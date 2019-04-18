Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores’ Pre-Draft Update
Get used to this mantra, Miami Dolphins fans: Adapt or Die.
You might not find it printed on training camp t-shirts for the team to sport around, but you can expect head coach Brian Flores to repeat this line often. It’s about to become ingrained in both us and the players.
Flores spoke briefly with reporters before the team finished up their 3-day “voluntary” workout and gets ready for the upcoming NFL draft.
If you’ve heard these kind of comments before, it’s because Flores has nailed the proper, cliche proper press conference etiquette. Answers are “insightful”, but vague. He gives you an answer while also laying out all other possibilities. That said, he’ll sometimes respond with some sarcasm and wit that’ll reassure you that there is a personality inside of him.
If there is one thing we can take away from Flores’ demeanor and message, it’s that he isn’t about to tolerate the type of locker room culture that festered in Miami under Adam Gase. There will be both accountability and self-reflection; and that’s reassuring after witnessing Gase deflect blame to everyone but himself.
With the most important day of the offseason just one week away, we take a look at what Flores had to say at his press conference earlier this morning:
On the Draft:
Most important measuring tool?:
“Combination of production. Height. Weight. Speed. Intangibles. Fit. There’s a myriad of things there. To say it’s just one thing that’s important…they’re all important.”
“Is one more important than the other, I’d say no.”
“It’s the total fit of the player and how we feel they’ll fit with our team.”
Combine/Visits, what do you get out of it?:
“Try to get to know the person, that’s a big part of this.”
“Sometimes people see players as just players. You want to know about their mom, their dad, who was an important person in their life. What kind of adversity they have faced before. Does that person fit your style as a coach, your locker room, the culture you’re trying to build as a team. When you sit down with a player, you’re just trying to get to know him.”
I think Dolphins fans know this all too well after the Dez Bryant/Jeff Ireland prostitution episode back in 2010.
Flores’ Influence in the Draft:
“Chris and I definitely work well together. We speak the same language….when we come together it’s the same (language)”
“Have had (and) will have discussions on different scenarios (throughout the draft)”
On his New/Hybrid Defense:
What kind of players do you need for your Hybrid defense?:
“We need good players.”
“I think as a coach, you get a good player, (and you ask yourself) what does he do well? You try and do that.”
“That’s the good thing about having a versatile scheme, it fits a good player.”
“You try and get the best player and I feel me and my staff can fit what we’re going to do around that player.”
“Some guys are going to have a better fit than others, but you have to put the whole fit together.”
On Identity of this Team:
“You know, call it what you want.”
“I’m going to get my team to play hard. Play together. Play with good fundamentals and technique. Play as a team. Put the team first. You have to try and get 11 guys to play together and that’s a hard thing to accomplish as a coach.”
“That’s my goal, you can call it whatever you want. ‘The Patriot Way’….to me, it’s just good football.”
Flores seems to understand that he’s going to live under Bill Belichick‘s shadow for awhile, especially if he is unsuccessful. Seems like he’s also getting a little tired of it….and I kind of like it. I’m glad he’ll have this chip on his shoulder to prove that he isn’t just a Belichick clone. Then again, judging by all Flores has gone through, he doesn’t need this chip to drive him.
Does he expect his players to be on time?:
“If you’re early, you’re on time, if you’re on time, you’re late, and if you’re late you’re forgotten.”
“Is it a rule, no, it’s my personal mantra.”
“I have a lot of respect for time. I think it’s precious; we shouldn’t take it for granted. If you want to stay on schedule you have to stay on time.”
“We have a schedule, it’s laid out pretty well.”
There is absolutely no bull**** from Brian Flores when it comes to practice! That’s not to say Adam Gase or any of the other prior head coaches were more-lenient, but you get the feeling that Flores isn’t going to tolerate players who believe they are bigger than the team.
