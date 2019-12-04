Miami Dolphins
Chase Your Young Quarterback, Not Elite Pass Rushers
If you are the Miami Dolphins, you do not draft Chase Young.
You don’t draft K’Lavon Chaisson.
You don’t draft A. J. Epenesa.
You don’t draft Yetur Gross-Matos.
And you don’t dare draft Derrick Brown.
In fact, with your first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, you refrain from selecting a defensive lineman, regardless of how athletic or elite that player is.
He can be a slam dunk Hall of Fame candidate, and I still wouldn’t select them.
It’s not because this team doesn’t need them – because it’s quite obvious that the Dolphins do need them – but because the Dolphins don’t need them as badly as they need a leader under center.
The Miami Dolphins are at a pivotal point where they NEED to transcend their franchise and change the mediocre narrative that has engulfed South Florida throughout the 21st century. And with the wealth of assets they’ve accumulated this year, they are in a very good position to accomplish that.
With three first round picks and two second round picks accompanying over $100m in cap space, the only thing preventing Miami from becoming a successful organization for a prolonged period of time is incompetence. We can brag all we’d like about the stockpile of assets Chris Grier has accumulated, but none of this means anything if the Dolphins don’t get the most important position on the roster right.
Settling For Leftovers
Now that the Dolphins have blown up their own tanking strategy and appear destined to select outside of the Top 3, the quarterback conundrum becomes that much more important.
Rather than comfortably selecting Tua Tagovailoa or Joe Burrow with one of the top 2 picks in the draft, the Dolphins are going to have to coach up one of the “Tier 2” quarterbacks coming out of college.
2020 NFL Draft order as of Week 14:
1. Bengals: 1-11
2. Giants: 2-10
3. Redskins: 3-9
4. Dolphins: 3-9
5. Falcons: 3-9
6. Lions: 3-8-1
7. Cardinals: 3-8-1
8. Jaguars: 4-8
9. Jets: 4-8
10. Chargers: 4-8
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 3, 2019
Someone in the group of Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts is going to be the savior for the Miami Dolphins, and ironically enough, most fans will mutiny if any of these players are selected with the team’s first (of 3) picks in the 1st-round of the 2020 NFL draft.
The prevailing thought is that a team is passing up on a cornerstone athlete for a player that may have to be replaced within a couple of years. If Miami gets the quarterback selection wrong, it’ll be viewed as a risky pick that should have been avoided so high in the draft. Me, I ask why the front office seems to make an annual tradition of misidentifying quarterback talent.
In 2017, the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans took a risk, and it turned into Patrick Mahomes and DeShaun Watson. The Miami Dolphins sat put that year and selected Charles Harris.
With the 10th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs select Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/WihTurzogQ
— ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2017
Last year, the Baltimore Ravens traded two 2nd-round picks to move back into the 1st-round and select Lamar Jackson 32nd-overall. The Dolphins sat put and drafted Mike Gesicki 10 picks later.
While quarterbacks are commonly “overdrafted” due to their necessity, you can never overdraft championships.
We remember the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense or the 2000 Baltimore Ravens defense because they were some of the best in NFL history. Which position was responsible for the other 17 championships this century?
Transitional Defense
Since we fear that one of these Tier 2 quarterbacks may not be the answer, we might convince ourselves that the Dolphins best bet is to select the best player available and then settle on your quarterback later in the draft.
It’s not.
While elite players at other positions can turn a good team into a great team, they aren’t the reason you’re winning Super Bowls. Take a look at all of the defensive linemen drafted in the Top 10 between 2010 – 2018:
Note: I’ve included some notable defensive players that fell just outside of the top 10 as well
Which of these teams transcended from a perennial bottom-feeder to a top-tier franchise because of the defensive lineman they selected with a top-10 pick in the draft?
The most-prominent defensive lineman recently selected high in the draft that arguably “transcended” a franchise was Aaron Donald of the St. Louis Rams (13th-overall pick in 2014). That’s if you consider a 17-31 record (.347 winning percentage) during the first three years of his career transcending.
Coincidentally, it took until the Rams drafted Jared Goff (and removed Jeff Fisher as head coach) to finally win their division (in 2017).
