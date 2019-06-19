Miami Dolphins
Assessing the Depth of the Miami Dolphins
From the depths of hell, we present you with the Miami Dolphins‘ 2019 roster situation.
There was lots of chatter on social media yesterday regarding the overall depth of this team. Plenty of fans wanted to defend the various position groups this team developed, while others pointed out the overall lack-of-talent this team possesses.
While I do believe this team is better than most people give them credit for, they are still just one injury away from being on life support.
We all know injuries happen to every team every single year – it’s a matter of containing them and praying those injuries don’t derail your season.
Shallow History of our Depth
Let’s take 2018 for example:
The moment Vincent Taylor went down, the defensive line relied on other team’s trash to fill the position. Ziggy Hood and Sylvester Williams were invisible on the field; backed up by their combined statistical output of 14 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 tackles for a loss, 0 quarterback hits and 0 turnovers (while active for a combined 16 games).
Once the coaching staff realized that Tony Lippett would be unable to return to form from his torn achilles, we all held out hope that Cordrea Tankersley would evolve as a player. And when he didn’t, we witnessed an avalanche of moves that mightily hurt this defense.
Minkah Fitzpatrick played 3 different positions rather than settling into one. Bobby McCain was taken out of his slot corner position (where he excels), and gave us one of the worst seasons of his career.
We all felt we had a deep wide receiver room last season, and by the end of the year we were relying on Brice Butler and Leonte Carroo.
How did last year’s offensive line hold up when Daniel Kilgore and Josh Sitton went down with season-ending injuries? It didn’t.
Here is the play where Dolphins center Daniel Kilgore tore the triceps muscle on his left arm. pic.twitter.com/ZFMRC58ftH
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2018
What about when Laremy Tunsil had to miss time and the season essentially crashed on us during that Cincinnati Bengals game?
When Ryan Tannehill went down, we relied on Brock Osweiler. And I don’t think I need to repeat what happened in 2017 when Adam Gase virtually admitted the team didn’t have a solution on the roster and attempted to salvage the season by wasting $10m on Jay Cutler.
On paper, everything looks nice and promising – especially when we’re still 3 months away from meaningful football. But the season will provide a different story, and unless the addition of Brian Flores gives us a magical elixir that can prevent substantial injuries from happening, this season will feature some similar detriments.
So just how well will the team hold up?
As many have pointed out, we don’t even know who the 2019 starters will be, so how exactly can we gauge our team’s depth?
That’s where the first problem lies. You can’t have depth if you don’t have starters. You can put bodies into positions and ask them to perform, but if they are consistently overmatched, you don’t have formidable players.
Offensive Depth
The deepest position the Miami Dolphins have is the same position this team has been looking to solve for the past 20 years.
The Dolphins actually have 2 “starting” quarterbacks on this team. If one of them goes down, we have another that can step in and perform as if an injury never happened.
Thing is, you’re going from a bottom-third performer (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the league last year (Josh Rosen); but at least you have 2 options that you can say are legitimate.
This isn’t downgrading Ryan Tannehill to Brock Osweiler or Matt Moore, so you can be assured that an injury to one of these players isn’t the most detrimental thing that could happen. But for now, we have no idea what kind of production we’re going to get.
Fitzpatrick has played on 7 different teams for a reason, and Rosen is either a complete unknown or we have to call a spade a spade and call out his 11/14 TD/INT ratio, his 55.2% completion percentage and 66.7 quarterback rating. And if your excuse revolves around the Arizona Cardinals offensive line, what exactly is he getting into with Miami?
(This article isn’t about Josh Rosen’s potential as a franchise quarterback, that’ll be debated plenty this offseason)
Most will say that Miami has depth at wide receiver as well, but that’s stretching it. We reminded you what happened last year, and this year’s team has the same cast of characters at the position. Except this year, two of those players are coming back from substantial injuries, so who knows how they’ll perform.
Does DeVante Parker step up in year 5 and with a new coaching staff? Does Chad O’Shea have a legitimate gameplan for an unconventional receiver (Albert Wilson)? Does Jakeem Grant produce more than 228 yards in a season (or more than the 583 receiving yards he’s accumulated his first three seasons combined)?
Preston Williams could be a phenomenal find, but we don’t know what he is yet. Players like Isaiah Ford and Francis Owusu flashed in prior training camps, and they weren’t even worthy of being poached by another team from our practice squad, let alone provide productive playing time when they were in the lineup.
Francis Owusu making his name known tonight in the NFL. Nice catch!#StanfordNFL #FinsUp #ATLvsMIA pic.twitter.com/xSwk7QuKXz
— Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) August 11, 2017
You don’t sign Brice Butler if you think you have depth. You don’t run out Leonte Carroo if you think you have depth. Do the 2019 Miami Dolphins have depth at the position? I’m skeptical, at best.
