Danny Isidora Placed on IR; Isaiah Ford Promoted From Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins have placed starting right guard Danny Isidora on Injured Reserve.
Dolphins are putting starting RG Danny Isidora on IR and elevating WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster.
Isodora was acquired by the Dolphins on 30 August 2019 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 7th round draft pick in 2020.
Despite the short introduction period, Isidora was placed in Miami’s starting line-up at guard, playing 100% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
After suffering an apparent foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Isidora was spotted in a walking boot and, as soon as yesterday, had been considered by Coach Flores as “day to day”.
It is now official that the former Hurricane will need surgery, bringing an end to his season in Miami.
Rather than attempt to replace Isidora with another offensive lineman, the Dolphins have promoted former 7th round draft pick, WR Isaiah Ford to the 53-man roster.
Whilst the move likely comes off the back of Sunday’s injury to Allen Hurns (concussion) the promising Virginia Tech prospect has also suffered his fair share of injuries since entering the league in 2017, having previously been placed on IR, waived, cut and re-signed by the Dolphins. To date, Ford has played in 1 game for the Dolphins (2018).
When questioned yesterday about Miami’s options at offensive line, OC Chad O’Shea preferred not to disclose any specifics, but noted that the Dolphins had contingency plans which included the use of unnamed offensive and defensive players able to step up to fill the gaps.
Even in the absence of injuries, the lack of depth and talent across the line has helped the 2019 Dolphins achieve historically low production on offense, with the majority of fans hoping that the Dolphins’ continue to secure their grip on the 1st overall draft pick over the next 13 games.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Fandom Memorandum
The Miami Dolphins are heading into week 4 and it has been nothing short of UGLY. The offense in total has put up 16 points in 3 games while allowing a whopping total of 133 points scored against them. Assuredly, most fans knew this season was going to be rough and that we would be a bottom 5 club by seasons end, but it seems after a few brutal losses and a few trades some of the fans have forgotten quickly what this season is really about. We want growth and progress. It won’t be wins this season but eventually that culture will translate.
Below I have notated some general ideas you should keep at the forefront through this difficult season. There is a plan and its on us as fans to have the foresight and patience to make it through this season and be present for a brighter future. So when you’re on your 5th whiskey and find yourself somewhere between shear anger or uncontrollable tears, remember some of this stuff and it may go a long way and help you survive through 2019!
This Is a Full Rebuild
- Make no mistake, the Dolphins are rebuilding. We have seen this in the past but not to this extent. We have seen new coaches, new GMs come into the Miami Dolphins and discard a few guys; sign a few guys, draft some big names and what’s it got us? 2 playoff appearances in like 20 years? Finally, FINALLY…They tear it completely down, gut the whole roster to start from scratch and we are complaining? Ladies and Gentlemen, this, this is what’s been needed for ell over a decade. Understand it, Learn from it, Accept it.
Look at the 2019 NFL Season as a 16 game Pre-Season
- The Dolphins talent is obviously, painfully low. Don’t expect to see anyone light it up but look for growth in some of the units. The offensive line and secondary are two solid groups with rookie Left Guard Michael Dieter and Bobby McCain trying his hand at Free Safety. Even the linebackers, with Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, two young players ready to lead the unit. Undrafted players like Preston Williams, who’s been showing out at Wide Receiver. The main point being that don’t expect to win or even be competitive score wise but look for growth and strides in the schematics and players.
The Laremy Tunsil Trade was Never Planned
- Trading Laremy Tunsil was one of the more controversial moves in recent history. We are rebuilding and you would think a top 3 left tackle, a premium position, would be off limits in trade talks. Eventually GM Chris Grier got offered a deal he could not pass up, so understand he wasn’t intentionally trying to rid our team of our best offensive lineman. I also think, the fact that a certain left-handed Quarterback may be available next April had something to do with it (Right Tackles protect the lefty’s blindside). Just ask yourself, how would’ve Tunsil changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England? I’ll wait…
The Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Isn’t Miami’s Fault
- You have a disgruntled player requesting a trade, what do you do? We clearly aren’t going to be good this year and Minkah Fitzpatrick clearly got way too accustomed to winning and not enough adversity at University of Alabama. The fact that this regime has gotten such high value for these trades is a feat in itself. Not to mention we now have 3 total 1st round picks! If you’re still confused, let me ask…how would’ve Minkah changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England?
