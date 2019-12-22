Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Recap
Dolphins finish 2019 season with a 3-5 record at Hard Rock Stadium in wild finish
“People are [going to] say, oh the Dolphins almost let one slip, but [instead] how about the Dolphins fought through a bunch of adversity and got the win?”
Adversity has been the theme of the Dolphins in a challenging season, and nobody emanated the mood of the victorious Dolphins locker room following a thrilling 38-35 victory than Mike Gesicki. Before seeing a 23-point lead evaporate in the final six minutes of regulation, Jason Sanders sent a field goal through the uprights as the overtime clock expired.
Gesicki, who caught six passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, was in a jovial mood during his post-game media availability. Perhaps it comes from the knowledge that, if Gesicki gains 64 receiving yards next week in New England, he’ll become the seventh tight end in team history to eclipse 600 yards in a single season.
But that mentality wasn’t exclusive to Gesicki. The entire locker room had the buzz of a playoff outfit, despite the team’s 4-11 record.
A young team, who’s record-breaking 82 players used includes two more newcomers this week to play significant reps, reverberates the message set forth by Brian Flores.
At his media ability, I asked Flores about the challenges of incorporating new players into the game plan nearly on a weekly basis. As he is won’t to do, Flores passed the praise onto to his coaching staff and his players, and that selfless mentality resonates in the locker room.
Ryan Fitzpatrick went to each of his offensive lineman to congratulate the big fellas for the win. The defensive lineman discussed their plans to hang out post-game as they changed into their civilian wear. The linebackers can be heard from the other side of the room in boisterous celebration.
This is a team that believes in one another, and believes in its head coach.
One of those newcomers, Zach Sieler, was simply unblockable in just his third week with the team. Arriving off waivers from Baltimore, Sieler saw his workload increase after an impressive showing last week in New York. Sieler made seven total tackles, picked up his first sack as a Dolphin, and batted down two passes.
Sieler talked postgame about the transition from going to Baltimore to Miami, and the similarities in his role. I asked him, what was the key factor in his immediate impact on this team, and he immediately referred to the learning atmosphere in Flores’ program.
“Just learning. The coaches have been very helpful. The players [too].” Sieler said. “[John] Jenkins has been great about teaching me the new techniques and the new plays.”
But it hasn’t all been new for Sieler. My next question was about the two-gap scheme the Dolphins play up front, and the multiplicity of the defense. “We did a little of that in Baltimore. Playing the 4-tech, everything’s been great, so we just [have to] keep improving.”
When Flores was hired, he brought a program that was built on teaching. A program that views no detail as too small, no matter how miniscule it may seem.
Sieler is a perfect example of how much of an impact a quick-study can have on this team. To take it one step further, it’s an endorsement about Miami’s vision for what type of player they want, and the persistent pursuit to overturn the roster until they find guys worthy of playing for the Miami Dolphins.
The entire Dolphins defensive front got after it, even after a concerning pre-game list of inactives. Miami scratched the presumed top three defensive ends on the roster in Taco Charlton, Charles Harris and Avery Moss.
With Joe Mixon in town, fresh off a pair games that saw the star tailback total 282 yards on the ground, Miami’s lack of edge defending (or run defensive prowess in general) was certain to face a difficult test Sunday.
Instead, Miami held the Bengals ground game to 59 yards on 25 carries.
The dominance was led by Sieler, but Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins each took turns taking the interior Bengals offensive line to task.
Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season, and added his first career touchdown. Wilkins reported eligible on Miami’s first possession as the fullback, ran a route to the flat, caught the pass, fumbled into the end zone, and recovered for the score.
Post-game I asked Christian what it would take for us to get to see him do the splits again, as he did after Clemson won the 2017 National Championship Game.
“Win the Super Bowl,” Wilkins said.
So there you have it, Dolphins fans. A Lombardi trophy also leads to a large, athletic human showing off his flexibility.
That touchdown capped off a 75-yard scoring drive to begin the game. It was the first of back-to-back scoring drives from that distance, and the third touchdown of the first half (the third series traveled 83 yards).
