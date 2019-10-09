Miami Dolphins
Defining the Tank and Exploring the Alternatives
A Message from a Pro-Tanker
The season began as a quiet one for the Dolphins fan base through the four games in September. Social media or otherwise, supporters were mostly able to compartmentalize the 2019 season for what it is — a stepping stone.
Now, the Dolphins are set to host a fellow winless outfit, and the fan base is divided once more. The possibility of a win tantalizes some. The likelihood of a loss brings the others one step closer to the ultimate prize — the top pick in next year’s draft.
We’ll delve into the hypothetical alternative, and what it might have looked like this season, but it’s important to take the temperature of the collective. To self-govern ourselves (myself) by observing the rhetorical situation and how our ideas (tweets) are perceived by others.
One obstacle of covering this sport (this team) for a living is the development of rigid ideas. Inundating myself with the daily activity of the team, the analysis and the all-22; all of it can equate to a sense of entitlement. Platforms in this industry are hard-earned, but it’s equally difficult to avoid becoming a preachy prick that dismisses any idea other than his own.
While I’m adamantly behind the idea of doing whatever it takes to acquire the best quarterback available, I don’t ever think it’s fair to dismiss another’s feelings or emotion attached to the team. That’s entirely the right of the individual.
The sport is entertainment, an enjoyable hobby that we all digest in different ways. The last 20 years — which equates to nearly the entirety of my football fandom as a 31-year-old — has somewhat desensitized me to the idea of a losing season.
Growing up directly in the middle of the century of mediocre Dolphins football has allowed me to open myself up to drastic measures to get this thing fixed. I have longed for even the imaginary scenario where Miami are 10-3 heading into a December game with the Pats, and a chance to clinch home field. How sad is that fantasy? No grand illusions of winning the big game, but rather settling for entering January with expectations. Something that simply hasn’t happened since Lamar Smith’s epic, overtime touchdown run in the 2000 playoffs.
It’s not as though the pro-tank crowd is taking solace in Miami’s defeats; it’s the foresight to recognize that this is beneficial to expediting the rebuild. It’s no different than rooting against the Steelers in pursuit of that draft pick climbing up the board. Of course, there are more preferable routes to get back to the glory that this franchise used to enjoy, nobody is arguing otherwise. It’s the belief that either outcome — winning five games, compared to winning no games — leaves the team in the exact same place, but with one caveat.
A higher draft pick.
There’s no thought about 2019 in this pursuit. It’s entirely, 100%, unequivocally about 2020, and beyond. It always has been. If it all works, this will be a mere, comedic footnote to a new era of Dolphins football.
Alternatives to the Tank
These two topics could’ve stood on their own as independent articles, but I think they work best in tandem. To support the argument of the tank I’d like to look at the likely alternatives had Miami taken an alternative route.
The route defined as maximizing market opportunities. If Miami continues to properly assess it’s own assets, then the likelihood of building a roster capable of sustaining postseason and championship success increases.
Market opportunities. That term should stand out as you comb through that description. Nobody will argue against losing Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and those departures certainly prolong the rebuild. The Dolphins negotiated the situation to capitalize on a rare opportunities (Houston desperate for OL help, Pittsburgh dealing a R1 pick with a backup QB at the reins), to sell commodities for a price much greater than what Miami paid to initially acquire said players.
The Minkah Fitzpatrick pick is on its way to turning into a top five selection, while Laremy Tunsil brought back more draft picks than some blockbuster quarterback moves.
Those deals should be viewed on a unanimous plane by the fan base. Difficult pills to swallow as talent exits, but an acknowledgement that Miami seized unusually above-market value assets in return.
We good with that?
Then, the issue of the rest of the roster.
Miami’s biggest free agent buy — aside from the unrivaled salary at the quarterback position — didn’t break camp with the team. Nobody received a bigger free agent contract to bring their respective talents to South Beach than Dewayne Allen. He was cut at the conclusion of August.
