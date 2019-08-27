Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Discusses Released Players; QB Competition (8/27/19)
After releasing defensive tackle Akeem Spence, linebacker Chase Allen, offensive tackle Jordan Mills and tight end Clive Walford, Brian Flores met with the media to discuss the moves as well as some other aspects surrounding the Miami Dolphins.
We learned that Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently sick, we heard another shining praise of Tom Brady courtesy of his former defensive coordinator, and we got a glimpse into some updates heading into the 4th preseason game.
See everything Flores had to say this morning down below:
On the Starting Quarterback Competition:
Who will we see Thursday during the final preseason game?:
“See a lot of Jake Rudock. (Ryan) Fitz is dealing with an illness right now; you might not see him today. Good chance you’ll see Josh (Rosen), Thursday.”
News that Ryan Fitzpatrick is dealing with an illness is new and certainly changes the landscape of the starting quarterback competition. I still believe that the team’s front office has a plan in mind, but if Fitzpatrick can’t play over the next couple of weeks and Rosen looks alright, it’s possible the experiment begins Week 1.
Have you decided on a starting quarterback?:
“No, we haven’t decided on that yet.”
Is there a chance Josh starts Week 1 because of Ryan’s illness?:
“Yet to be determined. Still trying to figure that out.”
Does Fitzpatrick’s illness affect the competition?:
“It’s an illness, there’s nothing we can do about it. His evaluation will be what it has been over the spring and training camp. I think he’s done a lot. I think we know what it is. This training camp along with his history in this league, I think we have a good evaluation of Fitz. That won’t affect him much.”
Do the players see both sides of starting Fitzpatrick vs Rosen?:
“I think that’s the case for all positions. Player A has these strengths and weaknesses, Player B has these strengths and weaknesses. As an organization, we have to do what we think is best for the team. You go with one, here’s the good, here’s the bad. Well what’s best for the entire unit. And that’s for every position, not just quarterback.”
On Player’s Released, and Player’s To Be Released (this upcoming Saturday):
Flores talks about the players recently released:
“All those guys, they’ve worked hard the entire time they’ve been here. Again, every team is going to have to make some decisions over the next 5 days, and we’re not exempt from that. In the case of those 3 players, we did what we felt was best for the team. And we’ll continue to do that moving forward.”
Saturday will be a hard day; how do you feel about it?:
“In football, you learn a lot about life and (it) teaches you a lot of life lessons. One is, you can do everything right: you can work hard, do everything right, work as hard as you possibly can, you can go to meetings early, you can stay late, and sometimes, things don’t always work out. That’s not just football. When I have those conversations, yes, they are hard conversations. That’s’ another thing about life, sometimes you have to have hard conversations. As long as you’re dealing in truth and you’re honest, you can have those conversations. Excruciating? That’s not the word I would use. These are hard conversations. As long as we’re honest about our process, and I tell each guy: when one door closes, another one opens up. A lot of times when you fail, you’re better for it. When I’ve failed, I’ve been better for it. That’s’ the approach I take in those conversations.”
On Trade Compensation for potential departing players:
Is the late-round compensation not good enough because these players are productive?:
“There’s a lot that goes into answering that question. The CliffsNotes….there’s a lot that goes into it. My mind goes to the 6th and 7th-round picks that have become very good players. There’s one that comes to mind, naturally. Everyone’s definition here might be a little different. It’s a case-by-case (basis). There are conversations we have internally about the makeup of the team. The Salary Cap that we talked about yesterday. The development of the younger guys that you may or may not know about. As well as the compensation. There’s a lot that goes into it.”
Yesterday we hear Josh Rosen sing Tom Brady‘s praises, now we get another little reminder this press conference with Brian Flores. I’m really just being a salty Dolphins fan, but god damn does it just sting to hear.
My guess? The Dolphins would take almost any compensation for certain players they want off the books. It’s not that guys like Kiko Alonso or Kenny Stills aren’t productive, it’s just that their paycheck doesn’t match the production, and given that these players are likely not going to be involved in the future of the Miami Dolphins, why not get something for them; while simultaneously freeing the contract and absorbing minimal dead money.