Those lengthy scoring drives led to Ryan Fitzpatrick posting the second highest passing yardage total in the first half of a game in team history (Dan Marino 315 yards on September 28, 1984).
Fitzpatrick is the galvanizing force behind this spirted Dolphins roster; a roster that thoroughly enjoys playing for this coach, this quarterback, and this organization. Fitzpatrick was in an especially ecstatic mood post-game. He was the last player to get to the locker room. On his way down the tunnel, in a full sprint, he flashed a smile and two thumbs up to the media-well eagerly waiting to enter the party in the dressing room.
Despite constant duress and an offensive line that shuffles its parts almost weekly, Fitzpatrick continues to play the best ball of his career. His location throwing against leverage, the anticipation with which he play — it’s clear that the game has slowed down for him so much so, that he’s been playing like one of the 10 or 12 best quarterbacks in football since the week-six bye.
Fitzpatrick spread the ball throughout the receiving corps. Devante Parker posted his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Parker scored his ninth touchdown of the season, tied for the second most in the NFL.
Albert Wilson has an option in his contract at the end of the season that will allow the team to get out of his hefty 2020 salary for a minimal penalty, but the jitterbug wide receiver finally looks healthy, and he’s producing. Wilson secured his season-high yardage total for the second consecutive week, posting 79 yards on seven receptions.
The prospect of Parker, Wilson, and Preston Williams as the receiving corps is ultra-intriguing.
Isaiah Ford chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards, and earned the praise of Coach Flores for his work down the stretch when the Dolphins needed it.
According to the majority of the fan base, the Dolphins didn’t need it. What they needed, the fan will tell you, is that Miami needed a loss in order to jump to the second pick in next year’s draft.
There is plenty of validity in that opinion. Picking higher in the first round unequivocally gives that particular team more value on draft day. But as Coach Flores says, “winning always matter. These guys put a lot into this. From a practice standpoint, from a preparation standpoint, it’s important to them. And it’s important to me.”
For now, the Dolphins will most like have to settle for the fifth pick in the draft, with the possibility of climbing anywhere between fifth and second come April, depending on next week’s results. Tua Tagovailoa will most likely be there for the Dolphins taking, if that’s the direction they choose to take.
Given what we’ve seen from the many surprise players to show their worth to the Dolphins in a rebuilding year, and given what we’ve seen from this coaching staff both in a technique and teaching standpoint, but also from the cleaver schemes and game plans, whichever direction they choose should put you — the Dolphins fan — at ease.
When you get to be around this team and this coach, it’s very easy to tell that they’re building something special.
Miami Dolphins
The NFC East has been a blessing and a curse for the Miami Dolphins
MIAMI (Locked On Dolphins) – The NFC East is a little worse for wear this year.
With the poor state of the NFC East, there’s a double-edged sword as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins.
Depending on how it swings, the lackluster NFC East teams have provided windfalls, but they’ve also been a hindrance for the Dolphins getting the most favorable draft selection.
How it will ultimately affect the Dolphins and their draft selection remains to be set in stone, but it’s at the point where the Dolphins, indirectly, are at the mercy of the Giants, Eagles, Redskins, and Cowboys.
OK. That was overdramatic. The Dolphins can still come away with the second pick, which is significantly more achievable than holding out hope for the first, but the Giants and Redskins will surely make it a tall order.
As it stands, the Dolphins have the third overall pick, nestled between the Giants at two and the Redskins at four.
Now, all three teams have the same record: 3-11. Keep that in mind.
If you aren’t familiar with the next tiebreaking procedure and the ad nauseum tweets about it, the strength of schedule is the next go-to for determining the draft order.
The strength of schedule (SoS) was used in the Dolphins case to assign them the third pick. They currently have a 16-game extrapolated SoS of 0.491. The Giants have 0.473, and the Redskins have 0.493.
The Giants and Redskins are both in the NFC East. And their records have dragged down the overall record of the division.
It just so happens that the NFC East has the lowest divisional winning percentage of any other grouping at 0.357.
