Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Press Conference – Training Camp (July 26)
Just before the Dolphins took to the field for Day 2 of training camp, Head Coach Brian Flores met with the media on Friday morning.
Coach Flores has been sitting in the rookie HC chair for a little under 6 months, but it is clear that his coach-speak already reaches a veteran level.
Asked about the addition of veteran WR Allen Hurns to the roster, Flores confirmed that Hurns has been signed as an opportunity to bring in talent to the team, but that the move comes without any guarantees. “There’s no solidified or locked-in spot. You gotta earn them”.
He confirmed that the front office continually look for players who can add value and depth and that it’s something which General Manager, Chris Grier and his staff do on a daily basis.
When questioned about the perceived movement in the depth chart at RB, Flores praised Kalen Ballage’s improvement and dedication over the offseason but added that “the guys will be moving around” and that it was up to RB coach and run-game co-ordinatior Eric Studesville to handle the reps in practice. The plan seems set to enable each player to gain enough reps so that they can be properly evaluated – but at the same time, those reps have to be earned.
Flores reiterated words which were first stated in his initial days in Miami, that players will be put in positions to do what they do well but rotational running backs would likely be used to keep players fresh. “We need backups, we need depth and we need versatility. That’ll be our philosophy”.
Cornerbacks and safeties will also clearly be high priorities in Flores’ defense and he is looking for key traits when it comes to being an effective piece in his defensive scheme. Tackling is Flores’ top-rated fundamental skill, but he also stated that he wants players who “play the ball in the air and play penalty-free… It takes a special player to play down after down after down… You need to work a lot of areas to be successful in this league”.
A lot of eyes will be on the health and return of Miami’s pint-sized powerhouses in Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson as the players return to the practice field. Perhaps the Dolphins’ most explosive playmakers in the receiving group, both were praised by Coach Flores for their hard work and dedication in getting themselves back from injury into a position where they could participate in practice.
Asked about what else the duo needed work on through training camp, Flores’ coach-speak returned. “Everyone has a skill set… Being able to do those things consistently is the mark of a good player”.
Another player returning from injury, LB Raekwon McMillan was also lauded for his work so far. “He’s on top of everything in the meetings”, stated Flores, who noted that Raekwon had suffered a “little snag” earlier in the Spring, but again has worked hard to return. When asked how the 3rd year linebacker can contribute and lead in the new scheme, Flores noted “We’re looking for a physical style which fits into some of his strengths, hopefully”.
Sam Eguavoen, signed to the Dolphins out of the CFL, is another intriguing linebacker prospect who has a chance to show his skill set as training camp gets underway. Flores acknowledged the work of Chris Grier and the scouting team in getting deep into their work long before his own arrival as Head Coach. “They’re looking at everyone. He [Chris Grier] has a pulse on everyone that’s available to play football”.
With Flores at the helm, it certainly seems that he is keen to teach and develop his players and give opportunities to everyone who shows they deserve them. In the end, those at the top are the ones who will see the most playing time.
“[Yesterday] was first day install. It’s all about building up. We’ll see who’s doing what when the volume starts to increase. I don’t put too much stock into day 1”.
Flores agreed that it is the role of coaches and personnel staff to determine a player’s ceiling and development potential, but that the job is “nothing new” and this will be a continuing process as the team moves towards the regular season.
He doesn’t give away much, but I already like Flores’ honesty.
”Fairly good” was his response to the team’s conditioning after retuning to the facility for the start of camp. Add in a “fairly good” level of retention from the Spring OTAs and it was clear Flores was ready to get out to the practice field.
”Day one was day one, but we’ll see how much there is in day two. The guys understand they have to string them together, all the hard work can be undone in a couple of bad practices”.
Flores spoke early in his tenure about setting a demanding standard.
And it sure sounds like he’s going to stick to it.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns
The Miami Dolphins have signed former Jaguars and Cowboys wide receiver Allen Hurns on a 1 year deal that could be worth up to $3M.
It is only day 2 of training camp and the Miami Dolphins are adding to their wide receiver core – as ESPN’s Adam Schefter has reported the former University of Miami standout has agreed to a 1 year deal with the Miami Dolphins.
Allen Hurns, who played for the Dallas Cowboys last season, was cut earlier in the week and was seen visiting the Miami Dolphins Training Camp in Davie, FL yesterday. Hurns was a former Miami Hurricane that played his first four seasons in Jacksonville. His best season coming in 2015 with the Jags, where he totaled over 1,000 yards receiving and 10 touchdowns.
