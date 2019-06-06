Miami Dolphins
5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure
There are a myriad of reasons why 2019 can be deemed a failure, but not a single reason revolves around the Miami Dolphins record.
This team can go 8-8 (yet again), and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. Miami can feature 0 Pro Bowlers, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure. The Dolphins can “miss” on all of their draft picks, and I wouldn’t deem 2019 a failure.
This season is about building a future for an organization that seems to be in an eternal flux. It’s about establishing a thriving culture that can provide sustained success. And with that desire, comes some tough and somewhat contradictory decisions.
Brian Flores wants to have his best players on the field at all times. He wants to prove to his players that if you perform, you play. In theory that’s a wonderful idea, but just how far will that logic take the Dolphins beyond 2019….a year in which the team is not only expected to miss the playoffs, but compete for one of the top-5 draft spots?
See how the 2019 season can turn into the ultimate failure (and it has nothing to do with “tank for Tua”):
If you’re not going to start Josh Rosen…
Then why did you acquire him?
Why did you spend multiple draft picks on a failed quarterback experiment when you could have bolstered one of the worst offensive lines in the league? Not only have you wasted Josh Rosen‘s 2019 “tryout”, but you’ve now set your next franchise quarterback up for failure.
I think most of us have come around on the Josh Rosen trade as a whole. Outside of Chad Pennington‘s one healthy year, this team has been directionless since Dan Marino retired. We are ecstatic that this team is finally doing whatever it takes to identify the quarterback position. But Ryan Fitzpatrick is not the future, and if Josh Rosen is going to go from potential franchise quarterback to overdrafted backup, then did Chris Grier really learn from his past mistakes? Or are we still just throwing darts at a wall and hoping something sticks?
Fitzmagic went down to South Beach and added no look passes to his arsenal. Pray for Josh Rosen. pic.twitter.com/pEbggNOvKJ
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 6, 2019
I highly doubt Flores and Grier sold Stephen Ross on Ryan Fitzpatrick being the answer. Most of us believe that they had a rebuilding plan in place; a plan that would finally set this team up for future success.
Fitzpatrick has looked like the better quarterback so far this offseason, and that’s to be expected. He has been with the team – and has been learning the playbook – a month longer than Rosen has. Fitzpatrick also has the luxury of being in the league for 14 years while Josh Rosen is still trying to get a grip on how things work.
Ryan Fitzpatrick may be the better option at this point, but Miami needs to make the most of Rosen’s opportunities; otherwise, this trade is going to be worse than the Leonte Carroo experiment.
If you’re not retaining Kenyan Drake…
Then why are we running him out there as our #1 running back?
Sure, we can state the obvious and say that Kenyan Drake is a much better running back than Kalen Ballage; you would receive no qualms from a single Dolphins fan about that statement. But if the team doesn’t want to “overpay” for a running back, then why is Kenyan Drake the focal point of the running game?
Run Ballage into the line 20 times a game and see if he can muster more than 3.31 yards-per-carry (if you eliminate Ballage’s 75 yard touchdown run last season, he accumulated just 116 yards on 35 rushing attempts).
KALEN BALLAGE IS GONE
75 YARD TOUCHDOWN
🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬🐬pic.twitter.com/k2K3G6f9kG
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) December 16, 2018
Implement the sophomore running back into the passing game more and see if he can serve as a dual threat. Is he reliable in pass coverage? Can he pick up a blitz properly? How promptly does he diagnose openings in the offensive line and is he confident enough to hit them, or does he try to scamper to the outside as often as Jay Ajayi tried to do during his tenure?
Although stats tell a different story, we know Drake is a #1 back in this league. Game-planning for his success simultaneously raises his price tag and reduces the evidence we can utilize to judge Kalen Ballage.
But if you’re building for the future and you don’t expect Kenyan Drake to be part of it, then why is about to receive the bulk of the carries?
In Drake’s 3 years in Miami, he has rushed for a total of 1,358 yards. His most-productive season was 2017 where he rushed for 644 yards on 133 carries (a 4.8 yards/carry average). Last year, Drake averaged as many yards-per-carry as Frank Gore did. In other words, that production is replaceable.
Miami just drafted two running backs in the 7th-round of the 2019 draft. One of them (Chandler Cox) is primarily a fullback, and he serves a different purpose on the field. The other (Myles Gaskin) is expected to provide a spark in the running game. He’s supposed to be as electric as Kenyan Drake. Was he brought aboard to eventually replace him?