Devante Parker was brought back, though hit deal was greater than Allen’s, but as far as incoming free agents not named Ryan Fitzpatrick, Allen was the gem of the class, financially speaking.
The Dolphins entertained current Saints fill-in Teddy Bridgewater, but the Miami native opted to stay in New Orleans as Drew Brees’ backup. Losing games was never the driving point of the offseason model, but rather setting a price point and committing to a linear mode of operation.
The opposing approach is exactly the route Miami took to wind up in this mess. Undoing the nearly $100 million in guaranteed money signed over to the likes of Andre Branch, Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn required some accounting gymnastics to reset the books, and give the team a fighting chance in the future.
Eric Rowe, Chris Reed, Tank Carradine — this was store from which Miami were shopping. These players — and their contract demands — jived with the Dolphins first priority of a hard financial reset.
It started with the firing of Adam Gase. In his 2018 season debrief with Stephen Ross, Gase was informed of the new direction. He didn’t agree with it, and the two sides parted company.
So, what if Gase persuaded Ross to maintain the status quo? What would that look like? Of course, the Dolphins could’ve axed Gase, then continued the Band-Aid approach with a new regime. But the jimmies and joes were still lacking, even with better X’s and O’s.
Let’s go name-by-name.
Ryan Tannehill – I don’t think this one requires a lot of explanation. It was time for the organization to end this relationship. If Tannehill had been brought back, the team’s on-field performance improves from what we’ve seen through four games, but the win total doesn’t. The additional $13 million of cash compensation would’ve prevented Miami from rolling money into next offseason by paying the debt in this rebuild season.
Saving money and preventing another seven or eight-win season sounds like a win-win. Tannehill is the Titans backup and has not seen regular season action.
Robert Quinn – Miami also ate dead money on Quinn’s trade, but the cash savings were considerable with the pass rusher’s departure. Miami finagled another draft pick (4th for Tannehill, 6th for Quinn) in addition to clearing out more cash commitments — $20 million between the two.
Quinn has appeared in three games for the Cowboys with four QB hits (he had 15 all of 2018).
Josh Sitton – The team cut Josh Sitton in March. The guard promptly retired from football two months later.
Danny Amendola – Lopping off Amendola’s salary saved the team $6 million in 2019 cash commitments. The receiver has 11 receptions and 147 yards through four games in Detroit.
Ja’Wuan James – James is a good player, but the concerns with him were always about injuries. After inking a deal with Denver that made him the second highest-paid right tackle in football, James played one game and has been on the shelf since the opener. That brings his games-played-total to 47 out of 69 over the last five seasons. If Miami matched Denver’s offer, they would’ve owed James $17 million in cash this season, and been on the hook for another $15 million in guaranteed cash over the coming years.
Akeem Spence – Spence was a surprise survivor of the original purge, but didn’t make it past camp with the Dolphins. Now, in Philadelphia, the defensive tackle has four tackles and no sacks, or tackles-for-loss, through four games. Miami saved more than $3 million by cutting Spence.
Kiko Alonso – Alonso personified faulty self-scouting among football fan bases. For three years, Alonso was a liability, yet he ate up hefty portions of the cap. Trading Alonso relieved Miami of $3 million in guaranteed money. Alonso has six tackles in five games for the Saints.
T.J. McDonald – Cutting McDonald penalized the Dolphins more than it saved ($1.4 million in total savings), but it removed a player that was not a scheme fit. McDonald worked out for the Raiders in September, but remains a free agent.
Tunsil, Fitzpatrick and Kenny Stills are all performing well in their new cities. Excusing those three players would be disingenuous to the exercise. The point remains, however, that retaining those players wouldn’t have moved the needle beyond a few games for a team that benefitted from cap relief (present and future) and acquired a ransom of draft picks.
Miami saved more than $45 million by parting ways with Quinn, Alonso, Amendola, Spence, McDonald, James and Tannehill.
