Blocking the Miami Dolphins From Winning a Super Bowl

Familiar results making an unwelcome return, Dolphins blown out by Browns

Baker Mayfield brought his Browns offense down the field on seven plays to put the first seven points on the scoreboard at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday against the Dolphins. Miami’s defense showed little resistance to an avalanche of points from that point as Cleveland rolled up 467 yards and 41 points on the afternoon.

Stat Dolphins Browns Total Yards 284 467 Rushing 92 147 Passing 192 320 Penalties 8 (94 yards) 7 (70 yards) 3rd / 4thDown 6/15 (40%) 4/8 (50%) Sacks For 1 4 TOP 23:54 36:06

The historical references attaching the 2019 Miami Dolphins to some of the league’s all-time worst teams were rampant in September. Linear progression, culminating in back-to-back victories, had pundits (myself included) thinking a 5-11 finish was a realistic possibility. Now, after consecutive drubbings, the top of the draft beckons once more.

Despite the under-manned roster, fans (again, myself included) clutched to the promising marks in the areas of the game that take no talent. Effort, penalties, and circumventing the catastrophic errors that doom a team lacking marquee names like Miami. Sunday, in Cleveland, the Phins didn’t do anything right.

Miami more than doubled its average penalty yardage, most of which occurred in the receiver-defensive back battle when Cleveland possessed the football. Some of the flags were warranted, no doubt, but at times it seemed all O’Dell Beckham or former ‘Phin Jarvis Landry had to do was plead for referee aid.

The Dolphins defense busted early, the offense’s sputtering matched the futility, and the game was out-of-hand in a flash.

Fortunately, for Miami, the out-of-town scoreboard proved rather beneficial regarding the Dolphins’ long-term pursuit.

We’ll assess draft order in the recap; let’s get to the individuals.

Quarterback

Ryan Fitzpatrick is the prototype quarterback for this 2019 Miami Dolphins team. Passionate, exuberant, and a hefty dash of moxee makes for an entertaining three hours on an otherwise difficult viewing experience. Fitzpatrick extended several plays, moved the chains with his legs, and accessed both a pterodactyl screech and a ‘Frank the Tank’ impression that would surely earn Will Farrell’s approval. All of that coming from one touchdown celebration.

And the Frank the tank action pic.twitter.com/bcvWHFUhoA — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Fitzpatrick turned the ball over twice, the first a pass off the facemask of Albert Wilson. The turnovers are inherent with him, but so is his galvanizing spirit. The energy he brings to the locker room is the extension of the coaching staff’s message required to keep this train anywhere near the tracks down the stretch. In addition to throwing for 214 yards, Fitzpatrick more than doubled Miami’s top tailback in rushing (45 yards to 20).

Running Back

It’s another week, and another dreadful performance from the ground game of the Dolphins. Kalen Ballage sits atop the throne of mediocrity with another game under two-yards-per-rush. Ballage’s statistical season truly is historic; he’s on-track to become the first back with over 100 carries and less than a two-yard average. His most entertaining moment came when he took a wildcat snap and did an impression of Brucie from The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler edition).

Patrick Laird worked in for a few reps, had a nice stat line, but nothing else. He dropped the only target headed in his direction. There’s a reason he’s not getting more work, and I’d argue the speed of the game looks a little bit much for him at this stage, especially in pass protection.

Wide Receiver and Tight End

We’ve come full circle on my Devante Parker evaluations. Miami should explore extending his contract this offseason. Parker is signed through next year, but his commitment to the craft and turnaround in this program would serve as a tremendous example for the rest of the roster. Plus, he’s only going to get more expensive.

Parker is more than just a likable figure and story, he’s a production machine. Another cool 91 yards on six grabs brings his 16-game prorated stats up to 67 receptions, 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.

Parker’s concentration on stuff like this has always been a strong suit. He damn near tapped that second foot, too. pic.twitter.com/CiLf9YNFu8 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Allen Hurns is quite clearly Fitzpatrick’s next favorite option since the Preston Williams injury. Hurns doesn’t run a complex route tree — he typically uncovers on slow-developing drag routes against man or hook-ups against zone — but Fitz always knows where to find him. Four for 42 yards Sunday is right in-line with Hurns’ recent production.

The aforementioned Fitzpatrick prehistoric flying creature reference came after a Mike Gesicki touchdown — the first of his career. I was most pleased with Gesicki’s block on an outside run into the boundary Sunday, running from a double Y set. He and Durham Smythe combined to create a big lane off that outside edge.

