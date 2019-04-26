Miami Dolphins
Christian Wilkins Post-Draft Update
Christian Wilkins has a personality you are going to LOVE. There is nothing fake about it; the man is genuinely charismatic. It’s no wonder the Miami Dolphins were convinced to select the Clemson defensive tackle #13 overall in the 2019 NFL draft.
Make some noise, Miami! #ItsMorphinTime 🐬 Beard by #Braun #DesignedForWhatMatters #ad pic.twitter.com/2KugAbykwj
— Christian Wilkins (@cwilkins42) April 26, 2019
We still don’t know what Miami is going to do at quarterback (though heavy speculation is that the Dolphins are interested in acquiring Josh Rosen from the Arizona Cardinals), and the Dolphins also need a bunch of offensive line talent infused into this team. But for the time being, the team can say they’re content with at least part of their defensive line.
Though he may not be the “best” defensive tackle in the draft, and “experts” everywhere claim he may not have the highest ceiling, Christian Wilkins is most-certainly one of the most-beloved players to enter the 2019 NFL draft.
Scouting reports can tell us one thing, but I didn’t realize just how charismatic Wilkins was until he spoke with the Miami media.
Merely 15 hours after the 1st-round of the NFL draft began, Wilkins was on his way to Miami to speak with the media as a member of the Miami Dolphins. Check out everything our new charming defensive tackle had to say earlier today:
On Jumping into Roger Goodell:
“Just got too excited. That’s on coach and everybody involved who made the decision to get me. It’s on them. I just got too excited. This is just what I’ve been dreaming about my whole life. This is what I’ve been working towards. I’m just blessed to be here and (to) be in this position.”
The moment Christian Wilkins became a Miami Dolphin.
🏈 NFL Draft April 25-27
📺 @ABCNetwork @ESPN @NFLNetwork pic.twitter.com/l6031foLW9
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 26, 2019
“(Goodell) is more solid than I thought, he got me pretty good.”
“Look at that vert! I had to show off my athleticism a little bit. He’s cowering seeing me…a late reaction. I’m sure he won’t regret it either.”
On What He Wants the Fans to Know About Him:
“First off, the fan base, they’ve been great so far to me. Love what the fans have been sending me. I already feel like part of the family the way they’ve accepted me…not even 24 hours being part of this team”
This man knows how to win people over. The above, toneless text won’t do his actual comment any justice. He knows the right things to say and makes you believe that he is in it for ‘you’ personally. It’s going to take a very underwhelming career for Dolphins fans to dislike this draft pick.
Christian Wilkins said his beach body will be ready for Miami… https://t.co/NJ67VKWPfw pic.twitter.com/5oxVGhIATR
— WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) April 26, 2019
“I just feel like – not in an arrogant way – (I’m) just a total package. Someone who gives their all on the field. Wants to be the best at what I do. Getting off the field, (someone) who’s going to try and doing everything right. Lead the best way I know how. Serve my teammates. Do everything I can for those guys around me.
“My purpose and responsibility here on earth and in life is to make everyone around me better and to serve others.”
“I’m just ready to work. I want to get started as fast as I can.”
“Good to know that this is my home now and I can get started and train and do everything possible to get ready (for) day 1”
Wilkins seems like he genuinely loves football – and that hasn’t been up for debate. Between Minkah Fitzpatrick and Christian Wilkins, the last two first-round picks for Miami are extremely dedicated, talented and smart.
Jarvis Landry was also dedicated, talented and smart, but that character went in a different direction. Fitzpatrick and Wilkins bring a different “culture” to the team – a team that isn’t used to success and winning.
On Comparing Himself to Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver:
“Those guys are definitely two great talents. I have a lot of respect for them. I got close to them throughout this whole college experience. I’m looking forward to see what they do. We’re all cool, we’re close. But I’m sure there will be some competitions here and there”
On Filling Void in Miami Left by Dwayne Wade:
New Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins on Miami: “And ya’ll just lost D-Wade too, so hopefully Miami loves me like they loved D-Wade.”
— Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) April 26, 2019
“I was just kind of joking about that, but why not.”
