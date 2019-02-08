Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores’ Biggest Advantage
Age may only be a number, but a lot is encompassed by the number of years we’ve roamed the Earth.
With age and experience we all (are supposed to) become smarter and wiser. We’ve been around the block a few times and understand how certain situations play out. We have a better understanding of who to trust, which process is the more-efficient, and, through trials, tribulations and failures, have identified how to solve our problems with a greater likelihood for success.
So with all of the known positives that come with acquiring additional knowledge and experience, the Miami Dolphins went ahead and hired a linebackers coach from the New England Patriots named Brian Flores…?
The last linebackers coach of significance for the Miami Dolphins was Matt Burke, and we all know how that story ended.
If I asked you three months ago who Brian Flores was you probably would have had no idea. You most likely couldn’t tell me if he was a player or a coach. Probably wouldn’t have even known which team he was part of. Heck, you probably wouldn’t have even guessed he was related to the NFL if the question didn’t hint as such.
So what did the Miami Dolphins get themselves into by hiring a head coach who had never been a coordinator in his career?
With age comes the type of experience and knowledge that doesn’t allow you to make the same mistake twice – and with that, the Dolphins hired their 6th-consecutive inexperienced head coach.
Previously, the Dolphins tinkered with hiring a commodity of a coordinator (Cam Cameron and Adam Gase), obtaining the “big prize” (Nick Saban and Gase), as well as unknown coaches who fit a certain mold (Tony Sparano – no bull****; Joe Philbin – genuine & sincere). After 5 failed attempts, you’d think the Dolphins would approach a more-solidified option than a former scout and friend of general manager, Chris Grier.
But see why, among all of the skepticism, why Flores has a huge advantage over his former counterparts.
Irrelevant Experience
A head coach’s prior experience lands them the job, but that doesn’t mean the results are going to be similar.
If Adam Gase taught us anything, it’s that no matter how smart or dedicated a head coach is, they cannot produce and win without the assistance of their staff.
Miami’s previous “proven” head coach was also a porn star, and the “proven” head coach they hired prior to Dave Wannstedt, Jimmy Johnson, needed owner Wayne Huizenga to beg for his return. Needless to say, it’s evident the team hasn’t gotten it right since they ‘gave up’ a 1st-round pick for Don Shula back in 1970.
The prior experience these coaches possess couldn’t bring Miami to an AFC Championship game, let alone a Super Bowl (let alone a Super Bowl victory). Jimmy Johnson was a 2x-Super Bowl champion and AP coach of the Year in 1990 and he couldn’t lead the greatest quarterback of all time deep into the playoffs. Dave Wannstedt coached the Chicago Bears for 5 years in the 1990s and, with Miami, had an impeccable defense that could have rivaled the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers if the team had an offensive gameplan that was more intuitive than running Ricky Williams 775 times over a 2-year span (387.5 carries a year!).
Since the failed Cam Cameron experiment back in 2007, the Dolphins have tried a few different options at head coach:
- Tony Sparano was a hard-nosed offensive line coach whose passion exhilarated the entire locker room, but he and his coaching staff failed to gameplan accordingly.
- Joe Philbin was very nice guy and logically built his Dolphins coaching staff to coincide with the addition of Ryan Tannehill.
- Mike Sherman, Tannehill’s head coach at Texas A&M, was brought on as the team’s offensive coordinator.
- Recently hired Cincinnati Bengals head coach, Zac Taylor, was also brought on to be the quarterback’s coach. Taylor is Sherman’s son-in-law and, prior to the gig with Miami, had no coaching experience.
- Adam Gase is addicted to football and carried a welcomed swagger to the Dolphins, but he relied too heavily on a sub-par coaching staff that ultimately betrayed him and led to his (possibly premature) firing in Miami.
What a coach has already accomplished doesn’t necessarily translate to their next head coaching gig.
Sparano coached a Dallas Cowboys offensive line from 2005-2007 and averaged 14th in rushing offense during that time. Philbin was the offensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers from 2007-2011 and averaged 6th in total offense during that time. Adam Gase won a Super Bowl with Peyton Manning and orchestrated Jay Cutler‘s best season in the NFL; and yet, all three of these coaches weren’t able to mimic their prior success.
