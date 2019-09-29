Miami Dolphins
Different Route, Same Destination – Dolphins Chargers Week 4 Recap
Despite first lead, Miami’s second half woes, mistakes continue in 20-point home defeat
Sunday was one of firsts for Miami in this horrendous 2019 season. Josh Rosen threw his first touchdown as a Dolphin, and that score gave the home team its first lead of the year. The hot start wasn’t enough to overcome dropped passes, missed field goals, and an egregious turnover as Miami failed to cover another sizable spread.
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Chargers
|Total Yards
|233
|390
|Rushing
|72
|79
|Passing
|161
|311
|Penalties
|5 (53 yards)
|10 (89 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|5/11 (45.5%)
|8/14 (57.1%)
|Sacks For
|1
|5
|TOP
|22:24
|37:36
The only thing Brian Flores can feasibly be asked to do this year is to conduct a smart, disciplined football team that plays hard. The Dolphins, in a league where flags are falling from the sky, are averaging just five infractions the last two games.
Penalties: check.
The playing hard part isn’t coming as easily, unfortunately. Several times in this game, players were opting not to pursue the ball carrier, easily falling off blocks, or going through the motions in general.
Miami ran the ball effectively early in the game. Chad O’Shea created a touchdown through a clever scheme that pulled coverage away from a Devante Parker wheel route. The offense continued to push the ball into Charger territory in that first half, but a pair of Jason Sanders’ misses kept Miami from capturing a half time lead.
Within a touchdown at the break, Miami came back out of the locker room the way it has all year — lifeless.
The Dolphins have been outscored 81-0 in the second half this season. The offense gained just 37 yards in that second half, only 12 of it through the air. Yuck.
Let’s start there in the position-by-position review.
Quarterback
For the first time this season, only one quarterback was necessary for Miami to finish the game. That feat comes on the heels of nearly every Dolphins fan giving into the Church of Tua Tagovailoa. Josh Rosen had his moments, the moments that will remind you why he was a top 10 pick in the draft, but he ultimately came up small in the most critical elements.
Even when Rosen is spinning it beautifully from a clean pocket, extending plays when the protection has been compromised, or engineering drives deep into the opponent’s territory, there remains so much in his game to nitpick.
The interception was atrocious. The sack at his own goal line was a miracle reception by Rosen’s knees from resulting a gift wrapped fumble touchdown. The late processing that causes a hitch in his delivery cost Miami a potential third-down conversion.
Each of these things all prevent Miami from taking his long-term prospects into consideration over the loaded 2020 class.
This won’t help Rosen’s trade value. pic.twitter.com/VdTmXlsQzs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Drake has to do better here, but this is Rosen not trusting his read — his biggest issue. He’s got the speed out to Ford, and Parker setting it down on the hook-up. Drake did enough for Rosen to throw it off that top of his drop, but the hitch burns him. pic.twitter.com/dItjtXjFqr
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
The all-22 review will show some encouraging moments, but it will also show you why Miami’s best bet is to either:
A.) Retain Rosen as a backup
B.) Flip him from a draft pick in the offseason
He’s playing well enough to get something in return.
Running Backs
Is the Kenyan Drake-Kalen Ballage debate over yet? It ought to be, by now. Drake, despite another fumble (which absolutely, positively cannot continue) was clearly the more dynamic back. He was decisive, shifty, and caught the football seamlessly out of the backfield.
Drake continues to be a liability in pass protection, but it’s Ballage that’s a concern in every other facet of the game. His best run of the season was negated by an offensive penalty, and he dropped another pass — a considerable detriment in this scheme.
Mark Walton earned some reps down the stretch, and looked to be the favored backup plan to Drake. Walton showcased his own passing game prowess, and broke a Charger defender’s ankles on a nifty cut back.
Mark Walton breaking ankles. pic.twitter.com/BmrwJnSMLs
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Wide Receivers
The problem with drops has reached epidemic levels. Preston Williams made two outstanding catches off ricochets, but didn’t demonstrate the same concentration on an easy slant over the middle. He’s dropped a pass in each of the last three games.
