Confidence in Miami Dolphins Defense
In Miami’s defense, individually, the Dolphins’ defense has a very good group of players.
Reshad Jones is a Pro Bowl-caliber safety, Xavien Howard is an elite cornerback and Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his way to becoming one.
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor are phenomenal defensive tackles that cost a fraction of what they’re really worth, and both Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan give Miami a solid, young tandem in the middle of the field.
So with all of this “talent”, how did Miami end up with the 29th-ranked defense last season?
Individually, Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh were two of the top players at their position across the entire NFL; and yet, how well did those defenses do during their tenure?
- 2015: 25th
- 2016: 29th
- 2017: 16th
We have no idea what kind of results Patrick Graham‘s defense is going to produce, but he has an opportunity to mold a group of talented individuals into a threatening team.
These starters all show promise, but do they provide us with a sense of confidence heading into 2019? See who’s letting us relax and who has us on edge down below:
Defensive Line
Confidence Level: 5
Confident Players: 2
Anchored by two late-round picks that came into their rookie training camp with minimal expectations, Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor have stolen the show. Drafted in the 5th and 6th rounds respectively, both defensive tackles have transcended their “draft value” and evolved into reliable starters on the defensive line.
The foot injury to Taylor in Week 8 dampened an otherwise dominant season from the Oklahoma State product, to the point where we started to believe that Taylor may actually be the better defensive tackle between the two.
This is a glorious problem to have for any team, as both players will combine to cost $1.38m against the salary cap next season. These are the exceptional values you receive when you draft stellar talent deep in the draft, and Chris Grier deserves praise for identifying just that.
If this turns into a moral victory kind of day, I’ll extract some amount of pleasure in what DT Davon Godchaux did to LG Joe Thuney on this play. pic.twitter.com/hJYk01kNGA
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) November 26, 2017
Where Grier deserves some skepticism is with the performance of his team’s defensive line since taking over as Director of College Scouting in 2007.
Since then, Miami has averaged the 19.5th-ranked rushing defense.
During that time, the team has had:
- The top-10 rushing defense 3 times (25%)
- The bottom-10 rushing defense 6 times (43%).
- In fact, they’ve been bottom-3 as many times as they’ve been top-10.
Recent draft hauls help quell thoughts of incompetent defensive lines, but given the number of resources (money and draft picks) used to solve a defensive line that’s currently in shambles, it’s safe to say our confidence level is average at best.
Christian Wilkins should make it a triple threat on the defensive line, but he is an unknown commodity at this point. Charles Harris was selected #22 overall, and he has provided virtually no assistance to this defense during his two-year tenure.
Even if Wilkins is double the player Harris was, it’s still not enough to eliminate every concern at the position.
Akeem Spence returns and should be a quality backup rather than a starter turned boxer. The only player preventing this defensive tackle room from being the best in the league is the exclusion of William Hayes.
Now that I’ve fully reviewed the after play shenanigans that got Akeem Spence ejected,no doubt in my mind it was deserved. He pulled the helmet off then hit another Raider player in the face with it. Love the fight,but the NFL isn’t gonna allow that in a game they are cleaning up
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 24, 2018
What the Dolphins don’t have are players that can rush the quarterback.
After losing Cameron Wake to the Tennessee Titans and trading Robert Quinn to the Dallas Cowboys, the Dolphins are left with Harris and a bunch of practice squad players.
It doesn’t matter how good Xavien Howard and Minkah Fitzpatrick are, if the opposing quarterback has all day to throw, a receiver is going to get open. Think back to the Buffalo Bills game last year in Miami when Josh Allen was able to find Zay Jones for multiple touchdowns after each play lasted an elongated amount of time. Allen was also two inches away from hitting Charles Clay in the endzone on a desperate hail Mary attempt….on another play that was extended extensively.
Since 2007, Grier has had a hand in drafting 5 defensive linemen in the first 2 rounds. Combined, out of a possible 292 games they could have all played, they were active for 191 of those games (65.41%) and started just 51 (17.47%) of them:
Clean slate? We’ll give these players one. Confidence they’ll evolve into productive players? Neutral.
Linebackers
Confidence Level: 4
Confident Players: 1.5
You’re just as likely to find half of a human playing football as you are to find Kiko Alonso playing Jeopardy.