“I’m just worried about working as hard as I can now and being myself. If I just do the little things right on a day-to-day basis and be who I am and just be happy about who I am and be myself….and people will take note. Be infectious. People will gravitate towards me”
This kid has a bright marketing future ahead of him.
On the Draft Night Itself:
“My night really hasn’t ended”
“(After the draft I had) a bunch of media obligations. I just couldn’t sleep all night. So excited….all the adrenaline. I’m really excited to be here”
This is how Christian Wilkins walked into the draft so I guess I’m a dolphins fan now 🤷♀️ #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/fREtxofps5
— ashley hufford (@ashleyhufford) April 26, 2019
“I’m able to be with you guys (looking) nice and sharp, nice and shiny”
“Unfortunately no, I didn’t get to do the private jet, something about budget cuts”
Again, you can’t get a grasp of Wilkins’ charisma through text, but his answers are quick, witty, satirical, sarcastic, but all innocently playful. I can’t see too many defensive players goofing off once this man establishes himself as a leader in the locker room.
On His Decision to Return to Clemson & Recent Clemson Success:
“A lot went into decision (to return). Ultimately, I just wanted to finish my college career the right way and finish strong. Improve those areas of the game that were lacking before I made that jump to the NFL.
“This is a man’s game and a man’s league, and I wanted to be as polished as possible. Be able to come in Day 1 to be ready to help a team.
“This last year I got so much better from a technical standpoint, from a knowledge standpoint, for the (overall) game of football.”
“Everything I wanted going into the year I got. Get closer to my teammates. (Become) better on the field. (Win) a national championship.”
Christian Wilkins is going to fit in GREAT In Miami. pic.twitter.com/GUJeNzjmHl
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) April 26, 2019
“We’re going to have to go break his house at a steakhouse”
“That’s well deserving for coach (Dabo Swinney – who just recently signed a 10-year, $92m contract extension to remain with Clemson)”
“It’s clear, it’s evident what he’s been able to do. Turn that program around. Get a couple national championships. Really special being around a guy like that”
“I’m excited for all my other guys from Clemson. We see the big picture. We like accountability. We like discipline. And we understand the importance of team and hard work”
Think it’s safe to say that Wilkins’ decision to return was a wise one, given how much he raised his draft stock over his senior season. Also think it’s safe to say Wilkins will learn that he will be “breaking his house” at a steakhouse here-and-there with his nice new contract.
On Reuniting with Cordrea Tankersley:
“Tootie. That’s my man. Was a great teammate with me at Clemson. Excited to be around him. Dwayne (Allen) too.”
On His Relationship with Kids:
“I bond with kids so much because I believe it takes a kid to know a kid”
“I’m a big kid, but I’m also very serious when I need to be. I have a childish spirit to a degree. Not where it’s too much to where you can’t get anything done.”
“I see the potential in kids. It’s cliche, but they’re our future. Just knowing I could impact someone’s life….”
“When I was younger I always wanted role models and people that I could look up to. I always try to be as relateable to kids and do what I can for them.”
“A lot of that is being in a household of 8 brothers and sisters and I always wanted to do what the older kids wanted to do…but I was the youngest so I could get away with (things) too”
Even some college athletes on scholarship graduate with debt. Clemson football player Christian Wilkins saved up more than $15,000 using radical frugality. Now here is a great role model for kids and young adults! https://t.co/5FBjCNCSLQ
— Sharon Matthews (@selwynfun2010) April 23, 2019
What was it like being a substitute teacher?:
“That was an amazing experience. I learned a lot from those kids. I went into it thinking I would teach them and they taught me a lot in return. It was really fulfilling. Being able to be a position male influence and role model and to be so relateable and touchable…it was a cool experience”
“Mostly taught high school and elementary school. I felt like Arnold Schwarzenegger in Kindergarten Cop. They were running up to me calling me Mr. Wilkins! Mr. Wilkins!”
“(The) first day I walked in one kid went “whoa, that’s one big mister”
On Who He Models His Game After & His Playing Style:
“First thing you have to think about is (the) situation. Be the best you can on this play. Give it all. Every play means a lot. There’s so many times games come down to one play so you can’t afford to take any plays off. Respect the game every play just by the energy you bring and (the) effort you bring as well.”