There haven’t been any clear-cut competitors in the NFC East divisions this year. All the teams have scratched and clawed for the division throne, and while the Giant and Redskins are out of that picture now, the Eagles and Cowboys are still trading punches at 7-7.
Since the Dolphins played all four of the NFC East teams, all four of their overall records will factor into the Miami SoS. Strength of schedule is the winning percentage of all the opponents played of a given club.
Earlier in the season and on paper, any NFC East team who lost would slightly decrease the Dolphins SoS, and the lower, the better for tiebreakers that come down to SoS.
But with a division that loses a lot of games, there’s bound to be teams that just straight-up have a terrible overall record. And that’s precisely the case. The Dolphins are in a round-robin with the Giants and Redskins in the top-five of the draft order.
And here’s the next problem.
While their overall records are not only terrible, the Redskins and Giants get a double bonus from the sad state of their division. They’ll end up playing each other twice. Therefore, all those losses will matter doubly for all the NFC East’s SoSs.
It’s a significant contributor to the Giants edging out the Miami Dolphins in the SoS race by 0.18, and the Redskins being right behind them by only 0.002. They could surpass the Dolphins depending on how Week 16’s games shake out.
The NFC East has played a role in the Dolphins landing slightly ahead of the Redskins in the draft order. But in the same swing, it has allowed the Redskins to stay within striking distance.
It’s almost paradoxical. Needless to say, other teams have helped establish the Dolphins SoS. Still, the Miami Dolphins have gotten four losses out of their four NFC East games and also been the beneficiary of the most-losingest division in 2019.
As I mentioned already, the Redskins, Giants, and Dolphins are all tied at 3-11, and there are two games left in the season.
The Dolphins still play the Bengals and the Patriots, the Giants play the Eagles in Week 17, and the Redskins play the Cowboys in Week 17.
The Giants and Redskins play each other this week. It’s the perfect microcosm of this article.
Let’s assume the Dolphins lose to the Bengals. The next best thing would be for the Giants to beat the Redskins. That would give the Giants a better overall record, and the Dolphins could leapfrog them based on that. I wouldn’t plan on the Dolphins getting a low enough SoS to pass them if they continue to have the same record.
But it’s up in the air whether the Dolphins or Redskins would get the second pick because of the proximity of their SoS to each other.
There are only intradivisonal games left for the NFC East, but while there was a time and place for the benefit of their overall records for the Dolphins tiebreakers, we’re now dealing with the trade-off.
The state of the NFC east is more a roadblock than it is a boon now. But it would’ve had more practical applications if there weren’t two 3-11 teams and two 7-7 teams.
Here’s the hope. It has nothing to do with the strength of schedule anymore. Any NFC East loss that would typically help the Miami Dolphins SoS will now be one step forward and two steps back.
Giants and Redskins wins are the most important thing. The second pick is still reasonably within reach since the low record variability between the Giants, Redskins, Eagles, and Cowboys could indicate an “any given Sunday” turnout.
Here’s a quick rundown of the NFC East factors that could shape the Dolphins most auspicious outcome:
- Giants beat Redskins in Week 16
- Eagles v. Cowboys in Week 16 can go either way
- Giants beat Eagles in Week 17
- Redskins beat Cowboys in Week 17
These are contingent on the Dolphins losing out, by the way. Dolphin wins will throw us all back into the whirlwind to Oz.
Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins Must Draft Their Elite Quarterback with a Top-2 Pick
The only chance the Miami Dolphins have of drafting prized quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL draft is if they have one of the top-2 overall draft picks.
With all of the skepticism surrounding Tua’s hip, as well as the potential he returns to college for his senior year, it’s fair to wonder if Tua is the right left-handed leader for this franchise.
Needless to say, IF he declares for the draft and WHEN his hip checks out, the original Heisman Trophy favorite is going to be a desired commodity. Drew Brees breaking Peyton Manning‘s all-time passing touchdowns record should further remind us all that elite quarterbacks shouldn’t slip out of your grasp.
