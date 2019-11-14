Dolphins Bills Week 11 Preview

For this year, or next – Brian Flores doesn’t care what your thoughts are about the Miami Dolphins’ starting quarterback.

He doesn’t care about mine either.

And right now, he doesn’t give much thought about Chris Grier’s or Stephen Ross’ views.

His attention stays on detailed preparation for the next game and his decision regarding the starting quarterback is based on what he thinks is best for the team right now.

Football isn’t just a game to Flores, it represents his life’s work thus far. His rise to prominence is the result of his own ethics, perseverance and determination which has enabled him to seize an opportunity only a relative few can ever hope to touch.

His focus as Head Coach, stays locked on the entire roster of players in the team facility – not just the quarterback – and how he can make them better to achieve their own success.

For fans and media alike, the quarterback will remain the most-discussed position on the roster, through every win and every loss, until the ‘saviour’ arrives.

That very mindset, firmly entrenched in Miami as a result of decades of fluctuating mediocrity has matured into a echoing barrage of opinions as to what the Dolphins need to do to solve the quarterback puzzle.

Owner Stephen Ross and GM Chris Grier were in attendance at Saturday’s LSU/Alabama game, to witness first-hand a showdown of star college quarterbacks, including Tua Tagovailoa. You can therefore safely bet that they know that the position shouldn’t be ignored as the team continues it’s hefty rebuild.

Since the Dolphins began their offloading of talent in exchange for draft picks, the notion of tanking for the Hawaiian-born passer spread like wildfire. Ross’ public commitment to a fresh approach to team-building, together with an enticing crop of 2020 rookie passers, has divided opinions on the concept of ‘winning’, littering the media landscape with headlines and accusations that the Dolphins are actively doing (losing) all they can to land the top pick in the 2020 draft.

Let’s rewind the clock about 8 weeks.

The Dolphins had opened their season with a 59-10 loss to the Ravens, followed by a 43-0 beatdown by the Patriots.

The Dolphins were being lambasted nationally and internationally by many media outlets looking for an attention grab.

Former NFL CB, Dominique Foxworth called his perception of the Dolphins’ approach “unethical” and “morally reprehensible”.

Rich Eisen proliferated on his own radio show back in September that he categorically knew the Dolphins were tanking in 2019, but doubted their ability to establish the basis for future success.

The way the Dolphins are going, they'll go 0-16 with Tua, too. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 17, 2019

According to Eisen, the Dolphins had outright “given up” when the season was merely 2 weeks old. “You’ve got a Dolphins team which is flat-out trying to tank. They have coveted Tua since he [beat Georgia] coming off the bench… Speak to anybody in this business, Tua had the Dolphins at ‘hello’. I heard at the draft in Dallas two years ago that the Dolphins coveted Tua.”

Radio broadcaster, Dan Patrick stated “If I’m Tua, I’m telling them to tank for somebody else, don’t tank for me… Why would you want to go to Miami? If I’m a Miami fan, I don’t show up. I might show up to see the Patriots, to tell my grandkids ‘Hey, I got to see Tom Brady’ but I would take the year off if I’m a Dolphins fan.”

Considering the Dolphins had been a team balanced on the brink of playoff irrelevance for almost 2 decades, there began a raucous outpouring of opinions as to what the Dolphins are doing – or should be doing – at quarterback.

For the moment, one man’s opinion counts the most.

You could tell from the start that the idea of tanking really got under Flores’ skin.

“This game means a lot to me. I wouldn’t disrespect the game with that” he stated when the notion of tanking was brought to him during a media appearance. He hated the idea.

The first-year Head Coach closed off his ears to the attention-grabbing cries of the media and set out on his job, to coach a roster filled with ‘street-level’ talent to develop and play to the best of their ability.

Fast forward to Week 10 and the Dolphins have continued on an upward trajectory of improvement on a weekly basis, coming fresh off their second consecutive victory this Sunday.

The talk of the Dolphins ‘tanking’ has been silenced. The media outlets dig for other story threads now that the season is in full swing.

It might not show up in the overall record, but that alone is another victory for Brian Flores. He has impressively managed to pull a team together, under circumstances which could easily derail any franchise, and is being rightly heralded for his strong demonstration of leadership and coaching.

Against heavy odds, he has shown that he’s not one to be swayed by the pressures and deafening complaints of the online keyboard warriors and radio rebels. He won’t allow that noise to infiltrate his locker room.

He’s not going to be pushed on who he starts at quarterback for the rest of the 2019 season, either. Despite the fact that the Dolphins gave up a second round draft pick to acquire Josh Rosen, Flores will not succumb to any pressure to play him. Loud opinions still bounce around that the Dolphins should be seeing what they have in Josh Rosen and that he should be played and developed over a journeyman veteran.

