Different Route, Same Destination – Dolphins Chargers Week 4 Recap

Despite first lead, Miami’s second half woes, mistakes continue in 20-point home defeat

Sunday was one of firsts for Miami in this horrendous 2019 season. Josh Rosen threw his first touchdown as a Dolphin, and that score gave the home team its first lead of the year. The hot start wasn’t enough to overcome dropped passes, missed field goals, and an egregious turnover as Miami failed to cover another sizable spread.

Stat Dolphins Chargers Total Yards 233 390 Rushing 72 79 Passing 161 311 Penalties 5 (53 yards) 10 (89 yards) 3rd/4thDown 5/11 (45.5%) 8/14 (57.1%) Sacks For 1 5 TOP 22:24 37:36

The only thing Brian Flores can feasibly be asked to do this year is to conduct a smart, disciplined football team that plays hard. The Dolphins, in a league where flags are falling from the sky, are averaging just five infractions the last two games.

Penalties: check.

The playing hard part isn’t coming as easily, unfortunately. Several times in this game, players were opting not to pursue the ball carrier, easily falling off blocks, or going through the motions in general.

Miami ran the ball effectively early in the game. Chad O’Shea created a touchdown through a clever scheme that pulled coverage away from a Devante Parker wheel route. The offense continued to push the ball into Charger territory in that first half, but a pair of Jason Sanders’ misses kept Miami from capturing a half time lead.

Within a touchdown at the break, Miami came back out of the locker room the way it has all year — lifeless.

The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season. The offense gained just 37 yards in that second half, only 12 of it through the air. Yuck.

Let’s start there in the position-by-position review.

Quarterback

For the first time this season, only one quarterback was necessary for Miami to finish the game. That feat comes on the heels of nearly every Dolphins fan giving into the Church of Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Rosen had his moments, the moments that will remind you why he was a top 10 pick in the draft, but he ultimately came up small in the most critical elements.

Even when Rosen is spinning it beautifully from a clean pocket, extending plays when the protection has been compromised, or engineering drives deep into the opponent’s territory, there remains so much in his game to nitpick.

The interception was atrocious. The sack at his own goal line was a miracle reception by Rosen’s knees from resulting a gift wrapped fumble touchdown. The late processing that causes a hitch in his delivery cost Miami a potential third-down conversion.

Each of these things all prevent Miami from taking his long-term prospects into consideration over the loaded 2020 class.

This won’t help Rosen’s trade value. pic.twitter.com/VdTmXlsQzs — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Drake has to do better here, but this is Rosen not trusting his read — his biggest issue. He’s got the speed out to Ford, and Parker setting it down on the hook-up. Drake did enough for Rosen to throw it off that top of his drop, but the hitch burns him. pic.twitter.com/dItjtXjFqr — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

The all-22 review will show some encouraging moments, but it will also show you why Miami’s best bet is to either:

A.) Retain Rosen as a backup

B.) Flip him from a draft pick in the offseason

He’s playing well enough to get something in return.

Running Backs

Is the Kenyan Drake-Kalen Ballage debate over yet? It ought to be, by now. Drake, despite another fumble (which absolutely, positively cannot continue) was clearly the more dynamic back. He was decisive, shifty, and caught the football seamlessly out of the backfield.

Drake continues to be a liability in pass protection, but it’s Ballage that’s a concern in every other facet of the game. His best run of the season was negated by an offensive penalty, and he dropped another pass — a considerable detriment in this scheme.

Mark Walton earned some reps down the stretch, and looked to be the favored backup plan to Drake. Walton showcased his own passing game prowess, and broke a Charger defender’s ankles on a nifty cut back.

Mark Walton breaking ankles. pic.twitter.com/BmrwJnSMLs — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Wide Receivers

The problem with drops has reached epidemic levels. Preston Williams made two outstanding catches off ricochets, but didn’t demonstrate the same concentration on an easy slant over the middle. He’s dropped a pass in each of the last three games.

Devante Parker caught all four of his targets, including his first touchdown since last December. Jakeem Grant is becoming the forgotten man in the offense. He caught his only target of the day, a six-year gain on a hook-up route.

The Miami Dolphins are winning a football game. Beautiful design to hold the corner on the backside drag to open up the wheel to Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/EcqGc1OpqD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Tight Ends

The Dolphins clearly made it a point to run the football. The cost of that game plan was Mike Gesicki’s involvement. The second-year tight end didn’t see any passes thrown his way. Check back on the aftermath column for a look into his snap count, I suspect it went down significantly.

That means more work for Durham Smythe, who executed some lane-opening blocks. That’s his bread and butter. When the Dolphins run-game is cranking, Smythe is usually involved.

Offensive Line

It feels like forever since we were able to offer this much praise for a Dolphins offensive line. It started early with the right side grinding out big gaps for the Dolphins backs, as well as some downfield work in the screen game.

Evan Boehm has played well two weeks in a row and might be the answer to the question, “who is going to join Jesse Davis as the second survivor on this offensive line?” Boehm plays with a nasty mean-streak, he was integral in helping out Isaiah Prince in some pass protection double teams, and even got into space on a screen pass.