Gase showed a similar coaching style when he traded Jay Ajayi and released players like Byron Maxwell and Jordan Phillips, but that never translated to a productive locker room culture. It’ll be interesting to see how Flores’ style compares.
On His “Right-Hand Man”:
“Pick any of the 20 guys, they’re all my right-hand men.”
“We work well together. (We) try and put a staff together that embodies what I want our team to reflect.
“I want to be tough, I want to be smart, I want to work well together.”
On Mike Gesicki:
“Mike is a good, young player. Talented. Like everyone else on this team, there are places he can improve, develop, get better. As a young player, there’s a lot of room for development. Mike’s working hard. We see what everyone else sees: he has size, speed, can catch the ball.”
On Raekwon McMillian and Jerome Baker:
“Raekwon is big. Fast. Physical. (Has) good leadership. Smart. Can play a few different positions. (A) good, young player.”
“Jerome is another skilled player. Fast. Good tackler. Raekwon is a good tackler as well. Smart. Can do a few different things. Can cover; which, obviously in this league, going in a passing direction, it’s good to have an LB that can cover.”
“We’re glad to have them both.”
On Jake Rudock and Luke Falk:
“Like everyone else, they’re working hard. They are doing everything possible to try and improve their techniques, fundamentals. Footwork. Ball Handling. They’re doing a really good job. All 3 quarterbacks.”
“We’re excited to see what they can do moving forward.”
Flores couldn’t be more generic with the assessment of his players. Even going back to when he discussed Charles Harris at a previous press conference, Flores tends to speak about his players vaguely, as if to avoid tipping his hand in any regard.
From a player’s perspective, it’s nice to know your coach won’t throw you under the bus and will keep things private. From our fan perspective, it means we just have to go through every possible adjective and scenario with him. He’s not lying when one of them has to be true.
On his Mother’s Passing:
“It was hard. She’s someone I think about on a daily basis. Wish she was here to enjoy this with us, but she’s with me all the time.”
“She wouldn’t’ want me to dwell or be upset and she would want me to have peace.”
“I’m sad. I’m unhappy. I miss her. But I have peace knowing I did everything I can to make her proud.”
On New Surprises as a Head Coach:
“(I have had) A lot of conversations with head coaches around the league…one thing they said is something would come across your desk every day.”
“(That’s) kind of my approach coming in, being adaptable. A mantra of our team: ‘adapt or die’.”
“Part of (the job) is allowing other people to lead.”
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2019 Vegas Slant Schedule Breakdown
Future opponents are known years in advance in the NFL. With the exception of two games decided by divisional standing finish, fourteen opponents are determined based on the schedule rotation. The order in which those games will occur, like everything else the NFL does, has become a primetime event.
While the luck of the draw factors heavily (in-season injuries, particular teams playing their best/worst ball at a certain time of year, etc.) the order of the games provides intriguing details.
Traveling for a Thursday night game, for instance, is an extreme disadvantage for the visitor. The infamous “trap game” can occur when a team faces a lesser opponent before taking on a heavyweight. Lastly, for a team like the Dolphins, weather implications are always worth noting.
This column refers to the favors, or lack thereof, that the NFL gave the Dolphins based purely on travel, trap games, etcetera.
Week 1 – BALTIMORE RAVENS – September 8, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Ravens Sandwich Game: Week 2 Cardinals
September victories are difficult to come by for teams visiting Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins haven’t lost such an affair since 2015 with a multitude of early-season upsets under the franchise’s belt this century (2014 vs. New England and 2005 vs. Denver, most notably).
Baltimore’s ground-and-pound attack could have a converse affect, however, as the Dolphins defensive conditioning will have to be on-point from the word go.
Week 2 – NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS – September 15, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Patriots Sandwich Games: Week 1 vs. Pittsburgh, Week 3 vs. NY Jets
New England’s 2018 meltdown in Miami came one week prior to a trip to Heinz Field. Now, the Pats will travel back to Tom Brady’s house of horrors in Miami one week after kicking the season off in primetime against those same Steelers.