Kiko Alonso accidentally went to the wrong sideline 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f3efJuChs6
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 25, 2018
Since tearing his ACL in 2014, the former Oregon linebacker has been pretty durable. Up until his ankle injury towards the end of last season, Alonso played every defensive snap. In 2018, Alonso was responsible for another 1004 snaps (92.19%).
But that’s where the consistency ends.
Alonso is going to be on the field and he’s going to consistently give you 8 tackles a game. He is consistently around the ball, but it’s usually after the ball is caught by the opposing running back or tight end.
He diagnoses plays fairly well, but he doesn’t get to his opponent until they are already 3-yards up the field.
To be fair, this actually speaks volumes about the ineptitude of the Dolphins defensive line. If they were able to contain the run better, rush the quarterback with any kind of consistency, or had a 0-technique or 2-technique defensive tackle that was able to maintain the middle of the field, Miami’s linebackers would probably perform better than they have.
This unit makes up for a lot of defensive line failures.
But Kiko is not half the player we’re confident in. Raekwon McMillan’s ACL injury really dampened what could have been a more-promising career up to this point.
McMillan should have been able to get his “rookie mistakes” out of the way in 2017, and 2018 should have instilled more confidence in our defensive play caller.
Overall, he did an admirable job. There were instances where he was burned terribly in coverage, but he also had stretches during the season where he was one of the better defensive players on the field.
The Dolphins have some pretty athletic LBs with Jerome Baker (#55), Kiko Alonso (#47) and Raekwon McMillan (#52). Rob Gronkowski beat them all last Sunday, finishing with his first 100-yard game since Week 1. #Steelers LBs have a big challenge ahead of them in Gronk. pic.twitter.com/7RRJvuEmJP
— Daniel Valente (@StatsGuyDaniel) December 13, 2018
I’m simultaneously skeptical of what McMillan can become, but I also believe last season was both a recovery period and a learning curve.
Statistically, McMillan is not a better player than Kiko Alonso, which makes it debatable that he’s a player we’re confident in.
In this case, we’re not rounding up – and we’re being a bit generous with McMillan’s 0.5 – but maybe Kiko deserves a 0.5 himself, and together, they can make one, complete linebacker.
The youngest starter in this unit, Jerome Baker is expected to take the next step and become a better outside rusher and coverage linebacker. Ironic thing is, if you pay attention to the grapevine, it’s possible Baker is an odd-man out in Patrick Graham’s defense.
Personally, I think it’s asinine to leave your best player off the field for extended periods of time (think of what happened last year with Matt Burke and Minkah Fitzpatrick). Good coaches find ways to utilize good players.
Baker is the one of the only linebackers we’ve had confidence in since Zach Thomas or that one season Joey Porter went off (2008).
This unit’s productivity has a lot to do with the defensive line. If Miami can win their battles in the trenches, the team’s linebackers should prosper. Otherwise, “Tank for Tua” is in full-swing.
Secondary
Confidence Level: 7
Confident Players: 3
This position group easily has the capability of becoming a top-10 unit, and it’s not ludicrous to say it could even be a top-5 unit in 2019.
It’s also possible that this position group bottoms-out and ends up living in the bottom third of the league.
On paper, this unit should naturally improve from the 16th-ranked passing defense in 2018:
- Eric Rowe is better than the missing #2 boundary cornerback we rolled out last season – even if it would be more-ideal if Rowe were a depth player.
- The Dolphins are expected to solidify positions for both Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain.
- Allowing McCain to thrive in his natural slot cornerback position.
- Giving Fitzpatrick the opportunity to become an elite talent at one, specific position rather than a valuable Swiss Army knife.
- A complete season of chemistry under their belt.
- T.J. McDonald has now worked with Reshad Jones for a full season.
- Fitzpatrick isn’t trying to learn the ‘lay of the land’ while studying 3 different positions.
- Defensive Captain Bobby McCain got the “I hope I can live up to my contract extension” butterflies out of his system.
Thing is, we used some of these similar reasons to excuse 2017.
After missing the first 8 games of the 2017 season due to a suspension, McDonald jumped into a starting role in Week 9 – fresh off of a contract extension he earned due to his training camp performance.
We expected vintage 2014 McDonald, and instead we received a player who wasn’t even as productive as Isa Abdul-Quddus.
