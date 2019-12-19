Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Preview
The Tank Bowl arrives with little luster
Who: Dolphins (3-11) vs. Bengals (1-13)
When: Sunday December 22, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 76 degrees, 90% precipitation, 18 MPH winds, 82% humidity
Vegas Slant: Dolphins -1
Dolphins–Bengals
In Sunday’s recap column I speculated about the levee breaking for a Dolphins team that has utilized more players (80) than any team in league history. Losing more players to injured reserve than all but one team has ushered in a weekly line-change, of sorts, with regards to the Dolphins roster.
For four straight weeks, Miami have added at least two new players. The total body count for that month-long-period is 11 players (20.1%), a fitting bookend to a season that began with 24.5% overhaul prior to the opener with Baltimore.
Miami were embarrassed in those first two games — and hardly competitive in the next two. Then, after the bye week, the Dolphins were within two scores in six of the next eight games, with three victories to their credit.
Now, on the final leg of a three-game stretch that was supposed to result in a competitive product, one that would flirt with a three-game winning streak (four total when the Philadelphia win in week 13 is included), most are expecting Miami to limp to the finish line and end the season at 3-13.
The upshot, for an otherwise arduous season, is that Miami are essentially assured of a top three pick. They’re almost certainly assured to get a crack at the draft’s best quarterback (injured hip not withstanding), and they showed enough bite in a restructuring season to inspire hope about the coaching staff and direction of the organization.
Sunday brings the NFL’s worst record into the house of the NFL’s worst roster. Something has to give, just as it did last week in New York. Despite Brian Flores and Patrick Graham dialing confusing post-snap rotations to the tune of three Eli Manning interceptions, the Dolphins — and all their newcomers — couldn’t hang with the talented Giants receiving corps.
It’s a game that neither fan base wants to win in what’s supposed to be a soggy Sunday South Florida afternoon. This is one of the more aesthetically pleasing matchups the NFL offers, and some of the parallels these two teams share make the game — dare I say — kind of fascinating?
Let’s break it down.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Zac Taylor is a chip off the old Sean McVay block, and his offense is the best proof of that relationship. McVay’s Rams run 11-personnell at an 84% clip — tied for the most in football. Taylor’s Bengals are the team tied with the Rams for the least amount of variety in the personnel packaging on offense.
The scheme focuses on the same 10-15 plays dressed up with different alignments and pre-snap shifts and motion. The primary option in the offense is often the slot receiver (Cooper Kupp, Tyler Boyd) and both love to run stretch concepts off tackle (precisely where Miami are weakest).
Cincinnati does utilize 12-personnel at a 10% clip, but no other package exceeds 2% (02 the next highest).
The Bengals rank 26th in total offense, 22nd in passing, 27th in rushing, and last in points per game.
Defense:
If the name Zac Taylor sounds familiar, Lou Anarumo should too. The Bengals vetted multiple candidates for the Defensive Coordinator position and couldn’t give the job away — hence appointing a man that’s been bouncing around positional jobs since the 1980’s.
Anarumo was saddled with a roster that lacks speed and the traits required for modern day football in 2019. He’s a defensive backs coach by trade, but regularly has blown coverages (sound familiar?) and his secondary allows one of the worst separation rates in the league.
The Bengals will create pressure with a stout front-four, but are not resistant to sending an extra rusher. Cincinnati’s 32.9% blitz-rate is just .3% lower than Miami’s, and ranks 10th in football.
Cincinnati are 29th in total defense, 15th in passing, last in rushing, and 24th in scoring defense. Their best trait — the pressure created — ranks 12th in QB knockdown rate, but near the bottom in sack production. That has changed in recent weeks, however, as the Bengals have 13 sacks in the last five games.
The Players:
Offense:
Joe Mixon is the engine that drives what little success the Bengals offense has found this year. Of Mixon’s 39 missed tackles forced, 25 of them have come from off-tackle runs. His ability to stretch the defense, identify the hole, hit it and make the first man miss is what makes him special.
Mixon is not only scolding hot right now (282 rushing yards the last two weeks), his best runs come in Miami’s most vulnerable area — off either edge. With 64% of his missed tackles forced coming off the edge, a 5.4 yards per rush average off right end, and 4.8 average off left end, it’s seems inconceivable that Miami can stop the Bengals back.
If the Dolphins are to have success, it comes from the Bengals horrid offensive line. Pro Football Focus has the Bengals as the 31st-graded run blocking offensive line (only better than Miami), and the 28th-graded pass blocking line.
Wide Receiver Alex Erickson out-reps former 9th-overall draft pick John Ross, and both play a backseat to Tyler Boyd, the Bengals leader in receptions and yards. Cincinnati’s top tight end is C.J. Uzomah (70% player) with Tyler Eifert bumped to second duty from the rash of injuries he has endured through his career.
Defense:
Geno Atkins is the Bengals lone pro-bowler, but he’s not produced like he did in the past. Atkins’ sack total is the lowest it’s been since 2014, but he’s still a disrupting force that Miami will have to double in order to handle on the interior.
That creates further problems on the outside as neither tackle is equipped to deal with Carlos Dunlap’s get-off or length. Sam Hubbard needs one more sack to top his rookie year total of six, but he’s even more impressive against the run.
It would stand to reason that Miami finds itself behind the chains a lot, but the Dolphins have used tendency breakers to have success. Expect Miami to line up in plenty of 12-personnel, get the Bengals slower groupings onto the field, and go to work through that air from that normally run-heavy package.
