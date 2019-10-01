Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores Sees Improvements; Knows There’s “A Long Way To Go”
If there’s any winning to be done by the Miami Dolphins this season, the team has a lot of work to do as they head into the bye week.
Brian Flores knows it.
After facing off against a tough line-up of opponents to kick start the 2019 season, and his head coaching career, the Dolphins have been largely embarrassed on the field, now having been outscored 163 – 26.
Brian Flores has a grand and unenviable task on his hands to keep an inexperienced locker room together, to direct and oversee improvement and to keep his players focused on the remaining 12 games ahead.
Flores met with the media on Monday afternoon to discuss his reflections upon the season to date and to express his thoughts as to where he has seen improvements so far.
On the team’s attitude overall after a winless start, he said:
“We’re going to move on and really look towards the next day and the next challenge. I think they’ll do that, but obviously there’s some disappointment in that locker room reflecting on the first four weeks of the season…”
It seems that Flores will always demand that his players remain mentally and emotionally strong. He wants them to stay determined and “Always upbeat, always positive. That’s what I’m looking for out of this group. To go the other way – it helps no-one.”
As for the first quarter of the season? Flores’s response as to how he thought it had gone was delivered with some of his trademark honesty:
“Not so good. We made a lot of changes to the roster, kind of building the team on the fly in a lot of ways… At the same time, trying to build a team, build some camaraderie, communication and build some rapport – I think that’s been a big part of these first four weeks. I think that’s trending in the right direction as far as the team coming together, getting to know each other, building relationships in the locker room, off the field, on the field. That to me is very, very important on a team… As far as on the field, we’ve got a long way to go and I think they [the players] know that.”
Flores noted that he has begun to see more positives show themselves, particularly in the past 2 weeks, but he is fully aware that they are “not good enough”. He added that the level of communication had improved “across the board”, as well as some improvement on 3rd down which had enabled them (at times) to sustain drives.
He was clearly and visibly irked by the handful of missed scoring opportunities and mentioned inconsistency with tackling and coverage as issues which needed to be fixed.
The first 4 weeks have come to a close and Flores’ goal for the 2nd quarter of the season is to “Put a full game together… Got to string more plays together consistently. And that’s everybody – players and coaches… But there’s a lot that goes into that. Culture, coaching, execution, fundamentals, conditioning.”
However, despite an 0-4 start to his head coach campaign, Flores doesn’t at all sound like a man who has been broken, beaten down. Instead he exudes the quiet confidence of leader and a teacher who has plans to obtain the best out of his students.
Flores claims to like his running back group, who have been largely unproductive and inconsistent behind a makeshift offensive line. He praised Kenyan Drake for his production and hard runs against the Chargers but added that Drake “Has to do a better job with ball security – that’s 2 weeks in a row where he lost one… We’ll do a lot of evaluating, we’ll evaluate the whole team…”
Defensive End, Taco Charlton, who leads the team with 2 sacks in his 2 games as a Dolphins is still learning the defense. Flores noted that Taco was out of position on a few snaps but added that he brings and energy and toughness to the defense. He has a “long way to go” from a pass rush standpoint in putting all of his skills together, but “there’s a lot of potential… [Taco had a] couple of good rushes, couple of not-so-good rushes. We’ll just keep working and I think he’ll help us.”
One thing you’d probably bet on, on a Brian Flores led team, is a certain level of discipline when it comes to penalties. In fact, despite some understandable miscommunication amongst such a rag-tag group, the Dolphins currently sit 4th in the league in terms of fewest penalties per game (5.8).
You’d be also entirely correct to assume that Christian Wilkins’ suplex and the resulting 15 yard unnecessary roughness penalty during Sunday’s loss annoyed him:
“It’s 10-10. We just missed a field goal and we’re right in it. We don’t need those. He knows that, I think everybody on the team knows that. I thought it was a bad penalty… I love Christian. He knows that. I’m gonna coach him hard, especially a kid like this who’s got so much ability and leadership potential. I think he’s gonna be here a long time and be the face of what we want to be about – and that’s not it… I was upset. I’m still upset, but it’s football. You’ve gotta get over things quickly.”
