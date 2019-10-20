Miami Dolphins
Closer to a Win, Closer to the Quarterback – Dolphins Bills Recap
Offensive surges under Fitzpatrick, late mistakes keep Phins winless
Admittedly, as the biggest supporter of achieving the first overall draft pick by any means necessary, the first few games of the 2019 season were troublesome. The last two weeks — one against a previously winless club, another versus a one-loss playoff contender — the Dolphins have shown fight. Coming up one play short last week, Miami could point to a few plays that could’ve changed the outcome this week in a game they were supposed to lose by three scores.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Total Yards
|381
|305
|Rushing Yards
|109
|117
|Passing Yards
|272
|188
|Penalties
|6 (55 yards)
|9 (83 yards)
|3rd / 4thDown
|9/15 (60%)
|3/10 (30%)
|Sacks For
|2
|1
|TOP
|33:31
|26:29
Although Miami was one play from victory last week against Washington, this was the team’s most encouraging performance. The Dolphins doubled Buffalo’s third-and-fourth-down conversion percentage, produced seven more first downs (24 to 17), and out-gained the now 5-1 Bills.
Turnovers remain the biggest indicator for wins and losses, and Miami’s two critical giveaways proved costly for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Preston Williams.
A peculiar sequence near Buffalo’s end zone turned the momentum of the game. After a 16-play, 10-minute drive, Ryan Fitzpatrick was picked off by TreDavious White. The previous two plays were a sack by ex-Dolphin Jordan Phillips, and a fourth-down conversion by Punter Matt Haack, who took a field goal snap off right tackle to move the sticks inside the Buffalo three.
Brian Flores’ tireless, almost redundant message for discipline in training camp is paying off. Establishing a “takes no talent” mantra in camp, Flores’ harsh, punitive ways for mistakes have yielded results.
The Dolphins have committed 16 fouls over the last three weeks for a cumulative 153 yards (51 per game). That’s nearly 30 yards less than the league-average.
Maybe this means nothing to some, but seeing the players jovial heading into the locker room at half time, and sincerely enjoying playing football today was a pleasant sight. Even more pleasant that a well-played, hard-fought game didn’t deter the ultimate goal of the season.
Let’s evaluate the individuals.
Quarterback
What can you say about Ryan Fitzpatrick? A broadcaster anecdote taught us that Fitzpatrick enjoyed a healthy helping of lasagna Saturday night out in Buffalo. Where a pasta, meat and cheese feast might paralyze us mere mortals for a day or two, Fitzpatrick posted a 282-passing-yard game (a team high this season), two-touchdown performance just 16 hours after the meal.
With a little Fitzmagic, Miami have now outgained Buffalo 317-306 today. pic.twitter.com/JwQNFyZeb5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Fitzpatrick was on-time and in rhythm throughout the game. He didn’t take any sacks, he got previously ignored parts of the offense involved, and considerably lifted the reception percentage rates for almost the entire group of pass catchers.
Making plays off script, throwing with anticipation down the middle of the field, and scrambling to the tune of 13 yards (plus a touchdown), it was Fitzpatrick’s biggest mistake that ultimately did him in. To be fair, the interception was a tremendous play from one of the league’s finest cornerbacks.
Running Backs
We’ve probably seen the last game Kenyan Drake played with Miami. Phased out, and into a role that featured six carries and four pass targets, the bulk of the workload went to Miami native and second-year pro, Mark Walton.
Walton showed elusiveness at the point. He quickly found the most attractive crease along that offensive line and dropped his shoulder as he exploded for multiple chunk gains. Walton ripped off runs of 19, 12, 8, and 8, but three runs for no gain or losses led to a 66-yard day on 14 carries.
Walton’s only reception was for an eight-yard loss, where Drake caught three passes for 37 yards. Speculation is swirling around Drake’s status with the team but it’s believed that the team would prefer to move the back at Tuesday’s deadline.
Kalen Ballage scored a touchdown, but he remains in the garage for anything other than short-yardage work. Ballage carried the ball three times for seven yards, and was not targeted as a receiver.