If Flores’ intent is to win, then run Fitzpatrick and Drake out there every snap and try to win each football game. If the intent is to build sustained success going forward, I hope we see a much-more even split in carries for Drake and Ballage.
If Albert Wilson isn’t in the plans beyond 2019…
Then why is he going to be our #3 receiver?
Coming off of an intense injury last season, Albert Wilson seems to have recovered just fine. The shifty, agile, quick and elusive wide receiver was Adam Gase‘s best signing. Up until that injury, it was safe to say that Wilson was a more-valuable signing than Jarvis Landry. But Landry proved his worth with his durability, while Wilson was a forgotten asset (around the league) by the time Week 10 rolled around.
Wilson is set to cost $10.83m against the cap in 2020. That’s an astronomical number for a slot receiver who’s been most-successful completing “trick” plays for the Dolphins last season.
This isn’t to degrade or diminish what Wilson was able to accomplish. If it wasn’t for Frank Gore’s durability last year, Wilson would have been the team’s offensive MVP….and he only played in 7 games!
This is about the future of the organization, and the future seems a tad more promising (and cheaper) with Jakeem Grant in the slot than it does Albert Wilson. Can Grant evolve into the kind of player Wilson was for Miami in 2018? That remains to be seen. The former Texas Tech receiver gives us as many highlight-reel plays as he does facepalm worthy ones. His hands are one of the biggest mysteries on this team – every time the ball is thrown his direction we hold our breath.
Adam Gase defends the signing of 5’9” WR Albert Wilson by saying, “Hey, he towers over Jakeem.”
— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) March 27, 2018
It’s evident the Dolphins want to see what they have in DeVante Parker. They wouldn’t have signed him to a 2-year, $13m extension if they thought his days were numbered. With Parker, there’s untapped potential. With Wilson, the potential is already there, it’s a matter of deciding if Wilson is worth his cap hit (or a renegotiation).
Remember, Wilson joined this team because he was sold on what Adam Gase had planned for him. He took less to sign with the Dolphins because of that versatility and potential. With Gase gone, does Chad O’Shea‘s offense rely as heavily on Wilson, or do they go a more-conventional route with gunslinger Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback?
We are beyond checkdown city and out of the bubblescreen purgatory we’ve witnessed the past few years. With a change in philosophy comes a change in player personnel, and if the offense isn’t going to revolve around Wilson’s trickery, then why is he taking snaps away from players like Grant, Preston Williams and other potential prospects?
If Reshad Jones is going to be cut after the season…
Then why is he our starting safety?
No, T.J. McDonald is not a better solution than Reshad Jones – there’s a reason Miami has been looking to trade both of them. But Miami is also flirting with Bobby McCain as the last man back, and we already know Minkah Fitzpatrick‘s versatility allows him to be a successful safety.
So if the plan is to see what you have in McCain and to further evolve Fitzpatrick as a complete & versatile player, then why is Jones going to be back there for the majority of the defensive snaps?
Are you trying to maintain trade value? Are you trying to prevent a toxic lockerroom? Jones seems to have already invited the toxicity when he quit on the team last year and then decided to avoid voluntary mini-camp last month. If you’re trying to make a good impression on the new coaching staff, Jones is doing the exact opposite of that.
“Voluntary means voluntary,” according to Dolphins safety Reshad Jones, who says he loves Miami and it’s fans. “I put the work in year in and year out.” pic.twitter.com/DR5O0pXuwW
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
If Flores wants to make a statement, treating Jones like a backup would send a deeper message than starting Jones at safety. But that contradicts the narrative that Flores is trying to win as many games as possible. It’s easy for me to say this as I sit in a chair analyzing my favorite football team, but Flores needs to decide which direction he wants to go in. Does he want to see what he has in McCain and Fitzpatrick? Or does he want to add wins to his resume?
If Chris Reed and Jordan Mills are stopgap solutions…
Then why are they penciled in as starting offensive linemen?
Unless we’re looking at the second coming of Isaac Asiata (in which case, why is Chris Grier so inept at drafting offensive linemen), Michael Deiter and Isaiah Prince should be starting on the offensive line, not Chris Reed or Jordan Mills.
