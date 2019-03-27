Complements and Conflicts

“Adapt or Die”

One day after Chris Grier spoke to the media and revealed absolutely nothing about the Miami Dolphins future, it was Brian Flores‘ turn to go through the merry-go-round.

It even started with an old friend of Flores stopping by to wish him well:

“This is the fun part,” Bill Belichick says while greeting Brian Flores during the NFL’s coaches’ breakfast on Tuesday in Phoenix. pic.twitter.com/25lhCTfs2E — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 26, 2019

But the normally reserved Flores was able to elaborate a bit more on what he believes the Dolphins should be doing going forward. Most answers were vague and cliche, but there were some answers that may have tipped us off to what the Dolphins’ plan may be.

Check out everything Brian Flores elaborated on during the hour-plus interview session he conducted earlier this morning, as well as our conspiracies behind some of the interesting comments. It’s a bit lengthy, but we appreciate the insight Flores was able to give – even if some of his answers reminded us of a specific head coach in New England:

On “Tanking”:

“No, there’s no tanking. You can write that over and over and over again”

“I think the term tanking is disrespectful to the game. I don’t like the term. I don’t like when people use it. This game has done a lot for me, personally…it’s the one thing that leveled the playing field for me…to disrespect the game and use that term…it stirs something up inside of me.”

“I’m going into every game trying to win….I’m going into everything I do trying to win.”

“My conversations with (Chris Grier) have been about rebuilding the roster…but at the same time, he knows we’re not going to go out and win every game we play.”

“Yeah, (tanking) struck a nerve. It’ll always strike a nerve. It’s disrespectful to the game.”

“It’s a disrespect to the game I love. Quite honestly, I won’t stand for it.”

“We’re going to try and win every game.”

In case you weren’t able to gather from Flores’ comments about tanking, the Miami Dolphins will not be doing that in 2019. Instead, we should kindly say that the Dolphins are “rebuilding” or “evaluating their future” – because they are certainly not tanking….

Listening to Brian Flores talk to reporters about tanking is most adamant I've heard him since he became Dolphins HC: "I won't stand for it." I believe him and Chris Grier. Hard to believe you sign Ryan Fitzpatrick if your only goal is to lose enough games to get 2020 No.1 pick. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 26, 2019

On drafting QB in 2019 and/or 2020:

“Maybe there’s a better nose tackle than QB at the time, but obviously quarterback is a position that’s wide open”

“We’re not opposed to (it)…maybe we do take a QB this year and next year…maybe we take a (offensive) tackle this year and next year…”

“We’re going to make the roster moves and selections that we believe will best help the team overall”

Flores didn’t give us much here. As you’ll notice with plenty of topics today, Flores did his best Bill Belichick and listed every outcome as a possibility. Thanks for the recap, Brian…

On Creating Competition:

“Any time you can create competition at a position, you do it”

“Competition (brings out) the best”

“You want to build that competition on your roster”

It seems like Flores went out of his way to reiterate that the Miami Dolphins are trying to obtain the best players possible, regardless of how it affects the egos of the current players on the roster. This is probably one of the biggest pain points for both Dolphins fans and Dolphins players over the past 5 years, as Ryan Tannehill has been able to skirt by without any legitimate competition for his job.

New Dolphins coach Brian Flores also seems in favor of drafting a QB in 2019 and 2020 to "create competition." "Obviously, quarterback is a position that is wide open," he said. — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 26, 2019

On the Roster (in general):

“I think right now, as a team, we’re looking to improve everyday and get better”

“It’s ongoing. I think we have a pretty good feel for the guys on the roster.”

“Having that competition will yield the best players…everyone needs competition”

“If you’re one of the best 11 you’ll be on the field”

“The big thing is getting guys into the building. Seeing how much they can retain and handle schematically.”

“I don’t want to make a prediction on that…we’re going to do everything possible to bring the best players possible onto the team.”

“(The) second we got in the building that was the #1 objective (evaluating the roster). To find out what we have. The skill sets of each individual. How they are as people. Their work habits; their training habits.”

On 2020:

“I don’t think too far ahead…when you think too far ahead you aren’t thinking about the present.”

“I’m doing a disservice to our coaching staff, our players, our support staff…I’m doing them a disservice if I’m thinking about December”

“Some of the moves we’ve made is with that in mind”

“To win games…to go out and compete and win on a weekly basis.”

