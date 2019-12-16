Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise
If this is what doom-and-gloom looks like, then I want to be miserable.
While most Miami Dolphins fans conceded back in April that the 2019 season was about as lost as the original Spygate tapes, there seems to be this notion that the Dolphins are suddenly doing things wrong. That Brian Flores is not the leader this team needs.
A team that was pegged by all to easily go 0-16 – and to secure the #1 pick in the NFL draft – has a real chance of selecting outside of the Top-5 because they won too many games.
Does that sound like a head coach that’s doing a bad job?
In Miami’s 3 wins, their most-expensive players were:
- Albert Wilson (and his 7 total receptions) – $8.33m
- Ryan Fitzpatrick – $5.5m
- DeVante Parker – $4.84m
- Eric Rowe – $3.73m
- Charles Harris – $2.96m
Does this sound like a head coach that has a lot to work with?
Miami has more Pro Bowlers on injured reserve (3) than they do on their active roster (0).
Does this look like a head coach that’s in the best position to win?
After witnessing mediocrity for the amount of time it takes a human being to develop from shitting their pants uncontrollably to legally drinking alcohol, you would think a franchise that is doing things differently and methodically is a much-needed breath of fresh air.
The Miami Dolphins have used 80 different players on their roster in 2019, an NFL record.
Yesterday’s 53-man roster featured 11 players that returned from 2018, probably an NFL record.
Meaning, it’s been a revolving door of evaluations for Brian Flores and his staff from the moment he arrived. And that’s exactly what 2019 was supposed to be: a year to expunge the team’s cap space and evaluate talent for the future.
For some, it seems evaluations and results must go hand-in-hand. Better results = a better team, because, duh, wins are the ultimate measure of success. As if we don’t have the cognitive thinking skills to read between the lines…
“If It’s About Winning, Then Win”
Somewhere, the lines between exceeding expectations and winning football games was blurred.
Brian Flores did such an amazing job exceeding our expectations that he won too many football games. At the start of the season we expected 0 wins, now, towards the end of the season, we feared (another) two-game winning streak.
That shift in our expectations already indicates that 2019 was a successful season for growth and advancement. The fact that we are even debating whether or not Miami should beat the New York Giants or Cincinnati Bengals is a far cry from where we were 3 months ago, when we all just wanted to avoid 0-16.
Updated Draft order. pic.twitter.com/31zbq7maOs
— Burgundy Breakdown Pod 🎙 (@Burg_Breakdown) December 16, 2019
If you don’t realize that the bar for Flores’ performance has risen as each week passes, you’re delusional. 3 months ago we just wanted to score a point in the second-half. Now, we’re praying Miami doesn’t win another football game.
The two head coaches that are used to counter Flores’ productivity are the same head coaches that prove that winning doesn’t breed success.
Tony Sparano orchestrated the greatest turnaround in NFL history when the Dolphins went from 1-15 to division winners (11-5) in one season, but we’re tiptoeing around the fact that Chad Pennington is the real reason for that change. How well did Miami do when Pennington got injured? The answer is three-straight losing seasons and 3rd-place in the AFC East.
Adam Gase turned a 6-10 team into a 10-6 team, but once Ryan Tannehill went down, and Gase began to institute his own culture with his own players, the offense dwindled to the point that it became the 25th-best offense in 2017 and the 31st-best offense in 2018.
If anything, this further cements the fact that the Dolphins need to find their franchise quarterback before they deal with anything else, but that’s another topic for another time.
Brian Flores is on pace to win 4 games with the perennial 4-game winner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, under helm (53 regular season wins as a starter; 13 years in which he’s started NFL games = 4.08 wins-per-year).
Fans aren’t holding the Miami Dolphins to a winning standard. In fact, most of us still want this team to lose the last two games of the season. For us, wins aren’t the barometer we’re using. If that were the case, we’d say that the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are having better seasons than the Dolphins.
They’re not.
Truth is, they’re closer to firing their head coaches than they are praising them. All 3 of those teams have franchise quarterbacks and their results are massively underwhelming. Miami, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher, has a chance of drafting behind these teams, and that thought makes some people believe Brian Flores isn’t the guy?