Flores’ Approach and Reasoning for getting players on board with his philosophy:
The approach he wants players to take in meetings:
“Want them to have their pen and notepads ready to go. Attentive in meetings. Want them to ask questions. The questions are the big thing for me. In order to really excel you have to gain understanding. In order to gain understanding, you have to ask questions. I think that’s the one thing for young players a lot of times, it’s the same for young kids, last week was the first week of school. I have one son afraid to ask questions and one that’s not, and I remember being a kid and asking questions in order to gain some understanding of whatever the topic is.”
Why does he put players on the spot by asking very specific questions?:
“If you knew you were going to be asked questions, you’d prepare a little bit. That’s what goes into that. I don’t want to call it….not fear based….but if there’s a chance you can get put on the spot to answer that question, you’re going to prepare a little bit harder. Hopefully we can get to the point where that’s not the case. Because having those answers will help them in the game.”
Flores takes a much different approach than prior predecessors have. That’s not to say that other head coaches didn’t try and demand accountability or a run a tight ship (think Joe Philbin for example), but Flores seems to have a different approach that resonates a little more with players. Or at the very least, they’re more-receptive to it.
Why he’s big on people not parting in handicap spots?:
“I have an aunt that’s handicapped and if she can’t park there because you’re parked there, I’m going to be very upset.”
“We have to do the right thing. We HAVE TO do the right thing. And if we allow people to not do the right thing, then we’re doing a disservice to the world. Period. I don’t even like to joke about it, because it’s not a joking matter.”
Miscellaneous
Do you know what you can do offensively?:
“I think there is a lot of things we can do better. Offensively. Defensively. In the kicking game. There’s lots of things I can coach better. We’re all in this together. We have not arrived; we have not made it. It’s still early. We’re going to try and improve and get better from that standpoint. But we can really improve in all areas. That starts with me. I’m not going to take myself off the hook, either.”
I didn’t place the whole quote, because Flores spent 30 seconds listing (almost literally) every possible thing the team could improve on. He did the same thing for the below quote too. Pure Bill Belichickian.
One or two things this offense does well?:
“A lot of things I think we do well. A lot. A lot goes into offensive football. I think (when) we have the ball in our hands, we have guys that can make people miss. (This is where Flores begins to name every potential aspect the Dolphins can do well). Some things we do well, some things we don’t do well. But at the end of the day you have to put the everything together for the whole thing to work well.”
On Robert Nkemdiche and Cordrea Tankersley’s potential to play?:
“Both of those guys on are PUP (physically unable to perform list). They have to come off of it for us to put them on the field. They’re both working and they’re both making a lot of progress. Looking forward to seeing both of those guys when they get out there.”
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Make Roster Moves Ahead of Cutdown Day
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players is approaching and will land at 4:00pm ET on Saturday 31st August.
The Miami Dolphins have made a head start already yesterday with the release of veteran safety TJ McDonald.
Today, the Dolphins have announced further moves with the release of defensive tackle Akeem Spence, offensive tackles Jordan Mills and Will Holden, tight end Clive Walford and have waived linebacker Chase Allen.
Allen had found the majority of his work on special teams after joining the Dolphins as a UDFA in 2017 but was also forced into action due to injuries across the LB group in his 2 years in Miami. Allen registered 36 tackles (24 solo) in his 21 career games (5 starts) as a Dolphin. He suffered a season-ending foot injury in October 2018 which saw him placed on IR and he has continued to struggle to return to full-health throughout training camp amongst a competitive linebacker group.
Akeem Spence spent the 2018 season (his 6th in the NFL) with the Dolphins, adding depth to a young and inexperienced defensive tackle group. He was acquired by Miami from Detroit in exchange for a conditional 2019 7th round pick and started all 16 games in which he registered 2 sacks, 42 tackles (23 solo) and 6 tackles for loss.
