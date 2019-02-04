Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Announce Head Coach Brian Flores – Takeaways
Excitement abound today in Davie as the Dolphins, three weeks after the initial announcement, officially unveil the 10th Head Coach in team history, Brian Flores. Coach spoke at length about his vision, his core principles, how to approach a potential down-year, and plenty more.
In this column, we’re going to give you paraphrased quotes from the presser, commentary on Flores’ answers, and a grab bag or miscellaneous notes from the first official day of the NFL off-season.
First, some notes from the Dolphins owner.
Stephen Ross:
– A lot of teams were looking for an offensive minded guy – the next Sean McVay. “We wanted to restart the organization by finding a great leader. I believe we have found that leader that can take us into the future.”
– “It was an easy consensus for us [Chris and myself] in picking Brian.”
Next, the Dolphins General Manager took to the podium.
Chris Grier:
– Thorough and intensive process. Flores was the first candidate Miami interviewed.
– He met Flores a few times on the road working in personnel.
– Also worked with people Flores worked with and those folks spoke very highly of Flores.
– Core beliefs are similar and aligned in our vision for how to build a football team.
Dolphins new Head Coach:
Brian Flores:
Asked about his time in New England – “Very fortunate for my 15 years in New England. It was a great place to learn and grow and I’m humbled by this opportunity.”
Asked why this was the right move for him – “I had a good job in New England, I wasn’t in a rush. It has to be the right fit, has to be the right place and have to have the right feel. When I met with the Dolphins, we came out of that very excited. This is where I wanted to be. I’m thankful that I’m a part of this organization now.
Asked what specifically drew him to this job – “Chris mentioned it. Core beliefs and core philosophy for how to build a football team were aligned. That was the thing for me, and I told every team I interview with this – if we’re not aligned, don’t hire me. Because that won’t work.”
Asked about working various many jobs in New England – “I think when you’re in a leadership position you’re dealing with all facets of the organization and that experience helped me. Whether its personnel, offense, defense, special teams, or picking up someone’s dry cleaning. It helped me learn how to lead and how the entire operation works. I respect everyone and the jobs they’re doing in the organization.”
Asked about brining over Patriots staffers and if that was by design – “We haven’t made any final announcements on the staff. Core values, core beliefs that I would take from New England was certainly the purpose. Number one thing there is putting the team first. I learned this a long time ago. It’s hard to trust another person – let alone 11 people. And that’s why we want guys who put the team first.
Asked about enduring short term pain before being ready to compete – “Every week we go out there we’re going to try to win the game. There’s pain in that too, there’s always going to be bumps in the road – ups and downs. That’s part of leadership, dealing with adversity. There’ll be some pain, that’s true for every team. We had some pain in New England and we overcame it. That’s the attitude and resolve that I want to see from a team I’m coaching.
Asked about the Dolphins not having won a playoff game in some time and how to fix that – “You fix that on a day to day basis. Everyone tries to improve every day. Take it one day at a time, that a selflessness, put the team first attitude. And that goes from the owner to the folks that clean the building at night. Get everyone to buy into that, good things will happen.
Asked why he believes he’s ready for this – “I’ve had a lot of experiences and developed my philosophy to help people become the best versions of themselves. I think I’ve done that and I’m ready to do that on a grander scale.”
Asked about the key to developing a successful plan from game to game – “Each game is different. Every week you’re coming up with a different plan. A lot of that is tied to who you have personnel wise. You’ve got to be multiple. You stay in the same thing and the coaches at this level will take advantage.”
Asked what was the moment you he saw a future in coaching – “In 2014, the year we beat Seattle in the Super Bowl, I made an impact on the safeties group I worked with. I saw them developing on the field but also off the field with their families. I felt like I was making an impact on their lives. I was very demanding but they knew I loved them, I respected them, and that formula worked and I stuck with it and will stick with it going forward.”
Asked his opinion of the Dolphins as an opponent – “This is a hard place to play, that’s for sure. My last memory here wasn’t a great one. Teams here have always been tough and well-coached. They’ve got a good group, great ownership, a lot of things in places and I think the future is bright.
Asked what are his core beliefs – “I believe in hard work, I believe in putting the team first, I believe in team. People have to work together if you want to strive to do something great. Selflessness and put the team first.
My thoughts:
An English major tends to speak in a very measured tone. He considers the ethos, pathos, and logos in conveying his message to a particular audience. It’s clear he hasn’t spoken publicly a whole heck of a lot. There isn’t a quick trigger in terms of getting his thoughts out. I think that’s something he’ll learn. To me, he seemed rather passive and, back to this word, measured. Adam Gase came in with bravado and look where that got the team – this is certainly different.
Random Notes from Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald:
Dolphins players now displayed in press room photos: Tunsil, Drake, Sanders, Baker, Minkah, Jakeem. (Most or perhaps all nucleus pieces of rebuild.) Grier pictured too.