And it’s not to say that the fans weren’t rooting for McDonald to succeed. We gave him an ample amount of excuses: he had to learn Matt Burke’s playbook, he was shaking off some rust, he had to figure out a way to coexist with Reshad Jones – both of whome are better-suited as strong safeties.
All of which may have some validity to them, but his 2018 performance reminded us why the Los Angeles Rams let a once-promising young player walk. Statistically, it seems like Miami made the right decision, but if you watched McDonald in coverage, he was more of a liability than he was a playmaker.
McCain was expected to settle in at his slot cornerback position last season when he received a $27m contract extension. He was thrust to the outside when Miami realized they actually needed to field someone opposite of Xavien Howard.
It’s hard to say it’s entirely McCain’s fault for his subpar season, but when you’re making $6.75 a year (and you’re the 5th-most expensive player on the roster in 2019), you’re expected to provide a solution, not become a detriment.
Although there are only a few players we’re confident in, we aren’t really too concerned about this group either.
If McCain and McDonald are as bad as they were last year, you figure Miami’s passing defense should stay right around 16th again. However, if they perform closer to the expectations their contracts dictate for them, this secondary can carry this Dolphins teams to more victories than the “2020 QB club” would like.
Is Reshad Jones “declining”? Yes.
Is Reshad Jones overpaid? Yes.
Did his attitude last season tick us off? Eh, kinda.
But, Jones is still a quality player to have in your backfield. Don’t let the lack of trade offers fool you, no one wants an aging $17.2m safety. But that doesn’t mean he won’t be productive for Miami this year.
The hard-hitting safety will burn us a few times when he takes the wrong coverage angle, but he’ll probably make up for it with an impressive interception or two.
NINE season in with the Dolphins, Reshad Jones still get the job done
(via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/jwlp7bvuRf
— Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) December 30, 2018
Jones hauled in 3 interceptions last season, but it was also the first year of his career in which he didn’t record even half a sack.
Let’s not allow our emotions to cloud the kind of player Jones is for this team. Could the situation be better? Absolutely. But would you rather Walt Aikens back there? What about McDonald? At least until 2020, you have Reshad Jones – and I’m confident he will produce for the Miami Dolphins in 2019.
Between the offense and defense, Miami has 9 players we are confident in. That’s nearly enough to field half a starting football team!
Stay strong, Dolphins fans. 2020 is the year this team is complete and competes. Allegedly.
News
Malik Rosier is headed to the Miami Dolphins’ mini-camp
Former Hurricane quarterback Malik Rosier is headed to the Dolphins’ mini-camp starting on May 10. The Miami product was recently eligible for the 2019 Draft a couple of weeks ago but went undrafted. But the rookie has accepted an invitation and will be in attendance for the Miami Dolphins rookie mini-camp
It goes without saying that Rosier is a longshot to make the roster, but he could earn a possible third-string spot if he impresses and beats out Jake Rudock during training camp. If that’s not the case, then he could potentially be stashed on the practice squad.
The news was broken on Tuesday morning by Barry Jackson.
Per source, former UM QB Malik Rosier has accepted invitation to Dolphins rookie minicamp this weekend.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) May 7, 2019
Malik Rosier had a rough career during his time at Miami, especially during the Mark Richt era. During the 2018 season, Rosier was eventually replaced by second-year N’Kosi Perry. Neither was very effective in an extremely underwhelming year for the Hurricanes.
Rosier likely has a small window of opportunity to make his mark in the NFL, and I’m hard-pressed to see him make his career in Miami with a QB room that features both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen.
Regardless, it’s cool seeing the Dolphins inviting local athletes into the mix to give them a shot.
Miami Dolphins
Ideal Lineups for the 2019 Miami Dolphins (1.0 Post Draft)
Mock draft season is fun for football writers for a couple of reasons. First, and foremost, the simulations generate clicks like nobody’s business. Then, if the writer is a genuine football fan, there’s the entertainment aspect of playing General Manager for all 32 teams.
With the exception of one, singular mock on the eve of the draft, I resisted the urge and stayed true to my “no mocks” policy.
But now the Dolphins have a football team; a nearly-full roster ready to embark on another season. With rookie minicamps just two days out, and organized team activities to come later this month, this will serve as our 1.0 version of a roster prediction piece.