Miami should attack Linebacker Nick Vigil with the tight ends and backs, and look to isolate Cornerback B.W. Webb in one-on-one situations with Devante Parker.
The Medical:
(Available Friday)
The Opportunities:
Just as Miami took the football away from a turnover prone quarterback last week in New York, Flores should have enough up his sleeve to confuse Andy Dalton, who Joe Goodberry of Locked On Bengals said is having the worst year of his professional career. Cincinnati are thin at wide-out, and are often not on the same page with Dalton, so the opportunities for takeaways exists.
It’s difficult to carve out opportunities for the Dolphins offense. One thing the Miami attack has over the Cincinnati defense is speed. Look for Albert Wilson’s lateral agility and jet sweep activity to influence the way the Bengals defend everything Miami wants to accomplish.
The Concerns:
It starts and ends up front with the Bengals pass rush against Miami’s offensive line. Geno Atkins is headed back to the pro-bowl for the eighth time, and there is quite simply no one on this Dolphins roster that can handle future Hall of Fame Defensive Tackle. Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard showed Dolphins fans how capable they are of wrecking a game last season, to boot.
Joe Mixon is quietly one of the best backs in football going up against the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense. His balance, patience, speed and acceleration to the edge will prove problematic for Miami.
The Projected Outcome:
This is the first game in which Miami have been favored this season, but the 1-point spread tells us that the Bengals are a better football team because of the 3-point advantage given to the home side.
With Dalton back in the fold, a quality running game and pass rush to attack Miami’s two weakest areas, the only thing that will keep this game close is Miami’s coaching advantage.
But even that’s not enough as lug nuts are loose and the wheels are getting wobbly for this Dolphins team.
Dolphins 14
Bengals 20
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Offense
The Miami Dolphins may have wasted the past decade of our lives with one lonely trip to the postseason, a 68-89 regular season record (0.433% winning percentage), and a rebuilding effort that has already occurred four times since 2000, but that doesn’t mean we can’t acknowledge and recognize the players that went above and beyond their civic duty as Miami Dolphins and actually excelled at their craft.
Check out who made our Offensive All-Decade team below and let us know if there’s anyone you’d replace:
Note: only stats that apply to the 2010-2019 seasons – as well as the player’s respective position – apply. For example, Laremy Tunsil’s stats at LG and Brian Hartline’s stats in 2009 are not included.
Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil
Games Started: 30 (at LT)
Sacks Allowed: 7
QB Hits Allowed: 15
Hurries Allowed: 33
From public relations nightmare to the best young left tackle in the NFL, Laremy Tunsil has been riding a roller coaster career. Assuming he can stop moving before the ball is snapped, Tunsil is on his way to compiling a Hall of Fame career, and will probably go down as one of the best left tackles to play the game this century.
Teasing aside, Tunsil was an island on the left side of the offensive line. Both cheaper and younger than Branden Albert, Tunsil spent a year learning the position before taking over for the former prized free agent. Though he was never rewarded with a Pro Bowl berth in Miami, his skill level was so obvious that the Houston Texans had no trouble dangling more than two 1st-round picks for him.
Sure enough, his first year off of the Dolphins earns him a Pro Bowl nod with the Texans. Fitting for a player fans knew was a cornerstone for years to come.
This is why the Miami #Dolphins cut LT Branden Albert. Rookie Laremy Tunsil was exceptional at LT run blocking + pass protect vs CIN #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/5j1KZw1tXm
— Tom Like (@TomLike11) February 17, 2017
The only aspect that might be disappointing about Tunsil’s spot on this list is the lack of longevity. Having only played two seasons at the position, it speaks heavily about the other “contenders” more than it does Tunsil’s production.
Left Guard: Richie Incognito
Games Started: 55
Sacks Allowed: 17
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 29
This may be the last player you expected to see pop up on this list, but when you have collectively sported one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL this decade there aren’t many options to choose from.
Richie Incognito got into plenty of trouble while a member of the Miami Dolphins. If he wasn’t feeling up a golf attendant’s leg with a golf club or instigating fights with opposing players on the field, he was busy causing the biggest scandal the Dolphins have endured in the history of their franchise.
The last time I remember some one doing what Myles Garrett did was when Antonio Smith ripped off Richie Incognito’s helmet and then swung it at his head. I can’t believe I found the video. pic.twitter.com/qFrSN5cWYC
— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 15, 2019
All of the headaches and potential legal actions aside, Incognito was the best offensive guard the Miami Dolphins have had this decade (partly by default, but mostly because he was a very good player).
If you can separate the human being from the football player, every team wants Richie Incognito on their offensive line. Given the ticking timebomb that came with acquiring Incognito, the Dolphins were somewhat fortunate enough that he lasted nearly 4 years with the team.
Center: Mike Pouncey
Games Started: 81
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 17
Hurries Allowed: 50
A former 1st-round pick selected 15th-overall, Mike Pouncey began his career dominating opposing defenders. As his hips began to deteriorate, and the team’s shoddy camaraderie started to come to light, Dolphins fans began to wane on Pouncey’s performance as a player.
On the surface, the Dolphins received a lesser version of his twin brother, Maurkice Pouncey. Though if you dig deeper into their careers, you find that the Dolphins are once again stifled by the stigma that plagues their organization.