What does the rest of the offense have? Hope. And hope doesn’t mean you have depth.
I don’t have to waste too much time explaining the offensive line. They only have 2 legitimate starters in Laremy Tunsil and Jesse Davis. You could argue Daniel Kilgore is another legitimate starter, but his presence was more of a negative than a positive last season. Outside of those 3? Hope.
You can say the Dolphins have a deep running back room after drafting Myles Gaskin and signing Mark Walton from the 2018 draft class. They can be excellent players or they can be duds – nobody knows.
Kenyan Drake is a #1 running back and can be considered underrated across the league, but he needs to prove he can be a 1,000-yard back in the NFL. Kalen Ballage can be a solid compliment to Drake, but outside of his 75 yard touchdown run last season, he averaged 3.3 yards-per-carry. Any running back off the scrap heap can muster that.
This isn’t to disparage the potential these players have; but for now, nothing is proven. All we can do is….hope.
The tight end group is basically in shambles. Mike Gesicki had an underwhelming rookie season, but if he evolves he can still become a legitimate threat in this league. Durham Smythe served his purpose as a blocking tight end last season, but doesn’t offer much else in the receiving game. Nick O’Leary and his 86 receiving yards in 2018 don’t raise any kind of concern for opposing defenders or defensive coordinators. And Dwayne Allen is the team’s most-complete player…at 29 years old and after accumulating 27 receiving yards last season.
Mike Gesicki, ladies and gentlemen. pic.twitter.com/AKt21khQWW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 18, 2018
Having a bunch of possibilities at a position is nice – you want to have options. But options aren’t answers, right now they’re simply….hopeful.
Defensive Depth
Now that we’ve obliterated any potential the offense has, let’s take a look at the Dolphins’ defense. This is where you can form a better argument for where your depth lies.
You can start with the team’s defensive line and realize you have zero starting defensive ends, but a plethora of defensive tackles. A ying-yang of a conundrum that isn’t all that harmonious.
Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor, Christian Wilkins and Akeem Spence provide us with a great group of defensive tackles. There is both depth and starting talent here. Unless Wilkins turns into the next Charles Harris (entirely possible), this unit could survive a terrible injury and still not miss a beat. Not sure if they would still excel during a 16-game stretch if someone went down and they had to continuously rotate to keep them fresh, but for now it seems like this team is just fine at defensive tackle.
Like we just mentioned, there are basically 0 defensive ends on the roster, and you can’t have depth if you don’t have starters.
Linebacker seems like it should be better in 2019 than it did in 2018. Jerome Baker was a great 3rd-round pick, and his evolution as both a linebacker and a pass-rusher will provide this defense with a scary threat for opposing offenses.
#Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker earned a season-high 83.7 overall grade in Week 9, racking up 6 tackles (3 stops) while allowing just 15 yards in coverage and returning his first career INT for a TD
Baker ranks as our 21st overall LB in the league through 9 weeks#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/WHQa6BVAxK
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) November 8, 2018
Raekwon McMillan should be more comfortable calling plays and leading the defense. Since this is his “year 2”, he should be able to perform while thinking less and reacting more. He’s also in the process of learning a new scheme, so it’s entirely possible we witness another “growing year” for McMillan. Kiko Alonso isn’t the greatest starter, but he’s still a starting-caliber linebacker in this league and is capable of making plays.
This means we have 3 starting linebackers, but we’re discussing depth, not starters. Who’s going to step up if any of them go down?
Chase Allen and Mike Hull are formidable backups, but they’re special team’s specialists that otherwise get picked on when they’re in the starting lineup. Quentin Poling was a 7th-round pick in 2018 who remained on the practice squad all year. Nate Orchard is entering his 5th season and is coming from the Seattle Seahawks practice squad. Jayrone Elliot is coming from the AAF. And 5th-round pick Andrew Van Ginkel is a complete unknown. Will he turn into someone like Davon Godchaux or Jay Ajayi (as former 5th-round picks), or will he be stashed on the practice squad by the time preseason is over?
Again, plenty of bodies at the position, but that doesn’t mean you have answers.
Cornerback seems like it’s settled, but that depends on a myriad of factors. Xavien Howard is a stud and Bobby McCain is a great slot corner, but what exactly are you doing with Minkah Fitzpatrick? If he’s going to predominantly play cornerback, you’ve now taken away your safety depth, and if he’s going to play safety, your cornerback group is somewhat barren at best.
We are hopeful Eric Rowe will turn his career around as a former 2nd-round pick, but it’s entirely possible he’s a worse solution than Byron Maxwell was.
Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis can evolve into starters or even worthwhile backups for this team, but that hasn’t been proven yet. Torry McTyer was a surprising training camp story last year, but when he was thrust into a starting role he was picked on pretty badly.
