7 Round Mock – Miami goes defense early, QB late
A seven-round mock draft at the start of the year? Yes please.
Thanks to Luke Easterling over at Draft Wire, this is exactly what we have.
While there is still a lot to happen before Miami are ready for draft night, it’s still good to see how an entire draft can pan out and add some names to the list of players Miami have been linked with.
There are no trades in this mock so bare that in mind.
Round 1 – Christian Wilkins | DL | Clemson
With both Dwayne Haskins and Kyler Murray off the board, to the Giants and Jags respectively, Miami opts to go defensive line and draft Clemson’s Christian Wilkins.
This pick makes even more sense after Miami hired DL coach Marion Hobby, who helped recruit Wilkins.
There’s an immediate connection in the building and it certain is a position of need after Suh departed last off-season.
Of the pick, Easterling says: “Free-agent departures and draft busts have left this unit in shambles, but this draft is the perfect time to reload.
“Wilkins was arguably the most impressive athlete in all of college football throughout his career, and that’s saying something for a 300-pounder.”
Some mocks has Wilkins as a second round pick but that has more to do with the abundance of talent at the position that will see Day 1 guys fall.
So this isn’t a reach by any means.
Round 2 – Oshane Ximines | EDGE | Old Dominion
As he looks to be the first player drafted from his school, Oshane Ximines has plenty of question marks around how he will fare at the next level, this isn’t what Miami fans will want to hear.
That he is on the board in the second round will mean that the NFL views his lack of athleticism as a concern.
His lack of bend will need to be fixed drastically if he is to succeed at the next level and Phins fan don’t want another edge bust like they have seen with Charles Harris.
Like Harris, Ximines may be viewed as a rotational player in the NFL.
So the upside? His violent hands and the fact that he did produce, recording 32.5 sacks in his time at Old Dominion and had 11.5 in his final year.
And against upper-echelon talent, he showed up – his two sacks and seven tackles helped Old Dominion upset Virginia Tech.
Under Matt Burke, Ximines would likely have very little chance of succeeding in Miami.
But Brian Flores should be able to get the best out of a player who has what it takes to be a first round pick.
If he can clean up his technique, he can develop into a quality starter.
Round 3- Kendall Joseph | LB | Clemson
Going linebacker in the third round two years in a row could be the Dolphins hoping lightening strikes twice.
They will also be hoping another Clemson player from the 2019 draft class can make a difference.
Joseph is seen a coverage linebacker and given Kiko Alonso may be out the door soon, there is an immediate need for a replacement.
Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker finished the year strongly but that third linebacker is still a problem position.
There’s no reason why Joseph can’t see the field from Week 1 having seen him make plays for the current national champions.
#34 MLB Kendall Joseph ain’t scared pic.twitter.com/OrrC2Kmk75
— Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) July 25, 2018
“My favorite thing about Joseph is how sharp his mental processing skills are” says Joe Marino of TDN. “He illustrates strong read-and-react skills and rarely takes the cheese for false keys.
“He plays with obvious preparation and has a strong feel for dissecting misdirection and counter plays.
“His football IQ shows up in pass defense where his feel for coverage spacing and zone awareness is excellent.”
That profile screams “total opposite of Kiko Alonso” and Joseph would give Flores another option at the LB position in 2019.
Coming from Clemson, Joseph was part of a lot of success and that will be the type of player Flores will want on his defence.
Round 4 – Lil’Jordan Humphrey | WR | Texas
Humphrey’s ability after the catch will see him make plays in the NFL.
Viewed as a slot receiver, the Texan Longhorn may struggle to find meaningful snaps with the likes of Jakeem Grant, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson all likely to return next season.
I didn’t get in this for the fame❗️❗️❗️#Nintendo84 #WhatStartsHereChangesTheWorld
📹: @prestonbulban3 pic.twitter.com/yY9lktjtHU
— Lil'Jordan Humphrey (@LJ_Humphrey23) January 25, 2019
However, his work in congested areas and his wide catch-radius could see him used as a key weapon on third downs.