Who does he model his game after?:
“Not anyone specifically that I model my game after, but (there are) a lot of guys that I like and have respect for.
“(I) try and take a little from everybody’s game and look into them and wonder why they’re successful.”
When did you develop your dream to be a football player:
“Second/Third grade when I first signed up for football because I just remember watching Reggie White highlights and Emmit Smith highlights. All the great safeties I grew up watching play. I just saw NFL football and I loved every bit of it as a kid. At about 7/8 years old is when the dream began for me.”
On What It’ll Feel Like to Sack Tom Brady:
“I grew up a Patriots fan, I’m from Massachusetts”
“Something like that would be cool. I’m going to have to put the work in before I can even sack Tom Brady“
May you find your way to Tom Brady plenty of times throughout your career, Mr. Wilkins. Or however many times you’re able to get to him this season; we kind of want to see him retire before 2020 begins.
Dolphins Live: First-round draft pick Christian Wilkins meets with the media. https://t.co/ymoyVCUfYA
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 26, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins in Talks to Acquire Cardinals Quarterback Josh Rosen
Rumors connect Miami to the former UCLA QB for a 2nd round pick
Reports surfaced Friday afternoon that negotiations between Miami and the Arizona Cardinals for the services of Josh Rosen. Discussions began at the conclusion of last night’s first round of the 2019 NFL Draft and are ongoing into Friday.
Multiple sources say the Dolphins are close to a deal for QB Josh Rosen, and that a deal may actually be tentatively done. Arizona would get pick No. 48 from Miami.
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 26, 2019
Assuming the deal gets done, the #Cardinals will take on $8.16M of dead cap to trade QB Josh Rosen to the #Dolphins, who will take on cap hits & salaries of $1.28M, $2.08M, & $2.88M thru 2021.
Arizona stands to lose $4.16M of 2019 cap space per this move.
— Spotrac (@spotrac) April 26, 2019
Arizona selected Heisman Trophy Winner Kyler Murray and now have a crowded quarterback room. After paying more than half of his rookie contract, and spending a first-round and third-round pick on Rosen, the Cardinals have very little leverage with which to work — operating in Miami’s favor.
I’d be surprised if the Dolphins give up their second-round pick for Rosen without the deal including something else. Plans change — but that hasn’t been the plan. And to this point… Miami has been sticking very close to their plan, as I’d previously heard it, in every regard.
— Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) April 26, 2019
The rumored trade is Miami’s second-round pick (48th overall) with some potential compensation coming back to the Dolphins. Those reports have been refuted by a few major outlets that insist Miami isn’t budging on their preliminary offer of a third-round pick.
The Dolphins signed Ryan Fitzpatrick to a deal that could total upwards of $20 million in the next two seasons if certain incentives are met. The trade would likely put Rosen in the driver’s seat for the starting position, one year away from a presumed Dolphins move for a long-term, face of the franchise, quarterback.
Per source in direct contact with one of the two teams, Dolphins and Arizona have had multiple Rosen conversations in past couple hours. Both sides would like to get it done; we'll see if they can ultimately agree on compensation.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) April 26, 2019
We’ll have the details on this, as well all the weekend’s draft news on the blog as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Miami Dolphins
What the Miami Dolphins are Getting in Christian Wilkins
Intelligent, accomplished, athletic and the nicest guy you’ll ever meet, Christian Wilkins provides a glimpse into the future of the Miami Dolphins as an organization
“He was extremely scared…at first. He even referenced the kindergarten cop option”
Ashley Robertson, the principal of James M. Brown Elementary School in Walhalla, South Carolina, couldn’t control her emotions when she learned that a Clemson football star would be substituting for her kindergarten class.
For multi-talented, well-cultured Defensive Lineman Christian Wilkins, an opportunity to educate children was not one he was willing to pass up. “Professionalism,” Robertson quickly replied when asked what stood out about Wilkins in an elementary school environment. “You could tell it wasn’t for the fanfare, he was there for the kids and he took the job very seriously.”