The move comes as a bit of a surprise as most pundits agree the wide receiver position is one of the strongest in Miami. Adding the 6’3″ wide receiver is sure to create a bit more competition at that back end of the roster assuming Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson, Jakeem Grant and DeVante Parker have solidified themselves on the roster. Hurns no doubt, brings another big bodied receiver to contend with Parker and the other former Cowboys’ receiver on the roster in Brice Butler. The camp battle at wide receiver just got a whole lot more interesting and begs the question of whether Brian Flores and his staff decide to keep 5 or 6 players at the wide receiver position.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Training Camp Journal – Day 1 (July 25)
The Dolphins First Training Camp Practice Under Brian Flores Accomplished Plenty
Brian Flores debuted his 2019 Miami Dolphins Thursday in front of a full house at the team’s training facility in Davie. The heat and humidity are annual South Florida summer traditions, but the work on the field took on an entirely new look.
Defensive Line
Davon Godchaux is the leader of a young Dolphins defensive line. After two years in an aggressive, one-gap style of line play, things are different under Flores and new Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham. At his introductory media availability, Graham discussed the desire for heavy-handed players capable of reading and reacting in a two-gap scheme.
Godchaux repeated those traits in an exclusive interview with Locked On Dolphins on Thursday.
I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) July 25, 2019
He led the many defensive fronts deployed by Miami on day-one. He and newcomer — and former Packers defensive lineman under Coach Graham, Joey Mbu took the bulk of the nose tackle reps.
Charles Harris looks poised to get a lot of run as a defensive end in the new defense — he had plenty of work, as did rookie Christian Wilkins. The rookie quickly became inundated with the South Florida heat. When practice broke, all 91 players found extracurricular work after the final horn. As the players exited, and the big-named guys took their interviews, a group of five players ran gassers for what seemed like a half hour.
Among them was Wilkins, who had his hands on his hips with considerable frequency throughout the day. But who can blame him? It’s flat out miserable in South Florida in July; even 15-year veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick agreed.
Quarterback
The heat may have gotten to Ryan Fitzpatrick and his beard (more on that in a second), but not much else did. Fitzpatrick is far-and-away the starting quarterback right now. He begins each session with the one’s, and it’s not difficult to see why. He’s effortless in his weight transfer. He glides around on the balls of his feet allowing him to quickly pull the trigger. Part of that comes from his high-level anticipatory skills — it was an impressive showing for a guy in his first day with a new team.
There’s still a long way to go for Josh Rosen. It’s only one day, but the ghosts from his days and Arizona might still exist. Tank Carradine put a bull rush right into Rosen’s lap and the youngster wasn’t able to get off his spot. He wound up throwing the football directly into Carradine’s facemask.
On the next snap, Rosen attempted to riffle a swing pass out to the boundary late into the progression and threw it — literally — five feet over his target’s head.
Rosen was also picked off in red zone drills by rookie UDFA Montre Hartage. Hartage was all over the field — he looked the part.
Defensive Backs, Wide Receivers, and Red Zone Work
The Dolphins spent most of the day working in the red zone, and an unusual amount of time working on fades and corners from that spot.
Mike Gesicki shined bright in this area. He’s a matchup nightmare, and despite some sticky coverage he hauled in some impressive touchdowns — one such catch with his second hand pinned by Bobby McCain. Gesicki still struggles in the middle of the field, with rerouting, from the looks of day-one.
McCain is going to play a lot in this defense — he’s all over the secondary. He and fellow safety Reshad Jones came down to cover tight ends in press with great regularity. Both acquitted themselves nicely in that role.
The entirety of the secondary spent a portion of practice working on press and mirror drills on the far field. Last year Brian Flores’ Patriots defense led the NFL in man-coverage deployment.
It’s difficult to get a true beat on Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick unless you isolate them — they don’t make mistakes and, thus, never see targets in their direction. Fitzpatrick has a lot on his plate in some of the complex coverages that Miami will employ this year, and he looked every bit the part. Howard did motion inside with Grant on one play and put a stop to Grant’s dominance.
The favorite for the other cornerback job, Eric Rowe, had a difficult day. Devante Parker got him, and so did Kenny Stills. Stills might’ve been the performer of day-one if it wasn’t for the one man on the roster that might offer better footspeed.
Jakeem Grant stood out above everyone on the field with his movement skill set. The receivers were working on individual drills right in front of the media and Grant’s release, footwork, and practice intensity set a tone.
The first reaction from the crowd came when Grant put a move that should probably be illegal on Jomal Wiltz. With an outside stab and a crossover step to the inside, Wiltz fell a solid three yards off for an easy pitch-and-catch touchdown.
Wiltz had a difficult day, but he kept competing — something that figures to be a hallmark of this team.
Grant was the first and only man fielding punts in the first special teams’ session. He was later joined by Trenton Irwin and Kenyan Drake — the latter providing quite a surprise.
The best news of the day was the look of Albert Wilson. His lower-half is impressive, and it looks like he’s on top of his training regimen following a difficult hip injury last October.