No one is saying they wouldn’t want Aaron Donald on their team, but do you want the future Hall of Famer at the cost of 3 additional losing seasons? The Rams are on the verge of wasting Donald’s career just like the Detroit Lions (and Dolphins) did with Ndamukong Suh. Just like how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did with Gerold McCoy. Just like how the Cincinnati Bengals did with Geno Atkins.
I want all of these players, but I also want to win.
If Miami were in a position to draft complementary pieces to their quarterback, I’d be all over Chase Young or another stud on the defensive line…but the Dolphins are nowhere near that position. They need to find their signal caller first, and it needs to be with their very first draft pick.
This article isn’t to diminish the value of a good defensive line or any of the players mentioned above. These statements are to reinforce the notion that a quarterback should be the only position that’s considered priority #1.
I would absolutely love to have just about every player mentioned.
- At least 3 of these players are strong hall of fame candidates once they retire.
- At least 5 of these players are going to be enshrined in their respective team’s ring of honor.
- 14 of these players have made the Pro Bowl
- 6 of them have been First-Team All Pro
These picks are predominantly successful, but how many teams that drafted players on this list saw their franchise evolve when a quarterback was finally selected and rather than the freakishly athletic defensive lineman?
Dontari Poe was on the Chiefs for 6 years before Patrick Mahomes came along and transcended the Chiefs into one of the most-threatening teams in the NFL.
The Houston Texans drafted Mario Williams #1 overall in 2006. Though he was a great player for them, it didn’t seem to do much considering they drafted J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney with two very high draft picks relatively shortly after.
Yet, here’s Deshaun Watson, selected 12th-overall, transcending the Texans into a legitimate playoff threat.
As Easy As Hooked On Phonics
Your answer is a lot simpler than it needs to be.
It doesn’t matter if he’s viewed as a QB4 in the “expert’s” eyes, or a “darkhorse” no one else believes is good enough for the NFL, your answer at #4 (or #10, or wherever the Dolphins draft) is a QB; regardless of how high you have to “overdraft” him.
This regime needs to ensure they draft the right prospect, and if they aren’t competent enough to find an elite quarterback outside of the top-2 prospects, they need to trade up and obtain the guy they believe in, regardless of the cost.
Does anyone remember what the New York Giants traded the San Diego Chargers for Eli Manning back in 2004?
Anyone recall what the Philadelphia Eagles traded the Cleveland Browns to select Carson Wentz in 2016?
Remember what the Kansas City Chiefs gave up for Patrick Mahomes or how much Deshaun Watson cost the Houston Texans?
Of course not, because you don’t remember how expensive trades are when they pay off for your team.
#Browns offered the 35th overall pick to the #Eagles for QB Nick Foles in the early portion of the offseason but Philly declined, per @MikeSilver. Cleveland eventually used that pick to select Georgia RB Nick Chubb.
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 22, 2018
There’s always a chance that you overpay for Robert Griffin III, Mark Sanchez or Mitchell Trubisky and sabotage your roster for a few years, but teams bounce back from these pitfalls shortly thereafter. It’s not like the Miami Dolphins are in a much better situation than the Washington Redskins after the RGIII debacle, and the New York Jets possibly have their franchise quarterback; assuming Adam Gase doesn’t ruin Sam Darnold‘s career.
Mistakes happen, but getting cute with the quarterback position has wasted all the other elite talent that has come through Davie.
Cameron Wake, Reshad Jones, Jarvis Landry, Davon Godchaux, Olivier Vernon, Lamar Miller, Mike Wallace, Brandon Marshall, Ndamukong Suh, Branden Albert, Karlos Dansby…
…Jason Taylor, Zach Thomas, Sam Madison, Patrick Surtain, Tim Bowens, Adewale Ogunleye, Yeremiah Bell, Randy McMichael.
ALL wasted.
Do not risk this. Miami has not solved the issue since Dan Marino, and given their history of avoiding risk (or misidentifying quarterback talent), I have absolutely zero faith that they will solve the issue in 2021 if they push off the problem another year.
Watching Young chase quarterbacks would be a pleasure, but watching our franchise quarterback propel us to an easy 11-5 record every year is the climax we’re all waiting to witness.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 37 Eagles 31
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Eagles
Team Stats
Two years ago, Doug Pederson took a rather similar Eagles roster to the Super Bowl and knocked off Bill Belichick, Tom Brady, and Brian Flores. Flores was only a Linebackers Coach at the time, but he exacted his revenge with a resounding victory over the Eagles Sunday in Miami.