Chandler Cox was in the game for some work. Miami converted one third-and-short run behind a block from the fullback.
Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
Preston Williams was catching less than 50% of his targets this season. Now, running a variety of routes, Williams caught one on an impressive takeoff route where he shook Levi Wallace at the line-of-scrimmage, a few dig routes, and some out-breaking work as well. Williams caught six of eight targets for 82 yards, but his lost fumble allowed Buffalo to create a two-score lead late in the fourth.
Beautiful release from Preston Williams. Subtle stab to the outside overcommits there corner, allowing Williams to run right through him. Stack ‘em, and catch the perfect pass. pic.twitter.com/snuPKGUoae
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Devante Parker continues to make plays. Parker only caught five of 10 targets for 55 yards, but he scored his team-high third touchdown of the season. Parker has suddenly become a reliable, consistent force in the game plan from week-to-week.
That’s four touchdowns in three quarters since Fitzpatrick took the reigns. Parker lowering the shoulder on dudes?!? Look at Fitz chasing the play. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/W9ZXYMO2Zw
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Mike Gesicki is emerging as a real threat in the passing game. He caught all four of his targets for 41 yards, but his most impressive catch (27 yards) was brought back on a holding call. In-fact, all but one of Gesicki’s snags were spinning grabs where the Adonis elevated to pull the ball out of the sky.
GetSexy pic.twitter.com/BevDVyTlXJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Durham Smythe continues to find himself at the point-of-attack on many-a-big runs from the offense. He’s best when coming across the formation and leading the back up into the hole.
Offensive Line
After a rough start to the season, the line has now gone five quarters without allowing a quarterback sack (aside from a sack on Albert Wilson on an attempted double pass). Add the first 100-yard rushing performance of the season and perhaps Miami found the correct combination going forward.
The first, and most notable change, was Evan Boehm coming in to play center. Boehm, lauded for his toughness and competitive edge in Indianapolis, was at the focal point of a few of those big Walton runs. Boehm passes off well on games from the pass rush, and he and Fitzpatrick had the protection on-point all day.
I want Evan Boehm playing center the rest of the year. He contacts three different Bills rushers here, including putting Jordan Phillips on his big butt. pic.twitter.com/KVSzF90cJo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Shaq Calhoun had a big first half in the running game. Perhaps Calhoun got into Fitzpatrick’s lasagna at halftime. He was replaced in the third quarter by Chris Reed, but would return in the fourth.
Reed played well during Calhoun’s unfortunate bowel movements, while Michael Deiter had his best game as a pro (more on that from the film).
Michael Deiter nice work to catch the double and climb to the second level. Calhoun and Boehm doing a job as well. Vision by Walton was 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/V2xivccMbS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Jesse Davis sealed off some of the nice lanes created in the run game and had a relatively clean day in pass protection.
The rush that Buffalo did get mostly came from the left side working on the J’Marcus Webb and Deiter combination.
Defensive Line
Christian Wilkins was ejected on the second play of the game. The officials called it a punch, but the video appears to show Wilkins locked in a post-snap hand fight; something that’s not at all uncommon in football.
Christian Wilkins penalized and ejected for throwing a punch on the second play of the game. This comes just two weeks after Wilkins was penalized for supplexing a ball carrier. Flores talked about how that wouldn’t happen again. pic.twitter.com/UGmuw8FR1P
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Wilkins was apologetic after the fact, admitting it was the most disappointed he has ever been with himself on a football field.
Christian Wilkins on his ejection: "I was extremely selfish. This is the ultimate team sport. It's not just about me. I don't think I've ever been more disappointed in myself about something, especially something that was in my control. Really, really shouldn't have happened."
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) October 20, 2019
Miami’s run defense suffered in Wilkins’ absence, but mostly on Josh Allen keepers. Allen had 32 yards on four runs and Frank Gore picked up 55 on 11 carries.
Taco Charlton picked up his third sack, although it was another cleanup effort. Charlton brought Allen down while he was scrambling behind the line-of-scrimmage. Charles Harris, the player who Charlton has effectively replaced, made a nice stop in the run-game, but was again a non-factor as a pass rusher.