We already know that Reed and Mills are (poor) stopgap solutions. Even if they are the “better player”, they’re career backups for a reason. Deiter and Prince are going to have plenty of instances where they’re beaten miserably, and we’re going to demand they’re ousted from the starting lineup, but do we expect a much different outcome from Reed and Mills?
No…no we do not.
As depth pieces, Reed and Mills are productive signings. If the team was on the verge of making a Super Bowl run, I’d be all for them being in the lineup as the weakest link. But 60% of this line is “weak” (Daniel Kilgore included), Jesse Davis is still an unknown commodity after having an amazing 2017, but a miserable 2018, and Laremy Tunsil is the only sure-fire thing we have.
#Bengals’ Geno Atkins pushes past Jesse Davis with ease, devours Ryan Tannehill for the sack.
He’s #good. pic.twitter.com/FMUrbmeK1c
— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 7, 2018
I understand if you want to start Reed and Mills because they give you the best opportunity to judge Josh Rosen (by giving him the most time to throw), but it currently seems like we aren’t starting Josh Rosen, so why aren’t we giving our rookie offensive linemen the opportunity to evolve and gain the necessary experience to grow in this league?
I hope Flores confidently envisions this team making the playoffs, because it’s possible there are plenty of decisions that diminish the future of the organization; all while we’re on our way to another 7-9 season.
Miami Dolphins
Mandatory Mini-Camp Report – 6/5/19
The Miami Dolphins begin their second day of mandatory mini-camp today, and we’ll be recapping all the latest news and tidbits that happens down in Davie, Florida.
Yesterday brought us a clash of opinions when it came to one of the longest-tenured Dolphins, Reshad Jones. The hard-hitting safety was noticeably absent from voluntary mini-camp last month, and it was much to the displeasure of first-year Head Coach, Brian Flores. No, Flores is not going to admit that. Like Jones said, “voluntary is voluntary”, but when you’re trying to install a brand new culture and a brand new defense, being present, active and coachable can only be productive to the future of this franchise.
Reshad Jones said he stayed away from voluntary practices to get himself right off shoulder surgery. Said he is one of best safeties in league, has nothing to prove.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 4, 2019
Jones has made it pretty clear that he is looking out for himself more than the benefit of the entire organization. Utilizing what we know about Flores, his coaching philosophy, and taking into account where he came from (New England), it’s almost safe to say that Jones’ days in Miami are numbered. With a $15.6m cap hit on the books for 2020, it’s likely Miami absorbs the dead cap associated with the remainder of his contract ($10.1m). That is, unless the Dolphins can trade the disgruntled safety before then. If so, expect nothing more than a 7th-round draft pick in 2020 or 2021. You’re trying to get his money off the books, not obtain massive draft capital.
Though there aren’t too many revealing aspects about mandatory mini-camp, below is a recap of what occurred during today’s session:
Injuries
Kenny Stills and Brice Butler have been sidelined with various (yet minimal) injuries so far in camp.
Butler was dressed and practicing today, but he wasn’t involved in too many rigorous drills. If this were the regular season, I’m sure Butler would be available to play, but because we’re still a few months out there’s no need to force playing time and risk injuring him any further.
#Dolphins WR Brice Butler stretched with teammates but he’s on a stationary bike on the sidelines as players work in position drills. He left yesterday’s practice with an injury.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
What may be more-interesting to note is Durham Smythe‘s current health status. The team’s primary blocking tight end was sidelined today with an unknown injury – something that will be worth monitoring.
With the addition of Dwayne Allen, Smythe’s status on the team is rocky at best. If Smythe is unable to perform throughout the preseason, it’s likely he’s cut in favor of another player with potential. Miami certainly doesn’t need two blocking tight ends (in Allen and Smythe), and they aren’t going to release Mike Gesicki unless he vastly underperforms this preseason.
Tight end Durham Smythe is sidelined with an undisclosed injury.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Quaterback Competition
Ryan Fitzpatrick remains the front-runner for the starting job. Like he did yesterday, Fitzpatrick took the first set of first-team reps in practice today, giving us a clear indication of how Flores views the depth chart.
Ryan Fitzpatrick again gets the first snaps in 7 on 7s.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019
Though it’s obvious Fitzpatrick is the better quarterback currently, the Dolphins didn’t trade 2nd and 5th-round draft picks to acquire a glorified backup. This may very well be Flores’ way of pushing Josh Rosen further, nearly forcing him to outperform the 14-year veteran for playing time.