Miami doesn’t necessarily have to finish with one of the worst two records in the league, but if that’s the case, don’t be surprised to see them pull a trade similar to when the Chicago Bears moved up one slot to select Mitch Trubisky in 2017.
Because someone is going to come up and poach Tua right before our eyes, and all we’re left to do is wonder, yet again: “what if”.
We should all hope that Chase Young is the generational talent he’s touted to be and someone like the New York Giants or Washington Redskins is so enamored that they can’t resist passing him up – regardless of the bounty offered for the draft pick – because that’s the only chance your quarterback is getting past the 2nd-overall pick.
Below are some realistic scenarios that will prevent the Dolphins from acquiring their savior:
Scenario 1: The Oakland Raiders
The Oakland Raiders are about to transform into Las Vegas’ newest attraction, and though Mark Davis is barely a step above James Dolan in terms of quality-ownership, you can bet they’re going to want to start their new endeavor with a bang.
#Raiders fans deserve more than this from an owner. Sad. pic.twitter.com/KdECPMbIOr
— Cameron Cleveland (@CamCleve2) December 16, 2019
What better way to sell a team to a new community than to sell them on the opportunity to grow with a Super Bowl-bound franchise quarterback. Having the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup during their inaugural season…as a brand new team…helps drive the marketing for them.
After watching John Gruden on Monday Night Football for years, we’re aware he’s not a subtle guy. Derek Carr may be a good quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa can be a great quarterback, and what better place to hedge your bets than Las Vegas.
Carr has two years remaining on his current contract, but his dead cap number for 2020 is only $5m compared to his $22.5m salary cap hit. We agree that Wins aren’t solely a quarterback statistic, but Carr’s career record is 38-54, with a 16-29 record over the past three seasons.
The foundation for desiring a franchise quarterback is all there, the only thing the Raiders need to do is afford the draft pick necessary to acquire him. Remember when we all mocked the Raiders for trading Khalil Mack? They might have been one-step ahead of everyone else the entire time.
Trade Details:
Bears receive; DE Khalil Mack, 2020 2nd Round Pick, 2020 5th Round Pick*
Raiders receive; 2019 1st Round Pick, 2019 6th Round Pick, 2020 1st Round Pick, 2020 3rd Round Pick.
Khalil Mack is Officially a Chicago Bear pic.twitter.com/HuHF3XzBNZ
— Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) September 1, 2018
Oakland still has additional 1st and 3rd-round draft picks remaining from the Mack trade. They also acquired another 3rd-round draft pick after trading Gareon Conley to the Houston Texans.
With plenty of ammunition in 2020 as well as their entire 2021 draft class available, the Raiders have enough pieces to make a trade.
Right now, no one is bringing up the Raiders, but this can change very quickly once the season is over.
Scenario 2: Jacksonville Jaguars
Nick Foles hasn’t looked liked the Super Bowl-caliber backup he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dolphins fans know not to trust any quarterback coming out of Philadelphia (A.J. Feeley) – though we have to give them credit for constantly having productive quarterback production – and the Jacksonville Jaguars are learning this first-hand after shelling out $88m for Foles this past offseason.
Gardner Minshew has been a pleasant surprise, but he is better-suited as a stellar backup quarterback rather than an average starting quarterback.
After receiving a haul for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the Jaguars have an extra 1st-round pick in 2020 and extra 1st and 4th-round picks in 2021 to accommodate their own draft classes.
Four 1st-round draft picks may be enough to seal the trade, and it’s not like it’ll even hinder the Jaguars’ future all that much. While they do need to “rebuild”, and can use the extra picks, they essentially only lose their 1st-round pick for 2021 by making this deal. If you look at all those extra picks as “extra”, then trading one, future 1st-round pick to jump up 6 slots and select your quarterback for the next decade is a pretty good deal.
Nick Foles staying in Jacksonville?
Two NFC front-office executives think the Jaguars will give Foles another shot next season after paying him $88M. There’s no guarantee coach Doug Marrone, EVP Tom Coughlin or GM Dave Caldwell return.
