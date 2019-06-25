Miami Dolphins
5 Developments That Would Signal a Successful 2019 Dolphins Season
In a bottom-line business, the Dolphins can find success elsewhere in 2019
Any coach, player, or essential personnel attached to the 2019 operation of the Miami Dolphins would immediately dispel the notion of this article. While the mindset is imperative for each of the 32 organizations in the NFL to enter a new season with championship aspirations, the truth tells us that, that is simply not realistic.
The Dolphins — like it or not — fall into the category of teams building for future success.
Since Stephen Ross’ Black Monday presser — held with the purpose of conveying sweeping organizational changes — the mantra of the 10th administration in franchise history has been the same — ‘we are only worried about today.’ Ross’ opening statements contradicted that idea, just as Miami’s offseason maneuvers have suggested something of a transitional year.
A reset. A step back. A “change from the way we’ve done things previously,” as Mr. Ross stated at that presser, was a necessary evil on the track to, “building a consistent team with sustained success.”
Any NFL team, regardless of its standing on the superiority hierarchy, will dispel any talk of Super Bowl dreams during the summer. But for the 2019 Miami Dolphins winning games is not the end-all-be-all.
Operating under protection from the end results the typical importance of the only numbers that ultimately matter — victories and defeats — Brian Flores and staff can focus on the true exigency of the 2019 season; the development of his program and young players.
Last year I wrote about the 25 most integral players to the 2018 Miami Dolphins success. In year-three, with an experienced quarterback and significant investment in veteran contracts, the only option for Adam Gase and company was to win football games.
Now, the focus takes a hard left turn. We hone in on the particular units, identity development, and most crucial aspects that must occur in 2019 to set Coach Flores up for success in the win-loss column in 2020 and beyond.
1. Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker Assert Their Standing
Linebackers are falling out of favor in many-an-NFL-defense, but not in this one. Versatile ‘backers helped drive Brian Flores’ defense to back-to-back championship caliber performances in the season’s two biggest games in 2018 (Super Bowl and AFCCG).
McMillan was one of Pro Football Focus’ highest graded run-defenders from October on last year while Jerome Baker flashed the pass rush skill set, speed, and coverage dynamics that helped him earn significant playing time as a rookie.
The Dont’a Hightower role — working both inside and on the ball as a rusher off the edge — has been imparted on McMillan. Baker, McMillan’s former Buckeye teammate, figures into a prominent rush role with the occasional buzz to the flat.
The Dolphins have club control on McMillan for the next two years with Baker under contract for the next three. Both have been lauded for their leadership and quick acclimation to the new scheme and program.
Anchoring the middle of the defense with 23 (McMillan) and 22-year-old (Baker) linebackers would be a sterling beginning to the construction of a championship stop-unit.
2. Discovering a Viable Counterpart to Xavien Howard
One of the many faulty pillars of the Mike Tannenbaum regime was poor financial structuring of the roster, i.e. paying exponentially above market value both starting safeties, and continually pumping financial resources into a middling pass rush.
With Xavien Howard taken care of on one corner, the Dolphins can offset his cost by uncovering a viable second perimeter starter on a cheap contract. Eric Rowe gets first crack, but a clean bill of health and quality play likely earns him a big offseason paycheck — he’s signed on the cheap through 2019.
The other, more prudent options are homegrown talents. Cordrea Tankersley entered camp in 2018 with well-earned buzz, but has had the worst imaginable ensuing 11-month stretch since that time. He’s a candidate to start the year on P.U.P (which carries a distinction to return post-week-six).
Torry McTyer is on year-three of his rookie contract from 2017 and has the most playing time to his credit. Last season was a struggle for McTyer after a strong camp earned the UDFA a spot on the depth chart.
Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis flashed glimpses during their rookie seasons. Armstrong more so on special teams and Davis primarily in the slot.
Former Patriots practice squad member Jomal Wiltz and undrafted rookie Nik Needham have head their names called during offseason minicamps.
Pairing Howard with a rookie contract, while the team absorbs the immediate, steep costs #25’s new deal would be a massive boon heading into 2020.