Rather than telling you who’s going to make the team, without any real knowledge of how these players are fitting into the new landscape of the Miami Dolphins, I’ll do you one better — I’ll detail who belongs in which personnel package.
Let’s start with the offense.
Six positions, in an ideal world, will never come off the field. Each of the five offensive linemen and the quarterback are destined to play 100% of the offensive snaps. With an ensuing camp-battle at, quite literally, five of those six position, we won’t venture into who wins those competitions…yet.
There are nine offensive groupings that a play caller can choose from — with the exception of exotic packages (i.e. Miami’s 31-personnel package in 2018 with Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage and Brandon Bolden on the field). Those rarities make up less than 1% of any given offense’s package deployments, so we will refrain from getting too deep into the weeds.
The nine common offensive groupings are:
11 – (1 RB, 1 TE, 3 WR)
12 – (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR)
13 – (1 RB, 3 TE, 1 WR)
21 – (2 RB, 1 TE, 2 WR)
20 – (2 RB, 0 TE, 3 WR)
23 – (2 RB, 3 TE, 0 WR)
01 – (0 RB, 1 TE, 4 WR)
10 – (1 RB, 0 TE, 4 WR)
00 – (0 RB, 0 TE, 5 WR)
Miami is fortunate enough to have diversity and depth at each of the position groups. With size, speed, and capable bodies up-and-down the depth chart, Miami can substitute and frustrated defensive coordinators with mismatches.
|Package
|Running Backs
|Tight Ends
|Wide Outs
|11
|Drake
|Gesicki
|Wilson, Grant, Stills
|12
|Drake
|Gesicki, Allen
|Wilson, Grant
|13
|Ballage
|Allen, Smythe, O’Leary
|Stills
|21
|Drake, Cox
|Allen
|Wilson, Parker
|20
|Drake, Ballage
|Wilson, Grant, Stills
|23
|Drake, Cox
|Allen, Smythe, O’Leary
|01
|Gesicki
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker
|10
|Drake
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker
|00
|Wilson, Grant, Stills, Parker, Butler
Now, of course, any of these packages can institute substitutions throughout the course of the game, and for a variety of reasons. Injuries, fatigue, or even a more preferable matchup based on the opponent, you can bet Chad O’Shea will have multiple options for each of these packages.
The one, unnamed package that will certainly garner discussion, is the heavy package — extra offensive linemen. The Dolphins did it last year, and the Patriots made a habit of running a sixth big man onto the field under Josh McDaniels (O’Shea’s mentor). If he makes the team out of training camp, sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince has the makeup of an ideal sixth-linemen for the heavy package.
The defensive side of the ball is a little bit more complex. Rotation is much more common at all three levels of the defense. Substitution is necessity for conditioning purposes meaning you’ll often see a series-by-series rotation on the defensive line.
Just as the offensive side has positions that — ideally — don’t leave the field, defense has its 100% snap-takers as well. The free and strong safeties, the perimeter corners, and one — sometimes two — linebackers will take every rep.
With far less competition at these spots, I can confidently tell you that the five 100% players on Miami’s defense are: Xavien Howard, Eric Rowe, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Reshad Jones, and Raekwon McMillan — though McMillan could come off the field on third-and-long in lieu of a ‘backer more adept in coverage and as a blitzer.
You’ve probably read about the Dolphins defense featuring a hybrid between 4-3 and 3-4 looks — don’t listen to that. This defense is far more complex than pigeonholing the calls into two options. Miami’s fronts will be fluid and multiple.
Locked On Dolphins Writer Kevin Dern authored an extensive look at Miami’s potential defensive packages, coming over from New England with Brian Flores, in a February film study piece.
Here are the number of play calls, from each personnel grouping, that New England ran in 2018 under Flores.