Together, these 7 players respectively rank 48th, 103rd, 48th, 140th, and three DNQ’s (Tannehill, McDonald and James) at their positions according to Pro Football Focus. With them, Miami was still in need of a roster reconstruction project. With a reward for what? Six, maybe seven wins?
Is that satisfactory?
It’s up to you to embrace the new operating procedure in Miami. It’s nuanced, it’s consistent, and yet it promises nothing — but after two decades of enduring positively nothing, I’m willing to try something new.
Tank Tracker Vol. 4: Miami Dolphins coming off bye, Redskins a threat?
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 4; we’ll talk about a compensatory update, Washington possibly joining the tank race and the new draft order.
Draft Order Update
This week’s draft order update sees the Miami Dolphins take a hit, but it’s by no fault of the Fins, though. Since they were on a bye, it allowed the Bengals and Redskins to rush ahead with more losses. Both the Bengals and Redskins are sitting at 0-5, and they take the first and second slots, respectively.
The Miami Dolphins currently have the third spot, according to NFL.com. The New York Jets have the same overall record but have the fourth pick. There’s nothing particularly interesting in this case since the strength of the schedule cleared up the order. I’ve mentioned the strengths of their schedules before, and it gave the Dolphins the edge in this case since they had the lower of the two, .650. The Jets have an SoS of .700.
Long Division
Let’s pretend that both teams have the same strength of schedule. Things get chaotic very fast since they’re division rivals. The next determinant after the strength of the schedule is conditional based on the teams being in the same division or conference. When that’s the case, the order determination would have to go to the second tiebreaking protocol to determine the order, which is also the playoff qualifying tiebreaking methodology. It would be used inversely for the draft order, though.
Since the Jets and Dolphins are in the same division, the conditions are met for the actuation of the second (divisional) tiebreaker. Hold on, now things get confusing. The first subparameter for the second tiebreaker is head-to-head records between the two teams.
The Dolphins and Jets haven’t played, so they’re both 0-0, and now we have to go to the second subparameter. This will not always be the case, and sometimes one team will have swept the two-game series between their interdivisional rival. But teams with the same interdivisional record would then have to move on to the interconference records (third tiebreaker).
Luckily, that’s where things end. The Jets have a worse divisional record than the Dolphins. The Jets are 0-2 in the AFC East after losses to the Bills in Week 1 and the Patriots in Week 3. The Dolphins are only 0-1 in the AFC East with their Week 2 loss to the Patriots.
S0, if it came down to it and the Jets and Dolphins had the same SoS, the Jets would end up with the third pick, and the Dolphins would have the fourth.
TankSZN
The Washington redskins fired Jay Gruden on Monday after five seasons and a 0-5 start to the season. That, of course, brought up the topic of a Washington tank. It appears that with no wins, that the Redskins could pose a threat to the Dolphins plans.
Tua Bowl I is scheduled for this Sunday, October 13, at 1 p.m. EST. While the Redskins might not be trying to lose, they’re also not very good and could cause the Dolphins to “drop” from first-overall consideration in the draft order if they best the Fins.
If the Dolphins lose, though, then carry on your merry way. As long as the tank is in full swing, then keep yourself up to date with the LOD’s scouting reports on the most prominent quarterbacks and a mock free agency. Win or loss this week, the Dolphins are still taking a first-round quarterback and spending big in the FA market.
Comp and Circumstance
Are the Miami Dolphins in danger of losing their third-round compensatory projection for Ja’Wuan James? The short answer is yes. James left during the Broncos’ Week 1 game, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back this week after being off the field since Week 2. Nick Korte of Over the Cap has projected the line of demarcation at six games missed for James. According to Korte’s formula, if James is out for six games in 2019, then the Dolphins third-round comp would become a fourth-rounder.
While no one has perfectly replicated the NFL’s official compensatory formula, Over the Cap has done an excellent job of re-creating it, and have often been right on their predictions. I am mentally preparing myself for the fourth and not a third since James will be missing another game this week against the Chargers.