3. An Unquestioned Star Skill Player Emerges
The last time the Dolphins featured an offensive threat that forced defensive coordinators to alter their game plan was Ricky Williams nearly two decades ago. The Dolphins need that spark to resurrect an offense that has been bottom-of-the-barrel for just as long.
Kenyan Drake is the favorite. His five-week slate of production to close 2017 is exactly what we’re looking for here. His versatile, game-breaking skill set could develop if he’s finally given the lion’s share of the workload.
Albert Wilson strung together a dominant stretch for two weeks last season before a serious hip injury stopped his breakout campaign short. Jakeem Grant flashes big-play ability regularly, but he’s yet to prove that he’s a permanent fixture as a wide receiver.
The dark horse option might be Tight End Mike Gesicki. His rookie tape is a difficult watch, but his Penn State cut-ups suggest that something is there — particularly in the red zone.
4. Two More Solutions on the Offensive Line Emerge
At press time the Dolphins have Laremy Tunsil and four question marks on the offensive line. Michael Deiter comes in with expectations, but a rookie third-round pick is hardly a slam dunk to provide a solution at a position that has been a problem for a decade-plus.
Daniel Kilgore is back after a season-ending injury. His three showing prior to the injury left plenty to be desired, however. Chris Reed is a career backup that figures into the starting right guard position while Jesse Davis returns to right tackle (he played sparingly at the position in 2017).
Truthfully, if one of these players emerges to form 40% of a competent offensive line, that should be considered a victory. If the Dolphins, however, find two solutions on the offensive front, that fits right in line with the rest of the league at a position starving for talent.
5. A Definitive Answer on Josh Rosen
It’s safe to say most who read this article expected this to come in at number one. Rosen’s evaluation checks in at number five for two reasons:
1.) The 2020 QB class is loaded.
2.) The evaluation doesn’t have to find a conclusion this season.
Quarterbacks are unique from every other position on the field. Entrusted faces of the franchise, long-term solutions, these are labels that each fan base without the elusive franchise savior craves to slap on a young signal-caller.
While the argument that, without a quarterback you’re merely treading water is valid, it doesn’t always happen overnight. Russell Wilson spearheads a group of franchise quarterbacks that were discovered in unconventional forms (Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Jimmy Garappolo).
Even if Josh Rosen strikes out in 2019, and he’s greeted by stiff competition next year, that doesn’t necessarily equal the end of the road for the embattled passer. He’s under club control for three seasons, and not only is he under market-value for starting QBs, he’s cheaper than the league’s most-valued backups.
While it might not be preferable for the self-proclaimed Josh Rosen ‘Stans’, a QB depth chart that features Rosen, Fitzpatrick, and one of the prized first-round options in next year’s draft would put the Dolphins in terrific position to identify the long-term solution.
Should the Dolphins find resolutions to three or more of these critical areas of development in 2019 the season should be considered a success. The omissions of pass rusher and Minkah Fitzpatrick taking the next step towards superstardom were considered.
The reason for the pass rush omission is twofold. First, next year’s class has some elite, top-shelf talent, including a player that is a picture-perfect scheme fit (Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa). Second, the individual pass rush prowess simply isn’t a priority in this scheme.
For Fitzpatrick, there should be little doubt about his development. He’s a special player that will not come up short in his purist of becoming a household name in the league.
Of course, the Dolphins could send a massive middle finger to the entire premise of this article, and the entirety of the national media that is forecasting a rough, transitional season for Flores’ football team.
In that instance, it would probably be safe to assume that more than half of this checklist were satisfied.
Locked On Dolphins staff’s favorite current Fins player
Let’s try something a little different on this midsummer Friday. It’s always dead around this time of the year, so in a fun way to get amped up for the coming season, the LOD staff presents their favorite current Miami Dolphin and why. So without further ado, check out the team’s favorite Fins.
Jason Hrina – Kenny Stills
I’m going to preface all of this by saying this has nothing to do with his political standing. There is nothing I despise more than politics and everything it entails.
That said, Kenny Stills is one of the most selfless individuals the Miami Dolphins have ever had the luxury of calling one of their own. The amount of time and effort he puts towards people in less-fortunate situations is really something we should all strive to be like. Maybe it’s his paycheck or his platform as a recognizable figure that allows him to do all of this, but he isn’t required to go out of his way for anyone.