HALF DOLLAR – 30 personnel (3 DL, 0 LB, 8 DBs) – 1 Snap
QUARTER – 40 personnel (4 DL, 0 LB, 7 DBs) – 3 Snaps
QUARTER – 31 personnel (3 DL, 1 LB, 7 DBs) – 45 Snaps
QUARTER – 22 personnel (2 DL, 2 LBs, 7 DBs) – 41 Snaps
DIME – 41 personnel (4 DL, 1 LB, 6 DBs) – 82 Snaps
DIME – 32 personnel (3 DL, 2 LBs, 6 DBs) – 162 Snaps
DIME – 23 personnel (2 DL, 3LBs, 6 DBs) – 1 Snap
NICKEL – 42 personnel (4 DL, 2 LBs, 5 DBs) – 307 Snaps
NICKEL – 33 personnel (3 DL, 3 LBs, 5 DBs) – 226 Snaps
BASE – 52 personnel (5 DL, 2 LBs, 4 DBs) – 12 Snaps
BASE – 43 personnel (4 DL, 3 LBs, 4 DBs) – 97 Snaps
BASE – 34 personnel (3 DL, 4 LBs, 4 DBs) – 13 Snaps
HEAVY – 53 personnel (5 DL, 3 LBs, 3 DBs) – 1 Snap
HEAVY – 63 personnel (6 DL, 3 LBs, 2 DBs) – 7 Snaps
HEAVY – 64 personnel (6 DL, 4 LBs, 1 DB) – 3 Snaps
For the sake of this exercise, and redundancy, I’m going to cut out the deployments that featured fewer than 20 snaps (30, 40, 23, 52, 34, 53, 63, and 64-personnell. Also, I’ll list the ideal 11 players that will be on the field for each package.
REMEMBER – Howard, Rowe, Jones, and Fitzpatrick are on the field for EVERY play.
|Personnel
|Defensive Linemen
|Linebackers
|Secondary (25, 21, 29, 20)
|31
|Harris, Wilkins, Taylor
|Baker
|McCain, Davis, Smith
|22
|Wilkins, Taylor
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain, Davis, Smith
|41
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan
|McCain, Smith
|32
|Wilkins, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain, Smith
|42
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Harris
|McMillan, Baker
|McCain
|33
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso
|McCain
|43
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine
|McMillan, Baker, Alonso
Again, it’s difficult to usher in much variety when fatigue is not a factor. Andrew Van Ginkel has a shot to play a lot this year if he can flash early in camp. Often times, New England would bring the fifth defensive back onto the field by-way of a safety, opposed to the traditional nickel corner. This probably won’t be the case due simply to Miami’s personnel at the corner and safety positions respectively.
A lot of this will change in the coming months. Miami is expected to meet with former Packers Linebacker Nick Perry today, so we could see new bodies added to this sheet this week. But this is the type of exercise the Dolphins coaches will play out in the meeting room as they piece together the plan for the 2019 season.
Be sure to join us on the site and the podcast when mock lineups 2.0 is released sometime prior to training camp in July.
Miami Dolphins
Projecting the Miami Dolphins 2019 Snap Counts
Way too early, pre-rookie mini camp 2019 regular season playing-time projections
By definition, the very practice of this exercise is flawed. Injuries don’t care about projections; they strike relentlessly and without warning. Not to mention trades, demotions and promotions, plenty of changes will occur from this moment to opening kickoff in four months, and then again throughout the actual season.
With so much turnover, both on the roster and in the coaching staff, there is no concrete evidence to decipher how the Dolphins will operate on a weekly basis come the fall. Leaning, rather, on coach’s previous tendencies (be it Brian Flores and Chad O’Shea with the Patriots, or Patrick Graham with the Packers) and my own self-taught pattern recognition, this serves as a pre-Organized Team Activities snapshot of Miami’s current roster.
Since we’re projecting regular season snap counts, that also means picking the 53 that will survive final cuts the first weekend in September — so bear with me.
First, some guidelines:
– Based off 1,000 snaps on both sides of the ball
– No injury accounting (assuming everyone is healthy every week)
– Heavy consideration for Miami’s multiple offensive and defensive packages (nickel has become the new base, more 21-personnel on offense, etc.)