On the Clock Mock 3
OK, we’re back with a new mock. I added a fourth-round this week, and I kept the Classic setting and used the Fanspeak big boards, which was just updated. Here’s the link if you want to make your own on Fanspeak’s free-to-use simulator, but there is also a premium model that adds new features and settings. It’s a fun way to play GM and draft the guys you want. Here’s who I took in the third rendition.
The Miami Dolphins have the first pick in this draft order, but I’m rolling with it. Tua Tagovailoa is my first pick again. That will be the case as long as he’s available to the Dolphins. The second first-rounder, the pick from the Steelers and eighth overall, is Tristan Wirfs. That was a no-brainer in my books; he’ll start Day 1. The third first-rounder, the Texans pick and 25th overall, ended up being Jeffrey Okudah.
As much as I want to believe that Okudah could be available at 25, I don’t think there’s any shot he drops that far. He’s, in my opinion, the best cornerback of the class.
Tyler Biadasz is another guy I want on the Miami Dolphins. He’s a plug-and-play guy, and I want to leave the 2020 Draft with at least two of those guys to instantly start on the offensive line. Shaq Quarterman was a BPA pick, but I’d like for the Dolphins to pick up a linebacker at some point, so why not?
Locked On Dolphins Podcast
On Tuesday’s Locked On Dolphins podcast, host Travis Wingfield has a special guest, Ian Wharton. Subscribe and give it a listen!
For The Present And The Future: Week 6 Is As Important As It Gets
The bye week is over for the Miami Dolphins and they are quickly closing in on arguably their most meaningful game of the season.
No matter if you’re cheering for the Dolphins to continue their path towards the first overall pick in 2020, or praying for them to find their first win of the season – the next game on the slate is the one which should draw your focused attention.
Make no mistake about it, the Washington Redskins are a bad team and one in deep disarray which led to the firing of Head Coach, Jay Gruden early on Monday morning.
The #Redskins officially announce the firing of Jay Gruden, calling a 1 pm press conference to discuss it. "The team has clearly not performed up to expectations, and we all share in that responsibility,” the team said in a statement.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 7, 2019
The Washington Redskins are a team which currently shows many of the crumbling foundations which have previously festered under the Dolphins’ own structure, including player disgruntlement, lacklustre coaching/game planning and fundamental disagreements running deep into the front office concerning the direction of the team’s future and the face of their franchise.
As offensive line woes for the Dolphins roll on year after year, Washington’s own star LT, Trent Williams continues to refuse to play ball and reports have surfaced recently regarding the lack of unison between ownership and coaches as to the acquisition of Dwayne Haskins.
Report: Jay Gruden didn't want Haskins, and Haskins can sense that https://t.co/DKdTjqd6Bf
— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 4, 2019
Immediately after April’s draft, rumours circled of Jay Gruden’s desire to draft Daniel Jones, who was widely considered a reach at 6th overall, but has gone on to show promising early signs as a New York Giant, inevitably adding tension amongst the NFC East rivals. Ownership was reportedly sold on Haskins and ultimately cast the final vote.
Starting QB Case Keenum was replaced by Dwayne Haskins in Week 4 and the rookie entered the game only to put up a miserable 3 INT performance. In Week 5, Colt McCoy rounded out the trio of Washingtons’ signal callers as the Redskins were picked to pieces by the Patriots 33-7.
For franchises which find themselves in the cycle of rebuilding, the quarterback spot will inevitably dominate the battle for attention, so let’s take a quick look over the stats of each team’s quarterbacks so far this season leading up to Sunday’s game.
|Player
|Completions
|Attempts
|Comp %
|Yards
|TDs
|INTs
|Case Keenum
|92
|135
|68.14
|970
|7
|4
|Dwayne Haskins
|9
|17
|52.9
|107
|0
|3
|Colt McCoy
|18
|27
|66.6
|119
|0
|1
|TOTAL
|119
|179
|62.5
|1196
|7
|8
|Ryan Fitzpatrick
|27
|52
|51.9
|303
|1
|4
|Josh Rosen
|43
|84
|51.2
|482
|1
|3
|TOTAL
|70
|136
|51.5
|785
|2
|7
The Redskins have played an extra game than the Dolphins, but the overall view of the statistics demonstrates struggling offenses which have yet to find their feet under changing quarterbacks.
