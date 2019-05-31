Miami Dolphins
Bigger, Stronger, Better Utilization, Keys for Mike Gesicki Emergence
Whether judging by the box score, or coaches film, Mike Gesicki’s rookie year did not go as planned. The strapping flex tight end made a habit of carving up Big 10 defenses down the seam and showcasing his freak athletic traits at Penn State.
Though the transition from college to the pros is difficult on any player, the tight end position has historically been an arduous adjustment — particularly a player of Gesicki’s makeup.
Gesicki’s strengths at Happy Valley were evident. The former volleyball star was a leaper, a rebounder, and a matchup nightmare that allowed the offense to goad the defense into the wrong personnel deployment.
For example, this play (second clip) from Gesicki’s final year at Penn State. He aligns in a bunch to the boundary, draws a linebacker, gets vertical and elevates to high-point the football for a big play.
Or this one (second clip) that shows Gesicki releasing from an inline position, driving the defensive back down the seam, and breaking the route off at the sticks for a first down conversion.
Despite adamantly reassuring the South Florida media that he “had a plan for [Gesicki]” Adam Gase’s disposition of the 23-year-old tight end left most fans scratching their heads. Production rules all, and Gesicki’s 22 grabs on 32 targets for 202 yards is a far cry from number-one tight end material, but the usage was even more perplexing.
Per Pro Football Focus, Mike Gesicki’s pre-snap alignment was as follows:
|Gesicki Pre-Snap Alignment
|2018 Snaps (% of snaps)
|Inline
|240 (60%)
|Slot
|79 (19.6%)
|Wide
|70 (17.5%)
|Backfield
|11 (2.8%)
|Total
|400
What’s worse, more the 13.3% of those snaps were playing inline as a pass protector. There’s something to be said for play disguise, and keeping the defense guessing, but Gesicki is simply not built to play that style of football. He’s an F Tight End (flex) who is essentially a glorified wide receiver.
Gesicki was also asked to run block 30.8% of his snaps. Imagine condensing Kenny Stills in-tight to the formation and asking him to block on 44% of his snaps — that’s essentially what we’re working with here.
Gesicki was PFF’s 107th-ranked tight end as a pass blocker.
Gesicki was PFF’s 131st-ranked tight end as a run blocker.
This isn’t to say that Gesicki is free from blame entirely — he has two major areas in which his game must improve. They are:
1.) Functional strength – As we see in the video above, Gesicki was far too easy to “chuck” across the formation. He lacked upper body bulk and didn’t have a solid foundation to drive his man into a position where he can win with leverage and seal off a gap.
2.) Contact balance – Take a look at the video below. Gesicki was often on the ground as a route runner and, at times, he would cause pile-ups that ruined the entire structure of the play.
And that’s where Gesicki’s offseason program, and dedication to that program, figure to factor into his general improvement in year-two.
The featured image of the article is from 2018. Gesicki added 10 pounds of muscle this offseason — the best course of action to improve those two weaknesses in his game. Compare that image to the image below from 2018 and it’s easy to see the added muscle.
A lot of tight ends make significant strides in year-two. In the new scheme that utilizes tight ends frequently, and prioritizes finding the best possible matchups, Gesicki has a chance to shine in his sophomore season.
Now it’s up to him to translate his new look into on-field production.
Reshad Jones’ Absence and Bobby McCain’s New Position
With plenty of moving and shaking in Miami’s secondary, we explore the impact and what the plan could be at this ultra-important position in Brian Flores’ scheme
“There are no sacred cows on this team.”
In case you’re not up to date on Hinduism culture, the sacred cow is held in such high regard that it is impervious to criticism.
Reshad Jones may well be inducted into the Miami Dolphins Ring of Honor one day, but he has yet to prove a thing to Brian Flores and his new coaching staff.
“It’s way too early, anything can happen,” Flores said in response to a question about making a depth chart at the conclusion of minicamp. For a team establishing its foundation in conditioning, preparation, and the limiting of mental mistakes, Miami’s highest paid veteran’s absence sends a mixed message.
