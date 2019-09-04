Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Discusses Week 1 Game Against Baltimore Ravens (9/4/19)
The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to begin the 2019 (tank) season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.
And while Brian Flores won’t admit that the team is tanking this year, it’s fairly obvious to everyone on the outside that the Dolphins are attempting to win as little as humanly possible.
With the departure of the defensive MVP this preseason in Nate Orchard, and the release of budding prospect Vincent Taylor, it makes you wonder what’s going on down in South Florida.
There weren’t many heavy-hitters lobbed at Flores this press conference, but he did give us a little bit of insight into the Week 1 matchup occurring Sunday. See everything he had to say down below:
On the Week 1 Match Against Baltimore:
Impression of Lamar Jackson?
“He presents a lot of challenges. This is an explosive player. Dynamic. I think he’s thrown the ball a lot better; he’s improved in that area. This is not a one-trick pony. This guy had a good preseason; throwing the ball well…obviously we know what he can do. If he can get outside the pocket, he’s as explosive of a playmaker that they have on their team. We have our work cut out for us against this particular player, but (also) the entire team. They have a really good offensive line, good backs, good receivers, good tight ends that are good at blocking and pass catchers. We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.”
Ah yes, another Bill Belichick-like answer as Flores names every position group on the Ravens and compliments them. Give them no motivation or bulletin-board material.
Lamar Jackson ➡️ MUST-START in week 1?
Why Jackson is poised to GO OFF against MIA 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FD8tr91yrv
— Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) September 3, 2019
What would your first NFL win mean to you?
“It would mean a lot. It’ll take a lot to get that done against a really good team. We’re going to have to prepare at a high level. Going to have to practice at a high level There’s a lot that goes into that. This is a really good team we’re playing. That’s physical, that’s tough, that’s well-coached, that’s disciplined, we’re going to have to play well against this team.”
Flores seemed excited answering this question, as if he was envisioning what that first victory would feel like as he was answering the question. That slight giddiness he displayed has me excited for the future. This is a coach who clearly wants to win, regardless of how challenging that might be.
On All the Recent Cuts and Trades:
Players asking what’s going on?
“These guys are focused on Baltimore. That’s what I see. The attentiveness, the preparation; guys were in here yesterday watching film. It’s their day off and they’re in here, watching film, lifting, getting a workout in. That’s where the focus is. That’s where it should be. (The Ravens are) a tough team, this is a physical team, this is a well-coached team, we’re going to have to play well in all 3 phases to have a chance. I think that’s where their focus is. Not on anything else. Not on turnover. I haven’t had any conversations that way.”
Miami Dolphins in 2018 now gone include: Ryan Tannehill, Frank Gore, Laremy Tunsil, Ja’Wuan James, Danny Amendola, Cam Wake, Robert Quinn, Andre Branch, Vincent Taylor, Akeem Spence, Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) September 2, 2019
On Offensive Line Competition:
With so many newcomers on the offensive line, how do you maintain consistency?
“The good thing with this group is there is a lot of versatility. (Michael) Deiter has played right and left guard, he’s played left tackle as well. (Julien) Davenport has played left tackle and right tackle. Jesse (Davis) has played right guard, right tackle, (and) left tackle in the past. There’s a lot of versatility with this group. We have an opportunity here to mix-and-match it and see what the best group is. We’ll work that in practice today, practice tomorrow, practice Friday, and put the best group out on the field on Sunday.”
Their best group is still the worst group in the entire league…
Is there an open competition among all interior offensive linemen?
“You guys know I love competition. We’ll start right there. I do think competition brings out the best in every individual. I think in this situation, we brought in a couple of veteran interior OL players to push the rookies; I think the rookies have done well. How they respond will tell us a lot this week. Again, all those players have position flexibility as well and we’ll put the best 5 out there.”
On Newly Acquired Players:
Thoughts on John Jenkins and Avery Moss?
“Jenkins is a big guy; physical, interior defensive lineman. Got some athletic ability that I like. Have some quickness. I like the film we saw from the preseason (it) was good, so we were excited to get him.
Avery, again, he’s an edge player. Like what we saw from him as well. He’s physical. Does a good job setting the edge. He has some pass rush ability we feel would help us. I’m excited about both guys.”
Flores did sound enthusiastic about these two players. Though I would really like to know what he didn’t see in Nate Orchard or Vincent Taylor.