(via @MikeFreemanNFL) pic.twitter.com/K9Xmx44E3d
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) December 4, 2019
With Tom Coughlin gone, and a new leader ready to step in, it’s plausible the Jaguars begin this administration with an elite prospect.
Scenario 3: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have a quarterback on their roster, but you never know what Jim Irsay is going to pull.
While I do believe that Jacoby Brissett is a good quarterback, I’m not convinced he’s going to lead a team through the playoffs. He’ll take a Super Bowl-caliber team further than Mark Sanchez, but the Colts aren’t assembled like those New York Jets teams were, and they’re going to need a quarterback in order to get there.
Missed reads and inexcusable inaccuracy highlighted the latest game from Jacoby Brissett. (via @NFLscheme) #Colts pic.twitter.com/MH7f08xiKL
— Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) December 17, 2019
With (a very high) extra 2nd-round pick in 2020 from the Washington Redskins, the Colts have some ammunition to make a move, but they’re going to have to mortgage plenty of their future assets to do it.
And with Jim Irsay making the final decision, I can see him trying to make a splash.
If I had to place a wager, I believe Irsay will settle for one of the 2nd-tier quarterbacks lower in the 1st-round. But if he’s convinced Tua Tagovailoa really is elite, then why bother mingling with all the other peasants.
Scenario 4: Denver Broncos
John Elway may not survive as the Denver Broncos general manager long enough to make a decision, but if they give him one more chance to get it right, you can bet he isn’t going to spare any resources.
With a few extra mid-round picks to supplement their own draft classes, the Broncos have the opportunity to pair draft picks with a budding player or two in order to land their franchise quarterback.
No one is saying it’ll be desirable, but the Broncos can dangle tight end Noah Fant, cornerback Chris Harris Jr., or possibly sell a team on defensive end Bradley Chubb – though his ACL injury makes this much tougher.
John Elway was asked if he’s determined Drew Lock is the guy(on KOA):
“I think he’ll continue to get better and we’re excited about that. Again, it’s going to take some time.” pic.twitter.com/TTSYZpUZDN
— Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) December 17, 2019
Still, it’s possible the Broncos can conjure up the right combination of players and picks to satisfy a team that’s content on obtaining more assets to plug their roster with.
Men in desperate situations do desperate things, and Elway couldn’t be any more desperate than he is now.
Scenario 5: Los Angeles Chargers / Detroit Lions / Carolina Panthers
These three teams will have a hard time competing with any of the teams mentioned above, simply because they lack the draft picks necessary to pull the trade off.
The Los Angeles Chargers are going to need to replace Philip Rivers very soon, but they can afford to wait a year, and don’t necessarily have to dissolve their roster in order to get their guy. This would mean they would have to trade players like Joey Bosa or Denzel Perryman, and I don’t think the Chargers are that desperate.
The Carolina Panthers are wondering what Cam Newton will become when he returns from his season-ending foot injury. Kyle Allen has shown that he can win a football game, but he can’t carry a franchise. If Newton isn’t their quarterback going forward, they’re going to need to find a replacement.
Just spoke to a source inside the @Panthers front office re: David Tepper’s position on Cam Newton.
Tepper has apparently made it clear that he prefers a healthy Cam to be his starting QB next season and that their relationship is an extremely positive one. #KeepPounding
— Kyle Bailey (@KyleBaileyWFNZ) December 11, 2019
Newton should still fetch a decent draft pick in return, meaning the Panthers will have some extra draft picks to play with along with the possibility of including a player. Would you trade Christian McCaffrey for the 2nd-overall pick in the draft?
The Detroit Lions are perpetually in limbo. Matt Stafford is a very good quarterback, but he’s been as successful as other elites like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders. Meaning, he’s gone nowhere.
Detroit may be inclined to trade Stafford, if the price is right. Which means they’re going to expect at least one high draft pick in return. Could they use this newfound leverage to move up a couple of spots and draft their quarterback of the future?