Chris Grier gives insight into team building by noting he would rather have three good players rather than one great one in salary cap allocation

A photo of Ryan Tannehill's has been removed from team press room. Not that anybody needs any clues, with Tannehill to be released or, less likely traded.

Miami Dolphins
Real Solutions for a Rebuild – Teaching and Developing
Miami Must Repair It’s Own Program Before Recruiting New Parts
Turn on a primetime telecast with two heavyweights battling for NFL supremacy, and what do you see? The superstars steal the headlines, sure, but every top-tier team in the league features a variety of contributing players not known to the casual fan.
Take yesterday’s Super Bowl. The Rams and Patriots rostered 24 combined undrafted free agents on the sport’s biggest stage.
C.J. Anderson lost his job with the Raiders in December before becoming the Rams leading rusher in the post-season. Dante Fowler was fading towards draft bust prior to wreaking havoc off the edge all January long. In New England, stars materialize from the unlikeliest of sources. Trey Flowers rose from fourth-round pick to arguably the most vital piece on that defense. Before Flowers, rookie UDFA Malcolm Butler saved Tom Brady’s fourth championship.How does this happen? How can a veteran switch team’s mid-year and go from journeyman to key cog in the game plan? How does a rookie, passed on by each team seven times, go on to save the biggest football game in the world?
Teaching.
Every coach Miami identified as a candidate to replace Adam Gase, back in Early-January, featured one common theme – the alibied claim to their prowess as a teacher.
And within that teaching is where development occurs. Under Gase’s watch, which players grew from afterthought to prominent fixture in the rotation?
Laremy Tunsil and Xavien Howard hopped on the fast-track to all-pro caliber play – but both came with high expectations (pick 13 and pick 38 in the 2016 draft).
Davon Godchaux and Vincent Taylor went from fifth and sixth-round picks to starter and impact contributor on the defensive line rotation.
There isn’t exactly a Flowers, Butler, Anderson, or Fowler in that mix.
While the only avenue to generating excitement and buzz within the fan base is staking claim to high-profile players, the more sensible route back to prominence lies within the staff doing their jobs.
For several Dolphins players that have endured valleys in their young careers, the teaching of the new staff is crucial to their development. Righting the ship, on these players cast astray, is the best and quickest way to round out a solid foundation in Miami.
Up first, a player that earned a 2018 starting job via his impressive finish to the 2017 campaign. Slotted as the Right Guard back in mini-camp, Jesse Davis started all 16 games on an offensive line that got worse as the year went on.
Davis was an integral part of Kenyan Drake’s five-game run as the NFL’s leading rusher throughout December of 2017. Length, power, and the ability to stay in control while in space were the key elements to Davis’ nifty run.
Then, in 2018, Davis was asked to do things that most players would struggle with to have success in executing. First, Geno Atkins takes Davis to task on an island in a one-on-one rush situation.

Cordrea Tankersley’s 2018 season was as disappointing as any player on the team. Entering camp with a stranglehold on the number-two cornerback job, “Tank” lost reps to 2017’s UDFA riser, Torry McTyer. The Clemson product’s awful 2018 came to an end with a torn ACL in practice getting ready for the New York Jets in week-nine.
The expectations for 2018 were set because of Tankersley’s impressive rookie campaign. A physically imposing player, Tankersley was a mainstay on dominant Clemson defenses. The injury is a sizable obstacle to overcome, but the increased usage of man-coverage should bode well for the third-year pro.
Under play-caller Brian Flores, no defense ran more man-coverage than the Patriots (54% of the time). Tankersley’s struggles were purely on the mental side as Miami’s defense consistently was out of position under Matt Burke. A complex pattern matching scheme often left receivers running wide open – nobody was more susceptible to those breakdowns than Tank.