Will Holden, originally a 5th round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2017 played in 7 games his rookie season before being waived by the Cardinals on 2 September 2018. His second year in the league saw him experience short stints with the Colts, Saints and Cardinals before being claimed by the Dolphins off waivers prior to the start of training camp. Holden has failed to impress on an offensive line which offers plenty of opportunity.
Jordan Mills was signed by the Dolphins to a 1-year deal on 9 May 2019 with a value of $3m and has been released with an injury settlement.
Similarly, Clive Walford was also released with an injury settlement. Signed by the Dolphins in March 2019, Walford has not played in a regular season game since 2017.
The moves reportedly clear a combined cap space of $7.875m for 2019.
Fans can expect a number of additional moves in the coming days as the Dolphins prepare to finalise their 53 man roster ahead of the regular season.
Miami Dolphins
Projecting Year 2 of the Miami Dolphins Rebuild
Will Miami’s step-back approach in 2019 pay off in 2020? A look at the options that will bring the two-year reclamation to fruition
September is supposed to be the best time of year for anybody that’s reading this. The promise of a new season. A clean slate. Hope sends the imagination into overdrive.
Despite a decade-long run of .500 football, every Miami Dolphins offseason curates a feeling of optimism among a fan base starving for victories in January. At least, until now. Even the most optimistic fans are tempering expectations in anticipation of a difficult season.
Press conferences provide media with narratives to drive stories and gather assumptions about the team they are covering. What they don’t tell you, however, is that every single person associated with an NFL team that has ever taken to the podium will prescribe a steady dose of lies.
So when the Dolphins told us this offseason that the plan was to strengthen the offensive and defensive lines, clear the decks of years of poor roster budgeting, and place an emphasis on draft picks, how much of that was truth?
All of it, minus the former vow to fortify interiors, was accomplished. Christian Wilkins, Chris Reed, Tank Carradine, and a pair of rookies — one in the third (Michael Deiter), one in the sixth-round (Isaiah Prince) — makeup the additional fortification of the trenches — hardly an inspiring bunch.
Those imports, in association with the losses of Cam Wake, Robert Quinn and Ja’Wuan James, make for a net loss in the two areas that were deemed focal points of the offseason.
If fans are to take solace in this assuredly trying season, it’s that Miami did in fact accomplish goals two and three. The result, over $100 million in available cap space for 2020 and 12 draft picks (five of which will come in the top 100).
Since the promise of a better tomorrow is the only way to cope with what promises to be a challenging season, let’s take a look at Miami’s many options to round out a talented, competitive roster next season.
The presumed holes on the roster are widely known, and as only football can do, those presumptions will change over the next four months. But as it stands right now, the offensive line is in dire need, the depth in the secondary is razor thin, the edge position is wanting, and the quarterback room is anybody’s guess.
On the positive side, the linebacker group looks promising. The wide receiver position was solid, but the sudden emergence of Preston Williams could take that unit from decent to dominant, and the tailbacks and interior defensive line are both strong.
So the goals — pending change from the 16 games this season — are to:
|1.) Find the franchise altering quarterback (Rosen or in the draft)
|2.) Rebuild the offensive line
|3.) Curate depth in the secondary
|4.) Bolster the edge rush
And Miami has enough resources to knock out all four. Achieving all four will require great decision making and development of the talent, but Miami is in position to attack each of these needs with significant resources (dollars and high draft picks).
The last time Miami was in this position was 2013, and things could not have gone worse. Fittingly enough, the man that orchestrated that horrendous offseason would later go on to execute the type of offseason the Dolphins need next spring.
Jeff Ireland’s 2017 New Orleans haul was as impressive as his 2013 Miami coup was futile. Drafting three pro-bowlers, and signing a handful of veteran contributors, the beauty of today’s NFL is that a turnaround doesn’t have to be an arduous process.
And the Dolphins put themselves in a position to be an overnight glow up.
1.) The Franchise Quarterback
Though the Dolphins’ plan — reportedly — is to scrutinize the top four quarterbacks that college football has to offer, General Manager Chris Grier tossed some kindling into the fire for the 2019 season. Josh Rosen has 16 games to push Miami off the idea of Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love, Justin Herbert, Jake Fromm, of the mystery man that shoots up draft boards each year.