That quarterback is bound to fail like all the others, but that won’t stop the Lions from trying to obtain him. Since Detroit is expected to pick within the top-5, the team that elects to move down isn’t going to fall that far, and the extra draft picks they get from the trade are going to be well worth the minimal slide.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Preview
The Tank Bowl arrives with little luster
Who: Dolphins (3-11) vs. Bengals (1-13)
When: Sunday December 22, 1:00 East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL
Weather: 76 degrees, 90% precipitation, 18 MPH winds, 82% humidity
Vegas Slant: Dolphins -1
Dolphins–Bengals
In Sunday’s recap column I speculated about the levee breaking for a Dolphins team that has utilized more players (80) than any team in league history. Losing more players to injured reserve than all but one team has ushered in a weekly line-change, of sorts, with regards to the Dolphins roster.
For four straight weeks, Miami have added at least two new players. The total body count for that month-long-period is 11 players (20.1%), a fitting bookend to a season that began with 24.5% overhaul prior to the opener with Baltimore.
Miami were embarrassed in those first two games — and hardly competitive in the next two. Then, after the bye week, the Dolphins were within two scores in six of the next eight games, with three victories to their credit.
Now, on the final leg of a three-game stretch that was supposed to result in a competitive product, one that would flirt with a three-game winning streak (four total when the Philadelphia win in week 13 is included), most are expecting Miami to limp to the finish line and end the season at 3-13.
The upshot, for an otherwise arduous season, is that Miami are essentially assured of a top three pick. They’re almost certainly assured to get a crack at the draft’s best quarterback (injured hip not withstanding), and they showed enough bite in a restructuring season to inspire hope about the coaching staff and direction of the organization.
Sunday brings the NFL’s worst record into the house of the NFL’s worst roster. Something has to give, just as it did last week in New York. Despite Brian Flores and Patrick Graham dialing confusing post-snap rotations to the tune of three Eli Manning interceptions, the Dolphins — and all their newcomers — couldn’t hang with the talented Giants receiving corps.
It’s a game that neither fan base wants to win in what’s supposed to be a soggy Sunday South Florida afternoon. This is one of the more aesthetically pleasing matchups the NFL offers, and some of the parallels these two teams share make the game — dare I say — kind of fascinating?
Let’s break it down.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Zac Taylor is a chip off the old Sean McVay block, and his offense is the best proof of that relationship. McVay’s Rams run 11-personnell at an 84% clip — tied for the most in football. Taylor’s Bengals are the team tied with the Rams for the least amount of variety in the personnel packaging on offense.
The scheme focuses on the same 10-15 plays dressed up with different alignments and pre-snap shifts and motion. The primary option in the offense is often the slot receiver (Cooper Kupp, Tyler Boyd) and both love to run stretch concepts off tackle (precisely where Miami are weakest).
Cincinnati does utilize 12-personnel at a 10% clip, but no other package exceeds 2% (02 the next highest).
The Bengals rank 26th in total offense, 22nd in passing, 27th in rushing, and last in points per game.
Defense:
If the name Zac Taylor sounds familiar, Lou Anarumo should too. The Bengals vetted multiple candidates for the Defensive Coordinator position and couldn’t give the job away — hence appointing a man that’s been bouncing around positional jobs since the 1980’s.
Anarumo was saddled with a roster that lacks speed and the traits required for modern day football in 2019. He’s a defensive backs coach by trade, but regularly has blown coverages (sound familiar?) and his secondary allows one of the worst separation rates in the league.
The Bengals will create pressure with a stout front-four, but are not resistant to sending an extra rusher. Cincinnati’s 32.9% blitz-rate is just .3% lower than Miami’s, and ranks 10th in football.
Cincinnati are 29th in total defense, 15th in passing, last in rushing, and 24th in scoring defense. Their best trait — the pressure created — ranks 12th in QB knockdown rate, but near the bottom in sack production. That has changed in recent weeks, however, as the Bengals have 13 sacks in the last five games.
The Players:
Offense:
Joe Mixon is the engine that drives what little success the Bengals offense has found this year. Of Mixon’s 39 missed tackles forced, 25 of them have come from off-tackle runs. His ability to stretch the defense, identify the hole, hit it and make the first man miss is what makes him special.
