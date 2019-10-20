Closer to a Win, Closer to the Quarterback – Dolphins Bills Recap

Offensive surges under Fitzpatrick, late mistakes keep Phins winless

Admittedly, as the biggest supporter of achieving the first overall draft pick by any means necessary, the first few games of the 2019 season were troublesome. The last two weeks — one against a previously winless club, another versus a one-loss playoff contender — the Dolphins have shown fight. Coming up one play short last week, Miami could point to a few plays that could’ve changed the outcome this week in a game they were supposed to lose by three scores.

Stat Dolphins Bills Total Yards 381 305 Rushing Yards 109 117 Passing Yards 272 188 Penalties 6 (55 yards) 9 (83 yards) 3rd / 4thDown 9/15 (60%) 3/10 (30%) Sacks For 2 1 TOP 33:31 26:29

Although Miami was one play from victory last week against Washington, this was the team’s most encouraging performance. The Dolphins doubled Buffalo’s third-and-fourth-down conversion percentage, produced seven more first downs (24 to 17), and out-gained the now 5-1 Bills.

Turnovers remain the biggest indicator for wins and losses, and Miami’s two critical giveaways proved costly for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams.

A peculiar sequence near Buffalo’s end zone turned the momentum of the game. After a 16-play, 10-minute drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off by TreDavious White. The previous two plays were a sack by ex-Dolphin Jordan Phillips, and a fourth-down conversion by Punter Matt Haack, who took a field goal snap off right tackle to move the sticks inside the Buffalo three.

Brian Flores’ tireless, almost redundant message for discipline in training camp is paying off. Establishing a “takes no talent” mantra in camp, Flores’ harsh, punitive ways for mistakes have yielded results.

The Dolphins have committed 16 fouls over the last three weeks for a cumulative 153 yards (51 per game). That’s nearly 30 yards less than the league-average.

Maybe this means nothing to some, but seeing the players jovial heading into the locker room at half time, and sincerely enjoying playing football today was a pleasant sight. Even more pleasant that a well-played, hard-fought game didn’t deter the ultimate goal of the season.

Let’s evaluate the individuals.

Quarterback

What can you say about Ryan Fitzpatrick? A broadcaster anecdote taught us that Fitzpatrick enjoyed a healthy helping of lasagna Saturday night out in Buffalo. Where a pasta, meat and cheese feast might paralyze us mere mortals for a day or two, Fitzpatrick posted a 282-passing-yard game (a team high this season), two-touchdown performance just 16 hours after the meal.

With a little Fitzmagic, Miami have now outgained Buffalo 317-306 today. pic.twitter.com/JwQNFyZeb5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Fitzpatrick was on-time and in rhythm throughout the game. He didn’t take any sacks, he got previously ignored parts of the offense involved, and considerably lifted the reception percentage rates for almost the entire group of pass catchers.

Making plays off script, throwing with anticipation down the middle of the field, and scrambling to the tune of 13 yards (plus a touchdown), it was Fitzpatrick’s biggest mistake that ultimately did him in. To be fair, the interception was a tremendous play from one of the league’s finest cornerbacks.

Running Backs

We’ve probably seen the last game Kenyan Drake played with Miami. Phased out, and into a role that featured six carries and four pass targets, the bulk of the workload went to Miami native and second-year pro, Mark Walton.

Walton showed elusiveness at the point. He quickly found the most attractive crease along that offensive line and dropped his shoulder as he exploded for multiple chunk gains. Walton ripped off runs of 19, 12, 8, and 8, but three runs for no gain or losses led to a 66-yard day on 14 carries.

Walton’s only reception was for an eight-yard loss, where Drake caught three passes for 37 yards. Speculation is swirling around Drake’s status with the team but it’s believed that the team would prefer to move the back at Tuesday’s deadline.

Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown, but he remains in the garage for anything other than short-yardage work. Ballage carried the ball three times for seven yards, and was not targeted as a receiver.

Chandler Cox was in the game for some work. Miami converted one third-and-short run behind a block from the fullback.

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

Preston Williams was catching less than 50% of his targets this season. Now, running a variety of routes, Williams caught one on an impressive takeoff route where he shook Levi Wallace at the line-of-scrimmage, a few dig routes, and some out-breaking work as well. Williams caught six of eight targets for 82 yards, but his lost fumble allowed Buffalo to create a two-score lead late in the fourth.

Beautiful release from Preston Williams. Subtle stab to the outside overcommits there corner, allowing Williams to run right through him. Stack ‘em, and catch the perfect pass. pic.twitter.com/snuPKGUoae — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Devante Parker continues to make plays. Parker only caught five of 10 targets for 55 yards, but he scored his team-high third touchdown of the season. Parker has suddenly become a reliable, consistent force in the game plan from week-to-week.

That’s four touchdowns in three quarters since Fitzpatrick took the reigns. Parker lowering the shoulder on dudes?!? Look at Fitz chasing the play. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9ZXYMO2Zw — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Mike Gesicki is emerging as a real threat in the passing game. He caught all four of his targets for 41 yards, but his most impressive catch (27 yards) was brought back on a holding call. In-fact, all but one of Gesicki’s snags were spinning grabs where the Adonis elevated to pull the ball out of the sky.