Linebackers
Jerome Baker was all over the field in this game. He carried Dawson Knox up the sideline on a failed fade attempt, and put heat on Allen with an A-gap blitz. He’s starting to find a rhythm in this scheme, one that many expected him to seize as “his defense.” These last two games have been encouraging after an awful start to the season.
This. THIS is the defense I’ve expected. Creating pressure by causing confusion in the protection plan. You’ve got DL, LB and DB all roaming the LOS picking gaps to rush. Baker comes free right up the A Gap. pic.twitter.com/RJ5EJZXYFW
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Raekwon McMillan missed his second tackle of the season, but then returned to getting ball carriers to the ground. McMillan finished with six tackles and two more stops at-or-behind the LOS in the run game.
Vince Biegel was the trade compensation for a player — Kiko Alonso — that wasn’t going to make this team in the first place. Biegel picked up his second sack and continues to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.
The Saints gave us this guy for….. checks notes…. Kiko Alonso?!?🤣 pic.twitter.com/x5x2xCOwD4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham has been coming off the bench the last two weeks, and he’s been up to the tests the opposition have thrown at him. On a third-and-one in the first quarter, Needham drew one-on-one coverage with no safety help to the field (wide side of the field). Needham honored the two-way go (go-route outside) and but flipped his hips when the receiver crossed face and prevented a completion.
Nik Needham to the field in a 1v1. He takes the cheese for the takeoff route, but you see the feet and the hip fluidity in his game as he’s able to flip and recover. pic.twitter.com/qa8p3Xr5Ul
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
Needham nearly added a sack, but Allen shook the tackle before eventually going down in the grasp of Charlton. Newcomer Ryan Lewis started the game, but was beaten badly for a touchdown by John Brown.
Jomal Wiltz made a few plays in this game. He’s been everywhere for Miami this season playing press, off, inside, outside, and he continues to fly to the ball in the run game and after the catch.
Bobby McCain had a quiet game, which is typically a good thing for a safety. He’s been off the ball by a solid 15-20 yards a lot this year and he’s, for the most part, limited big plays in the passing game.
Recap
Nobody in the locker room wants to hear about moral victories, but this game might be the rare NFL instance of just that, a moral win. The Dolphins were competitive with a team whose only loss came to the unbeaten Patriots, and were probably one red zone failure away from pulling off the upset (17-point dogs).
Miami found energy from its 15-year veteran quarterback.
Miami suddenly has an offensive line that has put together a solid five quarters of football.
The Dolphins are putting together competitive plans on defense and executing Brian Flores’ vision for that side of the ball, despite a severely under-manned roster. Buffalo’s two final touchdowns came on a short field (16-yard-line) and on a returned onside kick for a touchdown.
The first pick in the draft still likely comes down to the week 16 game against the Bengals. With news that Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle injury is not serious, and Miami winning the battle, but losing the result Sunday, this weekend wound up beneficial for the Phins.
NFL Draft
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 8
Recapping Week 8 of the College Football Season
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
*LSU’s Joe Burrow has been added to the prospect watch list.
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Week 8 Recap
Justin Herbert at Washington, Win 35-31
Stats: 24/36 (66.7%) 280 yards, (7.78 YPA) 4 TDs
The numbers looked better than Herbert’s actual performance, which only adds to the concern over Herbert’s ability to raise his game against tough opponents. On the road in dreary Seattle, Herbert was consistently off the mark with his accuracy, his game was greatly impacted by pressure, and the quarterback continues to exhibit a lack of anticipation and ability to get through the progressions in the Oregon offense.
Justin Herbert at Washington
Swings, screens and check downs. Herbert is so conservative. Doesn’t trust his progression and rarely anticipates throws. Great chance to capitalize on favorable leverage, but he lays it off instead. pic.twitter.com/aCxjNjBfPm
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Even when Herbert isn’t on, the elite physical traits show up every week. The video of him ripping a 30-yard drive throw to the field, plus a throw under duress up the seam to end the half, were his two best plays. Washington consistently pushed him off his spot on early downs, and dropped eight into coverage on third and long. Oregon’s offensive production came primarily on the ground and through swings, screens, and check downs — all too common for Herbert.
