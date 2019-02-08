Brian Flores’ Biggest Advantage

Age may only be a number, but a lot is encompassed by the number of years we’ve roamed the Earth.

With age and experience we all (are supposed to) become smarter and wiser. We’ve been around the block a few times and understand how certain situations play out. We have a better understanding of who to trust, which process is the more-efficient, and, through trials, tribulations and failures, have identified how to solve our problems with a greater likelihood for success.

So with all of the known positives that come with acquiring additional knowledge and experience, the Miami Dolphins went ahead and hired a linebackers coach from the New England Patriots named Brian Flores…?

From scouting assistant in 2004 to head coach in 2019. Here's how Brian Flores became the 13th head coach in team history.#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/l2xCgiw5Pb — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 4, 2019

The last linebackers coach of significance for the Miami Dolphins was Matt Burke, and we all know how that story ended.

If I asked you three months ago who Brian Flores was you probably would have had no idea. You most likely couldn’t tell me if he was a player or a coach. Probably wouldn’t have even known which team he was part of. Heck, you probably wouldn’t have even guessed he was related to the NFL if the question didn’t hint as such.

So what did the Miami Dolphins get themselves into by hiring a head coach who had never been a coordinator in his career?

With age comes the type of experience and knowledge that doesn’t allow you to make the same mistake twice – and with that, the Dolphins hired their 6th-consecutive inexperienced head coach.

Previously, the Dolphins tinkered with hiring a commodity of a coordinator (Cam Cameron and Adam Gase), obtaining the “big prize” (Nick Saban and Gase), as well as unknown coaches who fit a certain mold (Tony Sparano – no bull****; Joe Philbin – genuine & sincere). After 5 failed attempts, you’d think the Dolphins would approach a more-solidified option than a former scout and friend of general manager, Chris Grier.

But see why, among all of the skepticism, why Flores has a huge advantage over his former counterparts.

Irrelevant Experience

A head coach’s prior experience lands them the job, but that doesn’t mean the results are going to be similar.

If Adam Gase taught us anything, it’s that no matter how smart or dedicated a head coach is, they cannot produce and win without the assistance of their staff.

Miami’s previous “proven” head coach was also a porn star, and the “proven” head coach they hired prior to Dave Wannstedt, Jimmy Johnson, needed owner Wayne Huizenga to beg for his return. Needless to say, it’s evident the team hasn’t gotten it right since they ‘gave up’ a 1st-round pick for Don Shula back in 1970.

The prior experience these coaches possess couldn’t bring Miami to an AFC Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl (let alone a Super Bowl victory). Jimmy Johnson was a 2x-Super Bowl champion and AP coach of the Year in 1990 and he couldn’t lead the greatest quarterback of all time deep into the playoffs. Dave Wannstedt coached the Chicago Bears for 5 years in the 1990s and, with Miami, had an impeccable defense that could have rivaled the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the team had an offensive gameplan that was more intuitive than running Ricky Williams 775 times over a 2-year span (387.5 carries a year!).

Since the failed Cam Cameron experiment back in 2007, the Dolphins have tried a few different options at head coach:

Tony Sparano was a hard-nosed offensive line coach whose passion exhilarated the entire locker room, but he and his coaching staff failed to gameplan accordingly.

was a hard-nosed offensive line coach whose passion exhilarated the entire locker room, but he and his coaching staff failed to gameplan accordingly. Joe Philbin was very nice guy and logically built his Dolphins coaching staff to coincide with the addition of Ryan Tannehill . Mike Sherman , Tannehill’s head coach at Texas A&M , was brought on as the team’s offensive coordinator. Recently hired Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor , was also brought on to be the quarterback’s coach. Taylor is Sherman’s son-in-law and, prior to the gig with Miami, had no coaching experience.

was very nice guy and logically built his Dolphins coaching staff to coincide with the addition of . Adam Gase is addicted to football and carried a welcomed swagger to the Dolphins, but he relied too heavily on a sub-par coaching staff that ultimately betrayed him and led to his (possibly premature) firing in Miami.

