As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills

Revamped Dolphins quarterback room, vertical passing game, spells good news for Miami’s best receiver, bad news for the AFC East

When a receiver clocks a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine, he is quickly dubbed a deep threat. Blazing speed is a non-negotiable trait for stretching the field vertically, but removing the top off of the defense requires more than just the number on a stop watch.

For Kenny Stills, a 4.38-forty is just part of the equation.

Five days after his 21st birthday, Stills entered the league as a fifth-round pick of the New Orleans Saints. Coming from college football’s 12th-ranked offense, Stills stepped into the NFL’s third best attack and made an immediate impact.

With scoring plays of 76, 69, 52, 42, and 34 yards (and a 67-yard play that didn’t find pay dirt), Stills instantly entered the upper-echelon of deep-ball receivers at the professional ranks. Six of Stills 32 receptions came via passes that traveled more than 20 yards (18.8% of his receptions in that rookie season). With 14 total deep targets, Stills caught 42.9% of those deep targets for 340 yards and five touchdowns.

Kenny Stills’ rookie year big-play highlight reel. pic.twitter.com/wB3hUFJHjJ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019

The efficiency metrics were eye-popping. Stills averaged 24.3 yards-per-deep-target, and a 35.7% touchdown rate — both numbers top among all NFL receivers (narrowly edging out Jordy Nelson.

Stills was back at it in his second year. Though his total yards-per-catch average dipped from an even 20 down to 14.8, the metric was a product of greater inclusion in the rest of the passing tree. In addition to Still’s overall catch rate jumping +11.9% from the rookie campaign, his deep receiving stayed on track.

Stills caught 64.3% of his targets traveling 20-yards-or-more at an average of 26.4 yards-per-target, and a touchdown rate of 14.3%. The catch rate and yards-per-target figures both ranked first in the NFL, and the touchdown rate checked in at 10th in the league.

Then, after two highly productive years, Stills was sent to Miami to provide the Dolphins with a desperately needed deep threat after the Mike Wallace experiment capsized. The fit was that of a square peg in a round hole, however, as Miami incorporated one of the NFL’s most conservative passing systems under Bill Lazor.

Moving from a vertical-friendly attack to a scheme that was built around the screen and short game, Stills’ deep-ball production plummeted. The NFL’s two-time deep ball efficiency championship belt-holder dropped to a 34.8% catch rate for a paltry 11.7 yards-per-target, and an 8.7% touchdown rate on deep shots.

Then, in 2016, Stills was back to making life miserable on the last line of opposing defenses. Eight of his nine touchdown receptions came on throws of 24-or-more air yards. Stills chewed up 380 yards on 19 targets (20 yards-per-target) — fourth best among qualifying receivers. He caught 47.4% of those deep targets with a 42.1% touchdown rate — best in football.

After the 2016 season Stills was rewarded for his deep-ball dominance with a new contract, but would struggle to find consistency from the quarterback position over the next 31 games. Just as Stills was developing synchronicity with Ryan Tannehill, the starting quarterback became increasingly injury-prone over the next two seasons.

Stills was left to catch passes from Jay Cutler (14 starts), Matt Moore (2 starts), David Fales (1 game, entered on the second possession), Brock Osweiler (5 starts) and Tannehill (11 starts). Stills found a reasonably consistent level of deep success in the 11 Tannehill starts, as well as some instant chemistry with Moore.

Despite the influx-state of the quarterback position, Stills remained atop the deep-ball leaderboard in volume, but his efficiency metric took a hit. Stills registered yards-per-target clips of 11.4 and 11.0 in 2017 and 2018 respectively. The touchdown rates took significant hits as well, dropping as low as 12.5% and 11.7%.

So what does all of this mean for 2019? Ryan Fitzpatrick is the next quarterback to take the keys to the Ferrari (Stills). Fitzpatrick has been one of the game’s most effective downfield passers in recent years.

Among quarterbacks with 200 deep-ball drop backs in 2018, Fitzpatrick ranked 8th in completion percentage, 5th in passer rating, and 2nd in touchdown rate.

Absent of the big arm capable of pushing the ball down the field from any platform, Fitzpatrick excels in anticipation and an aggressive style to remain on the attack regardless of the situation.

Stills’ deep-ball production dip in 2017 was significant, but the successful blips occurred when Miami turned to backup quarterback Matt Moore. Like Fitzpatrick, Moore isn’t known for his arm, but plays with an aggressive style augmented by advanced anticipation traits.

Here are four videos showing applicable comparisons between Stills time in Miami with Matt Moore (one throw from Ryan Tannehill) and the similarities between the Ryan Fitzpatrick and DeSean Jackson connection.

There’s a comparison between DeSean Jackson playing with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kenny stills playing with Matt Moore. Here we see how speed forces a leverage declaration, and site adjustments against that leverage create big players in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/8AMh8loVeA — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019

Long as the quarterback is able to look off the backside defenders and anticipate deep routes coming open, speed receivers can put corners in great peril and create blind spots as a result. pic.twitter.com/R2HbLs56jD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 13, 2019

Speed, sight adjustments and attacking blind spots once again leads to big plays in the vertical passing game. Press the toes, force the hips to show you where he’s going, and it’s goodbye. pic.twitter.com/Ry52NmMYFv — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019

Those inside splits, tight to the formation, often lead to over routes. Once we see the safety help, or the man corner declare his intentions with the hips, we run away from them. pic.twitter.com/qI4s4WFK0O — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 14, 2019

Pigeonholing Kenny Stills solely as a deep threat is disingenuous. Stills is the best on Miami’s roster at winning with a clean release off the line-of-scrimmage, and is the most consistent at finding his landmarks. He’s entirely selfless, committing everything he has to each route, regardless of his hierarchy in the progression of that particular play.

Of all the shortcomings Dolphins fans found in Tannehill’s game over his seven-year stint, the most apt accusation was his timing and lack of anticipatory acumen. Failing to recognize these subtle leverage positions, and blind spots of the defense, trust was difficult to develop for Tannehill and his speedsters. Showing a lack of faith that the speed receiver will win by turning on the jets, Miami’s big plays often came exclusively from blown coverages.

With Matt Moore, there was a greater inclusion of the vertical game, but also more risk. That’s the brand of football Ryan Fitzpatrick brings to Miami.

That’s the kind of football that can rejuvenate Kenny Stills’ production as a Dolphin.

