Brian Flores is sabotaging his career, and do you think he even cares?

Every win puts the Miami Dolphins further and further from that #1 draft pick…that #1 quarterback who is supposed to ensure the future success of this franchise.

Their path to prominence was just a few short months away. Simply lie down and let the rest of the league walk all over you. Heck, you can be as terrible as you want to be at your job, and you’ll still have the security to return next year. What an easy thing for Flores and company to do.

Except, he hasn’t done that one bit.

Chris Grier‘s plan all along was to starve the team of talent so it became nearly impossible for them to win, regardless of how hard they tried.

It was a plan that Grier and Flores crafted together, presented to Stephen Ross and set out to orchestrate in unison with his blessing.

And Flores is voluntarily sabotaging it all.

What do a few measly wins in November mean when your franchise is perpetually staring at 9-7 due to a second-rate quarterback?

At the moment, the Dolphins have the #4 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. That means, theoretically, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both out of your grasp. Unless you can convince the Washington Redskins to accept a king’s ransom in exchange for the #2 overall pick – which I wouldn’t expect them to do – it looks like you’re settling for the bronze medal.

Which means you’re risking your future on an inconsistent Jake Fromm, or an unpolished Justin Herbert.

Think this is a maneuver a man hellbent on securing the easiest path to future success would make? I think you all know the answer to that rhetorical question.

Wins Won’t Be Gifted, They’ll Be Earned

If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn from Brian Flores, it’s that he doesn’t settle for the easier option.

It was only a month ago that national pundits everywhere were genuinely imploring Roger Goodell to investigate the Dolphins’ method for tanking.

The Dolphins validated the embarrassing narrative (that started when the team traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills) when they were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys to open up the season.

At a glance, it’s easy to discount what Brian Flores was building. Miami had yet to score a single point in the second half of a game, players like Jakeem Grant and Charles Harris were regressing, and Minkah Fitzpatrick was on the verge of demanding a trade that would turn him into a Pittsburgh Steelers fan favorite.

The @MiamiDolphins’ season viewed by point differential per game. pic.twitter.com/2qmlqljjXq — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) November 4, 2019

It appeared like no one respected the rookie head coach. Fans started to proclaim that he wasn’t the right leader for this team, even though we all knew what 2019 was about from the start. We were under the impression that the locker room was crumbling, that camaraderie didn’t exist, and that Flores was here simply to keep the seat warm for another head coach.

But, against our behest, Flores reminded us weekly that this team had a lot of fight in them and that they were clamoring for a victory. None of them were laying down and adopting the “tanking” narrative. We scoffed, but in reality, we were really just scared about what this meant for the future of this franchise.

Though these two meaningless victories won’t mean much years from now, it shows us exactly what kind of future the Miami Dolphins are going to have under Brian Flores.

The Dolphins are winning this game without these injured or suspended players they had in spring: Kenyan Drake, Mark Walton, Preston Williams, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavien Howard, Kiko Alonso, Reshad Jones. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 10, 2019

Making Wine Out of Water

The narrative around Miami is that the Dolphins watch talent walk out the door and perform for other teams.

For all the blame we place on Grier for misscouting these players, there are enough of them that seem to perform elsewhere after failing in South Florida.

Which means there’s really only one conclusion we can deduce from all of this: the problem isn’t the players, but the coaches who are supposed to put them in the best position to perform each week.

Including those currently on Injured Reserve, the Dolphins returned just 21 players from their 2018 team (if you include players like Nick O’Leary and Kenyan Drake, you can bump it up to 23).

With an entirely new coaching staff and a roster of players that, for the most part, hadn’t played with each other before, there were going to be a few hiccups.

Communication issues were present, players weren’t lined up in the right spots, and, lets be honest, the coaching staff wasn’t entirely sure where to slot their players. Raekwon McMillan was being underutilized, Eric Rowe was still covering the boundary, and their (mis)handling of Minkah Fitzpatrick lost them the most-promising defensive player on the Dolphins’ roster.

AB just destroyed Eric Rowe with that release. Brady made at himself. Jogged over after to slap hands with Brown. A "my bad" moment from 12. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/KHs9R72Ftl — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019

Fans openly wondered why Mike Gesicki was still running routes, why Jomal Wiltz was still a starter, why Nik Needham had a spot on the roster, and why Evan Boehm was playing ahead of Chris Reed.

But Flores knew that his team was facing some of the most-adverse conditions any team in recent memory was up against. The Dolphins had:

2 Pro Bowlers on their entire roster ( Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard ).

and ). Less than half their roster featured players that had accumulated more than 2 full seasons in the NFL. And of the players that had more than 2 full years of experience, we’re talking about guys like Matt Haack , Ken Crawley , Deon Lacey , Ryan Fitzpatrick , Clive Walford and Walt Aikens . Not necessarily the cream of the crop.

2 of their 1st-round picks since 2010 still on the roster (DeVante Parker and Charles Harris).

In short, the Dolphins talent was barren. And yet here we are, staring two wins in the face – with a 3rd victory falling through the Kenyan Drake’s grasp at the 2-yard line.

