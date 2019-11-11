Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores is Sabotaging His Career
Brian Flores is sabotaging his career, and do you think he even cares?
Every win puts the Miami Dolphins further and further from that #1 draft pick…that #1 quarterback who is supposed to ensure the future success of this franchise.
Their path to prominence was just a few short months away. Simply lie down and let the rest of the league walk all over you. Heck, you can be as terrible as you want to be at your job, and you’ll still have the security to return next year. What an easy thing for Flores and company to do.
Except, he hasn’t done that one bit.
Chris Grier‘s plan all along was to starve the team of talent so it became nearly impossible for them to win, regardless of how hard they tried.
It was a plan that Grier and Flores crafted together, presented to Stephen Ross and set out to orchestrate in unison with his blessing.
And Flores is voluntarily sabotaging it all.
What do a few measly wins in November mean when your franchise is perpetually staring at 9-7 due to a second-rate quarterback?
At the moment, the Dolphins have the #4 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. That means, theoretically, Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow are both out of your grasp. Unless you can convince the Washington Redskins to accept a king’s ransom in exchange for the #2 overall pick – which I wouldn’t expect them to do – it looks like you’re settling for the bronze medal.
Which means you’re risking your future on an inconsistent Jake Fromm, or an unpolished Justin Herbert.
Think this is a maneuver a man hellbent on securing the easiest path to future success would make? I think you all know the answer to that rhetorical question.
Wins Won’t Be Gifted, They’ll Be Earned
If there’s one thing we’ve come to learn from Brian Flores, it’s that he doesn’t settle for the easier option.
It was only a month ago that national pundits everywhere were genuinely imploring Roger Goodell to investigate the Dolphins’ method for tanking.
The Dolphins validated the embarrassing narrative (that started when the team traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenny Stills) when they were dominated by the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys to open up the season.
At a glance, it’s easy to discount what Brian Flores was building. Miami had yet to score a single point in the second half of a game, players like Jakeem Grant and Charles Harris were regressing, and Minkah Fitzpatrick was on the verge of demanding a trade that would turn him into a Pittsburgh Steelers fan favorite.
The @MiamiDolphins’ season viewed by point differential per game. pic.twitter.com/2qmlqljjXq
— Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) November 4, 2019
It appeared like no one respected the rookie head coach. Fans started to proclaim that he wasn’t the right leader for this team, even though we all knew what 2019 was about from the start. We were under the impression that the locker room was crumbling, that camaraderie didn’t exist, and that Flores was here simply to keep the seat warm for another head coach.
But, against our behest, Flores reminded us weekly that this team had a lot of fight in them and that they were clamoring for a victory. None of them were laying down and adopting the “tanking” narrative. We scoffed, but in reality, we were really just scared about what this meant for the future of this franchise.
Though these two meaningless victories won’t mean much years from now, it shows us exactly what kind of future the Miami Dolphins are going to have under Brian Flores.
The Dolphins are winning this game without these injured or suspended players they had in spring: Kenyan Drake, Mark Walton, Preston Williams, Kenny Stills, Laremy Tunsil, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Xavien Howard, Kiko Alonso, Reshad Jones.
— Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 10, 2019
Making Wine Out of Water
The narrative around Miami is that the Dolphins watch talent walk out the door and perform for other teams.
For all the blame we place on Grier for misscouting these players, there are enough of them that seem to perform elsewhere after failing in South Florida.
Which means there’s really only one conclusion we can deduce from all of this: the problem isn’t the players, but the coaches who are supposed to put them in the best position to perform each week.
Including those currently on Injured Reserve, the Dolphins returned just 21 players from their 2018 team (if you include players like Nick O’Leary and Kenyan Drake, you can bump it up to 23).
With an entirely new coaching staff and a roster of players that, for the most part, hadn’t played with each other before, there were going to be a few hiccups.
Communication issues were present, players weren’t lined up in the right spots, and, lets be honest, the coaching staff wasn’t entirely sure where to slot their players. Raekwon McMillan was being underutilized, Eric Rowe was still covering the boundary, and their (mis)handling of Minkah Fitzpatrick lost them the most-promising defensive player on the Dolphins’ roster.
AB just destroyed Eric Rowe with that release. Brady made at himself. Jogged over after to slap hands with Brown. A "my bad" moment from 12. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/KHs9R72Ftl
— Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 15, 2019
Fans openly wondered why Mike Gesicki was still running routes, why Jomal Wiltz was still a starter, why Nik Needham had a spot on the roster, and why Evan Boehm was playing ahead of Chris Reed.