Miami averaged 12th in rushing offense during Sparano’s tenure as head coach, but the offensive line was consistently in shambles. Philbin’s offenses averaged 24th in total offense during his tenure, and Gase averaged 27th in total offense during his.
We are all raving about Flores’ dominant game-planning that shut down the Kansas City Chiefs for an entire half and shut out the Los Angeles Rams for, essentially, an entire game, but is that game plan guaranteed to migrate to Miami? Miami doesn’t have the same culture, the same collective scheme, and same personnel as the Patriots. Flores will try and recreate the Dolphins in his image, taking plenty of knowledge and experience with him from his previous employer, but will it be enough to overtake the evil empire up north?
The Patriot Way to Failure
Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome, and if Miami’s history of head coaches has you queasy, check out the list of head coaches that have spawned from the Bill Belichick coaching tree:
Most of Bill Belichick’s defectors have failed in the NFL; with Bill O’Brien being the only “winning” coach. While I’m not instantly writing off Brian Flores due to the failures of Belichick’s past coaches, I am certainly not buying into the notion that Miami is suddenly a franchise that is to be respected.
There is nothing the Dolphins have done over the past two decades that warrants respect.
If Flores is able to establish a legitimate quarterback, the task will be much easier. Among the above coaches, only Matt Patricia and Bill O’Brien have respectable starting quarterbacks, and neither quarterback is dominant enough to shoulder their team through the playoffs.
Yes, we can get excited about the possibilities this opens up for Xavien Howard (though he developed into a top-5 cornerback under Matt Burke, so I’m not sure how much more we can ask of him) or what this may finally mean for our nonexistent run defense, but it’s nothing more than a prayer at this point.
Flores’ game plans in the playoffs and close connection to the dark lord himself (Belichick) have us giddy, but the smartest moves he’s made have nothing to do with player personnel. With his inexperience comes a lot of potential surprises and mistakes; and by obtaining experienced coaches from around the league, Flores is able to minimize these potential pitfalls.
Staff Appreciation Day
Now, yet again, we have a fresh start with an inexperienced head coach – giving us fans a reason for excitement, hope, optimism and an excuse to spend some extra money we’d otherwise save out of frustration for this team’s lack-of-success.
This is the most obvious and cliche statement I could make, but we really have no idea what Brian Flores and his staff are going to provide for the Dolphins.
With that uncertainty in mind, we can view the coaching staff he’s assembled and either cringe or sigh in relief. And if I were you, I would be more relaxed than I would be panicked.
Take a look at the coaching staff assembled by the past 3 Miami head coaches:
For one, Flores is the most-experienced head coach of the bunch. He only has a couple more years of experience than Adam Gase, but his extra time under Bill Belichick’s staff may prove more valuable than Gase bouncing around from the Denver Broncos to the Chicago Bears and then to the Dolphins.
Flores also has the most experienced coordinator group out of the bunch. All of Flores’ coordinators have at least 10 years of coaching experience in the NFL. In fact, only 4 position coaches have less than 10 years, and only one of them has less than 5.
You could even eliminate the assistance of Jim Caldwell and Dom Capers and Flores would still have the most-experienced staff by 37 years.
No, this has nothing to do with the fact that Flores has poached multiple coaches from Bill Belichick’s staff. I don’t expect Miami to replicate New England, but I expect Flores’ and the rest of his coaching staff’s experience in the NFL to translate much better than the prior regimes have faired.
After initially believing Stephen Ross and the Miami Dolphins “settled” for Flores, it appears the team is finally learning from their mistakes. Ross is no longer reaching for the shiniest object, nor is he forcing a marriage to work.
If the Miami Dolphins have matured at all since 2000, we’ll be the beneficiary of better results. And if Flores’ staff is any indication of the future, Miami appears to have finally gotten it right.
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Running Backs
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Running Backs
Current Cash Owed: ~ $1.2 Million
NFL Average: ~ $6.9 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Kenyan Drake – $810 K
Entering a contract year, with plenty of tread on the tires, it’s difficult to envision a scenario where Kenyan Drake isn’t featured with more significance in 2019. The fractured relationship between Drake and Gase was evident by the end of 2018, but the connection between Drake and holdover RB’s Coach Eric Studesville is also apparent (see the end of the Chicago game).