The Patriots did a nice job of exploiting mismatches in the Dolphins secondary with Xavien Howard out. Patterson's TD came against Walt Aikens, who'd played just 10 defensive snaps all season entering Sunday. Edelman beat rookie Cornell Armstrong (22 career def. snaps) for his TD
— Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 10, 2018
Lots of possibilities at this position group, and I can buy the argument that this group is “set”, but I’m pushing my luck here. We’re potential living on (false) hope, and that’s not enough to satisfy my confidence in this group’s depth.
Reshad Jones is overpaid and T.J. McDonald can be a force when placed in the right scheme/position, but he was not a reliable starter for us last year. An aging playmaker (who we all want traded) and an underwhelming strong safety doesn’t give me much confidence in our starting safeties, but I’ll temper my pessimism for a moment and say those two are “fine”.
Behind them? Maurice Smith? I have no idea what I’m getting there. Walt Aikens? He’s a special team’s captain for a reason. We saw what happened to him when he was playing defensive snaps last year. If you think opposing offenses scoring touchdowns means we have depth, then we’ve had the best linebacking group in the NFL over the past decade.
This team has plenty of players that can evolve into legitimate threats. This team has plenty of players that can be coming menacing starters. This team has plenty of players that can develop into draft steals or solid signings. But what this team doesn’t have are definitive answers.
It simply has hope.
Scouting Reports
Face of the Franchise Series: Justin Herbert
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love – Thursday
Best of the Rest – Next Week
Foreword:
7,093 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today brings us out to the Pacific Northwest and Oregon’s physical phenom, Justin Herbert.
2018 Justin Herbert Film Study
Thought by many to be a curious decision, Justin Herbert opted to return to the University of Oregon for his senior season. Had he declared, the 6-foot-6, 233-pound signal caller very well could’ve been the second quarterback off the board in a weak draft class. Now, Herbert will be available in next April’s draft, but faces much stiffer competition.
Herbert’s production regressed significantly in his junior season. After starting eight games each in back-to-back years (freshman and sophomore seasons), Herbert finally played wire-to-wire in 2018. His first full season saw a drop in completion percentage below 60% (59.4), his yard-per-attempt from 9.6 down to 7.8, and his is passer rating was the lowest of his three-year career.
“[I’m looking for a guy] that’s going rally everybody on this team,” former Ducks Head Coach Willie Taggart said of his quarterback competition prior to the 2017 season. “When we find that guy, that’s when we’re going to name a starter.
Herbert is said to be a quiet, reserved presence in the Oregon football program. Taking is a step further, Bleacher Reports’ Matt Miller conveyed a report from an NFL scout who described Herbert as ‘aloof,’ and ‘soft.’
These reports should not be taken as gospel. Leaks and second-hand information have a way of materializing into false narratives. It’s all a part of the grand puzzle, and while there’s typically fire where there’s smoke, Herbert has one more season to change the perception of his character among the NFL community.
That’s not what has people raving about his professional prospect any way. It’s the raw package that Herbert offers as a passer, runner, and dual-threat quarterback. Let’s get to the film.
What Sets Herbert Apart:
Velocity –
If the only metric to consider were physical traits, Herbert would be the unanimous number-one quarterback in the 2019 draft class. No quarterback in college football can drive the ball down the seam, to the field, or into tight windows like Herbert.
In rhythm and within the structure, Herbert can carve up a defense. pic.twitter.com/ydcsxwKoiL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
A rare, rare throw picking apart a trio of Stanford zone defenders. pic.twitter.com/IQnFlWRVLU
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Supremely talented, Herbert drives the ball better than anybody in this class. pic.twitter.com/faBJO0O3bg
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Stationary, or on the move, Herbert can rip the football. Within the structure of the offense, he incorporates his lower half and drives the football on-point. When on the move, he’s naturally fluid enough to open his gait and get his hips and shoulders through the zone simultaneously.
These traits are especially helpful on stick throws, slants, and threading the middle portion of the field against cover-2.
Athleticism and Off-Script Ability –
The Oregon offense has been predicated on athletic quarterbacks for some time and Herbert is no exception to that rule. The run-pass-option is prevalent as Herbert can pick up chunks on designed runs, or when the play breaks down and he’s forced off-script.
Justin Herbert’s biggest asset might be the incorporation of deigned runs. pic.twitter.com/p7m6v9bd17
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s pass protection had its leaky moments as he was often forced off of his spot and put into a position where he had to play hero ball. In the PAC-12, Herbert was more than capable as he often broke the pocket and made plays with both his legs and his arm.
Forced off his spot and making plays off script pic.twitter.com/b2VOOts7hp
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Sees the man coverage without rush lane integrity and he’s off for a big gainer. pic.twitter.com/KYTgzRrKfD
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Pre-Determined Mindset –
Perhaps its systemic of supremely gifted quarterbacks, but the majority of said-physical marvels struggle with the cerebral portion of the game; Herbert isn’t any different. On multiple occasions, it would appear that Herbert has made his decision where the football is going pre-snap without any regard for the coverage the defense shows.