And at 6’4”, this a wideout who uses his size to his advantage.
Miami needs more big-bodied targets who aren’t afraid to go up and get the ball.
Round 5 – Jarrett Stidham | QB | Auburn
This is an interesting pick.
Depending on which scout you listen to, be it online or on a podcast, Stidham is either loved or hated.
Jarrett Stidham. Pure, easy throwing motion with great velocity and touch/accuracy today. Was a surgeon in Red Zone work. I like him. A LOT. ##NFLDraft2019
— Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) January 25, 2019
Mello of the Stick to Football podcast loves him and Stidham impressed those who were at the senior bowl practices, winning the practice awards for his showing at the senior bowl.
“He has a lot of good talent,” Mello said recently. “He wasn’t able to show that as he was getting eaten alive every Saturday because his offensive line was absolutely terrible.
“It wasn’t really a fair evaluation of him, I know everybody s*** on him.
“It’s very hard to play the position of quarterback when you have guys from Alabama right in your face. No-one can make that throw, Pat Mahomes would struggle if his line couldn’t protect him.
“It’s not fair to these guys that they didn’t get that look and now he comes here and he can prove what he can do.”
I’m glad to see Jarrett Stidham is getting love from not only me but also @JimNagy_SB and the Senior Bowl. Dude had a great week in Mobile.
— Mello (@melloesquire) January 25, 2019
It is very unlikely Miami find the QB of the future in Stidham but there’s no reason why he can’t prove many wrong and work his way to be the starter come Week 1, especially if Miami don’t bring in a Teddy Bridgewater or another experienced signal-caller during the off-season.
The Auburn QB has been drafted in the second round in some mocks, that is how good he can be.
He may need time to sit, which is where Bridgewater etc come in. But there is long-term starter talent in Jarrett Stidham.
Round 6 – Evan Worthington | S | Colorado
A senior who is likely to be seen as solid depth on the roster, Worthington definitely has some upside.
CU SR S Evan Worthington (@EVW_6) will be playing in the @Shrine_Game. He has a strong safety build, but has proven to successfully handle the role as a single-high defender. He illustrates great rally to the ball with short area explosiveness. He’s my No. 8 rated safety.
— Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) December 12, 2018
Best used as a box safety in the NFL, Worthington “should be able to match up NFL tight ends well,” according to Benjamin Solak of the Draft Network.
With injury concerns and average ball skills, taking a flyer on him in anytime before the sixth round would be a reach.
Flores and his coaching staff would be most likely to use him primarily as a run defender but in 2017 he did lead Colorado in interceptions with three and he finished third on the team with 86 tackles, so he wouldn’t be totally lost in coverage.
#DungeonFamily #TheBridge #GoBuffs @EVW_6 pic.twitter.com/OoNzLEOkVW
— CoachMcChesney/🏈Development/CFBRecruiting (@SixZeroStrength) October 14, 2018
Colorado's Evan Worthington breaks up a pass to Missouri TE Kendall Blanton.#EastWestShrineGame pic.twitter.com/E5EsImSWeQ
— Chase Goodbread (@ChaseGoodbread) January 16, 2019
Round 7 – Tony Pollard | RB | Memphis
A running back who can also play wide receiver, Pollard will have to shine from Day 1 to make the roster.
Should he stick around, Miami are getting a player who excels in open space and will be a nice compliment to Kallen Ballage and Kenyan Drake.
He is also a great punt returner so his versatility is a huge bonus.
Incoming offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea loves using backs in his passing game and one of the weaknesses of Pollard is his hands.
Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage thinking about Chad O’Shea incorporating backs in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/rNzUBERgfk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) January 24, 2019
That is something he will have to work on if he is to get reps in the backfield over the aforementioned Ballage and Drake, let alone as a wide receiver.
Being taken in Round 7 means he will always have an uphill struggle to make a roster spot.
But he has the intangibles to not only defy the odds in Miami but contribute in regular season games.