Drake is a big-play threat every time he touches the ball. Balance, break-away speed, power and ridiculous change-of-direction, Drake’s biggest issue in 2018 was a matter of pressing and missing open lanes. With a larger vote of confidence from the staff, he can eliminate that from his game.
Drake’s Projected 2019 Action: Starting Running Back
Kalen Ballage – $480 K
Used primarily as the triggerman in the Wildcat, Ballage’s versatility and fluid movement blew teams away down in Mobile at the Senior Bowl in 2018. Despite clearly showcasing as the best runner on the field all week, Ballage still made it to the fourth-round where Miami received tremendous value.
Like Drake, Ballage is dynamic in the passing game and features the home run hitting ability today’s game requires. He can be the 1A behind Drake and Miami should feel extremely comfortable with that 1-2 punch.
Ballage’s Projected 2019 Action: #2 Running Back
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
Frank Gore – $1.1 M
Through no fault of his own, it’s doubtful Gore returns for 2019. Miami’s most decisive runner in 2018, Gore provided consistency on early downs. Gore also hit the occasional big play sneaking out through the play-side with patience and exceptional vision.
As Miami seeks to get younger, Gore simply doesn’t fit the new direction of the club.
Gore’s Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Brandon Bolden – $850 K
Bolden’s gaudy numbers as a runner in 2018 were more of a function of cleverly designed plays to involve the biggest “afterthought” on the field. Torching his former team and biggest Miami rival, New England, forever earned Bolden a place in the hearts of ‘Phins fans.
He’s a leader, he contributes, and he has a connection to the new coaching staff. I’d be stunned if Bolden wasn’t brought back.
Bolden’s Projected 2019 Action: Re-signed – Special Teams Ace, #3/4 Running Back
Senorise Perry – $580 K
A restricted free agent, Perry’s job might’ve been taken away by Bolden. Perry is consistently the first man down on kickoff coverage and was a fit in the previous zone running scheme. Changes to the coaching staff could spell the end for Perry in Miami.
Perry’s Projected 2019 Action: Not Re-signed
2019 Running Back Free Agent Market:
The most fungible position on the field is often paired with a lackluster market, but 2019 pops. The Bell of the ball goes by Le’Veon but, if you trust Stephen Ross’ word, Miami won’t be placing any bids at that spectacle of an auction.
Tevin Colman, Mark Ingram, C.J. Anderson, and Latavius Murray head the rest of what could be an active market. For that reason, and the presence of two quality backs on the roster, Miami will certainly sit out on that potion of the market as well.
The secondary market often provides value as reliable veterans can be signed for cheap (see Frank Gore in 2018). With Drake and Ballage providing similar skill sets, Miami could seek to add a bruiser in the mold of LeGarrette Blount. Even with the Patriots ties, that addition feels unlikely.
Connecting common themes from the coaching staff is the best way to line up the dominos. Pass catching backs that can function in three aspects of the game, on any down-and-distance, is the odds-on-favorite for backfield assemblage in Miami.
T.J. Yeldon took a backseat to Leonard Fournette, but out-produced the former fourth-overall pick in 2018. Yeldon earned $1.5 million in ’18, has a connection to Offensive Line Coach Pat Flaherty, and presents value in the passing game.
2019 Running Back Draft Class:
Like the free agent market, it’s almost impossible to envision a scenario where Miami are major players early in the running back portion of the draft. Joshua Jacobs (Alabama), David Montgomery (Iowa State), Elijah Holyfield (Georgia), and Benny Snell (Kentucky) all probably go ahead of where the Dolphins will feel comfortable selecting a back.
Staying true to the pass-catching theme, Rodney Anderson (Oklahoma) would make a lot of sense. He’s a fluid, one-cut, zone specialist that has the patience to set up blocks in the screen game.
Penn State’s Miles Sanders has experience working in the slot and has a developed grasp of the complete route-tree. He would be aligned with the team’s vision for a running back prototype.
2019 Quarterback Roster Prediction:
Though rumors exist of trading Kenyan Drake, the value doesn’t favor the ‘Phins. If Jay Ajayi only nets a fourth-rounder, in-season, Drake isn’t bringing back anything better than a day-three pick.