After letting a pair of October games slip through their fingers, the Fins are learning how to close out wins since the calendar turned to November. Miami are 3-2 over that time (the Patriots, comparatively, are 2-2), as the Fins had to make stands in the fourth quarter of each of those victories.
Sunday, after allowing Philadelphia to roll up 31 points after the first possession of the third quarter, the Dolphins defense held Carson Wentz and company to three points on the final five possessions of the game.
Miami put the game to bed with its most efficient day offensively, especially in the red zone. The Dolphins converted all four trips inside the 20 into six points, bringing their season conversion rate up to 67.7% — third best in the NFL. Miami are behind Ryan Tannehill’s Titans, the Packers, and ahead of Baltimore, Minnesota and Seattle in this red zone touchdown rate.
The Dolphins scoring offense is crawling out of the cellar; Miami’s 16.7 points per game is 29th in the NFL. Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the league’s 24th best passing offense, but the ground game is still, well, grounded — they rank dead last in both rushing yards per game and yards per rush.
Miami’s 34.6% third down conversion rate ranks 22nd while the fourth down rate (50%) is tied for 10th in football.
The Dolphins 597 penalty yardage assessed ranks fifth in the NFL and the 70 total accepted fouls is fourth-best.
Flores’ defense isn’t anywhere close to what he’d like it to be. Miami are 30th in total defense, 24th against the pass, and 31st against the run. The Dolphins scoring defense ranks dead last with 31.4 points per game allowed.
Allowing red zone touchdowns 60.9% of the time, Miami rank 25th in defensive red zone efficiency. The Dolphins rank 27th on third down stop rate, giving up 44.4% conversion on the money down.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|72 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|43 (60%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|16 (22%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|11 (15%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|11 (15%)
|WR Devante Parker
|59 (82%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|58 (81%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|38 (53%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|19 (26%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|53 (74%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|37 (51%)
|TE Clive Walford
|11 (15%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|72 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|72 (100%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|72 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|72 (100%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|69 (96%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|7 (10%)
Ryan Fitzpatrick had his best game of the year tossing the ball all over the lot to eight different receivers. He went after the Eagles vertically relentlessly to the tune of 6-of-7 on passes that traveled 20 or more yards. Those six completions totaled 171 yards and three touchdowns.
Blitz-heavy defenses have been a problem for Miami, and a sorely lacking offensive line. Fitzpatrick entered Sunday with a 3:2 TD:INT ratio when blitzed for a 7.0 YPA. Sunday, he threw a touchdown and averaged 8.4 yards per pass when the Eagles sent a fifth rusher.
Devante Parker had a lot to do with both the blitz beaters and downfield onslaught. Parker caught 4-of-5 targets beyond 20 yards for 136 yards and two scores.
Parker ranks 11th in yards per catch among receivers with 40 or more targets. He’s 34th in yards per route run and 13th on yardage gained via deep passing (20 or more air yards). Miami averages 14.8 yards per play when targeting Parker 20+ yards down field (8 receptions, 21 targets, 304 yards, 3 touchdowns).
Mike Gesicki caught 5-of-7 targets. He had one catch on Malcolm Jenkins, Nigel Bradham, Nathan Gerry and two on Jalen Mills. He averaged 15.8 yards per reception and all five grabs moved the chains.
Kalen Ballage finished with a negative average again, but the two backs that filled in for him did not. Myles Gaskin and Albert Wilson both averaged 3.5 yards after contact, and Gaskin led all backs with 20 rushing yards (two carries). Laird caught four of five targets and moved the chains on three of his receptions.
Shaq Calhoun finished with a 2.6 pass blocking grade, as a result of the five pressures he allowed (1 sack, 1 hit, 3 hurries). Julie’n Davenport was next with five pressures of his own (2 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry).
Michael Deiter allowed four pressures (0 sacks, 1 hit), but checked in with a 61.9 run blocking grade. Top honors across the offensive line in the run blocking department belong to Jesse Davis. He scored a 72.2 and allowed two pressures on Fitzpatrick — both hurries.