Whether you buy into Rosen’s skill set, and consequent ability to become a player that can carry a franchise, the odds are definitively stacked against the 22-year-old, former top-10 pick.
Miami has the lowest total commitment of salary allocated to its offensive line, and it shows. Slow progress in the first year of a new system, behind a shaky wall of protection, already ran Rosen out of one NFL town, and it’ll require some serious fireworks for him to quickly change that tune.
The most likely scenario for Miami’s 2020 quarterback room is a three-man occupancy chock full of quite literally every adjective available. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen, and a presumed high pick in April’s Draft covers all the bases from experience to upside.
Under Fitzpatrick’s tutelage, and quite possibly his last year of his career, the Dolphins figure to possess the services of a pair of wildly talented, young passers who will compete for the opening day job.
If the 2019 season goes as poorly as some expect, then that man will be — in all likelihood — Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa. The predominant favorite to go off the board number one, Miami’s only hope to secure his services is to finish dead last this season — he won’t be for sale.
The upshot for the draft pick-stocked Dolphins, a few contenders for a high draft pick recently selected quarterbacks in the first-round. If the New York Giants, for instance, bottom out again, it’s difficult to see them passing up Daniel Jones one year after the fact. If it’s Washington, perhaps Dewayne Haskins follows a similar path to Josh Rosen, but it all remains circumstantial.
Arizona has the second best (worst?) odds to finish last — behind your Miami Dolphins — and they aren’t going to repeat the Rosen move with Kyler Murray. The Bengals, Broncos and Raiders all figure into the mix as well, but each of those teams will be in the quarterback market next spring.
So the hope for Miami — outside of earning a high pick organically — is for one of the teams with a recent, considerable investment into the position to draft second. From there, Miami can identify its guy — not named Tagovailoa — and strike that deal, regardless of the cost.
Franchise QB Solution Prediction: Trade up (after finishing 4-12, maybe 5-11) to secure Utah State’s Jordan Love. Love then competes with Rosen for the 2020 opening day job.
Click HERE for a complete scouting report on all the QB’s making noise in college football this summer.
2.) Rebuild the Offensive Line
We are locked in perpetual motion here, it seems. On draft day the fan base vows vengeance if the team dares spend the first-rounder on the offensive line. Then, by the preseason, we’re left to wonder why they didn’t invest more into this important position.
Miami has tried to figure this out every which way for the last decade-plus. Jake Long was deemed more worthy of the first pick than Matt Ryan. Mike Pouncey was selected 15th overall, Ja’Wuan James and Laremy Tunsil followed suit in the first round. Yet, here we are with one surefire solution among the group.
Adam Gase had a fundamental belief that the guard positions were not deserving of premium assets. In a quick-paced, tempo-based passing offense, that makes sense. But for Brian Flores, and his desire to pound the rock, the entirety of his front-line should take precedence.
Each day that passes without a new deal for Patriots Left Guard Joe Thuney should encourage Dolphins fans. If he hits the market, it’s difficult to imagine anybody out-bidding Miami for his services.
Michael Deiter is currently the left guard, but a Thuney signing could kill two birds. Deiter could kick inside to a position he has cross-trained for this camp, the center.
Other big-money free agents are currently set to hit the market at the guard position.
Brandon Scherff and Washington are reportedly “far apart” on an extension to keep the former top-10 pick in the nation’s capital.
Cheaper options exist, but those are far from needle-movers. Denver’s Connor McGovern started 16 games between right guard and center last season. San Francisco selected Joshua Garnett in the first-round in 2016, but injuries have derailed his career. He might not make it out of camp with the 49ers, so he falls more in-line with Miami’s buy-low mantra from this season.
Rodney Hudson is one of — if not THE premier center in football. He’ll be 32 and a free agent, but given the value of the center position is in this scheme, particularly in front of a young quarterback, this could be an option — especially if Deiter develops at left guard.
