Better, But Not Good Enough – Dolphins Cowboys Week 3 Recap
Outplaying Dallas in the first half, injuries, mistakes lead to third straight blowout loss for the Dolphins
Covering the spread indicates beating expectations, and even though the Dolphins first road game under Brian Flores ended in another lopsided result, it was decidedly the best performance of the season for Miami.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Cowboys
|Total Yards
|283
|476
|Rushing
|72
|235
|Passing
|211
|241
|Penalties
|5 (35 yards)
|8 (100 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|4/18 (22.2%)
|5/10 (50%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|29:04
|30:56
Dropped passes, lack of ball security, shuffling a banged up offensive line, and some curious officiating kept Miami from capturing its first lead this season. Instead, Josh Rosen’s impressive first half led to only six points, and a four-point deficit going to the locker room.
Miami’s offensive surge (comical phrasing when considering NFL-wide perspective) led to the best time of possession mark this season, and sparked a spirited defensive effort. The Miami D picked off Dak Prescott and held the Cowboys to 10 first half points.
Major improvements today pic.twitter.com/sL2kxgSxqo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
As the offense stalled out in the second half, the wheels fell off for the defense for a third consecutive week, including an ejection for Miami’s best player, Xavien Howard.
Finding positives in blowouts is tricky, and as disingenuous as it might sound, there were plenty Sunday in Dallas.
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterback
As a detractor of Josh Rosen’s long-term staying power in Miami, it’d be easy to point to the box score and say I told you so, but that’s faulty analysis. Rosen played a good game Sunday with toughness, leadership, generally sharp accuracy, mobility, and a much better sense for the game than we saw all camp.
Miami’s pass protection was better in the first half than it had been for two weeks, but Rosen was still forced off the spot to extend plays, which he did. Rosen had his second, maybe third touchdown dropped in the last two weeks when Preston Williams couldn’t pull down perfect pylon shot.
What an absolutely dime by Rosen. Perfect timing and trajectory, come on Preston. pic.twitter.com/LrNlyGUo8H
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
It’s easy to launch arrows at Brian Flores and his staff for waiting on Rosen, but the growth we saw was tangible. Those physical traits — the way the ball comes off his hand, and an improving, inherent sense for pressure were never the reason he didn’t win the job — it was the mental side of things, which are coming along nicely.
Rosen is a precious asset to the Dolphins. It still seems impossible that he can do enough to push the front office off the QB class next April — he’ll have to at least win a couple of games to get Miami off the number one pick alone — but playing like he did Sunday increases his league-wide value, which only stands to benefit the Dolphins.
Running Backs
This position group was thought to be a stacked stable of versatile weapons by many, but it has been among the most disappointing positions in the early going.
Kalen Ballage is showing the lateral agility of a Cadillac. That, with his spotty vision, makes for a very uneventful play when he touches the ball — he seems to go down on first contact every time (he made the first tackler miss only twice on 45 opportunities last season).
Kenya Drake maintains his explosive, dual-threat nature, but the same mistakes persist for the fourth-year player. Poor ball security, spinning his back into the defense with only one hand on the ball on a goal-to-go run, dropped passes, occasional gaffes in pass protection — it’s not good enough.
Wide Receivers
Preston Williams has the tools to be a number-one wide receiver. Xavien Howard said that, scouts that preferred him as a priority UDFA said that, his production has — at times — said that. But he needs to catch the damn football. Catching the ball is supposed to be the easy part, and Williams continues to get open, only to lack finish.
The FOX broadcast mentioned that Williams and Rosen are best buddies, and that chemistry shows up regularly. Williams’ line-of-scrimmage release skill set is pretty impressive, and he understands how to chase blind spots and stack defensive backs.
Preston Williams winning with nuance against a very good corner. Little hop step gets him in position to stack Awuzie on the in-breaking route. pic.twitter.com/D427nexqFH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Jakeem Grant’s issue is similar to Williams — drops on offense and special teams. He dropped a simple screen today and muffed another punt, but he did show a proclivity for finding soft sports in the underneath zone, and was a fixture of the game plan. That needs to continue for the season to see if he can withstand a heavy workload for 16 games.
Allen Hurns was laid out on a brutal hit from Jeff Heath. He entered the concussion protocol and was very slow to walk off the field. Keep him in your thoughts.