“We’ll always have an eye on the future. Our acquisitions…it’s good business practice. Regardless of your record, you should always try and do what’s best for the team now and in the future”

Goal for 2020? “Get better everyday….improve and get better everyday”

“Just keep being who I’ve been for 38 years”

On the Offensive Line:

This first quote may be one of the most eye-opening of Flores’ media session. This is the time of year for smokescreens, but judging by the tone of his voice and the manner in which he answered the question, it makes me (heavily) wonder if offensive line is priority #1 for Miami. The quote itself doesn’t reveal too much, but reading into all of the quotes surrounding the offensive line and you come away with the impression that the Dolphins are looking to build their OL before anything else:

“We’ll obviously have an emphasis on the offensive line in the draft”

“The OL, the protection, that’s something near-and-dear to me as well.”

“Definitely something we’ll invest in…we’ll build this offensive line.”

“That was something Chris, myself, Steve…really during the interview stages…something we really talked about: how we’re going to build the offensive and defensive line”

“We’re not there yet, I think it’s obvious to everyone looking at it”

“We have to build the depth there. We have some good young players. We’re going to try and develop them”

On Charles Harris:

This may have been the most interesting stretch of questions Flores answered during the media session. He does his best to compliment Charles Harris, but the descriptions he provides couldn’t have been more generic. Of course Harris still has a chance to impress the new coaching regime, but Flores couldn’t pinpoint one specific thing about Harris that could have provided us fans with any bit of optimism:

The generic description: “I watched a lot of tape. He’s got size, speed, athleticism…plays hard…does a lot of things we like as a staff….he’s an interesting player on our team”

The backhanded compliment: “He can do a lot of things. He can rush. Play in space a little bit. Tackles fairly well.”

The fatality: “I think everyone’s timetable is a little bit different. There are a lot of factors in that. Could be a thousand factors.”

And yet, as a defensive coach (who has played against Harris four times during his two-year career), Flores couldn’t name one factor. Ouch.

Flores calls DE Charles Harris an "interesting" player. Says he's excited to work with him. It's clear he sees room for improvement from Harris, who has two career sacks. — Hal Habib (@gunnerhal) March 26, 2019

On Ryan Fitzpatrick:

Why did Miami sign Ryan Fitzpatrick? “Because he’s a leader, first and foremost”

“I watched Ryan for a long time…I coached against him…the one thing you hear over and over and over again is his ability to connect with players – offensively and defensively – and kind of lead…he’s a great fit for us. We’re excited to have him”

“We have a lot of the same beliefs…working hard…he’s obviously a very intelligent guy. Learning so many different systems. Understanding the game; understanding the concepts of the game. A lot of things that are important to me line up (with Fitzpatrick).”

On Kenyan Drake:

“I think (Kenyan) Drake is an explosive player; I’ve seen it first-hand unfortunately…”

“He’s a talented player, he catches the ball well. Good runner. Runs hard. Does a lot of very good things. But…I’ll say this to all the players…the opportunities they get on the field will be up to them. Period. If they practice well, if they’re smart, tough, block, catch the ball consistently, hit the hole correctly, they’re going to play.”

“By committee or workhorse…those are phrases people throw out there. But I think the guys that perform in practice and produce in games, those are the guys that are going to be out there”

Can Drake handle the pressure of being a “workhorse”?

“If that’s what’s best for the team, that’s what we’ll do. If that’s best for the Miami Dolphins, that’s what we’ll do. We have some good backs. (Kalen) Ballage is a good back. We may draft a back, we may not draft a back. We may pick up a back as a college free agent.”

This was yet another quote where Flores listed every possible outcome for what the Dolphins will do at running back. Personally, I get the impression that Flores is not sold on his running back room and will look to improve it with a mid to late-round draft pick.

On Jesse Davis:

“Versatility on the offensive line is critical”

“Ability to play tackle and guard is very good…we’re excited about Jesse (Davis)”

“We’re going to put players where we need them and where they help the team the most”

“We’re going to move guys around. Players are going to move, they’re going to play different positions.”