Come on, Preston. pic.twitter.com/7gay4LgfKq
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Devante Parker caught all four of his targets, including his first touchdown since last December. Jakeem Grant is becoming the forgotten man in the offense. He caught his only target of the day, a six-year gain on a hook-up route.
The Miami Dolphins are winning a football game. Beautiful design to hold the corner on the backside drag to open up the wheel to Devante Parker. pic.twitter.com/EcqGc1OpqD
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Tight Ends
The Dolphins clearly made it a point to run the football. The cost of that game plan was Mike Gesicki’s involvement. The second-year tight end didn’t see any passes thrown his way. Check back on the aftermath column for a look into his snap count, I suspect it went down significantly.
That means more work for Durham Smythe, who executed some lane-opening blocks. That’s his bread and butter. When the Dolphins run-game is cranking, Smythe is usually involved.
Offensive Line
It feels like forever since we were able to offer this much praise for a Dolphins offensive line. It started early with the right side grinding out big gaps for the Dolphins backs, as well as some downfield work in the screen game.
Evan Boehm has played well two weeks in a row and might be the answer to the question, “who is going to join Jesse Davis as the second survivor on this offensive line?” Boehm plays with a nasty mean-streak, he was integral in helping out Isaiah Prince in some pass protection double teams, and even got into space on a screen pass.
Who are this Dolphins OL? Daniel Kilgore and Evan Boehm both hitting blocks out in space pic.twitter.com/lZSxwvCT4f
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Joining Boehm on that screen pass was Center Daniel Kilgore. The veteran of the group has quietly been steady this year, including some impressive work within that early-game success on the ground.
Isaiah Prince had a difficult preseason, but he played far better than expectations in his first NFL start. He was blowing people off the ball, he was good enough in pass protection, and whacked Melvin Ingram into next week on this play.
Isaiah Prince just smacked Melvin Ingram into the next play. pic.twitter.com/n6x3P2HpjV
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Pass protection became an issue as the game wore on yet again. There appear to be some communication issues occurring off the left side with Michael Deiter and whoever has played next to him. Overload rushes are giving that side of the line more problems than it can handle.
Defensive Line
Taco Charlton is flashing a little bit early on as a Dolphin, specifically as a run defender. He picked up his second sack in as many weeks. He got to the quarterback beating a tight end and flattening the edge. His pass rush has been non-existent otherwise, but he’s been disruptive setting the edge against the run.
It’s a tight end, but I really like the way Taco flattens the edge. pic.twitter.com/tApXXMx33Q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Dominating the run game is Davon Godchaux’s forte, and it was again in this one, but he put a bull rush on Mike Pouncey that still has the former Phin retreating.
Avert your eyes once the throw gets off, but take a look at the walk Godchaux takes Pouncey on. pic.twitter.com/oQcRnyREu5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Christian Wilkins did not have a good showing. It’s been a slow burn for the 13th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft so far. He’s learning to play more two-gap, read-and-react football opposed to winning with his quickness. Wilkins is notching a couple of wins every week, but not enough to feel terrific about the early development.
Linebackers
Raekwon McMillan has been the best player on the team through September — and I’m not sure it’s close. He was only a sub-package player the first three games, but he took over in many of Miami’s two-backer formations Sunday, displacing Sam Eguavoen (more on him in a moment).
McMillan was tremendous. He’s thirsty for contact, and shows it by blowing up blocks, quickly diagnosing the run and knifing in for punishing pops near the line-of-scrimmage.
Raekwon… again. pic.twitter.com/lX4znHufbl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Eguavoen’s dreadful start to the season continued against Los Angeles. He can’t defeat a block, he’s mostly useless as an edge run-defender, and the passing game strides he showed in camp are not there (blitzing or in coverage).
I sat on a couple of Sam Eguavoen videos hoping he’d get it turned around. He has not. pic.twitter.com/y2zmpSGBJo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Jerome Baker isn’t at that level, but he’s playing bad football. Consistently caught in the wash against the run, not enough depth in his drops in coverage, and zero pass rush to speak of…all of that is one thing, but effort is another. Baker gave no effort on this play.
Reshad on team tank? Turn the RB loose in fear of a…….Philip Rivers run? Investigate this, NFL.