Devante Parker, Brice Butler and Preston Williams appear to be battling for the same spot. Parker won day-one, and this is probably way too hypersensitive, but I didn’t care for the effort level of Williams in individual drills — he was coasting.
Running Backs and Linebackers
Just as we saw last year, there was a lot of variety in the running game. We all anticipated backs getting work in the passing game, and that’s likely to be the case. Swing routes are prevalent and the offense drilled that aspect just as hard as the red zone work.
Drake has a nice burst and Kalen Ballage is a large human. There’s not a whole lot more I can say about the position than that.
At linebacker, there was a considerable amount of rotation. The most interesting aspect of the day on defense was Jerome Baker lining up on the ball in the huddle and communicating the call to the defense.
Baker and Raekwon McMillan are going to provide a changing of the guard from the previous communication responsibilities of Kiko Alonso and Reshad Jones.
I’ll get a better look at this group tomorrow — I was really keyed in on the secondary, wide outs, and cubes (no, that’s not a type, it’s short for quarterbacks) today.
Offensive Line
Like the ball carriers and linebackers, it’s pretty difficult to gage this group when the team is only in shells.
The first-team offensive line was Laremy Tunsil, Chris Reed, Daniel Kilgore, Jesse Davis, and Jordan Mills.
The second-team line was Jaryd Jones-Smith, Michael Deiter, Kyle Fuller, Michael Dunn and Zach Sterup.
Sixth-round rookie Isaiah Prince worked in right guard and right tackle. He was exclusively a tackle at Ohio State, but this entire team figures to receive substantial cross-training.
Miscellaneous
Chandler Cox was drafted for a purpose, as we have speculated. The Dolphins figure to employ plenty of two-back sets and Cox was in for a lot of first-team work. If Albert Wilson’s lower-half is a house, Chandler Cox is a mansion.
Alain Poupart of Miami Dolphins dot com asked Ryan Fitzpatrick if he reconsidered the beard given the temperature today. Fitzpatrick said that he’s had it for so long that he’s forgotten what it’s like to be beardless, so that’s a negative.
Without going into detail, the speculation that the Dolphins will be multiple appears rather concrete. It was an efficient practice with a lot of work accomplished.
The Dolphins organization and operation is first class. The treatment of the staff, and the amenities provided for the media are just remarkable. I can’t thank them enough, especially after they fed me!
Team Recap
With players bouncing from drill to drill, and countless energy sources carefully placed throughout the roster, day-one was a success.
Everything looked clean, which I’m told is an improvement from the previous regime and the beginnings of those three training camps. Very few balls hit the ground, assignments were rarely missed, and this team had the look and feel of a well-coached unit — even for the first day.
We’ll be back at it again tomorrow. Be sure to catch my Twitter feed @WingfieldNFL for the most comprehensive coverage of 2019 Dolphins training camp.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Waive LB Jayrone Elliott, Place Safety TJ McDonald On PUP
On the eve of the Miami Dolphins first practice of 2019 training camp, the team announced that they have waived linebacker Jayrone Elliott.
The move comes as somewhat of a surprise after the Dolphins signed him from the former roster of the San Antonio Commanders (AAF) where he had proved to be one of better pass rushers in the short-lived league with 7.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles through 8 games. Elliott also has NFL experience, having originally been signed as a UDFA by the Green Bay Packers in 2014.
For the Dolphins – a team whose roster raises many questions about how QB pressure will be generated this season – it was considered that Elliott had a decent chance at making the final roster.
Also announced Wednesday, the Dolphins have placed safety TJ McDonald on the active/PUP list. Whilst nothing is set in stone regarding the depth chart for Miami’s defensive backfield, the talent pool is relatively shallow and the Dolphins could benefit from McDonald’s experience among the youngsters of the group which include Minkah Fitzpatrick, Montrea Hartage and Maurice Smith.
With plenty of time left to recover before the Dolphins take to the field for the regular season, McDonald’s injury status will be simply be something to monitor as we head in training camp.
LATEST
- Brian Flores Press Conference – Training Camp (July 26) July 26, 2019
- Miami Dolphins sign Wide Receiver Allen Hurns July 26, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Training Camp Journal – Day 1 (July 25) July 25, 2019
- Dolphins Waive LB Jayrone Elliott, Place Safety TJ McDonald On PUP July 24, 2019
- Dolphins 53-Man Roster and Game-By-Game 2019 Predictions Part 1 July 24, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
As he did for DeSean Jackson, Ryan Fitzpatrick Relaunches Kenny Stills
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Staff Predictions: Which rookie will have the biggest impact in 2019?
-
News2 weeks ago
Assistant HC/QB Coach Jim Caldwell Takes Leave Of Absence
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Miami Dolphins sign cornerback Tyler Patmon