Cleveland’s J.C. Tretter will probably ink a new deal with the Browns at some point, but he’s another high-priced option at the valuable position in the middle of the offensive line.
Tyler Biadasz (Wisconsin) and Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) both make The Draft Network’s top 20 rankings on the interior 2020 draft class.
The tackle position is attractive too. Dallas’ La’El Collins is a good bet to shake free due to the Cowboys cash commitments to the rest of the line. Jack Conklin was denied his fifth-year option with the Titans Will Miami spend big on a right tackle, one year after James walked in free agency, with Tunsil due to cash in? Doubtful.
More likely options come via bargain free agency and the draft. Germain Ifedi has been a slow-developing tackle in Seattle, he’s 26-years-old. Demar Dotson and Bryan Bulaga could come cheap because of their age, but both of their respective best ball is behind them.
Blue chip talent returns to the offensive line in this year’s draft. Andrew Thomas (Georgia) and Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) both fall in the top-10 on TDN’s new big board.
Whether it’s Rosen, Love, another rookie or miraculously Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami has to address this line early and often next offseason — it’s simply not NFL caliber right now.
Offensive Line Solution Prediction: Sign a big-money free agent (Joe Thuney), a bargain or mid-round tackle (Ifedi, TCU’s Lucas Niang), and additional picks to shore up depth.
3.) Curate Depth in the Secondary
This was one of my top priorities this offseason, yet Miami passed on the defensive backfield almost entirely. Eric Rowe was the only veteran/draft pick acquired to bolster a secondary that is good up top, but lacks depth.
The release of T.J. McDonald wasn’t surprising because of the move, but rather the timing. His fit in the scheme was questionable from the jump, and the same could be said about Reshad Jones. In a defense that will often bring a third safety onto the field in nickel (five DBs), in a scheme that requires those safeties to come down and cover the slot, this position truly drives the scheme.
Xavien Howard is elite. Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way there. Rowe looks — albeit very early — healthy and a terrific scheme fit. Then, after that, it’s a lot of unproven talent. Jomal Wiltz carved out a role for himself this camp, but the recent draft picks and UDFAs have struggled to piece together consistency.
Look at New England’s (the model by which Miami is striving to duplicate) defensive back depth chart.
|Player
|Resource Spent on Acquisition
|Stephone Gilmore
|Largest CB FA contract at the time
|Devin McCourty
|1st-Round Pick
|Patrick Chung
|2nd-Round Pick (Re-signed after leaving to PHI)
|Joejuan Williams
|2nd-Round Pick
|Duke Dawson
|2nd-Round Pick
|Duron Harmon
|3rd-Round Pick
And the Pats don’t stop there. Obi Melifonwu was bought on the cheap, but he’s a former second-round pick. Terrance Brooks was once a third-round pick of the Jets, Jason McCourty was a bargain free agent buy that worked out, and J.C Jackson and Jonathan Jones were undrafted free agent hits.
Bottom line, Miami needs to put a lot more into this position.
Rowe might earn an extension, but it’s a lie to say that’s a great move without any hesitation — he’s missed a lot of games. Big-money options exist by-way of Chris Harris (age 31), Jimmy Smith (age 32), Logan Ryan (age 29) and Eli Apple (age 25). Joe Haden and the Steelers are working on an extension, and given the Dolphins cash commitment to Howard, this might have to come via a bargain buy as well.
Perhaps Miami eyeballs a once highly-regarded player that has fallen by the wayside. New England does it often, and with Apple, Trae Waynes, and Mackensie Alexander set to hit the market, the Dolphins have options.
The top-line talent in the draft is better this year, and the depth challenges the impressive list of talent offered in the 2019 class.
The Draft Network lists Paulson Adebo (Stanford), Kristian Fulton (LSU), Bryce Hall (Virginia), C.J. Henderson (Florida), and Jeffrey Okudah (Ohio State) as top-30 players. Four more corners fall in the top 50 of the daft according to TDN. With those five picks in the top 100, it would be inexplicable for Miami to pass up on the position group again.
