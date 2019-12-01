Dolphins Aerial Assault Beats Birds – Dolphins Eagles Week 13 Recap

Under Flores, Dolphins swimming upstream; and winning

If the comedy franchise ‘Major League’ were nonfiction, they’d probably follow a similar storyline to the 2019 Miami Dolphins. With everything imaginable working against Brian Flores and his roster, the coach who was projected to finish the season without a victory has now found the winner’s circle. Three times.

The future of the Dolphins is uncertain, just as it is for the other 31 franchises in the NFL. Obtaining the first pick in the draft is the believed best way to minimize that uncertainty with regards to the league’s most important position — the quarterback. While selecting QB1, and hitting on the pick, is the quickest way to change a franchise, finding the correct man to lead the team finished in a close second.

In Brian Flores, the Dolphins found the right man to guide this team back to prominence.

Stat Dolphins Eagles Total Yards 409 386 Rushing 58 92 Passing 351 294 3rd /4th Down 8/15 (53.3%) 7/14 (50%) Penalties 7 (59 yards) 10 (91 yards) Sacks For 2 3 TOP 31:18 28:42

Dolphins–Eagles

Throughout the season, we’ve shown you sound structure on defense and an offensive game plan that schemes open players with regularity. We’ve also shown you the shortcomings in protection, the occasional dropped pass and — this season, the even more rare miss from the quarterback.

Showcasing the improvements over the previous coaching staffs, in losing efforts, was enough to nudge the pessimist towards hope. Now, the Dolphins are learning how to close those games, and showing sustained bite from unsung players that nobody thought had a chance to become part of the next era of Dolphins football.

Miami aren’t just finding success from players like Undrafted Cornerback Nik Needham, or the previously injured fellow UDFA Preston Williams. The Fins are finding contributions from players valued as bottom-tier acquisitions, whether it’s the draft of free agency.

Devante Parker re-signed in Miami on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Parker is the AFC’s second-leading receiver since the bye week, and has already surpassed career-highs across the board. Parker makes the same amount as Cordarrelle Patterson.

Eric Rowe would be the 93rd-highest paid cornerback in the league were he still playing that position. Since his shift to safety after the bye week, Rowe allows less than 4.5 yards-per-target in coverage.

Ryan Fitzpatrick signed a contract that pays him less than Brian Hoyer. I won’t suggest that Fitzpatrick is the long-term solution at the position, but the way he’s playing shows how the right guy, who is wired the right way, can excel in this scheme. Fitzpatrick threw for 365 yards despite his top back rushing for 20 yards in the game. It’s the fourth time Fitzpatrick has surpassed 280 yards passing, behind an offensive line that allows more hits, pressures and sacks than any unit in the league.

Mike Gesicki has come on like gangbusters. Some fans preferred Dallas Goedert (Eagles Tight End) in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Miami’s actual pick, Gesicki, topped Goedert’s 66-yard performance with 79 of his own, including a touchdown. Gesicki has more receptions and yards than Goedert on the season.

If this is the type of production Miami are capable of cultivating from low-end investments, what should we expect from five premium draft picks, and the biggest free agent budget in the league?

I’m not saying Brian Flores is the coach of the year, but he’s made me at least think about it. Which is remarkable given all they’ve been through. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 1, 2019

What the #dolphins are doing under Brian Flores is NOT a surprise to anyone that has played, scouted, or coached with him. True leader. While he realistically won’t win Coach-of-the-Year, getting this stripped-down team to 3 wins should earn him votes. — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) December 1, 2019

This team is going to be form-fit to suit the needs of Chad O’Shea, Patrick Graham and the entire operation that Brian Flores has established in just his first year on the job. Targeted free agents carefully picked with distinct jobs envisioned, before the ink dries on the contract, and a bunch of young five-stars for this successful coaching staff — who are garnering Coach of the Year talk — to get their hands on.

Be excited, Fins fans. Be very excited.

Let’s get to the individuals.

Quarterbacks

The 365-yard performance Fitzpatrick posted on Sunday can’t be praised enough. He was under immense pressure from the first snap of the game, and the Eagles completely shut down Miami’s offensive operation through three series. Until it all clicked.

Fitzpatrick was still getting forced off the spot, but found lanes to set up and deliver an onslaught of vertical shots to his two trees (Parker and Gesicki) or underneath to Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson and Patrick Laird. Miami closed the game out with five consecutive touchdown drives if you discount a kneel down at the end of the half, and a clock extraction drive at the end of the game.