If Rosen is not the opening day starter, it’s somewhat obvious that Flores is attempting to win as much as he can. Fitzpatrick currently gives the Dolphins the best chance at doing that, but it’s Rosen who gives Miami the most-optimal opportunity at being a longterm solution.
I don’t think I need to state the obvious and say that we’re all going to be glued to this competition for the next 3 months. A competition between two legitimate answers, which is much different than any other competition we’ve seen between Ryan Tannehill, Matt Moore and whoever else they lined up against them.
Ryan Fitz hits the deep ball on DeVante Parker, at least 70 yards, for a touchdown. Parker beat Bobby McCain and Jomal Wiltz straight up. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
Position Changes
If that deep route to DeVante Parker (described above in Safid’s tweet) is any indication of Bobby McCain‘s performance at safety, that experiment should end almost immediately.
Due to Reshad Jones’ absence, Miami has decided to move McCain around the field. He’s a smart, agile and crafty player, but his skills are maximized when he’s in the slot, not on the boundary. And it seems it’s not maximized as a safety either.
This is only practice, and this is the time to test out some quirky theories to see what you have in your players, but McCain is coming off of a horrendous 2018 season. His $27m contract extension looks like a mistake, even though we know he’s better than his performance indicated last season. McCain needs to solidify himself as a nickel cornerback and regain that charisma and swagger he exuded before signing his extension.
With Xavien Howard on the outside, and with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain on the inside, the Dolphins actually have a group of top-tier cornerbacks; something we haven’t seen since the Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Sammy Knight and Brock Marion days.
Minkah Fitzpatrick with a nice PBU on Mike Gesicki after a pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick during 11-on work. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
*Make that Minkah Fitzpatrick who picks off Josh Rosen after several off-target attempts from No. 3. #FinsUp
— Al Butler (@ALaboutSports) June 5, 2019
Jesse Davis seems to be fluctuating between guard and tackle. He’s been doing this the past two years he’s been with the team, and Miami has seen moderate success. His durability is a huge positive, and it bodes well for his ability to start on the offensive line in 2019. The problem is, the Dolphins gave Jordan Mills $3m to be their solution at right tackle.
We continue the Jesse Davis experiment.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Mills had an atrocious Day 1 of mandatory mini-camp, but it’s still way too early to write him off just yet. Seeing Davis take snaps away from Mills at right tackle is somewhat concerning, though. This line needs to begin developing chemistry, not competition. With a rookie 3rd-round pick (Michael Deiter) expected to supplant career backup Chris Reed at offensive guard, it’s possible Miami, yet again, features one of the worst offensive lines in the league.
If Rosen didn’t have time to properly perform in Arizona last year, what makes us believe he’ll have a better opportunity here in Miami? Maybe it is a good thing the Dolphins are throwing Fitzpatrick into the fray to start…
Miscellaneous
Plenty of wind sprints going on in practice today.
After giving up that 70-yard bomb to DeVante Parker, the entire defense ran to the TNT (takes no talent) wall. A few plays later they were all seen running to the wall again. Is this a sign that the team’s offense is finally beginning to outperform the team’s defense? Something we never saw throughout the Ryan Tannehill era.
Defense, after giving up that bomb, is running to the dreaded wall.
— Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) June 5, 2019
Promising rookie receiver Preston Williams dropped a pass and ran over to the wall (he also dropped another touchdown pass from Josh Rosen later in practice….he has impressive traits, but we may need to cool down on the Williams hype at the moment). Jakeem Grant dropped a punt and made his way over to the wall. Chandler Cox dropped a pass and didn’t run to the wall, but did pushups instead.
You have to love the grit Flores installed in this team. If you make a mistake, you pay with the South Florida heat and humidity. No, this isn’t going to make a receiver catch the ball any better than they did 15 seconds earlier, but it will certainly make players think twice about going home early instead of working to improve their craft.
Jakeem Grant just dropped a punt and heads to the TNT wall.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 5, 2019
Jakeem Grant is probably the biggest head-scratcher of the bunch.
