Christian Wilkins Post-Draft Update

Christian Wilkins has a personality you are going to LOVE. There is nothing fake about it; the man is genuinely charismatic. It’s no wonder the Miami Dolphins were convinced to select the Clemson defensive tackle #13 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.

We still don’t know what Miami is going to do at quarterback (though heavy speculation is that the Dolphins are interested in acquiring Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals), and the Dolphins also need a bunch of offensive line talent infused into this team. But for the time being, the team can say they’re content with at least part of their defensive line.

Though he may not be the “best” defensive tackle in the draft, and “experts” everywhere claim he may not have the highest ceiling, Christian Wilkins is most-certainly one of the most-beloved players to enter the 2019 NFL draft.

Scouting reports can tell us one thing, but I didn’t realize just how charismatic Wilkins was until he spoke with the Miami media.

Merely 15 hours after the 1st-round of the NFL draft began, Wilkins was on his way to Miami to speak with the media as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Check out everything our new charming defensive tackle had to say earlier today:

On Jumping into Roger Goodell:

“Just got too excited. That’s on coach and everybody involved who made the decision to get me. It’s on them. I just got too excited. This is just what I’ve been dreaming about my whole life. This is what I’ve been working towards. I’m just blessed to be here and (to) be in this position.”

“(Goodell) is more solid than I thought, he got me pretty good.”

“Look at that vert! I had to show off my athleticism a little bit. He’s cowering seeing me…a late reaction. I’m sure he won’t regret it either.”

On What He Wants the Fans to Know About Him:

“First off, the fan base, they’ve been great so far to me. Love what the fans have been sending me. I already feel like part of the family the way they’ve accepted me…not even 24 hours being part of this team”

This man knows how to win people over. The above, toneless text won’t do his actual comment any justice. He knows the right things to say and makes you believe that he is in it for ‘you’ personally. It’s going to take a very underwhelming career for Dolphins fans to dislike this draft pick.

Christian Wilkins said his beach body will be ready for Miami… https://t.co/NJ67VKWPfw pic.twitter.com/5oxVGhIATR — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) April 26, 2019

“I just feel like – not in an arrogant way – (I’m) just a total package. Someone who gives their all on the field. Wants to be the best at what I do. Getting off the field, (someone) who’s going to try and doing everything right. Lead the best way I know how. Serve my teammates. Do everything I can for those guys around me.

“My purpose and responsibility here on earth and in life is to make everyone around me better and to serve others.”

“I’m just ready to work. I want to get started as fast as I can.”

“Good to know that this is my home now and I can get started and train and do everything possible to get ready (for) day 1”

Wilkins seems like he genuinely loves football – and that hasn’t been up for debate. Between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins, the last two first-round picks for Miami are extremely dedicated, talented and smart.

Jarvis Landry was also dedicated, talented and smart, but that character went in a different direction. Fitzpatrick and Wilkins bring a different “culture” to the team – a team that isn’t used to success and winning.

On Comparing Himself to Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver:

“Those guys are definitely two great talents. I have a lot of respect for them. I got close to them throughout this whole college experience. I’m looking forward to see what they do. We’re all cool, we’re close. But I’m sure there will be some competitions here and there”

On Filling Void in Miami Left by Dwayne Wade:

New Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins on Miami: “And ya’ll just lost D-Wade too, so hopefully Miami loves me like they loved D-Wade.” — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) April 26, 2019

“I was just kind of joking about that, but why not.”

“I’m just worried about working as hard as I can now and being myself. If I just do the little things right on a day-to-day basis and be who I am and just be happy about who I am and be myself….and people will take note. Be infectious. People will gravitate towards me”

This kid has a bright marketing future ahead of him.

On the Draft Night Itself:

“My night really hasn’t ended”

“(After the draft I had) a bunch of media obligations. I just couldn’t sleep all night. So excited….all the adrenaline. I’m really excited to be here”

This is how Christian Wilkins walked into the draft so I guess I’m a dolphins fan now 🤷‍♀️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fREtxofps5 — ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) April 26, 2019

“I’m able to be with you guys (looking) nice and sharp, nice and shiny”

“Unfortunately no, I didn’t get to do the private jet, something about budget cuts”

Again, you can’t get a grasp of Wilkins’ charisma through text, but his answers are quick, witty, satirical, sarcastic, but all innocently playful. I can’t see too many defensive players goofing off once this man establishes himself as a leader in the locker room.