Devante Parker made a gorgeous one-handed stab on a takeoff route. He has fast become a favorite of Rosen as well, as the quarterback will search for his tall receivers into the boundary with one-on-one coverage working down the sideline. Parker is mostly effective at stacking the corners in this situation, as he did here on this beautiful one-handed catch.
Kenyan Drake just knocked Robert Quinn back to Miami. And Devante Parker… do this more. pic.twitter.com/u9rwQ6bwz4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Tight Ends
Durham Smythe made several impressive blocks, including some new wham action that was not part of the prior game plans. The wham invites a defensive tackle up field without a direct block, and Smythe’s job is to peel back and surprise the penetrating tackle with a wham block.
Mike Gesicki was hardly involved in the game plan as a pass catcher — he didn’t have the most favorable of matchups against the versatile Cowboys linebackers and safeties, plus Miami often went max protection. Gesicki did catch all three of his targets, all be it for nine yards.
Offensive Line
The first half commentary would be all positive, especially when the already depleted group had to shuffle again after Jesse Davis was lost with an injury (no word yet on the extent of the injury).
Michael Deiter, who has been progressing nicely at left guard, kicked outside to tackle, and that’s a position he’s simply not suited to play. Miami had to slide protection to deal with the speed of Robert Quinn off that edge, and it weakened the rest of the group.
Shaq Calhoun filled in for the second comrade down — Danny Isidora — we’ll have more on his performance in the film review later this week (admittedly didn’t get a great look at his work).
Daniel Kilgore had an excellent first half, but as it did for the entire group things regressed for him after the break.
Evan Boehm came off the bench and made his case for getting into the starting lineup, he played as well as any of the linemen in the game.
J’Marcus Webb was good save for a few reps, he’s been something of a godsend to this line the last two weeks. The group is barely hanging on, and that final thread might’ve torn if not for Webb’s inclusion.
Defensive Line
Apparently I started a feud between Davon Godchaux and Dallas Defensive Back Jourdan Lewis. Despite the 235 yards on the ground for the Cowboys, Godchaux often displayed the traits that will earn him a new contract under this regime.
Whew boy. Davon Godchaux just gave Travis Fredric all he can handle. pic.twitter.com/Z7z1CgaxOs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Davon retweeted the above video, with a quote about him playing with the best line in football, which Lewis took exception to. Godchaux’s sheer power, low pad level, and strength at the point of attack allows him to lock out, disengage, and disrupt gaps in the running game.
The same was true on multiple reps for Christian Wilkins. Miami’s freaky-athletic first-round pick played with speed and quickness at Clemson, but he’s showing a penchant for the read-react, two-gap scheme this Dolphins staff wants to employ.
Christian Wilkins is whoopin’ ass today. pic.twitter.com/mzSXF9u58g
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
The rest of the line was not great. The John Jenkins honeymoon might be over. As good as he was last week, he was that bad today.
Charles Harris was schemed unblocked a couple of times by Kellen Moore and the Dallas offense — that tells you about all you need to know about his reputation around the league. He did put a hit on Prescott, but it was one of those unblocked reps.
Taco Charlton made some hustle plays, including Miami’s lone sack when coverage held up and forced Dak to flee the pocket.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker might need some help at the position next year, but he’s definitely a hit going forward. Among some bad reps, Baker made some “wow” plays, including an impressive coverage rep on Zeke Elliot with a two-way go.
The angle route from the back is one of the toughest for an LB to defend, Jerome Baker does a bang up job here. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/ItyxItouyv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
He also made the Dolphins play of the day by chasing down a screen pass to the other side of the field, fighting through a wall of Cowboys, and preventing a first down on third-and-long.
I can’t tell you how incredible this play is by Jerome Baker, but I’ll try. Throw the screen away from him, he lets the block take him there and fights through a wall of Cowboys to prevent the first down. pic.twitter.com/0UXeHV0aIZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Sam Eguavoen had his best game of the year, but things are still coming along slowly for the training camp star. He’s taking too many false steps, sticking to blocks, and not excelling in his area of expertise, coverage. He made seven tackles on Sunday.
Vince Biegel has earned more playing time, and rightfully so. He’s coming down off the edge to help the outside run game, and he’s a big part of Miami’s sub-package pressure looks.
Defensive Backs
Xavien Howard’s horrible day ended with an ejection, but he looked largely disinterested in the game. He was beat for a pair of touchdowns and a couple of additional long plays by Dallas’ star wide out, Amari Cooper.