Reads man coverage pre-snap, MSU falls into zone and Herbert nearly gets picked. pic.twitter.com/rAajwMF07o
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
This flaw is a result of both pre-and-post-snap shortcomings as it pertains to deciphering coverage and rotation. As things evolve from the time the huddle is broken to the end of the play, Herbert often stares down his initial read and forces the ball in regardless of the defense.
I truly question how much time Herbert puts into his prep. pic.twitter.com/zwXOvuE91u
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Pre-determined where the ball is going before the snap. pic.twitter.com/8Sdrn87hUd
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert’s decision to return to school could pay dividends. He needs to iron out this issues during his senior season if he wants to go off the board in the first round. To the perimeter, inside, against man or zone, it doesn’t matter — Herbert’s struggles are between the ears.
Touch Passing –
Dolphins fans saw it time-and-time again with Ryan Tannehill, the strong-armed quarterbacks tend to struggle with changing the pace of their throwing tempo. Slowing down the arm speed requires a more natural feel for aiming the football, and Herbert consistently demonstrates an inability to execute these throws.
There’s no feel for touch passing in Herbert’s game. pic.twitter.com/R1wO4ULIJ5
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Herbert struggles with the finesse on touch passes. Lacks natural feel. pic.twitter.com/3yWKe0zP7t
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Seeing Phantom Pressure –
Inconsistent mechanics, as a result of pressure, and dropping his eyes to anticipate pressure, forces Herbert to miss opportunities against the blitz. Often times, Herbert put his body in position to protect himself from an imminent hit opposed to standing in and delivering the football.
The Washington State game was an example of Herbert succumbing to a superb pass rush and allowing the constant pressure to change his game.
WSU put Herbert under pressure all day. At a certain point, he stopped caring about mechanics and accuracy. pic.twitter.com/FDUjcqvAPI
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
It’s difficult to imagine the Dolphins wanting to take this path again. The similarities to Ryan Tannehill are vast in the way he can do everything from a physical standpoint, but the mental development has a long way to go. Through seven years, it never materialized with Tannehill. Spending a first round pick on a project quarterback is a risky move for a General Manager that has to nail his next first round QB selection.
From a schematic standpoint, the fit isn’t there. Herbert’s specialties are in winning with physical gifts, taking advantage of perfect circumstances within the structure of the offense, and also beating teams off-script.
If we are to assume that Miami wants to replicate a system similar to the one ran in New England, it requires more of a point guard mentality. A point-man that can discern the defense pre-snap, and distribute the ball accordingly post-snap.
Conclusion:
If — and it’s a big if — the reports of Herbert’s character shortfalls are true, he won’t even make it onto Miami’s draft board next April. For the same reasons we speculate that Miami will love Jake Fromm, they’ll shy away from Herbert as leadership and connecting with his teammates are integral parts of the new program.
On top of the locker room and leadership principles, Herbert’s apparent lack of preparation (or failures to effectively prepare) removes him entirely from the list of options in the event that Josh Rosen doesn’t prove to be the answer in Miami.
Up Next: Jordan Love
Additional Videos
An under-thrown touch pass down the seam.
Underthrown touch pass again pic.twitter.com/RT8dZCqGRV
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Impacted mechanics from pressure.
Herbert has a tendency to throw all mechanics out the window once the pass rusher impacts him. pic.twitter.com/QO92DHL6fY
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Poor location, with no regard for the defensive leverage, on a downfield throw.
The ball is often thrown off the landmark, over the wrong shoulder, etc. pic.twitter.com/cTSa5c2f90
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 18, 2019
Scouting Reports
Face of the Franchise Series: Jake Fromm
Two decades removed from his retirement, the Miami Dolphins are still in-search of Dan Marino’s replacement
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake From Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love – Thursday
Best of the Rest – Next Week
Foreword:
7,091 days, 308 games. That arduous, ceaseless waiting period spans the time from Dan Marino’s last buckle of the chin strap, to present day. The Packers and Colts were fortunate enough to hand the ball from one legend to another without skipping a beat. For Dolphins fans, Marino’s retirement coincides not only with the turn of the century, but with the downturn of the once winningest franchise in professional sports.
Chad Pennington’s 2008 MVP runner-up season sits a mere blip on the radar of futility. Ryan Tannehill teased fans for five years before an injury brought all hope to a fiery end. Daunte Culpepper was the worst consolation prize ever contrived and John Beck, Chad Henne, and Pat White each qualify as second-round busts.