But Flores knew that his team was facing some of the most-adverse conditions any team in recent memory was up against. The Dolphins had:
- 2 Pro Bowlers on their entire roster (Reshad Jones and Xavien Howard).
- Less than half their roster featured players that had accumulated more than 2 full seasons in the NFL.
- And of the players that had more than 2 full years of experience, we’re talking about guys like Matt Haack, Ken Crawley, Deon Lacey, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Clive Walford and Walt Aikens. Not necessarily the cream of the crop.
- 2 of their 1st-round picks since 2010 still on the roster (DeVante Parker and Charles Harris).
In short, the Dolphins talent was barren. And yet here we are, staring two wins in the face – with a 3rd victory falling through the Kenyan Drake’s grasp at the 2-yard line.
It’s not a record that earns you an easy ticket to the playoffs for the foreseeable future (thanks to the college prospect you were able to pluck at will). Instead, it’s a record that will mock Dolphins fans for years when they see the top two quarterback prospects performing outside of Miami.
Think Brian Flores cares? Not one bit. Why? Because he’s going to coach whoever his quarterback is into a winner.
A Real Coach Coaches
It seems we were the only ones befuddled by Flores coaching potential.
After a rocky start to the year – where Miami faced 3 of the top-6 scoring offenses in the NFL – the team started to settle down.
Jomal Wiltz went from being burned on basic running plays to providing tight coverage on a consistent basis.
This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Nik Needham went from being one of the fan’s scapegoats to earning a spot on this roster in 2020.
PICKED OFF BY @NIKNEEDHAM5!#MIAvsIND #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/mnGflmw7uX
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) November 10, 2019
Mike Gesicki went from being cut to becoming a legitimate seam threat in this league.
#dolphins TE mike gesicki had his best game of his career on sunday, catching 100% of his targets (6/6) for 95 yards. through 8 games, gesicki has more yards (248) than he did as a rookie (202) in 2018. the second-year TE is finally starting to emerge as a legit playmaker.#finsup pic.twitter.com/x74mfuQLRw
— josh houtz (@houtz) November 5, 2019
Eric Rowe went from a forgettable boundary cornerback to a potential solution for opposing tightends (after all these years).
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Vince Biegel is what Kiko Alonso should have been when we traded for him.
Chris Grier traded Kiko Alonso and his bloated contract (someone who was going to be cut), for Vince Biegel before the season.
Biegel- 24 tackles, 2 sacks, 10 QB hits, 3 TFL
Alonso- 11 tackles, 0 sacks, 0 QB hits, 0 TFL
what a heist.
— Brandon (@BFem09) November 7, 2019
Preston Williams is what DeVante Parker should have been when we drafted him in the 1st-round.
preston williams, stiff arm extraordinaire pic.twitter.com/BWO0ODihkH
— josh houtz (@houtz) November 3, 2019
DeVante Parker is even looking like the DeVante Parker we expected to receive 4 seasons ago.
DeVante Parker had it with one hand all the way 😅 @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/9E4utppf5M
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 3, 2019
Christian Wilkins has provided instant production and will be a starter beside Davon Godchaux (hopefully) for the next 5 years.
Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Exactly how many players on this roster have gotten worse from 2019 to now?
If there’s pessimism surrounding the Dolphins quarterback situation of the future, there should be plenty of optimism surrounding Miami’s player development going forward.
This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach. Just look at all the problems the 2-7 New York Jets are having. Le’Veon Bell is saying all the right things, but he’s unhappy there. Jamal Adams is one of the best young safeties in the league, and he’s constantly in a verbal brawl with the team’s general manager and head coach. Kelechi Osemele is filing a grievance against the team for neglecting his injury.
That’s the look of a team that doesn’t have each other’s back. That’s a lost locker room.
The Miami Dolphins tell a completely different story. This is a team that wants to play hard for their head coach. No one condones Bobby McCain (allegedly) spitting at a Buffalo Bills fan when he mocked the Dolphins roster, but you may subconsciously be glad he has that fire inside of him. He took that personally.
Possibly the best young safety in the league this year forced his way off your team, but there isn’t a single unhappy player on this roster right now. No one is butting heads with the front office or head coach. In fact, the Dolphins paid Kendrick Norton’s contract in full when he lost his arm during the offseason, forgoing any chance of living his dream as an NFL star.