This won’t serve as a trap game given the recent outcomes of games between these two teams, but Miami is catching the Pats at the right time. Over the last two seasons New England are just 4-4 in the first quarter of the schedule (September games), a .250-point decrease in winning percentage from their cumulative record.
Week 3 – @ Dallas Cowboys – September 22, 1:00 EST AT&T Stadium
Cowboys Sandwich Games: Week 2 @ Washington, Week 4 @ Saints
This is a classic trap game for the Cowboys. Coming off a game with its biggest rival, then heading to the toughest building to play in, in the NFC, the opportunity for Miami to steal a road win against a sleep-walking favorite is in the cards.
Week 4 – Los Angeles Chargers- September 29, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Chargers Sandwich Games: Week 3 @Texans, Week 5 Broncos
The early time slot for a west coast team is one of the biggest advantages, statistically, in football. The Chargers historically struggle in Miami but the talent discrepancy is probably too great for any of these advantages to factor in.
Week 5 – BYE WEEK
After a week-11 bye last year, Miami gets the burden of an early off-week. The Dolphins will play out the string for 12 weeks with zero breaks in between.
Week 6 – Washington – October 13, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Washington Sandwich Games: Week 5 @Patriots, Week 7 49ers
A let down following a potential beat down in New England bodes well for Miami. Washington is probably the one team on this entire schedule that Miami can matchup with from a talent perspective.
Week 7 – @ Buffalo Bills – October 20, 1:00 EST New Era Field
Bills Sandwich Games: Week 6 BYE, Week 8 Eagles
Miami’s first game against a team coming off a bye, in a building that has only provided the setting for one Miami win in the last five years, this one stacks the deck against the Dolphins.
Week 8 – @ Pittsburgh Steelers – October 28, 5:25 EST MONDAY Heinz Field
Steelers Sandwich Games: Week 7 BYE, Week 9 Colts
Another game, another opponent coming off of a bye. The Steelers will have the benefit of a 15-day break prior to lacing it up for Miami in primetime. The Dolphins road primetime woes should be noted as well – Miami are 0-for-it’s-last 8 in those games.
Week 9 – New York Jets – November 3, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Jets Sandwich Games: Week 8 @Jaguars, Week 10 Giants
The Adam Gase game will certainly have both teams on notice. The man that holds a grudge like no other will certainly have this date circled on his calendar, as will the countless Dolphins players that grew tired of Gase’s shtick. This might be the most entertaining football game Miami plays all season.
Week 10 – @ Indianapolis Colts – November 10, 1:00 EST Lucas Oil Stadium
Colts Sandwich Games: Week 9 @Steelers, Week 11 Jaguars
With a potentially crucial divisional game on-deck with the Jaguars, the Colts could fall victim to overlooking Miami here. The Colts are a difficult out in that building and are quietly building up one of the most talented rosters in the AFC.
Week 11 – Buffalo Bills – November 17, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Bills Sandwich Games: Week 10 @Browns, Week 12 Broncos
Divisional games rarely adhere to traditional trap procedures. Ideally the Dolphins would catch the Bills in September, but the week-7 trip to Western New York offsets the lack of weather advantages. This game should see peak effort from both teams.
Week 12 – @ Cleveland Browns – November 24, 1:00 EST First Energy Stadium
Browns Sandwich Games: Week 11 Steelers (TNF), Week 13 @Steelers
Somehow the NFL has this strange scheduling procedure where teams play each other twice over a three-week period. Cleveland sandwiches its two games with the Steelers with a home date against your Miami Dolphins – that’s the ultimate trap.Cleveland’s benefit comes from having 10 days to prepare for Brian Flores and Miami.