Grant has been mired with dropped balls his entire career. If his hands were made of stone they’d still be softer than they are now. The only thing preventing the shifty receiver and return man from being one of the best in the league is his inability to firmly secure the ball. While this is only practice, this reoccurring issue still plagues the 5’7″ receiver, and may very well prevent him from being the lone man back on punt and kick returns this season. If you want your best players on the field, Grant should be receiving these kicks, but you can’t rely on a player who’s going to cough the football up to the opposing team within your own red zone.
Remember when we mentioned how Jerome Baker would be the Dolphins’ most-reliable rusher this season? He continues to evolve and grow as a player, hitting Fitzpatrick for a would-be sack (if the drill was live) on a beautiful stunt play.
Jerome Baker hits a stunt and would’ve had a sack on Ryan Fitzpatrick if QBs were live. #Dolphins defense is showing a number of looks right now.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 5, 2019
Baker is going to lineup off-edge fairly often this season. Watching him maneuver around offensive lineman is going to be an integral part of his success. Of course, the team isn’t wearing pads, so this should be taken with a grain of salt, but the evolution of Baker’s career is going to be impressive to watch.
I’m just going to leave this tweet here and let you form your own opinion on it:
I say this with a straight face: DeVante Parker has been the best offensive player this camp.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 5, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores’ Mandatory Mini-Camp Update – 6/5/19
There was plenty of hoopla yesterday with the return of Reshad Jones and the budding competition between Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen. While we won’t know the answers to these burning questions anytime soon, we’re getting a deeper glimpse into how Brian Flores thinks and operates.
With the second day of mandatory mini-camp underway this morning, Flores was around to give us another update on his team. Like every other media session, Flores didn’t reveal all too much, giving us the general answers we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick.
But if there’s one thing we can hone in on and get used to, it’s that Flores does not mess around. He has extremely high standards and expectations for all of his players. It’s pretty evident that if you don’t take things seriously, you’re going to be on the outskirts looking in.
Check out everything Flores had to say earlier this morning down below:
On Miami’s Quarterback Competition:
Is it fair to judge both quarterbacks when Ryan Fitzpatrick is getting most of the first-team reps?:
“It’s so early. Until we get into the nitty-gritty of training camp and preseason, it’s just too early to say “this guy is a starter, that guy is a starter”. First team, second team, I don’t put a lot of (emphasis) on that. We’re all working on the same stuff (in all 3 phases).”
Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to place Josh Rosen with the starters?:
“(All of the) receivers, backs, (and) linemen have been moving around (between first and second team). We’re moving guys around a lot. With Rosen, I think he’s doing a good job. I think he’s progressing. I think he’s moving in the right direction. I think he’s very talented. We’ll see where this goes…”
Do you put most of your weight (when evaluating) into preseason games?:
“Today counts. Tomorrow counts. Training camp counts. Preseason counts. Everything counts. The most weight? No, I don’t put it all into the preseason games. Practice counts for a lot of it. Production in practice. Production in games. Production in meetings.”
Like most quotes you’ll hear from Flores, everything matters. I’m sure there are specific instances where Flores is looking for more production out of certain position groups, but that’s for him and his coaching staff to decide. A quarterback during 7-on-7 drills is going to look completely different than they will during a full 11-on-11 drill when linemen are rushing their decision-making. A lineman without pads is going to look much different than when the pads come on (looking at you Charles Harris). But like his beloved predecessor in New England, Flores isn’t going to give us any specific details.
On Leadership:
Josh Rosen:
“He has an opportunity to learn from Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick), but I think he has to be himself. Josh is smart. He’s personable. He’s built some relationships on the team as well. I think (for everyone) you have to be yourself and work at those relationships. At the same time you’re working on the fundamentals, the technique, the football aspect of it.”
Ryan Fitzpatrick:
“First thing I think of is his command of the huddle. How he works with older players, younger players. His rapport. Offensive guys, defensive guys, (the) kicking game – I think that shows his leadership in a big way. Whoever he’s in there with he’s trying to improve and get better.”
You can tell by the inflection in Flores voice that he thinks highly of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s leadership ability so far. He certainly has the advantage, since he has been with the organization longer than Josh Rosen has, but his overall experience in this league carries him further than Rosen – who is still trying to learn his way around the league.