Herbert excels when he’s free of pressure, and when the read lacks complexity — how often is that going to be the case in the NFL?
Herbert’s Ducks pulled off a 14-point comeback, but the game-winning drive featured two passes and six handoffs.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State, Win 36-7
Stats: 25/32 (78.1%) 327 yards (10.22YPA) 4 TDs
On a day where fans from the Bayou saw Burrow miss more plays than usual, this amateur scout thinks it was his most impressive outing. Reading leverage, applying in-game adjustments before the teams even broke for half time, and beating a tough Bulldog defense before the snap has Burrow’s stock on the rise yet again.
Joe Burrow at Mississippi State
I love the way he reads leverage. Calm against an extra rusher that’s collapsing both the edge and the interior. Sees the defender driving on the outside hip, so he shoots it inside and creates YAC for his best WR. pic.twitter.com/NjdF9MLfOz
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Burrow missed a layup, and was late on a two occasions during a trio of drives that stalled out in the red zone. The Mississippi State defense blitzes more than any team in the conference, and they turned up the red zone heat on Burrow. Delayed blitzes changed the picture post-snap for Burrow, and the rush got to him a few times.
Still, Burrow managed to escape five-man pressures, make plays with his legs, and throw passes in behind the blitzing defense to capitalize for big plays. Burrow’s two biggest plays on the day aren’t good indicatory of his success. The first was against a busted coverage, the second a softly thrown seam shot without tight spin or velocity. The lack of spin and arm strength on that record-breaking touchdown (last video in the thread) can show you where NFL scouts might have some pause.
It’s important to remember that this is Joe Burrow’s fifth year of college football. A redshirt senior, he turns 23 in December.
Jake Fromm vs. Kentucky, Win 21-0
Stats: 9/12 (75%) 35 yards (2.33 YPA) 0 TDs, 0 INTs
The game in Athens was a drenched, sloppy mess. As evident by Fromm’s 35 passing yards, and a game that featured 447 yards between the two teams, there was nothing to be learned from QB2 this week.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Tennessee, Win 35-15
Stats: 11/12 (%) 155 yards (12.92 YPA) O TDs, 1 INT
After leaving the game late in the second quarter with what looked like a serious ankle injury, Nick Saban told reporters that Tagovailoa would miss “a week or two” with a high ankle sprain.
Twitter is now asking the question, is he injury prone? If Tua is unable to play next week at Arkansas, it will be the first game of his college career that he misses due to injury.
Tua only missed one throw Saturday, but it was perhaps the most egregious of his career. Initially, Tagovailoa looked like he was en route to a Russell Wilson-line Houdini act, then he inexplicably threw the ball directly to a defender in the end zone.
Tua Tagovailoa vs Tennessee
We start this week with Todd McShay’s opening diatribe. “Tua is THE guy. Supreme talent. Most accurate downfield passer in college football.” Tua then connects with Juedy for 19. pic.twitter.com/F4XPizuhYR
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
With two byes before the big one with LSU (a game against the Razorbacks and then an actual off week), the plan figures to be to get Tua back for heavyweight fight. Restricted to the pocket with the ankle, playing against a terrific pass rush and ball hawking secondary will be a great test for Tagovailoa.
Jordan Love vs. Nevada, Win 36-10
Stats: 13/31 (41.9%) 169 yards (4.13 YPA) 1 TD, 1 INT
It’s been an all-around disappointing season for the Utah State offense in 2019. Jordan Love is making way more mistakes than he did last year (nine interceptions already compared to just six last year), and few teams drop more passes than the Aggies offense.
Throughout his inconsistent decision making, Love continues to sprinkle in the mastery that has scouts fawning. He’s a dangerous threat both on designed runs and as a scrambler. On one particular play, available in the video thread, Love immediately erased a pair of free rushers and moved the sticks with his legs on third and eight.
Jordan Love vs Nevada
He sure is fun to watch throw a football pic.twitter.com/ZLp1dEy2ve
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 20, 2019
The rare arm-talent continues to show up every week. The over-the-top, easy-flick motion allows Love to spin the rock with velocity, or softly lay it into a spot with touch.