Week 13 – Philadelphia Eagles – December 1, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Eagles Sandwich Games: Week 12 Seahawks, Week 14 Giants
With a pivotal NFC matchup on the front end, and a divisional game on the backend, Philadelphia is in a potential trap game situation. The Dolphins home field advantage serves as another beneficial factor in this game as the weather contract between Philadelphia and Miami, in December, is stark.
Week 14 – @ New York Jets – December 8, 1:00 EST Met Life Stadium
Jets Sandwich Games: Week 13 @Bengals, Week 15 @Ravens (TNF)
The game before a road trip on a short week typically favors the opposition – that’s the spot the Adam Gase finds himself in here when the Jets welcome Miami to the Meadowlands. With two NFC games bookending this game for the Dolphins, this is a great spot for Miami to steal a road win.
Week 15 – @ New York Giants – December 15, 1:00 EST Met Life Stadium
Giants Sandwich Games: Week 14 @Eagles, Week 16 @ Washington
This is a trap game for both teams, believe it or not. A non-conference game, sandwiched by two divisional games, has the makings for a let down on either side. If the season plays out as expected, this game could have massive implications on the race for Tua Tagovailoa.
Week 16 – Cincinnati Bengals – December 22, 1:00 EST Hard Rock Stadium
Bengals Sandwich Games: Week 15 @Patriots, Week 17 Browns
Like the previous game, this might set up as a draft positioning game. Both teams that figure to finish at, or near, the bottom of their respective divisions, playing out the string with rookie coaches, there isn’t much of an advantage to take away from this one.
Week 17 – @ New England Patriots – December 29, 1:00 EST Gillette Stadium
Patriots Sandwich Games: Week 16 Bills
For the second consecutive year, the Patriots finish the season with two divisional home games – seems fishy, doesn’t it? The only potential saving grace here, for the ‘Phins, is that New England could have the AFC East wrapped up, as they typically do every year.
This is, no doubt, a difficult road to hoe for Miami. The order of the games, the stacks of road trips, it’s a lot to put on the plate of a first year head coach trying to set a foundation.
The troops of the tank train should be satisfied with this gamete — it likely puts Miami in a hole that will be difficult to climb out of, especially given Ryan Fitzpatrick’s medical history.
For more on this schedule, tune in to the Locked On Dolphins podcast – your daily dose of Miami Dolphins football.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Complete 2019 Schedule
Before ESPN, NFL Network, local beat writers – before anybody on the scene, Locked On Dolphins broke the 2018 Dolphins schedule. 2019 is shaping up to be the same. Keep it locked on this thread for updates from our source in the industry to get you the latest on Miami’s 2019 slate.
After the schedule release we will break things down with a column similar to the last year’s analysis.
Tomorrow’s Locked On Dolphins Podcast will be all about Miami’s 2019 schedule.
|Wk
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|1
|9/8
|RAVENS
|1:00
|2
|9/15
|PATRIOTS
|1:00
|3
|9/22
|@ Cowboys
|1:00
|4
|9/29
|CHARGERS
|1:00
|5
|—
|— BYE WEEK–
|—
|6
|10/13
|WASHINGTON
|1:00
|7
|10/20
|@ Bills
|1:00
|8
|10/28
|@ Steelers
|8:15 MNF
|9
|11/3
|JETS
|1:00
|10
|11/10
|@ Colts
|4:05
|11
|11/17
|BILLS
|1:00
|12
|11/24
|@Browns
|1:00
|13
|12/1
|EAGLES
|1:00
|14
|12/8
|@ Jets
|1:00
|15
|12/15
|@ Giants
|1:00
|16
|12/22
|BENGALS
|1:00
|17
|12/29
|@ Patriots
|1:00
*BOLD denotes home game
Miami Dolphins
Chris Grier Updates Status of Miami Dolphins – 4/17/19
With the first set of “voluntary” workouts underway down in Miami, we were able to get our first look at most of the players currently on the roster.
23 roster spots remain vacant at the moment, which means Chris Grier and the rest of his Miami Dolphins staff has a lot of work to do before training camp hits in a few months.