JOSH ROSEN dropping a dime to DEVANTE PARKER in the pouring rain at the 1st day of #Dolphins mandatory minicamp today pic.twitter.com/Vvry4Boa0H
— PirateLife Football (@PirateLifeFF) June 5, 2019
Laremy Tunsil:
“A very talented player. From a leadership standpoint that’s something he’s developed. We’re looking for that leadership from him. I think he works hard. I think he’s smart. I think he’s got a chance at being a very good player in this league. We’ll keep progressing and we’ll try and demand that out of him.”
On Players’ Injury Status:
Kenny Stills:
“Kenny will be just fine.”
Brice Butler:
“He’ll be just fine too.”
Will Butler return to mini-camp?:
“I think he’ll give it a shot. We’ll see what it looks like today, and at the end of the day he’ll be fine. Whether that’s today…hopefully…but he’s a tough kid and he’s battled through some things already. I think he’ll be out there.”
We’re still a few months away from the regular season starting and Flores is already in mid-season form. He isn’t divulging any news regarding his players’ injuries; and to an extent, we have to respect that thought process. Why give your opponents any additional leverage in these situations? Again, it’s not like mandatory mini-camp is the time and place to avoid secrets, but keeping things mum can only benefit the player. Why put a public target on Kenny Stills or Brice Butler‘s back when it’s completely unnecessary to do so? Let them focus solely on their recovery and not the public’s perception.
Someone ask Mr. Ross how many RTs we need to make these permanent @miamidolphins pic.twitter.com/1IuPgqLZcN
— Kenny Stills (@KSTiLLS) June 4, 2019
On Specific Players’ Performance Thus Far:
What made you want to retain Akeem Spence?:
“He’s athletic. He’s strong. He’s a hard worker. He works as hard as anyone that we have on this team. Obviously had some success in this league. We want to keep good players around.”
Will Laremy Tunsil be a cornerstone for this team for years to come?:
“I’m looking forward to working with him. I try not to put labels on players.”
Learn anything new about Akeem Spence or Laremy Tunsil? Neither did I.
Mike Gesicki’s development:
“Very talented. Working very very hard. Catching the ball decently. I talked to him about this this morning: one drop is one too many. One penalty is one too many. One missed assignment is one too many. That’s the approach we’re taking and I’m hard on Mike because I see a lot of potential in him. He’s working towards that. These guys are dealing with a lot from me right now.”
Not sure if Flores meant to use this exact wording, but Mike Gesicki is catching the ball “decently”? OUCH! Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want to hear when you’re a 2nd-round draft pick specifically on this team to catch the ball. We were very hard on Gesicki his rookie season, but it was pretty warranted given the lack of production we saw out of him. He has all the potential to be a #1 tight end in this league, but can he put it all together? As the cliche goes, only time will tell.
Mike Gesicki with a wide open drop with Kiko Alonsonin coverage
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
On Terrell Hanks specifically:
“He’s young. He’s learning. He’s working to get better. He’s moving in the right direction. He’s eager to learn. He’s very coachable. I love working with him. He has some talent and I hope he continues to progress (similar to how he has) over the last 4 weeks. Hopefully we have something, but it’s still very early.”
Unsure if this is Flores simply pumping up his players like he does normally, but that’s some high praises for the undrafted free agent.
On the Rest of the Undrafted Free Agents:
“It’s hard to (judge) until we put pads on.”
“All of the undrafted kids are all working hard; all very eager to learn. They do extra (work) on the practice field, in meetings…they stay late, they’re in their early, they’re lifting. They’re way way behind. Every rookie that comes in they’re so far behind.”
“Drafted and undrafted guys have ‘closed the gap’ (between them and the veterans) to a degree. They’re all doing a good job.”
On Whether the Team is Behind or Ahead of Where Flores Envisioned:
“I have high expectations. I’m always going to say we’re behind. There’s always 2, 3, 4, 8 things I feel we could have done better. I do see some improvement. I see a lot of progress. Practice looks the way I want; from a fundamental standpoint, from a technical standpoint. I want to be at a high level of everything, so no, not where I want to be.”
Flores gives us his best Belichick impression by refraining from complimenting his football team as a whole. He doesn’t want them to settle or slow down. He instills the impression that every player needs to continue to get better. It’s a tactic that certainly can’t hurt; unless a player is ultra sensitive. In which case, I’m not sure there’s a spot for that person on this team.