What did you see in Julien Davenport?
“He’s athletic, (has) good length. Smart player. I think he has a lot of potential. We’re excited to have him. We have to get him up to speed, and (as) quickly as possible, get him out there…and hopefully we get a productive player.”
I wouldn’t be too hopeful about that, Brian. Can never have enough depth on your offensive line, but you can’t sport a good offensive line with just depth.
I’m telling you guys, Dallas Thomas is still in the league – he changed his name to Julie’n Davenport. pic.twitter.com/pTCtSFUKU2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 24, 2018
Simplify gameplan for all the new guys?
“I think every week it’s a little bit different. You have to see (what) some guys can handle. Conceptually, football is the same. Cover 3 in Pop Warner is Cover 3 in College is Cover 3 in the NFL. You can have a few exotic forms of Cover 3, but at the end of the day it’s 4-in and 3-deep. I think conceptually, there are things guys can get offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. And if they can understand the concepts, that tells you how far we can go as far as how exotic we can get with looks, schemes. Both offensively, defensively and in the kicking game.”
Flores tiptoed around the answer and successfully avoided admitting that the gameplan will have to be simplified for most of the newcomers. While concepts stay the same, intricacies vary, and these players know nothing about the nuances of Miami’s offense, defense or kicking game at this point. That said, I don’t think I’m breaking any news for coaching staffs within the NFL; they’ll certainly gameplan accordingly.
How hard is it to incorporate new faces into the team for Sunday?
“The one thing I like to say, I like that we have been aggressive trying to bring in players we feel will help this team and better the roster. I like that aggressive approach. As far as getting them ready, we have to coach them. That’s part of our job; we have a good staff. That’s something we’ve talked about as a staff; finding the best way to get these guys up to speed and in roles where they can play fast.”
On Specific Players:
How physically and mentally ready is Kenyan Drake?
“I think he’s both physically and mentally ready. This is a guy who has as much talent as anyone on our team. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s explosive, he makes a lot of plays. We’re looking forward to getting him a lot of touches this week.”
Most encouraging on-field improvement from Christian Wilkins?
“He’s played with a better pad level the last few weeks, so that’s been good. Hopefully, we continue to do that. This is a guy that’s continuing to get better and develop on a daily basis. Again, he’s still a rookie, but he’s working to improve and get better. I’m looking forward (to), and I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing his first NFL game Sunday Afternoon.”
We haven’t heard much about Christian Wilkins this preseason…and maybe it’s a good thing. Though I would like to see a couple more explosive plays from him.
Thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for his 8th different NFL team?
“That’s a testament to Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s hard to start at quarterback in this league. It’s a testament to him and the work he’s put in. He’s a really good player, a good leader. I’m excited to have him, excited to watch him go out and play.”
Miscellaneous
Have the Team Captains been selected?
“Not yet, we’ll vote on captains this week.”
My guess: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media. https://t.co/2wjzt7rleu
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 4, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard, add LB James Crawford
Miami Dolphins release Nate Orchard and bring in Linebacker James Crawford.
Nate Orchard performed well during his preseason outing posting 4 sacks and seemed to be on track to make the team. Regardless of his performance Miami has decided to move on. Nate Orchard joins Tank Carradine and Vincent Taylor as defensive linemen that have been released, all three have shown promise in their recent games. These moves are puzzling to say the least, Miami hasn’t painted a clear picture for their plan on the edge.
Miami’s defensive end activity doesn’t leave a traceable trail of breadcrumbs.
They pursued top-of-the-market types in Flowers and Clowney.
They’ve cut every “pure pass rusher” they had.
They cut Tank Carradine, who was a perfect build for the scheme.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 3, 2019
James Crawford joins Miami after recently being released from the Green Bay Packers. Crawford will most likely see himself in more of a special teams role as he excelled in this position during his time in Green Bay.
Another day, another release. Miami continues to turn this roster over. Regardless we will keep on treading (Pun Intended) towards the start of the season versus Baltimore.
Stay tuned in with everything that is the Miami Dolphins with us here at LockedOnDolphins.com #FinsUp
Miami Dolphins
Skeptical of Our Prominent Future
While we are in the process of applauding Chris Grier for amount of draft capital he was able to stash in the bunker, we may want to simultaneously question just how we got to this point.