Three QBs lead their team in rushing this season: pic.twitter.com/ZyzsuTVlkJ
— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019
We can be pissed off about the “tank” all we want, but you have to be excited about a coaching staff that seemingly maximizes the talent on their roster.
“This Team Was Supposed to Tank”
Are you trying to make my case for me?
The reason the Miami Dolphins didn’t successfully tank is due to the head coach that was able to rally his team into beating multiple playoff-contending opponents.
We can question plenty of Chris Grier‘s draft picks, but Grier successfully stripped this team of talent while recovering draft picks in the process. He held his end of the bargain.
Flores, on the other hand, did not. His intent was never to concede the season, but to build a team with genuine camaraderie that could sustain success for a prolonged period of time. He wants his players to know that winning is the ultimate goal, and they are going to work their ass off each week in an attempt to do that.
Sounds cliche. Sounds like something every head coach wants to do. Until you realize there aren’t many head coaches capable of this.
Jarvis Landry gets in Freddie Kitchens face and tells him "that's f***** up"pic.twitter.com/TkAfTdzRLW
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019
Adam Gase certainly couldn’t with the Dolphins, and currently isn’t with the New York Jets. See Janoris Jenkins‘ latest bout of immaturity that earned him walking papers from the New York Giants? How’s Freddie Kitchens doing in Cleveland? Think Dan Quinn has plenty of support with the Atlanta Falcons?
Flores job as the head coach is to take the players his general manager provides him with and try to win as many games as he can with them.
I think he’s doing a good job.
The Miami Dolphins may have identified two starting cornerbacks in Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz. Both of these players have had their struggles throughout the year, but overall, Needham has been excellent in coverage and Wiltz has done very well in the slot.
This team actually has two legitimate tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Whether or not they were drafted too high remains a debate, but you found your seam threat and your blocking tight end for the next two seasons.
When Kenny Stills was traded we felt we might not have any legitimate wide receivers going forward. At worst, the Dolphins have four capable starters with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns.
Vince Biegel with a pick. He’s the top performer out of all these trades, waiver wire claims and practice squad poached players on the Dolphins roster. The cranberry man can play. He’s the new Rob Ninkovich for this defense.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 15, 2019
Do issues still exist on this team? Absolutely!
You aren’t going to solve every problem in one year, not when you’re purposely removing talent and expensive salaries from your team. But do you feel like this team can’t solve those problems going forward?
Those Perfect Imperfections
I understand if we want to wait before prematurely dubbing Brian Flores the next Don Shula. It’s not like Flores and his staff have been mistake-free:
- Why weren’t we able to get this kind of production out of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
- How did we grossly mishandle Kenyan Drake all year?
- Why did it take so long to get Raekwon McMillan out there?
- Did he scout Josh Rosen and agree he was worth two draft picks?
- Especially when you realize they had Ryan Tannehill under contract and shipped him off just so they could spend more (in terms of assets, not money) on a worse player.
- We already forgot about the time Flores blared 8-straight Jay-Z songs to piss off Kenny Stills, but I’ll remind you for full transparency.
Flores is not flawless. The thing is, there isn’t a single fan that claims Flores is perfect. In fact, we acknowledge that this coaching staff has mishandled quite a few things throughout the year. But we also understand that Flores has been able to overcome each of these and build from them.
Flores isn’t enamored with a player’s draft status or the size of their contract; he makes it well known that he plays the best players, regardless of how you came to this team.
My respect level for Brian Flores has grown immensely today with his decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. Fitz is the better QB right now. NFL HCs start their best players. Period.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 16, 2019
He has earned the respect of his locker room, something that hasn’t been accomplished since Tony Sparano or Jimmy Johnson back in the 20th-century.
On the field, this team is seeing better results than we envisioned. Off the field, this team is building a cohesive relationship rather than igniting a civil war between the players and the coaching staff.
Whether or not you believe Flores is the guy going forward is entirely up to you. You’re not wrong for wanting to see more, but to disregard what you’ve already witnessed is a weak way to protect yourself from the potential pitfall of another disappointing head coach.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ record, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ “upset” by the New York Giants, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to some statistical category, you’ve already lost.