His statistics are not indicative of what he’s meant to this team. During the broadcast the commentators mentioned that even the defense admits to absorbing the energy that Fitzpatrick brings to work every day.

Running Backs

It took an injury to Kalen Ballage to finally get something going from the tailbacks. Ballage finished the day with three carries, no yards, and a long of 1-yard. Seventh-rounder Myles Gaskin and undrafted rookie Patrick Laird — A.K.A The Intern — combined for 74 total yards.

Gaskin had the best rushing day with 20 yards on two carries, but Laird made the biggest impact in the game. He caught a 2nd and 10 pass at the plus-15, made a man miss and burrowed ahead for a first down. On the next play, he plowed into the end zone from five yards out, and capped it off by catching a two-point conversion pass in the end zone.

What a job in pass pro from Patrick Laird. Fitzpatrick gets off the spot and waits for Hurns to clear in that second window. I’m pretty well set with Parker-Williams-Hurns-Gesicki going forwards. Let’s fix that OL and backfield. pic.twitter.com/woivAmFj10 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Wide Receivers and Tight Ends

What more can we say about Parker? In a breakout season, Parker enjoyed his breakout game; just two weeks after his initial breakout. His last three games have totaled 20 receptions for 335 yards and a pair of scores. The catches he made Sunday were highlight reel plays that somehow continuously topped the one prior.

Devante Parker eating up these Eagles DBs. pic.twitter.com/GESPAfoRiW — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Devante Parker is elite pic.twitter.com/bhjHuB9vd9 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Mike Gesicki was up next, and wanted in on the “Mossing” action. Plucking the football off the helmets of unsuspecting defensive backs, finding space in soft spots, making big runs after the catch — this is the athletic tight end we all thought we were getting two Aprils ago.

Gesicki with 2 TDs in as many weeks. And yet another Mossing. pic.twitter.com/1xEIPalq6N — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Allen Hurns is a reliable slot option that has earned the trust of Fitzpatrick. He often presents a the target at the correct time while the window exists. He continues to pick up key first downs at critical moments.

It was great to see Albert Wilson back and involved. He uncovered to the tune of five catches on five targets, and his biggest play came as a tailback in the Wildcat formation. Wilson still doesn’t look to be at the same speed as last year, but this is a big first step. Take a look at Parker’s block on Wilson’s long run.

Devante Parker makes a key block to spring Albert Wilson for a big run. pic.twitter.com/2X3XhG8KzO — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Offensive Line

There were moments for the line Sunday, but the running game is still nonexistent, and a less aware quarterback would’ve been scraped off the field with a spatula Sunday.

Michael Deiter has ownership of some of those moments, including a punishing block to lead Laird in for a touchdown. His pass protection was better despite having to play next to two different tackles in the game.

Patrick Laird back to back big plays. Keep an eye on Michael Deiter on the Td run. pic.twitter.com/x6F4ReUwoK — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

The left tackle position continues to be the Achilles heel of this team.

Jesse Davis is always going to struggle with speed as a tackle. That fact has been evident all year, and he was getting all he could handle via speed and speed-to-power moves from Philadelphia early. Davis eventually settled down as the game went along and gave Fitzpatrick enough time to get the ball down the field.

Hopefully all the work Shaq Calhoun is getting at right guard can develop his prospects for the future, but it’s just not bearing a lot of fruit right now. We’ll have more on the line from the all-22.

Defensive Line and Linebackers

Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins continued on essentially the same plane they’ve been on for the last several weeks. Moments of dominance, position versatility, some reps they’d like to have back, but a good game in total.

I’d like a recount on Davon Godchaux doing just 18 bench press reps at his combine workout. pic.twitter.com/drRa261AzX — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

The edge remains a problem as Miami allowed 83 rushing yards on 17 carries from Miles Sanders. A combination of Taco Charlton, Charles Harris, John Jenkins, Vince Biegel and Andrew Van Ginkel filled that role today. The plays were few and far between, as Biegel was the only one of the group to consistently hold the point of attack. He also provided pressure on a number of reps.

Jerome Baker left the game with an injury and was replaced by Sam Eguavoen as the green-dot communication player on defense. Eguavoen had his best day as a pro with a sack and a big stick on a screen pass.