After two decades of futility, the Miami Dolphins are finally in the perfect position to end this quarterback drought. Primed to either select the top quarterback in the 2020 NFL draft or trade up for the player they want, it seems like we may finally witness sustained success after sustaining failure for so long.
Of course, it comes with the caveat that they must select the right player – and that’s where the celebration turns to skepticism.
Barring a sudden change to the team’s front office, the Dolphins are about to let Chris Grier make the most important decision this franchise will encounter over the next two decades.
Do you trust him to make the right decision? Do you trust him with this kind of power?
Grier has been with the Miami Dolphins since 2000. In 2007 he was promoted to the Director of College Scouting – the guy that’s essentially in charge of identifying incoming talent. Then, in 2016, he was promoted to General Manager.
Under the guise of Mike Tannenbaum, it was believed that Grier was just a puppet in a position – no one believed he had much influence.
Grier took ownership for prior contracts and poor draft picks when Tannenbaum was fired after the 2018 season and he was given a vote of confidence as the man in charge.
“That’s 100% on me” I recall him telling everyone; letting us know that he had a hand in each decision that was made.
Chris Grier has been 1000 percent responsible for the drafts since he was named GM. Can’t blame any picks on anybody else. I won’t allow it. He himself told me “those picks go on my resume.” https://t.co/ycbQTPhhn1
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) April 11, 2019
With that in mind, what decisions have been made?
We’ve brought up the Dion Jordan fiasco, the Daniel Thomas selection, and the Leonte Carroo embarrassment previously on this blog, so for the sake of this article, we’ll stick to more-recent transactions.
The man in charge of our future – the same guy that had a hand in building the mediocre teams we’ve witnessed the past few years – jettisoned most of the 2018 roster.
With the recent departures of players like Akeem Spence and Vincent Taylor, it makes me wonder how capable Grier is of assembling a productive roster.
Taylor was a phenomenal find in the 6th-round. He was a draft pick that Grier received massive praise for. Now, after two seasons, and while on the verge of breaking out, Taylor is cut.
Does this now mean that Taylor was a mistake? Is it a similar mistake to another 6th-round pick, Cornell Armstrong?
Late-round draft picks are “busts” more than they are “successful”, but what does it tell you about draft picks like Mike Gesicki, Raekwon McMillan or Cordrea Tankersley? What about Charles Harris?
This was a special play by Dolphins rookie Cordrea Tankersley. Great closing speed and tip to Reshad Jones. Excellent timing. Already Miami's best corner. pic.twitter.com/AJ7aqjz9U9
— Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) October 17, 2017
Grier isn’t missing on late-round draft picks, he’s missing at the top of the draft board as well.
Now, we watch what could have turned out to be our best draft pick this century (Laremy Tunsil) leave the building in exchange for two 1st-round picks and a 2nd-round pick.
Over the past five seasons, Miami has drafted the following players in the first and second rounds:
- # of Pro Bowls = 4
- # of Players off the Team = 4
- # of Contract Extensions = 1 (2 if you count DeVante Parker’s new 2-year deal)
Chris Grier has already had opportunities to turn this franchise around and he hasn’t. What makes you believe he’ll be able to do it just because he has more ammunition to misfire with?
I understand that players fit schemes differently, and Grier may have been drafting players to fit the desires of the coaching staff at the time, but most of the players did not pan out. Or, the coaching staff he hired as General Manager (Adam Gase) didn’t work out. If you want to say the coaching staff failed to develop the player, then who do we blame for choosing the wrong coaching staff?
This article isn’t to bash Chris Grier for his past mistakes, but it is to temper expectations when it comes to the future before us.
Yes, the path is painted pretty pleasantly for Dolphins fans, but up to this point, have they instilled any confidence that they can get us out of this purgatory?
Rebuilding requires you to tear down the roster, but the roster they’re tearing down is the roster Chris Grier built.
Removing Kiko Alonso’s bloated contract was a successful move, but who was responsible for giving him that bloated contract in the first place? T.J. McDonald was out of place in this defense (just like he was out of place in last year’s defense), and he was cut from the team. We celebrated the move, but do we remember who the General Manager was when T.J. McDonald received a contract extension strictly off of his training camp performance?
We all laugh at Jordan Phillips when the 2nd-round “bust” implies he wants to get back at the Dolphins for releasing him, but do we mock the person who selected the deficient defensive tackle and wasted an extremely resourceful draft pick?
