Miami Dolphins
Blocking the Miami Dolphins From Winning a Super Bowl
When Donald Trump said he wanted to build a wall, he was actually telling the Miami Dolphins how to build a championship contender.
You see, the real impenetrable wall that needs to be built is right in front of your franchise quarterback.
For years the Miami Dolphins have dealt with a myriad of offensive line combinations – most of which have failed mightily. It’s annually avoided by the front office, and every year it’s a pain-point for fans and starting quarterbacks alike.
As a friendly reminder, below are the offensive linemen who have started the most games at each position for the Miami Dolphins between 2015 and 2019:
Some prominent names show up on this list, but as we know, this line was never able to put it all together.
For years we watched Ryan Tannehill take a beating behind a line that, at one point, featured three first-round picks (Laremy Tunsil, Mike Pouncey and Ja’Wuan James). Sometimes, his lack of awareness or his broken internal clock caused him to take an unnecessary sack. Often times, he was brought down because one (or more) of his offensive linemen either blew their assignment or they were simply outmuscled on the play.
The Dolphins annually believed that they could get by with an average offensive line. They (mostly Adam Gase) believed their offensive gameplan was built so strategically that they could withstand a porous line. Their thinking was ‘you can’t sack the quarterback if he doesn’t have the ball’. And thus, the bubble screen purgatory we witnessed over the past three years was born.
For an OLB that's primary job is to rush the passer, Judon does a fantastic job to sniff out this bubble screen against the #Dolphins in Week 8 and puts the finish on Jarvis Landry. That's not an easy thing to do against an elusive slot receiver pic.twitter.com/5K88agsbTN
— Joe Schiller (@JoeSchiller123) June 2, 2018
Hard to convert a 3rd-and-long if your offensive line doesn’t give you an opportunity to complete a 10-yard pass.
Fans have begged and pleaded for the Dolphins to improve the worst aspect of their roster over the past decade, and their refusal to listen is a big reason why this team has participated in just one lousy playoff game over that time.
Big Men Win Big
Although fans have speculated that Miami’s offensive line is a reason for their mediocrity, there hasn’t been any evidence that shows how bad they really are. The eye test works wonderfully in this instance, but the Dolphins have been so bad for so long that we have come to dismiss poor play with a generic “that’s so Dolphins”.
I wanted to see if Miami’s offensive line has really held them back, or if we’re just using this as an excuse. Utilizing the past 5 seasons, I went back to see just how well teams with top offensive lines fared throughout the season.
Below is a breakdown of the Top-10 Offensive Lines* over the past 5 seasons:
*rankings courtesy of Football Outsiders*
A few takeaways from the numbers shown:
- The average record is 9.06 – 5.86
- Of the 50 teams shown, only 13 have losing records (with most occurring in 2015 and 2016)
- Of the 40 teams (between 2015-2018), 22 of them (55%) made the playoffs.
- Between 2017-2018, 70% of the teams listed made the playoffs.
- Of the 25 unique teams listed, how many would you say have a legitimate franchise quarterback? Meaning, how many teams had a really good quarterback that you can argue “bailed-out” a poor offensive line?
- Personally, I’d say 12. Taking into account the year in which some of these teams had top-10 OLs, I’d say the following teams had franchise quarterbacks behind their line: Atlanta, Carolina, Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, both Los Angeles teams, New England, New Orleans, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and San Francisco.
- The Baltimore Ravens have had a top-10 OL each of the past 5 seasons, but Joe Flacco was predominantly the quarterback during that time, and I would not consider him a franchise quarterback.
- You could argue that the Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen and he is a franchise quarterback, but I need to see a little bit more from Allen before I am fully convinced.
For comparisons’ sake, here’s where the Dolphins ranked the past 5 seasons:
Having a dominant offensive line does not guarantee a playoff spot, nor does it ensure a successful season, but it certainly does increase your chances of fielding a winning roster.
Teams that have had top-10 offensive lines but failed to accumulate much success were led by quarterbacks like Jay Cutler, Blake Bortles and Eli Manning. As long as your quarterback is competent, your team is (likely) looking at a 9-6 record and a trip to the postseason.
