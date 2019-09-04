Brian Flores Discusses Week 1 Game Against Baltimore Ravens (9/4/19)

The Miami Dolphins are getting ready to begin the 2019 (tank) season with a home game against the Baltimore Ravens.

And while Brian Flores won’t admit that the team is tanking this year, it’s fairly obvious to everyone on the outside that the Dolphins are attempting to win as little as humanly possible.

With the departure of the defensive MVP this preseason in Nate Orchard, and the release of budding prospect Vincent Taylor, it makes you wonder what’s going on down in South Florida.

There weren’t many heavy-hitters lobbed at Flores this press conference, but he did give us a little bit of insight into the Week 1 matchup occurring Sunday. See everything he had to say down below:

On the Week 1 Match Against Baltimore:

Impression of Lamar Jackson?

“He presents a lot of challenges. This is an explosive player. Dynamic. I think he’s thrown the ball a lot better; he’s improved in that area. This is not a one-trick pony. This guy had a good preseason; throwing the ball well…obviously we know what he can do. If he can get outside the pocket, he’s as explosive of a playmaker that they have on their team. We have our work cut out for us against this particular player, but (also) the entire team. They have a really good offensive line, good backs, good receivers, good tight ends that are good at blocking and pass catchers. We’ve got our work cut out for us defensively.”

What would your first NFL win mean to you?

“It would mean a lot. It’ll take a lot to get that done against a really good team. We’re going to have to prepare at a high level. Going to have to practice at a high level There’s a lot that goes into that. This is a really good team we’re playing. That’s physical, that’s tough, that’s well-coached, that’s disciplined, we’re going to have to play well against this team.”

On All the Recent Cuts and Trades:

Players asking what’s going on?

“These guys are focused on Baltimore. That’s what I see. The attentiveness, the preparation; guys were in here yesterday watching film. It’s their day off and they’re in here, watching film, lifting, getting a workout in. That’s where the focus is. That’s where it should be. (The Ravens are) a tough team, this is a physical team, this is a well-coached team, we’re going to have to play well in all 3 phases to have a chance. I think that’s where their focus is. Not on anything else. Not on turnover. I haven’t had any conversations that way.”

On Offensive Line Competition:

With so many newcomers on the offensive line, how do you maintain consistency?

“The good thing with this group is there is a lot of versatility. (Michael) Deiter has played right and left guard, he’s played left tackle as well. (Julien) Davenport has played left tackle and right tackle. Jesse (Davis) has played right guard, right tackle, (and) left tackle in the past. There’s a lot of versatility with this group. We have an opportunity here to mix-and-match it and see what the best group is. We’ll work that in practice today, practice tomorrow, practice Friday, and put the best group out on the field on Sunday.”

Is there an open competition among all interior offensive linemen?

“You guys know I love competition. We’ll start right there. I do think competition brings out the best in every individual. I think in this situation, we brought in a couple of veteran interior OL players to push the rookies; I think the rookies have done well. How they respond will tell us a lot this week. Again, all those players have position flexibility as well and we’ll put the best 5 out there.”

On Newly Acquired Players:

Thoughts on John Jenkins and Avery Moss?

“Jenkins is a big guy; physical, interior defensive lineman. Got some athletic ability that I like. Have some quickness. I like the film we saw from the preseason (it) was good, so we were excited to get him.

Avery, again, he’s an edge player. Like what we saw from him as well. He’s physical. Does a good job setting the edge. He has some pass rush ability we feel would help us. I’m excited about both guys.”

What did you see in Julien Davenport?

“He’s athletic, (has) good length. Smart player. I think he has a lot of potential. We’re excited to have him. We have to get him up to speed, and (as) quickly as possible, get him out there…and hopefully we get a productive player.”

Simplify gameplan for all the new guys?

“I think every week it’s a little bit different. You have to see (what) some guys can handle. Conceptually, football is the same. Cover 3 in Pop Warner is Cover 3 in College is Cover 3 in the NFL. You can have a few exotic forms of Cover 3, but at the end of the day it’s 4-in and 3-deep. I think conceptually, there are things guys can get offensively, defensively and in the kicking game. And if they can understand the concepts, that tells you how far we can go as far as how exotic we can get with looks, schemes. Both offensively, defensively and in the kicking game.”

How hard is it to incorporate new faces into the team for Sunday?

“The one thing I like to say, I like that we have been aggressive trying to bring in players we feel will help this team and better the roster. I like that aggressive approach. As far as getting them ready, we have to coach them. That’s part of our job; we have a good staff. That’s something we’ve talked about as a staff; finding the best way to get these guys up to speed and in roles where they can play fast.”

On Specific Players:

How physically and mentally ready is Kenyan Drake?

“I think he’s both physically and mentally ready. This is a guy who has as much talent as anyone on our team. He’s fast, he’s physical, he’s explosive, he makes a lot of plays. We’re looking forward to getting him a lot of touches this week.”

Most encouraging on-field improvement from Christian Wilkins?

“He’s played with a better pad level the last few weeks, so that’s been good. Hopefully, we continue to do that. This is a guy that’s continuing to get better and develop on a daily basis. Again, he’s still a rookie, but he’s working to improve and get better. I’m looking forward (to), and I’m sure he’s looking forward to playing his first NFL game Sunday Afternoon.”

We haven’t heard much about Christian Wilkins this preseason…and maybe it’s a good thing. Though I would like to see a couple more explosive plays from him.

Thoughts on Ryan Fitzpatrick starting for his 8th different NFL team?

“That’s a testament to Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s hard to start at quarterback in this league. It’s a testament to him and the work he’s put in. He’s a really good player, a good leader. I’m excited to have him, excited to watch him go out and play.”

Miscellaneous

Have the Team Captains been selected?

“Not yet, we’ll vote on captains this week.”

My guess: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kenyan Drake, Reshad Jones, Xavien Howard and Jason Sanders.