Week 8 Recap
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury is the headline grabber, though it appears he’ll at least be back at some point this season.
Joe Burrow continues to build an impressive resume that has his stock firmly in the first round next April. His advanced-level processing in the complex LSU scheme ran by Joe Brady is really encouraging for his NFL future, along with some elusive pocket maneuvering that leads to big plays on busted coverages.
Justin Herbert’s team forged a comeback win, and his stat line looked tremendous, but he played a really poor game. The mistakes that have plagued him his entire career never fail to show up against a tough opponent. Long touchdowns on designed screens and swings, missed opportunities with a shy trigger-finger, and missed throws all throughout the first half carries more weight than a game-winning drive that featured six runs and two throws.
Jake Fromm earns a voided performance for the week, while Jordan Love is essentially on the same track as Josh Allen in the 2017 college football season.
Week 9 Schedule
Burrow vs. Auburn – 3:30 CBS
Tagovailoa vs. Arkansas – 7:00 ESPN (like out until Nov 9 vs. LSU)
Love at Air Force – 10:15 ESPN2
Herbert vs. Washington State – 10:30 ESPN
Fromm – Bye Week
Additional Prospect Scouting (Non QBs)
Ohio State Running Back – J.K. Dobbins
J.K. Dobbins is going to get every inch out of every run. You see his competitiveness in short yardage and in pass pro. Power comes from a thickly built lower-half. Homerun speed and heavily involved in the Buckeye pass game. pic.twitter.com/QEqszNWN8e
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Ohio State Cornerback – Jeff Okudah
This was the one time NW went after him. It took a moving pocket to capitalize on one-on-one coverage to the field with no safety help. Look at the window Okudah presents on the comeback. Opens the hips, stays in phase, drives the comeback. They overturned the call, incomplete. pic.twitter.com/v2p9JlOXPk
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Safety/Linebacker/Corner – Isaiah Simmons
Clemson Linebacker/Safety Isaiah Simmons is everything modern football is trending towards. pic.twitter.com/dP0UPsL0xH
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Clemson Running Back – Travis Etienne
Clemson RB Travis Etienne Jr. turns 2-yard gains into 50-yard gains. pic.twitter.com/82H3f5RnJE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Right Tackle – Tristan Wirfs
Tristan Wirfs had a nice opening drive against Purdue, especially this never-ending rep on a 3rd and long. That initial anchor is 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/FMEngAwUL8
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Iowa Edge – A.J. Epenesa
A.J. Epenesa comes ready-made with his stack and react style for Miami. You don’t always see it on tape, but when he can unlock those hips and work laterally, he makes tackles look awfully bad. Watch how quickly he wins to the inside post. pic.twitter.com/hOfJZVu7I1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Louisville Left Tackle – Mekhi Becton
Mekhi Becton is a mountain of a left tackle. The Louisville Junior goes 6-7, 370, and plays with the power you’d expect from someone that large. pic.twitter.com/vSYJL6vqJ5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Center – Creed Humphrey
Creed Humphrey is the best center in the country. Watch him just turn this nose completely out. You’ll go where Creed wants you to go, even if you try to take him higher. pic.twitter.com/WpzQ8vgQNE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Wide Receiver – Ceedee Lamb
Ceedee Lamb glides to the top of them stem, then hits the afterburners once he gets horizontal. You see him upset at the end of the clip because he probably scores if he doesn’t slip. After what he did last week, anybody doubting that he would’ve? pic.twitter.com/NQ4oIuTqlf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Oklahoma Linebacker – Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma Linebacker Kenneth Murray is so fast, he makes other fast people look, not fast. pic.twitter.com/hO4gyCeuSP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 19, 2019
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Will Trade Away Value at the Deadline
Between the enormous amount of cap space and extensive number of draft picks accumulated, the Miami Dolphins have given themselves the opportunity to build an entirely new team from scratch.
Chris Grier and Brian Flores will be able to draft and develop a youthful core at a number of premium positions, while simultaneously intertwining proven veterans into the roster.