Even more unacceptable, passing on the safety class again. With McDonald out the door, and Jones likely to follow suit in a year — two tops — Miami needs to remake the position almost altogether. We’ll see about the Bobby McCain experiment, but if he doesn’t work out he’s a pretty easy cut option after the 2019 season.
Let’s start with the free agent market.
Tavon Wilson tops the class. He’s currently in Matt Patricia’s defense in Detroit, and if a coaching change occurs there, Wilson would be a priority for Miami. Jimmie Ward is scheduled to hit the market in San Francisco, that’s another organization that could undergo a coaching change. The rest of the free safety market isn’t all that attractive, unless you can lure a 33-year-old Devin McCourty down to Miami.
Vonn Bell is set to hit the market in New Orleans, he fits the mold of a reclamation project.
The help at this position probably comes by-way of the draft.
Grant Delpit (LSU) headlines the class — he’s number-three on TDN’s big board. Isaiah Simmons (Clemson), Xavier McKinney (Alabama), and Brandon Jones (Texas) round out first-round grades at the position.
Clemson’s Simmons is the best fit for what the Dolphins want to do. He’s fast, instinctive, loves to initiate contact, and the man-to-man cover skills are off the charts. He’s the versatile piece you want along with Minkah Fitzpatrick in this secondary.
Defensive Back Solution Prediction: Re-sign Eric Rowe, draft a safety high (Isaiah Simmons), and add pieces with cheap resources (one FA bargain buy and one mid-round pick).
4.) Bolster the Edge Rush
The Dolphins philosophical approach to this position is why it checks in below three other position groups — there simply isn’t an emphasis on the one-on-one, pure pass rushers. This philosophy is shared by two other teams — all branches of the Belichick tree. New England, as they are won’t to do, let Trey Flowers walk in free agency to the third team with this philosophy (which goes against the grain, no doubt) in Detroit.
As the Pats have watched elite rushers walk out the door time-and-time again, Miami is doing the same with its low-level talent. Instead of the pure speed, edge rusher, Miami wants the heavy-handed, two-gap minded stalwarts that can absorb and disengage from contact.
So don’t expect the Cam Wakes or the Brian Burns of the world to be a priority — think more along the lines of Jonathan Ledbetter. Tank Carradine is an interesting piece because of his ability to do a little bit of everything, Miami will gladly take a player of that build.
A player like Iowa’s A.J. Epenesa. The top-5 talent has the versatility Miami will covet, as he can rush off the edge as a 7-tech, condense down inside as that two-gapping 5-tech, and even rush from a 3-tech position — he’s a freak.
The same is true of Ohio State’s Chase Young. Both players are options in the event that Miami deems Josh Rosen as the answer.
Other top-50 prospects are Julian Okwara (Notre Dame), though he’s probably too slight, and Syracuse’s Alton Robinson (260 pounds, built for this defense). Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos fits that bill as well — he’s a rocked-up 245 pounds with room to add.
The position-depth keeps going with Florida’s Jabari Zuniga (who you watched wreck the Hurricanes Saturday), Boise State’s Curtis Weaver and LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson rounding out the top-50 edge prospects.
Free agency has some options in its own right. The Jets’ Leonard Williams is set to hit free agency — he’s an ideal 3-tech/5-tech combo player for this defense. Arik Armstead (SF) is an option, Derek Wolfe (DEN) is set to hit the market, as is Adrian Clayborn (ATL) and Brandon Copeland (NYJ).
Edge Rusher Solution Prediction: Sign a scheme fit like Leonard Williams, spend a high-to-mid-round pick at the position (Gross-Matos).
This season will be challenging if you’re only concerned about the win-loss column. It’s all about developing the young talent, establishing a culture and program, identifying the needs as we approach the most important offseason in recent franchise history.
Miami sat on its hands in 2019, but the pendulum will swing back in the other direction in 2020. Miami has money, picks, roster holes, and an owner that is testing his patience to the fullest this season.
The Dolphins, as we know them, will look unrecognizable from the Adam Gase regime.