The full mock can be found here
Dolphins Announce Head Coach Brian Flores – Takeaways
Excitement abound today in Davie as the Dolphins, three weeks after the initial announcement, officially unveil the 10th Head Coach in team history, Brian Flores. Coach spoke at length about his vision, his core principles, how to approach a potential down-year, and plenty more.
In this column, we’re going to give you paraphrased quotes from the presser, commentary on Flores’ answers, and a grab bag or miscellaneous notes from the first official day of the NFL off-season.
First, some notes from the Dolphins owner.
Stephen Ross:
– A lot of teams were looking for an offensive minded guy – the next Sean McVay. “We wanted to restart the organization by finding a great leader. I believe we have found that leader that can take us into the future.”
– “It was an easy consensus for us [Chris and myself] in picking Brian.”
Next, the Dolphins General Manager took to the podium.
Chris Grier:
– Thorough and intensive process. Flores was the first candidate Miami interviewed.
– He met Flores a few times on the road working in personnel.
– Also worked with people Flores worked with and those folks spoke very highly of Flores.
– Core beliefs are similar and aligned in our vision for how to build a football team.
Dolphins new Head Coach:
Brian Flores:
Asked about his time in New England – “Very fortunate for my 15 years in New England. It was a great place to learn and grow and I’m humbled by this opportunity.”
Asked why this was the right move for him – “I had a good job in New England, I wasn’t in a rush. It has to be the right fit, has to be the right place and have to have the right feel. When I met with the Dolphins, we came out of that very excited. This is where I wanted to be. I’m thankful that I’m a part of this organization now.
Asked what specifically drew him to this job – “Chris mentioned it. Core beliefs and core philosophy for how to build a football team were aligned. That was the thing for me, and I told every team I interview with this – if we’re not aligned, don’t hire me. Because that won’t work.”
Asked about working various many jobs in New England – “I think when you’re in a leadership position you’re dealing with all facets of the organization and that experience helped me. Whether its personnel, offense, defense, special teams, or picking up someone’s dry cleaning. It helped me learn how to lead and how the entire operation works. I respect everyone and the jobs they’re doing in the organization.”
Asked about brining over Patriots staffers and if that was by design – “We haven’t made any final announcements on the staff. Core values, core beliefs that I would take from New England was certainly the purpose. Number one thing there is putting the team first. I learned this a long time ago. It’s hard to trust another person – let alone 11 people. And that’s why we want guys who put the team first.
Asked about enduring short term pain before being ready to compete – “Every week we go out there we’re going to try to win the game. There’s pain in that too, there’s always going to be bumps in the road – ups and downs. That’s part of leadership, dealing with adversity. There’ll be some pain, that’s true for every team. We had some pain in New England and we overcame it. That’s the attitude and resolve that I want to see from a team I’m coaching.
Asked about the Dolphins not having won a playoff game in some time and how to fix that – “You fix that on a day to day basis. Everyone tries to improve every day. Take it one day at a time, that a selflessness, put the team first attitude. And that goes from the owner to the folks that clean the building at night. Get everyone to buy into that, good things will happen.
Asked why he believes he’s ready for this – “I’ve had a lot of experiences and developed my philosophy to help people become the best versions of themselves. I think I’ve done that and I’m ready to do that on a grander scale.”
Asked about the key to developing a successful plan from game to game – “Each game is different. Every week you’re coming up with a different plan. A lot of that is tied to who you have personnel wise. You’ve got to be multiple. You stay in the same thing and the coaches at this level will take advantage.”
Asked what was the moment you he saw a future in coaching – “In 2014, the year we beat Seattle in the Super Bowl, I made an impact on the safeties group I worked with. I saw them developing on the field but also off the field with their families. I felt like I was making an impact on their lives. I was very demanding but they knew I loved them, I respected them, and that formula worked and I stuck with it and will stick with it going forward.”
Asked his opinion of the Dolphins as an opponent – “This is a hard place to play, that’s for sure. My last memory here wasn’t a great one. Teams here have always been tough and well-coached. They’ve got a good group, great ownership, a lot of things in places and I think the future is bright.
Asked what are his core beliefs – “I believe in hard work, I believe in putting the team first, I believe in team. People have to work together if you want to strive to do something great. Selflessness and put the team first.
