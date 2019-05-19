Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores – Digging Deep to Rebuild the Dolphins For Future Success
It’s almost as though the NFL Draft signals the official end of winter. Coaches around NFL America begin to poke their heads out of the windows of team headquarters’ searching for signs of clear skies whilst players emerge from their dens and take to the field to stretch their rested legs.
Organized Team Activities (OTAs) began on May 14th and although the sun seems to shine year-round in Miami, the temperature suddenly feels a little warmer compared to the past few years under Adam Gase – not just on South Florida’s sandy shores, but in the Dolphins training facility in Davie.
Miami’s new coaching staff welcomed in their band of rookies alongside veteran free agents and returning stalwarts as they began to install playbooks and set the foundations for the 2019 season. Although the on-field work was little more than shaking off some of the off-season rust, the real insight into the rebuilding Miami Dolphins came from the bevvy of coaching interviews which took place prior to the field based antics.
It’s no secret that many of Brian Flores’ coaching hires have backgrounds alongside him in New England, where Bill Belichick has a reputation for being a man of few words (mostly grumbles) and where he controls a total lockdown on information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, from his all of his underlings, including his not-so-hidden camera operatives and ball deflators.
It would therefore be reasonable to assume that as a first-year Head Coach, Flores would have learned and adopted the same persona with a mirrored approach to communication, having spent his entire professional coaching development in New England where he has experienced record-setting success.
But nearly 4 months into his new role as the leader of the Miami Dolphins, it is quickly becoming clear that Brian Flores didn’t press “CTRL+C” on Belichick’s personality at any time before exiting the doors in Foxborough.
Of course, some secrecy remains necessary. Especially when it comes to the schematics and personnel of Miami’s new defense which, similar to New England, will rely on player versatility and hidden assignments. The media who were in attendance for OTAs last week were forbidden from reporting on player positioning and where they has been asked to line-up during training sessions.
When asked whether the verbiage had been changed from any of the schemes which he may have brought from New England, Brian Flores took a long moment to consider before answering “Uh…Yeah, we changed the language”.
“You had to think about it there” noted one reporter.
“I didn’t have to think about it. I was wondering whether or not to give that to you” he replied with a comfortable and confident smile.
What was on display in the recent interviews with Flores and his new coaching staff was a warmer, more open, honest and candid approach which was immediately in stark contrast not only to Flores’ previous mentor, but also to Adam Gase.
Gone is the sense of overriding arrogance and entitlement, now replaced by genuinely considered responses and a respect for the media which, under Gase, was jarringly absent. Relations only worsened throughout 2018 as Adam Gase lost his grip on the locker room and the confidence of fans, players and ownership. Instead, Flores studies every question being asked and each answer is mentally scrutinized before a reply is given. There are no headline responses to be seen, no overly-cocky display of power or belittlement of others.
Have no doubts about it – Brian Flores is a smart, serious coach. It is clear from his press conferences that he cares about his players and their personal and professional improvement, whether they are a Pro-Bowl veteran or the newest kid on the block.
There are also no false hopes given by Flores – something which has plagued Dolphins’ ownership and fans alike for decades, being teased repeatedly by the promise of imminent greatness by a carousel of short-lived coaching regimes since the days of Don Shula.
For what feels like an eternity, the team had considered itself to be just a couple of pieces away from being a perennial contender. But as the years of poor drafting and over-priced Free Agent contracts began to pile up, the very foundations of the structure were ignored until they themselves began to rot, sinking the Dolphins deep into the sticky mess of mediocrity.
The Dolphins are not ‘one piece away’.
Stephen Ross knows it.
Chris Grier knows it.
Brian Flores knows it too.
When asked about what he has seen so far in Josh Rosen, the tenth overall pick in the 2018 draft (who many hope can provide a spark at the QB position) instead of even hinting at a possibility of success, Flores stated:
“[He has] a long way to go. Fundamentals, playbook – you know. It’s so early”.
There was no unfounded praise or implication given that Rosen was the franchise’s next saviour. It was an honest few words which instead spoke volumes about Flores’ familiarity with success in New England and what is required to achieve it. He is not set to accept mediocrity on any level and is determined to establish a winning mentality which starts with replacing and reinforcing those unsupportive foundations. “Everyone’s getting evaluated in this building every day. That’s what it is”.