Jordan Phillips makes a great play….and then flagged for taunting. Perfection.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 2, 2018
Charles Harris was the fan’s whipping boy for a while, and may very well still be just that if he doesn’t turn it around this season. Why are we not whipping the General Manager who selected him in the 1st-round of the draft?
The Dolphins wanted to get more-athletic on offense, so they drafted a tight end with olympic-like combine numbers, just to watch Dallas Goedert and Chris Herndon drastically outperform Mike Gesicki.
What about the move to acquire Stephone Anthony for a 5th-round draft pick? What about the Robert Quinn trade that cost us a draft pick and $11m in salary cap space that we could have rolled over?
Less than a year after the Dolphins signed Ryan Tannehill to a 4-year, $77m contract extension, the Los Angeles Rams drafted Jared Goff and the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Carson Wentz. The Rams have since played in a Super Bowl and the Eagles have since won one. Grier may not have been the General Manager when Tannehill signed that extension, but as the Director of College Scouting there wasn’t any foresight that played into the potential extension?
Since 2010 (not counting the team’s recent draft class of 2019), you can say the Dolphins have “hit” on the following 1st or 2nd-round draft picks:
- Mike Pouncey
- Jarvis Landry
- Laremy Tunsil
- Xavien Howard
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
That’s 5 out of a possible 18 players that have “worked out” for the team. I don’t know if you’re a big fan of math, but hitting on 28% of your 1st and 2nd round draft picks is pathetic.
So I ask you one more time, do you trust the man tasked with turning this franchise around? Because if he makes the wrong decision, we’re going to face another prolonged stretch of mediocrity.
Miami Dolphins
Looking Back, Looking Ahead, and Everywhere in Between
The Dolphins are unanimously projected to finish last in the NFL, how they got here, and where they’re going
A friend of mine, with connections to the Miami Dolphins operation, used to refer to Mike Tannenbaum as Crack Pipe. Every time a notable veteran hit the market, Tannenbaum would begin putting his ducks in a row to measure the requisite premium to acquire said veteran — hence, Crack Pipe.
Tannenbaum’s no-sleep method spilled over into his first and only head coaching search of as the Executive Vice President of Football Operations with the Dolphins. He found a fellow sleepless lunatic with a penchant for burning the midnight oil in Adam Gase.
The easy path to take here, would be a mention of former Dolphins Offensive Line Coach Chris Forester, but that’s not where this trail of breadcrumbs is leading.
Rather, the personality of Gase and Tannenbaum became the standard operating procedure by which Dolphins football was built. Bandaging problem areas by borrowing from future budgets, and position allocations, sacrificing draft picks for present needs over long-term developments, and thinking inside of a one-year scope. These core principles put Miami on a perpetual wheel of mediocrity.
That’s how the Dolphins wound up paying out the follow salaries:
|Player
|Contract Signed with Miami
|LB Kiko Alonso
|4 years, $29M total, $18.5M guaranteed
|DE Andre Branch
|3 years, $24M total, $16.8M guaranteed
|LB Lawrence Timmons
|2 years, $12M total, $11M guaranteed
|SS T.J. McDonald
|4 years, $24M total, $10M guaranteed
|QB Jay Cutler
|1 year, $10M total, fully guaranteed
|WR Danny Amendola
|2 years, $12M total, $8.25M guaranteed
Some of the deals Miami signed were bargain buys. Albert Wilson was earning every cent of his contract before an injury. Frank Gore significantly outperformed his deal, and Josh Sitton’s injury derailed what would’ve been an upgrade on the line.
Mostly, though, it was bad free agent signings compounded by drafting for immediate need.
So, that’s how the Dolphins arrived at this stage. A roster that has some nice pieces, but one that saw Miami say goodbye to over 30 players, not one receiving a waiver wire claim.
And as Miami repositions itself for a long-term overhaul, we look at the players coming in, and those that departed this offseason.
2019 Notable Veteran Departures and Arrivals
|Departures
|Arrivals
|OT Ja’Wuan James
|CB Eric Rowe
|DE Cam Wake
|QB Josh Rosen
|QB Ryan Tannehill
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|DE Robert Quinn
|OT Julien Davenport
|RB Frank Gore
|OG Danny Isidora
|WR Danny Amendola
|OL Evan Boehm
|SS T.J. McDonald
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|WR Kenny Stills
|LT Laremy Tunsil
|OG Josh Sitton
|DE Andre Branch
|OG Ted Larsen
For your accounting records, that’s a lot of expenses cut and not many debts accrued. It’s clear the plan was to position the team for the coming seasons, not 2019 — a three-year vision opposed to the antiquated one-year vacuum approach.
