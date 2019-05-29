Brian Flores’ Media Availability – 5/29/19

We all knew we were going to have to live with Charles Harris rushing the quarterback in 2019, but did we think that our second-most reliable rusher was going to be Jerome Baker?

In Brian Flores‘ new hybrid defense, the Miami Dolphins are expected to rely heavily on their secondary – the most polished position group on the team.

Miami may not necessarily deploy a 3-4 scheme (as our very own Kevin Dern has pointed out, the Patriots utilized a 3-4 front for just 13 total snaps last season), but you shouldn’t expect the standard 4-3 front either.

Chances are, you’re going to see a 4-2-5 or 3-3-5 defensive front – which as we mentioned, puts the emphasis on the team’s secondary.

To clarify, the number’s you see go in order of defensive line, linebackers and secondary; with the number of players represented at each position. A 4-2-5 means: 4 defensive linemen, 2 linebackers and 5 players in the secondary. A 3-3-5 follows the same logic. A 3-4 or 4-3 defense doesn’t “specify” the number of players in the secondary, but this is your “standard” defensive front with 4 players lined up in the secondary.

Though Miami may not officially deploy a 3-4 defense, the scheme’s intent is to have your defensive line maintain control of the opposing offensive line while your outside linebackers have the ability to blitz or cover the edge. Your middle linebackers fill the gaps between the defensive line, stifling the running game or taking advantage of an open lane to the quarterback.

This is how players like Khalil Mack and Von Miller are able to accumulate so many sacks, QB hits and tackles for a loss (TFLs). They aren’t lining up as defensive ends, but in a 3-4 scheme, your outside linebackers essentially act as your team’s defensive ends.

Of course, this is a “hybrid” defense, and if the down and distance calls for a different formation, Miami has no trouble lining up with 4 defensive linemen. But the Dolphins aren’t built to sustain success as a 4-3 team.

Davon Godchaux (@ChauxDown) was the most improved #Dolphins player in terms of overall PFF grade from 2017 to 2018 Godchaux ranked 12th among all interior defenders with a run-defense grade of 86.2 while leading the defensive line with 675 snaps played (+175 from 2017)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Wp1WZKyQJl — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) January 5, 2019

This team wasn’t successful with expensive defensive ends like Cameron Wake, Robert Quinn and Andre Branch; they aren’t going to be successful with a list of practice squad defensive ends and a 1st-round bust. Miami may resemble a 3-4 defense strictly because it’s what their team is properly built for.

With a wealth of talent at defensive tackle, and a dearth of talent at defensive end, the Dolphins don’t have much of a choice when it comes to which defensive front they’re going to primarily run.

Miami’s Front…..6?

Announcers and media pundits consistently use the term “Front 7” when referring to a team’s defensive line and linebackers. This goes back to the “standard” defensive fronts that are deployed across the league (3-4 or 4-3).

As the NFL evolves, and as the New England Patriots further proved last season, defenses don’t necessarily need to play 7 players near the line of scrimmage to be successful.

Keeping in mind that the team is going to rotate their players in an attempt to keep them healthy for a full 16-game stretch, Miami’s defense will be at its best when Davon Godchaux, Vincent Taylor and Christian Wilkins are all on the field at the same time.

Godchaux and Taylor are big-bodied tackles capable of occupying multiple defensive lineman. And when they don’t, they still have a knack for creating pressure. In the 24 games Godchaux and Taylor combined to play in 2018, they accumulated 9 TFLs, 6 QB hits and 3 sacks.

Nice performance this week by @MiamiDolphins second-year DT Vincent Taylor out of @CowboyFB against the #Raiders. He showed up on multiple occasions, including this TFL against Marshawn Lynch.@BallOut_96 #FinsUp @MattBowen41 pic.twitter.com/yFXjOh2zRa — NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) September 26, 2018

Christian Wilkins was also comfortable in the opponents backfield, as Miami’s first-round pick accumulated 14 TFLs and 5.5 sacks in 2018.

Best part of those numbers? These are defensive tackles that aren’t being asked to sack the quarterback – these are players who are moving the trenches and stopping their opponent behind the line of scrimmage because they win the point of attack.

If these three defensive tackles can win the point of attack more often than not, Miami’s linebackers will be able to feast on deception. Does the offensive line have to disengage either of the outside defensive tackles because Harris or Baker decided to blitz?

Most of Miami’s highlight-reel plays were made by the team’s defensive tackles or their secondary; and on the contrary, most of the negative plays happened to the team’s linebackers (or Bobby McCain; or T.J. McDonald).

Knowing you’re defense’s weakest link is in the middle of the field, why force a defensive front that maximizes snap counts for these players?

Jerome Baker is the dolphins best linebacker and it’s really not close pic.twitter.com/Q5I8i35nOQ — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) November 27, 2018

Jerome Baker as a Defensive End

You did not misread that last sentence. Jerome Baker: Defensive End.

