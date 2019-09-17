Miami Dolphins
Chris Grier Discusses Tanking, Recent Trades, Potential Fallout (9/17)
Chris Grier stood in front of the media earlier this morning to answer quite a few burning questions everyone has regarding the state of the Miami Dolphins.
Between the recent Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades, it seems like any player with talent is being jettisoned for a draft pick. On the surface, this roster resembles a recently debunked AAF team, but beneath all of the embarrassment and comedy lies the potential for prosperity and success.
Will Chris Grier be able to turn the ship around? He gives us his answers to this rebuild, what to expect if another player demands a trade, his thoughts on Josh Rosen starting at quarterback, and much more. See everything he had to say down below:
On the Recent Trades:
Have you given up on 2 of your last 4 1st-round picks?
“I wouldn’t say given up. With Laremy (Tunsil), they kept pursuing us. Multiple, multiple times we talked and kept telling them no and what it would take. And they came and offered it. Funny story I was saying the other day, I called Laremy about the trade and he walked into the office and saw it on the board and said ‘I’d trade me for that’. But seriously, we were not trying to do it.
With Minkah, it was one of those things where the player expressed that maybe it was time for him to change. So we tried to make it work. Myself, Brian, (and) Steve (Ross) had multiple conversations with him; that we wanted him here. We viewed him as a core piece. The kid just felt it was time to move. And we told (teams) what the value was. We had multiple offers and we felt the Pittsburgh (Steelers) one was the best for the organization.”
Grier did not do a good job of convincing me that this front office will be able to withhold a mutiny (more on that later on, as Grier responds to that fear). With Tunsil, it sounds like they received an offer they couldnt’ refuse. With Minkah, it seems like they pressed for the best offer. A first-round pick is always nice to have, but I didn’t get the impression that this was as much of a “win” as the Tusnil trade was. At least from Grier’s perspective.
On that third and 10. Helps when you have Laremy Tunsil doing this. #Texans pic.twitter.com/N3tqp9Xk7f
— patrick (@PatDStat) September 11, 2019
Did Minkah say why he wasn’t on board?
“I’ll let him talk about that. He likes Brian (Flores) a lot. He likes it here. HEe talked a little bit about the position stuff and Brian I know told you the Patrick Chung story. (But) I’ll just leave that to Brian and Minkah.”
Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham are not amateur coaches in this league. You can argue that Matt Burke was, but neither of these guys are. That said, how do two regimes mismanage Minkah Fitzpatrick’s skillset that poorly. To the point that he wants off the team before he can even play 20 games with them. A first-round pick is nice to receive in return, but this is a mistake I hope they learn from.
We have acquired DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks from the Dolphins in exchange for draft picks.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/Fwnpe5GVI1 pic.twitter.com/TGw3qPlfBZ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2019
Was Brian Flores on board?
“Brian and I have been lockstep on it. We have had a lot of conversations. Brian and I communicate every day. I talk to Steve every day. We’re in this 100% together. (I) believe in Brian; he’s a great leader, a great man. I think he’s the right guy to lead us through these times. For us, Brian is a good football coach. A good man. Minkah said he appreciated that about Brian. Really liked him. Just too bad it didn’t work out.”
I believe that Minkah respected Flores and was fine with the workload. After all, he played under Nick Saban for four years. Intense is natural for him. Constant confusion and being overworked, however, is not.
Will any player be able to demand a trade and have it granted like Minkah Fitzpatrick?
“No. No. For us, we had multiple conversations with Minkah. We told him we wanted him to be here. Multiple times. Brian, Steve, Myself…we all expressed that. And for us, when we got to a point where we weren’t sure if this was going to work, we said ‘hey, if we get the value we deem is worth moving him, we’ll do it.’ There’s no precedent here where any player is going to come in and say they want out and we’re going to do it. Again, I have not had any calls from any agents or any players asking that want out. We have extended some of our younger players. Xavien (Howard). Jakeem (Grant). All those guys have bought in 100% and they told me as much (on) Monday. We have a good group of young guys that want to be here.”