Now pair that productive offensive line with a real franchise quarterback and you have yourselves a perennial contender. And that’s based solely off of a handful of positions on your team.
You don’t need excellent wide receivers when your offensive line gives you a ton of time to throw, just look at the New England Patriots, San Francisco 49ers or the Green Bay Packers for example.
It should go without saying, but successful offensive lines open up wider running lanes for your running backs. Look at Kalen Ballage‘s 75-yard touchdown run last season; any running back could have made it through that lane.
Kalen Ballage’s first career rushing touchdown for the #Dolphins was a good one. pic.twitter.com/m2ImTdTZ1o
— azcentral sports (@azcsports) December 16, 2018
By addressing a handful of positions you’re able to open up the playbook and make your offense that much more versatile. You can take advantage of Mike Wallace streaking down the sideline when your quarterback has enough time to let the play develop. It’s no wonder Miami’s best duo over the past 10 years is Brian Hartline and Davone Bess; possession receivers who ran pristine routes, but were never meant to catch a pass more than 10 yards down the field.
This article isn’t intended to shift priority away from a quarterback and on to a dominant offensive line. The correct answer is always the quarterback. They are, without a doubt, the one position you need to get right in order to win a Super Bowl. I think Jake Long and Matt Ryan proved that back in 2008.
But it should become increasingly evident that the next piece of the puzzle is right above the hands of your starting quarterback.
Top Players, Bottom Results
Though there is nothing sexy about selecting offensive linemen in the draft, their ass is going to be more important than most of the guys on your roster.
Most Dolphins fans are suddenly enamored with the option of selecting Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the team’s top pick in the 2020 draft. If you’ll recall, at one point Miami had two future Hall of Famers playing side by side (Ndamukong Suh and Cameron Wake), and the best they could accomplish was 10-6.
Miami doubled, tripled and quadrupled down on the defensive line when they selected Charles Harris in the first round of the draft, signed Andre Branch to a (terrible) extension, and traded for Robert Quinn. How well did those Dolphins teams fare?
The Dolphins previously splurged on players like Mike Wallace and Brandon Marshall and yet, how well did those Dolphins teams do?
Miami once drafted Ronnie Brown with the #2 overall pick, traded for another #2-overall pick in Reggie Bush, signed a future hall of fame running back in Frank Gore, traded their future for Ricky Williams, and what have they been able to accomplish with all of them?
.@FrankGore just keeps making history. 👏 pic.twitter.com/ruOR6MoR4h
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 25, 2019
Former Pro Bowl tight ends Julius Thomas and Jordan Cameron provided no relief for this offense during their minimal stints.
So which position has yet to be properly addressed?
You can argue that the Dolphins have invested heavily in their offensive line at various times, and it just hasn’t worked out.
Like we mentioned earlier, there were three 1st-round picks on this offensive line at one point; with Josh Sitton and Daniel Kilgore rounding out the other spots. Between draft picks and money, the Dolphins easily allocated more than any other team in the league and they still failed miserably that season.
Other than that one year when health crumbled a valuable resource, when has Miami really tried to solve this problem?
Don’t let this team’s new franchise quarterback fall victim to the same miscalculations of yesteryear. Maybe Tannehill and Josh Rosen were never meant to be the guys, but they certainly had no chance to prove themselves when their biggest concern was surviving each play.
Miami Dolphins
Another Lopsided Loss – Dolphins Browns Recap
Familiar results making an unwelcome return, Dolphins blown out by Browns
Baker Mayfield brought his Browns offense down the field on seven plays to put the first seven points on the scoreboard at FirstEnergy Stadium Sunday against the Dolphins. Miami’s defense showed little resistance to an avalanche of points from that point as Cleveland rolled up 467 yards and 41 points on the afternoon.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Browns
|Total Yards
|284
|467
|Rushing
|92
|147
|Passing
|192
|320
|Penalties
|8 (94 yards)
|7 (70 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|6/15 (40%)
|4/8 (50%)
|Sacks For
|1
|4
|TOP
|23:54
|36:06
The historical references attaching the 2019 Miami Dolphins to some of the league’s all-time worst teams were rampant in September. Linear progression, culminating in back-to-back victories, had pundits (myself included) thinking a 5-11 finish was a realistic possibility. Now, after consecutive drubbings, the top of the draft beckons once more.