Chandler Cox and Durham Smythe both graded out positively in the run game.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Players
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|52 (73%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|48 (68%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|39 (55%)
|DL Avery Moss
|22 (31%)
|DL John Jenkins
|21 (30%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|63 (89%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|55 (77%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|51 (72%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|42 (59%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|14 (20%)
|LB Charles Harris
|9 (13%)
|LB Deon Lacey
|1 (1%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|71 (100%)
|CB Nik Needham
|71 (100%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|70 (99%)
|DB Montre Hartage
|20 (28%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|16 (23%)
|DB Walt Aikens
|8 (11%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|2 (3%)
Sam Eguavoen had his best day as a pro. He picked up two sacks and an additional QB hurry on just 19 pass rush reps. He also made three run stops and allowed negative yardage on the only reception he “allowed,” a screen that he instantly sniffed out.
Eric Rowe continues his run of good play since moving to safety. He made four tackles (one miss, one run stop) and allowed just one reception on three targets. He shut Zach Ertz out on two targets, including a pass breakup in the end zone.
Nik Needham had a nice bounce back game. He allowed just three of seven targets to be completed, including two-of-five against Alshon Jeffery for 38 yards.
The Dolphins linebackers played more than any prior game this season, and the results were not good for the former Buckeyes. Jerome Baker was the team’s lowest-graded player, though he didn’t miss any tackles and allowed just 32 yards receiving on seven targets. He didn’t have a pressure on six pass rush snaps.
Raekwon McMillan allowed all four targets to be caught and he missed one tackle with, seven combined stops.
Christian Wilkins had five more pressures, but no sacks in the game. He finished with just one tackle.
Taco Charlton got back to a heavy workload, and he came through. He had three pressures (1 sack and 2 hurries), including two run stops and a forced fumble.
John Jenkins earned the top grade on the day with two hurries and a run stop, despite playing just 21 downs.
The Culture of Winning
The same names continue show up in the positives category, a feather in the cap of a coaching staff that had one job this year — display growth and development. And boy have they.
Eric Rowe and Devante Parker look to have worked their way from bottom-tier free agent contracts into premiere starters at safety and receiver respectively.
Vince Biegel and John Jenkins arrived in September and have proven to be integral parts of the defense moving forward — just as undrafted rookie Nik Needham has done in his own right.
Mike Gesicki was a second-round pick in 2018 and he’s starting to play like it.
If this is the kind of development we can expect going forward, it makes you wonder which of the current players can make a big jump next season. Michael Deiter has to be at the forefront of that list as he’s shown incremental improvement as the season has progressed. He’s still not playing at starter quality, but he’s certainly a linchpin moving forward.
Sam Eguavoen might be a formidable passing down linebacker, Andrew Van Ginkel has the look of a situational outside linebacker and Jomal Wiltz is a sound tackler on the dime defense.
Christian Wilkins stands the best chance to explode in 2020 the way Parker has this year. Wilkins continues to get close, but just hasn’t finished as a pass rusher this season.
The promised growth of all these young players only serves as a precedent-setter next season. When Miami drafts 14 new players — five of which will come from premium picks — when they sign import big time talent from other NFL rosters in free agency, it will be done with the expectation that those players are held to the same standard as those before them.
This was all part of the Dolphins plan, and it’s going swimmingly.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins extending Eric Rowe to 3 year deal
This previous offseason saw Miami take multiple chances on free agents by giving 1 year deals, Eric Rowe was one of them.
Coach Flores and co. are familiar with Rowe since they spent some time together in New England. This chance they took on Eric Rowe has now proved to be fruitful for both sides, Rowe has stayed healthy through the season and has played his new role exceedingly well.
With injuries plaguing Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones, a new vacancy was created at the safety position, a vacancy that Rowe would fill very well. Since making the change to safety, and being tasked to take away the opposing team’s tight ends, Rowe has held multiple tight ends to pedestrian numbers. Eric Ebron, Zach Ertz, and Vance McDonald all were relatively ineffective with Rowe shadowing their every move.
Rowe has plenty of growing to do as he settles into his new role but the future is bright and the risk is low. Miami signed Rowe to a 3 year deal worth 18 million, a deal that rewards the player but doesn’t hinder the team.