It’s the same reason why I was always a fan of former Phins Michael Thomas and Frank Gore. Their dedication to the South Florida community and those around the world have always stuck with me. I can see Christian Wilkins being the next Dolphins player to exude such selfless behavior; I mean, he already does! It’s only going to grow from here.
While Stills may not put up the most-gaudy numbers, nor is he a national figurehead like Jarvis Landry used to be, his charity, selflessness and ability to disregard his celebrity status for the benefit of others has always made me a huge fan of Kenny Stills.
Andrew Mitchell- Albert Wilson
My favorite current player, amongst so many options, is Albert Wilson. There’s so many guys I like; Tunsil, Howard, Drake, Minkah, Bobby McCain, and Kenny Stills to name a few.
However, Albert Wilson hails from where I was raised, Port St. Lucie, Florida. He balled out at one of my high school’s rival teams, Port St. Lucie High. Wilson would dominate as a running back/quarterback hybrid and then go onto college and make his way onto the Kansas City Chiefs roster.
Before his injury last season, he was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL! His insane quickness and pure speed help him create separation from defenders. Pair that up with his ability and ability to make defenders miss and you have a dangerous weapon when in open space.
My local area has produced talents like Kevin Smith (Detroit RB), Jamar Chaney (Eagles LB), Khalil Mack (Bears DE) and of course Wilson. While Mack is the biggest known name, if Wilson stays healthy all season he could 100% contend for that title!
Gabe Hauari – Christian Wilkins
Chris Kowalewski – Kenyan Drake
Whether as a result of conflicts with coaching staff (Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry), money issues (Ndamukong Suh) or not factoring into the franchise’s future plans (Ryan Tannehill, Cameron Wake) the past couple of seasons have seen the exodus of a number of Miami’s most popular and talented players. It’s almost at that point where I’m afraid to buy any more Dolphins jerseys because I don’t want to curse anyone else on the team – a throwback Reshad Jones jersey hangs precariously in my cupboard as the final current one.
Kenyan Drake is safe for now, as I’ll leave his jersey in stores and (together with countless other fans) be eternally grateful for his electric on-field play in the ‘Miami Miracle’. There’s plenty to like about Drake and he has a humble nature which encourages you to root for him. He didn’t complain (at least not publicly) when the Dolphins brought in Frank Gore and openly embraced the opportunity to learn from a future HOF’er.
Kenyan was on Good Morning Football about a month ago dissecting the Miami Miracle and the first thing he spoke about was the team effort which the play required, heaping praise on Ted Larsen for his key block which allowed room to make the highlight score.
I think it’s very indicative of the franchise’s view of Kenyan that Tom Garfinkel and Stephen Ross collaborated to pay for the return of the Miami Miracle ball and gave it to him as a present. However, although hugely appreciative to see its return, Drake maintained that the play was a team accomplishment and, as such, its rightful place remained at Hard Rock Stadium.
A threat to score any time he touches the ball, Drake is bottled lightning and fans everywhere should be clamouring to see more of him on the field. A quiet warrior, in the same image as Cameron Wake (another all-time favourite) he’s the lead-by-example type of player who you can’t help but want to see succeed.
Kevin Dern – Laremy Tunsil
Travis Wingfield- Minkah Fitzpatrick
Shawn Digity – Ryan Fitzpatrick
FitzMagic is just a colorful one-of-a-kind character that I would love to meet one day. He’s been an NFL journeyman so his career is unorthodox, but he has made his hay on the zeniths of a crazy roller coaster ride, and I’ve enjoyed the chaos of it all.
I went and bought a FitzMagic x Miami Dolphins shirt almost as soon as the Dolphins signed him. I’m all-in on the Fitzpatrick experience for 2019. And I’ll especially enjoy any of the locker room antics like last year in Tampa Bay when he hijacked DeSean Jackson’s wardrobe and wore it out to the media presser and uttered the quoteworthy “We just gotta stay humble”. Classic Fitzpatrick.
I’m looking forward to his on-field wackiness and his off-field bravado.