Case Keenum has been by far the most efficient of Washington’s QB room but he remains questionable to start against the Dolphins on Sunday with a foot injury.
On offense for the Redskins, rookie WR Terry McLaurin (19 rec/308 yards, 3 TDs) shines brightly. Whilst hampered by injury (hamstring) McLaurin looks set to play alongside a running back group which includes Chris Thompson (20 rush/67 yards, 25 rec/268 yards) and Adrian Peterson (40 rush/108 yards, 1 TD).
Both teams have an improved opportunity to put up some points this week as each faces a bottom-tier defense. Despite Miami being heavily outscored to start the season, Washington are not far behind with the yardage statistics being closer overall than you may otherwise assume.
|Dolphins
|Redskins
|Defensive Rank (Yardage Allowed)
|32nd
|28th
|Points Allowed
|163
|151
|Avg Points Allowed Per Game
|40.8
|30.2
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|703
|720
|Avg Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|175.8
|144
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1185
|1319
|Avg Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|296.2
|263.8
|Total Yards Allowed
|1888
|2039
|Avg Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|472
|407
Giving up an average of an extra 65 yards per game is enough to separate the defenses 4 spots in the overall rankings, as they each dwell in the cellar of NFL defensive inefficiency. This could allow an opportunity for the quarterbacks to take advantage this week, as the position for both teams will remain under close scrutiny ahead of the 2020 draft.
Despite the poor overall defensive performances, the Redskins do have a cluster of veteran pieces in the secondary (Landon Collins, Josh Norman) and front 7 (DaRon Payne, Ryan Kerrigan, Jonathan Allen) who can apply pressure through Miami’s porous offensive line.
OL coach, Bill Callahan will replace Jay Gruden as interim Head Coach and reportedly wants to see more out his running backs which could take some of the burden off the shoulders of whoever starts under center.
There is also always the chance that a change in coaching provides an unquantifiable spark for the Redskins, similar to Dan Campbell’s interim tenure with the Dolphins in 2015 which started off with back-to-back wins after replacing Joe Philbin.
Haskins may be unlikely to start for the Redskins this Sunday, but as college football continues to blaze with the fiery promise of the likes of Tua Tagovailoa, Jake Fromm, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love and Joe Burrow neither the Dolphins nor the Redskins find themselves in the enviable position of being able to overlook a QB upgrade.
The most obvious upgrade stands in the form of Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa.
Currently boasting a ridiculous stat-line of 113/148 (76.4% completion) for 1,718 yards, 23 TDs and 0 INTs – the minds of many – Tua has cemented his candidacy as the first overall pick in 2020, where the Dolphins and Redskins increasingly find themselves well-placed to land at the top of the draft pack.
Don’t be fooled into confidently believing that Haskins’ presence would entirely preclude the Redskins from taking Tua. The gamble as to whether Washington would pass on Tua, having drafted Dwayne Haskins only last year as their own franchise saviour – is not one I’d wish to take.
A new regime will be put in place following the firing of Jay Gruden. Whilst a coach could be brought in to work with Haskins – if the Redskins really want to set their franchise back on the track of their storied history, the HC vacancy would be much more attractive to top prospective candidates if they are allowed to bring in their own system, own staff and make their own choice at the starting QB.
Tua is that obvious choice for any team which has its fingers hovering over the ‘RESET’ button.
The Cardinals have already set the precedent for doing so after discarding Josh Rosen for Kliff Kingsbury’s choice of Kyler Murray.
Perhaps the Redskins didn’t intend to be a bad team at the outset of 2019. Perhaps they entered with solid faith that Haskins resembled their future and they aren’t unleashing a meticulously planned project to trade and gain assets. Perhaps they simply find themselves swimming aimlessly in a sea dysfunction and will continue to hope that Dwayne Haskins is the saviour they need.