Rowe’s 6M APY ranks t-21st among safeties on an annual basis. He makes just less than Bobby McCain and the same as Kenny Vaccaro.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 2, 2019
Hopefully more of these 1 year deals and UDFAs prove to be worthwhile projects by the Dolphins, like Rowe has become. Wether you’re flying high after the win over the Eagles or closing your hatches in your tanking approach, stay locked in with us at LockedOnDolphins.com #FinsUp
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Aerial Assault Beats Birds – Dolphins Eagles Week 13 Recap
Under Flores, Dolphins swimming upstream; and winning
If the comedy franchise ‘Major League’ were nonfiction, they’d probably follow a similar storyline to the 2019 Miami Dolphins. With everything imaginable working against Brian Flores and his roster, the coach who was projected to finish the season without a victory has now found the winner’s circle. Three times.
The future of the Dolphins is uncertain, just as it is for the other 31 franchises in the NFL. Obtaining the first pick in the draft is the believed best way to minimize that uncertainty with regards to the league’s most important position — the quarterback. While selecting QB1, and hitting on the pick, is the quickest way to change a franchise, finding the correct man to lead the team finished in a close second.
In Brian Flores, the Dolphins found the right man to guide this team back to prominence.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Eagles
|Total Yards
|409
|386
|Rushing
|58
|92
|Passing
|351
|294
|3rd /4th Down
|8/15 (53.3%)
|7/14 (50%)
|Penalties
|7 (59 yards)
|10 (91 yards)
|Sacks For
|2
|3
|TOP
|31:18
|28:42
Dolphins–Eagles
Throughout the season, we’ve shown you sound structure on defense and an offensive game plan that schemes open players with regularity. We’ve also shown you the shortcomings in protection, the occasional dropped pass and — this season, the even more rare miss from the quarterback.
Showcasing the improvements over the previous coaching staffs, in losing efforts, was enough to nudge the pessimist towards hope. Now, the Dolphins are learning how to close those games, and showing sustained bite from unsung players that nobody thought had a chance to become part of the next era of Dolphins football.
Miami aren’t just finding success from players like Undrafted Cornerback Nik Needham, or the previously injured fellow UDFA Preston Williams. The Fins are finding contributions from players valued as bottom-tier acquisitions, whether it’s the draft of free agency.
Devante Parker re-signed in Miami on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Parker is the AFC’s second-leading receiver since the bye week, and has already surpassed career-highs across the board. Parker makes the same amount as Cordarrelle Patterson.
Eric Rowe would be the 93rd-highest paid cornerback in the league were he still playing that position. Since his shift to safety after the bye week, Rowe allows less than 4.5 yards-per-target in coverage.
Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a contract that pays him less than Brian Hoyer. I won’t suggest that Fitzpatrick is the long-term solution at the position, but the way he’s playing shows how the right guy, who is wired the right way, can excel in this scheme. Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards despite his top back rushing for 20 yards in the game. It’s the fourth time Fitzpatrick has surpassed 280 yards passing, behind an offensive line that allows more hits, pressures and sacks than any unit in the league.
Mike Gesicki has come on like gangbusters. Some fans preferred Dallas Goedert (Eagles Tight End) in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Miami’s actual pick, Gesicki, topped Goedert’s 66-yard performance with 79 of his own, including a touchdown. Gesicki has more receptions and yards than Goedert on the season.
If this is the type of production Miami are capable of cultivating from low-end investments, what should we expect from five premium draft picks, and the biggest free agent budget in the league?
I’m not saying Brian Flores is the coach of the year, but he’s made me at least think about it. Which is remarkable given all they’ve been through.
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 1, 2019
What the #dolphins are doing under Brian Flores is NOT a surprise to anyone that has played, scouted, or coached with him. True leader. While he realistically won’t win Coach-of-the-Year, getting this stripped-down team to 3 wins should earn him votes.
— Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 1, 2019
This team is going to be form-fit to suit the needs of Chad O’Shea, Patrick Graham and the entire operation that Brian Flores has established in just his first year on the job. Targeted free agents carefully picked with distinct jobs envisioned, before the ink dries on the contract, and a bunch of young five-stars for this successful coaching staff — who are garnering Coach of the Year talk — to get their hands on.
Be excited, Fins fans. Be very excited.
Let’s get to the individuals.
Quarterbacks
The 365-yard performance Fitzpatrick posted on Sunday can’t be praised enough. He was under immense pressure from the first snap of the game, and the Eagles completely shut down Miami’s offensive operation through three series. Until it all clicked.