Root for Josh Rosen
- Entering week 3 vs the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Rosen had been…Chosen (sorry I had to). Root for him! Sure, we want to have a bad record so we can get a top 5 pick and have a chance at a franchise altering Quarterback, but still pull for Rosen. Imagine if Rosen just blows up and comes out looking like a legit QB1? That’s great, that gives us even more leverage and flexibility moving forward. In this league having 2 stud Quarterbacks would not be a bad thing. Even if Rosen plays above verage, he could be worth some legit trade value. With Rosen showing promise we either have someone to push a 1st round QB for the starting job, a quality back up or trade bait for another QB needy team (Hi Pittsburgh!).
Cheer for the Bengals, Bucs, Jets
- Yeah it may go against everything, but we want these teams to be slightly, very slightly better than us. These teams look likely to be in the bottom half of the league along with some others I didn’t mention due to them having a future quarterback already on their roster (Giants, Redskins). So after a tough Dolphins loss, look for wins for these teams as it will likely increase the chances of Miami getting the Number 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.
Root Against the Texans and Steelers
- Lose! Lose! Lose! I’m somewhat an admirer of these 2 franchises but not this season! As Dolphins fans we want 3 top 15 picks in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft. With 2 acquired picks from each respective team, we need them to lose so we further our draft pick value and put ourselves in position to get 3 blue chip prospects to start building a winner in South Florida.
Saturdays Are the New Sunday
- Watch lots and lots of college football. See who the potential top prospects are and make a point to watch them on Saturday. Some big teams have some top 10 prospects in their lineup; Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy – Georgia has Jake Fromm and Andrew Thomas – Ohio St. has Chase Young and JK Dobbins to name a few. Make a point to watch AJ Epenesa from Iowa and Jordan Love of Utah St. All of this will translate into better knowledge and acumen when the draft comes since a lot of you will want to intensely debate whatever way the Dolphins decide to go.
Ultimately, we are all Miami Dolphins fans. This season will truly test your fandom and resolve, but don’t let it get you down. I promise the plan makes sense and if it goes how I think it will, they will be writing books on how to truly rebuild a team as quick as possible and the Dolphins will be the lead example. Keep cheering and understand we have been in the most vicious cycle of mediocrity and unfortunately, we have to tear it all down to get it built the right way. We have waited over 20+ years at this point, lets give it one more year and see how it plays out!
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 3 at Dallas
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project — Week 3 at Dallas
Double slants to the boundary and Rosen is a little off target after pulling back the RPO. pic.twitter.com/koiGRI84bX
Considering the point spread, the injuries to an already depleted offensive line, and the futility of the offense the two weeks’ prior, Josh Rosen surprised in his debut performance.
Though Miami’s 22-year-old quarterback was under 50-percent completion, and just a smidge over five yards per attempt, the statistics don’t do his debut justice. Rosen looks to have cleaned up the hitch in his release off the top of his drop, his accuracy working left is improved, making faster decisions, and he’s getting off his spot when pressure arrives.
Under Rosen’s watch, Miami converted 11 of the 44 drop backs (45 total, minus one throwaway), a conversion rate of 25%.
Third and fourth down was a challenge for the young quarterback. Rosen threw accurate passed on only 2 of 9 money down throws, and the Dolphins offense moved the chains just those two times (22.2%).
With Rosen under-center, Miami was much more aggressive attacking vertically. Rosen’s average air yards per attempt was 9.61 yards in this game, and his depth splits were as follows:
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|2/6 (33%)
|11-20 yards
|0/5 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/26 (65.4)
A lot of the success for Miami came from mismatching personnel groupings and variety from those packages. Still primarily operating out of 11-personnel, there were some wrinkles thrown in that keep the Cowboys defense off-balance — at least in the first half.
|11-personnel
|30
|12-personnel
|10
|03-personnel
|2
|13-personnel
|1
|21-personnel
|1
All things told, I tabbed Rosen with 10 mistakes. He missed two reads that I thought he could’ve taken advantage of bigger chunks in the passing game, and he was off target with eight of his 38 charted throws.
Rosen was under duress for most of the game, and did well to mitigate that pressure. The Miami line allowed 20 pressures with an average time from snap-to-pressure of 2.29 seconds.
Rosen was accurate on one of three red zone passes, and completed just one of 10 contested balls (a 40-yard strike to Devante Parker).
The Miami passing game operated primarily from the gun. Rosen was under-center for just 12 of the charted 44 drop backs.
Dolphins receivers accounted for 85 yards after the catch — 42.5% of Rosen’s total passing yardage.
A strong debut for Rosen built some momentum heading into his first start at Hard Rock Stadium. If he can continue to progress with his timing and rhythm, and find those bigger plays when the opportunity presents itself, that’ll be a massive step towards franchise quarterback territory.