“Only 46 can go to the game, someone has to be able to play multiple positions”

Overall, Flores was very generic about Davis. He did praise him for his durability and versatility, but didn’t say much else outside of the fact that he believes he has a solution at RG or RT with Jesse Davis. Problem is, we watched him decline as a sophomore last season, so we’re a tad hesitant to make him our replacement for Ja’Wuan James at right tackle.

On Communication:

Not sure if Flores understands Dolphins fans this early in his tenure and had something to say about previous coaching regimes, or if this response coincidentally hits close to home for all of us, but his comments about communication is both refreshing for us and insulting to previous Dolphins head coaches:

“I think communication first and foremost (is vital). Ownership, managers, presidents, head coaches – there has to be an alignment of philosophies and a communication on a day-to-day basis that allows for a good working environment”

“That being said, there will always be differences of opinion…but you have to work through them”

“In my short time in Miami we’ve been aligned”

“We can’t ask the players to communicate if we can’t communicate…we need to practice what we preach…I think we have guys willing to do that”

Looks like Flores is able to do the one thing Jeff Ireland/Tony Sparano, Jeff Ireland/Joe Philbin, Mike Tannenbaum/Adam Gase/Stephen Ross were unable to do during their tenures, and that’s exhibit some form of cohesion across the franchise.

On Rob Gronkowski:

There was a few-minute stretch during the session where Flores was asked extensively about Rob Gronkowski‘s retirement.

Five straight Gronk questions for Brian Flores. But who's counting? — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) March 26, 2019

In short, Flores complimented and praised Gronkowski for a few minutes – which honestly, is nothing any Dolphins fan needs to hear right now – so we’ll just leave that part of the session alone. If you’re really a masochist (or a New England Patriots fan on this website for some reason), skip to the 13-minute mark of the interview

On Minkah Fitzpatrick:

“(Minkah Fitzpatrick) is a football player. His strength is he can play a lot of positions. He’s versatile.”

“I’m not going to give up the goods on (how we’ll use Fitzpatrick)”

“Versatility will be very important and he’s a very versatile player. We’re excited to work with him.”

I get the feeling that the Miami Dolphins are looking to use Fitzpatrick as a safety or a slot corner. Given Bobby McCain‘s status as an active member of this roster in 2019, I’d say it’s more likely we see Minkah at safety than boundary cornerback.

On Eric Rowe:

“He’s tall, long; good speed; tackles well. Does a lot of good things. Has been hit with the injury bug a couple of times, but when healthy he’s been a productive player…we obviously know the kind of person he is, his work ethic. I think he’s a good player, a good talent”

“He will compete to play…he’s played on the left side, right side, inside, safety in college. Another guy who’s versatile. Mentally he can handle it. We’re excited to have (him)”

On T.J. McDonald:

“I think (T.J. McDonald) is another versatile player. He can play safety. Linebacker. Blitz pretty well.”

“Lays into some of the things I’ve done defensively…as far as moving pieces into different locations.”

“He’s big, he’s fast, he can tackle. We’ll find space for guys who are big, fast and can tackle. Those are at the top of my list of things I’m looking for defensively.”

I feel like Brian Flores is pumping up T.J. McDonald in an attempt to maintain trade value this offseason. While McDonald may serve a purpose in Flores’ 2019 defense, he most certainly isn’t a player that will be around in the future. Miami would love nothing more than to obtain a draft pick for a player who has a higher dead cap hit than regular salary cap hit this season (courtesy of Mike Tannebaum’s contract wizardry). I wouldn’t be surprised to see McDonald traded before the 2019 season begins.

On Kiko Alonso:

“I do see (Kiko Alonso) on this roster…he’s been a productive player in this league for a long time…his leadership…all the things I hear are positive.”

Due to the linebacking unit being so thin, as well as Kiko’s 2019 dead cap hit if he’s released, I’m not sure if the Dolphins can afford to kick Alonso off of the roster. Similar to McDonald, it’s possible Flores is pumping up Alonso to maintain trade value.

"Defensively you have to put those guys in position to do things they do well," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said of the linebacker unit. "We'll see how much they can do physically and handle mentally….We'll try to put those guys in the best position to do what hey do well." — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) March 26, 2019

On Tight End:

“There is so much versatility at that position; you have to catch, you have to block, you have to lineup at multiple positions, you can have multiple tight ends on the field (at the same time).”

“Having depth at the position is important. Depth is vital just from a practice standpoint…you need that many guys.”