It’s like a dream come true for an NFL front office. They can mold their team almost exactly the way they want.
Flores won’t have to work around any scheme-specific players from the previous regime, Grier isn’t dealing with a dearth of draft picks because the last GM was trying to save his job, and neither is going to be handcuffed by hideous contracts.
With Ndamukong Suh and Ryan Tannehill‘s dead money coming off of the books ($31.5m combined), Miami can afford the $5m dead cap hit they’ll absorb for trading Minkah Fitzpatrick and the likely $10m dead cap hit that’s going to come when Reshad Jones is released following the 2019 season.
Eguavoen's snaps also plummeted yesterday, to 19. And perhaps Miami's best player last year (Albert Wilson) was limited to 29 snaps in 1st game back, while Reshad Jones (44 snaps) is no longer being used as everydown player. https://t.co/sAj6nMmoQe
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 14, 2019
Overall, when you include the dead money from T.J. McDonald, Kiko Alonso, Kenny Stills and the likelihood that Albert Wilson will add another $1.3m to the pot, the Dolphins are looking at just under $30m in dead cap space for 2020.
The trade-off is the ability to hit the reset button AND draft cheap talent to supplement the players you’ve lost. And after watching his previous rosters churn out mediocre results, Grier is ready to blow it up and start all over.
The Future is Now
That means (as you all are already aware) that 2019 is about 2020. That means the Miami Dolphins are trying to analyze for the future….to acquire any asset they can that will benefit them beyond this season.
The trade deadline is coming up next week (Saturday, 10/29, 4pm Eastern), and, in case you weren’t paying attention this football season, the Dolphins are in no position to make a playoff run. They are going to sell off any “commodity” they can get realistic value for; even if that value is less-than-desired.
If Grier can flip a player that benefits the future of this franchise, he’s going to.
Be prepared for a number of deals that make you want to slam your head into the desk. On the surface, the Dolphins are removing talent from a talentless roster – it looks horrible. But keep in mind that 2020 is the first priority, with 2021 and beyond being the deal-breaker.
Was Kenyan Drake under secret orders? pic.twitter.com/FddsthojWY
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) October 13, 2019
He’s going to make the kind of moves that make you believe the other team just got a “steal”. That means it’s very likely that someone like Kenyan Drake is dealt for a mid-round pick…and it’s going to hurt.
But ask yourself, is this player going to help me in 2021? Is this veteran going to help all of these young players grow, or are they a roadblock for their evolution? Am I going to want to pay him in 2021 or 2022 when I can possibly draft a better player that costs less?
Vince Biegel has recently thrived for the Dolphins, and I’m sure there are scouts and General Manager’s across the NFL that have noticed his production. If you’re a team that needs insurance for a couple of playoff runs over the next few years, you may be interested in Biegel’s versatility as a special team player and productive linebacker. If you’re the Dolphins, are you denying a 5th-round pick for a linebacker who’s playing for his third team in three years?
#Dolphins ED Vince Biegel earned an overall grade of 77.6 in Week 6, leading the team with 3 pressures💪
For the season, Biegel leads the team with 10 total pressures in just 47 pass-rushing snaps (tied for 7th-most)#FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5KQ9lwtuuJ
— Ryan Smith (@PFF_RyanSmith) October 17, 2019
Any rookie drafted in 2020 is considered cheap labor through 2024-2025. Do you want to pay Vince Biegel $4m or $5m-a-season to be your 3rd-linebacker and a special teams contributor? Or do you want to spread that $5m out between 3 different rookies?
If someone wants Jason Sanders for a 7th-round pick, he’s gone.
If someone wants Albert Wilson for a 7th-round pick, he’s gone.
If someone wants Raekwon McMillan for a 4th-round pick, he’s gone.
Again, these moves may bother you when you first hear about them. This team is so void of talent that it seems preposterous to continue exiling players for lottery tickets. But are any of these players really benefiting the team in the future?
Were you going to extend McMillan when his contract runs out after next season, or are you attempting to replace him with a cheap college player for 4 years?