On His Decision to Return to Clemson & Recent Clemson Success:

“A lot went into decision (to return). Ultimately, I just wanted to finish my college career the right way and finish strong. Improve those areas of the game that were lacking before I made that jump to the NFL.

“This is a man’s game and a man’s league, and I wanted to be as polished as possible. Be able to come in Day 1 to be ready to help a team.

“This last year I got so much better from a technical standpoint, from a knowledge standpoint, for the (overall) game of football.”

“Everything I wanted going into the year I got. Get closer to my teammates. (Become) better on the field. (Win) a national championship.”

Christian Wilkins is going to fit in GREAT In Miami. pic.twitter.com/GUJeNzjmHl — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 26, 2019

“We’re going to have to go break his house at a steakhouse”

“That’s well deserving for coach (Dabo Swinney – who just recently signed a 10-year, $92m contract extension to remain with Clemson)”

“It’s clear, it’s evident what he’s been able to do. Turn that program around. Get a couple national championships. Really special being around a guy like that”

“I’m excited for all my other guys from Clemson. We see the big picture. We like accountability. We like discipline. And we understand the importance of team and hard work”

Think it’s safe to say that Wilkins’ decision to return was a wise one, given how much he raised his draft stock over his senior season. Also think it’s safe to say Wilkins will learn that he will be “breaking his house” at a steakhouse here-and-there with his nice new contract.

On Reuniting with Cordrea Tankersley:

“Tootie. That’s my man. Was a great teammate with me at Clemson. Excited to be around him. Dwayne (Allen) too.”

On His Relationship with Kids:

“I bond with kids so much because I believe it takes a kid to know a kid”

“I’m a big kid, but I’m also very serious when I need to be. I have a childish spirit to a degree. Not where it’s too much to where you can’t get anything done.”

“I see the potential in kids. It’s cliche, but they’re our future. Just knowing I could impact someone’s life….”

“When I was younger I always wanted role models and people that I could look up to. I always try to be as relateable to kids and do what I can for them.”

“A lot of that is being in a household of 8 brothers and sisters and I always wanted to do what the older kids wanted to do…but I was the youngest so I could get away with (things) too”

Even some college athletes on scholarship graduate with debt. Clemson football player Christian Wilkins saved up more than $15,000 using radical frugality. Now here is a great role model for kids and young adults! https://t.co/5FBjCNCSLQ — Sharon Matthews (@selwynfun2010) April 23, 2019

What was it like being a substitute teacher?:

“That was an amazing experience. I learned a lot from those kids. I went into it thinking I would teach them and they taught me a lot in return. It was really fulfilling. Being able to be a position male influence and role model and to be so relateable and touchable…it was a cool experience”

“Mostly taught high school and elementary school. I felt like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop. They were running up to me calling me Mr. Wilkins! Mr. Wilkins!”

“(The) first day I walked in one kid went “whoa, that’s one big mister”

On Who He Models His Game After & His Playing Style:

“First thing you have to think about is (the) situation. Be the best you can on this play. Give it all. Every play means a lot. There’s so many times games come down to one play so you can’t afford to take any plays off. Respect the game every play just by the energy you bring and (the) effort you bring as well.”

Who does he model his game after?:

“Not anyone specifically that I model my game after, but (there are) a lot of guys that I like and have respect for.

“(I) try and take a little from everybody’s game and look into them and wonder why they’re successful.”

When did you develop your dream to be a football player:

“Second/Third grade when I first signed up for football because I just remember watching Reggie White highlights and Emmit Smith highlights. All the great safeties I grew up watching play. I just saw NFL football and I loved every bit of it as a kid. At about 7/8 years old is when the dream began for me.”

On What It’ll Feel Like to Sack Tom Brady:

“I grew up a Patriots fan, I’m from Massachusetts”

“Something like that would be cool. I’m going to have to put the work in before I can even sack Tom Brady“

May you find your way to Tom Brady plenty of times throughout your career, Mr. Wilkins. Or however many times you’re able to get to him this season; we kind of want to see him retire before 2020 begins.