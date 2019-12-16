Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise

If this is what doom-and-gloom looks like, then I want to be miserable.

While most Miami Dolphins fans conceded back in April that the 2019 season was about as lost as the original Spygate tapes, there seems to be this notion that the Dolphins are suddenly doing things wrong. That Brian Flores is not the leader this team needs.

A team that was pegged by all to easily go 0-16 – and to secure the #1 pick in the NFL draft – has a real chance of selecting outside of the Top-5 because they won too many games.

Does that sound like a head coach that’s doing a bad job?

In Miami’s 3 wins, their most-expensive players were:

Albert Wilson (and his 7 total receptions) – $8.33m

Ryan Fitzpatrick – $5.5m

DeVante Parker – $4.84m

Eric Rowe – $3.73m

Charles Harris – $2.96m

Does this sound like a head coach that has a lot to work with?

Miami has more Pro Bowlers on injured reserve (3) than they do on their active roster (0).

Does this look like a head coach that’s in the best position to win?

After witnessing mediocrity for the amount of time it takes a human being to develop from shitting their pants uncontrollably to legally drinking alcohol, you would think a franchise that is doing things differently and methodically is a much-needed breath of fresh air.

The Miami Dolphins have used 80 different players on their roster in 2019, an NFL record.

Yesterday’s 53-man roster featured 11 players that returned from 2018, probably an NFL record.

Meaning, it’s been a revolving door of evaluations for Brian Flores and his staff from the moment he arrived. And that’s exactly what 2019 was supposed to be: a year to expunge the team’s cap space and evaluate talent for the future.

For some, it seems evaluations and results must go hand-in-hand. Better results = a better team, because, duh, wins are the ultimate measure of success. As if we don’t have the cognitive thinking skills to read between the lines…

“If It’s About Winning, Then Win”

Somewhere, the lines between exceeding expectations and winning football games was blurred.

Brian Flores did such an amazing job exceeding our expectations that he won too many football games. At the start of the season we expected 0 wins, now, towards the end of the season, we feared (another) two-game winning streak.

That shift in our expectations already indicates that 2019 was a successful season for growth and advancement. The fact that we are even debating whether or not Miami should beat the New York Giants or Cincinnati Bengals is a far cry from where we were 3 months ago, when we all just wanted to avoid 0-16.

Updated Draft order. pic.twitter.com/31zbq7maOs — Burgundy Breakdown Pod 🎙 (@Burg_Breakdown) December 16, 2019

If you don’t realize that the bar for Flores’ performance has risen as each week passes, you’re delusional. 3 months ago we just wanted to score a point in the second-half. Now, we’re praying Miami doesn’t win another football game.

The two head coaches that are used to counter Flores’ productivity are the same head coaches that prove that winning doesn’t breed success.

Tony Sparano orchestrated the greatest turnaround in NFL history when the Dolphins went from 1-15 to division winners (11-5) in one season, but we’re tiptoeing around the fact that Chad Pennington is the real reason for that change. How well did Miami do when Pennington got injured? The answer is three-straight losing seasons and 3rd-place in the AFC East.

Adam Gase turned a 6-10 team into a 10-6 team, but once Ryan Tannehill went down, and Gase began to institute his own culture with his own players, the offense dwindled to the point that it became the 25th-best offense in 2017 and the 31st-best offense in 2018.

If anything, this further cements the fact that the Dolphins need to find their franchise quarterback before they deal with anything else, but that’s another topic for another time.

Brian Flores is on pace to win 4 games with the perennial 4-game winner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, under helm (53 regular season wins as a starter; 13 years in which he’s started NFL games = 4.08 wins-per-year).

Fans aren’t holding the Miami Dolphins to a winning standard. In fact, most of us still want this team to lose the last two games of the season. For us, wins aren’t the barometer we’re using. If that were the case, we’d say that the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are having better seasons than the Dolphins.

They’re not.

Truth is, they’re closer to firing their head coaches than they are praising them. All 3 of those teams have franchise quarterbacks and their results are massively underwhelming. Miami, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher, has a chance of drafting behind these teams, and that thought makes some people believe Brian Flores isn’t the guy?