Face of the Franchise Series: Jordan Love
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
Best of the Rest – Next Week
Foreword:
7,094 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today takes us to a Group 5 school to look at the physically imposing Jordan Love.
Jordan Love 2018 Film Study
Playing at a group-of-five school will limit the exposure of any player, but it has become impossible to gloss over Utah State’s Jordan Love. At 6-4, 220 pounds, Love has the ideal build and makeup for the position. Some would argue that there’s a distinct advantage to playing outside of the nation’s powerhouse programs. Playing with a smaller program comes with unavoidable adversity that builds character and prepares the player for the challenges at the next level.
Heading into his junior season Love will face tremendous turnover on the roster and coaching staff.
The Utah State football program is under construction. In addition to playing for his third offensive coordinator, Love’s head coach is new, his top three receivers graduated, and his favorite tight end was drafted in April. That tight end, Dax Raymond, has a strong affinity for his former teammate.
“Anyone that watches, they know he’s a gamer and that’s the biggest thing I want in a quarterback personally,” Raymond said. “You sense the passion. He’s not out there just to throw the ball a couple of times, he’s out there to win.”
Love’s most recent OC and play caller, David Yost, slotted Love among the best quarterbacks he’s coached. “He’s right among them,” Yost said. “If he continues to progress with his skill set and his ability, he’s an NFL-level type quarterback as we go forward. That’s the expectation.”
That crop of quarterbacks includes Blaine Gabbert and Chase Daniel. All five of Yost’s QBs from his 12-year tenure at Missouri went on to play QB in the NFL.
When you see the traits — the perfect meld of school yard style honed in by prowess within the structure — you’ll see why Yost thought so highly of his former pupil.
Let’s get to the tape.
What Sets Love Apart:
Natural Thrower from Any Platform –
Some quarterbacks excel at drive throws and some are better at finessing the football. Some QBs are strictly confined to throwing from a clean pocket while others prefer getting on the move. Jordan Love is impervious to sacrificing accuracy under each of these circumstances. His arm has the natural elasticity to whip the football on-point from a variety of platforms and pass types.
Touch passing on point pic.twitter.com/rHWTEvnzRW
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Perfect touch and pace in this floater pic.twitter.com/SWF7yMIz2S
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
And then comes back with a 99 MPH heater on the corner. pic.twitter.com/HU8DHruwYi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Love has the shortstop trait that allows him to deliver accurate passes regardless of the arm-angle. Over the top, from the side, opening the gait on the move, it’s all the same to Love.
Pat Mahomes lite pic.twitter.com/G7zEAbUaqJ
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Quick Processing –
The majority of the video clips I made came from the season-opening game. Working under a brand new offensive system, Love showcased the ability to decipher coverage post-snap and beat the defense before it could rotate to plug windows.
Light feet, seamless ability to transition from a throwing platform to an escape route, and understanding the coverage and the need to clear the underneath LB pic.twitter.com/E4XlJyEsLm
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Finds the stick route as the RB clears the LB and Love jams it into a closing window. pic.twitter.com/cEezfS3bWC
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Processing the post-snap movement to anticipate the window and put it on target. pic.twitter.com/kbt3BNkk8u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Athleticism, Designed Runs and Goal Line Running Threat –
When the quarterback is a threat to run the football it puts another element in the mind of the defense. Love is just as big of a threat to sledgehammer the ball across the goal line — or in short-yardage — as and tailback or fullback. His big frame and aggressive style makes him a difficult tackle for any defensive back and plenty of linebackers.
The answer to any team’s short yardage woes pic.twitter.com/ZFv9vHtUPL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Goal line running option gives the defense one more element to defend. pic.twitter.com/pvyVOm76UE
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Designed runs typically signal that the quarterback is adept at creating play off-script, and Love is no exception. He’s able to erase free rushers and create openings for his receivers down field as he surveys the coverage while attacking the line-of-scrimmage.
Erase the free rusher and put the ball on a dime running across the body. pic.twitter.com/Tb6tVnwEGA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Staying with the Play –
This is nitpicking, I want to acknowledge that. At times, Love will drift away from pressure rather than search for available escape routes. He tends to fall backwards hoping for something to uncover before he takes a sack and throws the ball away.