We might be used to the doom-and-gloom, but that doesn’t mean the future is automatically miserable.
Miami Dolphins
The Levee Breaks in Jersey – Dolphins Giants Week 15 Recap
Dolphins break record for most players used, blowout loss ensues
The entire Dolphins operation took a back seat to the A-block story of Eli Manning in his final start at MetLife Stadium. Although riddled with mistakes, Miami played a strong first half, but unraveled after the intermission. With a first half lead, the Dolphins were outscored 16-0 — and out-gained 187-19 — in the third quarter, with the Giants scoring the first 13 points of the fourth quarter as an encore.
Miami’s experimental season became tangibly explainable Sunday as the Dolphins gave its 80th-differnet player a snap. The previous record was 78 players in one single season. Miami’s roster is currently comprised of 23 undrafted free agents (43%, most in the NFL). The Dolphins made 74 roster moves since week one and have 17 players on injured reserve — both of those are second most in the NFL.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Giants
|Total Yards
|384
|412
|Rushing
|122
|138
|Passing
|262
|274
|3rd / 4th Down
|4/16 (25%)
|5/11 (45.5%)
|Penalties
|7 (42 yards)
|4 (32 yards)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|28:53
|31:07
Dolphins–Giants
The things that made Miami a competitive team for the last two months were of the “takes no talent” variety. Dropped passes, penalties, turnovers, missed field goals, even the occasional miss from Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Dolphins simply are not good enough to overcome the many errors committed in the blowout loss.
Despite the majority of Miami’s six dropped passes occurring in the first half, Fitzpatrick compiled the most Dolphin passing yards in a single half (234 yards) since Ryan Tannehill’s 2015 game against Houston. The Dolphins moved the chains 14 times (also a season high), combing Fitzpatrick’s arm and legs; he is now the team leader in rushing yards for the 2019 season with 219 yards.
It would be completely understandable for the Dolphins to go into the proverbial tank these last two games. The final home date with Cincinnati on-deck, followed by a season finale in Foxboro, 3-13 looks to be more than a possibility, but rather a probability.
More on how that could affect the Dolphins draft positioning in the recap segment at the bottom of the page. Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterback
It looked like business for usual for Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense early at the Meadowlands Sunday. He was ripping the Giants zone defense for chunk yardage, escaping pressure and moving the chains with his legs, but coming up short in the red zone for the second consecutive game.
Your 2019 Miami Dolphins leading rusher. pic.twitter.com/GqOjj8zXwV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Miami’s first two drives traveled 99 yards, but yielded no points. Fitzpatrick had two misses that cost Miami points. First, a back-shoulder fade to Devante Parker left too far inside led to a turnover-on-downs. Then, on a later 3rd down, Fitzpatrick underthrew Parker to allow the defensive back to break up the pass. Miami would punt, opposed a fresh set of downs from inside the Giants 35-yard-line.
The dagger occurred on a Fitzpatrick run that resulted in a lost fumble, though the officiating crew blew the call on the field and in replay. Miami dropped six passes — including a ball off the facemask in the end zone — so it’s difficult to put too much of the blame on the quarterback.
Get the sliding tarps out at practice this week. pic.twitter.com/LFwKFNxMs3
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Running Backs
Patrick Laird has some moments, but the gaffes are a weekly occurrence. He dropped another pass, failed to win a one-on-one situation on a stretch run that resulted in a safety, and he gets beat in pass protection every game. His 18-yard run saved his average for a respectable 3.8 yards per rush on 12 carries.
Myles Gaskin had a similar, average-saving run. Gaskin popped a 27-yarder in garbage time to get to 43 yards on nine carries, but he too has his shortcomings in pass protection.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker has been consistent as they come this season. In his first game off the new contract that is schedules to keep him in Miami through the 2023 season, Parker went for 72 yards and a pair of touchdowns, including another win on a 50-50 ball (more apt to call them 70-30 balls with Parker in range).