“Part of getting Dwayne (Allen) and Clive (Walford)” was because they were veteran guys.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Miami’s 2020 tight ends aren’t on the roster at this moment.

On the Draft:

“As we go through the draft process…Chris (Grier) and I are going to select the player that’s the best player for the Miami Dolphins.”

(After naming almost every position) “every position is important. Quarterback is of utmost importance…if we identify someone we like that we can develop and that can contribute to this team, that’s who we’re going to pick”

“You rely on the draft process from past years…we sat in with Minkah (Fitzpatrick) a few years ago…whether you take the guy or not, you’re just gathering information on specific players.”

“That process is on-going”



My expectation? Miami trades back to gather more draft picks for 2020 while using 2019’s draft picks for offensive line and defensive line depth.

On being the Head Coach up to this point:

“It’s been a blur. The last 6 weeks…the last 15 months really…lose a Super Bowl, get a new job, go through the process of being a defensive coordinator and getting in front of the room. Going through a season – the ups and downs. Win a super bowl, take a new job.”

“I’m fortunate to have these opportunities. I relish the moment to lead this team and to lead men”

“I got into coaching not for the fame or status, but to impact people. To impact young men, people in the building.”

“Try and make an impact every day and help people succeed.”

On which Coach can mentor him on Clock Management, etc:

“We have a few guys on staff that can fill that role…Jim Caldwell“ (he then named most of his staff)

On the Perception of the the Team:

“My focus…the daily focus…how to maneuver the pieces to – overall as an organization – to put the best product on the field.

“I don’t read headlines or go into all of that”

“(Preparation) will yield a good performance”

On these NFL Meetings:

“This being my first go-around, I think it’s incredible they spend a bunch of time on the competition committee”

“What’s been incredible the past couple of days…you’re sitting in a room with coaches, GMs, higher-ups….and the goal is to make the game better.”

“I’m one of 32.”

“I’m privileged and humbled to be in that room to try and give your opinion and make the game better”

Flores would go on to thank Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton for the effort they put into these meetings to prepare and represent all of the head coaches around the league.

On Minority HCs:

“I think there are a lot of quality, minority coaches in this league that have the ability to be head coaches in this league….I was fortunate to get an opportunity to interview. I interviewed at 4 places this year; interviewed at Arizona last year. I believe there are a lot of minority head coaches that, if given the opportunity, would excel”

“I think the Rooney Rule is a great rule. It allows guys to interview and get your name out there and show your leadership abilities”

“I know I’m an example for minority coaches in this league. With that in mind, I’m going to do my best to lead the Miami Dolphins and try and produce a winning product.”

I actually did not know that Flores received so many interviews this year and one with the Arizona Cardinals last year. It seems Flores was a known commodity, though it’s possible some teams were just looking to satisfy the Rooney Rule. This may be very fortunate for the Dolphins future.

As an Offensive coach, how does he identify Defensive coaches:

“Being a head coach is about leadership. It’s not about offense or defense or special teams, it’s about leadership. I have to stand in front of 90 guys on the roster, 53 in the season, 50-60 people in equipment to IT….and get them to follow me. That’s what being a head coach in this league is all about.”

“Offense. Defense….I’m just a coach. I can coach offense, I can coach defense, I can coach special teams…”

“I imagine people want leaders in leadership positions.”

Whereas Adam Gase was an offensive mind in a head coaching position, Brian Flores is an overall leader. That’s why many fans were interested in Darren Rizzi as a potential head coach for the Dolphins.

On top of having a successful special teams unit, Rizzi was viewed as more of a leader than Gase ever was. Fortunately for Dolphins fans, it seems Flores understands he’s not perfect and is willing to rely on his coaching staff for assistance.

Something Adam Gase never really did.

How does patience align with Flores personality:

This was probably one of the weirder questions, though I understand where it’s coming from – the organization and its fans need to be patient in 2019 as 2020 is the year to really look forward to.

“Patience is a virtue…it’s a quality that’s important to have.”

“At the same time, there has to be a balance between patience and urgency…I have a pretty good balance from that standpoint. We have to be patient and develop players”

“Try and create an environment of urgency to speed up the process of development”

Favorite quote of the session:

“We have a phrase in the building: ‘Adapt or Die'”