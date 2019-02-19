5 Viable Options for Miami at Pick 13

Examining Brian Flores, Patrick Graham’s New Defensive Direction

Like the Easter Bunny, I’m back seemingly once a year for Locked On Dolphins. Hopefully that will change as we get further into the offseason. The Dolphins season ended with a resounding thud last year and changes are afoot. Matt Burke, who I wrote last year had a lot of things he could do to improve Miami’s defense, failed, and like his boss Adam Gase, is now gone working for his mentor Jim Schwartz again in Philadelphia.

Enter Brian Flores. I was pretty open to several of the candidates Miami could’ve hired, especially Vic Fangio and Kris Richard, in addition to Flores. We’ve heard that one of the deciding factors for Steve Ross, Chris Grier and Tom Garfinkel was the list of names on Brian Flores potential coaching staff list. I think it’s pretty hard to not be at least slightly impressed with the names that Flores has on staff. Jim Caldwell is impressive. Plucking Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski from the Patriots on the offensive side and Josh Boyer to run the defensive passing game are also impressive. He’s got past experience working with Patrick Graham in New England, and Graham and LBs Coach Rob Leonard worked together in New York. Tony Oden was retained to coach safeties. So, the question I had was, what could Miami’s defense potentially look like in 2019? I told Travis I was interested in taking on this project, so here it is.

First and foremost, a defense as multiple as the one that Bill Belichick and Brian Flores put together in 2018 is a lot to take in. I’ve used several sources to put this together. Those sources include my own charting on NFL Game Pass, James Light (@JamesALight), Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) and a member known as Disgustipate on ThePhins.com message board for information used hereafter. Please, do yourself a favor and check out those guys on Twitter or if you stop by ThePhins – they all have outstanding information.

Overall, while some of their statistical rankings on defense are middle-of-the-pack, they were ranked 7th in points allowed (20.3 per game) and tied for 5th with Denver and Miami with 28 takeaways (18 INTs, 10 FRs). Those two categories, in my opinion, are your money-makers on defense. While Miami was on par with the Patriots in terms of turnovers, Miami was 27thin the NFL in terms of points allowed per game, giving up 27.1 on average – a full touchdown more than the Patriots. We all saw the Patriots dominate the Rams in the Super Bowl and held the Chiefs to just seven points through three quarters of the game. We know what the Patriots defense can do when it’s revving on high.

Overview

As far as how it works, my one sentence synopsis would be this: Miami’s new defense will likely be a multiple-front, defensive back-centric malleable defense that can be adjusted on a weekly basis to counter each opponent.

Forget about the debate between 4-3 and 3-4. It’s archaic in today’s NFL. Having watched several Patriots games and charting their games against the Packers and Vikings – more on the reasons why in a bit – we’re likely to see this team base out of a nickel defense, and it can be multiple in its formational setup. One of the things the Patriots do well is they can use various personnel groupings and run different formations out of them. For instance, they’ll often run three defensive linemen and three linebackers onto the field but will run a 3-3-5 or 4-2-5 out of it.

Personnel

Chris Kouffman pulled these numbers, and here are the personnel groupings, formations and snaps from each that New England ran in 2018:

HALF DOLLAR – 30 personnel (3 DL, 0 LB, 8 DBs) – 1 Snap

QUARTER – 40 personnel (4 DL, 0 LB, 7 DBs) – 3 Snaps

QUARTER – 31 personnel (3 DL, 1 LB, 7 DBs) – 45 Snaps

QUARTER – 22 personnel (2 DL, 2 LBs, 7 DBs) – 41 Snaps

DIME – 41 personnel (4 DL, 1 LB, 6 DBs) – 82 Snaps

DIME – 32 personnel (3 DL, 2 LBs, 6 DBs) – 162 Snaps

DIME – 23 personnel (2 DL, 3LBs, 6 DBs) – 1 Snap

NICKEL – 42 personnel (4 DL, 2 LBs, 5 DBs) – 307 Snaps

NICKEL – 33 personnel (3 DL, 3 LBs, 5 DBs) – 226 Snaps

BASE – 52 personnel (5 DL, 2 LBs, 4 DBs) – 12 Snaps

BASE – 43 personnel (4 DL, 3 LBs, 4 DBs) – 97 Snaps

BASE – 34 personnel (3 DL, 4 LBs, 4 DBs) – 13 Snaps

HEAVY – 53 personnel (5 DL, 3 LBs, 3 DBs) – 1 Snap

HEAVY – 63 personnel (6 DL, 3 LBs, 2 DBs) – 7 Snaps

HEAVY – 64 personnel (6 DL, 4 LBs, 1 DB) – 3 Snaps

For what it’s worth, the Patriots official team depth chart lists them as a 4-3 team. That said, the Patriots spent 12% of their snaps in a BASE personnel grouping. The amounts of various formations and personnel groupings alone should make any Dolphins fan excited after three combined years of Vance Joseph and Matt Burke running the defense.

Primary Fronts

To give you a better idea about some of the things you’ll see with the Dolphins defense moving forward, let’s look at some of their key formations. We’ll start with their sub fronts since they’re predominantly in these looks.

1) Marble– this is one of the Patriots 4-2-5 nickel defenses. But don’t take that too literally. More often than not you’ll see a true DE, usually Adrian Clayborn or Deatrich Wise lined up at DE. You’ll see one true DT, usually one of Malcom Brown or Lawrence Guy teamed with Trey Flowers at the two tackle spots. The “Buck” is usually Kyle Van Noy or John Simon, both whom usually play as a stand-up DE; that’s where the amorphic aspect comes in as both of those guys are “linebackers” but playing as a DE. And yes, that spot plays a 9-technique.

The Mac (Mc) is usually Dont’a Hightower if he’s inserted head-up on the center and the Money ($) is usually Elandon Roberts. Though if the Mc is not inserted, those roles are interchangeable. Sometimes you’ll see Roberts off the field and Simon at the Buck, Kyle Van Noy at Mc and Hightower at $.

Patrick Chung is pretty much exclusively the SS, essentially playing like a 4-3 strongside linebacker, and the star is a slot defender. In the games I’ve watched this has usually been Jason McCourty or J.C. Jackson if they use a third corner. However, the Patriots will use 3 safeties a lot, especially if the offense is in 12 or 21 personnel. In that situation, Devin McCourty is usually the second slot defender and Duron Harmon comes onto the field as a middle-of-the-field (MOF) free safety. If they use a slot corner Devin McCourty stays back at free safety.

Marble Point – this is a variation on the Marble package. The main difference here is that the SS is inserted to play head-up on the TE, with the Buck playing an 8-technique outside the TE. The intention here is to prevent the TE from getting a free release if it’s a pass play, and to have a bigger, more physical player setting the edge against an outside run to the strongside. Teams will try to counter this by having their TE detached from the LOS, flexed out or lined up in the slot. The Patriots have countered this, by using the Buck player to play WAY outside and help jam the TE and then rush the QB. You can see the example of them doing this to Kyle Rudolph in the video Below.

***You’ll also see this stunt below in the Dime Odd front.***

Diamond– this front you’re going to see played more with true 3DL 3LB personnel. Typically what you’ll see the Patriots do is have Kyle Van Noy at the $ position, playing almost like a stand-up DE, with Elandon Roberts at the Mc and Hightower as the Buck. Van Noy is the operative player here as he can be used as a coverage player or pass-rusher; typically if he rushes, he’s doing some sort of looping stunt into the backside A or B gap. New England would also play John Simon here.

Ruby– this front is essentially the same as the Diamond, but you’re going to be playing an extra safety in the box instead of a third linebacker. In the two games I watched Patrick Chung would often play as the Mc here and Van Noy as the $. Chung would either play as a LB on the edge, buzz up or back and drop into coverage as a robber, or play straight man-to-man against the TE. Devin McCourty would be the other safety in the box with Duron Harmon deep.