Devante Parker on a 70/30 ball. pic.twitter.com/c5RQS7s8U7
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Albert Wilson was involved in the plan to the tune of five receptions on eight targets for 59 yards. Wilson has the shifty quality in condensed spaces that will provide the Dolphins with two, highly-utilizable traits going forward: 1.) uncover quickly from the slot on two-way-goes, and 2.) key misdirection to open up space for the rest of the offense.
Wilson’s start-stop ability, along with his prowess as a ball carrier could be a valuable piece in Chad O’Shea’s offense next season. He’ll have to be, in order to justify his retention at $8 million. The upside, for Miami, the commitment doesn’t extend beyond 2020. The team can certainly afford to keep Wilson on the books for another year and a better look at the player two full years removed from the hip injury.
Allen Hurns and Isaiah Ford were limited. Ford was the culprit of the facemask drop on a would-be touchdown in the second quarter, and Hurns only caught one pass. He was playing injured.
Mike Gesicki was involved early drawing matchups on the Giants safeties and linebackers. He had an opportunity on a takeoff against DeAndre Baker, but the pass was broken up. He caught four of eight for 47 yards. He continues to look more comfortable with each passing week.
Miami utilized plenty of offset 12-personnel formations (double tight ends inline to one side of the formation). Miami’s only semblance of a running game comes on stretch runs off this formation, and they do it in behind Clive Walford and Durham Smythe.
Works this time. Walford with a great turn and seal and Smythe with an excellent downfield block. https://t.co/REnOOlNwow pic.twitter.com/f1mIsRmLns
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Walford was off to a sterling start, but two dropped passes quelled the strong showing. He and Smythe both hit a number of key blocks on Miami’s longer runs of the game.
Offensive Line
Miami shuffled the line throughout the day, and none of the combinations seemed to make improvements. Fitzpatrick was under siege, Miami failed to create any penetration on point-of-attack blocks, and another good scrambling day saved what otherwise could’ve been a shutout type of performance.
Michael Deiter’s issues are systemic at this point. He’s constantly off-balance, lacks conviction and confidence, and misses an assignment each time he’s out there. He looks good pulling and getting the second level, but that’s about where the praise stops.
Daniel Kilgore continues to demonstrate a lack of ability to do the things they want him to execute in this scheme. Reach blocks are an adventure, anchoring is a 50-50 proposition, and he rarely blows anybody off the ball.
Jesse Davis has quietly pieced together a better initial kick slide and pass set as a right tackle. He’s living up to his end of the bargain on those offset 12 runs to the right side.
Evan Brown, Shaq Calhoun and J’Marcus Webb were all difficult watches.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux has been the Devante Parker of the defense — consistently stable. Godchaux demonstrates his power with consistency, but he flashes big plays on a weekly basis with penetration. He made five more tackles Sunday, bringing his season total to 65.
Godchaux and Biegel so consistently good. pic.twitter.com/1T1vyy2uZa
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Christian Wilkins is a poor man’s Godchaux in his rookie season. He too has the flash plays, but he’s not as consistent and can get moved a gap or two from time-to-time.
Ridiculous penetration by Wilkins. Equally good weak side C gap work from Rowe. pic.twitter.com/prBh67zoqC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Taco Charlton was back after a healthy scratch a week ago. Taking Charles Harris’ spot, Taco made one tackle and saw a lot of runs go for big gains off his edge. The same was true on the other side against Avery Moss and the occasional outside ‘backer condensed inside to a six-technique.
Linebackers
Sam Eguavoen is piecing together a nice run. He came from the CFL as a standout in passing situations, and he’s been active doing just that. Falling into the hook zip and tipping footballs, applying pressure on the quarterback, and picking up a sack for the second straight week, Eguavoen is showcasing the goods to return as a sub package linebacker.
This is what we thought Sam Eguaveon could be. Rangy LB that can disrupt the passing lanes. pic.twitter.com/bi0y6q2tFR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Jerome Baker had quite a day making plays. When he keys it and pulls the trigger, Baker is as disruptive as they come blowing up plays at the line-of-scrimmage. He used that speed to get into the hook zone for two plays on the ball, an interception and a PBU. He also made 12 tackles in the game.