At times Love will fade from pressure when there are available escape routes. pic.twitter.com/wkcgfBGoZi
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Of the four quarterbacks I watched, I had the toughest time finding areas of weakness in Love’s game.
A rare mistake where Love locks onto his field side option as he double and triple clutches. pic.twitter.com/H8xZRe7IzL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
We checked the leadership and character boxes in the initial category and we know Love is an accurate thrower. The one trait that Brian Flores and Chris Grier have mentioned this offseason that we haven’t covered with the other quarterbacks is athleticism and mobility. Justin Herbert has it, but Jordan Love is on another level.
For a team that wants to establish its identity as a tough, physical team, Jordan Love makes perfect sense. His presence can immensely upgrade the running game and force the defense to defend the entire field against both run and pass plays.
Conclusion:
Love vaulted to the top of my list of wants next offseason. I’m a sucker for the elite athletic traits and the big arm. If those inherent skills are married with a requisite level of processing, then that’s how superstars are born.
It’ll be a tall task for Love to supplant Tagovailoa, Fromm, and Herbert atop the QB prospect rankings list with a difficult set of circumstances at Utah State. Regardless, isolating the player for his traits and upside, no player in this class has more of the former than Jordan Love.
Up Next: Best of the Rest (Eason, King, Tate Ehlinger, Costello, Lewerke)
Additional Videos
No-look pass?
Is this a no-look pass? Sure seems like it. pic.twitter.com/orCPZK61VA
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Easy transition from on-the-move to getting the ball up and out.
Jordan Love has a natural throwing motion that isn’t impacted by altereted platforms or velocity changes. pic.twitter.com/vJXsqwi9rd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 19, 2019
Assessing the Depth of the Miami Dolphins
From the depths of hell, we present you with the Miami Dolphins‘ 2019 roster situation.
There was lots of chatter on social media yesterday regarding the overall depth of this team. Plenty of fans wanted to defend the various position groups this team developed, while others pointed out the overall lack-of-talent this team possesses.
While I do believe this team is better than most people give them credit for, they are still just one injury away from being on life support.
We all know injuries happen to every team every single year – it’s a matter of containing them and praying those injuries don’t derail your season.
Shallow History of our Depth
Let’s take 2018 for example:
The moment Vincent Taylor went down, the defensive line relied on other team’s trash to fill the position. Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams were invisible on the field; backed up by their combined statistical output of 14 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for a loss, 0 quarterback hits and 0 turnovers (while active for a combined 16 games).
Once the coaching staff realized that Tony Lippett would be unable to return to form from his torn achilles, we all held out hope that Cordrea Tankersley would evolve as a player. And when he didn’t, we witnessed an avalanche of moves that mightily hurt this defense.
Minkah Fitzpatrick played 3 different positions rather than settling into one. Bobby McCain was taken out of his slot corner position (where he excels), and gave us one of the worst seasons of his career.
We all felt we had a deep wide receiver room last season, and by the end of the year we were relying on Brice Butler and Leonte Carroo.
How did last year’s offensive line hold up when Daniel Kilgore and Josh Sitton went down with season-ending injuries? It didn’t.
Here is the play where Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore tore the triceps muscle on his left arm. pic.twitter.com/ZFMRC58ftH
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2018
What about when Laremy Tunsil had to miss time and the season essentially crashed on us during that Cincinnati Bengals game?
When Ryan Tannehill went down, we relied on Brock Osweiler. And I don’t think I need to repeat what happened in 2017 when Adam Gase virtually admitted the team didn’t have a solution on the roster and attempted to salvage the season by wasting $10m on Jay Cutler.
On paper, everything looks nice and promising – especially when we’re still 3 months away from meaningful football. But the season will provide a different story, and unless the addition of Brian Flores gives us a magical elixir that can prevent substantial injuries from happening, this season will feature some similar detriments.
So just how well will the team hold up?
As many have pointed out, we don’t even know who the 2019 starters will be, so how exactly can we gauge our team’s depth?