Jason Sanders, who missed field goal attempts of 51 and 53 yards on Sunday remains in Flores’ good books:
“He’s a good kicker, he can make these kicks. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him, I still do. I just said that in front of the entire team. We’ll keep kicking him, and he’ll make them… He makes them in practice day after day, after day, after day. I think he’ll be just fine.”
Flores specifically named lineback Avery Moss and rookie guard/tackle Michael Dieter as the most improved players he had seen on the roster since their arrivals. “Michael Dieter has really made a lot of improvements since he got here… Go back to the first presseason game.. he looked like a deer in the headlights and now he’s out here playing tackle against the Dallas Cowboys, in a hostile environment and he didn’t bat an eye.”
Flores mentioned that the is “optimistic” that the team will see the return of Jomal Wiltz, Bobby McCain and Albert Wilson for the Dolphins’ next game against the Washington Redskins on 13 October. As for now, the Dolphins head into their bye week and Flores expects he’ll be required to take some time away from the facility:
“I think my wife has got something planned, so whatever she says, we’ll do. If it was up to me I’d be here, but it probably won’t be up to me.”
Something tells me he won’t be away for long.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 4 vs. L.A. Chargers
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Week 4 vs LA Chargers
PASSING CHART IN PROGRESS
(11 videos inside this thread breaking down Rosen’s game)
Josh Rosen Charting Project 2019 — week 4 vs. LA Chargers
Second throw of the game goes complete, but it personifies Rosen’s propensity to be a beat behind. Audio on. pic.twitter.com/veuhKgCbaP
— DolphinsQBgifs (@DolphinsQBgifs) October 1, 2019
For the second straight game, Josh Rosen had an opportunity to plant a temporary flag as the incumbent quarterback next season. Unfortunately, for Josh and the Dolphins, he and the offense came up small in the second half.
Rosen’s first half was okay, but a dreadful series of decisions and bad ball placement wrecked his second start in Miami.
Chad O’Shea significantly altered his plan from the previous week. An aggressive, air-it-out approach was substituted for a lot of heavy personnel, max protection, and a short passing game designed to complement the run game.
Rosen’s depth-splits were as follows Sunday against the Chargers.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|1/2 (50%)
|11-20 yards
|3/6 (50%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|14/16 (87.5%)
This was a product of helping out the tackles on either side of the formation. Miami would often jam multiple tight ends into nasty (tight) splits, motion a back to the same alignment, or chip the edge to help the tackles get into their pass sets before engaging the rusher.
The primary offensive package in the NFL is 11-personnel. While still the majority leader on passing plays, Miami came awfully close to using the sub-package offense more than the traditional three-receiver set (16 to 12).
|11-personnel
|16
|12-personnel
|7
|03-personnel
|3
|13-personnel
|2
Taking playmakers off the field in favor of better production led to a significant drop in air-yard rate. Rosen threw for an average of 6.91 air yards per pass — a 2.7-point reduction from last week.
The pass protection was better, too. The Dolphins surrendered 11 pressures on Rosen’s 28 drop backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 5 hurries) for an average snap-to-pressure time of 2.46 seconds — .2 seconds better than last week.
The plan also called for more shotgun. Rosen was under-center for just two snaps on Sunday. The 92.9% shotgun rate was a 20% jump from last week.
Miami converted (first downs/touchdowns) on eight of the 28 drop backs — a conversion rate of 28.6% — just 3% better than last week.
Rosen was 4 for 10 on moving the sticks on third and fourth down, and accurate with 1 of 3 red zone throws. He was better into contested windows in this game, completing 5 of 8 throws for 61 yards and the interception. Though it should be stated, 25 of those yards came on the tipped reception by Preston Williams.
I tagged Rosen with 10 plays that he could’ve done more. Even in a game where the plan was to hide the quarterback, Rosen was off-target on four throws, he made seven poor decisions or reads, and was late on two plays independently (meaning there were three plays with multiple demerits).