Although you want to keep every “good” player you have, losing these players isn’t going to break the future of the Miami Dolphins. I can almost guarantee that we will forget we lost these players less than 2 years from now; when the assets we’ve acquired for them will be producing for us.
Toss out temporary desires for long term aspirations.
All Structures Require a Foundation
Although most have a clearance tag hanging from them, there are some players on this roster that can be deemed “untouchable”. Or at the very least, there are players that will demand compensation that exceeds their value.
Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and Jerome Baker are a few that come to mind.
Michael Deiter is most likely kept, unless another team overvalues him and offers a 3rd-round pick (or higher). However, that’s unlikely to happen. Even though finding productive offensive linemen in the NFL is tough, the rookie has shown potential more than he’s “played well” so far this season. I doubt any team feels this desperate for a left guard.
The Jacksonville Jaguars somewhat established a market for young, elite cornerbacks after they received a haul for Jalen Ramsey. If a team is willing to splurge for Xavien Howard, I expect the Dolphins will pull the trigger; just as long as the price is similar to Ramsey’s (multiple 1st-round picks).
Other than these handful of players, everyone else is available for a relatively moderate value.
Want Bobby McCain, DeVante Parker or Jakeem Grant for a 5th-round pick? They’re yours.
Want Reshad Jones for….well….anything? We’ll wrap him in a bow big enough for a Christmas car commercial and expedite him right on over to you.
The biggest debate is probably Preston Williams. Would Grier flip an undrafted free agent for a mid-round pick with the notion that he’s selling Williams while his value his high? Or does he view Williams as a piece worth building around?
Prepare yourselves for a disappointing trade deadline. It’s all part of the plan that will (hopefully) alleviate us from all this pain.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bills Week Seven Preview
Back to magic, Fitzmagic
Who: Dolphins (0-5) at Bills (4-1)
When: Sunday October 20, 1:00 East
Where: New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY
Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +17
Dolphins–Bills
Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick’s late heroics Sunday, the Dolphins came up two yards and two points shy of its first victory of the season. The 15-year veteran quarterback’s efforts did not go unnoticed, as Brian Flores announced Wednesday that the team is going back to Fitzmagic to start the game Sunday in Buffalo.
The evaluation for Josh Rosen may have already reached its conclusion. Murmurs that the staff was already off the idea of Rosen long-term in camp surfaced in August, and the three starts for the former 10th-overall pick in the draft have driven the nail further into the coffin.
After taking three sacks on the game’s first four plays, Miami completely scraped any functional offensive plan for the game. Rosen’s 1.92 air yards per throw led to a greater number of YAC yards than total passing yards.
Rosen has taken 16 sacks on 195 snaps — one every 12 snaps. Fitzpatrick has been dumped six times on 114 snap — one per 19 snaps. We heard Rosen admit his own shortcoming with identifying the defensive front and getting his protection call correctly made back in camp, and the tape Sunday shows no tangible improvement in that area.
For Miami, evaluating the rest of this roster, and sustaining a united front in the locker room is far more important than catering to a quarterback that cost the Dolphins the 58th pick in last year’s draft. It was a failed investment and it’s better to cut bait too early than too late.
Brian Flores continues to convey the message that he wants to win football games, and his actions prove that. Faking a punt, making the QB switch in-game, attempting a two-point conversion for the win, he’s been true to his word. Remaining consistent in that approach conveys a far more important message to a locker room full of guys that will still be here on the other side of the rebuild.
What’s best for the 53 isn’t always what’s best for the individual.
Let’s talk about this game Sunday in Buffalo.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Remember Brian Daboll? The architect of the Dolphins “left lane offense” in 2011 is now in Buffalo coaching Josh Allen and the Bills offensive attack — and it’s been that, offensive.
Ranking 28th in volume offense and 22nd in yards-per-play, it’s no secret what the Bills want to do on offense. Playing a ball-control game that struggles to convert third downs (24th in the NFL), Buffalo relies on his high touchdown rate in the red zone (10 TDs on 14 trips).
