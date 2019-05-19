Brian Flores – Digging Deep to Rebuild the Dolphins For Future Success

It’s almost as though the NFL Draft signals the official end of winter. Coaches around NFL America begin to poke their heads out of the windows of team headquarters’ searching for signs of clear skies whilst players emerge from their dens and take to the field to stretch their rested legs.

Organized Team Activities (OTAs) began on May 14th and although the sun seems to shine year-round in Miami, the temperature suddenly feels a little warmer compared to the past few years under Adam Gase – not just on South Florida’s sandy shores, but in the Dolphins training facility in Davie.

Miami’s new coaching staff welcomed in their band of rookies alongside veteran free agents and returning stalwarts as they began to install playbooks and set the foundations for the 2019 season. Although the on-field work was little more than shaking off some of the off-season rust, the real insight into the rebuilding Miami Dolphins came from the bevvy of coaching interviews which took place prior to the field based antics.

It’s no secret that many of Brian Flores’ coaching hires have backgrounds alongside him in New England, where Bill Belichick has a reputation for being a man of few words (mostly grumbles) and where he controls a total lockdown on information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, from his all of his underlings, including his not-so-hidden camera operatives and ball deflators.

It would therefore be reasonable to assume that as a first-year Head Coach, Flores would have learned and adopted the same persona with a mirrored approach to communication, having spent his entire professional coaching development in New England where he has experienced record-setting success.

But nearly 4 months into his new role as the leader of the Miami Dolphins, it is quickly becoming clear that Brian Flores didn’t press “CTRL+C” on Belichick’s personality at any time before exiting the doors in Foxborough.

Of course, some secrecy remains necessary. Especially when it comes to the schematics and personnel of Miami’s new defense which, similar to New England, will rely on player versatility and hidden assignments. The media who were in attendance for OTAs last week were forbidden from reporting on player positioning and where they has been asked to line-up during training sessions.

When asked whether the verbiage had been changed from any of the schemes which he may have brought from New England, Brian Flores took a long moment to consider before answering “Uh…Yeah, we changed the language”.

“You had to think about it there” noted one reporter.

“I didn’t have to think about it. I was wondering whether or not to give that to you” he replied with a comfortable and confident smile.

What was on display in the recent interviews with Flores and his new coaching staff was a warmer, more open, honest and candid approach which was immediately in stark contrast not only to Flores’ previous mentor, but also to Adam Gase.

Gone is the sense of overriding arrogance and entitlement, now replaced by genuinely considered responses and a respect for the media which, under Gase, was jarringly absent. Relations only worsened throughout 2018 as Adam Gase lost his grip on the locker room and the confidence of fans, players and ownership. Instead, Flores studies every question being asked and each answer is mentally scrutinized before a reply is given. There are no headline responses to be seen, no overly-cocky display of power or belittlement of others.

Have no doubts about it – Brian Flores is a smart, serious coach. It is clear from his press conferences that he cares about his players and their personal and professional improvement, whether they are a Pro-Bowl veteran or the newest kid on the block.

There are also no false hopes given by Flores – something which has plagued Dolphins’ ownership and fans alike for decades, being teased repeatedly by the promise of imminent greatness by a carousel of short-lived coaching regimes since the days of Don Shula.

For what feels like an eternity, the team had considered itself to be just a couple of pieces away from being a perennial contender. But as the years of poor drafting and over-priced Free Agent contracts began to pile up, the very foundations of the structure were ignored until they themselves began to rot, sinking the Dolphins deep into the sticky mess of mediocrity.

The Dolphins are not ‘one piece away’.

Stephen Ross knows it.

Chris Grier knows it.

Brian Flores knows it too.

When asked about what he has seen so far in Josh Rosen, the tenth overall pick in the 2018 draft (who many hope can provide a spark at the QB position) instead of even hinting at a possibility of success, Flores stated:

“[He has] a long way to go. Fundamentals, playbook – you know. It’s so early”.

There was no unfounded praise or implication given that Rosen was the franchise’s next saviour. It was an honest few words which instead spoke volumes about Flores’ familiarity with success in New England and what is required to achieve it. He is not set to accept mediocrity on any level and is determined to establish a winning mentality which starts with replacing and reinforcing those unsupportive foundations. “Everyone’s getting evaluated in this building every day. That’s what it is”.