There’s no contract to dispute, there’s no bad blood left over from the previous regime, this is an example of a player choosing to do his own thing while the rest of his teammates are learning the new playbook and the new program.
Next week, the team will meet for mandatory minicamp and Jones’ attendance — or lack thereof — will be the story of the final organized team activity until training camp kicks off in July.
Coach Flores has gone out of his way to protect the former pro bowl safety. From his May 14 media availability, “There are players that have shown leadership over a long period of time that haven’t shown up to the voluntary camps – I wouldn’t say that (not showing up doesn’t mean you’re a leader).”“I would say every situation is different.”
Speaking further on Jones’ absence, Flores said, “We’ve had a few conversations. I’m going to keep those conversations between he and I. I expect him to be at mandatory minicamp.”
It’s the circumstances that make Jones’ absence unnerving. In 2015, Jones played at an all-pro level. His statistics in 2015 rivaled that of 2016 Defensive Player of the Year Candidate Landon Collins, but since that time, it has been a steady decline — due in large part to injuries.
|Year
|Reshad Jones Snap Count (% of Team Snaps)
|2015
|1,117 (97%)
|2016
|431 (37%)
|2017
|1,016 (97%)
|2018
|825 (76%)
Chronic shoulder issues are the root cause of the decline in playing time. Jones missed 10 games in 2016, played through a significant injury to the same labrum in 2017, and missed two more games in 2018.
The 2017 season, one year removed from the initial torn labrum suffered after intercepting a Ben Roethlisberger pass in 2016, was a trying one for Jones.
After posting an 85.3 overall Pro Football Focus grade (9th in the NFL) in six games in 2016, Jones dipped down to a 68.4 mark in ’17 (65th in the NFL).
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post appeared on the Locked On Dolphins podcast in December of 2017 and he mentioned Jones’ frustration with the shoulder, the team’s performance, and his lack of impact that season.
Jones returned in 2018 with a player-of-the-week worthy performance in Miami’s week-one win over the Titans. Jones picked off two passes and was integral in the Dolphins marathon victory.
Then, on the final play of the first half in the week-two game in New Jersey, Jones prevented a Jets touchdown, but reinjured the shoulder. Jones would miss Miami’s next two games, then start each remaining game, with the exception of one November game.
Jones was kept out of the starting lineup against the Packers in a week 10 game at Lambeau Field. The reason for his absence, he quit on his team the previous week in the home game versus the Jets.
Jones pulled himself from the lineup and would not return in a 13-6 victory that Miami desperately needed at the time. The exact reason for his self-benching was never made public, but we did learn that there were no injury connotations attached to the curious decision.
And that’s where the absence from these camps makes for a headline. Jones — the longest tenured Dolphin not named John Denney — wasn’t there last year for his teammates, and he’s not there now.
Former Hurricane player and current Miami radio personality, Rashad Butler, makes a strong case in favor of Jones’ absence from the camp.
I get the sense that Reshad Jones isn’t going to return to any field of play until he is COMPLETELY healthy and pain free, and as I former player I have no quarrels with that.
The veteran presence, the lofty contract, these are things that younger players tend to gravitate towards. And if Flores and his staff want to institute a new identity — one based in mental toughness, discipline, conditioning, and preparation — Jones’ absence speaks volumes.
Bobby McCain, Dolphins Safety
Another of the team’s longest tenured players, and team captain, is making some head waves in the secondary. Multiple outlets — including Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald — are reporting on Bobby McCain’s position change safety.
McCain earned a contract extension prior to 2018 for his strong work covering the slot, but his versatility has been on display for some time.