Also, hey 55, there’s a game going on in case you didn’t know. pic.twitter.com/S4kvqFNaLe
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Defensive Backs
Eric Rowe was feasted on yet again. He has no discernible plan at the top of the route. His initial engagement and redirecting at the line of scrimmage is good enough, but the inability to transition at the top of the stem is utterly lacking.
Xavien Howard bounced back with a better showing, though he was hit with a pass interference call and surrendered a pair of catches. He followed Keenan Allen when the star receiver aligned in a plus-split. Allen only picked up 48 yards on the day.
Most of Los Angeles’ passing funneled through the short game (screens and dump offs to the backs), or designed concepts with the purpose of taking advantage of Miami’s tendencies. Tight ends leaking out for chunk gains, and Austin Eckler picking up 60 yards and a touchdown had more to do with the poor play of the linebackers.
Steven Parker was in position for the most part, Reshad Jones was a mixed bag, and I’ll have to look at the all-22 for a better overall evaluation of Chris Lammons, Johnson Bademosi, Walt Aikens and the rest of the gang.
Specialists
Jason Sanders has now missed three kicks in two weeks. I don’t know the first thing about kicking mechanics. I do know the job is mostly mental. Judging by the trajectory and flight path of his kicks, though, it looks like he just needs recalibration. He’s not shanking them or putting unnecessary draw on the kicks.
Recap
Call me crazy, but I’m excited to look at this all-22. We might’ve taken the first step towards some answers at some very important pieces heading into the offseason. I’ll focus on the work of the Boehm-Prince pairing, breakdown the coverage concepts with the new pieces in the secondary, and the excellent game of Raekwon McMillan.
Could be turning into a Raekwon McMillan evaluation today. He has to reroute on the switch concept and keep his eyes tuned in to the backfield. Then a tough open field tackle. pic.twitter.com/xq9YLmnisP
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Of course, every throw of Josh Rosen will go under the microscope in the charting project. A lot of the same issues are popping up. Those repeated mistakes have to make you think they are part of his DNA. At this point, Rosen is likely auditioning for someone else, as Miami searches to recoup the draft pick it spent on Josh.
Thankfully, the Dolphins got some help in the rebuild pursuit with road underdog Carolina pulling the upset in Houston.
Miami are on to the 2020 draft and it’s shaping up to look like two high selections (root for Cincinnati tomorrow night in Pittsburgh) and a mid-round pick from Houston.
To get ready for April’s revamping of the Dolphins roster, follow our college football scouting all season long, HERE on Locked On Dolphins. We break down the top quarterbacks and players at positions of need for Miami.
Scouting College Football’s Top 2020 QB Prospects – Week 5
Recapping Week 5 of the College Football Season
The news that Ryan Fitzpatrick beat out Josh Rosen for the opening day start in Miami is a tough pill to swallow. Rosen’s wait only last two weeks, he’ll start Sunday in Dallas. Easing the blow to Rosen’s long-term franchise answer probability, is the fact that Miami is staring down the barrel of a loaded quarterback class set to hit the draft next April.
During the college season, here on Locked On Dolphins, we’re going to keep an eye on quarterbacks all throughout the country. Our primary focus will be on the big four, the options that Miami will likely choose from with an early pick in the 2020 draft.
Those quarterbacks are:
Tua Tagovailoa Scouting Report
Jake Fromm Scouting Report
Justin Herbert Scouting Report
Jordan Love Scouting Report
We’ll go in chronological order from when the games were played.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss, Win 59-31
Stats: 26/36 (72.2%) 418 yards (11.61 YPA), 6 TDs, 1 rushing (7 total)
Season: 113/148 (76.4%) 1,718 yards (11.61 YPA) 23 TDs, 2 rushing (25 total)
Detractors are running out of things to say about Tua. Evading pressure, throwing strikes 45 yards down the field, manipulating the defense to create passing lanes, the Heisman front-runner did it all on Saturday.
Tua Tagovailoa vs. Ole Miss thread.
Another mismatch game, too easy. Safety bites on the split zone action, accurate throw and this time it’s DeVonta Smith doing the YAC work.