Raise your hand if you think Maurkice is the “better” Pouncey (I know I did)? Take note of Pouncey’s stats above as you compare them to Maurkice’s first 6 seasons in the NFL (77 total games) in which he allowed 12 sacks, 13 QB hits and 73 hurries.
Pouncey’s reputation may be stained by the “Free (Aaron) Hernandez” hat, Bullygate, or the occasional off-the-field incident (all things he brought onto himself), but he’s the best center the Miami Dolphins have had in decades, and you can make a very good argument that he was underappreciated during his time in Miami.
Clear picture: Mike Pouncey showing off his "Free Hernandez" hat pic.twitter.com/obBIFKzPyH (via @fguzmanon7)
— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) July 14, 2013
Right Guard: John Jerry
Games Started: 32
Sacks Allowed: 10
QB Hits Allowed: 12
Hurries Allowed: 55
Ask any Miami Dolphins fan who they would rather have, and I’m sure the answer is going to be Jesse Davis. But between the constant position changes and inconsistent play, it’s hard to put the three-year veteran ahead of John Jerry.
This is probably the one honor that genuinely goes to a player by default rather than his actual accomplishments, though honestly, I implore you to find a better RG this decade than Jerry – it’s not possible.
You know that narrative about former Dolphins going on to play well when they leave the Dolphins. John Jerry is an exception.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) December 15, 2015
Tony Sparano and his staff coached the South Team in the 2010 Senior Bowl, which John Jerry was part of. Sparano was so enamored with Jerry’s athletic and physical attributes that the former offensive line coach made drafting Jerry a priority in the 2010 NFL Draft – eventually selecting him in the 3rd-round, 73rd-overall.
The potential and growth may have been there, but it never came to fruition with the Dolphins. Admirable enough to avoid imminently replacing him, the Dolphins spent plenty of assets plugging other offensive line holes before succumbing to the fact that this team could not continue with the combination of Incognito, Pouncey, Jerry and Jonathan Martin on their offensive line.
Given Incognito’s involvement in Bullygate, Jerry’s lackluster skillset and Martin’s unstable health, the Dolphins used this time to purge everyone except for Mike Pouncey. Needless to say they still haven’t figured this thing out.
Oh, and for those that are wondering, here are Jesse Davis’ stats at RG: 9 sacks, 9 QB hits and 36 hurries (in 2 years).
Right Tackle: Ja’Wuan James
Games Started: 54 (at RT)
Sacks Allowed: 20
QB Hits Allowed: 19
Hurries Allowed: 79
Every right tackle that has started for the Miami Dolphins this decade has been putrid, except for Ja’Wuan James.
Although every other year was a trip to injured-reserve waiting to happen, James was a very good player….when everything came together. For every top-notch game the former 1st-round pick had, there’s an equally embarrassing highlight of him completely whiffing on the competition.
I have no idea what the intended play on this was, but I hope it featured Ja'Wuan James releasing Cameron Jordan, who got the sack & FF? pic.twitter.com/r9mvvxDxuP
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) October 3, 2017
Overall, James’ five-year tenure was marred with annual inconsistency; enough to justify an expensive contract extension while simultaneously being a risky endeavor to offer. Given the 13 games he’s missed this season for the Denver Broncos, I’d say the Dolphins made the right decision with their money.
Of course, this trend means that James is going to be a dominant RT for the Broncos next year and we’ll probably wonder why we didn’t extend him, but don’t let that facade fool you. The number of hurries he let up as a tackle are troublesome, and if Miami is going to have a certain left-handed quarterback going forward, you need a more-stabilizing blocker than this.
Still, it’s hard to say James is a busted 1st-round pick when he provided 5 (somewhat adequate) years of service. Frankly, it’s more than what most other 1st-round picks have contributed in recent history.
Wide Receiver: Jarvis Landry
Games Active: 64
Receptions: 400
Receiving Yards: 4,038
Touchdowns: 22
If there was one player that brought attention to an organization that hasn’t had national respect since the 20th century, it was Jarvis Landry.
His enthusiastic passion for the game sometimes got him in trouble with the league, his coaching staff, or the referees, but it was a refreshing sight to see. He wanted to win. He craved winning. And instead of trying to harness and maintain all of his energy, they decided to let him go.
There are plenty of positive reasons for doing so: less drama, more money and extra draft picks. But we’re also left wondering why we’re irrelevant again. If this team can’t properly handle an ego or two, they’re going to be abysmal forever.
Landry’s intense playing style and no-holds-barred attitude made him a fan favorite. It gave this team a passion that hadn’t existed since the Jason Taylor and Zach Thomas days. You wanted to play for Jarvis Landry, and Jarvis Landry wanted to play for the Miami Dolphins.
Another angle on #Dolphins Jarvis Landry's catch pic.twitter.com/rs9nTrT3jS
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 27, 2015
Some vehemently argue that Landry is a possession receiver, but if you’ve watched at least one of his seasons in Miami you’d know that’s simply not true.
While his contract is expensive, his electrifying performance warrants the heavy price tag. Miami is going to spend a ton of money on “play makers” going forward, and it’s likely going to be awhile until we see another one like Landry.
Wide Receiver: Brian Hartline
Games Active: 76
Receptions: 267
Receiving Yards: 3,737
Touchdowns: 9
Brian Hartline was as steady as they came.