Whatever their approach may be, the Washington Redskins currently present themselves as one of the few teams on Miami’s schedule whom the Dolphins could legitimately beat and who pose the biggest threat to those fans clamouring for the 1st overall pick.
For Dolphins fans praying to the NFL gods for redemption under the arrival and rise of Tua Tagovailoa, the Redskins have become the newest and most threatening enemy.
Alternatively, if the Redskins did want to trade out of the top spot, they would find multiple offers of a king’s ransom falling at their feet prior to draft night. It would no longer be a question of Miami vs Washington for the first overall pick. Even worse, it would be Miami against the rest of the NFL.
For any team (especially one without a young superstar QB) looking a trade to move up into the top spot, things would get costly.
Chris Grier has, in my opinion, masterfully executed a bevvy of trades and manoeuvres to ensure that the Dolphins have enough draft capital over the coming years to provide this team with an influx of top-tier talent, customised to the long-term plans and schemes of Brian Flores.
So whilst Miami would have the capital (and the desperation) needed to move up to the top spot if necessary, it would be hugely detrimental to have to pay to move up. Not only for Tua but for anyone. From a position of strength with 3 first round selections in the in the draft (Own, Steelers, Texans) they would place themselves at a huge disadvantage.
Chris Grier was reportedly on hand to watch Tua Tagovailoa light up the scoreboard last weekend as Alabama faced off against Ole Miss, completing 26/36 passes for 418 yards and 6 TDs whilst also running in for a seventh.
Miami’s scouting team will inevitably be busy at work investigating every obvious and hidden option available in the rookie QB class ahead of the 2020 draft in 7 months’ time.
Regardless of whether you (or I) have your heart and hopes set on the Dolphins landing Tua, Chris Grier and Co will make the decision which they feel is right for the team.
Things can of course change. Injuries can happen. Prospects can sometimes come out of nowhere to propel themselves up to consideration at the top of the draft.
This year just feels different for the Dolphins. Rather than desperately flailing towards another 6-10 season, the decision has been taken to mindfully rebuild, in a year which exudes college QB talent. The Redskins, on the other hand, are trying to win – and failing hard.
Although there’s no guarantee that the Dolphins’ endgame of the 2019 season is about having the top pick specifically to draft Tua, it is about having the first overall pick is about ensuring the Dolphins have the freedom and flexibility to choose whoever they see best fits their vision for the future of the franchise – and most importantly do so without having to spend the heavy draft capital in a trade-up scenario.
Regardless of whether you’re looking for a loss or a win as the final whistle blows, Week 6 is the first game of the 2019 season which may ultimately help to shape the future of Miami’s rebuild.
Some people may consider the 0-5 Bengals as Miami’s biggest threat.
True, Andy Dalton has unimpressed through the majority of his career, but in 2019 the team has at least looked competitive (at times) scoring 23 points against the Arizona Cardinals in a close loss.
The Dolphins have scored 26 points all year.
For now, Week 6 and the Redskins currently remain Miami’s most formidable rival to the 1st overall pick.
The Tua Bowl airs this Sunday (October 13th) at 1:00pm ET.
Coming 13 October 2019…#TuaBowl 🐬🏈 pic.twitter.com/L1mWPBOEE2
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) September 30, 2019
Miami Dolphins Mock Offseason for 2020
Version 1.0 of Mocking Miami’s Busy 2020 Offseason
This is a crucial point for all passengers of the tank. We are 25% of the way through our patrol of the battlefield, and fast approaching the point of no return. Epic beat downs from four formidable opponents confirms what we speculated leading up to the season — this Dolphins team is pretty terrible.
Some will argue that pivotal contests remain on the itinerary. Three meetings with the futile football teams that play in New Jersey are ahead. A late date with the bungling Bengals could serve as a satirical Super Bowl of sorts. Perhaps none are bigger than next Sunday’s home tilt against an outfit who’s on-field product is superior, but represent an utter mess behind the scenes.