When Baker hits it, it happens fast pic.twitter.com/QwCIQGi6wI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Vince Biegel fell into the hook zone for a play of his own. Dropping in place of a blitzing Nik Needham, Biegel picked off the first pass of his career. He also continues to dent the edge and set up tackles as well as anyone on this defense.
Dolphins change the picture here on Eli and it’s an easy INT for Vince Biegel. Fills the hook zone on the slant/flat as Needham blitzes the edge. pic.twitter.com/qhWRXPOIRy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Raekwon McMillan left the game with a hamstring injury. When he was out there, his impact was minimal. McMillan played all over the formation and tried to give Miami some help in more of a Sam ‘backer position.
Defensive Backs
It’s a mix mash of street free agents in the Miami secondary. For the fourth time this year, Miami signed a played on a Tuesday, then played him in the defensive backfield the following Sunday.
Nate Brooks was beaten up and down the field by fellow rookie Darius Slayton. Linden Stephens saw his first action as a Dolphins and made two tackles.
Eric Rowe made four tackles and continues to show his mettle in the box safety role. He’s definitely a fit going forward for that role.
Nik Needham had a day of peaks and valleys. He made an exceptional tackle on Saquon Barkley in space, but then came back and was juked badly by the former number-two overall pick. Needham got his hands on a ball that wound up going for a 51-yard touchdown. It was that kind of day for Needham and Miami.
Nik Needham in open space against Saquon Barkley. pic.twitter.com/54RKYeHk0M
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Jomal Wiltz continues to show the competitiveness and tackling prowess that makes him a favorite to return as a sub package defensive back next season.
The staff loves Jomal Wiltz because of how physical and aggressive he is at the LOS and catch point. pic.twitter.com/zqcIuAqThv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 15, 2019
Recap
This game looked like a laugher early, in favor of the Dolphins. Despite three bad interceptions from Eli Manning, Miami continuously made errors that turned the game in favor of the home team.
Perhaps that result was best for Miami.
The Dolphins climb now to third in the 2020 NFL Draft. Miami leapfrogged Washington based on tie-breakers, as week 16 presents a pair of huge games in the race for better draft choices. Washington hosts the Giants while the Bengals visit Miami.
Winning one of the final two games would result in no worse than the fifth pick in the draft for the Fins, and Miami can climb all the way to second if the team finishes 3-13.
Whoever Miami deems as QB2 should be there for the taking. The Chase Young option will continue to compel the fan base, but his penchant for the up-field rush will likely make Miami pursue other avenues.
There’s a lot of time between now and the last weekend in April, including two more games. Brian Flores’ ability to get his team up for these final two could be telling.
Or maybe they won’t. It’s perfectly understandable if Miami are unable to mount a competitive fight in the final two weeks. The roster was depleted in every fashion imaginable (trades, cuts, injuries, player shutdowns), and even a good coaching staff has a breaking point.
The upshot for the 2019 season is that Miami secured a high draft pick and added a war chest of offseason resources. Perhaps best of all, the Dolphins now have surefire long-term fits that were largely unknowns just a few months prior.
Parker, Needham, Gesicki, Biegel, Rowe all emerged as surprise breakthrough players. Joining core parts like Godchaux, McMillan, Baker, and those returning from IR (Preston Williams, Xavien Howard, Bobby McCain, Jakeem Grant, Jonathan Ledbetter), reinforcements are on the way for the 2020 season.
This season has been brutal. We’re eight quarters away from its conclusion, and the real season beginning. The 2020 Miami Dolphins offseason.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker
One of the longest-tenured players on the team may very well be a Miami Dolphin for life.
According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have extended DeVante Parker through the 2023 season.
The #Dolphins and WR DeVante Parker are finalizing a four-year extension worth over $40 million, source said. Lot of guaranteed money. Another step in his remarkable turnaround. 💰
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2019
All of the details are still being flushed out, but the deal is a 4-year, $40m extension, with an $8m signing bonus (which is guaranteed).
According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, Parker will earn $4.5m guaranteed in 2020, and $7.7m guaranteed in 2021.