TD #18 for Tua. pic.twitter.com/KUSX62thX4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
The repetitive work habits to strengthen his lower-half mechanics allows Tagovailoa to stay on-time and on-target with better consistency than any passer in this class. The routine slant routes that often go the distance aren’t necessarily impressive in a vacuum, but the regularity with which the play is executed to perfection has scouts fawning over this prospect.
That sturdy foundation also allows Tagovailoa to quickly get off of his spot, change directions, and use ball fakes to fool rushers and defenders as they close in for tackle attempts.
Jordan Love vs. Colorado State, Win 34-24
Stats: 17/33 (51.5%) 204 yards (6.09 YPA) 2 TDs, 2 INTs
This was not the version of Jordan Love that scouts project to go in the top 10 next April. While the freaky arm talent was on display at times, so were the inconsistencies that lead to mistakes in Love’s game. He threw a pair of picks on drive throws to the field — one a hitch, another an out — both undercut by a defensive back driving out of his back pedal.
Jordan Love vs Colorado State thread.
Slow start, some inaccurate short set up and throws, but he breaks through with this downfield dime. pic.twitter.com/wFtuTbbaGI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 29, 2019
Love doesn’t consistently get from one read to the next with his mechanics aligned. He’s more than capable of ripping those throws, but unbalanced platforms cause Love to lose velocity.
It was a rainy night in Logan, and that probably impacted Love’s performance. He dropped a snap on a second and goal situation, and was uncharacteristically erratic in the short game.
Another week, another decisive gap demonstrated between Tua compared to the rest of the class. Right now, given the way Love and Fromm have performed of late, it’s down to Herbert and Tagovailoa.
At this point, it’s difficult to imagine anyone supplanting Tua as the top of the class — he’s been nearly flawless. Dolphins nation is all in.
Week 6 Schedule
Love – at LSU, Noon SEC Network
Fromm – at Tennessee, 7:00 ESPN
Herbert – vs. Cal, 8:00 FOX
Tagovailoa – Bye Week
Additional Twitter Video Scouting Threads From Saturday:
Isaiah Simmons – Safety/Linebacker/Slot, Clemson
I don’t know exactly where you play Isaiah Simmons, but he’s a modern day football player. Speed to get to the edge even when he’s out-flanked by pre-snap alignment. Think he might be what they wanted Minkah to be. pic.twitter.com/1VtzlvVf5q
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tee Higgins – Wide Receiver, Clemson
Some Tee Higgins for ya’. Watch the inside arm come over in unison with the crossover step. Keeps his body clean at the release, then a subtle grab at the catch point to haul in the back-shoulder. pic.twitter.com/M1g7qbCaBM
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Tyler Biadasz – Center, Wisconsin
Tyler Biadasz is a people mover. Checks the boxes the Dolphins will like:
Durability ✅ 27 consecutive starts
Diverse ✅ zone/man capable
Meanstreak ✅ plays through the whistle
Team captain ✅
Big, strong, long ✅
2018’s tip graded center via PFF ✅ pic.twitter.com/ltLKrhr1MU
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Lucas Niang – Right Tackle, TCU
TCU RT Lucas Niang is a large, large man. 6-7, long wingspan, sneaky athletic. Started all 13 games last year, has played in 40 total career games now into his senior year.
Two-play sequence where he latches on and goes for a ride, then they pull him playside to wipe out a LB. pic.twitter.com/JmVZfT5pVJ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Ceedee Lamb – Wide Receiver, Oklahoma
Ceedee Lamb elevates in the soft spot of the zone, then when he returns to the earth it’s like he’s on one of those moving walkways at the airport. He gone. pic.twitter.com/GUIT7dA34L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Khalid Kareem – Edge, Notre Dame
Notre Dame Edge Kahlid Kareem might be a good option for the role they’re trying to get Charles Harris to do. He’s got an explosive first step out of a four-point stance, but most of all, he can lock out the edge and re-direct back inside.
He gave Andre Thomas some fits (RDE). pic.twitter.com/zwamZ3vLr2
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Jeff Okudah – Cornerback, Ohio State
Not sure any corners tackle better than Jeffery Okudah. pic.twitter.com/iJ6b3gs9KZ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
JK Dobbins – Running back, Ohio State
JK Dobbins is a bad dude. pic.twitter.com/hLy5erMO5F
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 28, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Chargers Week Four Preview
Dolphins Looking for the First Win in this Brutal September Stretch
Who: Dolphins (0-3) vs. Chargers (1-2)
When: Sunday September 29, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, FL
Weather: 85 degrees, scattered thunderstorms, 68% humidity, 17 MPH winds
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +16.5
The Dolphins were relatively healthy for the record-setting three-game stretch to begin the 2019 season. Now, injuries are mounting as the team falls further into obscurity.