And I’m sure that’s just fine with the fan base.
@WingfieldNFL
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen & Ryan Fitzpatrick Press Conference Quotes (8/26/19)
Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick are still battling to see who will start week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
On one hand, there really isn’t a competition and Fitzpatrick is already the clear-cut “winner”. On the other hand, Fitzpatrick hasn’t looked too great throughout the preseason, and it begs the question: “why bother” starting Fitzpatrick if he’s just going to suck? Why not see what you have with Rosen?
As Fitzpatrick would want us to know: “It’s just preseason”.
See what each quarterback had to say during their respective press conferences earlier this morning.
Note: since similar questions were asked of each quarterback, I’ve grouped the quotes into categories rather than separate them by quarterback (and then again by category).
On the Quarterback Competition:
Do you want to know if you’re starting?:
Rosen: “Maybe a little, not really. It’s not going to change my day-to-day.”
Fitzpatrick: “Obviously (it’s) something you want to know. Continuity is a good thing in this league, and having the right guys. Having the same guys….but really having the right guys in the huddle, that’s really important. But continuity really helps out.”
Both toed the company line. They showed some honesty, but otherwise gave the politically correct answer.
Have you been told anything?:
Rosen: “No.”
On Their Progress Throughout Training Camp:
Rosen: “You can always do better, but always do worse. (I’m) pleased, but also have goals to keep pushing more (towards).”
Fitzpatrick: “Every time you come into a new situation, new building, new staff, new people….(when you’re) starting from the bottom up and installing a system. This is one of the more difficult ones. And the volume you’re doing and you’re trying to get on the same page.”
Oh really, this is one of the more difficult systems you’ve had to learn? That’s interesting to hear, makes me wonder if it’s a way to compliment Chad O’Shea, or if he genuinely believes this offense is difficult.
“I’ve had a lot of fun going through it this offseason. Trying to get everybody on the same page and getting to know guys and work with them. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s always something where I know I can continue to get better. But really, I’ve had a good time this offseason and improving my game, but as a whole getting everybody on the same page.”
Biggest Improvement?:
Rosen: “My understanding of the Front-7. I sort of came in with not a great understanding of the structure of the defensive line, and the linebackers, and sort of the difference between base and nickel and dime defenses. Not just in the sense that there’s another player on the field, more in the sense (of which) package you’re going to get and how the package ties into the coverage; so I think that’s the biggest thing I’ve learned since coming here.”
Josh Rosen played in 30 college games and 14 professional games, but he still has a hard time understanding a Front-7? This was worrisome to hear.
Are you able to see things develop as quickly as Fitzpatrick is (a question concerning their limited vs veteran statuses)?:
Rosen: “I think I’m getting more and more comfortable everyday. It’s not up to me to decide when it’s time to pull the trigger and really get after it on the field. But yes, better-and-better each day.”
What are you focusing on?:
Fitzpatrick: “A lot of the focus right now is on us and cleaning some stuff. Whether it’s timing on routes with the quarterback and receivers, or quarterbacks and tight ends, communication with the guys up front, the running backs, just a lot of the stuff that will apply to Baltimore……….really apply the whole season to all of our opponents just getting ourselves better right now.”
If you listen to the audio of Fitzpatrick answering this question, you can tell he didn’t mean to specifically say he was focused on Baltimore. Not like anything negative will come from it, it’s not bulletin board material. This isn’t Quinnen Williams nearly telling people how he felt about Kyler Murray last year.
On Andrew Luck:
Rosen: “Personally, I loved Andrew Luck. Growing up, that was my guy. Going to Stanford, and I looked up to him as a Architectural Engineer. (He) did everything right. I was a Peyton (Manning) fan coming out as well, so Andrew following his shoes was pretty cool. I don’t want to comment on the specific situation, because it’s still going on. Maybe once it officially settles down I’d like to give some more thoughtful comments. But he is probably one of my favorite players, and I was really bummed that he felt so tortured inside that he needed to leave the game in order for those demons to go away. I hope he’s ok, I hope he’s with some good people, some good family. It’s tough for the game of football…and him.”