Durham Smythe continues to find himself at the point-of-attack on many-a-big runs from the offense. He’s best when coming across the formation and leading the back up into the hole.

Offensive Line

After a rough start to the season, the line has now gone five quarters without allowing a quarterback sack (aside from a sack on Albert Wilson on an attempted double pass). Add the first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and perhaps Miami found the correct combination going forward.

The first, and most notable change, was Evan Boehm coming in to play center. Boehm, lauded for his toughness and competitive edge in Indianapolis, was at the focal point of a few of those big Walton runs. Boehm passes off well on games from the pass rush, and he and Fitzpatrick had the protection on-point all day.

I want Evan Boehm playing center the rest of the year. He contacts three different Bills rushers here, including putting Jordan Phillips on his big butt. pic.twitter.com/KVSzF90cJo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Shaq Calhoun had a big first half in the running game. Perhaps Calhoun got into Fitzpatrick’s lasagna at halftime. He was replaced in the third quarter by Chris Reed, but would return in the fourth.

Reed played well during Calhoun’s unfortunate bowel movements, while Michael Deiter had his best game as a pro (more on that from the film).

Michael Deiter nice work to catch the double and climb to the second level. Calhoun and Boehm doing a job as well. Vision by Walton was 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/V2xivccMbS — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Jesse Davis sealed off some of the nice lanes created in the run game and had a relatively clean day in pass protection.

The rush that Buffalo did get mostly came from the left side working on the J’Marcus Webb and Deiter combination.

Defensive Line

Christian Wilkins was ejected on the second play of the game. The officials called it a punch, but the video appears to show Wilkins locked in a post-snap hand fight; something that’s not at all uncommon in football.

Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Wilkins was apologetic after the fact, admitting it was the most disappointed he has ever been with himself on a football field.

Christian Wilkins on his ejection: "I was extremely selfish. This is the ultimate team sport. It's not just about me. I don't think I've ever been more disappointed in myself about something, especially something that was in my control. Really, really shouldn't have happened." — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2019

Miami’s run defense suffered in Wilkins’ absence, but mostly on Josh Allen keepers. Allen had 32 yards on four runs and Frank Gore picked up 55 on 11 carries.

Taco Charlton picked up his third sack, although it was another cleanup effort. Charlton brought Allen down while he was scrambling behind the line-of-scrimmage. Charles Harris, the player who Charlton has effectively replaced, made a nice stop in the run-game, but was again a non-factor as a pass rusher.

Linebackers

Jerome Baker was all over the field in this game. He carried Dawson Knox up the sideline on a failed fade attempt, and put heat on Allen with an A-gap blitz. He’s starting to find a rhythm in this scheme, one that many expected him to seize as “his defense.” These last two games have been encouraging after an awful start to the season.

This. THIS is the defense I’ve expected. Creating pressure by causing confusion in the protection plan. You’ve got DL, LB and DB all roaming the LOS picking gaps to rush. Baker comes free right up the A Gap. pic.twitter.com/RJ5EJZXYFW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Raekwon McMillan missed his second tackle of the season, but then returned to getting ball carriers to the ground. McMillan finished with six tackles and two more stops at-or-behind the LOS in the run game.

Vince Biegel was the trade compensation for a player — Kiko Alonso — that wasn’t going to make this team in the first place. Biegel picked up his second sack and continues to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The Saints gave us this guy for….. checks notes…. Kiko Alonso?!?🤣 pic.twitter.com/x5x2xCOwD4 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Defensive Backs

Nik Needham has been coming off the bench the last two weeks, and he’s been up to the tests the opposition have thrown at him. On a third-and-one in the first quarter, Needham drew one-on-one coverage with no safety help to the field (wide side of the field). Needham honored the two-way go (go-route outside) and but flipped his hips when the receiver crossed face and prevented a completion.

Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019

Needham nearly added a sack, but Allen shook the tackle before eventually going down in the grasp of Charlton. Newcomer Ryan Lewis started the game, but was beaten badly for a touchdown by John Brown.

Jomal Wiltz made a few plays in this game. He’s been everywhere for Miami this season playing press, off, inside, outside, and he continues to fly to the ball in the run game and after the catch.

Bobby McCain had a quiet game, which is typically a good thing for a safety. He’s been off the ball by a solid 15-20 yards a lot this year and he’s, for the most part, limited big plays in the passing game.

Recap

Nobody in the locker room wants to hear about moral victories, but this game might be the rare NFL instance of just that, a moral win. The Dolphins were competitive with a team whose only loss came to the unbeaten Patriots, and were probably one red zone failure away from pulling off the upset (17-point dogs).

Miami found energy from its 15-year veteran quarterback.

Miami suddenly has an offensive line that has put together a solid five quarters of football.

The Dolphins are putting together competitive plans on defense and executing Brian Flores’ vision for that side of the ball, despite a severely under-manned roster. Buffalo’s two final touchdowns came on a short field (16-yard-line) and on a returned onside kick for a touchdown.

The first pick in the draft still likely comes down to the week 16 game against the Bengals. With news that Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury is not serious, and Miami winning the battle, but losing the result Sunday, this weekend wound up beneficial for the Phins.