Despite the under-manned roster, fans (again, myself included) clutched to the promising marks in the areas of the game that take no talent. Effort, penalties, and circumventing the catastrophic errors that doom a team lacking marquee names like Miami. Sunday, in Cleveland, the Phins didn’t do anything right.
Miami more than doubled its average penalty yardage, most of which occurred in the receiver-defensive back battle when Cleveland possessed the football. Some of the flags were warranted, no doubt, but at times it seemed all O’Dell Beckham or former ‘Phin Jarvis Landry had to do was plead for referee aid.
The Dolphins defense busted early, the offense’s sputtering matched the futility, and the game was out-of-hand in a flash.
Fortunately, for Miami, the out-of-town scoreboard proved rather beneficial regarding the Dolphins’ long-term pursuit.
We’ll assess draft order in the recap; let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterback
Ryan Fitzpatrick is the prototype quarterback for this 2019 Miami Dolphins team. Passionate, exuberant, and a hefty dash of moxee makes for an entertaining three hours on an otherwise difficult viewing experience. Fitzpatrick extended several plays, moved the chains with his legs, and accessed both a pterodactyl screech and a ‘Frank the Tank’ impression that would surely earn Will Farrell’s approval. All of that coming from one touchdown celebration.
And the Frank the tank action pic.twitter.com/bcvWHFUhoA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Fitzpatrick turned the ball over twice, the first a pass off the facemask of Albert Wilson. The turnovers are inherent with him, but so is his galvanizing spirit. The energy he brings to the locker room is the extension of the coaching staff’s message required to keep this train anywhere near the tracks down the stretch. In addition to throwing for 214 yards, Fitzpatrick more than doubled Miami’s top tailback in rushing (45 yards to 20).
Running Back
It’s another week, and another dreadful performance from the ground game of the Dolphins. Kalen Ballage sits atop the throne of mediocrity with another game under two-yards-per-rush. Ballage’s statistical season truly is historic; he’s on-track to become the first back with over 100 carries and less than a two-yard average. His most entertaining moment came when he took a wildcat snap and did an impression of Brucie from The Longest Yard (Adam Sandler edition).
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Patrick Laird worked in for a few reps, had a nice stat line, but nothing else. He dropped the only target headed in his direction. There’s a reason he’s not getting more work, and I’d argue the speed of the game looks a little bit much for him at this stage, especially in pass protection.
Wide Receiver and Tight End
We’ve come full circle on my Devante Parker evaluations. Miami should explore extending his contract this offseason. Parker is signed through next year, but his commitment to the craft and turnaround in this program would serve as a tremendous example for the rest of the roster. Plus, he’s only going to get more expensive.
Parker is more than just a likable figure and story, he’s a production machine. Another cool 91 yards on six grabs brings his 16-game prorated stats up to 67 receptions, 1,011 yards and six touchdowns.
Parker’s concentration on stuff like this has always been a strong suit. He damn near tapped that second foot, too. pic.twitter.com/CiLf9YNFu8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Allen Hurns is quite clearly Fitzpatrick’s next favorite option since the Preston Williams injury. Hurns doesn’t run a complex route tree — he typically uncovers on slow-developing drag routes against man or hook-ups against zone — but Fitz always knows where to find him. Four for 42 yards Sunday is right in-line with Hurns’ recent production.
The aforementioned Fitzpatrick prehistoric flying creature reference came after a Mike Gesicki touchdown — the first of his career. I was most pleased with Gesicki’s block on an outside run into the boundary Sunday, running from a double Y set. He and Durham Smythe combined to create a big lane off that outside edge.
