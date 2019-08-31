Miami Dolphins
Cutdown Day: Fins release QB Jake Rudock; AAF Players Fail To Impress
It’s NFL cutdown day and teams around the league are deep in trade talks, tough decisions and depth chart scrutiny.
The Miami Dolphins are no different and whilst the much-talked-about possible trade involving the Dolphins premier left tackle, Laremy Tunsil and disgruntled Texans’ pass rusher, Jadeveon Clowney did not come to fruition in South Florida, a number of talking points will continue to emerge throughout the day.
Following the collapse of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) on 17 April 2019, the Miami Dolphins were the most active NFL team in sifting through the remnants of the dissolved AAF franchises in the search for additions to their own roster.
Their fruit of their labor was the signing of 8 former AAF players, each of whom arrived on a team with significant talent-gaps presenting opportunity for each of them through hard work, determination and perhaps a bit of luck.
Tyrone Holmes (LB/DE), Jayrone Elliott (LB/DE), Joey Mbu (DT), Reece Horn (WR), Michael Dunn (OL), Jaryd Jones–Smith (OL), Kenneth Farrow (RB) and Jamar Summers (CB) each presented Miami with minimal risk, but seemingly all have failed to impress to the requisite degree.
Dolphins had nothing to lose in trying to extract talent from shuttered Alliance of American Football. Ultimately, none of their eight AAF guys made the 53.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 31, 2019
Cutdown day will always be a difficult day for some 1,184 players around the NFL who see their football future face a statistically insurmountable hurdle and (in many cases) an early end.
For each of Miami’s AAF additions, they find themselves in the unenviable group left with only the hope that their pre-season performances can help them stand out and land them on the pages of GM notebooks and practice squads across the football landscape.
Even then, the NFL is shown to be a difficult business to crack.
Jake Rudock, Miami’s 3rd string QB has reportedly been released despite an impressive performance in Thursday’s final preseason matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
Dolphins released QB Jake Rudock, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019
Rudock played all 4 quarters as the Dolphins mitigated any risk of injury for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen, completing 22/29 passes for 229 yards and 1 TD.
Miami looks set to head into the regular season with 2 quarterbacks on their roster and although the possibility remains to rejoin the Dolphins pending waivers, for now Rudock joins the growing group of hurting hopefuls who desperately search for their next chance and another opportunity to make a team.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Cut Tracker (LIVE DOCUMENT)
Live Thread — Last Update: 8/31 1:58 PM EST
Current Roster Number: 59 + 1 Roster Exempt Player (OL Durval Queiroz Neto)
Updates coming in from Barry Jackson and Cameron Wolfe.
S T.J. McDonald
DT Akeem Spence
OT Jordan Mills
OL Will Holden
LB Chase Allen
TE Clive Walford
LB Quentin Poling
WR Reece Horn
CB Tyler Patmon
WR Trenton Irwin
CB Jalen Davis
OL Michael Dunn
OL Kyle Fuller
OL Aaron Montiero
WR Brice Butler
LS Wesley Farnsworth
RB Kenneth Farrow
OT Jaryd Jones-Smith
CB David Rivers
DT Joey Mbu
OG Durval Queiroz Neto*
DT Cory Thomas
DT Jamiyus Pittman
LB Tre’ Watson
LB Tyrone Holmes
QB Jake Rudock
LB Terrance Smith
DE Tank Carradine
CB Cornell Armstrong
CB Torry McTyer
TE Dwayne Allen
WR T.J. Ramming
OL Tony Adams
CB Nik Needham
Additions:
OG Danny Isidora – Miami sends 2020 7th-round pick to Minnesota
OC Evan Boehm – Miami sends conditional 2020 draft pick to Indianapolis
The Dolphins must get down to 53 players by Saturday, August 31 at 4:00 PM EST.
*Queiroz Neto can be added to the practice squad as its 11th member because of special eligibility through the international program but only if he clears waivers.
Dolphins Add Two Linemen – Evan Boehm and Danny Isidora Film Study
On a recent episode of Locked On Dolphins, I made the proclamation that Miami only had six rosterable lineman in-house. The Dolphins agreed and did something about it on Friday.