The more I watch Bobby McCain, the more I think he might be capable of being your “move” piece on the back end. Pre-snap, they show man-free with a weak side blitz from Jones. He comes, but McCain backs out, Nate Allen rotates into 2-man. pic.twitter.com/26GSwgHvwW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 13, 2018
Not sure if this is a check or designed call, but McCain always seems to take good routes on his blitzes. Forces Anderson to take him, frees up another free rusher. pic.twitter.com/zyPQDcpk9F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) February 14, 2018
The timing of this news is interesting as it pertains to Jones’ absence, but it likely has more to do with maximizing the talent on the roster. Second-year Defensive Back Minkah Fitzpatrick was stellar in the slot last season, and Miami would be wise to get the former “Star Back” (slot corner) in Nick Saban’s Alabama defense back in his best position.
That’s not to say Fitzpatrick won’t play plenty of safety. Under Flores, the New England Patriots often brought its fifth defensive back onto field via the safety position — a stark contrast to the league norm of bringing out a third cornerback.
Three safeties exceeded 60% of the defensive workload in New England (Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, and Duron Harmon) last season.
The Dolphins have been harping on their insistence to play the best 11 guys, and Miami’s five best defensive backs are Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, Bobby McCain, and Eric Rowe.
Also paramount in the Patriots defensive scheme, is the safety’s ability to come down and matchup in coverage. The ability of Fitzpatrick and McCain to play combination roles, patrolling the middle of the field (center field safety), but also come down and matchup in coverage puts the defense in charge of the matchups — another detour from the NFL’s norm that sees the offensive dictate the matchups.
This plan allows for more disguised coverage. The quarterback won’t be able to identify the robber (the safety the picks up backside crossing routes, front side in-breaking routes, and robs the hook zones in the short-to-intermediate areas). It also gives the Dolphins a nickel package with four capable cover corners included.
But what about McCain’s qualifications to play the positon? We showed the clips from 2017 where McCain had some run deep in the secondary, and he certainly had the change-of-direction skillset to cover sideline to sideline.
McCain’s tackling is superb as well. He ranked fourth among all cornerbacks in 2018 in run stops (via PFF, runs cut down within two yards of the LOS), and has 44 run stops over the last three seasons — more than double the number of missed tackles (21 over those three years).
Finally, with a defensive scheme that relies on blitzing and pressure packages to put heat on the quarterback, McCain’s blitzing prowess furthers his versatility up another notch.
Depth remains an issue for this Dolphins secondary. T.J. McDonald still has a role on the defense, but the rest of the cornerback group is entirely unproven. If Miami endures an injury (and with Eric Rowe on the roster, that’s nearly a given), things could get dicey.
As for the first five defensive backs on the roster, this group is, dare I say…
…Loaded?
Brian Flores’ Media Availability – 5/29/19
Head Coach, Brian Flores met with the media this morning shortly before the Dolphins’ penultimate session of OTAs, addressing a number of points as the players approach mandatory mini-camp next week.
Flores confirmed that it is still very early in the competition for the starting cornerback spot opposite Xavien Howard and he is keen to see the whole group continue to work hard on learning the defense as well as their “techniques and fundamentals.”
On Xavien possibly being moved week-to-week to shadow the top receiver and the resulting impact this could have upon the duties of the CB2, Flores stated that Howard’s role would depend on the game plan that week – he could be tasked with a specific matchup, but same approach applies for everyone on defense. “It’ll be game planned to put everyone in position to do the things they do well”.
Versatility clearly will be a key trait in Brian Flores’ defense. If Xavien is put on a specific player and the second corner has to shift “then that’s what he’s gotta do”. He noted that the common thread to success in this league is to be “tough, dependable and consistent”. He stated that all players have a chip on their shoulder “whether they’re undrafted or drafted, Canadian League or AAF. To me that’s the thing they all have – a competitiveness and toughness – that’s what it takes to be successful in this league.”
When questioned about the value which he places upon the fullback, Flores was quick to respond with the positive attribute of competitiveness, noting that the position “Brings a toughness and grit that I like in my team”. Flores reiterated the fact that the Dolphins want to be a good running team which will make use of fullbacks in lead blocking, “I played linebacker and had to deal with fulbacks – it’s not always the easiest thing to do.”