Have a day, Sam Eguavoen. Buried the crosser then closes on the screen for a TFL. pic.twitter.com/OPcctm0R3T — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Baker continues to show some concerning moments for how they want linebackers to play in this system. He’s asked to do jobs that are usually made for bigger, stronger players, and he gets washed out as a result.

They called this a hold, but it still an example of where Baker’s struggles exist in this defense. Getting rolled out by the pulling guard. pic.twitter.com/pCjAt7RJTv — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Defensive Backs

Miami won this game on the back of its offense, but the 10 points allowed in the second half made the 14-point comeback possible. After allowing Philadelphia to pile up 28 points one possession into the second half, the Dolphins forced a missed field goal (49 yards) two punts, and a 37-yard field goal.

The missed field goal occurred after an Eguavoen sack, but the two punts and successful field goal all came as a result of big stops by the Dolphins defensive backfield.

Nik Needham was tested again. He’s proven to be Miami’s best cover corner as he draws the one-on-one responsibility in a seven-man coverage package that brackets every other route on the field.

Excellent coverage all around. Everyone funnels into a bracket, but they trust Nik Needham to handle his own on an island, which he does. pic.twitter.com/aA70Dzu4ld — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Eric Rowe is in talks for a contraction extension, and he’s earned it post-bye week. Rowe made a pass breakup on Zach Ertz in the end zone, and was involved around many-a-running plays near the line of scrimmage for yet another week.

Eric Rowe has been terrific since switching to safety. Ertz has 3 catches for 24 yards on 6 targets. The 4.0 YPT is just lower than Rowe’s 4.52 YPT allowed since moving to safety. pic.twitter.com/AprgyIfwmD — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Ken Webster displayed the physical nature of his game that endeared this staff to his long-term prospects.

The best part of watching this secondary — though there are gaffes, and Miami had plenty against the consistent barrage of Philly mesh concepts — is that they all play together. There’s a belief in the scheme, and they all adhere to their responsibilities. They’ll get beat on the talent deficiency at times, but they are competing and coming up big on third downs and in the red zone.

Specialists

No way this article would be complete without mentioning the coolest special teams trickery I’ve ever seen. Matt Haack to Jason Sanders, and it’s the first kicker to score a touchdown since 1977.

How many touchdown passes does your punter have? How many touchdown catches does your kicker have? Not as many at Matt Haack and Jason Sanders. pic.twitter.com/rhy3CBB3ox — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Foundation = Established

This is the third time I’ve made an emphatic, landmark moment declaration on Brian Flores, and I gain more confidence with each one. Back in training camp I sensed a team that was hungry to play for this coach. A disciplined unit that was absorbing all the valuable information from individual techniques, to being in the right spot to help your teammate within the structure of the scheme.

I said it again after the Colts win when Brian Flores willed an undermanned roster to a second-straight victory. Now, up against a $30 million quarterback and a team with preseason Super Bowl expectations, I’m going to dig in deeper on the proclamation that Flores will finally break Miami’s string of coaches without making through year-five (Shula the last to do it in Miami, Wannstedt fired in year-five).

A thread on the state of the Dolphins at the 3/4 point of 2019. The best part about a coaching staff that knows how to put players from less-decorated backgrounds in position to succeed, is that your drafting and free agent buys become so much more targeted. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) December 1, 2019

Finding production from the change lost in the couch cushion is a testament to so many people in the organization, not just Brian Flores. It’s a testament to the area scouts who discovered players like Preston Williams and Nik Needham. It’s a testament to Josh Boyer, who’s impressive resume developing unknown defensive backs tracks several years now. It’s a testament to the executives who decided to push the resources into the future so that Flores could establish the foundation, and then build the team around his image.

I saw it explained best on Twitter from a friend of mine with the handle @Desides01. He said, “Dare I say the Dolphins finally succeeded where other teams failed at extracting some of the Patriots coaching magic?”

Dare on, Desides01; because that’s exactly what’s happening here.

Brian Flores is Lou Brown and his roster was stripped down to a bunch of guys that otherwise wouldn’t be in the league. Flores rallied the team around that idea, and in turn, discovered a Pedro Cerrano of his own in homerun hitting Devante Parker. He found his veteran leader watching over it all with Ryan Fitzpatrick taking on Jake Taylor’s role.

Now, the challenge in 2020, will be getting Jack Parkman not only to sign the big free agent contract, but to buy into the program.

@WingfieldNFL