Miami Dolphins Waive Kendrick Norton Weeks After Arm Amputation, Will Stlll Pay Insurance Costs: https://t.co/m7BMUO7nW1
— NBC 6 South Florida (@nbc6) July 22, 2019
This is a staff (and ownership group) that cares. They treat their players like genuine human beings. They’re honest with their intentions and upfront with the amount of work they’ll have to put in if they want to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Brian Flores isn’t just bringing grit to a franchise that hasn’t had a spark since Tony Sparano took over, he’s bringing respect and honor as well.
Want to know if Brian Flores has the attention of his players? Check this interesting stat out:
- The Miami Dolphins were the least-penalized team in the NFL heading into their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. On the contrary, the Jets were the 30th-most penalized team heading into Week 10.
Some notable (per game) stats comparing a rookie, defensive-oriented HC to a veteran “offensive guru”:
Passing Yards:
(29) MIA – 198.5
(32) NYJ – 157.2
Total Yards:
(30) MIA – 262.2
(32) NYJ – 223.5
Points:
(30) MIA – 12.9
(32) NYJ – 12
Penalties:
(1) MIA – 5.6
(30) NYJ – 8.8
— Jason Hrina (@MiamiDPunx) November 10, 2019
That says a lot about a team trying to learn an entirely new system (with all new vocabulary) while attempting to develop chemistry with players they’ve never played beside. One depicts a team that has bought in to what their coach is selling, another shows you how undisciplined they really are.
Maybe Minkah Fitzpatrick couldn’t handle the dedication Flores demanded? Maybe Vincent Taylor wasn’t willing to put in the time and felt his natural ability would be enough? After back-to-back wins, it’s easy to dispel the notion that the coaches were at fault, but after what we’ve seen the past two weeks, it’s hard not to notice the growth and evolution happening before us.
Now, our emotions are torn.
The fan inside of us yearns for this team to win, but logic favors a defeated season. It’s a conundrum none of us have an answer before, because none of us know what the right answer is for another few years.
While we try and siphon our feelings, we can uniformally agree that the overall future of the Miami Dolphins is bright.
Which really means we have to pray that Jordan Love declares for the upcoming draft, just in case Flores decides to sabotage a few more games this season.
Miami Dolphins
Phins Win Again – Dolphins Colts Recap
Dominant defense makes a winner of Brian Flores for the second straight week
The pre-bye week Dolphins were an abomination; record-setters in multiple measurements of futility. Now, under the direction of a surging coaching staff and a veteran quarterback that regularly spins gold, Miami are two games off the pace for the first pick of the draft, and three games out of a wildcard playoff spot.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Colts
|Total Yards
|228
|300
|Rushing
|70
|109
|Passing
|158
|191
|Penalties
|4 (30 yards)
|3 (25 yards)
|3rd / 4th Down
|7/18 (38.9%)
|5/15 (33%)
|Sacks For
|1
|3
|TOP
|31:28
|28:32
Coach Flores will tell you how much this win means to the young players that have impressed in a challenging season, but the Colts misfortunes had more to do with end result of this game. Out-gained and plus-one in the turnover department, Jason Sanders made field goals of 47, 48, and 48 yards. Adam Vinatieri, on the other hand, missed a point-after-attempt. Had he made the kick, the Colts could’ve sent the game into overtime with a late field goal.
Instead, Miami’s defense bowed up forcing a four-and-out with their backs against the wall, from their own 16-yard-line. Not that any of this makes Miami’s performance any less impressive.
Brian Flores’ playbook is thicker than a phone book. Love seeing Miami in the dime on 1st down. Also, check out where the pressure comes from. pic.twitter.com/CHJd2HreJW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
That was the name of the game for this Flores-led team. The structure of the defense has been a theme of this blog and podcast for weeks, and the production is showing up more each week. Miami limited the Colts to 27 first-half rushing yards on nine carries, but began to give way in the second half as the offense failed to sustain drives.
The depth of the playbook on either side should be plenty to encourage Dolphins fans. The draft day plans are trending into dire territory, as Miami’s organic first-round pick is bordering on the top 5 (#4 overall), while Pittsburgh continues to win tight games. But Miami are creating passing concepts to free up a variety of unheralded pass catchers, while the defense is full of names that would probably be trying out for alternative football leagues if not for the Dolphins.
The dream for Tua Tagovailoa, or even Joe Burrow, might be slipping away, but for what? The upside comes via Brian Flores’ ability to turn a roster full of players, who otherwise might not be in the league, into a competitive outfit that has a positive point differential over the previous five games.
Let’s discuss those individuals.