I’m not 100% sure Xavien Howard wants to be here after watching players like Minkah and Laremy leave. Kenny Stills leaving isn’t as alarming, as he wasn’t going to be in the team’s future beyond 2019, but Fitzpatrick and Tunsil were expected to be here for 6-10 more years. Howard didn’t expect this when he signed his extension. Jakeem Grant on the other (stone) hand, is happy to have received his extension and I don’t think he’s going to risk mouthing off. Fitzpatrick knew he could afford it. Most of the young players on this team cannot.
Josh Rosen dime. Jakeem Grant drop. pic.twitter.com/kYqkRIswy3
— Cian (@Cianaf) September 16, 2019
On Tanking:
What do you say to the fans who wonder if they’re getting their money’s worth?
“I’d say to the fans: I appreciate their support. They deserve a winner. We’re trying to build them a winner. I think the fans will say the cycle we’ve been on the past 10+ years has not been good enough. We’re trying to right that as fast as we can. They deserve a winner and we’re trying to do that for them.”
Was trading all your talent away part of the strategy when Flores was first hired, or is this how the cards fell?
“Very unexpected as far as (the) Laremy and Minkah situations. You can’t prepare for that. I’m not going to sit up here and lie about it. But the opportunities as well were a bit unique with a bit of an historic haul for him and Kenny (Stills). I think for us, to strike on those opportunities…because we know the way the team was built right now it wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl, much less…it’ll be hard to compete for a playoff spot. Again, we’re trying to build a team that’s going to win right now. A long term winner. And hopefully bring a championship here to South Florida.”
DESHAUN DIMES IT TO KENNY STILLS
TEXANS LEAD 28-27
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gzQA4FSIGP
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019
What is the time schedule for getting to the playoffs, a Super Bowl…to have a winning record?
“I don’t know if you can really put a time frame with it. We positioned ourselves to where we think the organization is going to be in a good place here shortly. How long that takes, like I said, we’ll be aggressive. Again, we’re not going to sit back and not do anything, we’re going to be very proactive and get this turned quickly.”
For his sake, Grier better hope this franchise is in a very good place shortly.
On the Draft, Spending, and the Future Quarterback Situation:
What’s the plan for Josh Rosen in 2019?
“In terms of Josh (Rosen), we just want to keep developing. He’ll tell you, it’s been an eye opener. He’s said he’s learned more here the past few months than he’s learned his whole career. For him, having someone like Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to mentor him and to be that veteran influence to help him has been great. I think, when he’s ready to go, when coaches deem he’s ready to play, he’ll play. The good thing for us is, we see him every day. See him in the meetings. See how he prepares and learns and handles himself. We’ve been very pleased so far. When the coaches feel they want to make a chance…IF they do…then that will happen.”
It will happen.
It's getting real ugly now: Jamie Collins picks off Ryan Fitzpatrick and he takes it back 69 yards for the #Patriots TD. Kallen Ballage couldn't hold on.
37-0pic.twitter.com/HYk2Xk9ApV
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019
Will Miami be drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round in the 2020 draft?
“We’re going to do everything we can to make our team better right away. For us, we’ve all talked about the quarterback being an important piece and it’s competition. We’re not shying away from that. Whoever is here, there’s going to be at every position; whether it’s quarterback, d-line, wide receiver, o-line, so yes.”
Grier ends his answer with “so yes”, and I have no idea what that means. The way Grier laughed while saying the first part of that answer gave away the worst kept secret in the league: Miami is most-definitely drafting a quarterback next year.
What can you do with 7 picks within the first 100 of the NFL draft?
“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft. We’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”
Will you spend in Free Agency immediately, or will you hold off until your team is more-established?
“(We) talked about building this long term with sustained success right way. With us, we’ll be very aggressive. We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything. The plan is to build a winner here. Nobody likes losing. We’ve talked about building a team that’ll win and compete for championships for a long time instead of being ‘in this’ one year and then ‘falling back’ for 2 or 3 (years). Again, it’s a long term vision, but we’ll be aggressive.”