If he was able to get his hands on the ball, he was probably going to haul it in. Staying on his feet is another story, but Ryan Tannehill‘s original security blanket ran the crispest routes on the field, and if he were paired up with Tom Brady instead of Julian Edelman, you’d probably hear his name floating around as one of the best receivers in the league.
Both durable (active for 76 out of 80 potential regular season games) and reliable, Hartline isn’t going to make the kind of plays DeAndre Hopkins makes, but every single organization needs someone like him on their team.
Dolphins standout WR @brianhartline Brian Hartline (09-14).1,000 yds receiving 2012-13. Set team record with 253 rec yards vs Cards in 12 pic.twitter.com/yDaANrHJ9s
— Dolphins History (@DolphinsHistory) March 15, 2017
Hartline was rewarded with a 5-year, $31m contract extension prior to the 2013 season before Miami released him for financial reasons after the 2014 season.
For some, Hartline was viewed as a #3 receiver being paid like a #1. For others, they saw a reliable target that was going to enhance this offense rather than hurt it.
If anything, Hartline proved you don’t need to be the “best” receiver on the field, you just need to be the smartest.
Wide Receiver: DeVante Parker*
*Stats as of Week 15, 2019
Games Active: 68
Receptions: 222
Receiving Yards: 3,171
Touchdowns: 17
When I started writing this article a few weeks ago, I had DeVante Parker as an honorable mention…behind both Brandon Marshall and Kenny Stills.
Though Parker’s statistics may have been better to some degree, he needed 4+ years to get there while Marshall was nearly-dominant in the 2 seasons he was in Miami and Stills was a touchdown machine for an anemic offense.
After a dominant month and a 4-year, $40m contract extension, Parker has solidified himself as Miami’s true #1 receiver.
We may all be gritting our teeth that he stays healthy, but we can’t deny that the skillset is there. He’s a near-lock to outplay a defender on a 50/50 ball, his catch-radius is insane and his hands are pretty reliable. It only took the Dolphins 5 years to realize that all you need to do is throw it up in Parker’s direction and he’ll come down with it.
Barring an unforseen meltdown or decline in Parker’s potential, you’re looking at Miami’s best wide receiver since Chris Chambers or the Marks Brothers.
DeVante Parker’s best career catches rivals any other player’s.
It’s your time. @DeVanteParker11 pic.twitter.com/pNHTvDNF9E
— Yung Mayo (@YungMayoYT) March 10, 2018
Tight End: Charles Clay
Games Active: 58
Receptions: 161
Receiving Yards: 1,809
Touchdowns: 14
Charles Clay is the one athletic project that a Dolphins’ coaching staff got right.
Though it took a couple of seasons before Clay flourished on the field, he eventually developed into a playmaking receiver and a reliable blocker. His versatility as an H-Back (tight end, fullback hybrid) opened up Miami’s playbook and forced defenses to fear the tight end position for what seems like the only time this decade.
His production was so well-respected by Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan, that he wildly outbid the Dolphins the year Clay hit free agency under the premise that he would secure his seam threat and diminish a division rival.
Dolphins are NOT matching 5-year, $38 million offer sheet that Buffalo gave TE Charles Clay, per sources. Bills have a new TE.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2015
Though Clay has never made a Pro Bowl, and his career production won’t earn him any lifelong accolades, the former 6th-round pick will go down as one of the Dolphins’ best draft picks in the history of their franchise.
If you ever wonder how beloved Clay is by this fanbase, just see how the fans reacted when he signed with the Bills.
Running Back: Lamar Miller
Games Active: 61
Rushing Yards: 2,930
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.6
Total Touchdowns: 19
Lamar Miller is a quintessentially good running back. Drafted one round after fellow University of Miami standout Olivier Vernon in 2012, Miller was selected under the guise that he would soon develop into a a #1 running back.
Miami’s offensive line issues may have kept Miller from really excelling in South Florida, but his 2013 season was very impressive all things considered. With a 5.1 yards-per-attempt average, 1,099 rushing yards and 8 touchdowns, Miller was the kind of running back that could take the pressure of his quarterback and keep the offense two-dimensional.
A workhorse throughout his time in Miami, Miller did everything right for this team. He may not have been the flashy running back fans yearn to see, but he was going to win you football games, and that’s all you can ask for from your players.
#Dolphins Lamar Miller slips through tackles and bursts through the lane for the TD pic.twitter.com/u4Z5jdbnGQ
— The Sports Daily (@SportsDailyBlog) December 15, 2015
Quarterback: Ryan Tannehill
Games Started: 88
Passing Yards: 20,434
Completion %: 62.8%
Passing Touchdowns: 123
There really isn’t any other option for this position. When you spend 7 seasons evaluating one player, it’s tough to anoint anyone else, and thus, here we are.
Ryan Tannehill’s performance this season with the Tennessee Titans leaves Dolphins’ homers and haters equally perplexed. For awhile, we felt this team had the wrong players. As more time passes, and more players end up on other teams, the more we come to realize that our coaching staffs have been extremely incompetent all of these years.
Then again, if the Dolphins were adept at scouting quarterbacks, they could have had Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, DeShaun Watson or Lamar Jackson. Instead, we have nobody.
Tannehill with a dime to stills pic.twitter.com/CxJNlDjqsZ
— DFSDAILYBEST (@DFSDAILYBEST) November 13, 2016
Honorable Mentions:
Brandon Marshall:
Games Active: 30
Receptions: 167
Receiving Yards: 2,228
Touchdowns: 9
Brandon Marshall’s tumultuous time with the Dolphins has left a stain on his legacy in Miami.
