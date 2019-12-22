Dolphins Bengals Week 16 Recap

Dolphins finish 2019 season with a 3-5 record at Hard Rock Stadium in wild finish

“People are [going to] say, oh the Dolphins almost let one slip, but [instead] how about the Dolphins fought through a bunch of adversity and got the win?”

Adversity has been the theme of the Dolphins in a challenging season, and nobody emanated the mood of the victorious Dolphins locker room following a thrilling 38-35 victory than Mike Gesicki. Before seeing a 23-point lead evaporate in the final six minutes of regulation, Jason Sanders sent a field goal through the uprights as the overtime clock expired.

Gesicki, who caught six passes for 82 yards and a pair of touchdowns, was in a jovial mood during his post-game media availability. Perhaps it comes from the knowledge that, if Gesicki gains 64 receiving yards next week in New England, he’ll become the seventh tight end in team history to eclipse 600 yards in a single season.

But that mentality wasn’t exclusive to Gesicki. The entire locker room had the buzz of a playoff outfit, despite the team’s 4-11 record.

A young team, who’s record-breaking 82 players used includes two more newcomers this week to play significant reps, reverberates the message set forth by Brian Flores.

At his media ability, I asked Flores about the challenges of incorporating new players into the game plan nearly on a weekly basis. As he is won’t to do, Flores passed the praise onto to his coaching staff and his players, and that selfless mentality resonates in the locker room.

Ryan Fitzpatrick went to each of his offensive lineman to congratulate the big fellas for the win. The defensive lineman discussed their plans to hang out post-game as they changed into their civilian wear. The linebackers can be heard from the other side of the room in boisterous celebration.

This is a team that believes in one another, and believes in its head coach.

One of those newcomers, Zach Sieler, was simply unblockable in just his third week with the team. Arriving off waivers from Baltimore, Sieler saw his workload increase after an impressive showing last week in New York. Sieler made seven total tackles, picked up his first sack as a Dolphin, and batted down two passes.

Sieler talked postgame about the transition from going to Baltimore to Miami, and the similarities in his role. I asked him, what was the key factor in his immediate impact on this team, and he immediately referred to the learning atmosphere in Flores’ program.

“Just learning. The coaches have been very helpful. The players [too].” Sieler said. “[John] Jenkins has been great about teaching me the new techniques and the new plays.”

But it hasn’t all been new for Sieler. My next question was about the two-gap scheme the Dolphins play up front, and the multiplicity of the defense. “We did a little of that in Baltimore. Playing the 4-tech, everything’s been great, so we just [have to] keep improving.”

When Flores was hired, he brought a program that was built on teaching. A program that views no detail as too small, no matter how miniscule it may seem.

Sieler is a perfect example of how much of an impact a quick-study can have on this team. To take it one step further, it’s an endorsement about Miami’s vision for what type of player they want, and the persistent pursuit to overturn the roster until they find guys worthy of playing for the Miami Dolphins.

The entire Dolphins defensive front got after it, even after a concerning pre-game list of inactives. Miami scratched the presumed top three defensive ends on the roster in Taco Charlton, Charles Harris and Avery Moss.

With Joe Mixon in town, fresh off a pair games that saw the star tailback total 282 yards on the ground, Miami’s lack of edge defending (or run defensive prowess in general) was certain to face a difficult test Sunday.

Instead, Miami held the Bengals ground game to 59 yards on 25 carries.

The dominance was led by Sieler, but Davon Godchaux, Christian Wilkins and John Jenkins each took turns taking the interior Bengals offensive line to task.

Wilkins picked up his second sack of the season, and added his first career touchdown. Wilkins reported eligible on Miami’s first possession as the fullback, ran a route to the flat, caught the pass, fumbled into the end zone, and recovered for the score.

Post-game I asked Christian what it would take for us to get to see him do the splits again, as he did after Clemson won the 2017 National Championship Game.

“Win the Super Bowl,” Wilkins said.

So there you have it, Dolphins fans. A Lombardi trophy also leads to a large, athletic human showing off his flexibility.

That touchdown capped off a 75-yard scoring drive to begin the game. It was the first of back-to-back scoring drives from that distance, and the third touchdown of the first half (the third series traveled 83 yards).

Those lengthy scoring drives led to Ryan Fitzpatrick posting the second highest passing yardage total in the first half of a game in team history (Dan Marino 315 yards on September 28, 1984).

Fitzpatrick is the galvanizing force behind this spirted Dolphins roster; a roster that thoroughly enjoys playing for this coach, this quarterback, and this organization. Fitzpatrick was in an especially ecstatic mood post-game. He was the last player to get to the locker room. On his way down the tunnel, in a full sprint, he flashed a smile and two thumbs up to the media-well eagerly waiting to enter the party in the dressing room.

Despite constant duress and an offensive line that shuffles its parts almost weekly, Fitzpatrick continues to play the best ball of his career. His location throwing against leverage, the anticipation with which he play — it’s clear that the game has slowed down for him so much so, that he’s been playing like one of the 10 or 12 best quarterbacks in football since the week-six bye.

Fitzpatrick spread the ball throughout the receiving corps. Devante Parker posted his third 100-yard receiving game of the season, and eclipsed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Parker scored his ninth touchdown of the season, tied for the second most in the NFL.

Albert Wilson has an option in his contract at the end of the season that will allow the team to get out of his hefty 2020 salary for a minimal penalty, but the jitterbug wide receiver finally looks healthy, and he’s producing. Wilson secured his season-high yardage total for the second consecutive week, posting 79 yards on seven receptions.

The prospect of Parker, Wilson, and Preston Williams as the receiving corps is ultra-intriguing.

Isaiah Ford chipped in with five receptions for 68 yards, and earned the praise of Coach Flores for his work down the stretch when the Dolphins needed it.

According to the majority of the fan base, the Dolphins didn’t need it. What they needed, the fan will tell you, is that Miami needed a loss in order to jump to the second pick in next year’s draft.

There is plenty of validity in that opinion. Picking higher in the first round unequivocally gives that particular team more value on draft day. But as Coach Flores says, “winning always matter. These guys put a lot into this. From a practice standpoint, from a preparation standpoint, it’s important to them. And it’s important to me.”

For now, the Dolphins will most like have to settle for the fifth pick in the draft, with the possibility of climbing anywhere between fifth and second come April, depending on next week’s results. Tua Tagovailoa will most likely be there for the Dolphins taking, if that’s the direction they choose to take.

Given what we’ve seen from the many surprise players to show their worth to the Dolphins in a rebuilding year, and given what we’ve seen from this coaching staff both in a technique and teaching standpoint, but also from the cleaver schemes and game plans, whichever direction they choose should put you — the Dolphins fan — at ease.

When you get to be around this team and this coach, it’s very easy to tell that they’re building something special.