That should come as no surprise. The 23-year-old, with two undergraduate degrees and a Master’s degree, fills out a trophy case with both athletic and academic hardware.
Clemson’s unquestioned leader, Wilkins celebrated a pair of National Championship wins during his four-year run at Death Valley. The National Football Foundation didn’t mince words when describing the All-American Defensive Lineman.
It’s that commitment, determination, and character that prompted Brian Flores, Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins to call Wilkins name with the 13th pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft — it also served as an imperative trait to Clemson’s title-winning season this past fall.
The 2019 Tigers’ season faced an early obstacle when the starting quarterback position was in some peril. Turning the keys over to five-star Freshman Quarterback Trevor Lawrence was brilliant, in hindsight, but getting Lawrence in the right head-space was instrumental for the second championship in three years.
“It showed me he had my back,” Lawrence said when the two shared a breakfast the morning after the 18-year-old captured the starting QB job. Wilkins’ teammates make it clear that the decision to send big number 42 to that breakfast was a no-brainer.
“He comes to work every day, but he comes with a smile on his face and a couple jokes,” Linebacker Tre Lamar said. “It’s always great to have the guy with jokes when everyone’s dead tired and you don’t know how you’re going to get through the next period or run. But having a guy like [Christian] makes it easier.”
Wilkins is cognizant of his leadership skillset and the importance of said skill in this sport. “I feel like what makes me a good leader now is because I was a good follower when I was young,” Wilkins said. “I did a good job of recognizing the aspects of people’s leadership styles that I could take and the ones I could definitely leave and put my own twist on it,” Wilkins said.
TOUCHDOWN RUNS AND FAKE PUNTS?!
Christian Wilkins isn’t your typical DT. pic.twitter.com/eX2aRe3b6f
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 26, 2019
Character, without talent, won’t get a football player very far. Wilkins is capable of leading because of the on-field example he sets for the rest of the team.
A Clemson Tiger is headed to South Beach
Dolphins select Christian Wilkins No. 13 overall pic.twitter.com/0ryLjoW0wi
— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) April 26, 2019
Daniel Jeremiah raved about Wilkins in his most recent top-50 list on NFL.com.
Jeremiah, and his podcast (Move the Sticks) co-host Bucky Brooks spent plenty of time during the run-up to the draft effusively praising Wilkins skill set.
“You just don’t see guys this talented and athletic up front. He can play anywhere from a 0 technique to the 9-tech. He can play over the nose, or all the way outside and play defensive end. He has outstanding first step quickness, balance, and body control,” Brooks said.
Jeremiah continued on the podcast speaking about the strengths and scheme fits for Wilkins. “You don’t want him to sit and two-gap, you want him to get up field. Quickness, effort, and he can collapse the back side as well as anyone as a run defender. The quick feet, quick hands, he’s loose, he can get in gaps and be disruptive there – I think he’s one of the 10 best players in this draft.“
Wilkins has been impressing coaches since his days as a youth football player. Gary Dougherty — Wilkins High School Football Coach in Framington, Massachusetts.
“When I first met Christian he was a freshman,” Dougherty said. “I put him in against my two-time captain, division-two college commit, and Christian whooped him so bad he made the kid cry.”
“He had a reputation of being the nicest kid off the field, and the meanest kid on the field,” Dougherty said. He’s driven, he’s always had a love for football, he’s athletic, was a great basketball player and he’s the smartest guy on the field. He was the best player I ever coached and it wasn’t close.”
That high school prowess earned Wilkins a five-star grade coming out of high school and earned him a full ride to Clemson. ESPN’s Lead Recruit Analyst, Tom Luginbill, spoke about his experience with the gifted Wilkins.
“The first thing we ask when a kid comes from an area not know for football is, we ask does he dominate the competition? The answer,” Luginbill said, “was unequivocally yes. Then, in the Under Armor All American game, he was dominant at two positions – tackle and ends”
“He played all over the field, in the kicking game, on offense, he loves the weight room, he has a galvanizing force that rallies the troops and his football character is off the charts,” Luginbill added.