This is really nice used of double Y’s. Audio breakdown. pic.twitter.com/CMRbpAYU2w
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Offensive Line
The lack of running game is destroying any offensive progress, and those immediately stalled-out drives are wearing down an already paper-thin defense. Julie’n Davenport was back in at left tackle, and while things were better than last week, it’s still an adventure out there.
Shaq Calhoun returned at right guard for Evan Boehm, and his performance was rather forgettable. They tried to get Calhoun in space a couple of times and he whiffed. His pass protection pairing with Jesse Davis has not been good at any point this season.
Daniel Kilgore had some rough looking reps. Sheldon Richardson feasted on Miami’s interior line all game long.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins are going to be a nice pairing going forward. Both made a number of plays that get over shadowed by the team’s generally ineffective run defense. They both do a great job and shooting their hands and holding the point. Godchaux got involved as a pass rusher in this one more than usual.
It goes complete because the lack of edge pressure, but take a look at Davon Godchaux over-powering JC Tretter here. pic.twitter.com/IHn37BXxtp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
I’ll never be able to explain why on earth Freddie Kitchens dials this up, but Christian Wilkins’ ability to flatten almost leads to diasaster for Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/cr9trBGIvW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Charles Harris is listed as a linebacker, but his sack came as a true edge position in this game. He reset the tackle with an up-field stab, then transitioned underneath with a successful bull rush. He’s made a few plays in each of the last three games.
Charles Harris picks up a sack. Over-sets the RT and wins inside with power. pic.twitter.com/TIDU9vFHlH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Gerald Willis made his Dolphins debut, and he looked like a rookie. He was rolled out of the ground game on a couple of occasions.
Linebackers
This position has turned into a problem the last two games. Last week, the group was without Raekwon McMillan, but his return was unceremonious Sunday. McMillan was not his usual, heat-seeking self. He was absorbing contact, opposed to dishing it out, and it resulted in some big runs where he could’ve shut the play down near the line.
Jerome Baker is going to be an interesting case study going forward. He does a lot of things well, but he really doesn’t jive with the Dolphins want out of their linebackers. He’s not big enough to consistently fit the run, and he’s not a good enough rusher to consistently make an impact against the pass.
Andrew Van Ginkel made his debut, though I don’t recall seeing him out there for any defensive snaps — unless that happened late in the fourth. He did, however, make a nice stop on kickoff team.
The Ginkster! pic.twitter.com/GWQ2W4YsmI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Defensive Backs
Just five days after placing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones on the injured reserve, the Dolphins secondary were exploited. Even on the plays with good coverage, the Browns expensive receiving corps made plays.
Ken Crawley got attacked downfield before he left with an injury, then it was Ryan Lewis’ turn to play the victim. Lewis actually fared well with some positive reps, including a ricochet interception.
Nik Needham had moments too; moments of good and bad. It looked like the rookie’s confidence was shaken on some questionable early penalties, and it’s difficult to blame him for that. O’Dell Beckham doesn’t need help against rookie defensive backs, but he got it any way.
Eric Rowe makes plays every week against the opposition’s tight end, and he’s been heavily involved in the run fits this defense asks of its strong safety. He’s in-line for a new contract, preferably as one of three safeties that plays a lot on Sundays (Miami will need to import the other two).
Eric Rowe continues to play well. pic.twitter.com/XFY4koPqWX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Jomal Wiltz makes Miami a much better tackling team, but he got turned around by Landry in the slot a few times.
Hell of a play here by Jomal Wiltz. Beats Landry’s block, stretches the fly sweep out and makes the tackle. pic.twitter.com/fWpvkluMH4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Steven Parker was a beat late in coverage on a few occasions.
Recap
It’s difficult to extract a lot of positives from this game. The slow start and sloppy showing were two things Dolphins fans thought to be a thing of the past. The uptick came from Miami’s best third quarter of the season, in which the Phins outscored Cleveland two touchdowns to none.
Injuries continue to leave a thin roster even more decimated than the week prior. Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson both left the game hobbled — Grant’s apparently serious, as he left on a cart. The running back room is already bare bones, working behind an offensive line that just isn’t at an NFL level, and now the receiver group is down to Parker and Hurns.