The offensive line started fast Sunday in Dallas, but losing Jesse Davis and Danny Isidora forced some shuffling, and the results were not favorable. Davis’ status is up in the air, but if he misses the game, it’ll force Miami to kick rookie Michael Deiter out to a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.
The competitive first half in Dallas was equal parts execution from Miami, and sloppiness from the undefeated Cowboys.
Miami won’t get another sleep walking team Sunday in their own building — the Chargers are off to a disappointing 1-2 start and must bury the hapless Dolphins to right the ship.
Philip Rivers and this Chargers team has historically struggled in Miami, and the advantages would lean towards the home team in a regular season. Despite the heat of South Florida, and the early body clock game for the guests, the talent disparity figures to be the difference for the fourth consecutive week.
The Scheme:
Offense:
(Data available courtesy of Sharp Football)
Under Ken Whisenhunt the Chargers are primarily an 11-personnel operation. Using one back, one tight end and three receivers makes up 72% of L.A.’s package deployment in 2019, with 12-personnel accounting for 13%, and 21-personnel at a 10% clip — 10th most in the league.
With a variety of skill player options, Whisenhunt matches that mix with lead, power, and zone running concepts, sparingly using Fullback Derek Watt.
Whisenhunt pairs a mixture of the screen and run game with a dynamic intermediate passing game made possible by a pair of impressive wide outs in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Lately, Los Angeles has to incorporate more max protection and help off Philip Rivers’ blind during the absence of regular starting Left Tackle, Russell Okung. Still, the Chargers offense is exceptional at building up tendencies and then breaking them at the pivotal moments of the game.
This explosive attack is able to mitigate shortcomings on the offensive line with a quick-strike passing game. Few teams utilize three and five step drops with more frequency — Miami’s man-coverage scheme will be tested in this contest.
Defense:
Gus Bradley wasn’t a great head coach, but he’s a hell of a defensive coordinator. He was the only coach to figure out Lamar Jackson last season in the playoffs, as he develops plans to specifically cut down the opposition’s strengths.
Bradley has been hamstrung by some injuries on that side of the ball this year, most notably his all-pro safety/hybrid-do-everything star, Derwin James. Still, the Chargers coverage schemes (a lot of man-free and cover-3) help confused quarterbacks just enough to unleash the dominant pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
All teams want to win with a four-man rush, but few are equipped to do it like Los Angeles. Still, Bradley will vary his blitzes and rush packages to create one-on-one opportunities for his stars on that defensive front.
Last week against the Texans, the Chargers played four corners for 88% or more of the snaps — and only one safety for more than 15 snaps.
The Players:
Offense:
Rivers vs. Brian Flores is the key matchup in this game. There aren’t many disguised that Rivers hasn’t seen in his career, and it’ll be up to Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to create a blur between the pre-snap picture and the post-snap rotation.
The key to putting Rivers behind the chains comes from early-down success, which will be a problem. Austin Eckler is a dynamic pass receiving threat, and the side on the Chargers line could prove problematic for Miami’s under-sized linebackers. Despite good games for Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins last week, the Cowboys ran roughshod on the ‘Phins ‘backers trapping them in the wash regularly.
Xavien Howard will likely draw Mike Williams with bracket coverage heading Keenan Allen’s way. Howard needs a big bounce back, and this is the type of player he can handle. Howard can match Williams’ size and strength and should have some opportunities to take the football away.
Tackles Trent Scott and Sam Tevi are major liabilities — if the Dolphins are going to get the pass rush going, this is the week to do it.
Defense:
It’s difficult to find areas where Miami can attack this Chargers defense. Most of Houston’s success last week came from the heroics of Deshaun Watson going off-script, something Josh Rosen doesn’t do nearly at the same level.