Acquired for two 2nd-round draft picks, the Dolphins finally found themselves a vintage #1 receiver. Miami knew there were some maturity issues involved, but his skillset outweighed the attitude.
While it’s absolutely fair to have wanted more from Marshall (given his dominance at the position and the price tag it cost to obtain him), we still have to give him the respect he’s due. If it weren’t for a befuddling altercation he had with his wife that involved a knife and plenty of cop cars, Marshall may have been with the team longer.
Still, in his two-year stint, Marshall caught 167 passes for 2,228 yards and 9 Touchdowns. There are plenty of “what-ifs” that surround Brandon Marshall’s career, but in a futile and almost nonexistent decade for the Miami Dolphins, Marshall still shines bright.
according to his IG, #dolphins’ WR preston williams was apparently working out with brandon marshall yesterday. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZK3XDRC4Sb
— josh houtz (@houtz) June 9, 2019
Reggie Bush:
Games Active: 31
Rushing Yards: 2,072
Rushing Yards-per-Attempt: 4.7
Total Touchdowns: 12
Reggie Bush may be famous for his flirtatious flings with Kim Kardashian, or for his legendary college prowess as a former Heisman Trophy winner, but these things shouldn’t overshadow his production in his limited time in Miami.
Under contract for only two seasons, Bush came to Miami with a reputation as a “change of pace” back who hadn’t received more than 157 rushing attempts in his career.
The Dolphins bulldozed that logic and rushed Bush 216 times in 2011 and 227 times in 2012, both with excellent results.
The only thing preventing Bush from making this list is longevity. The electricity, playmaking ability, leadership and star power was all there – Miami just chose to let it go.
Kenny Stills:
Games Active: 63
Receptions: 164
Receiving Yards: 2,566
Touchdowns: 24
With off-the-field interactions taking precedence over his on-the-field performance, we often overlook just how good Kenny Stills was for the Miami Dolphins.
Acquired from the New Orleans Saints for a 3rd-round pick, and then rewarded with a 4-year, $32m contract, Kenny Stills earned every bit his overall cost. Some argued that Stills was solely a deep threat on a team that couldn’t hit the deep pass, and while his 15.6 yards-per-reception supports that number, his reliability shouldn’t be overlooked.
Outside of a horrendous wide-open drop in Seattle that could have given the Dolphins the victory, Stills would make touchdown catches in pockets of space that didn’t exist. If the Miami Miracle didn’t happen, his San Diego Chargers highlight (shown under Tannehill’s section of the article) or the one shown below would make a good case as the play-of-the-decade.
Early leader in the clubhouse for best throw of the weekend. Tannehill to Stills makes that a pretty regular occurrence. pic.twitter.com/aJmP15Bky5
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 23, 2018
Even when Stills came down with the ball, not a single person thought this was a touchdown because, duh, there’s only about 6 inches of space between the heel of his foot and the back of the endzone.
His 2,566 yards over 4 years isn’t eye opening, but his 24 touchdowns are. If DeVante Parker hadn’t come into his own recently, Stills would be the 3rd-receiver on this list.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 20 Giants 36
Snap Counts, Grades, Metrics, and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Giants
Team Stats
After a miserable first month of the season, the Miami Dolphins spent the last nine weeks trying to repair the record-breaking damage that was inflicted on the team’s season rankings. Pulling players from every nook and cranny of the league’s landscape, Miami are setting records all the wrong records this season.
The thin thread that held this Dolphins team together snapped in a Sunday blowout loss against one of two teams with a worse record than Miami.
Using its 80th player of the season on Sunday — an NFL record — Miami’s impressive run of adding a player, giving him one week to absorb the playbook, then giving said player meaningful reps on Sunday came to a crashing end. We’ll talk about the individual performances later in this column, but let’s first examine Miami’s league-wide ranks.
Miami’s newly developed red zone woes returned for the second straight week. Miami turned four trips inside the 20 into 13 points, scoring a touchdown on just one of the four visits. This brings Miami’s season red zone conversion rate to down to 53.8% — 22nd in the NFL.
The Dolphins rank 27thin third down conversion rate at 33.5%, en route to the 29th-ranked scoring offense. Miami are 29th in total offense, 23rd in passing and last in rushing — both yards per game and yards per rush.
Miami are 27th in average plays per drive and 29th in yards per possession. Scoring on 28.5% of the offensive possessions ranks the Dolphins 28th in the NFL.
The Miami defense started out hot allowing just seven points on the Giants first five possessions, including two interceptions of Eli Manning. It was all downhill from there as the Giants scored touchdowns on four of the next seven drives. The Giants touchdown drives covered 51, 65, 40, 66 and 44 yards.
Miami ranks 30th in total defense, 24th against the pass, 31st against the run and last in points allowed. The Dolphins are the first team to allow 50 total touchdowns this season (Oakland 48, Arizona 46 the next in line to join that notorious ranking).