Add that to a defense that’s lost all five starters on the back end for the season, and a front-seven that never had a shot at generating a pass rush, and December is looking rather bleak.
Or is it?
Miami received plenty of help near the top of the draft with Sunday’s out-of-town results. Washington notched its second win of the season, catapulting Miami into the third position of the draft. The Dolphins still sit behind the Giants solely on strength of schedule tie-breakers.
The Jets and Bucs picked up their fourth wins of the season respectively, giving Miami a bit of a cushion in the top five. If Miami loses the final five games, they are assured to pick no worse than second in April’s draft.
Cincinnati’s decision at the top of the draft would then dictate Miami’s foreseeable future.
It’s going to be a fascinating offseason.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 Quarterback Prospects – Week 13
Recapping Week 13 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
2019 Week 11 Recap
2019 Week 12 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 13 Recap
Jake Fromm vs. Texas A&M, Win 19-13
Stats: 11/23 (47.8%) 163 yards (7.09 YPA) 1 TD
Georgia hosted the A&M in a torrential downpour, which prompted Fromm to wear a glove on his throwing hand. The result of the new hand attire, a handful of dreadful misses for the junior quarterback.
Jake Fromm vs Texas A&M
He’s wearing a glove today because of the rain, and it’s already impacted him. Big miss here on 3rd down. It rains a lot in Miami Gardens. pic.twitter.com/RL0e9MEkuy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Fromm removed the glove and heated up late in the first half. When he’s in need of a big play Fromm tends to go outside the numbers on back-shoulder throws, and he hits them with remarkable consistency. He remains a tough out on third downs as he wins with his anticipation and ball placement.
This season was supposed to serve as an opportunity for Fromm to solidify himself at QB2, but you won’t see him in that tier with many pundits, if any at all. He’s limited from a physical traits standpoint, and his true value will be revealed in the combine meetings and on the white board.
Joe Burrow vs. Arkansas, Win 56-20
Stats: 23/28 (82.1%) 327 yards (11.68 YPA) 3 TD
Tonight was a great culmination of what Joe Burrow is as a prospect. He’s as shifty pocket manager that can get away from pressure while maintaining downfield vision. He’s an accurate thrower that excels at finding passing lanes through innate spatial awareness.
Joe Burrow vs Arkansas
First drive ends in a long TD, but it was back-to-back under-throws on 50-yard heaves. pic.twitter.com/GHb97I6gsH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
He’s also equipped with a relatively weak arm. His first touchdown pass was severely under-thrown, but as Ja’Marr Chase tends to do, he bailed the play out with a Randy Moss-like reception. Burrow floated a few deep shots that fluttered out of his hand.
There’s no doubt that there are situations and schemes in the NFL that could maximize Burrow’s skill set. I don’t think he’s a scheme diverse, homerun pick, but he’s got a lot of the goods.
Justin Herbert at Arizona State, Loss 31-28
Stats: 20/36 (55.6%) 310 yards (8.61 YPA) 2 TD, 2 INT
At the risk of sounding redundant, Justin Herbert’s play refuses to change my opinion about his game. Poor results in big spots (on the road, in primetime with a chance to essentially punch a ticket to a College Football Playoff play-in game). His inconsistent mechanics lead to considerable lapses in accuracy, and his decision making demonstrates a lack of progression as a quarterback. When a potential top-five pick returns to school, and the shortcomings remain the same, that’s a major red flag.
Justin Herbert at Arizona State
Two nice throws on the first drive, wish they would’ve shown the end zone angle of that sack. Here’s the arm scouts love. His best trait is throwing on the move. pic.twitter.com/pxtZ7VfZao
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Herbert a bad performance in Tempe snowball in the second half. Bad decision after bad decision, inaccurate throw after inaccurate throw, and another failed attempt at a potentially defining game. Herm Edwards’ defense hasn’t played well recently, but it’s an NFL structured scheme, one that Herbert would see a lot at the next level, hence the gravity of this road test.