Daboll’s offense ranks 21st in average drive time despite ranking sixth in rushing yards. That’s where Buffalo will attack the Dolphins and its 31st-ranked rush defense. Even with Washington proclaiming its desire to run the ball last week, Miami allowed 145 yards on the ground.
Josh Allen is a big part of the run game. Designed runs and off-script improvisational plays present the quarterback with far more big-play opportunities than winning from within the structure of the offense.
Defense:
Sean McDermott has transformed this Bills team into a very specific, on-brand type of football team. They fly to the ball, they bait and trap, and the take the football way. With various fronts and formations, a lot of Buffalo’s flexibility comes from its strength in the back-seven.
Under McDermott, the Bills challenge routes at the line-of-scrimmage, they communicate and pass off effectively in zone, and they create pressure by blitzing quarterbacks on 31% of their defensive snaps.
The Players:
Offense:
The ageless Frank Gore leads the way for the Buffalo ground-game. He’s out-repping and out-producing rookie Devin Singletary and free agent acquisition T.J. Yeldon. The eighth highest-graded run-blocking line goes a long way to springing these three backs, each unique from the other.
Dion Dawkins has been an upgrade over Cordy Glenn at left tackle, who left Buffalo two seasons ago. Dawkins locks up Allen’s blindside and helps create the improvisation plays that Allen is known for. Cody Ford has struggled off the other edge at right tackle, while new Center Mitch Morse has been a stabilizing force to the line.
Dawson Knox has been a shot in the arm for the Buffalo run-game and pass-game. John Brown stretches the field, Cole Beasley feasts around the sticks, and Knox does a little bit of everything.
This Buffalo offense — primarily through the running game — will present a lot of problems for a Dolphins defense that is under-manned. Expect Buffalo to line up, and run the ball directly at the middle of this Dolphins defense, and utilize misdirection to try to get the linebackers to take false steps.
Defense:
Tremaine Edmunds was a target for Miami in the same draft that yielded Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now, Edmunds is staring for the Bills, and never leaving the field. Playing 100% of his team’s snaps through five games, Edmunds also ranks 24thamong all linebackers according to PFF. He’s long, disrupts passing lanes, and makes a handful of plays against the run every game.
Tre’Davious White leads one of the game’s best defensive backfields. He’s a feisty, physical corner that challenges the receiver at the line of scrimmage, at the top of the route, and at the catch point. He’s exceptional at funneling routes into his help, and his help is one of the game’s best safety tandems.
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rank 6th and 17th respectively according to PFF. The pair has a two interceptions on the season and will look to pad those stats in this game against a gun-slinger quarterback in Fitzpatrick.
Jordan Phillips is getting more playing time with Harrison Phillips on the shelf, and he’s producing as a pass rusher (four sacks).
The Medical:
.@MiamiDolphins ruled OUT for the Buffalo game C @DanielKilgore67, S @reshadjones9 and DE Avery Moss. @Iamxavienhoward and @_TheDreamIsHere are both questionable.
— Alain Poupart (@apoupartFins) October 18, 2019
Wednesday injury report: pic.twitter.com/TrmggJFnfr
— Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 16, 2019
The Opportunities:
The Dolphins defense has improved every game this year. Despite not securing a takeaway against Washington, the Phins allowed just 17 points on 12 possessions. If there is a route to victory in this game for Miami, it’s via the turnover. Josh Allen will give the ‘Phins opportunities, but Miami has to have a modicum of success stopping the run for that opportunity to present itself.
The Concerns:
Shutting down the running game is the key, yet it’s highly unlikely Miami can actually do it. Short on bodies, Buffalo can wear Miami down without the threat of the Dolphins offense boat-racing the scoreboard. There will be plenty of two and three yard runs, but it’s the back-breaking 10-yard gallops in the second half that will wear the Dolphins defense down.
The Projected Outcome:
With Josh Rosen in the game, I was predicting a shutout. With Fitzpatrick at the controls, the likelihood for multiple Bills takeaways probably increases, but so does the likelihood of big plays for the Miami offense.
Fitzpatrick puts together a late drive to make the score look closer than the game actually was, but the Bills talent and style of play puts this one in the books before the fourth quarter starts.
Dolphins 7
Bill 23