… Parker will make 4.5 M guaranteed in 2020 and 7.7 M guaranteed in 2021. Also, he's five catches and 120 yards from making another 1.5 M in incentives this season
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 13, 2019
Parker signs this extension in the middle of a career year. His 55 catches are 1 shy of his career-high (56, 2016), his 882 receiving yards surpass his prior career-high by 138 yards (2016), and his 6 touchdowns are only 3 less than his career total coming into the 2019 season.
Whether it’s Chad O’Shea‘s offense, a shift in Quarterback mentality, or the receiver finally coming into his own, Parker has shown that he can be a #1 receiver in this offense. Though some fans may be hoping for DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. “elite”, the truth is, Parker isn’t that far behind.
His extension is in line with his production, and it’s fair to say that Parker’s potential still hasn’t been tapped. It’ll be interesting to see how much Parker builds off of his career-year, especially if the Dolphins can solidify their offensive line and give their receivers a chance to get open (more often).
Parker joins Ryan Tannehill and Mike Pouncey as the only other 1st-round picks drafted this decade to have signed an extension with the team.
Yes Sir‼️@DeVanteParker11 is staying in South Florida! #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/gzjxx7rE72
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 13, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins roster move round-up: Week 15 sees several more changes
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Miami Dolphins continue to change up the roster
The Miami Dolphins have continued their roster churning in Week 15, leading up to their prizefight against the New York Giants on December 15.
While it’s been a mainstay strategy for the Dolphins this year, to comb over the waiver wire and the free agency market, there was a significant uptick in waiver wire awards last, totaling four new players being claimed.
Last week’s claimed players included Trevor Davis, Mack Hollins, Zach Zenner, and Zach Sieler. Zenner’s Miami stint was short-lived; he was waived on Tuesday, December 10 to make room for the newest wave of Dolphins signees.
Along with Zenner’s release, the Miami Dolphins added cornerbacks Ken Webster and Ryan Lewis to the Injured Reserve list.
Those three transactions allowed the Dolphins to scoop a player from the New England Patriots’ practice squad, defensive back Nate Brooks, a second player from the Tennessee Titans’ practice squad, linebacker Jamal Davis II, and a third player, offensive lineman Adam Pankey, who was waived by the Green Bay Packers.
Nate Brooks is a rookie defensive back that played at North Texas and has spent time with the Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.
Jamal Davis II is also a rookie. He entered the league from Akron. As mentioned above, he spent time with the Titans earlier this year before the Miami Dolphins signed him.
Adam Pankey is the most traveled player the Dolphins have added. Pankey went undrafted in 2017 out of West Virginia and has had two runs with the Packers and a short one with the Titans.
We have signed DB Nate Brooks off New England’s practice squad, signed LB Jamal Davis off Tennessee’s practice squad and been awarded T Adam Pankey off waivers from Green Bay.
We have also placed CB Ryan Lewis and CB Ken Webster on injured reserve and waived RB Zach Zenner.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 10, 2019
On December 7, cornerback Linden Stephens was added to the roster in a last-minute shuffle before the Dolphins-Jets game. Cornerback Chris Lammons was released to make room for Stephens on the squad, per Adam Beasley.
Stephens has had tenures with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos. He formerly played at Cincinnati in college.
Dolphins add their sixth new player of the week, signing cornerback Linden Stephens off Seattle’s practice squad. To make room, they waived cornerback Chris Lammons.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) December 7, 2019
In practice squad news, cornerback Rashard Causey was added to the group on December 12, per Safid Deen. Causey played college ball at UCF and has spent time with the Denver Broncos.
The #Dolphins have added former UCF and Davie University School DB Rashard Causey to their practice squad today.
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) December 12, 2019
LATEST
- Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise December 16, 2019
- The Levee Breaks in Jersey – Dolphins Giants Week 15 Recap December 15, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Extend DeVante Parker December 13, 2019
- Miami Dolphins roster move round-up: Week 15 sees several more changes December 13, 2019
- Dolphins Giants Week 15 Preview December 12, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
The Miami Dolphins had a huge week of roster moves
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
Chase Your Young Quarterback, Not Elite Pass Rushers
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Aftermath: Dolphins 37 Eagles 31
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Fins Fall to Rivals, Officials – Dolphins Jets Week 14 Recap