Dolphins Live: GM Chris Grier meets with the media. https://t.co/KBJcAhSCOz
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2019
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Patriots 43 Dolphins 0
Snap Counts, grades, the tank, all things fallout from a record-setting home loss
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins–Patriots
Team Stats
The Dolphins are outpacing their own futility. Miami’s negative 92-point differential is the worst through two games since the 1960’s, and the team is on pace to re-write the wrong end of the record book.
On-track to allow 816 points, Miami is set to demolish the previous high of 533 points allowed. The same is true for points scored. With 10 points through two games, a projected 80 points would eclipse the previous low of 113 points scored.
Miami are bottom in offensive yardage, interceptions thrown, yards-per-play, sacks allowed, first downs and time of possession.
Defensively, not to be outdone, the Dolphins are last in third down conversion percentage, yards-per-play allowed, sack yardage lost, and just about every category you can imagine.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps Played (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|38 (61%)
|QB Josh Rosen
|24 (39%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|34 (55%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|21 (34%)
|RB Mark Walton
|10 (16%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|6 (10%)
|WR Devante Parker
|57 (92%)
|WR Preston Williams
|42 (68%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|38 (61%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|29 (45%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|35 (56%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|25 (40%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|14 (23%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|62 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|62 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|62 (100%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|62 (100%)
|OL Danny Isidora
|48 (77%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|14 (23%)
For the second straight week, the Dolphins offensive line made it through the battle without any casualties, though Danny Isidora was dishonorably discharged in the fourth quarter. Replacing Isidora was fellow cut-down day import, Evan Boehm.
Isidora was responsible for a sack and two hurries, which tied for second in pressures allowed with fellow-guard Michael Deiter (2 hits, 1 hurry). The newest Dolphin lineman, J’Marcus Webb, led the way with four pressures allowed.
Jesse Davis only allowed one pressure, but it was a sack.
Davis was the only lineman to grade positively as a run-blocker, according to Pro Football Focus.
Kalen Ballage is off to a miserable start. In addition to ducking one pass, and bobbling another directly into a pick-six, Ballage averaged 1.5 yards per carry, caught just one of five targets, and was last on the team in yards-after-contact average.
Kenyan Drake led the way in yards after contact, but averaged just 3.2 yards per carry of his own. Mark Walton led the way with five yards per clip.
Jakeem Grant and Preston Williams both dropped long balls late into garbage time. Grant caught just three of seven targets while Williams pulled in four of seven for 63 yards.
Devante Parker didn’t catch a pass despite seven targets — he’s now caught just three of his 14 targets on the season.
Josh Rosen was only slightly better than Ryan Fitzpatrick by the numbers. He passed for 5.4 yards per attempt (Fitzpatrick at 4.2) and both quarterbacks had two passes dropped. Miami completed less than 50% of its passes for the second straight game.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps Played (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Charles Harris
|66 (92%)
|DL Avery Moss
|51 (71%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|44 (61%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|39 (54%)
|DL John Jenkins
|33 (46%)
|DL Tank Carradine
|31 (43%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|69 (96%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|64 (89%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|36 (50%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|16 (22%)
|LB James Crawford
|3 (4%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|68 (94%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|67 (93%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|39 (54%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|5 (7%)
|CB Ken Webster
|5 (7%)
|FS Bobby McCain
|68 (94%)
|SS Minkah Fitzpatrick
|68 (94%)
|FS Steven Parker
|16 (22%)
|SS Walt Aikens
|4 (6%)
It wasn’t bad till late for the Miami defense. On New England’s first seven possessions Miami allowed 16 points (2.28 points per drive, league average is roughly 2 points per drive), and just 3.6 yards per carry in the running game — it earned the Dolphins defense an overall 80.9 run defense grade from PFF.
The offensive futility wore the Dolphins defense down as it was on the field for more than two-thirds of the game for the second consecutive week.
Jerome Baker shook off a difficult week-one with a resounding response in week-two. Baker made six run-stops, 12 total tackles and missed just one. He was exposed in coverage, however, allowing 65 yards on just four targets. He didn’t pressure the QB on five pass rush reps.