On Whether or not Chris Grier is Part of the Evaluation Process:
“This is a collaborative effort. I talk to Chris on a daily basis. Talk about how practice went. (Talk about) individual players. Those will be collaborative decisions between myself, Chris, and the (rest of the) coaching staff.”
Personally, I always believed that the General Manager’s job is to provide the team’s Head Coach with the the best possible players, and it’s up to the Head Coach to maximize their potential. I do like that Chris Grier and Brian Flores are working in tandem to create the best possible team, but I wonder how much say Grier really has in who’s released and who stays with the organization.
On Various Aspects of Being a Head Coach:
Is it hard cutting a player?:
“It is hard. I think you form relationships with players and it’s one of those things where you never want to do it, but it’s part of this league. There’s instances where you do everything right and work hard and things don’t work out. That’s part of life; it ends up being a life lesson for some guys. Whether they make it or don’t make it, they need to understand, things don’t always work out. That’s part of my job as a teacher and an educator, adversity is going to be part of everyone’s journey. When one door closes, another one opens up. Those are the kind of conversations I try to have with these guys.”
Would you agree that’s the worst part of your job?:
“I would agree.”
Toughest callup you had to make?:
“I’m going to keep that between myself and those players.”
This question was slightly confusing, but I believe Flores is talking about the toughest instance he had to make when cutting a player.
Did being a Scout Assistant in New England help?:
“(That role taught me) a lot of lessons. It’s hard to play in this league. When guys were getting released I was walking around letting them know (their fate). It was a tough job. I learned that early. This is a tough league to play in. It’s a privilege to play in this league and not a lot of guys get that opportunity. I try to impart that on my players not to take it for granted (and to) make the most of the opportunities.”
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media ahead of minicamp. https://t.co/Qh6TFLuKGc
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) June 5, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Practice Report: Mini-Camp 6/4/19
Missed out on the latest news coming out of Dolphins mini-camp?
Fear not, loyal Dolfan. We’ve got it all right here to make sure you’re all caught up.
Despite the trade rumours circling over the past few days, the Dolphins’ Pro-Bowl safety, Reshad Jones, returned to the practice field for mandatory mini-camp.
Reshad Jones breaks up a pass from Josh Rosen to Clive Walford during 7-on-7. Jones makes his presence felt early. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Reshad Jones gets some action at safety in 5-on-5 in the second series. He quickly breaks up a pass intended for Clive Walford. Before he went in, he was getting instruction on the defense from DC Patrick Graham and S coach Tony Oden. Getting Jones integrated back in defense.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick continued to start ahead of Josh Rosen in the QB race, although it is still expected at this stage given his overall veteran experience and additional time with the Dolphins’ playbook, bringing some of his trademark flashes to practice…
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a nice pass to TE Nick O’Leary during some 7-on work. Fitz then hits Kenyan Drake next with a short pass. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick overthrows TE Mike Gesicki as it starts to rain here at #Dolphins practice.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a TD pass to UDFA WR Trenton Irwin during some 11-on goal line work here at #Dolphins practice.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
QB Ryan Fitzpatrick overthrows TE Mike Gesicki as it starts to rain here at #Dolphins practice.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a TD pass to TE Nick O’Leary in 11-on goal line work. Bobby McCain was in coverage. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick has looked good again today. Several red zone TDs, including a pair to Nick O’Leary & a highlight one to Mike Gesicki over Minkah Fitzpatrick (with good coverage). Fitz has been dare I say… consistent in spring workouts. Still a while until camp & pads come on.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Meanwhile, DeVante Parker’s Practice MVP race appears to be following it’s regular course:
Parker burns Rowe on a go route, TD from FitzMagic
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen to DeVante Parker for a touchdown, with the offensive line following Parker to the end zone to celebrate briefly. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Ryan Fitzpatrick with a long pass to DeVante Parker, who secures it after CB Eric Rowe tipped it. Nice grab by Parker. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
The development of the rookie UDFA receiver, Preston Williams, will be something many fans will want to keep an eye on through mini-camp and training camp later this summer.
Josh Rosen with a deep pass to Preston Williams, which got caught up in the wind. Williams draws a PI on DB Chris Lammons. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Rudock to Preston Williams for a deep gain. Williams need to work vs the second team at this point. He keeps beating up on the third team.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
#Dolphins UDFA WR Preston Williams just got a long pass over his shoulders from Josh Rosen.
