duke
Will Grier – West Virginia
Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
Brett Rypien – Boise State
Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
Receivers:
Riley Ridley – Georgia
Offensive Line
Jawaan Taylor – Florida
Andre Dillard – Washington State
Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
Miami Dolphins
List of Dolphins Prospect Meetings (LIVE DOCUMENT)
The on-field workout portion of the 2019 Scouting Combine begin today in Indianapolis. According to Chris Grier, however, the Dolphins prioritize the behind-the-scenes interviews above the underwear Olympics.
Dating back to the East West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, and the Senior Bowl in Mobile, these are the players with whom the Dolphins confirmed meetings.
Updated 3/3 12:04 AM EST
QB Kyler Murray – Oklahoma
QB Drew Lock – Missouri
QB Daniel Jones – Duke
QB Will Grier – West Virginia
QB Jarrett Stidham – Auburn
QB Brett Rypien – Boise State
QB Jordan Ta’amu – Ole Miss
WR Riley Ridley – Georgia
OT Jawaan Taylor – Florida
OT Andre Dillard – Washington State
OC Lamont Gaillard – Georgia
DE Montez Sweat – Mississippi State
DE Nick Bosa – Ohio State
DE Jachai Pollite – Florida
DE Zach Allen – Boston College
DE Jalen Jelks – Oregon
DE Jordan Brailford – Oklahoma State
DE L.J. Collier – TCU
DE Charles Omenihu – Texas
DT Quinnen Williams – Alabama
DT ED Oliver – Houston
DT Dexter Lawrence – Clemson
DT Armon Watts – Arkansas
LB Sione Takitaki – BYU
LB Joe Dineen – Kansas
LB Ben Banogu – TCU
CB Blace Brown – Troy
S Tyree Kinnel – Michigan
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Release DE Andre Branch
After three seasons with the Dolphins, defensive end Andre Branch’s time in Miami has come to an end. It was announced early Saturday morning the team will release him.
Branch, 29, was entering the final year of a contract he signed with the Dolphins prior to the 2016 season. He recorded 11.5 of his 25.5 career sacks during his time here while only missing four games due to injury.
Releasing the seven year pro will ultimately save the Dolphins $7 million dollars in cap space for the upcoming 2019 season. On the flip side it creates another $2 million in dead cap.
Miami is also expected to move on from defensive end Robert Quinn in the coming weeks. With Cameron Wake also set to be a free agent, the Dolphins pass rush could be completely revamped in 2019.
Entering free agency before his eighth NFL season, Branch will undoubtedly find a landing spot. While the stats don’t blow you away, there will be some sort of market for a 29 year old rotational pass rusher.
Make sure to visit LockedOnDolphins.com for all of the latest updates regarding anything and everything Miami Dolphins. Providing daily news, commentary and analysis, Locked On Dolphins is the go to place for all of your Miami Dolphins information.
Miami Dolphins
Extend Laremy Tunsil Before Xavien Howard
Other than Kyler Murray‘s hand size, the biggest mystery concerning Miami Dolphins fans this offseason centers around what the team is going to do with its premier cornerback, Xavien Howard. The former 2nd-round pick is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to be rewarded for his performance throughout his career.
Coming off of a Pro Bowl year, Howard was tied for the league lead in interceptions (while missing the final 4 games of the season) and further proved the end to his sophomore season wasn’t just a hot streak. Xavien Howard is a legitimate #1 cornerback, and he wants to be treated as such going forward.
So while our focus has been on Howard and the hope that he’s not the next elite, homegrown talent to leave South Florida because of our front office’s ineptitude, we might want to look at another player who was drafted the same year as Howard; and, like his draft story, seems to be an afterthought.
Laremy Tunsil has anchored the left side of Miami’s offensive line for the past three seasons and, barring a Jake Long-esque injury arc, should be manning the left side of that offensive line for the next 7-10 years. Every team searches for a left tackle they don’t have to worry about, and the Dolphins already have one.
The moment Laremy Tunsil became a part of the Miami Dolphins. #WelcomeToTheFamily pic.twitter.com/BatmRKpqW8
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 29, 2016
While both players are still under contract for 2019, it would be unwise to, once again, avoid having the foresight to extend football players you drafted with conviction.