“If you work hard and put the team first, you’re a leader… I want 53 leaders on our team”.

This same mindset appears to have been a fundamental characteristic in Flores’ choice of coaching hires. Interviews were carried out prior to rookie mini-camp with a number of coaches, including first-time Defensive Co-Ordinator, Patrick Graham.

Graham is an experienced coach in his own right, but comes to Miami following his most recent stint in Green Bay as LB coach and ‘run game co-ordinator’. He spoke of his own motivation – knowing how far he has come through hard work and perseverance and what is needed to succeed in life on and off the field.

“It’s very competitive. Nobody cares what happened last year… I started at Wagner College, now I’m here. But I could quickly be gone from here if I don’t get my job done. Same thing for a beat reporter for the Miami Dolphins. It’s hard to get that job – it’s coveted because there’s only 32 teams like this. I don’t know if it’s hunger but I hope it’s a sense of urgency because I feel it every day. I love that about my job. I love the coaches holding me to that standard, that sense of urgency from them. I feel the sense of urgency from my head coach. I feel the sense of urgency from my wife to get this thing done. I like it.”

Gone too, it seems, are the days of Matt Burke not caring what people thought of his ineffective, overly-complicated and lacklustre schemes. Graham repeatedly reinforced the fundamental fact that his players will have to earn their spots on the field under this defensive scheme. He too realises that players will need to prove their worth as the team rebuilds, confirming an ethos of developing and supporting players in an honest and disciplined fashion to enable them to achieve their best: “I’ve been coaching for 18 years now, when they come into the classroom… our job is to help them get better. The thing I do for them is the same my high school coach did for me – I’m honest with them, I give them correction and I let them know I’m going to be on them all the time till we get it right and I think those guys cherish that at the end of the day.”

It’s early days for the new Dolphins’ staff and only time will tell whether the honeymoon lasts and breeds success. But for now, Miami’s newest coaching regime presents fans with a reason for hope different from many of the others from the past two decades. It is a hope which is not built on false promises of immediate success, ego or power struggles, but upon realism, honesty and a recognition of the importance of discipline and hard work – an approach that can be respected by players and coaches alike.

When asked about Flores’ coaching, Graham stated: “Coach Flores has been a dear friend. I cherish his friendship. I cherish our working relationship. He’s always been honest with me, that’s all I can tell you. Whether I’m doing stuff good, bad, whatever, he’s always been honest with me. He talks about it with the players – you know – his goal is to make them better versions of themselves. I think he does that with the people around him. I feel like a better man on and off the field for having known him.”

Adam Gase, who arrived in Miami as a Peyton Manning-endorsed offensive ‘genius’ had lost a lot of respect from players, coaches and media during his 3-year tenure as Head Coach. Combined with a clash of personalities, this resulted in an exodus of varying talent in Miami, with an obvious lack of discipline demonstrated by the wandering mind of an offensive line coach.

When questioned by the media about possible player tensions or on-field issues, such as Reshad Jones pulling himself out of the Week 9 home game against the Jets, Gase would oftentimes state he had “no idea” that there was a problem at all. “You’d have to ask him” was a phrase we heard all too often.

Rumours of uncertainty among notable current players as to they whether they would want to return to the Dolphins in 2019 under Gase’s rule grew louder by the end of the season. There was certainly trouble bubbling beneath the surface in Miami which only promised further years of mediocrity, or worse and the Dolphins’ front office knew that a long-term change was required.

Whilst the Jets now seem content to give Adam Gase the controls to their own misguided and sinking ship, Dolphins fans can hopefully look to calmer waters ahead and clearer skies above. Spring in Miami brings an even warmer welcome to the field and media room for all involved as reporters and fans across the globe are eager to see whether the Dolphins’ rebuild can progress ‘the right way’, as promised by owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier.

Early signs are positive as the Dolphins reset the foundations of the franchise under Brian Flores with a group of young players, hungry for their own opportunities and led by a coaching staff which first and foremost preaches humility, accountability and discipline.

Perhaps the ‘culture change’ which has been promised by countless prior regime changes and which was seemingly unachievable over recent years, can finally be established as a cornerstone in Miami and be used as a platform for future success.