“If you work hard and put the team first, you’re a leader… I want 53 leaders on our team”.
This same mindset appears to have been a fundamental characteristic in Flores’ choice of coaching hires. Interviews were carried out prior to rookie mini-camp with a number of coaches, including first-time Defensive Co-Ordinator, Patrick Graham.
Graham is an experienced coach in his own right, but comes to Miami following his most recent stint in Green Bay as LB coach and ‘run game co-ordinator’. He spoke of his own motivation – knowing how far he has come through hard work and perseverance and what is needed to succeed in life on and off the field.
“It’s very competitive. Nobody cares what happened last year… I started at Wagner College, now I’m here. But I could quickly be gone from here if I don’t get my job done. Same thing for a beat reporter for the Miami Dolphins. It’s hard to get that job – it’s coveted because there’s only 32 teams like this. I don’t know if it’s hunger but I hope it’s a sense of urgency because I feel it every day. I love that about my job. I love the coaches holding me to that standard, that sense of urgency from them. I feel the sense of urgency from my head coach. I feel the sense of urgency from my wife to get this thing done. I like it.”
Gone too, it seems, are the days of Matt Burke not caring what people thought of his ineffective, overly-complicated and lacklustre schemes. Graham repeatedly reinforced the fundamental fact that his players will have to earn their spots on the field under this defensive scheme. He too realises that players will need to prove their worth as the team rebuilds, confirming an ethos of developing and supporting players in an honest and disciplined fashion to enable them to achieve their best: “I’ve been coaching for 18 years now, when they come into the classroom… our job is to help them get better. The thing I do for them is the same my high school coach did for me – I’m honest with them, I give them correction and I let them know I’m going to be on them all the time till we get it right and I think those guys cherish that at the end of the day.”
It’s early days for the new Dolphins’ staff and only time will tell whether the honeymoon lasts and breeds success. But for now, Miami’s newest coaching regime presents fans with a reason for hope different from many of the others from the past two decades. It is a hope which is not built on false promises of immediate success, ego or power struggles, but upon realism, honesty and a recognition of the importance of discipline and hard work – an approach that can be respected by players and coaches alike.
When asked about Flores’ coaching, Graham stated: “Coach Flores has been a dear friend. I cherish his friendship. I cherish our working relationship. He’s always been honest with me, that’s all I can tell you. Whether I’m doing stuff good, bad, whatever, he’s always been honest with me. He talks about it with the players – you know – his goal is to make them better versions of themselves. I think he does that with the people around him. I feel like a better man on and off the field for having known him.”
Adam Gase, who arrived in Miami as a Peyton Manning-endorsed offensive ‘genius’ had lost a lot of respect from players, coaches and media during his 3-year tenure as Head Coach. Combined with a clash of personalities, this resulted in an exodus of varying talent in Miami, with an obvious lack of discipline demonstrated by the wandering mind of an offensive line coach.
When questioned by the media about possible player tensions or on-field issues, such as Reshad Jones pulling himself out of the Week 9 home game against the Jets, Gase would oftentimes state he had “no idea” that there was a problem at all. “You’d have to ask him” was a phrase we heard all too often.
Rumours of uncertainty among notable current players as to they whether they would want to return to the Dolphins in 2019 under Gase’s rule grew louder by the end of the season. There was certainly trouble bubbling beneath the surface in Miami which only promised further years of mediocrity, or worse and the Dolphins’ front office knew that a long-term change was required.
Whilst the Jets now seem content to give Adam Gase the controls to their own misguided and sinking ship, Dolphins fans can hopefully look to calmer waters ahead and clearer skies above. Spring in Miami brings an even warmer welcome to the field and media room for all involved as reporters and fans across the globe are eager to see whether the Dolphins’ rebuild can progress ‘the right way’, as promised by owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier.
Early signs are positive as the Dolphins reset the foundations of the franchise under Brian Flores with a group of young players, hungry for their own opportunities and led by a coaching staff which first and foremost preaches humility, accountability and discipline.