Laremy Tunsil was a public relations nightmare that evening, and the team traded up in the 2nd-round for Xavien Howard. There’s no way to deny that the Dolphins wanted these players…so why not follow-through with that conviction?
This isn’t to say that Xavien Howard shouldn’t be extended or that he isn’t a priority; quite the contrary. He’s a top player at an imperative position; you can’t just let these players walk away. But let’s not overlook another player the front office should be looking to extend this offseason. Not just out of “good faith”, but to dedicate a level of consistency going forward.
Needless to say, Chris Grier and company have a hard decision to make, and I’m certainly glad I’m not the one who has to make it. Take a look at why Laremy Tunsil should be the Dolphins #1 priority this offseason:
Extending Our Misery
If long-term contracts are any indication of the consistency you’re trying to develop, the Dolphins have proven why they’re consistently mediocre.
You should never let the past results of a previous general manager cloud your judgement going forward; however, Chris Grier was still here in the organization when all of these moves were made. Was his opinion just shunned or did he have a hand in dictating how this team was built?
With that said, we can’t let these results contaminate our desire to extend Laremy Tunsil or Xavien Howard.
Miami’s latest contract extensions are relatively minimal, such as Nick O’Leary receiving $1.5m (500k guaranteed) for 2019 and John Denney returning for another season as well, but taking a look at the ‘bigger’ extensions Miami has done recently, they’ve been something like:
- Bobby McCain: 4-years, $27m ($13m guaranteed)
- Kiko Alonso: 3-years, $29m ($18.5m)
- Andre Branch: 3-years, $24m ($16.8m)
- Cameron Wake: 2-years, $19m ($11m)
- Reshad Jones: 5-years, $55m ($35m)
- Mike Pouncey: 5-years, $52.1m ($22m)
There isn’t much here to brag about.
Not like you need to be reminded of such, but the following is a short list of players the Dolphins drafted but decided not to extend for whichever (terrible) reason: Jarvis Landry, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller and Rishard Matthews.
Do we want to go as far back as the 2000s and recall players like: Vontae Davis, Sean Smith, Samson Satele or Ted Ginn Jr.?
No, Miami doesn’t extend these players, they just decide to give multiple contract extensions to Koa Misi and his broken neck.
The reason these players weren’t retained was because they became too extensive for Miami to justify. However, a little faith and foresight in their own player development could have kept most (if not all) of these players around for a longer period of time than their rookie contacts called for.
Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard need to buck this trend the Dolphins have been on. And if the team isn’t going to commit to their top talent, they need to strip each veteran bare and start anew.
Buying Your Foundation
This section of the article actually surprised me a bit; to the point that I had to completely change my thought process. What I originally had written (prior to crunching the numbers) centered around how an expensive contract for a “top” left tackle returns more value than an expensive contract for a “top” cornerback. And I have to admit, my perception didn’t match the reality of the NFL.
Left Tackles are essential for keeping your opponents’ best pass rushers at bay, and to keep your quarterback’s blindside upright. An entire offense can collapse with even an average left tackle. It’s why their values surge far beyond their skill – similar to every quarterback’s value around the league.
Take a look at the most expensive contracts for left tackles compared to cornerbacks:
The most-telling statistic to me is the Average Annual Contract for a top-16 player at each position. The top-16 LT contracts average $12.54m a year while the top-16 CB contracts average $12.42m a year. That differential is semantics, and has more to do with the timing of when the player signed the contract – they’re basically “worth” the same annually in terms of their contracts. Cornerbacks have the luxury of requiring more roster spots (since you need at least 3 on the field most of the time), so they have a slight advantage in terms of having more possibilities to receive the rich contract.
The advantage the Dolphins have is selling Tunsil on the fact that they can make the 4th and 5th years of his rookie contract much richer than they would be otherwise. They also have the most important chip at the bargaining table, and that’s the fact that they essentially have team control for 3+ years (accounting for the franchise tag).
If you take an average of the top-5 left tackles today, the amount Tunsil would make on the franchise tag would be: $16.44m
Now, this will obviously go up in two years as contracts get richer, but the following 5 players make up those top-5 salaries:
- Nate Solder: $17m cap hit
- Taylor Lewan: $16.7m
- Andrew Whitworth: $16.7m
- Russell Okung: $16m
- Terron Armstead: $15.8m
It’s safe to say, given his age and upside, that most of us would rather have Laremy Tunsil than anyone else on this list.