Herbert has the look to me of a quarterback that’s going to get somebody fired. His physical traits, and the consequential expansion of the playbook, will tantalize a staff to stick with him far behind the leash he will deserve, but the consistent shortcomings in the non-negotiable aspects of the position will lead to continual disappointment.
Jordan Love vs. Boise State, In Progress
It takes a special talent to captivate an east coast crowd that’s viewing a 50-point drubbing at one in the morning. That’s what Jordan Love did on Saturday night (Sunday morning) in Logan, UT against the Boise State Broncos. Love made the one big mistake (pick six) that has been following him through the 2019 college football season, but he also made the countless jaw-dropping throws that have solidified him as my personal QB2 this process.
Jordan Love vs Boise State
Consistently makes jaw dropping plays. The live arm, the escape-ability; he stands to make a lot of bad play calls right. pic.twitter.com/j2O4Vpukbe
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Every week, Love shows us the special talent that is only captured by three of four human beings walking this earth. Mahomes, Murray, Wison, Love — that’s probably it as far as the short stops playing QB with rare arm talent. The flexibility and strength of his arm allows him to put the football on quite literally any blade of grass on a 100-yard-by-53-yard football field.
The elusive nature by which he can escape pressure, paired with that arm, will expand the playbook of whichever play caller gets their hands on this specimen. Love will need some time as he still struggles with processing the middle of the field, but the upside is undeniable.
Week 13 Conclusion
Early Sunday morning, Ian Rappaport tweeted a story that Tua Tagovailoa is more likely to endure a bear attack than he is to suffer the same fate of Bo Jackson with his degenerative hip condition. Because of that, and the tireless work ethic that comes attached to Tua, he’s not moving from QB1 on my list — he’s still far and away the best.
I’m also solidifying Jordan Love as my QB2. He’s probably the most likely to return to school, and could throw his hat in the ring as the first overall pick in 2021 if he lands with Oklahoma, Alabama, or another big-time program. Scouting is about finding out what the play CAN do, not what he can’t do. And the things that Love can do are unique to him in this draft class. They’re unique to him in the history of college football, quite frankly.
I’m all the way out on Justin Herbert — but that was pretty much always the case. Same story. Failure against pressure (phantom or real), another stinker in a big primetime showdown. Inconsistent mechanics leading to flawed accuracy. The G.M. that falls for this fool’s gold will be on the unemployment line before Herbert reaches his second contract.
Joe Burrow is quietly humming along during his Heisman campaign. His accuracy and play making ability stood out all season, but so does the lack of drive on his downfield throws. The arm limitations, and the fact that I believe he’s scheme dependent (will be awesome if selected in the right situation, which is definitely not Zac Taylor and the Bengals (but would work with Miami)), lands Burrow at QB3.
Jake Fromm settles in as QB4. He might consider a return to campus as his Bulldog offense has bogged down time-and-time again. Fromm wins with processing and accuracy, but his arm is on Joe Burrow’s level, and the inclement weather in Athens Saturday really impacted the way he threw the football.