Other Fronts

1) Extend – okay, Dolphins fans, don’t freak out. The Patriots defense has some elements of the Wide-9 in it. After all, Jim Schwartz got at least part of his inspiration to come up with the Wide-9 from watching the Patriots. Their extend front is used out of their 4-2-5 package, with both DTs playing 3-techniques. These are usually Malcom Brown and Lawrence Guy, with their edge players playing 9-techniques. These edge players are usually their ends, whichever two happen to be on the field at the time. Kyle Van Noy and John Simon can also play as stand-up guys on the edge, and the Pats will frequently have both ends standing-up.

2) Dime Odd– as I mentioned before I was able to get a lot of information on James Light’s (@JamesALight) Twitter page. There is a TON of great info on the Patriots defense there. This front encompasses one of the Patriots best rush schemes – note the two blitzes below and the GIF against Minnesota.

3) Radar – I honestly have no idea what the Patriots call this front, nor can I find a drawn up schematic for it. But, one reason I wanted to chart the Vikings game was due to the fact that New England brought back their “playground” defense. In this front you’ll see Trey Flowers lined up over the center, with three linebackers on the field – Hightower, Van Noy and Simon. They move around pre-snap and then settle into their positions and rush from there. You’ll see a lot of still frame shots on James Light’s Twitter page.

On this play Minnesota throws a quick screen outside short of the sticks and goes three and out, but you have to wonder if the confusion caused by the Patriots movement pre-snap induces a quick throw.

Use of Three Safeties

What makes the Patriots so versatile is their ability to use three safeties. I noted earlier that one of the sources of information I pulled from was a member on ThePhins.com website known as Disgustipate. He posted the following, which is the alignments of the Patriots safeties per snap from PFF (Note, I don’t agree with some of the PFF labels):

Devin McCourty

EDGE LINEBACKER – 19

LINEBACKER – 226 (this is essentially lining up as a slot safety in dime packages)

STRONG SAFETY – 27 (box safety)

STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 96

SLOT CB – 143

BOUNDARY CB – 143

FREE SAFETY – 354

FREE SAFETY SLIT – 257

Patrick Chung

EDGE LINEBACKER – 152

LINEBACKER – 376

STRONG SAFETY – 2

STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 28

SLOT CB – 276

BOUNDARY -120

FREE SAFETY – 15

FREE SAFETY SPLIT – 62

Duron Harmon

EDGE LINEBACKER -14

LINEBACKER -69

STRONG SAFETY -12

STRONG SAFETY SPLIT – 52

SLOT CB – 27

FREE SAFETY – 230

FREE SAFETY SPLIT -296

***PFF has some very weird labeling with their snaps. I think these are strictly based on alignment, not assignment.***

You can see why in the following picture as all three safeties – Devin McCourty #32, Patrick Chung #23 and Duron Harmon #21 are all on the field, with Chung down in the box.

This picture is of the Patriots 3-2 front as Kyle Van Noy is the player immediately behind Dont’a Hightower.

Sorting through the Patriots games against the Packers and Vikings, I think a fair quick barometer guide for safeties would be that Patrick Chung is usually going to be the guy in the box in their nickel packages, especially on first and second downs (run downs). Chung and McCourty were more often the split safeties (i.e. ½ field coverage with two deep safeties). McCourty is almost exclusively in the MOF or a traditional free safety role until the offense is in third downs. This is when McCourty would often come down into the box and Duron Harmon would play as a true MOF FS.

How I think this relates to Miami…well, this may be a bit controversial, but looking at the way New England plays their three safeties it wouldn’t surprise me if Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald are both gone sooner rather than later. I think Miami needs players that are quicker, smarter and more dynamic. Both Jones and McDonald seem too one-dimensional, especially McDonald who is in my opinion too slow to really work in this defense.

As far as Reshad Jones goes, I think he’s got a better shot to succeed in the defense. His contractual issues may dictate him staying a Dolphin in 2019, but he’s able to replicate more of what Patrick Chung does than T.J. McDonald…at least as far as the in-the-box stuff against the run. I think there are a lot of responsibilities that Chung carries out for the Patriots that may prove challenging for Jones – covering backs in man-to-man coverage, covering tight ends, knowing when to buzz/drop late in the quarterback’s cadence, etc.