Davon Godchaux was next in run-defense with three run stops (all three of his tackles). He too pitched a goose egg in pressures, and did so on 19 pass rush reps.
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Raekwon McMillan, Bobby McCain and Tank Carradine all had two run stops. The foursome tallied one total pressure (Carradine with a hurry) on a combined 18 pass rush reps.
Miami cleaned up its tackling going from 11 missed tackles last week to just four in this game.
Vince Biegel generated more than 50% of Miami’s pressures. The newcomer had four of the Dolphins seven pressures with two hurries, a hit, and a sack — he did that on 14 pass rush downs.
Charles Harris and Carradine both had a hurry and John Jenkins picked up the other pressure with his sack of Tom Brady.
Miami forced only seven incompletions on the day; Xavien Howard was responsible for three. The Pats completed only two of five throws towards Howard for 19 yards — less than four yards per pass, including two pass breakups.
Eric Rowe had another nightmare game. He allowed four receptions for 54 yards and committed three fouls in the game.
Bobby McCain played much better with eight tackles, two run-stops, zero misses, and allowed just 16 yards into his coverage area.
Minkah Fitzpatrick bounced back too. He made four tackles, missed zero, two for run-stops, and allowed only 10 yards receiving in his coverage area.
Tank on Track
Losing all 16 games is difficult. Fluky occurrences are responsible for multiple outcomes in the NFL every year. Miami knows that the path to a quick turnaround is nailing the quarterback draft pick. The safest bet to accomplish that is with Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa — the odds-on-favorite to go number one overall next April.
Rather than retaining high-priced talent, or even the cheap talent that was due for a large pay day down the road (Laremy Tunsil), Miami lopped off the lone leg it had to stand on to ensure the team would not play competitively and luck into multiple wins.
To be fair, the Miami defense showed the bite that has some fans encouraged on that side of the ball, but the offensive futility is simply insurmountable at this stage. The Dolphins have played two of the best teams in the league, so the blowouts were always likely, but this team might still compete with the bottom tier of the league.
In essence, Miami traded off parts to secure the quarterback of the future. In the Dolphins quest to obtain Tagovailoa, nine additional teams are currently 0-2 (or will be after Monday’s Browns-Jets tilt). The Dolphins will see five of those teams this season, including the lone primetime appearance against the suddenly Ben Roethlisberger-less Pittsburgh Steelers.
For now, enjoy your stress-free Sundays. When this team gets the quarterback, and uses its resources to round out Brian Flores’ defense, you’ll be back to sweating Dolphins game day Sundays once again.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Tank Central – Draft Pick Tracker
Tracking Miami’s draft capital, and the schedules of the team’s (Pittsburgh and Houston) who’s first round picks they possess
If you weren’t convinced yet, Monday’s trade sending Minkah Fitzpatrick to Pittsburgh should solidify the Dolphins intentions to tank the 2019 season.
Miami gets back its investment on a player that suddenly became a locker room issue, and dissatisfied with his multi-position role. This comes just one year after being lauded for his high character and versatility on the Miami defense.Regardless, Miami is doing something never before seen in the NFL. The franchse is stripping down all of its parts — in anticipation for a generational quarterback prospect — and assembling the capital to surround that quarterback with a young, loaded roster.
Here, we’ll track three things.