My empathy for other football teams is nonexistent these days — the result of donning the aqua and orange. But if I were to feel any modicum of remorse for another team, it might be Washington. While they can outclass the Dolphins on the field on Sunday, the long-term prospects for that organization are as dire as Miami’s 2019 playoff hopes.
The counterpoint to importance of these games that ultimately allow Miami to control its own tank destiny is tangible. Tangible in the sense that, while there’s plenty of bad football currently being played in the NFL, nobody has scratched the surface on the Dolphins level of futility.
So, as fans, how do we survive that?
Hope. It has always been about hope.
While the interim is as bleak as ever, the Dolphins are in a position to add double digit premium players to its roster next offseason. Of most significance, a high-grade, potentially elite quarterback that could rise the tide in South Beach faster than climate change.
Life as a Dolphins supporter/analyst revolves around finding ways to repair the proverbial vehicle after a disappointing season. Usually, that occurs around the holidays. This year, however, we’re quoting the cost to replace the transmission and restore the paint job prior to the conclusion of baseball’s divisional playoff round.
The downside — the loss of a precious, precious football season. The upshot — it’s different this time around. Opposed to a needs-focused approach that results in underwhelming bandage attempts, Miami will start the process of a new…well, process.
Stephen Ross’ reported greatest objection with the football operations came during the 2018 NFL Draft. Whether he was motivated by the idea of Lamar Jackson, or simply was not sold on the value of Minkah Fitzpatrick, the true origin of his desires was based in gathering draft picks.
The owner of the Dolphins doubled-down on this philosophy. Ross, in his state of the franchise address back on New Year’s Eve, discussed his preference to acquire multiple draft picks.
With over $150 million in available cap space, and the promise of an aggressive free agent period, Miami are in a unique position. All of those draft picks will play on cheap, rookie deals that last between four and five years.
Juxtaposing those contracts, paying the high market values for free agents in 2020 will be offset by the cheap nature of rookie contracts. In an ideal world, Miami will run into a problem five years down the road. A welcome problem where the Dolphins brass have to choose which players get second contracts.
For reference, think about the current Dallas Cowboys. The result of terrific drafting has put Dallas in the enviable position of having too much talent in a salary capped league. If Miami can get to that point, the team’s annual manipulation of the draft board will keep the cupboards perpetually stocked, allowing Miami to preemptively draft replacements for free agent departures.
The beauty of that plan is that Miami can use the draft as its own personal pipeline. At that point, the team can sit on its hands in free agency and collect compensatory picks to sustain the model of winning the draft by simply possessing more picks than everybody else.
You can draft Jeffery Okudah to pair with Xavien Howard — boom, financially balanced for the next four years at corner.
Draft someone like Anfernee Jennings or Kahlid Kareem and pair him with OLB Kyler Fackrell.
Draft Tristan Wirfs and sign Brandon Scherff.
Options = endless.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 27, 2019
New England has done this for years, and the plan is certainly aided by rostering an elite quarterback. Something the Dolphins believe they will be getting in short order.
Alright, that’s the lengthiest lede in the history of sports columns. Let’s get to the real reason you’re here — the mock offseason.