Reshad Jones, the Dolphins’ veteran safety is expected back at the facility next week when the players return for mandatory mini-camp. But Flores maintained his stance on competition across the board, confirming that a starting spot wasn’t necessarily going to be handed to him when he walks back though the doors. “Everyone’s got to work to start in this league. I would say there’s no sacred cow in this game. You’ve gotta earn what you get.”
Similarly, Charles Harris, lacking in on-field production and stats so far in his young career is also facing both competition and an important opportunity, seemingly embracing it with open arms which hasn’t gone unnoticed. “[He’s a] smart guy. I can’t say enough good things about him. I don’t care about his past, I care about right now – that’s where I’m at.”
On what he has seen so far in rookie linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Flores noted: “Good speed, instinctive and a playmaking knack that we liked in college. Hopefully that translates.”
Flores was asked to compare his early impressions of Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen and (as we’re quickly getting accustomed to) his response wasn’t going to give much away. Both were praised for their smarts and leadership ability but Flores also noted their ability to connect with the rest of the players on the roster: “They both build relationships with their teammates which is very important at that position… Both have chips on their shoulder and love to play and compete. Both want to win and help this team.”
Little over a month has passed since the NFL Draft which resulted in Rosen’s trade to Miami and Coach Flores has had less than 3 weeks to assess his skills and value. An honest response was given regarding his first impressions so far: “Smart, big arm, talented. Has some leadership ability. But has a lot to learn.” The same can be said of the rest of the team too, as Flores knows there is still a long way to go before this team approaches the standard he wants to set as Head Coach. The important key is to make progress on a daily basis which Flores confirmed is being done by “the majority of the group”.
On Bobby McCain, Flores stated he does a good job communicating in the secondary and is a solid tackler which puts him in a good spot from a playmaking standpoint. Last year. McCain was expected to play mainly in the slot, but injuries quickly piled up, necessitating a shift to boundary corner and Flores praised Bobby for being smart enough to move around where needed: “He can play cornerback, safety, nickel… he has made a lot of plays in this league.”
As expected, we’re not going to get any semblance of a depth chart before training camp. Coach Flores confirmed that he has “an idea or thought process of what it may look like, but anything can happen. You can pencil [players] in but you’ve got to be ready to adapt anyway.”
When questioned whether he believed he was on track with where he’d hoped to be in his first offseason with the team, Flores’ trademark honesty and tempered response was telling, the tone of his voice confirming that there was still a lot of work to be done. “I think we’re moving in the right direction. It’s important that we finish strong”. With only 2 weeks left before the team finishes for a long summer, Flores knows that he has to make each day count – just like making each play count in the final quarter of a game: “You can play well up to a point and then it doesn’t matter – you’ve got to finish strong.”
However, it’s clear that the Head Coach sees potential in this group, not only identifying them as “mentally tough” but also anticipating a physical level of play once the pads go on, “I imagine we’ll be that too”. Kenyan Drake’s early words about being ready to ‘run through a wall’ for Flores, merely weeks after his arrival, now become a little clearer with Flores confirming that his players don’t back down from challenges, but respond to them and work hard every day.
Flores also commented upon his love for coaching and trying to impact the bigger group as a whole. To him, being challenging and being demanding is important. He spoke about how he loves being a leader, being in front of a big group and how he sees it an opportunity to impact upon more people.
“It’s about culture, hard work, competition. It’s also about honesty and about humility”. Those are the core values which players have to adhere to in order to stay on Coach’s good side, and keeping players on that track is what Flores sees as part of his role as leader of this team.
It’s been only a few short months since the rookie Head Coach first arrived in Miami, but the pinpoint focus on fundamentals, competition, humility and a team-first attitude bode well as the Dolphins approach their first training camp under Brian Flores.
The Dolphins return to the field for their final OTA session on Friday, before mandatory mini-camp on 4-6 June.
Jerome Baker – Defensive End?
We all knew we were going to have to live with Charles Harris rushing the quarterback in 2019, but did we think that our most reliable rusher was going to be Jerome Baker?
In Brian Flores‘ new hybrid defense, the Miami Dolphins are expected to rely heavily on their secondary – the most polished position group on the team.