Miami acquired a pair of familiar faces to bolster the depth of the offensive line, amidst a flurry of roster cuts.
The Dolphins will send a 2020 7th-round draft pick to Minnesota for former Hurricanes Guard Danny Isidora.
The promotion of Dave DeGuglielmo likely had something to do with this next trade; Miami acquires Evan Boehm from the Indianapolis Colts for a conditional 2020 draft pick swap.
The Dolphins line has remained unchanged since the fifth day of training camp, the same day DeGuglielmo received his promotion. Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Shaq Calhoun and Jesse Davis were the chosen five, but backup Center Chris Reed consistently outperformed more than one of those starting five.
Now, with Boehm in the picture, Reed is free to move back to guard and seize the long over-due promotion to the starting five.
Boehm might be in for some playing time sooner than later as well. Miami’s theme this offseason was to acquire tough, competitive linemen with a mean-streak and impressive durability. After acquiring Michael Deiter (the all-time consecutive starts leader on Wisconsin’s line) and Jordan Mills (three straight years playing over 1,000 snap), Miami went back to the well with Boehm and Isidora.
One of the top high school offensive line recruits, Boehm went on to start 52 games for Missouri. According to Lance Zierlein’s conversation with an NFC West scout, Boehm is “tough as nails, he’ll play with pain and he’s the kind of guy that will command a locker room.” That scout lauded Boehm for his outstanding power, instincts, leadership and durability.
Those instincts include notes for picking up games on the interior line. Brian Flores beats the word “communication” into the ground when talking about his offensive line, so this move jives with that message.
The weaknesses come from the physical measurements. He has a compact frame with short arms and a lack of lateral agility.
Boehm started 13 of his 42 career games played. He played 122 snaps as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2016 and 588 in his second year with the team in 2017. Last year, his first in Indianapolis, Boehm played 357 snaps filling in for the injured Ryan Kelly.
According to Pro Football Focus, Boehm allowed only five pressures on those 357 snaps (233 pass blocking). None of those pressures were sacks and three of them were hurries (just two hits allowed on the quarterback).
Boehm finished as PFF’s 12th-overall graded pass protector and 16th-overall run blocker among all centers.
Evan Boehm may not be a starter for the Colts but I love his style of play. He’s such a nasty lineman always looking for the kill shot. Watch #67 at center on this screen play. pic.twitter.com/MGhNtlkHXc
— Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 4, 2019
The former Canes Guard met with Miami several times prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Dolphins likely didn’t view him as a scheme fit during Adam Gase’s tenure, but the philosophical shift on offense changed things.
Isidora was praised — pre-draft — for his ability to get in space. Light feet, plus-agility, and a controlled approach climbing to the second-level makes for a nice option to pull this large guard.
From that same report — Lance Zierlein, NFL Media — Isidora plays with too wide of a base and is a liability in pass protection.
Another player with an impressive durability track record, Isidora started 39 consecutive games at the U.
Isidora hasn’t panned out the way the Vikings had hoped. The stout guard started three of his 21 career games played over the last two seasons. Isidora played 147 snaps in his 2017 rookie season, and 214 snaps last year.
Pro Football Focus was not a fan of Isidora’s game — he allowed 11 pressures on only 145 pass blocking reps (2 sacks, 2 hits, and 7 hurries). He was PFF’s 119th-graded pass blocking guard and 38th-graded run blocking guard.
Quick Danny Isidora thread.
Wide base was the knock coming out, and it’s still robbing him of power in the pros. pic.twitter.com/KHVQplDrBf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
After a brief run-through on the tape for these newest Miami Dolphins, my takeaway is this: Evan Boehm has a chance to be one of the top five this year and possibly carve out a long-term role with the team. His instincts, toughness and communication will go a long way with this staff, and I’m not convinced that he’s a downgrade from Daniel Kilgore.
Danny Isidora is still a work-in-progress. His technique needs refinement, he struggles with any semblance of power, and he has the look of a swing interior lineman more than a starter that can come in and contribute right away.