So what about the on-field production?
Wilkins gets it done there too.
Christian Wilkins earned the 4th highest pass-rush grade among all interior defensive linemen, per Pro Football Focus. He was even better against the run ranking third in that category. His PFF grades improved all four years at Clemson
Part of a trio of Clemson defensive lineman in this years class, Christian Wilkins is disruptive in the run game and can create pressure up the middle in the passing game. pic.twitter.com/KGL4eY7d3y
— ESPN Player (@espnplayer) April 25, 2019
Most impressively, Wilkins average tackle depth of 0.1 yards allowed led all college football interior defensive linemen.
The scouting reports of his athletic prowess, first-step quickness, and arsenal of rush moves makes him an ideal foundation piece for this Dolphins defense under Brian Flores. In New England, Flores used Trey Flowers across the defensive formation, just as Clemson utilized Wilkins.
Even though Wilkins played end, tackle, and some fullback in college, that might not be the best route in the professional ranks. Wilkins’ true position in this Dolphins defense likely comes in the mold of a 3-technique with the occasional 5-techinique alignment.
When fatigue sets in Wilkins is sometimes guilty of losing his quickness, thus rendering him ineffective. He will, at times, get washed up into blocks or slide down the line right out of the play. He is capable of playing with heavy hands, though he needs refinement in repositioning after losing the rep initially.
As a play-side run defender, he will get stood up too high out of his stance, allowing the opponent to dictate the rep.
Wilkins combine was impressive for a man of his size. He measured as follows:
6-foot-3, 315 pounds
31 ½ arms, 9 ¾ inch hands
5.04 40-yard dash
28 Bench Reps
29.5″ Vert Jump
107″ Broad Jump
4.55 Short Shuttle
Bucky Brooks caught up with Wilkins at the combine and asked the star DT about the pride that comes with playing at Clemson. Wilkins responded by discussing the pressure [the Clemson DL] put on themselves because of the lineage of Clemson defensive linemen – then literally rattled each one of them off, one-by-one.
This pick signals a change in the way the Dolphins are going to do business. Locker room issues, unprepared teams, those are a thing of the past — Wilkins spearheads that organizational shift.
Chris Grier spoke about the addition of his latest first-round draft pick.
Dolphins GM Chris Grier on DT Christian Wilkins pic.twitter.com/miMeKlqxct
— Chris Perkins (@chrisperk) April 26, 2019
Wilkins should play a lot — and immediately. The Dolphins defensive front will feature a heavy rotation, with Wilkins at the forefront. Look for Miami’s newest player to play somewhere between 500-600 snaps as a rookie, contribute in the run game and provide a rush presence on the inside in sub-packages.
Live look at Christian Wilkins after getting drafted by the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/njussd7fyb
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 26, 2019
NFL Draft
Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2
The Miami Dolphins began to rebuild their defensive line when they selected Defensive Tackle Christian Wilkins with the 13th pick in Round 1. As we head into the Day 2 of the NFL Draft, check out some prospects Miami may consider when they’re on the clock with the 16th pick in Round 2 (pick #48 overall):
1) Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
- The LSU cornerback is still on the board and is sure to hear his name very quickly in the 2nd round. Miami is still searching for a starting corner opposite Xavien Howard, with Eric Rowe slotted as the current placeholder. Greedy’s ball skills alone would be a great addition, given the number of throws coming his way with X locking down the other side of the field.
Greedy Williams locked down receivers at LSU – including when he he matched up against DK Metcalf a season ago.
His full draft profile: https://t.co/SdEG74aglH pic.twitter.com/DFrQi1gNQL
— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) April 20, 2019
2) Chauncey Gardner- Johnson, S, UF
- CGJ is a play-maker at the safety position. As we all know, Brian Flores often likes to play with 3 safeties on the field at the same time, and Miami is truly lacking 2 of the 3. Reshad Jones is getting older and his pay has exceeded his play, and T.J. McDonald is not a great fit schematically.
3) Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
- A relentless motor and skilled pass rusher, Chase Winovich would be quite the coup to pair with 1st-round pick Christian Wilkins. He’s a great player and better teammate. With Miami lacking pass rush, Winovich could help apply pressure from a revamped front 7.
4) Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
- Much like Winovich above, Brian Flores’ scheme relies heavily on his front 7 to bring pressure from a myriad of directions. Zach Allen would upgrade our pass rush and compliment the team with his relentless motor.
Zach Allen was the alpha DUDE among @BCFootball's team of dudes and at his next stop, he'll look to continue that while causing problems for backfields! 💪#WeAreBC🦅 (@BCFootball, @TheZALLEN44) pic.twitter.com/VI3gzKbgoy
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) April 20, 2019
5) Eric McCoy, C, Texas A&M
- As much as I love some of the names that are still on the board, I am personally leaning towards the offensive line. After the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills selected the top 2 interior defensive linemen in Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, Miami’s need for interior protection is higher than it was before! Eric McCoy can play Center or Guard, but would immediately improve a weak interior.
6) Cody Ford, OT, Oklahoma
- Following suit with the above, Cody Ford is a massive man who is slotted to play either Right Tackle or Guard. Both are needs for Miami, and fits the above logic (given Miami will face 2 top interior defensive linemen twice a year).
Cody Ford wears his sunglasses on Draft night.#OUDNA | #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/VHEw6SUIJA
— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) April 26, 2019
7) Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
- A Travis Wingfield favorite, Dalton Risner is solid Right Tackle prospect with a nasty streak in him. Miami has sorely lacked that over the years, and Risner would give them 2 bookend Tackles for the foreseeable future when they target a franchise Quarterback in the 2020 Draft.
8) Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
- Many of us have spoken about Miami having a potentially star-studded secondary and making it that position group the strength of this defense. Byron Murphy is one of the cleanest, most-solid defensive backs in the draft. Much like Greedy Williams above, he instantly gives you a starting corner opposite of Xavien Howard and turns the back half of the defense into its strong suit.
Best 5 available for Day 2: FLA OT Jawaan Taylor, Missouri QB Lock, OKL OT Cody Ford, WASH CB Byron Murphy, and LSU CB Greedy Williams
— Todd McShay (@McShay13) April 26, 2019
9) Rock Ya- Sin, CB, Temple
- Keeping the secondary in mind here, Rock Ya-Sin was someone that shot up the draft boards over the last 2 months. A beast of a player, and similar to both Murphy and Williams, Ya-Sin would enhance the secondary and turn that group into the strength of this defense. In a passing league, any of these options would tremendously help Miami’s new defense.
10) Miles Sanders, RB, Penn St.
- Is the 2nd- round too soon for a running back? Maybe, but it might not be for this regime. I’ve been saying for awhile now that Miles Sanders fits what this staff looks for in a running back. While other needs seem like a higher priority, Sanders is still a possibility early in the 2nd.
11) Jawan Taylor, OT, UF (Honorable Mention)
- Jawan Taylor was a top 3 prospect at Offensive Tackle until his knee was flagged recently. He is now sliding into the 2nd Obviously, the staff would have more info on the injury than I would but while it would be good value, we would need to know the details on the knee before I totally feel confident in the pick. With other Offensive Line prospects like the above, his injury may get him passed up by Miami.
RE: Jawaan Taylor, I’m told clubs had an issue with a knee. A risk for first but value pick in the second
— Greg Gabriel (@greggabe) April 26, 2019
LATEST
- Christian Wilkins Post-Draft Update April 26, 2019
- Dolphins in Talks to Acquire Cardinals Quarterback Josh Rosen April 26, 2019
- What the Miami Dolphins are Getting in Christian Wilkins April 26, 2019
- Miami Dolphins: 10 Prospects They Could Target in Round 2 April 25, 2019
- Miami Dolphins Draft Christian Wilkins April 25, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins5 days ago
2019 NFL First Round Mock and Dolphins 7-Round Mock
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins Complete 2019 Schedule
-
Miami Dolphins4 days ago
Miami Dolphins possibly trading for Josh Rosen is a golden opportunity
-
Miami Dolphins17 hours ago
What the Miami Dolphins are Getting in Christian Wilkins