This is really nice used of double Y’s. Audio breakdown. pic.twitter.com/CMRbpAYU2w — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Offensive Line

The lack of running game is destroying any offensive progress, and those immediately stalled-out drives are wearing down an already paper-thin defense. Julie’n Davenport was back in at left tackle, and while things were better than last week, it’s still an adventure out there.

Shaq Calhoun returned at right guard for Evan Boehm, and his performance was rather forgettable. They tried to get Calhoun in space a couple of times and he whiffed. His pass protection pairing with Jesse Davis has not been good at any point this season.

Daniel Kilgore had some rough looking reps. Sheldon Richardson feasted on Miami’s interior line all game long.

Defensive Line

Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins are going to be a nice pairing going forward. Both made a number of plays that get over shadowed by the team’s generally ineffective run defense. They both do a great job and shooting their hands and holding the point. Godchaux got involved as a pass rusher in this one more than usual.

It goes complete because the lack of edge pressure, but take a look at Davon Godchaux over-powering JC Tretter here. pic.twitter.com/IHn37BXxtp — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

I’ll never be able to explain why on earth Freddie Kitchens dials this up, but Christian Wilkins’ ability to flatten almost leads to diasaster for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cr9trBGIvW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Charles Harris is listed as a linebacker, but his sack came as a true edge position in this game. He reset the tackle with an up-field stab, then transitioned underneath with a successful bull rush. He’s made a few plays in each of the last three games.

Charles Harris picks up a sack. Over-sets the RT and wins inside with power. pic.twitter.com/TIDU9vFHlH — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Gerald Willis made his Dolphins debut, and he looked like a rookie. He was rolled out of the ground game on a couple of occasions.

Linebackers

This position has turned into a problem the last two games. Last week, the group was without Raekwon McMillan, but his return was unceremonious Sunday. McMillan was not his usual, heat-seeking self. He was absorbing contact, opposed to dishing it out, and it resulted in some big runs where he could’ve shut the play down near the line.

Jerome Baker is going to be an interesting case study going forward. He does a lot of things well, but he really doesn’t jive with the Dolphins want out of their linebackers. He’s not big enough to consistently fit the run, and he’s not a good enough rusher to consistently make an impact against the pass.

Andrew Van Ginkel made his debut, though I don’t recall seeing him out there for any defensive snaps — unless that happened late in the fourth. He did, however, make a nice stop on kickoff team.

Defensive Backs

Just five days after placing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on the injured reserve, the Dolphins secondary were exploited. Even on the plays with good coverage, the Browns expensive receiving corps made plays.

Ken Crawley got attacked downfield before he left with an injury, then it was Ryan Lewis’ turn to play the victim. Lewis actually fared well with some positive reps, including a ricochet interception.

Nik Needham had moments too; moments of good and bad. It looked like the rookie’s confidence was shaken on some questionable early penalties, and it’s difficult to blame him for that. O’Dell Beckham doesn’t need help against rookie defensive backs, but he got it any way.

Eric Rowe makes plays every week against the opposition’s tight end, and he’s been heavily involved in the run fits this defense asks of its strong safety. He’s in-line for a new contract, preferably as one of three safeties that plays a lot on Sundays (Miami will need to import the other two).

Eric Rowe continues to play well. pic.twitter.com/XFY4koPqWX — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Jomal Wiltz makes Miami a much better tackling team, but he got turned around by Landry in the slot a few times.

Hell of a play here by Jomal Wiltz. Beats Landry’s block, stretches the fly sweep out and makes the tackle. pic.twitter.com/fWpvkluMH4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019

Steven Parker was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.

Recap

It’s difficult to extract a lot of positives from this game. The slow start and sloppy showing were two things Dolphins fans thought to be a thing of the past. The uptick came from Miami’s best third quarter of the season, in which the Phins outscored Cleveland two touchdowns to none.

Injuries continue to leave a thin roster even more decimated than the week prior. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson both left the game hobbled — Grant’s apparently serious, as he left on a cart. The running back room is already bare bones, working behind an offensive line that just isn’t at an NFL level, and now the receiver group is down to Parker and Hurns.

Add that to a defense that’s lost all five starters on the back end for the season, and a front-seven that never had a shot at generating a pass rush, and December is looking rather bleak.

Or is it?

Miami received plenty of help near the top of the draft with Sunday’s out-of-town results. Washington notched its second win of the season, catapulting Miami into the third position of the draft. The Dolphins still sit behind the Giants solely on strength of schedule tie-breakers.

The Jets and Bucs picked up their fourth wins of the season respectively, giving Miami a bit of a cushion in the top five. If Miami loses the final five games, they are assured to pick no worse than second in April’s draft.

Cincinnati’s decision at the top of the draft would then dictate Miami’s foreseeable future.

It’s going to be a fascinating offseason.