The misery feels perpetual yet, somehow, not defeating. At least the Dolphins got the bat off the shoulder this offseason by taking a crack at Josh Rosen, but his rookie tape leaves plenty to be desired. A first-round signal-caller is the odds-on-favorite for Miami in next April’s draft; a class brimming with quarterback talent.
If patience truly is a virtue, then Dolphins fans have waited long enough. The collective has earned the right to unanimously appoint the next hero of professional football in South Florida. No more arguments, no more debates; just an unequivocal beast of a quarterback capable of willing the aqua and orange to victory on any given Sunday.
The same way #13 did for so many years.
Over the summer we will look at the top quarterback prospects entering the 2019 college football season.
Today, we stay in the SEC and focus on the two-year starter at Georgia, Jake Fromm.
Jake Fromm 2018 Film Study
Responsible for the exits of two five-star quarterbacks, Jake Fromm earned every ounce of praise he has received. A true freshman in 2017, Fromm took over for an injured Jacob Eason and never relinquished starter status. After taking the Bulldogs to brink of a national title, Fromm fended off 2018’s number-one overall prospect Justin Fields with a nearly identical statistical sophomore season.
With Eason taking over Chris Peterson’s Washington program, and Fields shipped off to Columbus and Ryan Day’s Ohio State team, Fromm settles in for what should be his final collegiate season.
Fromm may not offer the physical traits of either Eason or Fields, but he sent both into the transfer portal because of his cerebral aptitude and natural leadership skills. Fromm is a gamer. A film junkie. He’s a gym-rat that will outwork and out-prepare his competitors, as well as the opposition.
Those tied closely to the Georgia football program insist that Fromm is a “Kirby Smart guy.”
“He’s coming in, highly regarded, a heralded recruit, but he’s very serious, very professional about his work,” said Georgia’s Head Football Coach. “He’s a great leader in the locker room, guys respect him, he’s got good arm strength and he’s a good decision-maker.”
The two most important men in the Miami Dolphins organization have gone on record regarding their preferred traits at the quarterback position — the similarities are vast.
“We want guys that are accurate. Guys that have a command of the offense and are strong leaders.” Brian Flores’ comments from the scouting combine have remained consistent throughout the offseason.
“…from a leadership standpoint first and foremost. The role of the quarterback is getting everybody lined up, getting in-and-out of the huddle. We want to see a crisp operation.”
Each time Flores, or General Manager Chris Grier, have been asked about the position the they lead with insistence on leadership and locker room presence. Grier’s combine comments were perhaps most telling. He said, “the quarterback has to be able to connect with multiple personalities and characters in the locker room. It doesn’t matter how athletic or how big the quarterback’s arm is if he isn’t wired a certain way.”
Jake Fromm is wired that certain way.
From Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights series, Fromm showcases his cerebral prowess on the white board as he leads the offensive meeting room.
Jake Fromm shows his understanding of offensive concepts from a young age. Courtesy of Netflix’s QB1: Beyond the Lights pic.twitter.com/t188zAmznu
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Fromm’s on-field traits are eye-catching as well. Let’s jump into his tape.
What Sets Fromm Apart:
Accuracy –
There isn’t a more accurate passer in the country. Fromm has the utmost confidence in his ability to fit balls into tight windows because of his elite placement. Whether it’s trail technique, crossing face, or anything that doesn’t require a fastball on a drive throw, Fromm is going to put the ball where it needs to be.
Tiniest of windows and still, Fromm lays it in there from 30 yards away to the field pic.twitter.com/HdJJ1xeHzL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Throwing guys open against tight coverage. They don’t come more accurate than Jake Fromm. pic.twitter.com/RiePwnfRYm
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Developing chemistry with his skill players and a natural feel for throwing the football are Fromm’s bread and butter. His studious nature — both on the practice field and in the film room — are evident by his consistent accuracy. The ball is almost always on time and exactly where it needs to be located.
Preparation –
The Georgia offense hits explosive plays on a lot of dump-off throws. This may seem innocuous to the untrained eye, but it’s a true testament to Fromm’s in-week preparation. Understanding the design of passing concepts and the spacing they create, Fromm often wins before the ball is snapped.
Understanding spacing, play design and throwing the ball in behind the blitz. Fromm is incredibly advanced pre-snap. pic.twitter.com/Gyh5yKv2G6
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Displace with eye manipulation, dissect with perfect accuracy pic.twitter.com/QTpwjRBl2E
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Comparisons are a dangerous game, especially when using arguably the G.O.A.T, but I’ll do it anyway. Fromm reminds me of Tom Brady in the way he defeats the defense pre-snap. Every defensive coordinator in the game knows that blitzing Brady leads to certain death; the same could be true for Fromm.