My thoughts:
An English major tends to speak in a very measured tone. He considers the ethos, pathos, and logos in conveying his message to a particular audience. It’s clear he hasn’t spoken publicly a whole heck of a lot. There isn’t a quick trigger in terms of getting his thoughts out. I think that’s something he’ll learn. To me, he seemed rather passive and, back to this word, measured. Adam Gase came in with bravado and look where that got the team – this is certainly different.
Random Notes from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
Dolphins players now displayed in press room photos: Tunsil, Drake, Sanders, Baker, Minkah, Jakeem. (Most or perhaps all nucleus pieces of rebuild.) Grier pictured too.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019
Chris Grier gives insight into team building by noting he would rather have three good players rather than one great one in salary cap allocation
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019
A photo of Ryan Tannehill's has been removed from team press room. Not that anybody needs any clues, with Tannehill to be released or, less likely traded.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 4, 2019
Real Solutions for a Rebuild – Teaching and Developing
Miami Must Repair It’s Own Program Before Recruiting New Parts
Turn on a primetime telecast with two heavyweights battling for NFL supremacy, and what do you see? The superstars steal the headlines, sure, but every top-tier team in the league features a variety of contributing players not known to the casual fan.
Take yesterday’s Super Bowl. The Rams and Patriots rostered 24 combined undrafted free agents on the sport’s biggest stage.
C.J. Anderson lost his job with the Raiders in December before becoming the Rams leading rusher in the post-season. Dante Fowler was fading towards draft bust prior to wreaking havoc off the edge all January long. In New England, stars materialize from the unlikeliest of sources. Trey Flowers rose from fourth-round pick to arguably the most vital piece on that defense. Before Flowers, rookie UDFA Malcolm Butler saved Tom Brady’s fourth championship.How does this happen? How can a veteran switch team’s mid-year and go from journeyman to key cog in the game plan? How does a rookie, passed on by each team seven times, go on to save the biggest football game in the world?
Teaching.
Every coach Miami identified as a candidate to replace Adam Gase, back in Early-January, featured one common theme – the alibied claim to their prowess as a teacher.
And within that teaching is where development occurs. Under Gase’s watch, which players grew from afterthought to prominent fixture in the rotation?
Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard hopped on the fast-track to all-pro caliber play – but both came with high expectations (pick 13 and pick 38 in the 2016 draft).
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor went from fifth and sixth-round picks to starter and impact contributor on the defensive line rotation.
There isn’t exactly a Flowers, Butler, Anderson, or Fowler in that mix.
While the only avenue to generating excitement and buzz within the fan base is staking claim to high-profile players, the more sensible route back to prominence lies within the staff doing their jobs.
For several Dolphins players that have endured valleys in their young careers, the teaching of the new staff is crucial to their development. Righting the ship, on these players cast astray, is the best and quickest way to round out a solid foundation in Miami.
Up first, a player that earned a 2018 starting job via his impressive finish to the 2017 campaign. Slotted as the Right Guard back in mini-camp, Jesse Davis started all 16 games on an offensive line that got worse as the year went on.
Davis was an integral part of Kenyan Drake’s five-game run as the NFL’s leading rusher throughout December of 2017. Length, power, and the ability to stay in control while in space were the key elements to Davis’ nifty run.
Then, in 2018, Davis was asked to do things that most players would struggle with to have success in executing. First, Geno Atkins takes Davis to task on an island in a one-on-one rush situation.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Cordrea Tankersley’s 2018 season was as disappointing as any player on the team. Entering camp with a stranglehold on the number-two cornerback job, “Tank” lost reps to 2017’s UDFA riser, Torry McTyer. The Clemson product’s awful 2018 came to an end with a torn ACL in practice getting ready for the New York Jets in week-nine.
The expectations for 2018 were set because of Tankersley’s impressive rookie campaign. A physically imposing player, Tankersley was a mainstay on dominant Clemson defenses. The injury is a sizable obstacle to overcome, but the increased usage of man-coverage should bode well for the third-year pro.