Mixon is not only scolding hot right now (282 rushing yards the last two weeks), his best runs come in Miami’s most vulnerable area — off either edge. With 64% of his missed tackles forced coming off the edge, a 5.4 yards per rush average off right end, and 4.8 average off left end, it’s seems inconceivable that Miami can stop the Bengals back.
If the Dolphins are to have success, it comes from the Bengals horrid offensive line. Pro Football Focus has the Bengals as the 31st-graded run blocking offensive line (only better than Miami), and the 28th-graded pass blocking line.
Wide Receiver Alex Erickson out-reps former 9th-overall draft pick John Ross, and both play a backseat to Tyler Boyd, the Bengals leader in receptions and yards. Cincinnati’s top tight end is C.J. Uzomah (70% player) with Tyler Eifert bumped to second duty from the rash of injuries he has endured through his career.
Defense:
Geno Atkins is the Bengals lone pro-bowler, but he’s not produced like he did in the past. Atkins’ sack total is the lowest it’s been since 2014, but he’s still a disrupting force that Miami will have to double in order to handle on the interior.
That creates further problems on the outside as neither tackle is equipped to deal with Carlos Dunlap’s get-off or length. Sam Hubbard needs one more sack to top his rookie year total of six, but he’s even more impressive against the run.
It would stand to reason that Miami finds itself behind the chains a lot, but the Dolphins have used tendency breakers to have success. Expect Miami to line up in plenty of 12-personnel, get the Bengals slower groupings onto the field, and go to work through that air from that normally run-heavy package.
Miami should attack Linebacker Nick Vigil with the tight ends and backs, and look to isolate Cornerback B.W. Webb in one-on-one situations with Devante Parker.
The Medical:
(Available Friday)
The Opportunities:
Just as Miami took the football away from a turnover prone quarterback last week in New York, Flores should have enough up his sleeve to confuse Andy Dalton, who Joe Goodberry of Locked On Bengals said is having the worst year of his professional career. Cincinnati are thin at wide-out, and are often not on the same page with Dalton, so the opportunities for takeaways exists.
It’s difficult to carve out opportunities for the Dolphins offense. One thing the Miami attack has over the Cincinnati defense is speed. Look for Albert Wilson’s lateral agility and jet sweep activity to influence the way the Bengals defend everything Miami wants to accomplish.
The Concerns:
It starts and ends up front with the Bengals pass rush against Miami’s offensive line. Geno Atkins is headed back to the pro-bowl for the eighth time, and there is quite simply no one on this Dolphins roster that can handle future Hall of Fame Defensive Tackle. Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard showed Dolphins fans how capable they are of wrecking a game last season, to boot.
Joe Mixon is quietly one of the best backs in football going up against the NFL’s 31st-ranked run defense. His balance, patience, speed and acceleration to the edge will prove problematic for Miami.
The Projected Outcome:
This is the first game in which Miami have been favored this season, but the 1-point spread tells us that the Bengals are a better football team because of the 3-point advantage given to the home side.
With Dalton back in the fold, a quality running game and pass rush to attack Miami’s two weakest areas, the only thing that will keep this game close is Miami’s coaching advantage.
But even that’s not enough as lug nuts are loose and the wheels are getting wobbly for this Dolphins team.
Dolphins 14
Bengals 20
LATEST
- Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Recap December 22, 2019
- The NFC East has been a blessing and a curse for the Miami Dolphins December 20, 2019
- The Miami Dolphins Must Draft Their Elite Quarterback with a Top-2 Pick December 19, 2019
- Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Preview December 19, 2019
- Miami Dolphins 2010 All-Decade Team: Offense December 18, 2019
Trending
-
Miami Dolphins3 days ago
The Miami Dolphins Must Draft Their Elite Quarterback with a Top-2 Pick
-
Miami Dolphins6 days ago
Brian Flores is Building A Successful Franchise
-
Miami Dolphins1 week ago
Miami Dolphins roster move round-up: Week 15 sees several more changes
-
Miami Dolphins2 weeks ago
The Aftermath: Dolphins 21 Jets 22