While these workouts are expected to be lighthearted, easy, and more of a way for players to remain in shape (*side-eyes Ryan Fitzpatrick*) and for coaches to catch up with their players, it’s an opportunity for the fans to connect with a team they’ve heard little from since January.
Chris Grier, speaking now. "The plan, it's etched in pencil, but pretty solid now."
Earlier this afternoon, General Manager Chris Grier met with the media and had a few things to say about the upcoming NFL draft:
On His Accountability:
One question that has been heavily debated this offseason is whether or not Chris Grier had final say as the General Manager of the Miami Dolphins. Most fans figured Mike Tannenbaum was the man in charge, only to be overruled by Adam Gase‘s ego. But Grier confirmed that ‘General Manager’ was more than just a title:
Did Grier have final say in the roster moves during his initial stint as General Manager?
“Yes”
“It was a collaboration. I’m not going to force a coach to take a player…it creates that animosity and mistrust. I’m not going to force any player on anyone, but yes, I had final say.”
Would this year be any different with a new coaching staff aboard?:
“No”
“I’m very collaborative, that’s the way I work”
“It’s a combination of scouts and personal working together, having the same vision”
(Given Tannenbaum’s departure and the new power structure in place) Is this draft more important to him?:
“(The) pressure is self-imposed; I want every draft to be great. I would like every pick to work. It’s going to happen, you’re going to miss on guys”
On Selecting a Quarterback:
How would you evaluate the quarterback class this year?
“I think this class is a good class of QBs”
“Like all of them, this class has players that haven’t started as many games as you’d like to see…it’s a bit more projection”
“(The starts are) important because it helps paint the picture. These kids nowadays are playing 7-on-7 football. They’ve been doing all these camps, working with all these QB gurus since high school.” (Grier is implying that quarterbacks are much more experienced even without starting college games) “it shouldn’t rule you out from picking somebody”
Is it safe to say the team is going to select at least 1 QB in this year’s draft?:
“We’d like to upgrade all positions…make everyone better”
“We’re not going to reach for one. We’re not going to pick one because it’s a “need”. If you’re selecting a QB instead of a starting tackle in the 3rd-round, you’re hurting your franchise”
“50% or less (of the quarterbacks drafted) end up becoming ‘good’ starting QBs” I think he’s implying that quarterbacks selected in the 1st-round are 50/50.
“Overall, I’d say it’s a good QB class”
One of the more eye-opening quotes of the presser was:
“We didn’t spend a lot of time with a lot of those guys last year”
Grier was referring to the quarterbacks that were selected in the 2018 NFL draft (Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson). For a team that had relied on Jay Cutler, Matt Moore and an injured Ryan Tannehill, it makes me wonder why the team didn’t spend more time researching the most prominent position on your roster.
We know Miami met with and worked out these quarterbacks last season, so it’s inaccurate to say the Dolphins didn’t do their due diligence, but what exactly is Grier trying to say when he mentions this? Is it merely an excuse to explain why a position they thought they were content at (a healthy Ryan Tannehill) ended up costing them the playoffs?
On the Kind of Player he Wants at #13:
“Tough. Competitive. Passion for football. Smart. Going to do things the right way”
“If you miss, you want to take someone that gives you the smallest margin of error in case you do miss”
Does lack of maturity turn you off?:
“It’s a little bit of a concern, but the guy is 21 years-old. There have been a lot of good players in this league that have had these issues that might not have been drafted because of that but turned out to be great.”
“You’ll have some 21 year-old kids who have ‘been coddled’ a little bit. Now they’re going into a man’s world where you’ll have to block men. You’ll have to do things the right way. You can’t take plays off.”
“There are so many factors when dealing with human beings”
When picking at #13, do you have a pool of guys you conjure up and pick from there?:
“Stack your board for how you like it. (At the) end of the day, it doesn’t matter where you pick. Have to decide where you’re grading for your team. View how the players fit your system.”