With seven penalties in the game Sunday, Miami are now the fourth-least penalized team in football with the fifth-lowest yardage assessed against, via penalty.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Offensive Snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|71 (100%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|34 (48%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|34 (48%)
|WR Devante Parker
|67 (94%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|57 (80%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|33 (46%)
|WR Isaiah Ford
|31 (44%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|55 (77%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|23 (32%)
|TE Clive Walford
|19 (27%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|71 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|71 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|71 (100%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|53 (75%)
|OL Shaq Calhoun
|52 (73%)
|OL Evan Brown
|37 (52%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|2 (3%)
This game was different on the offensive line compared to the 13 contests prior. The Dolphins, not because of injury but rather performance, shuffled the line play by issuing better than 37 snaps to six players, and utilizing each of the eight actives on game day. Webb came into the game for a pair of heavy package plays Miami dialed up, as part of an attempt to get something going in the ground game.
Michael Deiter allowed the most pressures per snap, yet somehow graded as the best pass protector in the game — I would object to that fact.
Daniel Kilgore allowed the most pressure with three total (1 sack, 1 hit, 1 hurry), and a sub-standard run-blocking grade.
Jesse Davis put together another good game at right tackle with the best run blocking grade of the bunch, and just two pressures (a hit and a hurry) on 71 total reps.
Julie’n Davenport allowed another sack. Evan Brown and Shaq Calhoun were credited with just one pressure among the two of them (a hit charged to Brown). Calhoun had the worst run-blocking grade of the entire line.
Running Backs Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird both allowed two pressures on a combined 13 snaps. Laird averaged just 1.67 yards after contact and received a 54.3 running grade from PFF. Gaskin was much better (72.8) with an average of 5.89 yards after contract.
Laird has three drops on 22 pass targets this season.
Ryan Fitzpatrick had some misses and a costly fumble, but his receivers dropped seven passes in the game. Pressure crippled the Miami passing game as Fitzpatrick threw for just 30 yards on 10 passes under duress (completing just 2 of the 10).
All four of Devante Parker’s receptions moved the chains. On the season, he’s scored or moved the chains on 47 of his 59 catches — good for an 80% conversion rate. He had one drop in the game and a chance at a third touchdown on a pass that was off-target from Fitzpatrick on a back-shoulder throw.
Albert Wilson had his best game of the season leading all receivers in PFF grades. He caught five of seven targets for 59 yards (season-high 8.43 YPT), and forced six missed tackles.
Clive Walford could’ve done some considerable damage had he caught the football. He picked up 34 yards on two receptions and dropped two others — both in open space in the intermediate portion of the field. He did some fine work as an inline blocker as well.
Durham Smythe had an excellent blocking day. He earned an 83.5 grade in that department springing essentially all of the Dolphins big edge runs. He was perfect in nine pass blocking reps, but was not targeted in the passing game.
Mike Gesicki caught four of seven targets for 47 yards and picked up 11 of those yards after the catch.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of Defensive Snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|53 (78%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|40 (59%)
|DL Avery Moss
|35 (51%)
|DL John Jenkins
|33 (49%)
|DL Taco Charlton
|21 (31%)
|DL Zach Sieler
|19 (28%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|68 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|55 (81%)
|LB Raekwon McMillan
|42 (62%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|38 (56%)
|LB Andrew Van Ginkel
|16 (24%)
|LB Trent Harris
|7 (10%)
|LB Jamal Davis
|3 (4%)
|DB Nik Needham
|67 (98%)
|DB Adrian Colbert
|65 (96%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|65 (96%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|59 (87%)
|DB Nate Brooks
|27 (40%)
|DB Linden Stephens
|24 (35%)
|DB Montre Hartage
|12 (18%)
Miami’s unsuccessful pass rush came to a head Sunday with a league-low pressure rate. The G-Men dialed up pass 29 times and heeded pressure on just three of those Manning drop backs.
Two of those pressures came from Christian Wilkins. One of the rookie’s two hurries led to a Manning interception, but Wilkins’ grade was derailed by one missed tackle.
The other pressure was a sack from Sam Eguavoen, who recently, is coming on like gangbusters. Eguavoen was targeted in coverage twice with no completions (one a PBU), and he picked up Miami’s lone sack of the game. He’s allowed negative (-1) passing yards on six targets the last three games with a pair of sacks, five run stops, and a pass break-up.
Jerome Baker had perhaps his best game of the season. Baker was a part of 12 tackles (8 solo) and allowed just 15 yards on three pass targets. He only rushed the quarterback five times and didn’t apply any pressure.
Vince Biegel is nipping at Baker’s heels for best overall grade (Biegel with an 84.6 compared to Baker’s 87.5 score in the game). Biegel did not have an effective day rushing the quarterback, but he picked off one of the two targets in his direction and made three run stops in the game.
Davon Godchaux made five tackles and three of those were for run stuffs — he’s the most consistent defender on this team.
Adrian Colbert was tabbed with four missed tackles in the game while newcomer Nate Brooks was beat on all three targets for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Nik Needham had a rough go statistically. He got his hands on a pass that wound up going 51 yards to the house, and that lifted his average through the roof. Needham allowed three of five targets to go complete for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also missed two tackles.
Andrew Van Ginkel graded the lowest on the day with quite literally zero stats (pressures, tackles, pass targets) sans one penalty assessed to the rookie.
Team Needs, and Priority-Level, Becoming Clear
The roster value has presented itself in a rather obvious way the last few weeks. Miami have uncovered some gems, learned about a mistake they made on a young quarterback, and identified the biggest areas of need moving forward.