It’s not a record that earns you an easy ticket to the playoffs for the foreseeable future (thanks to the college prospect you were able to pluck at will). Instead, it’s a record that will mock Dolphins fans for years when they see the top two quarterback prospects performing outside of Miami.

Think Brian Flores cares? Not one bit. Why? Because he’s going to coach whoever his quarterback is into a winner.

A Real Coach Coaches

It seems we were the only ones befuddled by Flores coaching potential.

After a rocky start to the year – where Miami faced 3 of the top-6 scoring offenses in the NFL – the team started to settle down.

Jomal Wiltz went from being burned on basic running plays to providing tight coverage on a consistent basis.

This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Nik Needham went from being one of the fan’s scapegoats to earning a spot on this roster in 2020.

Mike Gesicki went from being cut to becoming a legitimate seam threat in this league.

#dolphins TE mike gesicki had his best game of his career on sunday, catching 100% of his targets (6/6) for 95 yards. through 8 games, gesicki has more yards (248) than he did as a rookie (202) in 2018. the second-year TE is finally starting to emerge as a legit playmaker.#finsup pic.twitter.com/x74mfuQLRw — josh houtz (@houtz) November 5, 2019

Eric Rowe went from a forgettable boundary cornerback to a potential solution for opposing tightends (after all these years).

Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Vince Biegel is what Kiko Alonso should have been when we traded for him.

Chris Grier traded Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract (someone who was going to be cut), for Vince Biegel before the season. Biegel- 24 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 3 TFL

Alonso- 11 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 0 TFL what a heist. — Brandon (@BFem09) November 7, 2019

Preston Williams is what DeVante Parker should have been when we drafted him in the 1st-round.

preston williams, stiff arm extraordinaire pic.twitter.com/BWO0ODihkH — josh houtz (@houtz) November 3, 2019

DeVante Parker is even looking like the DeVante Parker we expected to receive 4 seasons ago.

DeVante Parker had it with one hand all the way 😅 @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/9E4utppf5M — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019

Christian Wilkins has provided instant production and will be a starter beside Davon Godchaux (hopefully) for the next 5 years.

Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019

Exactly how many players on this roster have gotten worse from 2019 to now?

If there’s pessimism surrounding the Dolphins quarterback situation of the future, there should be plenty of optimism surrounding Miami’s player development going forward.

This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach. Just look at all the problems the 2-7 New York Jets are having. Le’Veon Bell is saying all the right things, but he’s unhappy there. Jamal Adams is one of the best young safeties in the league, and he’s constantly in a verbal brawl with the team’s general manager and head coach. Kelechi Osemele is filing a grievance against the team for neglecting his injury.

That’s the look of a team that doesn’t have each other’s back. That’s a lost locker room.

The Miami Dolphins tell a completely different story. This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach. No one condones Bobby McCain (allegedly) spitting at a Buffalo Bills fan when he mocked the Dolphins roster, but you may subconsciously be glad he has that fire inside of him. He took that personally.

Possibly the best young safety in the league this year forced his way off your team, but there isn’t a single unhappy player on this roster right now. No one is butting heads with the front office or head coach. In fact, the Dolphins paid Kendrick Norton’s contract in full when he lost his arm during the offseason, forgoing any chance of living his dream as an NFL star.

Miami Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton Weeks After Arm Amputation, Will Stlll Pay Insurance Costs: https://t.co/m7BMUO7nW1 — NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 22, 2019

This is a staff (and ownership group) that cares. They treat their players like genuine human beings. They’re honest with their intentions and upfront with the amount of work they’ll have to put in if they want to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Brian Flores isn’t just bringing grit to a franchise that hasn’t had a spark since Tony Sparano took over, he’s bringing respect and honor as well.

Want to know if Brian Flores has the attention of his players? Check this interesting stat out:

The Miami Dolphins were the least-penalized team in the NFL heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. On the contrary, the Jets were the 30th-most penalized team heading into Week 10.

Some notable (per game) stats comparing a rookie, defensive-oriented HC to a veteran “offensive guru”: Passing Yards:

(29) MIA – 198.5

(32) NYJ – 157.2 Total Yards:

(30) MIA – 262.2

(32) NYJ – 223.5 Points:

(30) MIA – 12.9

(32) NYJ – 12 Penalties:

(1) MIA – 5.6

(30) NYJ – 8.8 — Jason Hrina (@MiamiDPunx) November 10, 2019

That says a lot about a team trying to learn an entirely new system (with all new vocabulary) while attempting to develop chemistry with players they’ve never played beside. One depicts a team that has bought in to what their coach is selling, another shows you how undisciplined they really are.

Maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick couldn’t handle the dedication Flores demanded? Maybe Vincent Taylor wasn’t willing to put in the time and felt his natural ability would be enough? After back-to-back wins, it’s easy to dispel the notion that the coaches were at fault, but after what we’ve seen the past two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the growth and evolution happening before us.

Now, our emotions are torn.

The fan inside of us yearns for this team to win, but logic favors a defeated season. It’s a conundrum none of us have an answer before, because none of us know what the right answer is for another few years.

While we try and siphon our feelings, we can uniformally agree that the overall future of the Miami Dolphins is bright.

Which really means we have to pray that Jordan Love declares for the upcoming draft, just in case Flores decides to sabotage a few more games this season.