Defining the Tank and Exploring the Alternatives

A Message from a Pro-Tanker

The season began as a quiet one for the Dolphins fan base through the four games in September. Social media or otherwise, supporters were mostly able to compartmentalize the 2019 season for what it is — a stepping stone.

Now, the Dolphins are set to host a fellow winless outfit, and the fan base is divided once more. The possibility of a win tantalizes some. The likelihood of a loss brings the others one step closer to the ultimate prize — the top pick in next year’s draft.

We’ll delve into the hypothetical alternative, and what it might have looked like this season, but it’s important to take the temperature of the collective. To self-govern ourselves (myself) by observing the rhetorical situation and how our ideas (tweets) are perceived by others.

One obstacle of covering this sport (this team) for a living is the development of rigid ideas. Inundating myself with the daily activity of the team, the analysis and the all-22; all of it can equate to a sense of entitlement. Platforms in this industry are hard-earned, but it’s equally difficult to avoid becoming a preachy prick that dismisses any idea other than his own.

While I’m adamantly behind the idea of doing whatever it takes to acquire the best quarterback available, I don’t ever think it’s fair to dismiss another’s feelings or emotion attached to the team. That’s entirely the right of the individual.

The sport is entertainment, an enjoyable hobby that we all digest in different ways. The last 20 years — which equates to nearly the entirety of my football fandom as a 31-year-old — has somewhat desensitized me to the idea of a losing season.

Growing up directly in the middle of the century of mediocre Dolphins football has allowed me to open myself up to drastic measures to get this thing fixed. I have longed for even the imaginary scenario where Miami are 10-3 heading into a December game with the Pats, and a chance to clinch home field. How sad is that fantasy? No grand illusions of winning the big game, but rather settling for entering January with expectations. Something that simply hasn’t happened since Lamar Smith’s epic, overtime touchdown run in the 2000 playoffs.

It’s not as though the pro-tank crowd is taking solace in Miami’s defeats; it’s the foresight to recognize that this is beneficial to expediting the rebuild. It’s no different than rooting against the Steelers in pursuit of that draft pick climbing up the board. Of course, there are more preferable routes to get back to the glory that this franchise used to enjoy, nobody is arguing otherwise. It’s the belief that either outcome — winning five games, compared to winning no games — leaves the team in the exact same place, but with one caveat.

A higher draft pick.

There’s no thought about 2019 in this pursuit. It’s entirely, 100%, unequivocally about 2020, and beyond. It always has been. If it all works, this will be a mere, comedic footnote to a new era of Dolphins football.

Alternatives to the Tank

These two topics could’ve stood on their own as independent articles, but I think they work best in tandem. To support the argument of the tank I’d like to look at the likely alternatives had Miami taken an alternative route.

The route defined as maximizing market opportunities. If Miami continues to properly assess it’s own assets, then the likelihood of building a roster capable of sustaining postseason and championship success increases.

Market opportunities. That term should stand out as you comb through that description. Nobody will argue against losing Laremy Tunsil and Minkah Fitzpatrick, and those departures certainly prolong the rebuild. The Dolphins negotiated the situation to capitalize on a rare opportunities (Houston desperate for OL help, Pittsburgh dealing a R1 pick with a backup QB at the reins), to sell commodities for a price much greater than what Miami paid to initially acquire said players.

The Minkah Fitzpatrick pick is on its way to turning into a top five selection, while Laremy Tunsil brought back more draft picks than some blockbuster quarterback moves.

Those deals should be viewed on a unanimous plane by the fan base. Difficult pills to swallow as talent exits, but an acknowledgement that Miami seized unusually above-market value assets in return.

We good with that?

Then, the issue of the rest of the roster.

Miami’s biggest free agent buy — aside from the unrivaled salary at the quarterback position — didn’t break camp with the team. Nobody received a bigger free agent contract to bring their respective talents to South Beach than Dewayne Allen. He was cut at the conclusion of August.

Devante Parker was brought back, though hit deal was greater than Allen’s, but as far as incoming free agents not named Ryan Fitzpatrick, Allen was the gem of the class, financially speaking.