Don’t see this very often. pic.twitter.com/WihtwOGaiu
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Eric Rowe was better in this one, but Jomal Wiltz had another rough day that ended with a groin injury — the result of him trying to chase a tight end that got lost in coverage.
Bobby McCain picked off his first pass in his new role, and fellow safeties Johnson Bademosi and Steven Parker had excellent first halves working in this new coverage scheme. Bademosi made a pair of plays — one in man coverage working over a pick on a mesh concept, making a third-down tackle short of the sticks.
Johnson Bademosi is having a nice game. First that reroute on Witten on Dallas’ first drive, now he works over the mesh concept and makes a drive-ending tackle. pic.twitter.com/X0C6OLQNEh
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Bademosi’s other standout play was in coverage on Jason Witten. He rerouted the big tight end and nearly created an interception for Parker, who did well to drive on the football.
Johnsom Bademosi was a special teams exclusive player in Houston, but here he does well to disrupt the timing on the tight end, allows Steven Parker to drive on the crosser and force the FG, damn near picks it. pic.twitter.com/hKwUjOVkrp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Recap
While the offensive line was healthy, moving the ball wasn’t an issues between the 20’s. Things bogged down in the red zone, including a trio of running plays inside the five that probably could’ve used some more deception, but the offense looked functional for the first time all season
Aside from the red zone calls, the plan held firm. Chad O’Shea’s quick-strike staples, and clever concepts to play off of prior looks created some big plays in the Dolphins passing game — particularly on this backside over route from Preston Williams leaking out behind play action.
It’s a copy cat league, awesome design by Chad O’Shea. Kyle Shanahan did this leak concept last week with Marquise Goodwin — O’Shea adds a flea flicker to it and sneaks Preston Williams into space. More nice work from Rosen. pic.twitter.com/tMSyqvhdJq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
The coverage plans that have made the Patriots so successful have shown up from time-to-time here in Miami, especially on Sunday. The Miami defense was excellent in the red zone in the first half, and that’s an endorsement to the schemes that drop seven and eight into coverage, forcing the quarterback to thread tight windows.
More growth from the quarterback, continued execution of the new schemes, and cutting back on the mental mistakes and penalties were all signs of progress. Cleaning up the physical mistakes and simple execution is the next step, one that should inspire hope if all of these things can become regular occurrences this season.
The Dolphins stayed in the game with one of the NFL’s best team, and probably should’ve taken a lead into the halftime break. This league is certainly not one for moral victories, but with a team that is challenging to be the most talent-challenged group in league history, there are silver linings.
Considering the expectations this season, clutching for silver linings is all we’ve got.
Miami Dolphins Keys to the Game at Dallas
The Miami Dolphins are visiting the Dallas Cowboys in week 3 after they were shutout by the Patriots last week. After putting up zero offensive points against the Pats last week, Miami hopes to play more respectable football versus Dallas.
- Contain Ezekiel Elliot
Zeke is arguably top 3 running back in the NFL and is now paid like one. Running behind one of the leagues best offensive lines, Zeke could put up massive numbers versus a weak Miami defense. If the Defensive Line can hold at the line of scrimmage so the speedy linebackers like Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen can knife in and make some tackles, we may force them to throw more.
- Communication in the Secondary
If the Dolphins can somewhat contain the rushing attack of the Dallas Cowboys, it’s going to force the game into quarterback, Dak Prescott’s hands. Now, Dak has been surgical thus far, really impressing across the NFL with his command and touch on throws this season. It’s imperative Miami have their communication down to try and minimize the potential big plays that can come from a strong run game and consistent passing for chunk yardage. We know Xavien Howard should be able to lock up his responsibility time after time, but it’s more about knowing their assignments and not letting guys like Jason Witten and Randall Cobb beat you by getting wide open and creating big plays.
- Catch the Ball
It’s Josh Rosen time in South Florida and he needs all the help he can get. Last week versus New England, Rosen came in and threw several passes that were very impressive. Rosen has the ability to climb the pocket, make his reads and lead receivers with his throws and put touch on deep passes like I haven’t seen in some time from a Miami QB. Only issue is, when Rosen made such plays he was let down by his receivers with several drops. That cannot happen this Sunday if the Dolphins want to contend and be in this game.