With this being the case, it would not surprise me one bit to see Miami cut their losses, eat some dead cap, and move on from one or both Jones and McDonald and look to acquire safeties in the Draft to team with Minkah Fitzpatrick. Two names I really like for Miami that you should keep an eye on are Johnathan Abram of Mississippi State and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson of Florida. Those two names will be interesting to watch in the pre-Draft process, especially if Miami start lopping off pricey veterans.

The Fit Right Now

It should be noted that one of the things that surprised me with the Patriots is the sheer number of players that they play and how malleable some of those positions are. Take their game against the Packers for example and we see the following players at these positions:

DE: Trey Flowers, Adrian Clayborn, Deatrich Wise, Keionta Davis, Dont’a Hightower, John Simon

DT: Trey Flowers, Malcom Brown, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler, Deatrich Wise, Danny Shelton

LB: Trey Flowers, Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, John Simon, Patrick Chung

CB: Stephone Gilmore, Jason McCourty, Devin McCourty, J.C. Jackson, Keion Crossen

DS: Patrick Chung, Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon

Miami’s players and scheme weren’t even close to that flexible under the past two defensive coordinators. Building this defense will be a project in and of itself, and in my opinion, will likely take more than just one offseason to really get it right.

As I mentioned, New England lists its own team depth chart as a 4-3 defense despite being in a base defense 12% of the time, and of that 12% it’s in a 4-3 most of the time, but not always. In essence what you’re looking for purely from a positional standpoint is laid out below. I’ll spare you the details of looking into specific traits other than what Patrick Graham outlined last Friday in what he looks for in his front seven players:

1) Play with your hands/be heavy-handed.

2) Good knee bend and leverage

3) Eye discipline

In short this means fundamentally sound and smart players that fit the following roles:

DE: A bigger/longer player that’s likely going to be asked to play 5, 6, 7 and 9 techniques

NT: A nose tackle body type capable of playing 0, 1 (shade), 2i and 3 techniques (more 1 and 3 techniques)

DT: A true 3-technique style player who may also be asked to play 4i and 5 techniques

DE: A 3-4 OLB-esque style of player who can play 5, 6, 7, 8 (yeah, that’s a thing), and 9 techniques

OLB/LB: A player capable of playing off the ball as a WILL LB or inside in a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 front

MLB: A player capable of playing a traditional MLB or inside in a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 front; may play some SAM

3-4 OLB: Separate from the position above, but possibly able to be filled by the same player. Someone who can set the edge from a stand-up position like a 3-4 OLB or play as an off-the-ball SAM

The secondary spots are pretty self-explanatory there, but I think Miami NEED to come out of this offseason with finding a second player that can play as a MOF FS in addition to Minkah Fitzpatrick.

So, if we’re keeping score at home based solely on the guys that Miami have under contract on the roster right NOW you’re probably looking at going into camp with the following depth chart:

DE: Tank Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, Jeremiah Valoaga

NT: Davon Godchaux, Kendrick Norton, Jamiyus Pittman

DT: Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence

DE: Charles Harris? Robert Quinn, Andre Branch

OLB/LB: Jerome Baker, Charles Harris? Chase Allen? Kiko Alonso

MLB: Raekwon McMillan, Jerome Baker, Chase Allen, James Burgess, Quentin Poling, Samuel Eguavoen,

3-4 OLB/OLB: Chase Allen?

CB1: Xavien Howard, Torry McTyer, Jomal Wiltz

CB2: Cordrea Tankersley, Cornell Armstrong, Dee Delaney

Slot: Bobby McCain, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Jalen Davis

FS: Minkah Fitzpatrick

SS: Reshad Jones, T.J. McDonald, Walt Aikens

Strikethrough = projected cut due to salary or poor fit reasons.

Italics = possible salary cap cut or questions about injury and/or fit concerns

Looking at the above, you can see Miami’s shopping list this offseason will be extensive. I won’t dive into that right here right now, but I will be looking to put together a piece on players I think Miami will be likely to target.

@KevinMD4