As you’ll see in the video thread (multiple videos when you click the Twitter link), Rosen had his share of mistakes. He’s still a beat late off the top of his drop, he doesn’t see the field with anticipation, and he makes rash decisions that lead to back-breaking mistakes.
This was not a good showing from the Dolphins quarterback. He’ll have to play much better if he wants to be the starter next season.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|1 (LAC)
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 10, Chargers 30
Snap counts, grades, draft order update, quarter-poll checkpoint, all things fallout from another lopsided loss
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Chargers
Team Stats
In a season where the first half of games is for evaluation, and the second half for tanking, the numbers are a bit skewed. That’s not meant to be some head-in-the-sand comment, this team is really bad, but a lot of the historic stat compilation is coming at the end of games.
The Dolphins held the Chargers to just 2.6 yards per carry on Sunday, bringing the season average down to 4.8 — 25th in the NFL.
Passing defense, while not great, is also free from the cellar. Allowing 10.3 yards per pass is bad, but there are three teams that allow more (Miami ranks 29th). The Dolphins do, however, rank dead last in quarterback hits with 11.
Miami are still significantly beyond the pack in scoring defense. Miami’s 40.8 points per game is 11 points worse than the 31st ranked team (Washington). Miami’s third down defense is better, however. The Dolphins are allowing 57.8% conversions on the money down. Washington is at 63% conversion allowed rate on third down.
Miami’s passing offense is better than Adam Gase’s Jets and the Kirk Cousin-led Vikings. Collectively, nobody has thrown more interceptions than the Dolphins (7) and only the Cardinals have surrendered more sacks (18 for Miami).
The Dolphins team passer rating is 12.6 points lower than the 31st-ranked Bills (52.5 for Miami).
With 207 rushing yards, four teams have had less working in the ground game — though two of those teams play tonight. Miami’s three yards per carry average is 30th in the league.
Miami’s six points per game are dead last, five points lower than the next worst team (the Jets) in football. The Dolphins are averaging less than a touchdown per game (6.5 points). Third down and red zone woes are a major contributor.
The Dolphins are converting only 26% of its third down attempts, and have scored just one touchdown on six trips inside the opposition’s 20-yard-line.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Josh Rosen
|52 (100%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|28 (54%)
|RB Mark Walton
|13 (25%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|8 (15%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|1 (2%)
|WR Preston Williams
|43 (83%)
|WR Devante Parker
|43 (83%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|22 (42%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|15 (29%)
|LT J’Marcus Webb
|52 (100%)
|LG Michael Deiter
|52 (100%)
|C Daniel Kilgore
|52 (100%)
|RG Evan Boehm
|52 (100%)
|RT Isaiah Prince
|52 (100%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (71%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|26 (50%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|24 (46%)
It’s important to note the shift in running back workload. It appears as though Mark Walton has supplanted Kalen Ballage as the primary backup to Kenyan Drake, and rightfully so. Ballage’s 2.9 yards per target in the passing game (which features as many drops as receptions, 3) is a determent to what this team wants to be offensively.
Ballage’s rushing prowess hasn’t been any better. His 29 yards on 19 carries leave him bottom of the NFL in average (1.53). Walton is at 3.9 yards per carry and 5.8 yards per target.
Kenyan Drake is in the neighborhood of Walton, with a significantly greater workload, both in rushing and receiving average. Drake is averaging a full yard below his career average at 3.6 yards per carry, but perhaps the improved offensive line can change that trend.
For the third game this season, the Dolphins starting five went wire-to-wire. Daniel Kilgore received the best pass blocking grade of any Dolphin this season. With zero pressures surrendered, Kilgore’s 82.6 PFF grade measures in the above average category (plus-starter).
The Cowboys picked up five sacks, but only two were attributed to the offensive line. Isaiah Prince was the guilty party for one, and he led Miami with 4 pressures on the quarterback, though the other three were hurries, not hits. Prince did register the highest run blocking grade on the team, however.