Perhaps the ‘culture change’ which has been promised by countless prior regime changes and which was seemingly unachievable over recent years, can finally be established as a cornerstone in Miami and be used as a platform for future success.
Free Agent Analysis: Miami Dolphins Sign Edge Nate Orchard
The effort to improve an overhauled front-seven continues with the addition of Defensive End/Outside Linebacker Nate Orchard.
The Dolphins announced the signing of the four-year veteran Thursday, among a handful of other roster moves, giving Miami 18 players among the defensive line and linebacker groups.
Orchard only played four games last year as a member of the Bills and Chiefs; his production comes almost exclusively from his three years in Cleveland, which ended at the conclusion of his starring role on HBO’s Hard Knocks. After a 64-yard interception return for a touchdown in Cleveland’s preseason finale, Orchard still hadn’t done enough to land a job on Hue Jackson’s Browns squad.
Tabbed as a pass rush specialist coming out of Utah (18.5 sacks his senior season), Orchard’s career has taken a different path. He frequently lined up off either edge with the Browns, and was often assigned to take on tight ends. His sack production largely came from cleanup duty and blow protection assignments.
Against the run, Orchard showcases a strong initial punch. He has a quick inside move to cross face and close down the backside on running plays. Another strength is his hand-foot coordination to beat blocks, but he lacks an initial burst or quick-twitch to factor in as an every-down pass rusher.
At 6-foot-3, 255 pounds, Orchard could easily standup and transition to a linebacker role. The beauty of the Dolphins new scheme, however, is that players could be asked to play multiple roles and positions. Brian Flores has made his affinity for versatility quite clear so far during minicamps, and while Orchard has played almost exclusively with his hand in the dirt, there’s a translatable skill set on tape.
Orchard played 35 snaps with the Bills in 2018 and one snap with the Chiefs.
In 2017 Orchard played 431 defensive snaps with the Browns and 63 snaps on kick return. According to Pro Football Focus Orchard tallied 16 pressures (2 sacks, 4 hits, 10 hurries) on 233 rush-snaps. That 6.9% pass rush productivity figure was good enough for 68th among all edge players in 2017.
Orchard’s 12 run-stops (tackles within two-yards of the LOS) gives him an impressive 6.4% run-stop-rate; he missed three tackles in the 2017 season.
Like Jayrone Elliot and Tank Carradine, Orchard arrives in Miami hoping to carve out a niche role in the revamped defense. Orchard will have to fend off a host of UDFAs (from this year and last) and Elliot for a spot on the roster. From there, Orchard will compete with rookie Andrew Van Ginkel for playing time at LB, and Carradine, Jonathan Woodard, and Charles Harris for playing time on the defensive line.
Miami Dolphins Thursday Roster Moves
The Dolphins announced several roster moves on Thursday morning as the team completes phase-one of voluntary OTAs. The Dolphins will return to the practice field next Monday (May 20).
Miami signed four-year veteran defensive end/linebacker Nate Orchard, previously of the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and Cleveland Browns. Orchard will compete for reps on Miami’s crowded, yet underwhelming, front-seven.
The offensive line saw some considerable shuffling on Thursday as well. The Dolphins waived injured Guard Isaac Asiata. Asiata, a fifth-round pick in 2017, never earned regular season reps despite some shoddy offensive line play in front of him.
Purdue Undrafted Free Agent Kirk Barron was signed at the conclusion of Miami’s rookie minicamp over the weekend. Barron’s Dolphins tenure is cut shot after just four days.
In place of Asiata and Barron the Dolphins signed Tony Adams and Kyle Fuller.
Adams was an undrafted free agent in 2018, signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars, before eventually landing on the Patriots practice squad.
Fuller, a two-year NFL veteran, played two games for Washington last season and nine more for Houston in 2017.
After signing Ricardo Louis in April, the Dolphins placed the receiver on injured reserve today. Louis suffered a neck injury in 2017, didn’t play in 2018, and now will sit out the 2019 season as well.