Three QBs lead their team in rushing this season: pic.twitter.com/ZyzsuTVlkJ — ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019

We can be pissed off about the “tank” all we want, but you have to be excited about a coaching staff that seemingly maximizes the talent on their roster.

“This Team Was Supposed to Tank”

Are you trying to make my case for me?

The reason the Miami Dolphins didn’t successfully tank is due to the head coach that was able to rally his team into beating multiple playoff-contending opponents.

We can question plenty of Chris Grier‘s draft picks, but Grier successfully stripped this team of talent while recovering draft picks in the process. He held his end of the bargain.

Flores, on the other hand, did not. His intent was never to concede the season, but to build a team with genuine camaraderie that could sustain success for a prolonged period of time. He wants his players to know that winning is the ultimate goal, and they are going to work their ass off each week in an attempt to do that.

Sounds cliche. Sounds like something every head coach wants to do. Until you realize there aren’t many head coaches capable of this.

Jarvis Landry gets in Freddie Kitchens face and tells him "that's f***** up"pic.twitter.com/TkAfTdzRLW — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019

Adam Gase certainly couldn’t with the Dolphins, and currently isn’t with the New York Jets. See Janoris Jenkins‘ latest bout of immaturity that earned him walking papers from the New York Giants? How’s Freddie Kitchens doing in Cleveland? Think Dan Quinn has plenty of support with the Atlanta Falcons?

Flores job as the head coach is to take the players his general manager provides him with and try to win as many games as he can with them.

I think he’s doing a good job.

The Miami Dolphins may have identified two starting cornerbacks in Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz. Both of these players have had their struggles throughout the year, but overall, Needham has been excellent in coverage and Wiltz has done very well in the slot.

This team actually has two legitimate tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Whether or not they were drafted too high remains a debate, but you found your seam threat and your blocking tight end for the next two seasons.

When Kenny Stills was traded we felt we might not have any legitimate wide receivers going forward. At worst, the Dolphins have four capable starters with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns.

Vince Biegel with a pick. He’s the top performer out of all these trades, waiver wire claims and practice squad poached players on the Dolphins roster. The cranberry man can play. He’s the new Rob Ninkovich for this defense. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 15, 2019

Do issues still exist on this team? Absolutely!

You aren’t going to solve every problem in one year, not when you’re purposely removing talent and expensive salaries from your team. But do you feel like this team can’t solve those problems going forward?

Those Perfect Imperfections

I understand if we want to wait before prematurely dubbing Brian Flores the next Don Shula. It’s not like Flores and his staff have been mistake-free:

Why weren’t we able to get this kind of production out of Minkah Fitzpatrick ?

? How did we grossly mishandle Kenyan Drake all year?

all year? Why did it take so long to get Raekwon McMillan out there?

out there? Did he scout Josh Rosen and agree he was worth two draft picks? Especially when you realize they had Ryan Tannehill under contract and shipped him off just so they could spend more (in terms of assets, not money) on a worse player.

and agree he was worth two draft picks? We already forgot about the time Flores blared 8-straight Jay-Z songs to piss off Kenny Stills, but I’ll remind you for full transparency.

Flores is not flawless. The thing is, there isn’t a single fan that claims Flores is perfect. In fact, we acknowledge that this coaching staff has mishandled quite a few things throughout the year. But we also understand that Flores has been able to overcome each of these and build from them.

Flores isn’t enamored with a player’s draft status or the size of their contract; he makes it well known that he plays the best players, regardless of how you came to this team.

My respect level for Brian Flores has grown immensely today with his decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. Fitz is the better QB right now. NFL HCs start their best players. Period. — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 16, 2019

He has earned the respect of his locker room, something that hasn’t been accomplished since Tony Sparano or Jimmy Johnson back in the 20th-century.

On the field, this team is seeing better results than we envisioned. Off the field, this team is building a cohesive relationship rather than igniting a civil war between the players and the coaching staff.

Whether or not you believe Flores is the guy going forward is entirely up to you. You’re not wrong for wanting to see more, but to disregard what you’ve already witnessed is a weak way to protect yourself from the potential pitfall of another disappointing head coach.

If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ record, you’ve already lost.

If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ “upset” by the New York Giants, you’ve already lost.

If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to some statistical category, you’ve already lost.

We might be used to the doom-and-gloom, but that doesn’t mean the future is automatically miserable.