Prediction: MIA 17 – DAL 38
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 4
Recapping Week 4 for College Football’s Top QB Prospects
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss, Win 42-7 (In Progress)
Stats: 17/201 (81%) 293 yards (13.95 YPA), 5 TDs
A mere 20 minutes into the game, Tagovailoa had already posted four touchdowns and better than 230 passing yards, and it wasn’t his best day. The explosive play-making ability of Henry Ruggs made things easy on Tua; his first touchdown was a double-slant combination with an on-target strike and a big run after the catch.
The second touchdown was also to Ruggs, this time a sluggo that created a mile of separation down the field. Tua laid it out there and ensure Ruggs made the catch, but the complaint was that the ball was under-thrown (see in the video thread).
Jerry Jeudy won a decisive post route that Tua was a little behind on, and that led to a pass break-up. That, a near interception where Tua was fooled with the post-snap picture, were Tua’s only incompletions in the first half (in addition to a thrown away pass).
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Southern Miss thread.
Begins 3/3 for 54 yards and this TD. Another big play after the catch on a field side double slants combo. The LB slides into Tua’s first window, no problem. Quick reset and fires a strike to let Ruggs do the rest. pic.twitter.com/mzmS6nI1P3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 21, 2019
The touch and timing of his throws, the ability to change speeds without sacrificing accuracy, and the anticipation of his throws are all part of the comparison to Drew Brees. This is a special quarterback, regardless of the opponent he plays. Every little detail matters and it shows in the post-snap manipulation aspect of his game.
Tua played free of pressure until the final possession of the first half, but he wriggled free of that pressure. The next play, however, was a sack, and the Crimson Tide offense was finally stopped.
It’s going to be a long year for nitpickers and naysayers trying to critique this young man — he’s damn near perfect.
Justin Herbert at Stanford 7:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jake Fromm vs. Notre Dame 8:00 PM EST
Stats:
Jordan Love at San Diego State, Win 23-17
Stats: 30/47 (63.8%) 293 yards (6.23 YPA) No touchdowns or INTs
Every week, Love shows the eye-popping traits that has confident coaches all over the league believing that can spin magic with this unique passer. From the video thread, Love’s first throw was a field-side drive throw to the sideline, and even though the football traveled some 30 yards, Love kept in on the clothes line.
The natural elasticity in his arm means that the platform and arm angle are largely irrelevant to his accuracy — he can hit the target from an uneven base. There are some deficiencies in his game mechanically — primarily with his footwork — that he covers up with that howitzer. He is still throwing too many interceptable passes.
Jordan Love vs. San Diego State thread.
The term easy gas was created for a player like Love. Tough to defend when he can set up and drive this out all the way to the field sideline. pic.twitter.com/z4ZbIeN4se
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 22, 2019
Easy gas refers to the ability to throw the fastball without a lot of laboring in the process. Loves’ quick, over-the-top release features no hitches and is as seamless as anyone that’s ever played the position. It looks like he’s playing with a nerf ball as he effortlessly flicks the pill all over the lot.
Love shows enough aptitude for identifying the pre-snap picture that makes me believe he’ll be able to handle the increased workload of the NFL.
Lastly the Utah State center had a miserable night dribbling multiple snaps to Love. Love covered up multiple disaster situations because of his absurd athleticism.
Week 5 Schedule
Tagovailoa – vs. Ole Miss, 3:30 EST CBS
Love – vs. Colorado State, 7:30 CBSSN
Fromm – Bye Week
Herbert – Bye Week
Taco Charlton: New Acquisition Analysis
Dolphins go back to the 2017 first round defensive end well, claim Charlton from waivers
The 2017 Dolphins were, sadly, one of the more anticipated teams this organization has assembled in recent memory. Fresh off a surprise 10-win season, heading into year-two of the new system, and bevy of players returning from injury had fans feeling optimistic.
Patching up the perceived holes on the roster — like the defensive end position — started with an atrocious Andre Branch extension, and ended on the draft’s opening night with a handful of edge rusher prospects ripe for picking.
Derek Barnett came off the board before Miami could pluck the future Super Bowl hero, but everyone else was available. Jonathan Allen was selected five picks ahead of the Dolphins, but he was billed more as a three and five-technique inside player, not a true edge rusher.
That left Charles Harris, Taco Charlton, Tak McKinley and T.J. Watt. Two of those players are off to sterling starts in their young careers — the other two are nearing their respective last legs, and both are now Miami Dolphins.