The Best Thing to Happen to the Miami Dolphins in 2018
With the Colts trailing the Giants in the fourth quarter of week 16, Miami needed a touchdown in the final period of its own game to stay alive in the 2018 NFL Playoff race.
Quarterback Ryan Tannehill eluded a sack and attempted to rescue one of Miami’s remaining, precious possessions. Instead, the embattled signal caller broke the pocket and threw an ill-advised pass into the waiting arms of Jaguars Linebacker Telvin Smith.
As Smith high-stepped his way into the end zone, the CBS cameras panned to the owner’s suite at Hard Rock Stadium. Alongside Mike Tannenbaum sat the demoralized, capitulated Stephen Ross with his fingers draped across his forehead.
In that moment it became clear — change was coming, yet again, to Miami’s beloved Dolphins.
It was the second defeat of a three-game losing streak to close out 2018 — marking back-to-back December meltdowns under Adam Gase.
After the tantalizing Miracle in Miami, and a surge back into the postseason hunt, Gase’s job was thought to be safe. After all, Ross was hardly a stranger to emotional proclamations; he had announced the return of Gase’s predecessor, Joe Philbin, after a meaningless comeback in 2014’s penultimate contest.
That precarious announcement came one year after Jeff Ireland grossly misappropriated Miami’s deep free agent pockets and war chest of draft picks.
“I’ve got a lot of money and a lot of picks,” Ireland famously said before spending those resources on a litany of lemons. A combined $130 million in total contracts were handed out to Mike Wallace, Dannell Ellerbe, Phillip Wheeler and Brandon Gibson. Miami’s three draft picks in the top 54 selections equated to Dion Jordan and Jamar Taylor.
It’s safe to say 2013 was the worst offseason in franchise history. A franchise whose history includes a superstar running back retiring on the eve of training camp.
Five years later, the entirety of Miami’s deplorable offseason haul had been wiped clean from the roster. Finally, five years after the fact, Miami is back in the enviable position of an organizational remake.
At the conclusion of the 2019 season, the Dolphins become flush with draft capital and spending cash — roughly $120 million in cap space accompanied by 12 picks. This time it’s Chris Grier that will pull the strings on Miami’s fungible supply.
But what if Miami had pulled off the comeback on that fateful December day? What if the Giants didn’t blow that fourth quarter lead in Indianapolis? The Dolphins would’ve traveled to Western New York with a playoff bid still in the balance, and the impending changes may have never occurred.
Ross himself admitted that the philosophy, under Tannenbaum, was to utilize all those resources to plug the perceived holes on the roster, in an attempt to sneak into the January’s tournament. A practice in perpetuating mediocritiy and kicking today’s problems down the road for future consideration.
Wednesday brought Gase back to headlines across the league, again for dubious purposes. Given the past misgivings of the franchise, the lifelong ‘Phins supporter has to imagine how much different things could be today.
The Jets' plan, recapped:
1. Let Mike Maccagnan run a free agency period in which they spent $191.2M on Le'Veon Bell, C.J. Mosley, Jamison Crowder and Henry Anderson.
2. Let Maccaggnan run a draft in which they had the 3rd pick.
3. Fire Maccaggnan three weeks after the draft.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 15, 2019
This universally applauded rebuild — at least the first phase of it — might’ve never been ignited. Grier, and Rookie Head Coach Brian Flores, have yet to accomplish anything in Miami, but the direction, the opportunity to make a change, hasn’t been this celebrated in decades.
If not for that narrow defeat, sandwiched between a pair of road drubbings by fellow, mediocre non-playoff teams in Minnesota and Buffalo, would Gase still be pulling the strings in Miami?
Would the Dolphins have all that spending cash, or would it have gone to players on minimal-impact positions in the mold of the Jets new operation? Would fans be looking at 12 draft picks and a roster gutted of over-paid, under-producing veterans?
Would Tannehill be preparing for his eighth season under-center in South Florida?
When Smith’s pick-six occurred, Dolphins fans dropped their collective foreheads into a pair of outstretched palms. The realization that football season was over, effective immediately, is the most unwelcomed thought in the sport.
In hindsight, however, that interception was the best thing that happened to the Dolphins in 2018, as it spawned new beginnings.