Casey Hayward is a premier corner that’s been doing it for years, but Jakeem Grant offers him a unique matchup in the slot.
Desmond King will likely draw one of Miami’s trees (Devante Parker and Preston Williams). Whoever King doesn’t take will get opportunities on Brandon Facyson and Roderic Teamer — a chance to make some plays.
Getting the front blocked will be an issue. Denzel Perryman is one of the game’s premier linebackers against the run, and he’s set up by the massive Brandon Mebane in the middle.
On the edge, Miami is going to have to use max-protect and hope and pray they can hold on against Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa — both off to slow starts, looking to get things cranked up Sunday in Miami.
The Medical:
Thursday injury report for #Chargers and Dolphins
Justin Jackson was limited with a calf injury. Michael Davis was a full participant. Looks like he'll return Sunday in Miami. pic.twitter.com/1WBEaivZfx
— Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) September 26, 2019
The Opportunities:
The Chargers defense are reeling a little bit right now without some of the key pieces on the back end. Cornerback Brandon Facyson is a second-year UDFA with 177 snaps through the first three games. He has allowed 12 receptions on 16 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. According to the crossover Wednesday episode with Locked On Chargers, he’s been responsible for some coverage busts, and the Dolphins will seek to exploit him.
The Concerns:
The edge rushers for the Chargers are sleeping giants right now, and there’s no better time to get right than Sunday in Miami. With Jesse Davis considered day-to-day the contingency plans are terrifying. Joey Bosa against J’Marcus Webb (who surrendered 10 pressures and 2 sacks last week, primarily against Demarcus Lawrence) should put Josh Rosen in plenty of peril.
If Davis can’t go, that means another week of Michael Deiter at Left Tackle, and trying to deal with Melvin Ingram.
The Projected Outcome:
Things are only going to get worse, I know that’s a sad reality, but that’s the nature of the NFL. The war of attrition, as it were, is unkind to teams with depth. The war of attrition is a tank steamrolling over teams lacking able bodies on the bench, and we might be in the beginning stages of the top-of-the-roster talent taking on nicks and bruises.
The Chargers pass rush is too much, the screen game and Keenan Allen on the offense goes wild, and though the Dolphins finally cover a spread, the game is not particularly close.
Dolphins 13
Chargers 28
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 2: Miami Dolphins drop to 0-3, so do 5 other teams
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 2; we’ll talk about the rest of the 0-3 teams, Chosen Rosen’s first start, and X’s bad day.
A Storm is Bruin
The former UCLA, top-ten quarterback, Josh Rosen, finally got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend in the Dolphins first away game. The game was better than the first two as a team but still ended with a loss.
Many Dolphins fans and analysts were chomping at the bit to see Rosen get some real action, not just garbage time snaps. In a nutshell, Josh Rosen was not perfect, but there were silver linings if you extrapolate his performance from Sunday into future games.
It’ll be interesting to see how Josh Rosen continues to develop as the regular season unfolds. He’s shown continued growth from the first week of training camp through the preseason, and his getting more reps will do wonders for his development. I’m looking forward to seeing what Rosen does next.
For a better understanding of Josh Rosen’s game, check out Travis Wingfield’s charting project for Rosen’s first start. It has a pass-by-pass breakdown and contextual analysis of the QB’s performance. It’s a great way to understand the nitty-gritty of the Dolphins’ quarterback situation and flesh out the circumstances of the passes; context matters.
X marks the spot
Strangely, Xavien Howard was the opposite of a silver lining in the Cowboys game. The Pro Bowl cornerback had a rough outing then also had a rough ousting when the refs ejected him.
Howard had an uncharacteristically bad game against the Cowboys, and the battle between him and Amari Cooper saw the Cowboys WR getting the better of Miami’s fourth-year corner. Cooper had 88 yards and two touchdowns on the day with seven targets from Dak Prescott. The duo connected on six of those seven targets.
While this was not a great showing for one of the Miami Dolphins’ best players, I expect him to bounce back with a fire in his belly this Sunday and moving forward.
Battle in the Basement
With the Miami Dolphins moving to 0-3 on the year so far, five other teams have kept pace: Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh loss is a good thing for the Dolphins’ 2020 Draft since they own that pick as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. The other teams could eventually pose a threat to the Dolphins if they keep losing.