That’s where the first problem lies. You can’t have depth if you don’t have starters. You can put bodies into positions and ask them to perform, but if they are consistently overmatched, you don’t have formidable players.
Offensive Depth
The deepest position the Miami Dolphins have is the same position this team has been looking to solve for the past 20 years.
The Dolphins actually have 2 “starting” quarterbacks on this team. If one of them goes down, we have another that can step in and perform as if an injury never happened.
Thing is, you’re going from a bottom-third performer (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league last year (Josh Rosen); but at least you have 2 options that you can say are legitimate.
This isn’t downgrading Ryan Tannehill to Brock Osweiler or Matt Moore, so you can be assured that an injury to one of these players isn’t the most detrimental thing that could happen. But for now, we have no idea what kind of production we’re going to get.
Fitzpatrick has played on 7 different teams for a reason, and Rosen is either a complete unknown or we have to call a spade a spade and call out his 11/14 TD/INT ratio, his 55.2% completion percentage and 66.7 quarterback rating. And if your excuse revolves around the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, what exactly is he getting into with Miami?
(This article isn’t about Josh Rosen’s potential as a franchise quarterback, that’ll be debated plenty this offseason)
Most will say that Miami has depth at wide receiver as well, but that’s stretching it. We reminded you what happened last year, and this year’s team has the same cast of characters at the position. Except this year, two of those players are coming back from substantial injuries, so who knows how they’ll perform.
Does DeVante Parker step up in year 5 and with a new coaching staff? Does Chad O’Shea have a legitimate gameplan for an unconventional receiver (Albert Wilson)? Does Jakeem Grant produce more than 228 yards in a season (or more than the 583 receiving yards he’s accumulated his first three seasons combined)?
Preston Williams could be a phenomenal find, but we don’t know what he is yet. Players like Isaiah Ford and Francis Owusu flashed in prior training camps, and they weren’t even worthy of being poached by another team from our practice squad, let alone provide productive playing time when they were in the lineup.
Francis Owusu making his name known tonight in the NFL. Nice catch!#StanfordNFL #FinsUp #ATLvsMIA pic.twitter.com/xSwk7QuKXz
— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) August 11, 2017
You don’t sign Brice Butler if you think you have depth. You don’t run out Leonte Carroo if you think you have depth. Do the 2019 Miami Dolphins have depth at the position? I’m skeptical, at best.
What does the rest of the offense have? Hope. And hope doesn’t mean you have depth.
I don’t have to waste too much time explaining the offensive line. They only have 2 legitimate starters in Laremy Tunsil and Jesse Davis. You could argue Daniel Kilgore is another legitimate starter, but his presence was more of a negative than a positive last season. Outside of those 3? Hope.
You can say the Dolphins have a deep running back room after drafting Myles Gaskin and signing Mark Walton from the 2018 draft class. They can be excellent players or they can be duds – nobody knows.
Kenyan Drake is a #1 running back and can be considered underrated across the league, but he needs to prove he can be a 1,000-yard back in the NFL. Kalen Ballage can be a solid compliment to Drake, but outside of his 75 yard touchdown run last season, he averaged 3.3 yards-per-carry. Any running back off the scrap heap can muster that.
This isn’t to disparage the potential these players have; but for now, nothing is proven. All we can do is….hope.
The tight end group is basically in shambles. Mike Gesicki had an underwhelming rookie season, but if he evolves he can still become a legitimate threat in this league. Durham Smythe served his purpose as a blocking tight end last season, but doesn’t offer much else in the receiving game. Nick O’Leary and his 86 receiving yards in 2018 don’t raise any kind of concern for opposing defenders or defensive coordinators. And Dwayne Allen is the team’s most-complete player…at 29 years old and after accumulating 27 receiving yards last season.
Mike Gesicki, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/AKt21khQWW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 18, 2018
Having a bunch of possibilities at a position is nice – you want to have options. But options aren’t answers, right now they’re simply….hopeful.
Defensive Depth
Now that we’ve obliterated any potential the offense has, let’s take a look at the Dolphins’ defense. This is where you can form a better argument for where your depth lies.
You can start with the team’s defensive line and realize you have zero starting defensive ends, but a plethora of defensive tackles. A ying-yang of a conundrum that isn’t all that harmonious.
Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Christian Wilkins and Akeem Spence provide us with a great group of defensive tackles. There is both depth and starting talent here. Unless Wilkins turns into the next Charles Harris (entirely possible), this unit could survive a terrible injury and still not miss a beat. Not sure if they would still excel during a 16-game stretch if someone went down and they had to continuously rotate to keep them fresh, but for now it seems like this team is just fine at defensive tackle.
Like we just mentioned, there are basically 0 defensive ends on the roster, and you can’t have depth if you don’t have starters.
Linebacker seems like it should be better in 2019 than it did in 2018. Jerome Baker was a great 3rd-round pick, and his evolution as both a linebacker and a pass-rusher will provide this defense with a scary threat for opposing offenses.
#Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker earned a season-high 83.7 overall grade in Week 9, racking up 6 tackles (3 stops) while allowing just 15 yards in coverage and returning his first career INT for a TD
Baker ranks as our 21st overall LB in the league through 9 weeks#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WHQa6BVAxK
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) November 8, 2018
Raekwon McMillan should be more comfortable calling plays and leading the defense. Since this is his “year 2”, he should be able to perform while thinking less and reacting more. He’s also in the process of learning a new scheme, so it’s entirely possible we witness another “growing year” for McMillan. Kiko Alonso isn’t the greatest starter, but he’s still a starting-caliber linebacker in this league and is capable of making plays.
This means we have 3 starting linebackers, but we’re discussing depth, not starters. Who’s going to step up if any of them go down?
Chase Allen and Mike Hull are formidable backups, but they’re special team’s specialists that otherwise get picked on when they’re in the starting lineup. Quentin Poling was a 7th-round pick in 2018 who remained on the practice squad all year. Nate Orchard is entering his 5th season and is coming from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Jayrone Elliot is coming from the AAF. And 5th-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel is a complete unknown. Will he turn into someone like Davon Godchaux or Jay Ajayi (as former 5th-round picks), or will he be stashed on the practice squad by the time preseason is over?
Again, plenty of bodies at the position, but that doesn’t mean you have answers.
Cornerback seems like it’s settled, but that depends on a myriad of factors. Xavien Howard is a stud and Bobby McCain is a great slot corner, but what exactly are you doing with Minkah Fitzpatrick? If he’s going to predominantly play cornerback, you’ve now taken away your safety depth, and if he’s going to play safety, your cornerback group is somewhat barren at best.
We are hopeful Eric Rowe will turn his career around as a former 2nd-round pick, but it’s entirely possible he’s a worse solution than Byron Maxwell was.
Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis can evolve into starters or even worthwhile backups for this team, but that hasn’t been proven yet. Torry McTyer was a surprising training camp story last year, but when he was thrust into a starting role he was picked on pretty badly.
The Patriots did a nice job of exploiting mismatches in the Dolphins secondary with Xavien Howard out. Patterson's TD came against Walt Aikens, who'd played just 10 defensive snaps all season entering Sunday. Edelman beat rookie Cornell Armstrong (22 career def. snaps) for his TD
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 10, 2018
Lots of possibilities at this position group, and I can buy the argument that this group is “set”, but I’m pushing my luck here. We’re potential living on (false) hope, and that’s not enough to satisfy my confidence in this group’s depth.
Reshad Jones is overpaid and T.J. McDonald can be a force when placed in the right scheme/position, but he was not a reliable starter for us last year. An aging playmaker (who we all want traded) and an underwhelming strong safety doesn’t give me much confidence in our starting safeties, but I’ll temper my pessimism for a moment and say those two are “fine”.
Behind them? Maurice Smith? I have no idea what I’m getting there. Walt Aikens? He’s a special team’s captain for a reason. We saw what happened to him when he was playing defensive snaps last year. If you think opposing offenses scoring touchdowns means we have depth, then we’ve had the best linebacking group in the NFL over the past decade.
This team has plenty of players that can evolve into legitimate threats. This team has plenty of players that can become menacing starters. This team has plenty of players that can develop into draft steals or solid signings. But what this team doesn’t have are definitive answers.
It simply has hope.