Fitzpatrick was still getting forced off the spot, but found lanes to set up and deliver an onslaught of vertical shots to his two trees (Parker and Gesicki) or underneath to Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and Patrick Laird. Miami closed the game out with five consecutive touchdown drives if you discount a kneel down at the end of the half, and a clock extraction drive at the end of the game.
His statistics are not indicative of what he’s meant to this team. During the broadcast the commentators mentioned that even the defense admits to absorbing the energy that Fitzpatrick brings to work every day.
Running Backs
It took an injury to Kalen Ballage to finally get something going from the tailbacks. Ballage finished the day with three carries, no yards, and a long of 1-yard. Seventh-rounder Myles Gaskin and undrafted rookie Patrick Laird — A.K.A The Intern — combined for 74 total yards.
Gaskin had the best rushing day with 20 yards on two carries, but Laird made the biggest impact in the game. He caught a 2nd and 10 pass at the plus-15, made a man miss and burrowed ahead for a first down. On the next play, he plowed into the end zone from five yards out, and capped it off by catching a two-point conversion pass in the end zone.
What a job in pass pro from Patrick Laird. Fitzpatrick gets off the spot and waits for Hurns to clear in that second window.
I’m pretty well set with Parker-Williams-Hurns-Gesicki going forwards. Let’s fix that OL and backfield. pic.twitter.com/woivAmFj10
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
What more can we say about Parker? In a breakout season, Parker enjoyed his breakout game; just two weeks after his initial breakout. His last three games have totaled 20 receptions for 335 yards and a pair of scores. The catches he made Sunday were highlight reel plays that somehow continuously topped the one prior.
Devante Parker eating up these Eagles DBs. pic.twitter.com/GESPAfoRiW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Devante Parker is elite pic.twitter.com/bhjHuB9vd9
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Mike Gesicki was up next, and wanted in on the “Mossing” action. Plucking the football off the helmets of unsuspecting defensive backs, finding space in soft spots, making big runs after the catch — this is the athletic tight end we all thought we were getting two Aprils ago.
Gesicki with 2 TDs in as many weeks. And yet another Mossing. pic.twitter.com/1xEIPalq6N
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Allen Hurns is a reliable slot option that has earned the trust of Fitzpatrick. He often presents a the target at the correct time while the window exists. He continues to pick up key first downs at critical moments.
It was great to see Albert Wilson back and involved. He uncovered to the tune of five catches on five targets, and his biggest play came as a tailback in the Wildcat formation. Wilson still doesn’t look to be at the same speed as last year, but this is a big first step. Take a look at Parker’s block on Wilson’s long run.
Devante Parker makes a key block to spring Albert Wilson for a big run. pic.twitter.com/2X3XhG8KzO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Offensive Line
There were moments for the line Sunday, but the running game is still nonexistent, and a less aware quarterback would’ve been scraped off the field with a spatula Sunday.
Michael Deiter has ownership of some of those moments, including a punishing block to lead Laird in for a touchdown. His pass protection was better despite having to play next to two different tackles in the game.
Patrick Laird back to back big plays. Keep an eye on Michael Deiter on the Td run. pic.twitter.com/x6F4ReUwoK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
The left tackle position continues to be the Achilles heel of this team.
Jesse Davis is always going to struggle with speed as a tackle. That fact has been evident all year, and he was getting all he could handle via speed and speed-to-power moves from Philadelphia early. Davis eventually settled down as the game went along and gave Fitzpatrick enough time to get the ball down the field.
Hopefully all the work Shaq Calhoun is getting at right guard can develop his prospects for the future, but it’s just not bearing a lot of fruit right now. We’ll have more on the line from the all-22.
Defensive Line and Linebackers
Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins continued on essentially the same plane they’ve been on for the last several weeks. Moments of dominance, position versatility, some reps they’d like to have back, but a good game in total.
I’d like a recount on Davon Godchaux doing just 18 bench press reps at his combine workout. pic.twitter.com/drRa261AzX
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
The edge remains a problem as Miami allowed 83 rushing yards on 17 carries from Miles Sanders. A combination of Taco Charlton, Charles Harris, John Jenkins, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel filled that role today. The plays were few and far between, as Biegel was the only one of the group to consistently hold the point of attack. He also provided pressure on a number of reps.
Jerome Baker left the game with an injury and was replaced by Sam Eguavoen as the green-dot communication player on defense. Eguavoen had his best day as a pro with a sack and a big stick on a screen pass.