At $16.44m, Tunsil would be 4th on this list and that would still be considered a bargain.
By locking up Tunsil before he enters Year 4, you might be raising 2 years of his contract (in what may be deemed an unnecessary raise), but you’re lowering the cap hit against your team in years 3-5 (let’s just say it’s a 5-year extension for all intents and purposes). You might be able to sell Tunsil on a deal that’s closer to Cordy Glenn (5-years, $60m – $38m guaranteed) than a deal that will easily surpass Taylor “Bodybag” Lewan‘s 5-year, $80m ($50m guaranteed) contract the closer Tunsil gets to free agency.
Deciding Tunsil Over Howard
Right now, Tunsil is set to cost ~$4m against the cap in 2019 – which is astronomically low for one of the best left tackles in the game. Xavien is an even better bargain at ~$2m. You could choose either player to extend first, and you wouldn’t really be wrong. Frankly, Miami should extend both of them and establish two of the most difficult positions to lock down.
But, if you have to choose one, you reward Laremy Tunsil, and here’s why:
A left tackle is essential for a team that’s looking to establish a franchise quarterback. It’s not just about the fact that you don’t have to worry about his position, it’s more about the fact that your quarterback won’t have to go through the same punishment Ryan Tannehill absorbed at the beginning of his career.
It’s debatable which player will “win you” more games than the other – both are necessary. But Miami isn’t looking to win games right now, they’re trying to create long-term success. Xavien Howard is going to be one of the top cornerbacks for the next 3-4 years, but how much winning is Miami going to do during that time? How many games do we actually want Xavien Howard to sway in our favor when we’re trying to ‘Tank for Tua’ in 2020?
No sacks allowed this season by Laremy Tunsil.
Send him to the #ProBowl: https://t.co/OhCmXzs61g
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 16, 2018
Between the two, both would net a haul in a trade. Prime players that would be under their new team’s control? Of course they would both warrant a first-round pick! They’re probably more valuable than Josh Rosen is at this point, and people would have thought you were crazy to say that before last year’s draft.
In a situation where Xavien Howard’s best return for this team is a valuable draft pick, it’s hard to say he should be paid more than the player drafted one round ahead of him.
Would it suck to watch Howard lead the league in interceptions with his new team? You bet it will. But how much are we willing to risk on an expensive cornerback that has only played in 73.4% of the games he’s been eligible for? Or would you feel more at ease giving that money to someone who’s participated in 91.8% of the games he’s been eligible for?
If you’re under the impression that the Dolphins can become the next version of the Los Angeles Rams or Philadelphia Eagles and make/win the Super Bowl within a couple years of drafting a young quarterback, then you probably want both Tunsil and Howard to be around for awhile. Those teams had top talent surrounding their young quarterbacks, and while it’s a completely different debate whether or not Miami is 1-2 years away from being a serious playoff threat, if you want the team to retain their best players, you don’t let either of them follow Landry, Jay Ajayi, Vernon, or Miller out the door.
Your main reason for extending Howard first is the fact that his rookie contract ends one year earlier – in a literal sense, you have to make a decision on Howard earlier than you have to decide on Tunsil. That advantage Miami has with Tunsil in extension talks (3+ years of team control when you institute the franchise tag) is the reason Howard gets paid before Tunsil, but all other signs point to rewarding the best public relations move the Dolphins ever made prior to (or alongside) their best defensive playmaker of the past two years.
LATEST
- 2019 Scouting Combine Through a Dolphins Lens – Offense March 3, 2019
- List of Dolphins Prospect Meetings (LIVE DOCUMENT) March 2, 2019
- Dolphins Release DE Andre Branch March 2, 2019
- Extend Laremy Tunsil Before Xavien Howard March 1, 2019
- Kyler Murray Weighs In at the Combine February 28, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Offensive System
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Inside the Film Room – Dolphins New Defensive Scheme
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
5 Viable Options for Miami at Pick 13
-
Miami Dolphins7 days ago
Football Operation Strategies the Dolphins Can Borrow from New England