Anticipation. Ball is out before the WR works back down the stem. pic.twitter.com/8CaAZ3aEmI
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Anticipation –
A result of elite preparation, recognition of leverage advantages, and repetition in practice, Fromm’s anticipation rivals any quarterback in the country. Throwing the football before the receiver breaks off the stem of the route, and hitting defensive backs in their blind spots allows Fromm to mask some of the arm strength shortcomings.
Using a stack, anticipation, and accuracy to get the ball to the field side out route. pic.twitter.com/3cmmz28LFS
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Identifying and Exploiting Matchups –
Georgia’s offense is loaded with five-star talent and Fromm uses the elite talent to his advantage. Kirby Smart’s offense is — for lack of a better word — smart, and often creates considerable matchup problems for the defense. Fromm’s understanding of the coverage and the vulnerabilities on the defense puts his attack in advantageous situations.
Recognize the matchup, drift away from the rush and give the play maker a chance. pic.twitter.com/z2gq4a98g4
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Focused Areas of Improvement:
Escapability and Ball Security –
Fromm isn’t going to flea his spot and make the big play with his legs. He will extend when he recognizes man coverage and a big seam open up, but he’s not going to elude compromised pockets. He’s not a quick-twitch athlete and struggles to get off his spot.
Limited escape ability pic.twitter.com/Mb1hELu8qj
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Ball security is an issue at times pic.twitter.com/R7Vu7tqFpL
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Compounding this area of weakness is his lack of ball security in the pocket. It’s commendable that he keeps his eyes downfield against the rush, but he does flash a propensity for losing the football when getting sacked. Fromm rarely anticipates the pass rush getting home unless he I.D.’s a blitz pre-snap — i.e. the best way to beat him is with a successful four-man rush.
Drive Throws –
The throw from the anticipation section shows Fromm’s inability to drive the football to the field side perimeter. He is capable of threading tight throws on in-breaking routes, but his play-caller, at the next level, will have to be conscious of the arm strength.
Potential Fit with the Miami Dolphins:
For all the comments the Dolphins evaluators have made about leadership, pre-and-post-snap processing, likable personality and accuracy from the position, Jake Fromm makes a lot of sense for Miami.
If the offense is going to emulate what the Patriots have done with Tom Brady and a slew of underwhelming pass catchers, then Fromm is likely the ideal man to run the point. The Dolphins are full of matchup problems with speed to burn. Chad O’Shea could institute the same principles that the Georgia offense calls to put defenders in binds where they’re forced to make quick decisions on combo routes.
Crossing patterns (mesh concepts) and smash concepts against can defeat zone. Fromm’s prowess throwing into coverage up the perimeter, as well as his patience to take what the defense gives, can exploit teams in man-coverage.
The only thing Fromm is missing that Flores and staff have referred to is the athletic traits and mobility. He’s not going to open up the designed-run portion of the playbook and he won’t do a lot off-script, but he can be as deadly as any passer in the other, more prevalent aspects of the game.
Conclusion:
With Tua Tagovailoa likely coming out as the top prospect, Miami might have to settle for the number-two passer. This Dolphins team might have its struggles, but it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Miami picks first in 2020. If that’s the case, Fromm could well be the target either with the organic draft pick, or a draft-day trade-up.
Jake Fromm embodies everything Brian Flores wants to build this football team around.
@WingfieldNFL
Up Next: Justin Herbert
Additional Videos
A short thread (3 videos) on Fromm’s national championship performance.
I’m really excited to see Jake Fromm and his development in his junior year at Georgia. Going back to his national championship game as a true freshman, he already shows elite processing skill. pic.twitter.com/eNimunxEqf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) March 5, 2019
Awkward throw from an uneven platform placed perfectly.
Fromm has no issues throwing the ball into contested areas because he’s so confident in his ball placement pic.twitter.com/ul6odcjmC5
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Accuracy, spacing and understanding leverage.
Spacing, leverage and accuracy pic.twitter.com/qc1czOQ05z
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
A rare late read leads to an INT.
Late on the read leads to an INT pic.twitter.com/CzrBKcmgL0
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Wheel routes are typically touch passes, but Fromm knows when he has to change things up.
Understanding of when to throw the touch pass or fastball pic.twitter.com/PZo2t2hgIn
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Identifies the coverage and drifts to buy time for the route to develope.
Fading away to big time with a dime, after recognizing the man coverage and anticipating the vacancy. pic.twitter.com/x25H9pEoUt
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Accuracy to the field.
Accuracy pic.twitter.com/ygGuiJhy7L
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Quarterbacking isn’t just about the big time throws. It’s about getting the correct matchups an finding the best option.
Recognize man coverage and take what the defense gives pic.twitter.com/jHj1ZwaaM7
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Perfectly placed ball.
Slot corner route with anticipation and accuracy for 6 pic.twitter.com/WJVa60AIHp
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Recognizes the man coverage tailing downfield so he tucks it and moves the chains with his legs.