Under play-caller Brian Flores, no defense ran more man-coverage than the Patriots (54% of the time). Tankersley’s struggles were purely on the mental side as Miami’s defense consistently was out of position under Matt Burke. A complex pattern matching scheme often left receivers running wide open – nobody was more susceptible to those breakdowns than Tank.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Charles Harris is an easy target for Dolphins fans. Ever since he was drafted, the questions arose about the legitimacy of the pick and whether or not the Dolphins made the right move. So far, they did not make the correct decision.
Harris often looks timid and unsure of his pass rush assignment, but that wasn’t always the case. The third video in the breakdown below shows Harris winning off the weak-side edge with a chop and a dip on a very refined pass rush move.
In Flores’ defense, Harris could see more time as a two-point stance, on-ball linebacker helping set the edge. This position is also a part of creative games (stunts and twists) up front to generate pressure.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 3, 2019
Here’s a terrific snapshot of the Pats games to generate a pass rush despite not rostering an elite pass-rusher.
Without a premier pass rusher, the @Patriots defense quietly led the NFL in pressure applied to the QB on 3rd down.
How did they do it? @MattBowen41 shows you here.#SuperBowl #LARams #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DC2fLrA9xh
— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) February 3, 2019
Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, and Bobby McCain almost earned a spot in this column, but I don’t think they fit the same bill as these other three players.
Grant is a vastly under-used speed demon that has a knack for making big plays. His workload decreasing after the ultra-talented Albert Wilson went down remains the biggest head-scratcher of 2018 personnel usage.
Drake was an unstoppable force as a workhorse in December of 2018. He continued to showcase the big play threat in the pre-season both as a runner and pass catcher. Still, the Miami staff thought it best to make him a complementary player.
McCain was forced into a role on the outside due to injuries and a lack of development from the younger corners. McCain’s lack of long-speed was exposed time-and-time again on the edge. Then, an injury hampered his change-of-direction skillset that made him one of the top slot cover guys in 2017 – expect Flores, Patrick Graham and Tony Oden to kick McCain back inside where he belongs.
The all-pro team is littered with first round draft picks and high-profile players. But not every route to that illustrious honor is a simple one. All-pro Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari is a household name now, but that wasn’t the case in 2013 when he was a fourth-round draft choice.
The same can be said for Jason Kelce (sixth-round 2011), Eddie Jackson (fourth-round 2017), Desmond King (fifth-round 2017), Tarik Cohen (fourth-round 2017) and the rest of the specialists on the All-Pro squad.
This isn’t to say that Davis, Tankersley, and Harris have all-pro honors in their future. Developing them into quality contributors, however, is the quickest, surest bet to turning things around in Miami.
After all, every roster has top-tier talent – some more than others. But when there are 11 moving pieces on any given snap, it only takes one mistake to botch the entire design of that play. Getting all 53 players aligned in a similar vision, identifying roles that they can excel in, and utilizing those skillsets, that’s what a quality coaching staff does.
Will Brian Flores and company be the first Dolphins staff to accomplish those feats since Don Shula? Time will tell.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Top 10 Moments of 2018
As the final game of the 2018 season is set to kick off in less than three hours, we look back on the moments that made us get out of our seats in 2018. Despite the disappointing finish fireworks were aplenty early on in the season for the Dolphins.
10.) Leonte Carroo elevates and scores at the Colts – Week 11
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
9.) Kenny Stills wins it against the Bills – Week 13
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
8.) Minkah Fitzpatrick jumps the screen for a house call in Minnesota – Week 14
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
7.) Jason Sanders beats the Bears – Week 6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
6.) Ryan Tannehill connects with Kenny Stills on opening day – Week 1
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
5.) Xavien Howard saves the day against Oakland – Week 3
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
4.) Jerome Baker puts the finishing touches on the Jets – Week 9
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
3.) Albert Wilson carves up the Bears again – Week 6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
2.) Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant celebrate beating Oakland – Week 3
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
1.) The Miracle in Miami – Week 14
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) February 3, 2019