In the meantime, he needs to sharpen up his short area accuracy, miss fewer layups, and continue to show the off-script prowess he displayed in Dallas.
This one goes in the inconsequential box. He didn’t make the back-breaking mistake, and his teammates let him down too often, but he made too many inaccurate throws to qualify for a winning performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
Winning Performance – The QB played well enough to garner a victory. He limited mistakes and made plays in crucial situations.
Inconsequential Performance – More of a game-managing role, the QB didn’t have the big plays, but mistakes were limited.
Losing Performance – The QB limited his team’s ability to win the game with his performance.
The Aftermath: Dolphins 6, Cowboys 31
Snap Counts, grades, draft order update, all things fallout from another lopsided loss
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins–Cowboys
Team Stats
Six teams across the NFL landscape are without victory this NFL season (seven if you include 0-2-1 Arizona). Of those six teams, Miami possesses two of the first-round draft picks represented by the NFL’s doormats. Where Pittsburgh, Denver and Cincinnati were in it until the final moments, the Dolphins have made losing quite the spectacle.
At the moment, Miami is in no danger of losing the first pick — even at their best, this is a winless outfit.
When losing by 25 points is an improvement, the talent gap becomes obtrusively apparent. Even though the Dolphins were more competitive than the two games prior, the record-pacing data is still jaw-dropping.
The Dolphins point differential is projected to be, by far, the worst in league history. Miami are being outscored 133-16 this year — an average defeat of nearly 40 points.
Miami’s 44.3 points allowed per game, and 5.33 points scored per game would both be all-time NFL lows if the season concluded today. The negative 117-point differential is 80 points worse than the 31st-ranked team in the league (New York Jets).
Brian Flores’ team ranks last in team passer rating, red zone conversion rate, third down conversion rate, time of possession, yards allowed, rushing defense, and scoring on both sides of the ball.
The offense is free from total obscurity after Sunday’s strong first half. The unit climbed out of the last place ranks in total offense (31st, better than Adam Gase’s Jets), rushing (30th), and passing (29th). Yay, I guess.
Dolphins Offense:
Snap Counts
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Josh Rosen
|65 (93%)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|5 (7%)
|RB Kenyan Drake
|46 (66%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|23 (34%)
|WR Preston Williams
|67 (96%)
|WR Devante Parker
|67 (96%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|44 (63%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|5 (7%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|39 (56%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|30 (43%)
|TE Nick O’Leary
|27 (39%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|70 (100%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|70 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|70 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|50 (71%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|40 (57%)
|OL Danny Isidora
|30 (43%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|20 (29%)
Two injuries bucked Miami’s trend of surviving games with all five offensive linemen intact. Durham Smythe supplants Mike Gesicki as the top snap-taker among the tight ends for the first time this season, and the Dolphins used only two running backs — another first this year.
The Dolphins personnel alignments were limited because of injuries to Allen Hurns (leaving Miami with only three active WRs), and along the line.
Still, battered and bruised, it was the best effort from a Dolphins offensive line this season.
Although Josh Rosen was under pressure on 27 of his 47 drop backs, 20 of those were hurries. Two of the three sacks went to J’Marcus Webb in that dreadful second half, and the other to Michael Deiter (once moved to left tackle).
Webb, by the numbers, had an awful game. He allowed 10 total pressures on top of the two sacks. Deiter was second with six total pressures, and a host of Dolphins finished the game with two compromising snaps each.
Daniel Kilgore, Danny Isidora, Evan Boehm and Jesse Davis each pitched a shutout with regards to allowing a hit on the quarterback.
No Dolphins lineman graded better than 56.8 per PFF in the run game — a below-average grade. That distinction belonged to Isidora, with Deiter finishing bottom on the squad.
Josh Rosen hasn’t completed better than 50% of his passes in any of his three games this year. His 5.1 YPA yesterday brings his season average up to an even 5 yards per pass. He hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass, had two interceptions and a passer rating of 45.3 — 34th of 35 qualifying quarterbacks (the only one worse is Ryan Fitzpatrick).
A lot of those negative numbers come from a lack of help from his friends, like wide receivers dropping balls. Devante Parker, Preston Williams and Kenyan Drake all dropped one pass, the former two instances probably would’ve been touchdowns.
The highest passer rating on balls targeted in his direction among the WRs was Devante Parker at 82.6. Williams caught four of 10 targets, while Parker and Grant caught half of their opportunities.
