Dolphins 53-Man Roster and Game-By-Game 2019 Predictions Part 1

The football season never fails to disappoint. Though it’s impossible to perfectly predict the season, that doesn’t stop us from trying. A fun exercise, here’s the first attempt at predicting Miami’s 53-man roster and eventual record for the 2019 season.

Projected Opening Day 53-Man Roster:

Position Players (53 – 24 offense, 26 defense, 3 special) QB (2) Fitzpatrick, Rosen RB (4) Drake, Ballage, Gaskin, Walton FB (1) Cox WR (5) Stills, Wilson, Grant, Parker, Williams TE (4) Allen, Gesicki, O’Leary, Smythe OL (8) Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis Mills, Adams, Calhoun DL (7) Wilkins, Godchaux, Taylor, Carradine, Washington, Mbu, Ledbetter LB/Edge (8) McMillan, Baker, Alonso, Harris, Van Ginkel, Elliott, Orchard, Hanks CB (8) Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Davis, Armstrong, Wiltz, Needham, Aikens SAF (3) Jones, McCain, McDonald Spec (3) Denney, Sanders, Wilson

Projected Practice Squad (11):

Position Player QB Jake Ruddock TE Chris Myarick WR Trenton Irwin OT Isaiah Prince S Maurice Smith DL Jamiyus Pittman DL Durval Neto* LB Tre Watson LB Sam Eguavoen LB Quentin Poling CB Montre Hartage

*Neto receives practice squad exemption per the NFL’s International Pathway Program

2019 Game-By-Game Predictions

Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens – September 8, 1:00 EST

After a mid-season 180-degree turn from their standard operating procedure, the Ravens became a run-heavy offense that depended on stout defense. With eight games of tape available on Lamar Jackson, the loss of several significant pieces to the stop-unit, and the miserable South Florida September weather, the Dolphins pull off the week-one upset.

Prediction:

Dolphins 19 (1-0)

Ravens 13

Week 2 vs. New England Patriots – September 15, 1:00 EST

With Tom Brady and Bill Belichick’s personal house of horrors setting the scene for Miami Miracle rematch, Brian Flores learns the teacher-pupil dynamic firsthand with a comprehensive defeat at the hand of the Evil Empire.

Prediction:

Dolphins 20 (1-1)

Patriots 31

Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys – September 22, 1:00 EST

After two long games in the Hard Rock hotbox, the Dolphins take the Brian Flores show on the road for the first time to face an elite back and offensive line. The results are not pretty on that side, nor against the sensational Dallas defense.

Prediction:

Dolphins 6 (1-2)

Cowboys 27

Week 4 vs. Los Angeles Chargers – September 29, 1:00 EST

The Chargers offer perhaps the most talented roster in the league. Traditionally, Miami owns this team in South Florida, but the waves of all-pro players is ultimately too much for the Phins to overcome heading into the bye week. The Ryan Fitzpatrick party bus comes to a stop and the switch to the kid becomes imminent.

Prediction:

Dolphins 13 (1-3)

Chargers 34

Week 5 — BYE

Week 6 vs. Washington – October 13, 1:00 EST

With Josh Rosen at the controls, the Dolphins offense gets off to a sputtering start, but the bye week allows Flores to cook up a plan to dominate Dwayne Haskins. Miami wears on Washington and pulls away late to temporarily rescue the season.

Prediction:

Dolphins 24 (2-3)

Washington 10

Week 7 at Buffalo Bills – October 20, 1:00 EST

Orchard Park – sans 2016 — is where Dolphins’ seasons typically goes to die. With a chance to climb back to .500, with a primetime game on-deck, the Dolphins keep it close till the bitter end. In the fourth quarter Josh Allen and the Bills ground game proves to be too much, and Buffalo breaks Miami hearts.

Prediction:

Dolphins 16 (2-4)

Bills 22

Week 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers – October 28, 8:15 EST

The Dolphins enter this game as double-digit dogs and garner zero attention from the pre-game coverage show. That changes when Miami comes out blazing with a plan that the Steelers coaching staff is unprepared for. Miami heads to the locker room with a lead, but the Steelers talent eventually takes over and the Dolphins come up just short, and secure a moral victory.

Prediction:

Dolphins 23 (2-5)

Steelers 24

Week 9 vs. New York Jets – November 3, 1:00 EST

An emotional late victory has the Dolphins sleepwalking early in return of Adam Gase, but the arrogant crazy eyes roaming the visiting sideline wakes the Dolphins up with an explosive second half. Sam Darnold continues to rack up interceptions against the Miami defense and Gase is forced into an uncomfortable post-game presser in the visitor’s media room.

Prediction:

Dolphins 23 (3-5)

Stej 21

Week 10 at Indianapolis Colts – November 10, 4:05 EST

After Miami’s first back-to-back wins under the new regime, the war of attrition starts to set in. The Dolphins lack-of-depth, in year-one of the rebuild, comes to the surface down the stretch and it begins with a resounding loss at the hands of the one of the AFC’s elite teams.

Prediction:

Dolphins 17 (3-6)

Colts 37

Week 11 vs. Buffalo Bills – November 17, 1:00 EST

With last year’s loss in Miami, despite tripling the Dolphins yardage output, the Bills are tasting sweet revenge and a late-season playoff push. Just like 2018, the game comes down to the last play, only this time the bad guys come out victorious.

Prediction:

Dolphins 22 (3-7)

Bills 25

Week 12 at Cleveland Browns – November 24, 1:00 EST

Another division-leader on the road, another decisive defeat. Baker Mayfield and the Browns have a playoff run in mind and refuse to slip up, at home, against a fading Dolphins club.

Prediction:

Dolphins 17 (3-8)

Browns 27

Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles – December 1, 1:00 EST

With too many weapons on offense, and a solid wall of protection for comeback player of the year candidate Carson Wentz, Miami runs out of gas late.

Prediction:

Dolphins 21 (3-9)

Eagles 34

Week 14 at New York Jets – December 8, 1:00 EST

Nothing would salvage a four-game losing streak like sweeping Adam Gase and bouncing the Jets from playoff contention, but instead the slide continues. Sam Darnold got hot last December and, for the first time in his career, he beats Miami and doesn’t commit a turnover.

Prediction:

Dolphins 13 (3-10)

Stej 21

Week 15 at New York Giants – December 15, 1:00 EST

With Daniel Jones taking the reins on the Giants offense, and a soon-to-be-sacked head coach roaming the sidelines, Miami breaks the losing streak in resounding fashion. Things start to click on offense and the defensive scheme has finally taken hold as Miami romps the large men.

Prediction:

Dolphins 35 (4-10)

Giants 17

Week 16 vs. Cincinnati Bengals – December 22, 1:00 EST

The final home game of the year, and an audition for next season, the Dolphins young team feeds off the rhythm it found last week and keeps things rolling. The Dolphins score on offense, defense, and special teams, and register a second-consecutive convincing victory.

Prediction:

Dolphins 33 (5-10)

Bengals 20

Week 17 at New England Patriots – December 29, 1:00 EST

The five-game losing streak gets fans thinking about Tua Tagovailoa, but back-to-back beat downs and a halftime lead over Flores’ former team brings the fan base back in. Belichick turns the screws and finds a late winner from kicker Stephen Gostkowski sending Miami into the offseason at 6-10, but with a lot of optimism ahead of an important offseason.

Prediction:

Dolphins 27 (5-11)

Patriots 28

We will revisit this piece at the conclusion of training camp and preseason, and make any necessary amendments. As for now, we’re going with 6-10 and entering the 2020 offseason full of hope and optimism.