While holes on the roster are aplenty, the Dolphins uncovered a pair of dynamic receiving options in Parker and Preston Williams. The starting defensive tackles (Godchaux and Wilkins) look like a quality pairing, while the linebacker position is getting evenly distributed production from different players each week. The young tight ends are coming into their own and a couple of young cornerbacks have shown some bite.
The Dolphins will get the biggest boost from the list of players returning from injury next season (Miami’s 17 players on IR is second most in football).
No issue looms larger than the future at quarterback, despite Ryan Fitzpatrick playing his best football in a 15-year career. Miami needs to identify his successor within the next two years, and this season’s top-five pick seems like the ideal spot to do it.
Beyond that, the offensive line, pass rush and secondary all need revamping.
Up front, a pair of guards in free agency offer a solution for the Fins. Patriots LG Joe Thuney makes the most sense. He and Washington RG Brandon Scherff will cash in this March, and the Dolphins will almost certainly be connected to both.
The tackle and center positions don’t bear as much fruit in free agency. Jack Conklin could shake free in Tennessee, but he’s going to get paid way above his value. Anthony Castanzo is an option, but it’s unlikely the Colts allow him to walk.
The defensive side of the ball features far better free agent options. Baltimore’s Matthew Judon and New England’s Kyle Van Noy are plug-and-play solutions at the linebacker spot. The Ravens saw two defensive stars depart via free agency last year; it’s difficult to imagine they’ll allow a third to follow suit.
Kyler Fackrell is another linebacker that fits, and he’s likely to depart Green Bay this offseason after the Pack signed two edge players to lucrative deals.
Yannick Ngakoue and Jadeveon Clowney are premier options at the edge positions. Dante Fowler and Shaquil Barrett are both schedule free agents, though their fits in the scheme are dubious.
Dallas’ Byron Jones, Tennessee’s Logan Ryan (former Patriot and versatile defensive back) and Justin Simmons will be the cream of the defensive back crop. Simmons jives with a lot of the traits Flores will love at the safety position, but he’ll cost a boatload after an all-pro year.
Miami has the deep pockets and roster needs to be as active as anybody in free agency. But that model conflicts with the style of roster-building that Flores learned in New England.
We are on the doorstep of a fascinating offseason.
Miami Dolphins
Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise
If this is what doom-and-gloom looks like, then I want to be miserable.
While most Miami Dolphins fans conceded back in April that the 2019 season was about as lost as the original Spygate tapes, there seems to be this notion that the Dolphins are suddenly doing things wrong. That Brian Flores is not the leader this team needs.
A team that was pegged by all to easily go 0-16 – and to secure the #1 pick in the NFL draft – has a real chance of selecting outside of the Top-5 because they won too many games.
Does that sound like a head coach that’s doing a bad job?
In Miami’s 3 wins, their most-expensive players were:
- Albert Wilson (and his 7 total receptions) – $8.33m
- Ryan Fitzpatrick – $5.5m
- DeVante Parker – $4.84m
- Eric Rowe – $3.73m
- Charles Harris – $2.96m
Does this sound like a head coach that has a lot to work with?
Miami has more Pro Bowlers on injured reserve (3) than they do on their active roster (0).
Does this look like a head coach that’s in the best position to win?
After witnessing mediocrity for the amount of time it takes a human being to develop from shitting their pants uncontrollably to legally drinking alcohol, you would think a franchise that is doing things differently and methodically is a much-needed breath of fresh air.
The Miami Dolphins have used 80 different players on their roster in 2019, an NFL record.
Yesterday’s 53-man roster featured 11 players that returned from 2018, probably an NFL record.
Meaning, it’s been a revolving door of evaluations for Brian Flores and his staff from the moment he arrived. And that’s exactly what 2019 was supposed to be: a year to expunge the team’s cap space and evaluate talent for the future.
For some, it seems evaluations and results must go hand-in-hand. Better results = a better team, because, duh, wins are the ultimate measure of success. As if we don’t have the cognitive thinking skills to read between the lines…
“If It’s About Winning, Then Win”
Somewhere, the lines between exceeding expectations and winning football games was blurred.
Brian Flores did such an amazing job exceeding our expectations that he won too many football games. At the start of the season we expected 0 wins, now, towards the end of the season, we feared (another) two-game winning streak.
That shift in our expectations already indicates that 2019 was a successful season for growth and advancement. The fact that we are even debating whether or not Miami should beat the New York Giants or Cincinnati Bengals is a far cry from where we were 3 months ago, when we all just wanted to avoid 0-16.
Updated Draft order. pic.twitter.com/31zbq7maOs
— Burgundy Breakdown Pod 🎙 (@Burg_Breakdown) December 16, 2019
If you don’t realize that the bar for Flores’ performance has risen as each week passes, you’re delusional. 3 months ago we just wanted to score a point in the second-half. Now, we’re praying Miami doesn’t win another football game.
The two head coaches that are used to counter Flores’ productivity are the same head coaches that prove that winning doesn’t breed success.
Tony Sparano orchestrated the greatest turnaround in NFL history when the Dolphins went from 1-15 to division winners (11-5) in one season, but we’re tiptoeing around the fact that Chad Pennington is the real reason for that change. How well did Miami do when Pennington got injured? The answer is three-straight losing seasons and 3rd-place in the AFC East.
Adam Gase turned a 6-10 team into a 10-6 team, but once Ryan Tannehill went down, and Gase began to institute his own culture with his own players, the offense dwindled to the point that it became the 25th-best offense in 2017 and the 31st-best offense in 2018.