The Dolphins entertained current Saints fill-in Teddy Bridgewater, but the Miami native opted to stay in New Orleans as Drew Brees’ backup. Losing games was never the driving point of the offseason model, but rather setting a price point and committing to a linear mode of operation.

The opposing approach is exactly the route Miami took to wind up in this mess. Undoing the nearly $100 million in guaranteed money signed over to the likes of Andre Branch, Kiko Alonso, T.J. McDonald, Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn required some accounting gymnastics to reset the books, and give the team a fighting chance in the future.

Eric Rowe, Chris Reed, Tank Carradine — this was store from which Miami were shopping. These players — and their contract demands — jived with the Dolphins first priority of a hard financial reset.

It started with the firing of Adam Gase. In his 2018 season debrief with Stephen Ross, Gase was informed of the new direction. He didn’t agree with it, and the two sides parted company.

So, what if Gase persuaded Ross to maintain the status quo? What would that look like? Of course, the Dolphins could’ve axed Gase, then continued the Band-Aid approach with a new regime. But the jimmies and joes were still lacking, even with better X’s and O’s.

Let’s go name-by-name.

Ryan Tannehill – I don’t think this one requires a lot of explanation. It was time for the organization to end this relationship. If Tannehill had been brought back, the team’s on-field performance improves from what we’ve seen through four games, but the win total doesn’t. The additional $13 million of cash compensation would’ve prevented Miami from rolling money into next offseason by paying the debt in this rebuild season.

Saving money and preventing another seven or eight-win season sounds like a win-win. Tannehill is the Titans backup and has not seen regular season action.

Robert Quinn – Miami also ate dead money on Quinn’s trade, but the cash savings were considerable with the pass rusher’s departure. Miami finagled another draft pick (4th for Tannehill, 6th for Quinn) in addition to clearing out more cash commitments — $20 million between the two.

Quinn has appeared in three games for the Cowboys with four QB hits (he had 15 all of 2018).

Josh Sitton – The team cut Josh Sitton in March. The guard promptly retired from football two months later.

Danny Amendola – Lopping off Amendola’s salary saved the team $6 million in 2019 cash commitments. The receiver has 11 receptions and 147 yards through four games in Detroit.

Ja’Wuan James – James is a good player, but the concerns with him were always about injuries. After inking a deal with Denver that made him the second highest-paid right tackle in football, James played one game and has been on the shelf since the opener. That brings his games-played-total to 47 out of 69 over the last five seasons. If Miami matched Denver’s offer, they would’ve owed James $17 million in cash this season, and been on the hook for another $15 million in guaranteed cash over the coming years.

Akeem Spence – Spence was a surprise survivor of the original purge, but didn’t make it past camp with the Dolphins. Now, in Philadelphia, the defensive tackle has four tackles and no sacks, or tackles-for-loss, through four games. Miami saved more than $3 million by cutting Spence.

Kiko Alonso – Alonso personified faulty self-scouting among football fan bases. For three years, Alonso was a liability, yet he ate up hefty portions of the cap. Trading Alonso relieved Miami of $3 million in guaranteed money. Alonso has six tackles in five games for the Saints.

T.J. McDonald – Cutting McDonald penalized the Dolphins more than it saved ($1.4 million in total savings), but it removed a player that was not a scheme fit. McDonald worked out for the Raiders in September, but remains a free agent.

Tunsil, Fitzpatrick and Kenny Stills are all performing well in their new cities. Excusing those three players would be disingenuous to the exercise. The point remains, however, that retaining those players wouldn’t have moved the needle beyond a few games for a team that benefitted from cap relief (present and future) and acquired a ransom of draft picks.

Miami saved more than $45 million by parting ways with Quinn, Alonso, Amendola, Spence, McDonald, James and Tannehill.

Together, these 7 players respectively rank 48th, 103rd, 48th, 140th, and three DNQ’s (Tannehill, McDonald and James) at their positions according to Pro Football Focus. With them, Miami was still in need of a roster reconstruction project. With a reward for what? Six, maybe seven wins?

Is that satisfactory?

It’s up to you to embrace the new operating procedure in Miami. It’s nuanced, it’s consistent, and yet it promises nothing — but after two decades of enduring positively nothing, I’m willing to try something new.

@WingfieldNFL