Quarterbacks
Flanked by a slew of Dolphins reporters after an August training camp practice, Ryan Fitzpatrick spoke about his comfort level entering his 15th year in the NFL. In a system that he says, “empowers the quarterback,” he felt he could have the best year of his storied, well-traveled football life.
This is what I mean. Fitz single-handily willing the offense to yardage. pic.twitter.com/ULRNI0d3KC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Over the last five weeks, Fitzpatrick has remarkably kept Miami competitive despite a myriad of issues at every position in the offense. Fitz is escaping pressure and throwing with timing and anticipation. His nine total touchdowns over that span have generated a 21.2 PPG average since the fourth quarter against Washington. Miami were scoring 6.1 PPG the first 4.75 games of the season.
Running Backs
Not all coaching decisions are agreeable. The staff seems intent to run Kalen Ballage into a brick wall until — well until I don’t know, but they’re doing it. Ballage looks like he’s guessing where the best available gap is on any given play, and he offers noting in the elusive running category. His season average was 2 yards-per-pop coming in, he finished this game with 43 yards on 20 carries.
Patrick Laird had a cameo appearance and picked up a first down, on third down, in the red zone. Laird has the traits that could make him a valuable depth piece in this backfield down the line, and that audition needs to occur soon.
This is all Patrick Laird did in preseason. pic.twitter.com/hlbzaO8gIX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chandler Cox is a fun player for the highlight reel hits and the play-on-words-friendly name, but he’s not getting a lot done as a lead blocker.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Devante Parker continues to produce right in-line with his season statistics. His catch percentage was back down to half on Sunday (5 of 10), but he picked up another 69 yards (nice) and won with some nuance in his route running.
Devante Parker’s route running has been very sharp this year. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/WhVtGHEeRZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Mike Gesicki has two career fumbles, both in Indianapolis. The second-year tight end shook off the mistake and came back with a pair of crucial first down receptions. He almost made a highlight reel play on the level of O’Dell Beckham, and a better throw would’ve made for his first career touchdown on that rep. Gesicki’s improvement working through reroutes has been tangible all season.
Mike Gesicki a factor on critical downs. Fights through a reroute attempt. pic.twitter.com/AtHF0qX0U1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jakeem Grant caught a pair of passes. We’ll look at his 12-yard gain on third down here to give Chad O’Shea some more dap.
Each week my breakdowns are leaning more and more to design and scheme. The reason? Flores’ staff is doing a job that’s nothing short or fantastic. Audio on here for how they used Jakeem’s speed to convert. pic.twitter.com/F0d8cfqjro
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Durham Smythe’s had a few difficult weeks. Miami might prioritize finding his replacement in the offseason — it would be wise if their hope is to truly unlock Gesicki’s skillset.
Offensive Line
This group needs a ground-up rebuild. That’s something we’ve known for a while, but the entirety of this line is patched together by depth parts and street free agents. Chris Reed was the best lineman on the team the last three weeks, and he still can’t crack a starting lineup when guys are healthy.
J’Marcus Webb is the street free agent of the group, and he’s playing like. It’s a matter of time before he gets his quarterback killed.
Michael Deiter’s snap-streak is impressive, but areas of his film are just not progressing. He deserves the whole year and offseason to see if he can be an opening day starter next season, but it’s been a slow burn with Deiter — particularly in pass protection, where he’s a total liability.
Evan Boehm consistently turns out the edge of a gap with a quality seal. He can get beat with speed across his face, and he’s probably a better center than guard. He’s the best looking long-term fit of the bunch, from where I sit.
Jesse Davis had a dominant game against the Jets, but some of the deficiencies showed back up Sunday against the Colts. Dave DeGuglielmo can insist that Davis is a tackle all he likes, but his guard play was far better than what he’s showing this season.
Defensive Line
The trio of grizzly bears Miami has on the interior defensive line are a great jumping off point for Brian Flores and staff. John Jenkins has been perhaps the brightest of all gems discovered in this audition season. He’s immovable, he’s got a quick first step, and he can work off blocks in any number of running schemes.
John Jenkins = power. Biegel flexin too pic.twitter.com/pQh5ddEaXx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Davon Godchaux is steady as they go. His two-gap experience continues to show up weekly as he throws an initial punch that dazes his opponent, then he works over the head-up battle to find his way to the ball carrier.
Christian Wilkins’ energy is infectious; he’s tried to kill Nik Needham each of the last two weeks after big plays from the rookie corner (more on him shortly). Wilkins was part of the Jerome Baker sack with a good rip-move on Colts Center Ryan Kelly, which cleared a free-rush for Baker.