Charlton received his release from the Cowboys earlier this week after an under-whelming 34-game stay in Big D. Taco’s snap count is revealing of the feeling about the player among the Dallas staff.
|Year
|Taco Charlton Defensive Snaps Played (% of Cowboys’ Defensive Snaps)
|2017
|399 (38.2%)
|2018
|401 (39.2%)
|2019
|0
A 40-percent snap-taker is typically indicative of one of two things for an edge player. He’s either a situational savant — whether that’s to support the run game or pin his ears back and get after the quarterback — or that he’s the second option in the rotation, A.K.A. a backup.
Charlton’s production suggests that he was the latter, and only because of his draft status. His descent into a game day inactive signaled the end of his time with the club that drafted him.
Rumors of a trade were speculated as the reason Charlton was a healthy scratch for the season’s first two games, but Head Coach Jason Garrett referred to the numbers game. “We have 10 guys on the active roster on the defensive line and we dressed eight for the game. It felt like the guys we had up there gave us the best chance,” Garrett said via a report from Bloggin’ The Boys.
Still, we have 800 reps to look at to figure out where it went wrong for Charlton, and if he possesses a legitimate shot to fit this scheme and carve out spot in the future plans of the NFL’s most steadfast rebuild operation.
First, let’s start with the type of player Charlton was supposed to be coming out of Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan program.
The Dolphins are a team that adheres strongly to prototypes all over the field, but particularly in the trenches. Explosive metrics aren’t nearly as important as length, strength, read-and-react skillsets, intelligence to process and execute a variety of roles (stunts, twists, slants, picks), and most importantly, playing with heavy hands.
His fit begins with his build. At 6’6’’, 270-pounds with 34.5-inch arms, Charlton looks like plenty of defensive ends in a Brian Flores (Bill Belichick defense) before him. Charlton doesn’t check off all those boxes from the previous paragraph, but he hits enough of the buzz words to justify a flier.
This from Lance Zierlein of NFL Media.
That immediate get-off and quickness would’ve suited him better in Miami’s wide-9 alignment under Matt Burke. The length will benefit him, especially as he forces tackles to quickly get into their pass sets. The challenge will be developing a secondary move to work back inside and underneath the tackle.
The glowing praise for his twist, bend, and lower-body control will serve him well in a defense that will stunt, stunt, and stunt some more.
Most of all, the length will help him excel in this scheme as a run defender. To lock out and hold the point of attack are keys, and those are areas that put Charlton on the map as a first-round prospect.
The weaknesses from that blurb are alarming. Getting washed out of his gap by power and allowing blockers into his frame will earn him a quick ticket right out of town — those are the departments where the surprise cuts in Nate Orchard and Dewayne Hendrix struggled.
Lack of consistency, takes plays off, needs a coach that will push him — those are the final takeaways from Zierlein’s conversation with an anonymous AFC Executive.
If there’s any one thing you can point to with Flores as far as his football acumen — this excludes leadership and communication — it’s his ability to coach football (novel idea, huh?) This feels like a Flores pet project.
Let’s get into some of Charlton’s Dallas tenure, starting with his metrics from Pro Football Focus.
Charlton has 38 total pressures in his two years as a pro (4 sacks, 8 hits, 26 hurries). He compiled those numbers on 464 pass rush reps, a pressure on 8.2% of his pass rush snaps — not good. His 4.1 weighted pass rush productivity mark in 2018 ranked 132ndamong all edge rushers.
Charlton missed four tackles on 34 opportunities — an 11.8 missed tackle percentage, also not good. He made 23 run-stops on 346 snaps against the ground game. That mark — 6.6% — landed Charlton at 73rd among edge defenders in 2018, and 143rd in 2017.
The majority of Charlton’s work came from the right side of the defensive line (position vacated by Robert Quinn, currently held by a cast of many in Miami). Charlton lined up for pass rushing situations on the right side for 67.3% of his total reps.
Now, for the tape.
Quick Taco Charlton film thread. Looking at the applicable traits that make him a potential fit in Miami’s scheme, where he needs to get better, and why coaching can make a difference.
First, the get-off paired with lateral agility will suit him well in a stunt-heavy defense. pic.twitter.com/Qgd0kzPzlp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 19, 2019
If Charlton can piece together the finer points of his game and develop a better arsenal or rush moves, he’ll stick as a building block. The decreased workload this year, his lack of production dating back to college, and inconsistencies makes one wonder about the drive and work habits.
We’ll quickly find out about the character of Charlton. If he embraces this opportunity, it’s a great landing spot for him. If not, he’ll be back on the unemployment line in short order.