With limited mileage on the tires 2019 is Drake’s year to flourish. He’s going to be given every opportunity to earn a huge pay-raise as a free agent in 2020.
Kalen Ballage has a strong bond with Running Backs Coach and Run Game Coordinator Eric Studesville. He’s going to play second-fiddle to Drake and has an opportunity to earn a substantial increase in workload.
Miami will likely seek the bargain bin to round out the rest of the 2019 running back room.
1.) Kenyan Drake
2.) Kalen Ballage
3.) FA/Rookie
4.) Brandon Bolden
Monday: Wide Receivers
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend John Denney
If there is one bright spot in an otherwise forgetful 21st-century for the Miami Dolphins, it’s John Denney.
According to his agent, Ian Greengross, John Denney has signed an extension and is set to return as Miami’s longsnapper in 2019.
Details of the contract are unknown, but it is expected to be similar to the 2018 contract he signed: 1-year, $1.1m (fully guaranteed)
Denney originally went undrafted in the 2005 NFL draft and signed with the Dolphins shortly after. He hasn’t missed a game since. Since 2005, Denney has started all 226 games he’s been eligible to play in (including playoffs).
The anchor to one of Miami’s most consistent units this century, Denney has been nearly flawless during this time. He has accumulated 12 tackles and 1 forced fumble, while only botching 2 snaps during his career.
While many were wondering if the 40-year old longsnapper would be back for a 15th season after experiencing a couple rough blocking assignments this past season, I think it’s safe to say we’re all happy this was an immediate order of business for new general manager Chris Grier.
Denney currently holds the title of “Ironman” for playing the most consecutive games in the NFL among active players.
Miami Dolphins
State of the Roster – Quarterbacks
Prelude
The 2019 off-season schedule had an unusual beginning for the Miami Dolphins. Not that the once proud, winningest organization in the NFL is suddenly new to coaching turnover (quite the opposite, rather). It’s the timing of the hire that provides the distinction from Stephen Ross’ three other head coaching appointments.
Typically, when the incumbent or new staff is in-place by Early-January, the roster dominoes begin to take shape. Waiting for Brian Flores to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy delayed that process by a month.
Now, with the majority of Coach Flores’ staff settling into their new offices, we can begin to speculate and forecast what will transpire over the next three months.
It’s not hyperbole to say that these next three months are the most important of Chris Grier’s professional career. Miami’s new General Manager is charged with resurrecting a franchise that, in the last 15 years, has fallen from the peak of the winning percentage mountain top, all the way down to fifth place on that obscure, yet illustrious list.
In this series we are going to explore the current assets on the roster and what their futures hold. Plus, we’ll explore the free-agency market and point out scheme fit pieces the Dolphins might seek to add in April’s draft.
Quarterbacks
Current Cash Owed: ~ $19 Million
NFL Average: ~ $22 Million
Players Under Contract – 2019 Cash Owed:
Ryan Tannehill – $17.5 M
Tannehill’s 2018 season couldn’t have gone any worse. One year removed from reconstructive knee surgery, Tannehill added shoulder and ankle injuries to an already concerning medical history. Aside from the physical ailments, Tannehill’s mental processing regressed from an already inauspicious position.
In Adam Gase’s offense plays are designed to free up one receiver with the defense dictating the secondary options coming open. Tannehill’s success in 2016 came outside of this formula attacking defenses from 12-personnel, play-action, and plenty of deception. For three years Gase tried to jam this square peg into a round hole and now, seven years after he was selected 8th overall, Miami are set to move on from the former A&M Aggie.
Tannehill Projected 2019 Action: Cut
Jake Rudock – $645 K
Spending his first three years of his career in Detroit (and first two years under present Dolphins Staffer Jim Caldwell), Rudock spent 2018 on the practice squad. Failing to beat out Matt Cassel for the backup gig could’ve been the death blow to Rudock’s career and Miami might be the last chance for the former Michigan Wolverine.
Rudock Projected 2019 Action: 3rd QB (unless only two are kept – ineligible for the practice squad)
Luke Falk – $480 K
The Washington State (Go Cougs) grad’s legend is more attractive than his body of work. Spending 2018 on injured reserve after being cut as a sixth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans, Falk’s value has been trending downward since his dazzling junior season at Wazzu.