Recognizes man coverage and tucks it to move the chains pic.twitter.com/9IJv6j4y9p
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Back shoulder ball placement.
Ball placement pic.twitter.com/mfULR1j4ee
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) June 17, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Remember the Dolphins (Part 1: The 1990s)
We hear the phase repeated often enough.
“Football is the ultimate team game”.
It takes all 11 players on each side of the ball to make a play work, intricately planned by the team’s offensive and defensive minds and with each player doing their integral part to keep the machine working smoothly and efficiently.
But when all is said and done, the game is over and the score is final. The fans leave the stadium, or turn off their TVs at home or stumble from the bar either deliriously happy or inconsolably sad – with memories which will linger about only a handful of players who made (or missed) their mark.
Be it a Dan Marino fake spike, a Ricky Williams goal line dive or a Cameron Wake walk-off safety in overtime, it is those players who build upon their legacies and maintain the attention of national media and fanbases in the years ahead.
Once the dust has settled and as each season passes and the next begins, it is their names which have been firmly etched into NFL lore and into the consciousness of football fans – no matter their age.
The Dolphins’ lack of success over the past 2+ decades has forcefully knocked the franchise from its spot at the highest level of NFL focus and seen them slump into the mire of mediocrity from which Brian Flores has now been tasked to drag them out.
This 3 part series will look at those other players from the decades of the past who also formed an integral part of the Dolphins’ machine, but go somewhat unheralded due to them being eclipsed by the ‘bigger’ names of their era. Perhaps a better term would be “under-heralded” players as many long established fans will certainly be familiar with these names (but we’ll try to avoid inventing new words).
Whilst Dolfans have long-since been looking forward to the hope of the future, it is also important to look back to the past, keep note of history and remind ourselves of the players who wore the aqua and orange in their own part of franchise history.
First up, we’ll dive into the waters of the 1990s Dolphins, a team which maintained high expectations for the entire decade under the leadership of Miami’s QB legend, Dan Marino.
The 1990s saw the rise of multiple names, launching themselves to the heights of stardom and securing their eternal legendary status in South Florida. Among them are Hall of Famers Richmond Webb (OT 1990-2000) and Jason Taylor (DE 1997-2007, 2009, 2011), Zach Thomas (LB 1996-2007), Sam Madison (1997-2005) and OJ McDuffie (WR 1993-2001). The decade also saw the tail end of Marino’s notorious receiving duo of Mark Clayton (1983 – 1992) and Mark Duper’s (1982-1992) careers, both of whom were inducted into the Dolphins Honor Roll in 2003. But who else out there should be on the minds of Dolphins fans when it comes to looking at the franchise’s biggest contributors during those years?
Keith Sims
Position: Left Guard
Keith Sims spent 8 years as a Miami Dolphin (1990-1997) planted at LG alongside Richmond Webb where they solidified the left side of Dan Marino’s offensive line. Although Marino will forever be famous for his lightning-fast release, Sims and Webb formed part of a dominant pass protection unit throughout their tenure which bought ample time for Marino to hit those highlight throws. Originally a 2nd round pick from Iowa State, Sims would go on to start 133 of 142 games in his career and be selected to 3 consecutive Pro Bowls in (1993-1995) as well as Second-Team All Pro in 1994.
Keith Jackson
Position: Tight End
TE just seems to be one of those key positions for the Dolphins which has been relatively unproductive for far too long, involving a lengthy list of constantly churning names. When trying to identify one of Miami’s best players at the position, Dolfans would have to cast their minds back to the early 90’s when, for 3 seasons, the team was able to rely on a consistent playmaker in the form of Keith Jackson. As a 1st round pick for the Philadelphia Eagles in 1988, Jackson joined the Dolphins in 1992 and was subsequently selected to 2 Pro Bowls. During his stay in South Florida, Jackson accumulated 146 receptions for 1880 yards and 18 TDs. Although his name is occasionally mentioned in historic lists of premier TEs in the NFL, Jackson’s accomplishments for the era still do not earn him the recognition which he deserves.
Tim Bowens
Position: Defensive Tackle
Tim Bowens was one of my favourite players in my early days as a Miami Dolphins fan. Entering the NFL as a 1st round pick in 1994 from the University of Mississippi, Bowens was extremely durable, playing 157 games in his entire 11 year career with Dolphins (1994-2004) and collaborating with Jason Taylor to create a formidable pass-rush tandem, leading to Pro Bowl selections in 1998 and 2002. Over the course of his career, Bowens compiled 407 tackles, 22 sacks, 9 forced fumbles and 1 interception and was named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1994.