What a coach has already accomplished doesn’t necessarily translate to their next head coaching gig.

Sparano coached a Dallas Cowboys offensive line from 2005-2007 and averaged 14th in rushing offense during that time. Philbin was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2007-2011 and averaged 6th in total offense during that time. Adam Gase won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and orchestrated Jay Cutler‘s best season in the NFL; and yet, all three of these coaches weren’t able to mimic their prior success.

Miami averaged 12th in rushing offense during Sparano’s tenure as head coach, but the offensive line was consistently in shambles. Philbin’s offenses averaged 24th in total offense during his tenure, and Gase averaged 27th in total offense during his.

We are all raving about Flores’ dominant game-planning that shut down the Kansas City Chiefs for an entire half and shut out the Los Angeles Rams for, essentially, an entire game, but is that game plan guaranteed to migrate to Miami? Miami doesn’t have the same culture, the same collective scheme, and same personnel as the Patriots. Flores will try and recreate the Dolphins in his image, taking plenty of knowledge and experience with him from his previous employer, but will it be enough to overtake the evil empire up north?

The Patriot Way to Failure

Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome, and if Miami’s history of head coaches has you queasy, check out the list of head coaches that have spawned from the Bill Belichick coaching tree:

Most of Bill Belichick’s defectors have failed in the NFL; with Bill O’Brien being the only “winning” coach. While I’m not instantly writing off Brian Flores due to the failures of Belichick’s past coaches, I am certainly not buying into the notion that Miami is suddenly a franchise that is to be respected.

There is nothing the Dolphins have done over the past two decades that warrants respect.

If Flores is able to establish a legitimate quarterback, the task will be much easier. Among the above coaches, only Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien have respectable starting quarterbacks, and neither quarterback is dominant enough to shoulder their team through the playoffs.

Yes, we can get excited about the possibilities this opens up for Xavien Howard (though he developed into a top-5 cornerback under Matt Burke, so I’m not sure how much more we can ask of him) or what this may finally mean for our nonexistent run defense, but it’s nothing more than a prayer at this point.

Flores’ game plans in the playoffs and close connection to the dark lord himself (Belichick) have us giddy, but the smartest moves he’s made have nothing to do with player personnel. With his inexperience comes a lot of potential surprises and mistakes; and by obtaining experienced coaches from around the league, Flores is able to minimize these potential pitfalls.

Staff Appreciation Day

Now, yet again, we have a fresh start with an inexperienced head coach – giving us fans a reason for excitement, hope, optimism and an excuse to spend some extra money we’d otherwise save out of frustration for this team’s lack-of-success.

This is the most obvious and cliche statement I could make, but we really have no idea what Brian Flores and his staff are going to provide for the Dolphins.

With that uncertainty in mind, we can view the coaching staff he’s assembled and either cringe or sigh in relief. And if I were you, I would be more relaxed than I would be panicked.

Take a look at the coaching staff assembled by the past 3 Miami head coaches:

For one, Flores is the most-experienced head coach of the bunch. He only has a couple more years of experience than Adam Gase, but his extra time under Bill Belichick’s staff may prove more valuable than Gase bouncing around from the Denver Broncos to the Chicago Bears and then to the Dolphins.

Flores also has the most experienced coordinator group out of the bunch. All of Flores’ coordinators have at least 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL. In fact, only 4 position coaches have less than 10 years, and only one of them has less than 5.

You could even eliminate the assistance of Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers and Flores would still have the most-experienced staff by 37 years.

No, this has nothing to do with the fact that Flores has poached multiple coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff. I don’t expect Miami to replicate New England, but I expect Flores’ and the rest of his coaching staff’s experience in the NFL to translate much better than the prior regimes have faired.

After initially believing Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins “settled” for Flores, it appears the team is finally learning from their mistakes. Ross is no longer reaching for the shiniest object, nor is he forcing a marriage to work.

If the Miami Dolphins have matured at all since 2000, we’ll be the beneficiary of better results. And if Flores’ staff is any indication of the future, Miami appears to have finally gotten it right.