Travis Wingfield’s Final Top 5 (Will not change between now and the end of the season)
1. Tua Tagovailoa
2. Jordan Love
3. Joe Burrow
4. Jake Fromm
5. Justin Herbert
Week 14 Schedule
Fromm at Georgia Tech, Noon ABC
Love at New Mexico, 4:00 Facebook
Burrow vs. Texas A&M, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Oregon State, TBD
Additional Prospect Videos
Yetur Gross-Matos – Penn State Edge
Yetur Gross-Matos’ length, heavy hands and position flexibility will have him high on Miami’s board. pic.twitter.com/awO9oJ1VA9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
What an awesome route by Tyler Johnson. Minnesota dressing up smash right here (7-flat) with the whip by Bateman and the post corner by Johnson off play pass. Johnson clears the LB, 3 steps to the post, whip it back to the corner. Bad ball, don’t matter. pic.twitter.com/BdjBAMSHD5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. soaking up all the praise. PJ Fleck says he plays safety with the physicality of a linebacker and covers like a corner. Dan Orlovsky jumps on and says he has the brains of a quarterback. Two of the three evident by this run fit. pic.twitter.com/Bqs6UPSImO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Rashod Bateman – Minnesota Wide Receiver (Class of 2021)
It’s one thing that Rashod Bateman has over 1,000 yards on better than 20 yards per reception with 9 TDs, but how about this work as a blocker.? That’s a key second-level block they’re asking of him and he nails it. pic.twitter.com/6kZp2GpsCU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Shaun Wade – Ohio State Safety/Slot Corner
Shaun Wade is a Flores type of DB. Plays everywhere in the secondary, and here he shows you the trail technique that Flo loves to dial up. The coverage was so good that he didn’t think the ball was coming, gotta finish. pic.twitter.com/UNSImySJVU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Malik Harrison – Ohio State Outside Linebacker
Malik Harrison is a rocked up, 245-pound Senior linebacker. He might even be able to add some weight to that frame. Either way he’s a fit as an outside backer for the Phins. Here’s his 26th career TFL. pic.twitter.com/7QCyKkRb1D
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
AJ Dillon’s gotta be the smoothest 250-pound back ever. Easy-glide feet on a man that imposing is a fun combination. pic.twitter.com/rGOwLIOMAV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
J.R. Reed – Georgia Safety
JR Reed is a four-year starter for the Bulldogs at safety. Last time Miami went after a Georgia safety it worked out pretty well. pic.twitter.com/LsZPMzEGmD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 23, 2019
Shane Lemieux – Oregon Left Guard
Shane Lemieux is technical, composed in space, and plays with an imposing mean streak. Keep an eye on him this spring, Dolphins fans. pic.twitter.com/Ds5MSTY9Pt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 24, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Browns Week 12 Preview
Phins limp into Cleveland, hope to return to winning ways
Who: Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)
When: Sunday November 24, 1:00 East
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH
Weather: 42 degrees, 14 MPH winds
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +10.5
It’s a prevailing “wham, bam, thank you, ma’am” from the odds makers in Vegas. The Phins six-point-underdog status against a 6-3 Buffalo squad was Miami’s first spread of less than a touchdown this season against a winning team.
The Browns are not a winning team, but they welcome Miami into Cleveland as double digit dogs fresh off the team’s best defensive performance of the season.
Of course, the only thing anybody remembers from that fateful Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium was the helmet swing heard ‘round the world. As a result, the Browns will be without their best player in Myles Garrett, and best interior defensive lineman in Larry Ogunjobi (both suspended for Sunday’s game).
Miami are reeling in their own right. Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones were on the field Sunday against the Bills, both are now on the injured reserve. I lack the historical knowledge to confidently make this claim, but it would seem that the Dolphins are approaching unprecedented territory in the secondary.
Of Miami’s 11 active defensive backs, 10 were added to the roster this year. Five of the 11 were added in-season, and two more were picked up on the September 1st league cut-down day. Suddenly, alongside Walt Aikens and Eric Rowe, the next longest-tenured Dolphins defensive backs are Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham and Chris Lammons.
Victory in this contest seemed achievable just one week ago, but now Miami will have to pull off a considerable upset to get to the winner’s circle for the third time this season.
The Scheme:
Offense:
The Freddie Kitchens dynamic has been one of the more fascinating sub-plots of the 2019 NFL season. His pressers have been combative, and the only thing that’s been lacking more than Freddie’s accountability has been his ingenuity as a play caller.
Two weeks ago against the Bills, Freddie went eight consecutive goal-to-go situations (all inside the five) without knocking down the door to the end zone. That sequence demonstrated all of Cleveland’s issues on the season — no identity, no conviction, and no aggression.
An offense that produced the first back to gain 1,000 rushing yards on the season (Nick Chubb) has been more pass-centric than you’d assume for a team with the NFL’s second-leading rusher.
Cleveland runs a 60-40 split in favor of the pass. The Browns rank 22nd in total offense, 21st in passing, 12th in rushing and 25th in scoring.
Defense:
Steve Wilks knows one speed — and it’s measured in blitzes. With his full complement of pass rushers (no Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi or Olivier Vernon this week), Wilks likes to send pressure to create one-on-one matchups on every snap.