Next was Evan Boehm (pronounced like the famed Batman villain, only with an M). Pro Football Focus did not love his performance as much as I did, he allowed two hits and a hurry, but no sacks.
Michael Deiter didn’t receive glowing grades by any stretch, but his lone pressure allowed was a hit on Josh Rosen.
PFF tabbed Rosen with two of the five sacks, which jives with my film study. The Josh Rosen Charting Project will be up later this evening, but it was his best day statistically. For the first time, Rosen surpassed 50% completion (70.8%), and seven yards per attempt (7.5 YPA).
Rosen’s passer rating (57.5) is dead last among 33 qualifying quarterbacks. The same is true of completion percentage (51.2%). His yards-per-attempt ranks 32nd (5.7), his touchdown percentage ranks 31st (1.2), and interception rate is 29th (3.6%).
Preston Williams had another dropped pass Sunday. The Dolphins receiving corps as a whole has been massively disappointing. Miami pass catchers rank as follows in yards-per-route-run:
Preston Williams – 58th
Devante Parker – 86th
Jakeem Grant – 136th
Devante Parker caught all four of his targets for 70 yards — a 17.5 yard-per-target mark.
Durham Smythe had an excellent run-blocking day — he received the second best grade behind Prince on the offense.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|55 (82%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|48 (72%)
|DL Avery Moss
|47 (70%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|41 (61%)
|DL John Jenkins
|13 (19%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|67 (100%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|49 (73%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|43 (64%)
|LB Charles Harris
|26 (39%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|11 (16%)
|LB Trent Harris
|11 (16%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|67 (100%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|67 (100%)
|CB Ken Webster
|29 (43%)
|CB Johnson Bademosi
|13 (19%)
|S Steven Parker
|66 (99%)
|S Reshad Jones
|66 (99%)
|S Doug Middleton
|16 (24%)
|S Walt Aikens
|2 (3%)
Raekwon McMillan is back after missing almost all of camp with an injury, and he’s playing at the same level he left off on in 2018. McMillan, PFF’s best overall run-defending linebacker from October onward last season is in the mix again. He’s the website’s third highest-graded run defender with the fifth-best run-stop percentage among linebackers.
Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen need to catch up. Baker, everyone’s pick for breakout star, has struggled through four games. After finishing last on the defense in PFF grade last week, Baker comes in 17th out of 19. He allowed all four passes in his coverage area to go complete for 61 yards. Three of his five tackles were run stops.
Eguavoen can’t defeat a block, and he’s getting steamrolled when he tries. He was the 18th-graded Dolphin on defense with all three of his targets going complete (34 yards), one hurry on 13 pass rush attempts and just two tackles (one run stop).
Christian Wilkins had his best game, according to PFF. He made only one run stop and had a hurry as a pass rusher.
Taco Charlton arrived in a big way. His sack this week was more about winning as a pass rusher than the one in Dallas where he cleaned up a good bit of coverage from the Dolphins secondary. Charlton made three run-stops and put an additional hit on Philip Rivers.
McMillan and Charlton’s increased workload comes at the expense of Charles Harris. Harris saw his workload cut in half, and his production was about the same. Zero pressures, zero run stops for the former first-round pick.
Ken Webster prevented all but one pass from being completed. He held Rivers to 1-for-3 passing with seven yards when testing his coverage.
Xavien Howard didn’t bounce back from his bad showing in Dallas. He allowed six of seven targets to go complete for 61 yards and was hit with a pass interference penalty.
The Plan Through Four Weeks
All offseason, we speculated about what the Miami operation would look like under a new coaching staff. We’ve seen a lot of the presumed influences from the Patriots defense traveling south to Miami, but the same 3-3-5 bear front look that Patrick Graham was supposed to bring from Green Bay has not been prevalent, at all.
The philosophy to force the offense to play left handed is similar to what Brian Flores did in New England. Through four weeks, here’s how that plan has gone:
– Force Lamar Jackson to win with his arm (boy did he).
– Make the Pats offense go through any position besides the backs (183 yards by backs).
– Slow Zeke Elliot (139 yards from scrimmage).