Fitzpatrick: “Everybody is different and I can’t compare my career to his, being the first overall pick and all. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and different things, but I watched all 26 minutes and 43 seconds of his press conference, and it hurt my heart to watch. Because I love watching him play football, and you could absolutely tell that he loves the game of football. And he’s the ultimate competitor. His long list of injuries; I’m sure there’s a million more that weren’t out there. He played the position the right way. He was tough. Never complained. That one really affected me and hurt my heart to see him up there like that knowing how much he loved the game. (While) not having much of a relationship with him, he exuded all those great qualities that you want to see in a quarterback. That one was tough to watch.”
Miscellaneous:
Is there anything a Quarterback can do to help his Offensive Line?:
Rosen: “Absolutely, everyone can help each other with regards to (the) plays that are called. (There are) multiple ways of blocking the same front. Defenses have tactics to try and build one-on-ones in the front-7. When a QB has full command, they can tie the routes into the protection a little more fluidly. If something is coming out quicker, they can sure up protection and lose a blocker or two. If we have to push something downfield, we need all of our guys out, (and) we can trust our guys with their one-on-ones. Having that control and dominance over (the) offense allows the quarterback can be completely fluid with regards to marrying not just the protection and pass routes, but the type of protection on a play-by-play basis……it’s actually really hard to describe without drawing it up.”
This question played out like a Jon Gruden Quarterback Camp segment.
How is Brian Flores keeping Rosen engaged?:
Rosen: “He was a really good defensive coordinator in New England. Any advice he has is from a perspective of a defensive coordinator that has won Superbowls and has played against the best quarterbacks in football….and actually, THE best quarterback in football on a day-to-day basis. So anything he sees I’m all ears, and I’d love to help my game as best I can.”
Bite your tongue, Josh. We already have to dodge enough accolades heaved at Tom Brady, we don’t need any more coming from us.
Are you a better Game player or Practice player?
Rosen: “I don’t know, it’s not really up to me to say that. I’d like to think I play better in games than in practice, but that’s not really up to me.”
We hope you play better in games than in practice, but we also understand it’s most likely the offensive line’s fault anyway.
Do you still get input from Jim Caldwell?
Rosen: “Jerry (Schuplinski) stays in touch with him. And we’ll get updates every now and then, but not too much.”
Regarding the radio discussion involving Channing Chrowder and how Fitzpatrick is holding back during the preseason:
Fitzpatrick: “I mean, it’s preseason. Every year, it’s the only thing we have to talk about right now. I would just say, it’s preseason. Historically, if you watch me, and the way I play in real games, and the things that I do, I think my history speaks for itself in a lot of regard.”
On Laremy Tunsil:
How good is Laremy Tunsil?:
Fitzpatrick: “LT is obviously a very talented guy. I think everybody in that huddle feels safe around him; feels better when he’s out there. He’s done a really nice job this offseason of trying to get integrated into this system and feeling good. He’s a leader for us. He’s a guy we all take a lot of pride in and gain a lot of confidence in being out there.”
Can you (Fitzpatrick) help him become more humble as a leader:
Fitzpatrick: “I think the biggest thing is you have to be yourself. If that is him and who he is, then that’s fine. But it has to come from the right place. Sometimes guys if they’re not real vocal or don’t really lead all the time with their voice, sometimes it is once or twice during a game or the year where they say something and you really listen up. But I’m excited to be out there with him and see how he does because I enjoy having him out there.”
From this quote, I get the impression that Laremy Tunsil isn’t much of a vocal leader on this team. And while I understand that there are ways you can lead without saying much (Cameron Wake is a good example), I can’t say I’ve we’ve seen or heard much of this from Tunsil. Barring injury, he’s evolving into one of the top left tackles in the entire game. Status gets you far, but it’s not what makes up a leader. Given how young Miami’s core is, I wonder which one of them will emerge as a true leader. Anyone else have dibs on Jerome Baker or Minkah Fitzpatrick?