Have a day, Sam Eguavoen. Buried the crosser then closes on the screen for a TFL. pic.twitter.com/OPcctm0R3T
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Baker continues to show some concerning moments for how they want linebackers to play in this system. He’s asked to do jobs that are usually made for bigger, stronger players, and he gets washed out as a result.
They called this a hold, but it still an example of where Baker’s struggles exist in this defense. Getting rolled out by the pulling guard. pic.twitter.com/pCjAt7RJTv
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Defensive Backs
Miami won this game on the back of its offense, but the 10 points allowed in the second half made the 14-point comeback possible. After allowing Philadelphia to pile up 28 points one possession into the second half, the Dolphins forced a missed field goal (49 yards) two punts, and a 37-yard field goal.
The missed field goal occurred after an Eguavoen sack, but the two punts and successful field goal all came as a result of big stops by the Dolphins defensive backfield.
Nik Needham was tested again. He’s proven to be Miami’s best cover corner as he draws the one-on-one responsibility in a seven-man coverage package that brackets every other route on the field.
Excellent coverage all around. Everyone funnels into a bracket, but they trust Nik Needham to handle his own on an island, which he does. pic.twitter.com/aA70Dzu4ld
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Eric Rowe is in talks for a contraction extension, and he’s earned it post-bye week. Rowe made a pass breakup on Zach Ertz in the end zone, and was involved around many-a-running plays near the line of scrimmage for yet another week.
Eric Rowe has been terrific since switching to safety. Ertz has 3 catches for 24 yards on 6 targets. The 4.0 YPT is just lower than Rowe’s 4.52 YPT allowed since moving to safety. pic.twitter.com/AprgyIfwmD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Ken Webster displayed the physical nature of his game that endeared this staff to his long-term prospects.
The best part of watching this secondary — though there are gaffes, and Miami had plenty against the consistent barrage of Philly mesh concepts — is that they all play together. There’s a belief in the scheme, and they all adhere to their responsibilities. They’ll get beat on the talent deficiency at times, but they are competing and coming up big on third downs and in the red zone.
Specialists
No way this article would be complete without mentioning the coolest special teams trickery I’ve ever seen. Matt Haack to Jason Sanders, and it’s the first kicker to score a touchdown since 1977.
How many touchdown passes does your punter have? How many touchdown catches does your kicker have? Not as many at Matt Haack and Jason Sanders. pic.twitter.com/rhy3CBB3ox
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Foundation = Established
This is the third time I’ve made an emphatic, landmark moment declaration on Brian Flores, and I gain more confidence with each one. Back in training camp I sensed a team that was hungry to play for this coach. A disciplined unit that was absorbing all the valuable information from individual techniques, to being in the right spot to help your teammate within the structure of the scheme.
I said it again after the Colts win when Brian Flores willed an undermanned roster to a second-straight victory. Now, up against a $30 million quarterback and a team with preseason Super Bowl expectations, I’m going to dig in deeper on the proclamation that Flores will finally break Miami’s string of coaches without making through year-five (Shula the last to do it in Miami, Wannstedt fired in year-five).
A thread on the state of the Dolphins at the 3/4 point of 2019.
The best part about a coaching staff that knows how to put players from less-decorated backgrounds in position to succeed, is that your drafting and free agent buys become so much more targeted.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019
Finding production from the change lost in the couch cushion is a testament to so many people in the organization, not just Brian Flores. It’s a testament to the area scouts who discovered players like Preston Williams and Nik Needham. It’s a testament to Josh Boyer, who’s impressive resume developing unknown defensive backs tracks several years now. It’s a testament to the executives who decided to push the resources into the future so that Flores could establish the foundation, and then build the team around his image.
I saw it explained best on Twitter from a friend of mine with the handle @Desides01. He said, “Dare I say the Dolphins finally succeeded where other teams failed at extracting some of the Patriots coaching magic?”
Dare on, Desides01; because that’s exactly what’s happening here.
Brian Flores is Lou Brown and his roster was stripped down to a bunch of guys that otherwise wouldn’t be in the league. Flores rallied the team around that idea, and in turn, discovered a Pedro Cerrano of his own in homerun hitting Devante Parker. He found his veteran leader watching over it all with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking on Jake Taylor’s role.
Now, the challenge in 2020, will be getting Jack Parkman not only to sign the big free agent contract, but to buy into the program.