Bryan Cox
Position: Linebacker
Selected in the 5th round of the 1991 NFL draft out of Western Illinois University, Bryan Cox spent 5 years with the Miami Dolphins (1991-1995). Following his arrival in South Florida, it didn’t take long for Cox to earn himself a reputation as a tough, hard-nosed linebacker and he was selected as an All-Pro in 1992 following a 14-sack campaign and then again in 1994 and 1995. Cox started all 77 games as a Dolphin, led the team in tackles in 4 out of his 5 years and was the team’s sack leader twice, accumulating 31.5 sacks over his career in Miami. Although he earned his stripes as a highlight-reel LB in the NFL for 12 seasons, Cox also fully embraced the Dolphins/Bills rivalry, throwing a cup of his own urine at a heckling Bills fan during a road game up in frosty Buffalo.
Louis Oliver
Position: Safety
The Dolphins selected Oliver as their 1st round pick of the 1989 draft to reinforce their defensive backfield. Oliver spent his high school and college years in Florida and quickly found his footing in Miami. The talented safety spent 5 years with the Dolphins (1989-1993) before a brief, single season stint with the Cincinnati Bengals during the 1994 season. Oliver returned to the Dolphins in 1995 and retired after the 1996 season having racked up 24 interceptions over 105 games as a Dolphin. His standout game came on 4 October 1992 against the Bills in which he picked off Jim Kelly 3 times, including a 103 yard TD return.
John Offerdahl
Position: Inside Linebacker
John Offerdahl played his entire 8 year career in Miami after being selected in the 2nd round of the 1986 NFL draft. With the Miami Dolphins from 1986-1993, Offerdahl was selected to 5 consecutive Pro Bowls (1986-1990), gaining 2 All-Pro nominations (1986, 1990) and was named as the Pro Football Weekly Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1986. Before an onslaught of injuries shortened his playing career following the 1993 season, Offerdahl had set the standard for Dolphins’ linebacker play, which would later be challenged by the arrival of Zach Thomas in 1996. Over the course of his career, Offerdahl played in 89 games and collected 9.5 sacks, 4 interceptions and led the team in tackles in 1990, with his name being added to the Dolphins Ring of Honour in October 2013.
Keith Byars
Position: Fullback/Tight End
Similar to Keith Jackson, Byars found himself in South Florida following an initial start with the Philadelphia Eagles and landed in Miami in 1993. Over a span of 3.5 years with the Miami Dolphins (he was released by HC Jimmy Johnson and later picked up by the Patriots during the 1996 season), Byars was an all-purpose blocker, runner and pass-catcher and started all of his 45 games accumulating 377 rushing yards, 6 rushing TDs and hauling in 166 receptions for 143 yards and a further 10 TDs.
Jeff Cross
Position: Defensive End
A 9th round pick of the Miami Dolphins in the 1988 draft, Jeff Cross played in 125 games over his 8 years with the Miami Dolphins. Although originally used mainly on special teams, Cross’ role increased quickly and he gained the role of starting right defensive end at the start of his second season. During his career, he proved himself to be a reliable, consistent and durable on-field presence, racking up 377 tackles and 59.5 sacks, including a high of 11.5 sacks in 1990 which led to a Pro Bowl selection that same year. Cross also notched 10 forced fumbles, 7 recovered fumbles and grabbed 1 interception. The 1995 season saw Cross’ final season in the NFL as he was released in November 1996 whilst undergoing rehab following back surgery. A rift understandably developed between Cross and the team at the nature of his release by Jimmy Johnson, but time seemingly heals all wounds as he signed a one-day contract on 19 April 2018 to officially retire as a member of the Miami Dolphins.
Unfortunately every Dolphins fan knows how the decade of the 90s ended for Miami – with turmoil at the coaching position, the retirement of a legend, zero Lombardi trophies and the beginning of a 20+ year search for the team’s next superstar Quarterback. Between 1990 and 1999, the Dolphins earned a 95-65 regular season record, winning the AFC East only twice and a 5-7 record in the playoffs.
Surely, the start of a the new millennium would bring a better level of fortune to South Florida’s beloved Dolphins…?
In Part 2 of the series, we’ll take a look at the players of the 2000’s who, despite the team’s continued lack of success, still put forward impressive efforts to do their part and should certainly be in the mix together with the decade’s most recognizable names.
LATEST
- Assessing the Depth of the Miami Dolphins June 19, 2019
- Face of the Franchise Series: Justin Herbert June 19, 2019
- Face of the Franchise Series: Jake Fromm June 18, 2019
- Remember the Dolphins (Part 1: The 1990s) June 18, 2019
- 5 Potential Leaders on the Miami Dolphins June 17, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
5 Reasons Why 2019 Will Be a Failure
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Ranking Miami Dolphins Starting Quarterbacks (since Dan Marino) #10-1
-
Scouting Reports3 days ago
Face of the Franchise Series: Tua Tagovailoa
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
How did the Miami Dolphins shape up in Lindy’s NFL Preview?