82 stay out here.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
#Dolphins WR Preston Williams with his second trip to to the TNT wall during this practice this time for a false star on 11-on action.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard looks out to prove that his record setting contract isn’t going to change his on-field efforts. It might have been against the 3rd QB, but it’s good to see X well… just doing what X does:
#Dolphins third-string QB Jake Rudock picked off by Xavien Howard, who lifted his hand in the air and ran it byke for a TD.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard picked off Jake Rudock in 11 on 11s. Money hasn’t changed his hunger. X has been dominant throughout spring workouts.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
Xavien Howard pokes the football out from Preston Williams’ hands during a drill, and Williams is jogging to the TNT wall as punishment. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
The Dolphins’ O-Line will continue to be a work in progress and players will find opportunities to earn their way to a starting spot. But when those opportunities arise, eyes will be watching. Good thing for Jordan Mills is that it’s still early days.
Xavien Howard with a pick from Jake Rudock. Jordan Mills whiffed on the block. Maybe he’s having a bad day, but Mills is STRUGGLING.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
In Jordan Mills defense, it’s hard to block a blitzing linebacker who is using his speed to avoid you when you’re not wearing pads. BUT, his first step is slooooooow.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen made a handful of nice plays today, despite a couple of picks. With plenty yet to learn, battling through his mistakes in Miami’s unforgiving and changeable weather will help his growth.
Josh Rosen with three passes now toward the sidelines, and they’ve looked great. Big area of his game that needs improvement. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen to Preston Williams…. wonder how much I’ll be tweeting that this season. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
DB Chris Lammons gets himself a pick here in 11-on work at #Dolphins practice. Rosen was the QB.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen drops it off to TE Clive Walford for a TD pass in 11-on red zone work. Nice pass, and touch despite all this rain out here. #Dolphins
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen with a short, sidearm pass to Kenyan Drake here during 11-on red zone work.
Then, Rosen is picked off by DB Jalen Davis at the goal line.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen intercepted by Jalen Davis for Pick Six at Miami Dolphins Practice
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) June 4, 2019
Josh Rosen with a touchdown pass to DeVante Parker during red zone work. The defense is getting shredded today during red zone.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) June 4, 2019
Defensive Co-Ordinator Patrick Graham vowed to generate pressure from multiple positions. It seems that today was DE Nate Orchard’s day to impress.
Nate Orchard has twice now shown an excellent burst around the left end. One to watch for sure.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
But an unfortunate early ending for Brice Butler which could thin out the competition at WR. Hopefully nothing too serious.
Butler done practicing for the day. Headed inside.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) June 4, 2019
Keen to get his team fully prepared to play in all conditions, Flores kept the players on the field through the deluge.
It is POURING here at @MiamiDolphins practice. No lightning, though, so team still practicing outside.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) June 4, 2019
The word of the day at Dolphins camp: Sloppy.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) June 4, 2019
After practice was done, Reshad Jones had a few words to say about his unsteady tenure with the Dolphins. Although happy to back with his teammates, it’s clear that Reshad’s position with the team will be a talking point for the foreseeable future. For now it seems that he’s well on the way to recovery, whether he will be a part of the 2019 roster, or used as a gambling chip for the Dolphins to acquire future draft compensation. Stay tuned!
Reshad Jones: “I don’t have nothing to prove to nobody. I’m still one of the best safeties in the league.”
Jones said he’s heard trade talk, but can’t control it. He said he wants to be a Dolphin. Spent offseason training hard & rehabbing his labrum. “Voluntary was voluntary.”
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) June 4, 2019
The players return to the field tomorrow for Day 2 of mandatory mini-camp so be sure to check back for all the important updates of the day.
LATEST
- 5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure June 6, 2019
- Mandatory Mini-Camp Report – 6/5/19 June 5, 2019
- Brian Flores’ Mandatory Mini-Camp Update – 6/5/19 June 5, 2019
- Practice Report: Mini-Camp 6/4/19 June 4, 2019
- Mandatory Mini-Camp 6/4/19 – Brian Flores Media Availability June 4, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
My Money is on the Miami Dolphins Making the Playoffs
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Miami’s Mr. Versatile – Albert Wilson
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Miami Dolphins: 5 Training Camp Teases to Watch For
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Bigger, Stronger, Better Utilization, Keys for Mike Gesicki Emergence