Falk is limited physically (arm and athleticism), lacks an inherent sense for pressure and occupied rush lanes, and eats far too many sacks. He’s a developmental prospect who, at best, will play out the string of his career as a backup.
Falk Projected 2019 Action: Cut/Practice Squad
Pending Free Agents – 2018 Salary
David Fales – $880 K
The writing is pretty clearly on the wall for Fales’ future in Miami. His connection to the organization (Adam Gase) is now gone. Even still, Gase wouldn’t hand the keys to Fales after multiple miserable starts from Brock Osweiler.
Fales Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
Brock Osweiler – $880 K
Like Fales, Osweiler’s connection to the Dolphins departed for an AFC East rival. We’ll always have Brocktober circa 2018.
Osweiler Projected 2019 Action: Not re-signed
2019 Quarterback Free Agent Market (Plus Presumed Available Veterans)
|Player
|2018 Team
|2018 Salary
|Projected 2019 Value
|Teddy Bridgewater
|New Orleans
|$6,000,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Tyrod Taylor
|Cleveland
|$15,250,000
|Backup/Bridge QB
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|Tampa Bay
|$3,300,000
|Backup QB
Potential Secondary Quarterback Market (cuts, trades, etc.)
|Player
|2018 Team
|2019 Cash Due
|Projected 2019 Value
|Nick Foles
|Philadelphia
|$20,000,000
|Franchise QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|Indianapolis
|$2,045,000
|Starter/Spot-Starter
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore
|$20,500,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
|Andy Dalton
|Cincinnati
|$16,200,000
|Starter/Bridge QB
Nick Foles’ option is being picked up by the Eagles so we can cross that name off the list – Miami was never going to pay Foles, let alone send over draft compensation for his services.
Joe Flacco and Andy Dalton are lateral moves (though I would argue that are regression moves) to what Miami had in 2018.
Ryan Fitzpatrick might make sense from a financial standpoint and provides a veteran presence for the rookie quarterback Miami will ultimately select. The same should be said of Teddy Bridgewater, though the Miami native offers far more upside.
Jacoby Brissett is the easiest connection to make. He played under current Dolphins offensive staffers Chad O’Shea and Jerry Schuplinski in New England, his 2019 figure is lower than that of a first-round rookie, and he offers as much upside as anyone on this list. The one issue could be draft compensation as Miami likely won’t be trading away anything on day-one or day-two.
2019 Draft Eligible Quarterbacks (Projected rounds 1-3)
|Player
|School
|Projected Draft Value
|Dwayne Haskins
|Ohio State
|Top 10
|Drew Lock
|Missouri
|Top 15
|Kyler Murray
|Oklahoma
|Top 20
|Daniel Jones
|Duke
|Round 1-2
|Will Grier
|West Virginia
|Round 2-3
|Jarrett Stidham
|Auburn
|Round 2-4
|Brett Rypien
|Boise State
|Round 3-4
One name stands out above the rest on this list – Kyler Murray. Dwayne Haskins is a scheme fit with his established success in a mesh-scheme style offense that is predicated on pre-snap reads and quick, accurate throws to the short and intermediate portions of the field.
Haskins figures to be the first QB selected and long gone by the time Miami goes on the clock.
Murray’s indecision, lack of prototypical height, and antiquated NFL evaluators still holding high-ranking positions could afford Miami its greatest lottery win since Dan Marino tumbled down the board in 1983. Murray is a game-breaking, dual-threat talent that could instantly turn around the franchise.
The rest of this list lacks a true franchise altering presence.
2019 Quarterback Roster Prediction:
The other 31 teams have a better quarterback outlook as of press-time. With Tannehill’s firing imminent, Falk is the only player under contract. The Dolphins have to add at least two bodies, likely three, by the time rookie mini-camps open in Early-May.
The powers that be can leak the tank operation as much as they wish, but quarterback is certainly in-play come draft-day – especially at pick 13.
My prediction is that a rookie and free agent addition battle for the starting job with the loser taking the clipboard role.
1.) Free Agent/Rookie
2.) Free Agent/Rookie
3.) Jake Rudock
Tomorrow: Running Backs