No, he is not going to have his hand in the dirt, but Baker’s best attributes are his speed and agility. It’s no wonder that Baker is one of the competitors in this upcoming, league-wide 40-yard race. A linebacker competing with…Jakeem Grant, Alvin Kamara, Robby Anderson, Tarik Cohen and plenty of other players that run insanely fast.

How Flores decides to deploy Baker hasn’t been confirmed, but Baker isn’t going to be utilized as a one-trick pony. Capable of both blitzing and covering opposing running backs, Baker is a commodity this defense can’t afford to keep off the field.

Baker did a little bit of everything his rookie season, registering 79 tackles, 3 sacks, 4 TFLs, 4 QB hits and 3 passes defended to go along with his impressive pick-6 against Sam Darnold. It’s the type of production that shows off his versatility as both a rusher and a linebacker in coverage.

When he’s not in his “regular” linebacker position, expect Baker to lineup off-edge similar to Von Miller below:

Von Miller destroyed some dude and still got back up to make the tackle pic.twitter.com/A8uCup9AQL — Football Central™ (@TheFBCentral) May 18, 2019

In the above clip, notice how there isn’t a single defensive tackle lined up over the center or either offensive guard. While lining up wide takes an extra second to reach the quarterback, the temporary confusion it causes the offensive line (the uncertainty of a straight rush, a stunt, or a drop-back) allows the defense to dictate the kind of coverage the opposing quarterback will witness.

During the combine, Jerome Baker ran a 4.53 40-yard dash. Alvin Kamara ran a 4.56.

Not since the the short-lived and enigmatic career of Dion Jordon has Miami had a defensive end/outside linebacker that could run with the opposing offense’s shiftiest playmakers, while also being strong enough to out-muscle their tight end on a 50/50 ball.

Pick 6 for Jerome Baker off Sam Darnold. Mistakes continue to pour in for Darnold. Had another dropped INT earlier. pic.twitter.com/8teoyEklRW — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 4, 2018

For years, Miami’s linebackers have been gashed by opposing running backs and tight ends as they feast on the middle of the field. Baker’s emergence last season finally gives the Dolphins the type of “wildcard” they need to handle these players. It’s no wonder Rob Gronkowski decided to retire.

On a weekly basis, Baker was one of the team’s top defenders. According to PFF, Baker finished the year ranked as the league’s 31st-best linebacker with a overall grade of 70.3. This includes all of the lumps that come with the rookie learning curve. For comparison’s sake, Kiko Alonso was ranked 82nd with an overall grade of 49.7, and Raekwon McMillan was rated the 55th-best linebacker with an overall grade of 63.

#Dolphins draft an Ohio State linebacker for the second straight year by making Jerome Baker the 73rd overall pick in the #NFLDraft; Baker did not allow a touchdown in coverage after Week 2 & recorded 36 total QB pressures and 76 stops over the last two seasons #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/Q298F3582j — Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) April 30, 2018

Stacking Up a 3-4 vs 4-3 Defense

We need to begin squashing the myth where we believe NFL teams that don’t run a conventional 4-3 defense MUST be running a 3-4 defense.

To an extent, this may be right, but the emphasis should really be tailored towards the defensive line or the secondary. Which unit is your team relying on to provide you with a stable defense?

Below are some basic stats for each NFL team from the 2018 season. This chart focuses on rushing numbers and sacks, as passing numbers could be diluted based on the team’s secondary.

Note: EVERY team runs some sort of hybrid defense. The numbers listed below are cumulative for the 2018 season – the “front” listed pertains to the “primary” formation each team used. Defensive front information was obtained from various online outlets.

This shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but notice the slight advantage towards teams that primarily ran a 3-4 compared to teams that primarily ran a 4-3?

To further squelch the belief that 4-3 teams are better at defending the pass (due to an enhanced pass rush): teams that ran a 3-4 front last season averaged 7.38 yards per passing attempt while teams that ran a 4-3 front averaged 7.41 yards per passing attempt.

The end result obviously comes down to the talent you have on the field, and the intelligence you have within your coaching staff. Miami has a young group of talented defensive players capable of transforming this unit back to the early 2000’s. That’s a very tall task to request of this team, but the capability is there and it’s genuine.

Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are two phenomenal cornerbacks. Bobby McCain had a very rough 2018, but should return to form – assuming he stays in his natural slot corner position. Reshad Jones is overpayed, but he’s still a playmaker. Pair all of these players with the young trio of defensive tackles and you’re looking at minimal “holes” on this defense.

Will Flores be able to maximize the combination of Godchaux, Taylor and Wilkins? Or will asking them to “diagnose plays” more than simply “attacking” the line of scrimmage thwart their progression?

We don’t know what exactly this defense will run, but we do know that Jerome Baker will likely become a more-productive pass rusher than the first-round defensive end they drafted in 2017…

For a much more in-depth depiction of what the Dolphins will likely run on defense this year, check out Kevin’s article that was mentioned above – I’ve linked it again (here) for your convenience.