Free Agent Haul (Primary Signings):
DB – Byron Jones – Dallas
DB – Tavon Wilson – Detroit
LB – Kyler Fackrell – Green Bay
DL – Adam Butler – New England
OL – George Fant – Seattle
OL – Brandon Scheff – Washington
TE – Mo Alie-Cox – Indianapolis
WR – Emmanuel Sanders – Denver
RB – Austin Ekeler – Los Angeles (Chargers)
Byron Jones is a gifted player. Size, strength, long-speed, versatility… he’s everything Miami thought it had in Minkah Fitzpatrick. pic.twitter.com/BpbXUo7cvr
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Austin Ekeler has the goods. He’s a three-down player with terrific balance and lateral movement. He’s the ultimate mismatch curator the Dolphins offense needs. pic.twitter.com/RYJtdTxpwN
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Brandon Scherff is the road grader the Dolphins offensive line needs. pic.twitter.com/RnM6Zrc0B5
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Kyler Fackrell was relegated to backup duty by virtue of Green Bay’s off-season acquisitions, but his 2018 production, familiarity with Patrick Graham, and ideal scheme fit make him a 2020 FA option. pic.twitter.com/fFh939JLEK
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Adam Butler is ready-made to jump ship and join his former coach in Miami. Active hands, light feet, and lateral agility all make him perfect for a defense that loves to run games up front. pic.twitter.com/qMC1YRGVDW
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 3, 2019
Dolphins 2020 Draft (First Three Rounds)
- (1) QB Tua Tagovailoa – Alabama
- (10) CB Jeffery Okudah – Ohio State (after a trade back)
- (25) C Creed Humphrey – Oklahoma
- (33) WR Henry Ruggs – Alabama
- (55) OT Lucas Niang – Texas Christian
- (65) Edge Khalid Kareem – Notre Dame
- (100) RB J.K. Dobbins – Ohio State
Tua Tagovailoa vs. New Mexico State thread.
NMS gets pressure off both edges, Tua quickly gets off the spot and climbs through the pocket to give his guy a chance. Ruggs does the rest pic.twitter.com/gORG9XuYlY
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 7, 2019
Projected 2020 Line Up
|Position
|Players (Offense – 24)
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Rosen
|RB
|Austin Eckler, J.K Dobbins, Mark Walton, Patrick Laird, Chandler Cox
|WR
|Preston Williams, Henry Ruggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Jakeem Grant, Devante Parker
|TE
|Mike Gesicki, Mo Alie-Cox, Durham Smythe
|LT
|Jesse Davis, George Fant
|LG
|Michael Deiter, Evan Boehm
|C
|Creed Humphrey
|RG
|Brandon Scherff, Shaq Calhoun
|RT
|Lucas Niang, Isaiah Prince
|Position
|Players (Defense – 26)
|DL
|Davon Godchaux, Robert Nkemdiche
|DL
|Christian Wilkins, Adam Butler, Jonathan Ledbetter
|DL
|Taco Charlton, John Jenkins
|LB
|Kyler Fackrell, Andrew Van Ginkel, Sam Eguavoen
|LB
|Jerome Baker, Vince Biegel
|LB
|Raekwon McMillan, Kareem Khalid
|CB
|Xavien Howard, Ken Webster
|CB
|Jeffery Okudah, Chris Lammons
|CB
|Bobby McCain, Jomal Wiltz, Cordrea Tankerlsey
|S
|Byron Jones, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens
|S
|Tavon Wilson, Steven Parker
This roster checks in with nine significant free agent signings — five on the offense, four on the defense. We retained some of the personnel previously deemed as players the Dolphins could move on from, and some of those are simply placeholders for mid and late-round draft picks that I need to spend more time studying.
In total, we have 17 new players, but consider that five or six of these players won’t be here with the later round rookies infused, we’re looking at 23-man changeover from last season – a 44% upheaval. The point of this article is to demonstrate that this rebuild can happen in one offseason. It’s more likely that it’ll take two offseasons to completely reshape the team, but this roster will be gutted this coming winter.
Relying on this many rookies is a risky proposition. Relying on this many players left over from 2019 that are more projections than solidified quality NFL players is a risky proposition. But if we are riding into this rebuild with Brian Flores, and the staff he assembled, we need to expect that they will do their part and develop all this talent.
The potential for 2020 could be big, but it’s more than likely about identifying which areas need final reinforcement for the real run in 2021.
It’s dark and dingy inside the tank right now. Stomaching the next three months won’t be for the faint of heart. But when we crack the seal on the turret, and emerge on the other side, hopefully the glorious view of utopia makes all of this worth the ride.