– Make someone else besides Keenan Allen beat you (48 yards, 50% reduction in targets and yardage).
Progress is a slow burn this year, but Allen’s regression to the pack is a positive sign. Coming into Sunday, Allen had 29 catches on 42 targets. Miami cut his targets more than in half (14 per game down to 6) and almost did the same with his catches (9.67 down to 5).
Coupled with a rushing average of just 2.6 yards per carry, when the team was allowing more than five per pop, is a major improvement. Once again, lack of second half execution from the offense, turnovers, and a lopsided time-of-possession handcuffed the Dolphins defense.
When the offense can function at a professional level, and the necessary reinforcements are added next offseason, there will be a big jump in defensive production.
Tracking the offense’s tendencies is difficult because of the perpetual comeback mode from which they are playing. The ability to adapt the plan to max protect when injuries have depleted the line, to build-in safety shots by-way of vertical throws into the boundary against immediate pressure, and the willingness to alter workloads to fit the plan are all encouraging.
If the running game can show the same success it had in the first quarter of the game yesterday, then we can start to truly see Chad O’Shea’s influence.
It’s going to be a long year; we already knew that. One quarter of the way into the season and there are minimal silver linings, but enough so that you can see where this operation can get fixed over the offseason.
It’s a bye week for the Dolphins and then a massively important game in week-six. If Miami beats Washington, the race for Tua is officially on. I hate to ask you do this, Dol-fans, but the team must get to 0-5.
Miami Dolphins
Different Route, Same Destination – Dolphins Chargers Week 4 Recap
Despite first lead, Miami’s second half woes, mistakes continue in 20-point home defeat
Sunday was one of firsts for Miami in this horrendous 2019 season. Josh Rosen threw his first touchdown as a Dolphin, and that score gave the home team its first lead of the year. The hot start wasn’t enough to overcome dropped passes, missed field goals, and an egregious turnover as Miami failed to cover another sizable spread.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Chargers
|Total Yards
|233
|390
|Rushing
|72
|79
|Passing
|161
|311
|Penalties
|5 (53 yards)
|10 (89 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|5/11 (45.5%)
|8/14 (57.1%)
|Sacks For
|1
|5
|TOP
|22:24
|37:36
The only thing Brian Flores can feasibly be asked to do this year is to conduct a smart, disciplined football team that plays hard. The Dolphins, in a league where flags are falling from the sky, are averaging just five infractions the last two games.
Penalties: check.
The playing hard part isn’t coming as easily, unfortunately. Several times in this game, players were opting not to pursue the ball carrier, easily falling off blocks, or going through the motions in general.
Miami ran the ball effectively early in the game. Chad O’Shea created a touchdown through a clever scheme that pulled coverage away from a Devante Parker wheel route. The offense continued to push the ball into Charger territory in that first half, but a pair of Jason Sanders’ misses kept Miami from capturing a half time lead.
Within a touchdown at the break, Miami came back out of the locker room the way it has all year — lifeless.
The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season. The offense gained just 37 yards in that second half, only 12 of it through the air. Yuck.
Let’s start there in the position-by-position review.
Quarterback
For the first time this season, only one quarterback was necessary for Miami to finish the game. That feat comes on the heels of nearly every Dolphins fan giving into the Church of Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Rosen had his moments, the moments that will remind you why he was a top 10 pick in the draft, but he ultimately came up small in the most critical elements.
Even when Rosen is spinning it beautifully from a clean pocket, extending plays when the protection has been compromised, or engineering drives deep into the opponent’s territory, there remains so much in his game to nitpick.
The interception was atrocious. The sack at his own goal line was a miracle reception by Rosen’s knees from resulting a gift wrapped fumble touchdown. The late processing that causes a hitch in his delivery cost Miami a potential third-down conversion.
Each of these things all prevent Miami from taking his long-term prospects into consideration over the loaded 2020 class.
