Dolphins Add Two Linemen – Evan Boehm and Danny Isidora Film Study

On a recent episode of Locked On Dolphins, I made the proclamation that Miami only had six rosterable lineman in-house. The Dolphins agreed and did something about it on Friday.

Miami acquired a pair of familiar faces to bolster the depth of the offensive line, amidst a flurry of roster cuts.

The Dolphins will send a 2020 7th-round draft pick to Minnesota for former Hurricanes Guard Danny Isidora.

The promotion of Dave DeGuglielmo likely had something to do with this next trade; Miami acquires Evan Boehm from the Indianapolis Colts for a conditional 2020 draft pick swap.

The Dolphins line has remained unchanged since the fifth day of training camp, the same day DeGuglielmo received his promotion. Laremy Tunsil, Michael Deiter, Daniel Kilgore, Shaq Calhoun and Jesse Davis were the chosen five, but backup Center Chris Reed consistently outperformed more than one of those starting five.

Now, with Boehm in the picture, Reed is free to move back to guard and seize the long over-due promotion to the starting five.

Boehm might be in for some playing time sooner than later as well. Miami’s theme this offseason was to acquire tough, competitive linemen with a mean-streak and impressive durability. After acquiring Michael Deiter (the all-time consecutive starts leader on Wisconsin’s line) and Jordan Mills (three straight years playing over 1,000 snap), Miami went back to the well with Boehm and Isidora.

One of the top high school offensive line recruits, Boehm went on to start 52 games for Missouri. According to Lance Zierlein’s conversation with an NFC West scout, Boehm is “tough as nails, he’ll play with pain and he’s the kind of guy that will command a locker room.” That scout lauded Boehm for his outstanding power, instincts, leadership and durability.

Those instincts include notes for picking up games on the interior line. Brian Flores beats the word “communication” into the ground when talking about his offensive line, so this move jives with that message.

The weaknesses come from the physical measurements. He has a compact frame with short arms and a lack of lateral agility.

Boehm started 13 of his 42 career games played. He played 122 snaps as a rookie with the Cardinals in 2016 and 588 in his second year with the team in 2017. Last year, his first in Indianapolis, Boehm played 357 snaps filling in for the injured Ryan Kelly.

According to Pro Football Focus, Boehm allowed only five pressures on those 357 snaps (233 pass blocking). None of those pressures were sacks and three of them were hurries (just two hits allowed on the quarterback).

Boehm finished as PFF’s 12th-overall graded pass protector and 16th-overall run blocker among all centers.

Evan Boehm may not be a starter for the Colts but I love his style of play. He’s such a nasty lineman always looking for the kill shot. Watch #67 at center on this screen play. pic.twitter.com/MGhNtlkHXc — Zach Hicks (@ZachHicks2) January 4, 2019

The former Canes Guard met with Miami several times prior to the 2017 NFL Draft. The Dolphins likely didn’t view him as a scheme fit during Adam Gase’s tenure, but the philosophical shift on offense changed things.

Isidora was praised — pre-draft — for his ability to get in space. Light feet, plus-agility, and a controlled approach climbing to the second-level makes for a nice option to pull this large guard.

From that same report — Lance Zierlein, NFL Media — Isidora plays with too wide of a base and is a liability in pass protection.

Another player with an impressive durability track record, Isidora started 39 consecutive games at the U.

Isidora hasn’t panned out the way the Vikings had hoped. The stout guard started three of his 21 career games played over the last two seasons. Isidora played 147 snaps in his 2017 rookie season, and 214 snaps last year.

Pro Football Focus was not a fan of Isidora’s game — he allowed 11 pressures on only 145 pass blocking reps (2 sacks, 2 hits, and 7 hurries). He was PFF’s 119th-graded pass blocking guard and 38th-graded run blocking guard.

Quick Danny Isidora thread. Wide base was the knock coming out, and it’s still robbing him of power in the pros. pic.twitter.com/KHVQplDrBf — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019

After a brief run-through on the tape for these newest Miami Dolphins, my takeaway is this: Evan Boehm has a chance to be one of the top five this year and possibly carve out a long-term role with the team. His instincts, toughness and communication will go a long way with this staff, and I’m not convinced that he’s a downgrade from Daniel Kilgore.

Danny Isidora is still a work-in-progress. His technique needs refinement, he struggles with any semblance of power, and he has the look of a swing interior lineman more than a starter that can come in and contribute right away.