– Miami’s 2020 and 2021 Draft Capital
– Houston Texans 2019 Schedule (first round pick belongs to Miami)
– Pittsburgh Steelers 2019 Schedule (first round pick belongs to Miami)
Miami Dolphins 2020 Current Draft Capital (As of 9/16, Fitzpatrick trade)
|Round
|Dolphins Picks
|1
|3 (Own, Pittsburgh, Houston)
|2
|2 (Own, New Orleans)
|3
|2 (Own, Comp Pick — Ja’Wuan James)
|4
|0
|5
|2 (Pittsburgh, Projected Comp Pick – Cam Wake)
|6
|2 (Dallas, Indianapolis (Evan Boehm pick swap))
|7
|0
|Total
|11
|Projected Top 50
|4-5 (Drew Brees injury)
|Projected Top 100
|6
Miami Dolphins 2021 Current Draft Captial
|Round
|Dolphins Picks
|1
|2 (Own, Houston
|2
|2 (Own, Houston)
|3
|1
|4
|1
|5
|1
|6
|2 (Own, Pittsburgh)
|7
|0 (Sent to Pittsburgh)
|Total
|9
|Projected Top 50
|2-4
|Projected Top 100
|5-6
|2-Year Total
|21 Picks
Houston Texans Remaining 2019 Schedule (1-1)
|Week
|Opponent
|3
|@ Chargers
|4
|Panthers
|5
|Falcons
|6
|@ Chiefs
|7
|@ Colts
|8
|Raiders
|9
|@ Jaguars
|10
|Bye Week
|11
|@ Ravens
|12
|Colts
|13
|Patriots
|14
|Broncos
|15
|@ Titans
|16
|@ Buccaneers
|17
|Titans
Pittsburgh Steelers Remaining 2019 Schedule (0-2)
|Week
|Opponent
|3
|@ 49ers
|4
|Bengals
|5
|Ravens
|6
|@ Chargers
|7
|Bye Week
|8
|Dolphins
|9
|Colts
|10
|Rams
|11
|@ Browns
|12
|@ Bengals
|13
|Browns
|14
|@ Cardinals
|15
|Bills
|16
|@ Jets
|17
|@ Ravens
Kenyan Drake might be next, and we’ll track all the Dolphins activity and keep you up to date on the Steelers and Texans in this piece this season. Once a few more games are played, we’ll track the draft order as well.
Miami Dolphins
Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Pittsburgh Steelers
In a somewhat surprising move, the Miami Dolphins have traded away former 1st round pick, Minkah Fitzpatrick, to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Miami will receive Pittsburgh’s 2020 1st round pick, 2020 5th round pick, 2021 6th round pick and Pittsburgh will receive Minkah Fitzpatrick, 2020 4th round pick, and 2021 7th round pick per Ian Rapoport.
Full terms of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade:
— #Dolphins traded CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 4th rounder in 2020 and a 7th rounder in 2021
— #Steelers traded a 1st rounder in 2020, a 5th rounder in 2020 and a 6th rounder in 2021
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2019
The Miami Dolphins entered the 2019 offseason with Minkah Fitzpatrick as a big part of the defensive game plan, the “Swiss army knife” from Alabama was asked to learn multiple (6) roles during the off-season as Miami adapted New England’s shape shifting defense. Minkah took issue with his snap count varying greatly for each position and didn’t seem to see eye to eye with the coaching staff. After being vocal about his feelings the Dolphins granted Minkah the ability to seek out a trade and a few days later, Pittsburgh came away with the winning offer.
Pittsburgh is currently off to an 0-2 start to the season and has lost Quarterback Ben Roethlisburger for the remainder of the year. A curious move to made by a franchise whose currently undergoing a change of the guard, as they shift from the “Killer B’s” containing Antonio Brown, Le’veon Bell, and Big Ben to the future team being built around JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Conner. The Steelers must feel as if they have the answer to the Quarterback position already in the building. This move could easily become a disaster for Pittsburgh and a dream scenario for Miami, if the Steelers are unable to snatch wins out of Mason Rudolph and this 1st round picks turns into a top 10 selection.
Either way, this season seems to have been ripped out of the Game of Thrones. No one is safe, so don’t grow attached to any player. Whenever times get tough just remember to trust the process. It’s going to be a roller coaster ride of a year so be sure to stay caught up with everything that is the Miami Dolphins with us here at LockedOnDolphins.com #FinsUp
LATEST
- Chris Grier Discusses Tanking, Recent Trades, Potential Fallout (9/17) September 17, 2019
- The Aftermath: Patriots 43 Dolphins 0 September 17, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Tank Central – Draft Pick Tracker September 16, 2019
- Minkah Fitzpatrick traded to Pittsburgh Steelers September 16, 2019
- Everything’s Gonna Be Alright… Right? September 16, 2019