Offense – In a perfect world, the quarterback and all five linemen play 100% of the snaps; that leaves 5,000 snaps for the skill players to divvy up. Using the Patriots offensive deployment (12 and 21-personnel heavy) from 2018, the goal was to accurately depict an offense that is fluid in the personnel groupings it calls.
|Position – Player
|Snaps (%)
|QB – Josh Rosen
|1,000 (100%)
|RB – Kenyan Drake
|600 (60%)
|RB – Kalen Ballage
|350 (35%)
|RB – Myles Gaskin
|100 (10%)
|FB – Chandler Cox
|250 (25%)
|WR – Kenny Stills
|850 (85%)
|WR – Albert Wilson
|800 (80%)
|WR – Jakeem Grant
|500 (50%)
|WR – Devante Parker
|200 (20%)
|WR – Brice Butler
|50 (5%)
|TE – Dwayne Allen
|650 (70%)
|TE – Mike Gesicki
|550 (60%)
|TE – Nick O’Leary
|50 (5%)
|TE – Durham Smythe
|50 (5%)
|LT – Laremy Tunsil
|1,000 (100%)
|LG – Michael Deiter
|1,000 (100%)
|OC – Kirk Barron
|1,000 (100%)
|RG – Chris Reed
|1,000 (100%)
|RT – Jesse Davis
|1,000 (100%)
|Swing Tackle –
|As needed
|Swing Interior –
|As needed
AQUA – denote starters
The surprise in the bunch is starting Center, Rookie UDFA Kirk Barron. Between Daniel Kilgore’s injury history and sub-par tape, paired with the work Barron put together on film at Purdue, that’s my pick for camp surprise. The fact of the matter is that the reserve offensive line positions are wide open, and there might be a few UDFAs with an inside track to an opening day roster spot.
Defense – This side is much trickier. With down-and-distance, and the offense’s package groupings, dictating the defensive substitutions, there are a lot more variables on this side of the ball — not to mention a front-seven that will feature multiple fronts (two, three, four, and five-man fronts).
We have 11,000 snaps to account. Again, operating in a perfect world, four members of the secondary never leave the field with a fifth (a linebacker) staying on for every rep.
|Position – Player
|Snaps (%)
|DL – Christian Wilkins
|650 (65%)
|DT – Davon Godchaux
|500 (50%)
|DL – Vincent Taylor
|500 (50%)
|DE/LB – Charles Harris
|350 (35%)
|DE – Tank Carradine
|350 (35%)
|DE – Jonathan Woodard
|100 (10%)
|DE – Jonathan Ledbetter
|100 (10%)
|DL – Kendrick Norton
|50 (5%)
|LB – Raekwon McMillan
|1,000 (100%)
|LB – Jerome Baker
|650 (65%)
|LB – Kiko Alonso
|450 (45%)
|LB – Andrew Van Ginkel
|350 (35%)
|LB – Chase Allen
|100 (10%)
|LB – Jayrone Elliot
|100 (10%)
|CB – Xavien Howard
|1,000 (100%)
|CB – Eric Rowe
|1,000 (100%)
|CB – Bobby McCain
|750 (75%)
|CB – Jalen Davis
|300 (30%)
|CB – Cornell Armstrong
|100 (10%)
|FS – Minkah Fitzpatrick
|1,000 (100%)
|SS – Reshad Jones
|1,000 (100%)
|FS – Maurice Smith
|500 (50%)
|SS – T.J. McDonald
|200 (20%)
AQUA – denotes starters
I kept 23 players on offense, making room for 27 on defense. Omitted from defensive snaps are: LB Mike Hull, LB Terrill Hanks, CB Walt Aikens, and CB Nick Needham. Miami’s biggest need on this defense remains the third safety role, New England’s third safety in 2018 (Duron Harmon) played 61% of the Patriots defensive snaps. T.J. McDonald is not suited for that role; Maurice Smith is much closer to that particular make-up — that will be an interesting battle come training camp.
Patching this together is a difficult exercise. It can be considered a bit arbitrary, but the fact of the matter is we will see a lot more substitution than in past years under Adam Gase and Matt Burke. I have two primary takeaways from this piece:
1.) The Dolphins roster still needs a lot of work, and
2.) Miami will rely on so much more than the standard 22 starters — everyone on the 53-man roster will play an integral role.
Rich McQuillen
May 8, 2019 at 12:27 pm
On the new hybrid defense… Flores on the Patriots, seemed to find a way to sneak in extra dbs (with a 3-2 and 3-3 defense). That will be interesting seeing 3 safeties on the field, or 4 corners. Not sure who those extra corners will be. Base 3-4 and 4-3 were 10% of plays combined.
TJ lost 15 pounds and should be improved.