The Dolphins racked up resources for the future while balancing the spreadsheet in the interim. Misappropriating those resources will only put the organization back in the same spot three years down the road, but the odds are that Miami are going to come out of this smelling like roses.
Let’s put this into a position-by-position focus. We’ll split each spot into three sub-categories:
- Current situation
- Future Need
- Projected Resource Allocation
With 18 draft picks the next two years (I think), and a limitless credit card designated for free agent use, we’ll assign those resources to the most pertinent areas.
Quarterback
Now: Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen — A 15-year veteran, a 22-year-old kid with the most adverse beginning to a career in recent memory, the current structure of the Dolphins Quarterback Room couldn’t be more polarizing. It’s only a matter of time before the Rosen audition begins. Or, as he puts it, “until the team is [his.”]
Future: Fitzpatrick’s contract expires after 2020, but Miami can get out of the deal next offseason with minimal penalty. Rosen’s value is tremendous to Miami — three years at an APY of $2 million, the Dolphins can retain Rosen’s rights for the foreseeable future, or pedal him for a draft pick.
Projected Resource Allocation: Miami will almost certainly spend a high draft pick on a quarterback in 2020 with that rookie competing with Josh Rosen.
Running Back
Now: First-contract players Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage sharing the bulk of the load with fellow first-contractors Mark Walton and Patrick Laird filling in for spot-duty. Myles Gaskin is likely a game day inactive with Chandler Cox serving as the fullback.
Future: Talks of extensions for Drake have been non-existent, though his talent might garner a new deal. Ballage is in year-two of his rookie deal, so he’s currently of best value to the Dolphins. The reclamation of Mark Walton is one of the top storylines for this team while Laird’s terrific camp and excellent fit form an offensive philosophy standpoint is intriguing.
Projected Resource Allocation: In the event that Drake walks, the Dolphins could spend one of its many mid-round picks on a back to step in as back 1b to Ballage. We’ll call it a 4th
Wide Receiver
Now: Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant were an explosive play waiting to happen last year until injuries shortened breakthrough seasons. Both return this year, and joining them are promising undrafted rookie Preston Williams, and former first-round Devante Parker. Allen Hurns rounds out the unit.
Future: Grant is fresh off an extension that’ll keep him here through 2023, barring a surprise cut (the option is built into the deal) next offseason. Williams is in year-one of a three-year UDFA contract while Wilson and Parker on under contract for two more seasons.
Projected Resource Allocation: This depends on the development of many unknowns. Is Williams the real deal? Is Grant healthy and ready to exceed 300 snaps for the first time? Is Devante Parker going to re-write his Dolphins legacy? If the answers to these questions are all no, then we’ll assign a significant resource. I’m projecting this group turns out better than satisfactory.
Tight End
Now: Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, and Nick O’Leary each offer different strengths for an offense that wants to utilize the tight end frequently. It’s a big year for Gesicki to establish himself as a matchup problem while Smythe and O’Leary do more of the dirty work.
Future: Gesicki and Smythe have three years left on their deals and it’s a contract year for O’Leary. The performances of Gesicki and Smythe will dictate what Miami does with O’Leary, and with the position in totality in the offseason.
Projected Resource Allocation: Expectations are low for this group, and with O’Leary’s deal expiring in March, Miami could dip into those middle rounds for his replacement. We’re allocating the fifth-round pick, or a free agent equivalent to the position.
Offensive Line
Now: Swapping out Laremy Tunsil for Julie’n Davenport is one of the greatest imaginable downgrades in the league. The one redeeming quality, Davenport is cheap, where Tunsil was going to cost a fortune. Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun, Chris Reed and Evan Boehm all have multiple years on their deals and will likely start at some point. Jesse Davis is in a contract year and Daniel Kilgore has a team option for 2020.
Future: Not so bright. Or is it? The Dolphins put a lot of low-risk investments into the position (three newcomers over the weekend, Deiter in the third-round, Prince in the sixth and Calhoun undrafted). One solution among the group would be a victory at this point; two would be a godsend.