Christian Wilkins pulls the center out of the A gap and Baker hits it at Mach speed pic.twitter.com/nNPeO0Vo5O
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Linebackers
This position group got it done Sunday.
We start as we do just about every week with Vince Biegel. I mentioned John Jenkins as perhaps the best find, but Biegel puts that argument to rest pretty easily. Biegel has been giving good tackles fits as a pass rusher, he’s setting the edge and working back underneath in run support, and he even finds himself involved in some coverage.
Anthony Castanzo is going to get a brinks truck on his lawn this off-season. Vince Biegel doesn’t care. Love the effort from Eguavoen to stay with the play too. pic.twitter.com/wFd53tjIKT
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jerome Baker shook off what looked like a bad knee injury in the second half. He was everywhere in coverage and as a blitzer. His game is pure instinct and speed, and he’s been coming on like gangbusters the last few weeks. Baker had a sack and seven tackles in the game.
This is such a tough cover for Jerome Baker. He does well on a two-way go to make the window a tight one. Vince Biegel with the pressure. pic.twitter.com/En3U2MAjhi
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Charles Harris put together back-to-back good games the last two weeks. He was an issue for the Colts off that right edge as a run-defender. At the very least, perhaps he’s a rotational player next season.
Harris v Smith – win
Godchaux v Nelson – win pic.twitter.com/53rhEUJxXt
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Raekwon McMillan is a steady, consistent contributor in this defense that allows him to focus on his strength — run defense. McMillan had five tackles and a PBU in this game.
Defensive Backs
Last week, I proclaimed Nik Needham as the next UDFA feather in the cap of Josh Boyer, who is known for developing undrafted players. We’ll have the data in tomorrow’s aftermath piece, but Needham snagged his first career pick and broke up three passes. He now has 14 tackles, a pick, a sack, and four pass breakups the last two games.
Nik Needham’s recovery speed is pretty damn good. pic.twitter.com/Y5PdnCA8hn
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Eric Rowe has the look of tight end eraser about him in his new safety role. He’s been bodying up the bigger pass catchers the last few weeks. Going back to the Buffalo game, Rowe has allowed just 28 receiving yards on nine targets. We’ll have the numbers on today’s game for you tomorrow, but Eric Ebron caught just five of 12 targets for a yards-per-target mark of 4.67.
Did Miami find it’s tight end eraser in Eric Rowe? pic.twitter.com/cKYvm212HU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Bobby McCain’s range is apparent, and he was rewarded with his second pick of the season on Sunday. The leader of this defense, McCain sets all these strong coverages up and effectively communicates the calls to the young players outside. The sound fundamentals of the group are certainly a testament to Brian Flores and Josh Boyer, but McCain is the on-field extension of the coaching staff.
The Pats used to always do this to Miami. Play tight, underneath man coverage and let that single-high roam sideline to sideline. pic.twitter.com/resTo8LLwp
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Jomal Wiltz is settling into a versatile role rather nicely. He’s playing a variety of looks where he’s liable to blitz, fit a run-gap, peel off into cover-2, or rob the middle of the field. Wiltz will be on this team for a long time.
This defensive effort… Jomal Wiltz this time. pic.twitter.com/jTIBiZuM8z
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Steven Parker’s interception in the end zone was technically the difference in the game. The play easily could’ve been ruled a touchdown, and the interception aspect of it was lucky, but luck is the product of preparation. Parker put himself in a position to separate the hands of the pass catcher and was rewarded with a big takeaway.
Steven Parker gets a little bit lucky here, but it was luck he created by separating the hands of the receiver. Excellent disruption of the catch point for a Phins pick. pic.twitter.com/gc3LMOQCGC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Recap
This game’s conclusion brought about a bevy of mixed emotions. Winning or losing would’ve left fans feeling the same at the conclusion, but the result does impact Miami’s draft positioning. The future is looking bright with a coaching staff that’s capable of getting production out of seemingly anybody, but the top tier quarterbacks are slipping away with each passing win.
The Dolphins continue to do the small things well, and that’s the surest way to create winning margins in this league. In a year of extended evaluation, there are worse things than discovering a homerun coaching hire and developing a handful of players from unknown, to legitimate contributor.
Seven games remain on Miami’s schedule, but the control over the number-one pick is no longer in the Dolphins’ hands. Even if Miami loses the next seven, the hapless Bengals will need a win outside of the presumed victory in South Florida to get Miami back into pole position.