This won’t help Rosen’s trade value. pic.twitter.com/VdTmXlsQzs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Drake has to do better here, but this is Rosen not trusting his read — his biggest issue. He’s got the speed out to Ford, and Parker setting it down on the hook-up. Drake did enough for Rosen to throw it off that top of his drop, but the hitch burns him. pic.twitter.com/dItjtXjFqr
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
The all-22 review will show some encouraging moments, but it will also show you why Miami’s best bet is to either:
A.) Retain Rosen as a backup
B.) Flip him from a draft pick in the offseason
He’s playing well enough to get something in return.
Running Backs
Is the Kenyan Drake-Kalen Ballage debate over yet? It ought to be, by now. Drake, despite another fumble (which absolutely, positively cannot continue) was clearly the more dynamic back. He was decisive, shifty, and caught the football seamlessly out of the backfield.
Drake continues to be a liability in pass protection, but it’s Ballage that’s a concern in every other facet of the game. His best run of the season was negated by an offensive penalty, and he dropped another pass — a considerable detriment in this scheme.
Mark Walton earned some reps down the stretch, and looked to be the favored backup plan to Drake. Walton showcased his own passing game prowess, and broke a Charger defender’s ankles on a nifty cut back.
Mark Walton breaking ankles. pic.twitter.com/BmrwJnSMLs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Wide Receivers
The problem with drops has reached epidemic levels. Preston Williams made two outstanding catches off ricochets, but didn’t demonstrate the same concentration on an easy slant over the middle. He’s dropped a pass in each of the last three games.
Come on, Preston. pic.twitter.com/7gay4LgfKq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Devante Parker caught all four of his targets, including his first touchdown since last December. Jakeem Grant is becoming the forgotten man in the offense. He caught his only target of the day, a six-year gain on a hook-up route.
The Miami Dolphins are winning a football game. Beautiful design to hold the corner on the backside drag to open up the wheel to Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/EcqGc1OpqD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Tight Ends
The Dolphins clearly made it a point to run the football. The cost of that game plan was Mike Gesicki’s involvement. The second-year tight end didn’t see any passes thrown his way. Check back on the aftermath column for a look into his snap count, I suspect it went down significantly.
That means more work for Durham Smythe, who executed some lane-opening blocks. That’s his bread and butter. When the Dolphins run-game is cranking, Smythe is usually involved.
Offensive Line
It feels like forever since we were able to offer this much praise for a Dolphins offensive line. It started early with the right side grinding out big gaps for the Dolphins backs, as well as some downfield work in the screen game.
Evan Boehm has played well two weeks in a row and might be the answer to the question, “who is going to join Jesse Davis as the second survivor on this offensive line?” Boehm plays with a nasty mean-streak, he was integral in helping out Isaiah Prince in some pass protection double teams, and even got into space on a screen pass.
Who are this Dolphins OL? Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm both hitting blocks out in space pic.twitter.com/lZSxwvCT4f
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Joining Boehm on that screen pass was Center Daniel Kilgore. The veteran of the group has quietly been steady this year, including some impressive work within that early-game success on the ground.
Isaiah Prince had a difficult preseason, but he played far better than expectations in his first NFL start. He was blowing people off the ball, he was good enough in pass protection, and whacked Melvin Ingram into next week on this play.
Isaiah Prince just smacked Melvin Ingram into the next play. pic.twitter.com/n6x3P2HpjV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Pass protection became an issue as the game wore on yet again. There appear to be some communication issues occurring off the left side with Michael Deiter and whoever has played next to him. Overload rushes are giving that side of the line more problems than it can handle.
Defensive Line
Taco Charlton is flashing a little bit early on as a Dolphin, specifically as a run defender. He picked up his second sack in as many weeks. He got to the quarterback beating a tight end and flattening the edge. His pass rush has been non-existent otherwise, but he’s been disruptive setting the edge against the run.
It’s a tight end, but I really like the way Taco flattens the edge. pic.twitter.com/tApXXMx33Q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Dominating the run game is Davon Godchaux’s forte, and it was again in this one, but he put a bull rush on Mike Pouncey that still has the former Phin retreating.