Who are this Dolphins OL? Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm both hitting blocks out in space pic.twitter.com/lZSxwvCT4f — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Joining Boehm on that screen pass was Center Daniel Kilgore. The veteran of the group has quietly been steady this year, including some impressive work within that early-game success on the ground.

Isaiah Prince had a difficult preseason, but he played far better than expectations in his first NFL start. He was blowing people off the ball, he was good enough in pass protection, and whacked Melvin Ingram into next week on this play.

Isaiah Prince just smacked Melvin Ingram into the next play. pic.twitter.com/n6x3P2HpjV — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Pass protection became an issue as the game wore on yet again. There appear to be some communication issues occurring off the left side with Michael Deiter and whoever has played next to him. Overload rushes are giving that side of the line more problems than it can handle.

Defensive Line

Taco Charlton is flashing a little bit early on as a Dolphin, specifically as a run defender. He picked up his second sack in as many weeks. He got to the quarterback beating a tight end and flattening the edge. His pass rush has been non-existent otherwise, but he’s been disruptive setting the edge against the run.

It’s a tight end, but I really like the way Taco flattens the edge. pic.twitter.com/tApXXMx33Q — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Dominating the run game is Davon Godchaux’s forte, and it was again in this one, but he put a bull rush on Mike Pouncey that still has the former Phin retreating.

Avert your eyes once the throw gets off, but take a look at the walk Godchaux takes Pouncey on. pic.twitter.com/oQcRnyREu5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Christian Wilkins did not have a good showing. It’s been a slow burn for the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft so far. He’s learning to play more two-gap, read-and-react football opposed to winning with his quickness. Wilkins is notching a couple of wins every week, but not enough to feel terrific about the early development.

Linebackers

Raekwon McMillan has been the best player on the team through September — and I’m not sure it’s close. He was only a sub-package player the first three games, but he took over in many of Miami’s two-backer formations Sunday, displacing Sam Eguavoen (more on him in a moment).

McMillan was tremendous. He’s thirsty for contact, and shows it by blowing up blocks, quickly diagnosing the run and knifing in for punishing pops near the line-of-scrimmage.

Eguavoen’s dreadful start to the season continued against Los Angeles. He can’t defeat a block, he’s mostly useless as an edge run-defender, and the passing game strides he showed in camp are not there (blitzing or in coverage).

I sat on a couple of Sam Eguavoen videos hoping he’d get it turned around. He has not. pic.twitter.com/y2zmpSGBJo — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Jerome Baker isn’t at that level, but he’s playing bad football. Consistently caught in the wash against the run, not enough depth in his drops in coverage, and zero pass rush to speak of…all of that is one thing, but effort is another. Baker gave no effort on this play.

Reshad on team tank? Turn the RB loose in fear of a…….Philip Rivers run? Investigate this, NFL. Also, hey 55, there’s a game going on in case you didn’t know. pic.twitter.com/S4kvqFNaLe — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Defensive Backs

Eric Rowe was feasted on yet again. He has no discernible plan at the top of the route. His initial engagement and redirecting at the line of scrimmage is good enough, but the inability to transition at the top of the stem is utterly lacking.

Xavien Howard bounced back with a better showing, though he was hit with a pass interference call and surrendered a pair of catches. He followed Keenan Allen when the star receiver aligned in a plus-split. Allen only picked up 48 yards on the day.

Most of Los Angeles’ passing funneled through the short game (screens and dump offs to the backs), or designed concepts with the purpose of taking advantage of Miami’s tendencies. Tight ends leaking out for chunk gains, and Austin Eckler picking up 60 yards and a touchdown had more to do with the poor play of the linebackers.

Steven Parker was in position for the most part, Reshad Jones was a mixed bag, and I’ll have to look at the all-22 for a better overall evaluation of Chris Lammons, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens and the rest of the gang.

Specialists

Jason Sanders has now missed three kicks in two weeks. I don’t know the first thing about kicking mechanics. I do know the job is mostly mental. Judging by the trajectory and flight path of his kicks, though, it looks like he just needs recalibration. He’s not shanking them or putting unnecessary draw on the kicks.

Recap

Call me crazy, but I’m excited to look at this all-22. We might’ve taken the first step towards some answers at some very important pieces heading into the offseason. I’ll focus on the work of the Boehm-Prince pairing, breakdown the coverage concepts with the new pieces in the secondary, and the excellent game of Raekwon McMillan.

Could be turning into a Raekwon McMillan evaluation today. He has to reroute on the switch concept and keep his eyes tuned in to the backfield. Then a tough open field tackle. pic.twitter.com/xq9YLmnisP — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019

Of course, every throw of Josh Rosen will go under the microscope in the charting project. A lot of the same issues are popping up. Those repeated mistakes have to make you think they are part of his DNA. At this point, Rosen is likely auditioning for someone else, as Miami searches to recoup the draft pick it spent on Josh.

Thankfully, the Dolphins got some help in the rebuild pursuit with road underdog Carolina pulling the upset in Houston.

Miami are on to the 2020 draft and it’s shaping up to look like two high selections (root for Cincinnati tomorrow night in Pittsburgh) and a mid-round pick from Houston.

To get ready for April’s revamping of the Dolphins roster, follow our college football scouting all season long, HERE on Locked On Dolphins. We break down the top quarterbacks and players at positions of need for Miami.