The upside, it looks like Miami will get production out of whichever quarterback they choose. The difference, however, might be the drop from Patrick Mahomes to Alex Smith.
Plenty of football remains to be played before we have to realize that nightmare as a possibility.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Footballs Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 11
Recapping Week 11 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
2019 Week 1 Recap
2019 Week 2 Recap
2019 Week 3 Recap
2019 Week 4 Recap
2019 Week 5 Recap
2019 Week 6 Recap
2019 Week 7 Recap
2019 Week 8 Recap
2019 Week 9 Recap
– No Week 10 Recap
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 9 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa vs. LSU, Loss 46-41
Stats: 21/40 (52.5%) 418 yards (10.45 YPA) 4 TD, 1 INT
After a slow start, Tua engineered four consecutive touchdown drives in which he was perfect on converting third and fourth downs. Hitting long passes in stride, and extending plays despite an ankle that was clearly hampering his mobility, Tua eclipsed 400 yards and four touchdowns on one of the country’s best secondary’s.
The designed run and improvisational running plays were hardly part of Tua’s game — because of the ankle — but throwing for better than 10 yards per pass, with downfield touchdown strikes, solidified his spot at the top of the big board.
Tua Tagovailoa vs LSU
Rare mistake for Tua as he drops the ball changing it to his outside arm. pic.twitter.com/ASEgdPU7xL
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
The completion percentage was not good, but context reminds the evaluator that Tua threw several passes away while under immediate duress. This game probably ends differently if not for the ankle procedure 22 days ago, but the performance lived up to every ounce of the hype.
Tua’s interception in the game was all too familiar from his past picks. With non-mirrored route concepts to either side of the formation, backside defenders can drift across the set and jump routes. This happened on Tua’s interception (available in the video thread), but that was essentially his only mistake of the game.
The first of Tagovailoa’s four touchdowns was Aaron Rodgers-esque in his pre-snap cadence and manipulation of the defense. Playing into a tendency breaker, Tua checked the sideline to give the defense a moment of rest, but then quick-counted star freshman Corner Derrick Stingley Jr., and proceeded to drop a dime to Devonta Smith to get the Bama scoring going.
The argument about Tagovailoa’s performances against top defenses were already a farce, but this should put all of that noise to rest. He’s the best quarterback in the draft.
Joe Burrow vs. Alabama, Win 46-41
Stats: 31/39 (79.5%) 393 yards (10.08 YPA) 3 TD
Joe Burrow’s rise is the best thing that could’ve happened for Miami. It’s impossible to ignore his success in a highly cerebral scheme that features a variety of route combinations, in condensed areas, which requires Burrow to play flawless from the neck up. His decision making and anticipation were the story early in this one, but as the game went alone, he dazzled making plays off-script, and with his legs.
Joe Burrow at Alabama
Little rub route on a wheel for J’Marr Chase, and he drops it in the bucket with the safety closing pic.twitter.com/lPt7dqI1Bq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Burrow is at a PhD level in this Joe Brady offensive scheme. Using leverage to exploit his matchups, Burrow always chooses the correct ball for the requisite pass on a given play. He can locate down the field with touch, he can lay it out for quick-strike yardage-after-catch opportunities, and he is a master at resetting after evading pressure.
Burrow has exhibited an ability to quickly recognize the flaws in his protection and get out of dodge. Sometimes, he runs for a first down, and on others he will locate his targets downfield and beat the defense with his arm. On the other occasions, Burrow can withstand the power of an imminently arriving pass rush and stay upright despite a clean tackle opportunity.
His ability to raise the level of his play, stay calm under the biggest moments, and exhibit poise, competitiveness, and an absolute problem on third downs is simply terrific.
He is firmly QB2 after that showing (in accordance with his season-long dominance).
Jake Fromm vs. Missouri, Win 27-0
Stats: 13/29 (44.8%) 173 yards (5.97 YPA) 2 TD
A scout’s first look at a college quarterback starts with the third-down reel, specifically with long distances to go. Jake Fromm continually exhibits poise, anticipation and accuracy on these situational throws, and it has Georgia in the top 20 in the country in third down conversion percentage.
Jake Fromm vs Missouri
Georgia converts nearly half its 3rd down plays… because of this quarterback. Dime time. pic.twitter.com/gL5mqB8AkE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Fromm’s best throw is working the perimeter in one-on-one coverage. Whether it’s the takeoff, back-shoulder, or the comeback, he’s going to give his guy the best chance to make a play on the football.