Avert your eyes once the throw gets off, but take a look at the walk Godchaux takes Pouncey on. pic.twitter.com/oQcRnyREu5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Christian Wilkins did not have a good showing. It’s been a slow burn for the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft so far. He’s learning to play more two-gap, read-and-react football opposed to winning with his quickness. Wilkins is notching a couple of wins every week, but not enough to feel terrific about the early development.
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan has been the best player on the team through September — and I’m not sure it’s close. He was only a sub-package player the first three games, but he took over in many of Miami’s two-backer formations Sunday, displacing Sam Eguavoen (more on him in a moment).
McMillan was tremendous. He’s thirsty for contact, and shows it by blowing up blocks, quickly diagnosing the run and knifing in for punishing pops near the line-of-scrimmage.
Raekwon… again. pic.twitter.com/lX4znHufbl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Eguavoen’s dreadful start to the season continued against Los Angeles. He can’t defeat a block, he’s mostly useless as an edge run-defender, and the passing game strides he showed in camp are not there (blitzing or in coverage).
I sat on a couple of Sam Eguavoen videos hoping he’d get it turned around. He has not. pic.twitter.com/y2zmpSGBJo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Jerome Baker isn’t at that level, but he’s playing bad football. Consistently caught in the wash against the run, not enough depth in his drops in coverage, and zero pass rush to speak of…all of that is one thing, but effort is another. Baker gave no effort on this play.
Reshad on team tank? Turn the RB loose in fear of a…….Philip Rivers run? Investigate this, NFL.
Also, hey 55, there’s a game going on in case you didn’t know. pic.twitter.com/S4kvqFNaLe
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Defensive Backs
Eric Rowe was feasted on yet again. He has no discernible plan at the top of the route. His initial engagement and redirecting at the line of scrimmage is good enough, but the inability to transition at the top of the stem is utterly lacking.
Xavien Howard bounced back with a better showing, though he was hit with a pass interference call and surrendered a pair of catches. He followed Keenan Allen when the star receiver aligned in a plus-split. Allen only picked up 48 yards on the day.
Most of Los Angeles’ passing funneled through the short game (screens and dump offs to the backs), or designed concepts with the purpose of taking advantage of Miami’s tendencies. Tight ends leaking out for chunk gains, and Austin Eckler picking up 60 yards and a touchdown had more to do with the poor play of the linebackers.
Steven Parker was in position for the most part, Reshad Jones was a mixed bag, and I’ll have to look at the all-22 for a better overall evaluation of Chris Lammons, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens and the rest of the gang.
Specialists
Jason Sanders has now missed three kicks in two weeks. I don’t know the first thing about kicking mechanics. I do know the job is mostly mental. Judging by the trajectory and flight path of his kicks, though, it looks like he just needs recalibration. He’s not shanking them or putting unnecessary draw on the kicks.
Recap
Call me crazy, but I’m excited to look at this all-22. We might’ve taken the first step towards some answers at some very important pieces heading into the offseason. I’ll focus on the work of the Boehm-Prince pairing, breakdown the coverage concepts with the new pieces in the secondary, and the excellent game of Raekwon McMillan.
Could be turning into a Raekwon McMillan evaluation today. He has to reroute on the switch concept and keep his eyes tuned in to the backfield. Then a tough open field tackle. pic.twitter.com/xq9YLmnisP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Of course, every throw of Josh Rosen will go under the microscope in the charting project. A lot of the same issues are popping up. Those repeated mistakes have to make you think they are part of his DNA. At this point, Rosen is likely auditioning for someone else, as Miami searches to recoup the draft pick it spent on Josh.
Thankfully, the Dolphins got some help in the rebuild pursuit with road underdog Carolina pulling the upset in Houston.
Miami are on to the 2020 draft and it’s shaping up to look like two high selections (root for Cincinnati tomorrow night in Pittsburgh) and a mid-round pick from Houston.
To get ready for April’s revamping of the Dolphins roster, follow our college football scouting all season long, HERE on Locked On Dolphins. We break down the top quarterbacks and players at positions of need for Miami.