But the potential development of Rosen does not override the importance of the development of the team and Flores knows that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives them the best chance to win now.

It’s therefore unlikely that he’s going to allow himself to be distracted by your thoughts, my thoughts, on the prospect of any fresh-faced college quarterback, including ones who haven’t even declared eligible for the 2020 draft.

As fans, we’ll inevitably debate deep into the coming months as to whether the Dolphins can still realistically acquire one of the draft’s expected top quarterbacks in Tua Tagovailoa or even Joe Burrow or whether they now have to set their sights elsewhere.

On Monday, Brian Flores met with the media and was asked whether he ever thinks about the chance he has to land a franchise quarterback in the 2020 draft, whether he ever discusses it with Chris Grier or considers it alone in moments of quiet reflection.

“No, it’s not something I really think about. I think about this team, what my message is to the team in the morning, what my message is going to be at 4 o’clock when we intro Buffalo. Then I’m going to get started on Buffalo. So maybe there is not enough time to get into all of that. My job is to get this team in the best position to try to go out there and be productive and try to win football games. I think every head coach, every general manager. every organisation is thinking about things long-term as well as short-term. We are no different but, right now my goal is to get each one of those guys in the locker room to be as good as they can be. That’s the goal for me and our coaching staff.”

As to whether the Dolphins now have a ‘winning culture’ Flores noted “I think these guys are really working hard, that they’re preparing the right way. The process is what we talk about on a weekly basis. I think they try to stick to that process and now they see the fruits of their labour. Culture is something you build over time. It’s early, but I want to continue to be consistent in the things we’ve been doing… I do think that we are moving in the right direction – there is a trust and belief in the process… The culture piece is about the relationships that are built within the locker room and on the practice field. I think we’re building towards that.”

Asked whether he felt that the team could get on a roll late in the season, Flores said “I hope so. But that’s going to take a lot of work – things don’t just happen in this league… anyone who thinks that is out of their mind quite honestly.”

So whilst Flores may admit that he’s currently too busy to consider the opinions of others about the team’s future quarterback position, he knows and remains true to his role in coaching the team. It’s something which he has impressively demonstrated over the past several weeks with the “reprehensible’”and “unethical” Dolphins continuing to steadily improve with a rag-tag roster of players, led by a stop-gap solution in Ryan Fitzpatrick.

He was asked about Josh Rosen’s role, and whether there was any thought as to a duty to develop him in place of starting the veteran. Flores knows that Ryan Fitzpatrick gives the team the best chance to succeed, the best chance to build culture and the best chance to develop the young players who are hungry for their own NFL opportunity.

“[Ryan’s] going to be the quarterback moving forward. I’ve said that before… Things [can] change in this league, but I see him as the quarterback for the for seeable future. He’s done a really good job and the guys feel his energy. He’s been able to move the football and he’s made some really tough plays for us – scrambling, getting out of the pocket, making throws, tucking it and taking into the enzone. He’s been productive and he’ll be in there.”

It’s safe to say that the idea of ‘tanking’ is just not in Brian Flores’ playbook. The strong likelihood is that it’s not even suggested by ownership or the front office.

The truth is, Stephen Ross wants to see Flores succeed. Why wouldn’t he?

Ross is a man of loyalty, sometimes loyal to a fault, who has previously stuck for too long by the side of former coaches. But Flores is the first to be hand-picked for a clean start, chosen to establish strong foundations for the long-term future.

Ross presented the game ball to Flores after the team’s first win of the season and he pumped his fist as the Dolphins toppled the Colts on the road a week later, happy in the knowledge that his chosen Head Coach is already showing signs of success with a roster which is widely considered ripe for improvement.

It’s an approach far removed from previous days of filling the roster with overpriced Free Agents, and one which Ross promised us would be different. Whether it leads to different results has yet to be decided, but the early return looks to bring many reasons for hope.

Getting the right Head Coach is arguably more important than the quarterback. Many will credit Bill Belichick for the the level of success which has been enjoyed in New England – whether legally or otherwise.

So we can shout as much as we like about the Dolphins’ approach to winning in 2019. Whether we’re crossing our fingers for losses to propel the team back up the draft board, or want to see the Dolphins win out the rest of the season, Brian Flores isn’t listening.

Coach Flores is beginning to show that he can get the most out a bunch of players who some even reported would be ‘dangerous’ to put on the field. If that is case, the endless debate as to how Miami should approach the quarterback spot for this year (and exactly who is should be) might not be the most pressing issue when it comes to future success.

The Dolphins might have already found their most important piece.