Regardless of how many qualities anticipatory throws he makes, there will always be circumstances that require drive throws, and that’s just not a part of Fromm’s makeup (see the video thread). His stats flat-lined in the second half when Lawrence Cager left the game with an apparent shoulder injury.
His leadership, attention to detail and intangibles show up weekly, and he’ll rise up draft boards when teams put him on the white board in private meetings.
Jordan Love at Fresno State, Win 37-35
Stats: 31/40 (77.5%) 392 yards (9.8 YPA) 2 TD
The version of Jordan Love that had scouts fawning over the prototypical quarterback this offseason showed up on Saturday night in Fresno. The multiple arm-angles and throw-types were on display as Love drilled drive throws, floated perfect touch passes, and succeeded vertically.
Jordan Love at Fresno State
The things his arm is capable of are pretty ridiculous. pic.twitter.com/GRddsHIpd0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
There is no easier gas in college football. Love can flat out spin the rock from any set-up or arm-position, and only Oregon’s Justin Herbert comes close in that department. Love looked more comfortable against Fresno State trusting his receivers and throwing against leverage.
Love continues to create opportunities as a runner, and will certainly make red zone play calling easier on whichever coordinator gets to sink his teeth into the ideal prospect. He can manage pressure and extend plays with both his legs and his arm.
His decision making has been the knock this season, but Love looked like he’s finally getting acclimated to all the new, moving parts in the Utah State offense. Perhaps a return to school can put him back in the top-10 discussion for the 2021 NFL Draft.
Week 11 Conclusion
The showdown of the century certainly did not disappoint. The Dolphins and Bengals have to be thrilled with what these two quarterbacks displayed in this game, both regularly showcasing franchise quarterback ability.
Tale of the tape for the game of century. pic.twitter.com/xYmxXRehFx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 10, 2019
Chris Grier and Brian Flores have preached the importance of a quarterback’s mindset — “how they’re wired.” Both of these passers maintain a steady blood pressure when the game is in the balance. That is an invaluable skill that is non-negotiable for the position.
These two young men are going to make a pair of franchises very happy come April.
The juxtaposition of this quarterback class is fascinating. My top-three features a triumvirate of passers that excel in the cerebral aspect of the game — situational awareness, post-snap manipulation, and pre-snap checks into the right call and/or protection — while the next grouping is the physically superior pair.
Fromm showed the third down cajones that has consistently kept Georgia a title contender each of the last three years. Love showed the absurd skill set that refuse to allow scouts to quit on his game, and Herbert is back in action next week.
Travis Wingfield’s New (11/9) QB Rankings:
- Tua Tagovailoa
- Joe Burrow
- Jake Fromm
- Jordan Love
- Justin Herbert
Week 12 Schedule
Tua at Mississippi State, Noon ESPN
Fromm at Auburn, 3:30 CBS
Love vs. Wyoming, 4:00 ESPNU
Burrow at Mississippi, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert vs. Arizona, 10:30 ESPN
Additional Prospect Scouting Videos
Ja’Marr Chase — LSU Wide Receiver
Ja’Marr Chase and Treyvon Diggs. This game is so much fun. pic.twitter.com/2IZkizQTUE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Jerry Jeudy – Alabama Wide Receiver
How do you cover a guy that can turn an over-route into a deep-out with barely any deceleration? Goodness, Jerry Jeudy. pic.twitter.com/7b7ZUkQ8Mw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
K.J. Hamler – Penn State Wide Receiver
KJ Hamler can fly (those guys will pair well with Tua). Little short motion from the nasty split to widen the defender. Watch how fast everything happens for Hamler — 0-60 in a blink. pic.twitter.com/HzliKFBguR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
A.J. Dillon – Boston College Running Back
A.J. Dillon is a load. Power, production, balance, vision, and few guys in college football finish runs like he does. pic.twitter.com/8UNMqJ1Fni
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Tyler Johnson – Minnesota Wide Receiver
Tyler Johnson is just another stud receiver in this year’s class. 1v1 to the boundary, little crossover step, stacks the freshman DB, one handed grab — then accesses grown man mode to finish the play. pic.twitter.com/uj3sc7ZbbC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Antoine Winfield Jr. – Minnesota Safety
Antoine Winfield Jr. is a rangy safety that excels in preparation, sound tackling, and ball skills. Here’s his sixth interception of the season chasing the post and high-pointing the football like a WR. 5-10, 205 lbs. pic.twitter.com/PhDxL81KYK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Yetur Gross-Matos Penn State Defensive End
Yetur Gross-Mayos’ length is going to put him on Miami’s radar. He’s just 245, but he’s got the frame to add more. Missed this tackle, but you get a sense of his heavy hands and projection to a 2-gap. He also condenses inside as a rusher for Penn State. pic.twitter.com/l616r32eaC
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 9, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Volume 8
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – Tank Tracker Volume 8: Roster Changes And The Fins’ First Win
Tank Tracker Archives
Movers And Shakers
The Miami Dolphins made several more roster moves in the past week.