If anything, this further cements the fact that the Dolphins need to find their franchise quarterback before they deal with anything else, but that’s another topic for another time.
Brian Flores is on pace to win 4 games with the perennial 4-game winner, Ryan Fitzpatrick, under helm (53 regular season wins as a starter; 13 years in which he’s started NFL games = 4.08 wins-per-year).
Fans aren’t holding the Miami Dolphins to a winning standard. In fact, most of us still want this team to lose the last two games of the season. For us, wins aren’t the barometer we’re using. If that were the case, we’d say that the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons are having better seasons than the Dolphins.
They’re not.
Truth is, they’re closer to firing their head coaches than they are praising them. All 3 of those teams have franchise quarterbacks and their results are massively underwhelming. Miami, with Ryan Fitzpatrick as its leading rusher, has a chance of drafting behind these teams, and that thought makes some people believe Brian Flores isn’t the guy?
Three QBs lead their team in rushing this season: pic.twitter.com/ZyzsuTVlkJ
— ESPN (@espn) December 15, 2019
We can be pissed off about the “tank” all we want, but you have to be excited about a coaching staff that seemingly maximizes the talent on their roster.
“This Team Was Supposed to Tank”
Are you trying to make my case for me?
The reason the Miami Dolphins didn’t successfully tank is due to the head coach that was able to rally his team into beating multiple playoff-contending opponents.
We can question plenty of Chris Grier‘s draft picks, but Grier successfully stripped this team of talent while recovering draft picks in the process. He held his end of the bargain.
Flores, on the other hand, did not. His intent was never to concede the season, but to build a team with genuine camaraderie that could sustain success for a prolonged period of time. He wants his players to know that winning is the ultimate goal, and they are going to work their ass off each week in an attempt to do that.
Sounds cliche. Sounds like something every head coach wants to do. Until you realize there aren’t many head coaches capable of this.
Jarvis Landry gets in Freddie Kitchens face and tells him "that's f***** up"pic.twitter.com/TkAfTdzRLW
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2019
Adam Gase certainly couldn’t with the Dolphins, and currently isn’t with the New York Jets. See Janoris Jenkins‘ latest bout of immaturity that earned him walking papers from the New York Giants? How’s Freddie Kitchens doing in Cleveland? Think Dan Quinn has plenty of support with the Atlanta Falcons?
Flores job as the head coach is to take the players his general manager provides him with and try to win as many games as he can with them.
I think he’s doing a good job.
The Miami Dolphins may have identified two starting cornerbacks in Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz. Both of these players have had their struggles throughout the year, but overall, Needham has been excellent in coverage and Wiltz has done very well in the slot.
This team actually has two legitimate tight ends in Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Whether or not they were drafted too high remains a debate, but you found your seam threat and your blocking tight end for the next two seasons.
When Kenny Stills was traded we felt we might not have any legitimate wide receivers going forward. At worst, the Dolphins have four capable starters with DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Jakeem Grant and Allen Hurns.
Vince Biegel with a pick. He’s the top performer out of all these trades, waiver wire claims and practice squad poached players on the Dolphins roster. The cranberry man can play. He’s the new Rob Ninkovich for this defense.
— Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) December 15, 2019
Do issues still exist on this team? Absolutely!
You aren’t going to solve every problem in one year, not when you’re purposely removing talent and expensive salaries from your team. But do you feel like this team can’t solve those problems going forward?
Those Perfect Imperfections
I understand if we want to wait before prematurely dubbing Brian Flores the next Don Shula. It’s not like Flores and his staff have been mistake-free:
- Why weren’t we able to get this kind of production out of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
- How did we grossly mishandle Kenyan Drake all year?
- Why did it take so long to get Raekwon McMillan out there?
- Did he scout Josh Rosen and agree he was worth two draft picks?
- Especially when you realize they had Ryan Tannehill under contract and shipped him off just so they could spend more (in terms of assets, not money) on a worse player.
- We already forgot about the time Flores blared 8-straight Jay-Z songs to piss off Kenny Stills, but I’ll remind you for full transparency.
Flores is not flawless. The thing is, there isn’t a single fan that claims Flores is perfect. In fact, we acknowledge that this coaching staff has mishandled quite a few things throughout the year. But we also understand that Flores has been able to overcome each of these and build from them.
Flores isn’t enamored with a player’s draft status or the size of their contract; he makes it well known that he plays the best players, regardless of how you came to this team.
My respect level for Brian Flores has grown immensely today with his decision to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this week. Fitz is the better QB right now. NFL HCs start their best players. Period.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 16, 2019
He has earned the respect of his locker room, something that hasn’t been accomplished since Tony Sparano or Jimmy Johnson back in the 20th-century.
On the field, this team is seeing better results than we envisioned. Off the field, this team is building a cohesive relationship rather than igniting a civil war between the players and the coaching staff.
Whether or not you believe Flores is the guy going forward is entirely up to you. You’re not wrong for wanting to see more, but to disregard what you’ve already witnessed is a weak way to protect yourself from the potential pitfall of another disappointing head coach.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ record, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to the Dolphins’ “upset” by the New York Giants, you’ve already lost.
If I ask you why you believe Brian Flores isn’t the right coach and you point to some statistical category, you’ve already lost.
We might be used to the doom-and-gloom, but that doesn’t mean the future is automatically miserable.