Miami may not necessarily deploy a 3-4 scheme (as our very own Kevin Dern has pointed out, the Patriots utilized a 3-4 front for just 13 total snaps last season), but you shouldn’t expect the standard 4-3 front either.
Chances are, you’re going to see a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 defensive front – which as we mentioned, puts the emphasis on the team’s secondary.
To clarify, the number’s you see go in order of defensive line, linebackers and secondary; with the number of players represented at each position. A 4-2-5 means: 4 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers and 5 players in the secondary. A 3-3-5 follows the same logic. A 3-4 or 4-3 defense doesn’t “specify” the number of players in the secondary, but this is your “standard” defensive front with 4 players lined up in the secondary.
Though Miami may not officially deploy a 3-4 defense, the scheme’s intent is to have your defensive line maintain control of the opposing offensive line while your outside linebackers have the ability to blitz or cover the edge. Your middle linebackers fill the gaps between the defensive line, stifling the running game or taking advantage of an open lane to the quarterback.
This is how players like Khalil Mack and Von Miller are able to accumulate so many sacks, QB hits and tackles for a loss (TFLs). They aren’t lining up as defensive ends, but in a 3-4 scheme, your outside linebackers essentially act as your team’s defensive ends.
Of course, this is a “hybrid” defense, and if the down and distance calls for a different formation, Miami has no trouble lining up with 4 defensive linemen. But the Dolphins aren’t built to sustain success as a 4-3 team.
This team wasn’t successful with expensive defensive ends like Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch; they aren’t going to be successful with a list of practice squad defensive ends and a 1st-round bust. Miami may resemble a 3-4 defense strictly because it’s what their team is properly built for.
With a wealth of talent at defensive tackle, and a dearth of talent at defensive end, the Dolphins don’t have much of a choice when it comes to which defensive front they’re going to primarily run.
Miami’s Front…..6?
Announcers and media pundits consistently use the term “Front 7” when referring to a team’s defensive line and linebackers. This goes back to the “standard” defensive fronts that are deployed across the league (3-4 or 4-3).
As the NFL evolves, and as the New England Patriots further proved last season, defenses don’t necessarily need to play 7 players near the line of scrimmage to be successful.
Keeping in mind that the team is going to rotate their players in an attempt to keep them healthy for a full 16-game stretch, Miami’s defense will be at its best when Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Christian Wilkins are all on the field at the same time.
Godchaux and Taylor are big-bodied tackles capable of occupying multiple offensive lineman. And when they don’t, they still have a knack for creating pressure. In the 24 games Godchaux and Taylor combined to play in 2018, they accumulated 9 TFLs, 6 QB hits and 3 sacks.
Christian Wilkins was also comfortable in the opponent’s backfield, as Miami’s first-round pick accumulated 14 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in 2018.
Best part of those numbers? These are defensive tackles that aren’t being asked to sack the quarterback – these are players who are moving the trenches and stopping their opponent behind the line of scrimmage because they win the point of attack.
If these three defensive tackles can win the point of attack more often than not, Miami’s linebackers will be able to feast on deception. Does the offensive line have to disengage either of the outside defensive tackles because Harris or Baker decided to blitz?
Most of Miami’s highlight-reel plays were made by the team’s defensive tackles or their secondary; and on the contrary, most of the negative plays happened to the team’s linebackers (or Bobby McCain; or T.J. McDonald).
Knowing your defense’s weakest link is in the middle of the field, why force a defensive front that maximizes snap counts for these players?
Jerome Baker is the dolphins best linebacker and it’s really not close pic.twitter.com/Q5I8i35nOQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 27, 2018
Jerome Baker as a Defensive End
You did not misread that last sentence. Jerome Baker: Defensive End.
No, he is not going to have his hand in the dirt, but Baker’s best attributes are his speed and agility. It’s no wonder that Baker is one of the competitors in this upcoming, league-wide 40-yard race. A linebacker competing with…Jakeem Grant, Alvin Kamara, Robby Anderson, Tarik Cohen and plenty of other players that run insanely fast.