As is expected, the Dolphins continued to churn the roster this week and are looking to stay ahead of the injury bug, and in this particular case, address Mark Walton’s four-week suspension.
The Miami Dolphins have recently added cornerback Marcus Sherels, running De’Lance Turner, and cornerback Ken Crawley.
In the corresponding moves, the Miami Dolphins waived defensive lineman Robert Nkemdiche and wide receiver Isaiah Ford.
Extra spaces opened up on the roster because of Preston Williams’ season-ending injury and Mark Walton’s substance-abuse suspension.
For a more in-depth analysis of the roster moves, check out Locked On Dolphins’s news hits following the roster transactions.
- Miami Dolphins claim former Saints CB Ken Crawley, waive Isaiah Ford
-
Preston Williams Suffers Season-Ending Injury; Mark Walton Suspended
- Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels
Road To Victory
It’s no secret by now, but the Miami Dolphins are no longer winless after their triumph against the Jets last Sunday.
The Week 9 “marquee” matchup was between two of the league’s worst teams, but it proved to be a boon for the Dolphins as they rose to the occasion on the wings of a spectacular game from Ryan Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick posted a stat line of three touchdowns, zero interceptions, 288 yards, and a 66.67 completion percentage.
With those stats, Fitzpatrick had a 118.7 pass rating, which is tied for his best rate this season, and it also helped him reach another personal record.
Sunday's win over the Jets was also the best Week 9 showing in Ryan Fitzpatrick's career. He had the 3:0 TD/INT and was 24 out of 36 for 288 yds (Pro Football Reference). His previous record was a Passer Rating of 106.5 against the Jaguars in 2015.
— Shawn Digity (@DIGITYnodoubt) November 5, 2019
Down With The Gesick-ness
Mike Gesicki is steadily starting to get his foothold in the NFL.
I mentioned on Twitter a couple of days ago that Gesicki has seen in an increase in the number of offensive snaps he’s participated in, and it’s showing.
The second-year tight end has already surpassed his receiving yards from last year (202), and he’s sitting at 248 yards with half of the season remaining.
Evan Silva has expressed his bullishness on Gesicki, as well.
Mike Gesicki looks quietly positioned for a second-half breakout:
* Huge opportunity opening post-Preston Williams ACL tear
* 40+ yards in 3 of last 4
* No. 3 among all TEs in Air Yards since #Dolphins bye
* FitzMagic showing willingness to force it to him up the seam
— Evan Silva (@evansilva) November 7, 2019
Draft Order Update
Since the Miami Dolphins won a game, that set them back slightly in the most current rendition of the projected draft order.
In Tankathon’s order, the Dolphins are pegged to receive the fourth overall pick.
The Miami Dolphins share the same record with the Jets and Falcons, as it stands, but the Falcons have a stronger schedule, and the Jets are losing in the head-to-head matchup against the Dolphins.
Since the Jets and Dolphins have the same strength of schedule, the next tiebreaker would be the matchups against each other since they are in the same division, hence the Jets placing ahead of the Dolphins.
Mini-Mock
I’ll use Tankathon’s designations for this, so for my mini-mock, I’ll be using picks 4, 16, and 25.
In this scenario, I’ve taken Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Chase Young off the big boards with them going in picks 1-3.
With that being the case, here’s who I’m taking.
4. Jeffrey Okudah (CB, Ohio State)
16. Jalen Hurts (QB, Oklahoma)
25. Alex Leatherwood (OT, Alabama)
Week 10
The Miami Dolphins take on the Indianapolis Colts for their Week 10 bout.
I have some doubts about this game since I think the Dolphins are outmatched, but Jacoby Brissett still staving off an injury and being limited in the week’s practices are worth keeping in the back of your mind.
It also doesn’t help that the game is away.
For a deep dive into the matchup, check out the LOD’s Week 10 preview.
Locked On Dolphins Podcast
Check out Friday’s edition of the LOD podcast. Host Travis Wingfield does the customary Friday Twitter mailbag and talks college football. Give it a listen!
Fin.