The Dolphins play four out of five of those 0-3 teams. They’ll play the Redskins in Week 6 after the Dolphins have their bye. They’ll then play the Steelers on Monday night for Week 8, then Jets twice in Weeks 9 and 14, and finally the Bengals in Week 16.
It seems crazy to already have this conversation, but the first overall pick is going to have a lot of suitors. Whether it’s by design or the teams are that bad, 0-16 might be necessary for an organization to procure the top pick.
On the Clock Mock
For this week’s On the Clock mock, I kept everything the same except I added the third round to make it a little more interesting. To make your own mock, you can use Fanspeak’s draft simulator here. It offers different packages, too. There’s a free to use version and the premium, which adds trade scenarios. I used the Fanspeak big board and Classic difficulty mode for this, and here’s what I put together. Contrary to the earlier Tankathon order, the Dolphins have been projected the number one pick in this case.
Tua Tagovailoa was, once again, a no-brainer. I doubt that will change as long as the Miami Dolphins are picking first overall in these scenarios. I double-dipped on the same two hog mollies from last time; they’re just that good, and they would instantly make the line better. With Michael Deiter showing some gumption in the shift to left tackle last Sunday, Creed Humphrey and Tyler Biadasz would be plug-and-play guys on the interior.
The Grant Delpit pick was a BPA, homer pick. He’s one of the best players in the nation and having him on the team is a big boost. Jeffrey Okudah is a rising star. I’d be surprised if he didn’t eventually work his way into the first round, so in this case, there was a great value.
Tanking without Tank
The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves on Tuesday; defensive end Tank Carradine was once again released. The Fins had released him during the initial roster cutdowns in a surprise move. He was also quickly re-signed a few weeks ago. It could’ve been a financial move to alleviate some of his guaranteed money off the payroll.
Regardless, the Fins cut Carradine again, and in the corresponding move, the Dolphins signed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.
We have signed tackle Andrew Donnal and released defensive end Tank Carradine.
Full Release: https://t.co/2EiyH1Gtdl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2019
In another move, the Dolphins have also signed wide receiver Andy Jones to their practice squad. Jones had previously spent time with the Detroit Lions.
Dolphins signed former Lions WR Andy Jones to their practice squad, per agent Christina Phillips. Jones started three games for Detroit last year and had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD. Miami played most of Sunday's game with 3 healthy WRs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2019
In a third, hot off the presses move, the Miami Dolphins have placed Danny Isidora on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.
Updated Draft Order
Now that Week 3 is in the books, let’s take a look at the current draft order standings. Once again I’ll be using the Tankathon draft order for this segment.
In the newest update, the Miami Dolphins still have the third pick, but they also have the fourth overall pick via the Steelers. As for the Texans, their victory brought them to 2-1 and has them projected to land the 25th pick.
There’s still a lot of football to be played, but I expect the official draft order to be similar to the current projections. Based on my predictions, I still think the Dolphins will get the first overall pick. I’m also guessing that the Steelers will finish with the ninth pick and the Texans finish with the 23rd.
The Tankathon mock draft has the Miami Dolphins selecting Jake Fromm and Chase Young with the third and fourth picks and Walker Little, the offensive tackle from Stanford, with the 25th pick.
There haven’t been any changes in the Dolphins draft pick haul, but you can keep track of everything they have for 2020 with the Locked on Dolphins’s pick tracker.
Dolfans Unclassified Survival Guide
The season has started rough, and there’s still a ways to go. Locked on Dolphins’s Andrew Mitchell has put together his Fandom Memorandum to help the fans steer through the uncertainty of the 2019 season and prepare for warmer weather.
Charge of the Light Brigade
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers back at Hard Rock Stadium, this Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. EST. While the Dolphins have been viscously improving over the past two weeks, the Chargers are a better roster than their 1-2 record indicates. They are just a better team than the Dolphins.
I’m predicting another Miami loss. However, I think there will be some positives to draw from the experience, such as better consistency from Preston Williams, Josh Rosen taking another step, Michael Deiter gaining more experience, and Christian Wilkins having a big day.
Final Score Prediciton:
Dolphins: 10
Chargers: 35