How Flores decides to deploy Baker hasn’t been confirmed, but Baker isn’t going to be utilized as a one-trick pony. Capable of both blitzing and covering opposing running backs, Baker is a commodity this defense can’t afford to keep off the field.
Baker did a little bit of everything his rookie season, registering 79 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs, 4 QB hits and 3 passes defended to go along with his impressive pick-6 against Sam Darnold. It’s the type of production that shows off his versatility as both a rusher and a linebacker in coverage.
When he’s not in his “regular” linebacker position, expect Baker to lineup off-edge similar to Von Miller below:
In the above clip, notice how there isn’t a single defensive tackle lined up over the center or either offensive guard. While lining up wide takes an extra second to reach the quarterback, the temporary confusion it causes the offensive line (the uncertainty of a straight rush, a stunt, or a drop-back) allows the defense to dictate the kind of coverage the opposing quarterback will witness.
During the combine, Jerome Baker ran a 4.53 40-yard dash. Alvin Kamara ran a 4.56.
Not since the the short-lived and enigmatic career of Dion Jordon has Miami had a defensive end/outside linebacker that could run with the opposing offense’s shiftiest playmakers, while also being strong enough to out-muscle their tight end on a 50/50 ball.
For years, Miami’s linebackers have been gashed by opposing running backs and tight ends as they feast on the middle of the field. Baker’s emergence last season finally gives the Dolphins the type of “wildcard” they need to handle these players. It’s no wonder Rob Gronkowski decided to retire.
On a weekly basis, Baker was one of the team’s top defenders. According to PFF, Baker finished the year ranked as the league’s 31st-best linebacker with a overall grade of 70.3. This includes all of the lumps that come with the rookie learning curve. For comparison’s sake, Kiko Alonso was ranked 82nd with an overall grade of 49.7, and Raekwon McMillan was rated the 55th-best linebacker with an overall grade of 63.
Stacking Up a 3-4 vs 4-3 Defense
We need to begin squashing the myth where we believe NFL teams that don’t run a conventional 4-3 defense MUST be running a 3-4 defense.
To an extent, this may be right, but the emphasis should really be tailored towards the defensive line or the secondary. Which unit is your team relying on to provide you with a stable defense?
Below are some basic stats for each NFL team from the 2018 season. This chart focuses on rushing numbers and sacks, as passing numbers could be diluted based on the team’s secondary.
Note: EVERY team runs some sort of hybrid defense. The numbers listed below are cumulative for the 2018 season – the “front” listed pertains to the “primary” formation each team used. Defensive front information was obtained from various online outlets.
This shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but notice the slight advantage towards teams that primarily ran a 3-4 compared to teams that primarily ran a 4-3?
To further squelch the belief that 4-3 teams are better at defending the pass (due to an enhanced pass rush): teams that ran a 3-4 front last season averaged 7.38 yards per passing attempt while teams that ran a 4-3 front averaged 7.41 yards per passing attempt.
The end result obviously comes down to the talent you have on the field, and the intelligence you have within your coaching staff. Miami has a young group of talented defensive players capable of transforming this unit back to the early 2000’s. That’s a very tall task to request of this team, but the capability is there and it’s genuine.
Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are two phenomenal cornerbacks. Bobby McCain had a very rough 2018, but should return to form – assuming he stays in his natural slot corner position. Reshad Jones is overpaid, but he’s still a playmaker. Pair all of these players with the young trio of defensive tackles and you’re looking at minimal “holes” on this defense.
Will Flores be able to maximize the combination of Godchaux, Taylor and Wilkins? Or will asking them to “diagnose plays” more than simply “attacking” the line of scrimmage thwart their progression?
We don’t know what exactly this defense will run, but we do know that Jerome Baker will likely become a more-productive pass rusher than the first-round defensive end they drafted in 2017…
For a much more in-depth depiction of what the Dolphins will likely run on defense this year, check out Kevin’s article that was mentioned above – I’ve linked it again (here) for your convenience.