Charles Harris is an easy target for Dolphins fans. Ever since he was drafted, the questions arose about the legitimacy of the pick and whether or not the Dolphins made the right move. So far, they did not make the correct decision.
Harris often looks timid and unsure of his pass rush assignment, but that wasn’t always the case. The third video in the breakdown below shows Harris winning off the weak-side edge with a chop and a dip on a very refined pass rush move.
In Flores’ defense, Harris could see more time as a two-point stance, on-ball linebacker helping set the edge. This position is also a part of creative games (stunts and twists) up front to generate pressure.

Here’s a terrific snapshot of the Pats games to generate a pass rush despite not rostering an elite pass-rusher.
Without a premier pass rusher, the @Patriots defense quietly led the NFL in pressure applied to the QB on 3rd down.
How did they do it? @MattBowen41 shows you here.#SuperBowl #LARams #GoPats pic.twitter.com/DC2fLrA9xh
— NFL Matchup on ESPN (@NFLMatchup) February 3, 2019
Jakeem Grant, Kenyan Drake, and Bobby McCain almost earned a spot in this column, but I don’t think they fit the same bill as these other three players.
Grant is a vastly under-used speed demon that has a knack for making big plays. His workload decreasing after the ultra-talented Albert Wilson went down remains the biggest head-scratcher of 2018 personnel usage.
Drake was an unstoppable force as a workhorse in December of 2018. He continued to showcase the big play threat in the pre-season both as a runner and pass catcher. Still, the Miami staff thought it best to make him a complementary player.
McCain was forced into a role on the outside due to injuries and a lack of development from the younger corners. McCain’s lack of long-speed was exposed time-and-time again on the edge. Then, an injury hampered his change-of-direction skillset that made him one of the top slot cover guys in 2017 – expect Flores, Patrick Graham and Tony Oden to kick McCain back inside where he belongs.
The all-pro team is littered with first round draft picks and high-profile players. But not every route to that illustrious honor is a simple one. All-pro Offensive Tackle David Bakhtiari is a household name now, but that wasn’t the case in 2013 when he was a fourth-round draft choice.
The same can be said for Jason Kelce (sixth-round 2011), Eddie Jackson (fourth-round 2017), Desmond King (fifth-round 2017), Tarik Cohen (fourth-round 2017) and the rest of the specialists on the All-Pro squad.
This isn’t to say that Davis, Tankersley, and Harris have all-pro honors in their future. Developing them into quality contributors, however, is the quickest, surest bet to turning things around in Miami.
After all, every roster has top-tier talent – some more than others. But when there are 11 moving pieces on any given snap, it only takes one mistake to botch the entire design of that play. Getting all 53 players aligned in a similar vision, identifying roles that they can excel in, and utilizing those skillsets, that’s what a quality coaching staff does.
Will Brian Flores and company be the first Dolphins staff to accomplish those feats since Don Shula? Time will tell.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Top 10 Moments of 2018
As the final game of the 2018 season is set to kick off in less than three hours, we look back on the moments that made us get out of our seats in 2018. Despite the disappointing finish fireworks were aplenty early on in the season for the Dolphins.
10.) Leonte Carroo elevates and scores at the Colts – Week 11

9.) Kenny Stills wins it against the Bills – Week 13

8.) Minkah Fitzpatrick jumps the screen for a house call in Minnesota – Week 14

7.) Jason Sanders beats the Bears – Week 6

6.) Ryan Tannehill connects with Kenny Stills on opening day – Week 1

5.) Xavien Howard saves the day against Oakland – Week 3

4.) Jerome Baker puts the finishing touches on the Jets – Week 9

3.) Albert Wilson carves up the Bears again – Week 6

2.) Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant celebrate beating Oakland – Week 3