Projected Resource Allocation: This is where most of Miami’s shopping will occur next spring. With the newly minted, top draft pick quarterback, the next move is to protect him. We’re spending a second-round pick (potentially #33) on a left tackle. We’re spending top dollar on either La’El Collins or Joe Thuney (the former is far more likely to be available), and using a bargain contract on another player.
The hope is that this gives us four definitive starters, competition for the fifth spot, and a bunch of depth from the 2019 haul.
Defensive Edge
Now: Charles Harris’ strong preseason is encouraging, but it’s time for him to produce when the games count. Nate Orchard, Jonathan Ledbetter, and a pair of waiver wire acquisitions (Avery Moss and Trent Harris) make up the rest of the group.
Future: If Harris’ growth is fool’s gold, then the Dolphins might be left with only Jonathan Ledbetter at the position. The need for a rebuild shouldn’t be that surprising, the Dolphins completely shifted the schematic focus of the position.
Projected Resource Allocation: Like the offensive line, this will be a position of premium resource spending. Miami was in on Jadeveon Clowney and Trey Flowers this offseason, and figure to circle back around the Clowney prospects in free agency. We’ll double up on the top-market free agent buy with our other second-round pick.
Interior Defensive Line
Now: Christian Wilkins and Davon Godchaux make for a nice, complementary pair. Vincent Taylor’s conditioning issues and scheme fit resulted in a surprise cut.
Future: Wilkins is in year-one of a first-round rookie deal while Godchaux is signed through 2020; he should be in-line for an extension soon. The depth at the position is alarming.
Projected Resource Allocation: With role-specific players and depth as the only required addition, we can dip into late draft picks and low-level free agency to bolster this unit’s depth.
Linebackers
Now: Jerome Baker is poised for a breakout year while Sam Eguavoen might’ve been Miami’s best buy of the offseason. If Raekwon McMillan can return to his late-2018 form, this threesome is talented, built for today’s NFL, and under club control for multiple years.
Future: Baker and Eguavoen have three years left while McMillan has two years on his deal. Rookie Andrew Van Ginkel satisfies a sub-package role while the team could have some plans about Vince Biegel — Van Ginkel’s former Badger teammate — as Batman and Robin situation for the pair.
Projected Resource Allocation: Minimal, if any. The expectation is for Baker and Eguavoen to prove capable of eating the majority of the snaps with McMillan providing the two-down pop. The depth is good with the former Badgers.
Cornerbacks
Now: Xavien Howard is Miami’s lone, proven elite player. Inside of X is the next best bet for an elite talent to develop in Minkah Fitzpatrick — he’s perfect for the star position in this defense. Eric Rowe looks great so far, but his medical history causes some apprehension. Jomal Wiltz is a coach’s pet that looks the part for the defense.
Future: The top is solid, but the depth is incredibly suspect. Rowe’s development is one of the top storylines this season; he could earn an extension if he stays healthy. Howard and Fitzpatrick are here for the long-term and Wiltz the best bet to develop into a contributor.
Projected Resource Allocation: We’re going to assume Rowe stays healthy and earns a new deal; he plays well within the structure of this defense and the risky nature of his medical could make for a team-friendly deal. If not Rowe, another bargain level free agent plus a mid-round pick — call it one of the third’s.
Safeties
Now: Bobby McCain is transitioning to a new position while Reshad Jones’ age and contract make him a safe bet for an exit, sooner rather than later. The depth at this position is the second scariest roster hole on this team outside of the offensive line.
Future: This unit needs to be remade, especially if Fitzpatrick remains at his preferred slot corner position. McCain’s contract has an out if the experiment goes awry, and Jones is as good as gone by no later than 2020.
Projected Resource Allocation: We’re using the Texans first-round pick here to select Isaiah Simmons from Clemson. This position drove Flores’ defense in New England and he needs some help by-way of natural fits for this scheme. Simmons is penciled in specifically because of his versatility, and the flexibility Flores would have pairing him with Fitzpatrick. We’ll also spend a late pick and/or a bargain free agent contract here, we need at least three players.
We’ll be doing a lot of exercises like this throughout the season and offseason. The options are endless and the Dolphins brass has its work cut out in what sets up as the biggest offseason in team history.
The only safe bets at this moment are an early pick on a quarterback and flushing the offensive line with resources.
The pay-off for a potential last place finish could prove to be franchise altering; in homerun fashion, or pink-slips-for-everybody style.