Durham Smythe only had one target, but he did his best work in the running game. He’s adept at dig out and wham blocks — a focal point of Miami’s game plan Sunday. Mike Gesicki caught all three of his targets again, but only went for nine yards.
Smythe allowed two hurries in pass protection, but O’Leary pitched a shutout. They combined for 21 pass blocking reps — Gesicki wasn’t kept in to block once.
The Miami running backs are not getting the job done. Kenyan Drake’s pass protection was much better, but that’s where the praise ends. His yards after contact number was his usual at 2.58, but the fumble derails any positive.
Kalen Ballage continues to be the least imaginative runner in the league. Ballage averaged just 1.38 yards after contact, and his 1.2 YAC average ranks 82nd among 85 qualifying tailbacks.
Dolphins Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Charles Harris
|67 (93%)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|45 (63%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|42 (58%)
|DL Avery Moss
|39 (54%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|30 (42%)
|DL John Jenkins
|17 (24%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|72 (100%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|72 (100%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|21 (29%)
|LB Trent Harris
|17 (24%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|11 (15%)
|CB Eric Rowe
|71 (99%)
|CB Xavien Howard
|70 (97%)
|CB Jomal Wiltz
|29 (40%)
|CB Chris Lammons
|23 (32%)
|S Bobby McCain
|67 (93%)
|S Steven Parker
|39 (54%)
|S Walt Aikens
|39 (54%)
|S Johnson Bademosi
|17 (24%)
Believe it or not, it’s possible for individuals to have good days despite the team stat sheet — Christian Wilkins was one of them. Miami’s first-round pick led the team in pressures with three, and he made four tackles, two of those qualifying as run stops. The big fella added two more assists and didn’t miss any tackles.
Davon Godchaux was almost as good. In addition to his lone pressure in the passing game, Godchaux made four tackles and one of those good for a run stop.
Charles Harris tied for the team-lead in pressures, but both of his hits on Dak Prescott were schemed unblocked rushes. He didn’t make any stops in the run game.
Taco Charlton graded out poorly, likely due to his seemingly snap-in, snap-out confusion with his responsibility (he’s only been here for three days).
Jerome Baker only made three tackles on 72 snaps. He missed a tackle and was often washed against the run — PFF gave him the worst run-defense grade on the team. His coverage was stellar, however, allowing just 29 yards on seven targets (only three completed).
Sam Eguavoen had his best day as a pro. He missed one of his nine tackle opportunities, but he’s still not getting it done in coverage — Dallas completed all three targets on him.
Raekwon McMillan continues to quietly get the job done in a limited role. He made all three of his tackle opportunities (one for a run stop) and put a pressure on the QB.
Xavien Howard had his worst game since his rookie season. He was beaten for two touchdowns, 100% completion (5 for 5), and 70 yards.
Bobby McCain earned the team’s highest coverage grade. His picked off his lone target and joined Johnson Bademosi and Eric Rowe as players with above average grades via PFF. Rowe allowed only one of his four targets to be completed and Bademosi allowed three yards on one-of-two passing.
Ideal Draft Order
We all watched the Niners pull together a sloppy performance and take down our biggest foe this season, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite generating five takeaways, the Pittsburgh operation is in such dire straits, it still lost the game.
Mason Rudolph struggled immensely in his first start. The Steelers tackles were beaten regularly. James Connor suddenly looks unimaginative as the bell cow and the defense has long been a disaster.
Pittsburgh has the makings of a team that wins no more than four games, which means the Dolphins could wind up picking twice in the top-five next April.
Most teams have to part with considerable draft capital to move up and select the guy they covet. We saw the Texans, Eagles, Rams, Chiefs, Jets and Bills all move up to select their presumed franchise quarterbacks.
With Miami’s current pace, they’ll secure the number one pick and use that singular pick on Tua Tagovailoa. But after that, with another pick coming down the line, Miami could be the beneficiary of another team making a move for the guy they covet at quarterback.
The best scenario would involve Adam Gase and the New York Jets. Assume Miami finishes with the first pick; from there, if the Jets picked second, and Miami’s pick from Pittsburgh wound up third, the Dolphins would hold the keys to the draft.
With Sam Darnold in New York, and Miami selecting the quarterback first, teams would be lining up to jump the presumed next team in the draft to select their quarterback. The Jets would lose all leverage to do so with Miami behind them because of their marriage to Darnold.
This is just the best of many draft day scenarios that could play out. As things stand right now, Miami is in position to land its franchise quarterback, and collect a ransom for another team to land their presumed franchise savior.