1.) The Miracle in Miami – Week 14

Miami Dolphins
Ranking the Top 13 Prospects for Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft
We’re 80 days out to the NFL draft…but who’s really counting?
Being in the lull between the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine – yes, lull – I figured it’d be a good time to release my first go-around at a 13 person short list for Miami.
Why 13 players? Well, it’s simple, Miami picks at #13 in the first round and simple mathematics tell us one of the 13 players on this list will be available when Miami picks (assuming Miami doesn’t trade out).
Note — This is not a guess at what Miami’s draft board looks like. My take is based on prospect talent and what picks will provide most value to this Miami Dolphins team.
1. Nick Bosa – EDGE – Ohio State
Bosa is the unanimous #1 player on almost all draft boards and that is not surprising if you watch him play. He can rush the passer and stop the run with the best of them. Add in the blood-line that is in the Bosa family, his size, level of competition, etc. and you have exactly what you look for in an NFL prospect.
Throw in Bosa plays a premium position, defensive end — a need for this Dolphins team — it’s a no-brainer to make him #1 on this short-list.
There is almost zero chance he is available when Miami picks, unless they trade up or we experience another Laremy Tunsil gas mask type incident. In the near-impossible event he is, all draft plans for the first round should be scrapped and Bosa should be the pick.
2. Josh Allen – EDGE – Kentucky
Like Nick Bosa, with Josh Allen you find that cross-roads of a talented player meeting a Miami need at a premium position. Allen, like Bosa, can do almost everything. Most would argue the floor for Allen is lower, but he has a similar ceiling to that of Bosa.

— Scott Charlton (@Scott_Charlton) November 17, 2018
It’s unlikely Allen is available when Miami picks, but he should be the unanimous choice in the Miami draft room if he is.
3. Quinnen Williams – DT – Alabama
If you watched Alabama football this year, there is almost no way you’d miss Williams. He was dominate and played a vital role in almost every game for Alabama.
Williams has the upside to be all-pro in this league for years, hence why he checks in at #3 in this list. The edge, however, goes to the edge rushers (no pun intended) at #1 and #2 due to the nature of the position and the need Miami has for edge players compared to interior defensive linemen.
4. Ed Oliver – DT – Houston
Oliver has the same upside as all of the defensive line players listed in the top 3, but there are more questions to whether Oliver reaches his ceiling given his size relative to the position he plays.

— Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) September 23, 2017
Coming into this year, many had Oliver listed as a player who wouldn’t fall out of the top 5. Now there is a decent chance he is available when Miami picks at #13.
Scouts and experts are all over the board as to where Oliver should line up or what scheme would best fit him, but one thing everyone does agree on, Oliver is a phenomenal player who will give you everything he has wherever he is on the field.
5. Clelin Ferrell – EDGE – Clemson
Although Ferrell may not have the pass-rushing upside of other edge prospects on this list, he is about a complete of edge prospect as they come.
Edge players like Ferrell come in high on this list due to their ability to step in day 1 and provide value on all three downs. To me, prioritizing the player that will be on the field all downs trumps the pass rush specialist type.
6. Brian Burns – EDGE – Florida State
Burns is a pass-rush specimen and more than adequate against the run. As far as getting to the quarterback, Burns is close to the same tier as Bosa and Allen.
FSU EDGE Brian Burns has some of the best hands + body flexibility from a pass rushing prospect I’ve ever in YEARS… Doesn’t just run around OTs – very technical hand usage in combination with fluid movement patterns

— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) February 2, 2019
Talent-wise, it’s hard for me to prioritize Burns and Ferrell. The only reason I placed Ferrell ahead of Burns is due to Ferrell checking in 30lbs heavier than Burns which translates to me as being physically more NFL ready and schematic flexibility.
Although it’s uncertain what Miami will be running next year, it’s worth pointing out in today’s NFL, nickel (five defensive backs) is run more frequently than any base package, a scheme Burns should be more than fine in.
All that to say, Ferrell and Burns would both be huge additions for this Miami front seven; players that will have fans excited for years to come.
7. Kyler Murray – QB – Oklahoma
This is where things get interesting. Murray may not be quite on the same tier as other players on this list relative to the position, but I believe this is the time to reach and grab the most important position in all of sports – quarterback.
Murray is this year’s Patrick Mahomes going into the draft. This isn’t saying he’s the next Mahomes in the NFL – more to the fact Murray is a “boom or bust” prospect coming out of college.
The drawbacks: Murray is undersized by almost all quarterback physical metrics, and it’s unknown if his passion for baseball will overtake that of football one day. The latter is becoming increasingly more questionable in recent days, thus being the main reason Murray didn’t check in higher on this list.
However, when drafting a quarterback, you’re looking for the upside – what this player could be in 5-10 years. Murray has that potential, thus making him a huge gamble worth taking.
Murray is an electric player and if the concerns wrote up on him are found to be negligible, Miami found the quarterback every team will look back on and wish they would have traded up to select.
8. Devin White – LB – LSU
The general consensus on White is he has all the speed and talent you could ask for in a linebacker, but he has some work to do when it comes to processing.
Devin White is a raw, ‘see ball/get ball’ LB at this stage but boyyyy does he have some athletic gifts off the bus. SL/SL range and a thump when he arrives!

— Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 11, 2019
The NFL, if not already there, is moving towards speed at the linebacker position – a player that can move sideline to sideline with the best of them. White is that type of player.
Linebacker may not be the most prominent need for this defense, given the two promising young linebackers on the roster, but a player with White’s potential, at a position Miami had their fair share of issues with this season, is value worth taking.
9. Jonah Williams – OL – Alabama
For those who follow the draft closely, you’ll question why Williams is on this list. Williams played offensive tackle in college and to no surprise, will be viewed as an offensive tackle by most teams.
Given Miami already has two up-and-coming tackles in Ja’wuan James and Laremy Tunsil, the assumption here is Williams makes the conversion to guard. There is no question Miami has a gaping hole in the interior line – a hole Miami desperately needs to fill.
Williams is just as talented as those that check in higher on this list, but he’s lower on my list due to the value of selecting a guard this early. Williams has the potential to be all-pro, with the flexibility to kick out to tackle if we were to lose either tackle. There is something to be said about that which makes him more than worthy of the of the #13 pick in my eyes.
10. Rashan Gary – DL – Michigan
Gary is similar to Ed Oliver in that he is an extremely talented player where many experts question what position he will end up at in the NFL.
Gary could play all over the line in theory, but it’s likely he’d be best playing a 3-tech position, similar to that of Ndamukong Suh during his time with Miami.

— DLineVids (@DLineVids) December 22, 2018
Regardless of where Gary eventually lines up, he’d be a staple in this Miami defensive line for years to come if he were the selection.
11. Dwayne Haskins – QB – Ohio State
There are quite a few experts who have Haskins as the top signal-caller in this class. Some have Murray, some even have Drew Lock; however, almost all agree this is not a premier class to find your next franchise quarterback. This is why we find Haskins lower on this list.
Haskins can make almost every throw on the field with adequate arm-strength and mental processing for today’s NFL. He’s a pocket passer prototype – what scouts love.
Kyler Murray edges Haskins in this list due to Murray’s potential. Make no mistake, Haskins has the talent to be good in this league, but that’s the thing – “good.” I am valuing the top-tier, game-changing potential in Murray higher than what I see in Haskins.
12. Greedy Williams – CB – LSU
With head coach Brian Flores coming in, it’s looking like he’ll want more talent in the secondary based on his time in New England.
A player like Williams adds talent to the Miami secondary and a long-term solution to pair next to all-pro Xavien Howard. For the older generations, a corner pairing which could one day resemble that of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison.
Where Williams has the talent to be higher on this list, I don’t have him quite as high simply because I find more value-gain in the other players listed.
There is a lot of fluidity among non-quarterback prospects outside the top-3. All are talented in their own way. Miami is a good position where they have equally talented players in many positions of need.
13. Jachai Polite – EDGE – Florida
I love watching Polite on passing downs. He is one of the best at this trait in a top tier class of edge prospects
However, he checks in at #13 for me due to his drawbacks in size and reliability against the run.
As I alluded to earlier, I prioritize the defensive end who can play all three downs, not just check in on passing downs. Polite has concerns in all areas outside of pass rushing.

— Jonah Tuls (@JonahTulsNFL) December 27, 2018
If Polite is able to able to develop against the run, he will likely go down as one of the top edge players taken in this talented class. If not, we just landed another Charles Harris.
I’d be interested to hear your thoughts on who Miami should take at #13. Follow me on Twitter @skylertrunck and let’s discuss.