Cleveland ranks 4th in the NFL in blitz percentage at a clip of 39.5% sending five or more rushers at the quarterback. The Browns rank 11th in both pressure percentage and QB knockdown rate. With 30 sacks, Cleveland is 8th in sacks, but will they be able to get the same pressure without its most successful triumvirate?
With plenty of disguise on the back-end, Wilks will look to bait and trap Ryan Fitzpatrick into quick throws, funneling mistakes to his head hunting ball hawks in the secondary. The Browns will fly to the ball and lay the wood, but they will miss their fair share of tackles (11th most missed tackles in football).
The Players:
Offense:
Nick Chubb is a special player and deserving of the marquee among a cast of star-studded players. He’s a quick decision maker that hits the hole with acceleration, and pushes the second and third level of the defense into business decisions with his aggressive, physical style.
Chubb is paired with Kareem Hunt, who’s a pass-catching dynamo. Hunt converted three separate third-down-and-long plays into first downs against Pittsburgh, and his fresh legs will give Cleveland a nice boost down the stretch.
Baker Mayfield’s been much maligned this season for his brash attitude and minimal production to back it up. He’s turned the ball over too much, but he’s heating up and nothing will get him back on track like a date with the severely under-manned Dolphins defense.
The matchup between Nik Needham and O’Dell Beckham should give Dolphins fans a true test of whether or not the rookie is for real. Needham has played a pro-bowl level since seizing the starting job in the absence of Xavien Howard, and shutting down a player of Beckham’s caliber will further the former UDFA’s prospects as a starter in 2020.
Cleveland’s offensive line is a bit of a mess. J.C. Tretter captains the group at center, but it’s been a trial-by-fire situation at either tackle position. Miami’s edge rush has its best chance to get going Sunday in Cleveland.
Defense:
Without Garrett the spotlight turns to a couple of other players that don’t always get proper due. Joe Schobert has more than double the run-stops of anybody else on the Cleveland defense, and he’s made the splash play when the Browns needed it this season.
Denzel Ward is allowing a passer rating of just 68.1 against his coverage area, and he’s done that without the benefit of an interception to skew those numbers. He’s allowed just 15 receptions on 39 targets — a completion percentage of 38.5%.
Safety Morgan Burnett had a big night in the Pittsburgh win, but he left that game with an injury. He should be ready to play Sunday, and if he can’t, the Browns have depth with Sheldrick Redwine and Damarious Randall working in on sub-packages.
The Medical:
#Browns–#Dolphins injury report pic.twitter.com/up8S8H7pH0
— Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 20, 2019
The Opportunities:
Mayfield’s issues rolling right are well documented, but does Miami have the front-seven firepower to put the quarterback under duress? A big game from Vince Biegel could be on the horizon, but it’s interior pressure that has been an issue for Mayfield and the Browns offense. When Miami does get Cleveland into long down-and-distances, they have to get pressure and create takeaways.
Where Miami have been one of the league’s most disciplined teams, Cleveland is a polar opposite. The Browns will attempt to beat themselves, it’s on Miami to capitalize on those opportunities.
The Concerns:
The inexperienced secondary up against a receiving corps of O’Dell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and the potential return of David Njoku is a terrifying thought for Miami. And that’s before we even get to the difficulties of slowing a top-five rushing offense with the league’s second-worst run defense.
Offensively, it’s the line — it’s always the line. Without a running game, things become exponentially more difficult on the pass protection in front of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Projected Outcome:
Miami should start strong in this game. The Browns will have to manufacture a pass rush in the absence of their two best pocket-collapsers in order to fully expose Miami’s thinnest position along the offensive line.
We can trust Chad O’Shea to develop a script that gets the ball out of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hands and keeps the veteran quarterback upright early, but we’ve seen how games devolve this season with this depleted roster. Fitzpatrick was limited in Wednesday’s practice after taking a beating Sunday against Buffalo.
Expect the same thing on the other side; a plan that hems Mayfield in, at least temporarily. The big days from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt salt this game away in the second half.
Dolphins 17
Browns 31