On Trading Up or Down in the Draft:
“It’s wide open. Whatever helps us as an organization.”
“Should always have a handful of guys you definitely take no matter where. If they’re there, these are the guys we’re taking”
“As (the draft) moves down and get closer (to your pick), you say ‘alright, we can move back and get one of these guys for sure and create more picks for later in the draft'”
“Some of the moves we’ve made this offseason have given us the ability to (trade up) if need be”
“It’s always tough…last year we didn’t expect Minkah (Fitzpatrick) to be there at #11. Once that happens, you start to see how it falls after the first 7 or 8 picks…”
“As you get closer to our pick, (and) there are guys we like, we might trade back”
Continuing with the pattern this offseason is creating, most of us expect the Miami Dolphins to utilize their 2019 draft picks to acquire more picks in 2020. It’s more likely that the team trades down than trades up, but this doesn’t mean that all of their 2020 ammunition is for a franchise quarterback. Mid-round trades happen annually, so expect to see Miami entertain the idea of trading up if there is a specific player they deem essential.
Communication with other teams in advance about their willingness to trade:
“Started way back at the owner’s meetings”
“(It will) start to pick up next Monday or Tuesday”
On Various Position Groups:
Do you weigh the strength of each position group when deciding which player to select?:
“You never want to bank on saying “I’m going to get this guy in the 2nd-round” because it inevitably comes back where you miss”
“You go through your process and stack it the way you feel. There’s this nose tackle versus a wide receiver and we weigh how it affects the roster (overall)”
Strong position groups in the draft:
“Wide receiver is deeper than people think. You can get good value picks for the first 3 rounds there.”
“It’s a good offensive line class as well. A lot of potential….some players that have to mature a little more”
Defensive line is very talented this draft:
“Off the top of my head, there are probably 5 (elite defensive linemen). After that, there are a lot of good players”
Will he select one of them?:
“It’s scheme-specific”
Expect the Dolphins to heavily invest in their offensive and defensive line. While other areas like cornerback, wide receiver and linebacker may be considered “needs”, there are glaring holes in the trenches that need to be addressed before those other positions.
Is Grier certain the team will be selecting offensive line help in the first 3 rounds of the draft?:
“We feel good about it…but it’s out of our control after #13”
How many starters would Grier like to get out of this draft:
“Would love to have 7 starters….we know for everyone that’s not realistic. If we can get 3 starters and the rest back up depth we would be happy with that.”
On Reshad Jones:
“He doesn’t want a trade. At least he hasn’t informed me…”
“I’ve known Reshad (Jones) the longest of anyone here….spent a lot of time trying to get to know him (leading up to his draft back in 2010)”
“We’d love to have him here (at voluntary workouts), but he’s earned the right (to not be here)”
Reshad Jones is costing $17.16m against the cap in 2019, and is set to cost $15.63m against the cap in 2020 and $14.55m against the cap in 2021. Although Jones is a legend in Miami, his best days are most likely behind him and his attitude isn’t worth investing in. If the Dolphins are able to get anything for Jones, they should take advantage of removing his salary, even if the team needs to give up a low-round pick in the deal to facilitate the trade (Brock Osweiler to the Cleveland Browns style).
On Charles Harris:
“They’re excited to work with Charles (Harris). They liked him previously when they worked with him out of college….(we’re) excited for his future”
“When you change coaches or culture you will always have misfit pieces” OUCH!!!
To be fair, Grier didn’t make his “misfit pieces” comments directly at Harris – he was referring to fitting players into different schemes after a coaching change. But let’s not dismiss the fact that Harris is one of the only players on the roster without a position. Other than Minkah Fitzpatrick being so dominant everywhere he plays that the team doesn’t know where to fit him, who else is a misfit on this team? You don’t need to read too deeply between the lines to see who he might inadvertently be referring to.
