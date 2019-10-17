Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Bills Week Seven Preview
Back to magic, Fitzmagic
Who: Dolphins (0-5) at Bills (4-1)
When: Sunday October 20, 1:00 East
Where: New Era Field – Orchard Park, NY
Weather: 62 degrees, partly cloudy
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +17
Dolphins–Bills
Despite Ryan Fitzpatrick’s late heroics Sunday, the Dolphins came up two yards and two points shy of its first victory of the season. The 15-year veteran quarterback’s efforts did not go unnoticed, as Brian Flores announced Wednesday that the team is going back to Fitzmagic to start the game Sunday in Buffalo.
The evaluation for Josh Rosen may have already reached its conclusion. Murmurs that the staff was already off the idea of Rosen long-term in camp surfaced in August, and the three starts for the former 10th-overall pick in the draft have driven the nail further into the coffin.
After taking three sacks on the game’s first four plays, Miami completely scraped any functional offensive plan for the game. Rosen’s 1.92 air yards per throw led to a greater number of YAC yards than total passing yards.
Rosen has taken 16 sacks on 195 snaps — one every 12 snaps. Fitzpatrick has been dumped six times on 114 snap — one per 19 snaps. We heard Rosen admit his own shortcoming with identifying the defensive front and getting his protection call correctly made back in camp, and the tape Sunday shows no tangible improvement in that area.
For Miami, evaluating the rest of this roster, and sustaining a united front in the locker room is far more important than catering to a quarterback that cost the Dolphins the 58th pick in last year’s draft. It was a failed investment and it’s better to cut bait too early than too late.
Brian Flores continues to convey the message that he wants to win football games, and his actions prove that. Faking a punt, making the QB switch in-game, attempting a two-point conversion for the win, he’s been true to his word. Remaining consistent in that approach conveys a far more important message to a locker room full of guys that will still be here on the other side of the rebuild.
What’s best for the 53 isn’t always what’s best for the individual.
Let’s talk about this game Sunday in Buffalo.
The Scheme:
Offense:
Remember Brian Daboll? The architect of the Dolphins “left lane offense” in 2011 is now in Buffalo coaching Josh Allen and the Bills offensive attack — and it’s been that, offensive.
Ranking 28th in volume offense and 22nd in yards-per-play, it’s no secret what the Bills want to do on offense. Playing a ball-control game that struggles to convert third downs (24th in the NFL), Buffalo relies on his high touchdown rate in the red zone (10 TDs on 14 trips).
Daboll’s offense ranks 21st in average drive time despite ranking sixth in rushing yards. That’s where Buffalo will attack the Dolphins and its 31st-ranked rush defense. Even with Washington proclaiming its desire to run the ball last week, Miami allowed 145 yards on the ground.
Josh Allen is a big part of the run game. Designed runs and off-script improvisational plays present the quarterback with far more big-play opportunities than winning from within the structure of the offense.
Defense:
Sean McDermott has transformed this Bills team into a very specific, on-brand type of football team. They fly to the ball, they bait and trap, and the take the football way. With various fronts and formations, a lot of Buffalo’s flexibility comes from its strength in the back-seven.
Under McDermott, the Bills challenge routes at the line-of-scrimmage, they communicate and pass off effectively in zone, and they create pressure by blitzing quarterbacks on 31% of their defensive snaps.
The Players:
Offense:
The ageless Frank Gore leads the way for the Buffalo ground-game. He’s out-repping and out-producing rookie Devin Singletary and free agent acquisition T.J. Yeldon. The eighth highest-graded run-blocking line goes a long way to springing these three backs, each unique from the other.
Dion Dawkins has been an upgrade over Cordy Glenn at left tackle, who left Buffalo two seasons ago. Dawkins locks up Allen’s blindside and helps create the improvisation plays that Allen is known for. Cody Ford has struggled off the other edge at right tackle, while new Center Mitch Morse has been a stabilizing force to the line.
Dawson Knox has been a shot in the arm for the Buffalo run-game and pass-game. John Brown stretches the field, Cole Beasley feasts around the sticks, and Knox does a little bit of everything.
This Buffalo offense — primarily through the running game — will present a lot of problems for a Dolphins defense that is under-manned. Expect Buffalo to line up, and run the ball directly at the middle of this Dolphins defense, and utilize misdirection to try to get the linebackers to take false steps.
Defense:
Tremaine Edmunds was a target for Miami in the same draft that yielded Minkah Fitzpatrick. Now, Edmunds is staring for the Bills, and never leaving the field. Playing 100% of his team’s snaps through five games, Edmunds also ranks 24thamong all linebackers according to PFF. He’s long, disrupts passing lanes, and makes a handful of plays against the run every game.
Tre’Davious White leads one of the game’s best defensive backfields. He’s a feisty, physical corner that challenges the receiver at the line of scrimmage, at the top of the route, and at the catch point. He’s exceptional at funneling routes into his help, and his help is one of the game’s best safety tandems.
Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer rank 6th and 17th respectively according to PFF. The pair has a two interceptions on the season and will look to pad those stats in this game against a gun-slinger quarterback in Fitzpatrick.
Jordan Phillips is getting more playing time with Harrison Phillips on the shelf, and he’s producing as a pass rusher (four sacks).
The Medical:
The Opportunities:
The Dolphins defense has improved every game this year. Despite not securing a takeaway against Washington, the Phins allowed just 17 points on 12 possessions. If there is a route to victory in this game for Miami, it’s via the turnover. Josh Allen will give the ‘Phins opportunities, but Miami has to have a modicum of success stopping the run for that opportunity to present itself.
The Concerns:
Shutting down the running game is the key, yet it’s highly unlikely Miami can actually do it. Short on bodies, Buffalo can wear Miami down without the threat of the Dolphins offense boat-racing the scoreboard. There will be plenty of two and three yard runs, but it’s the back-breaking 10-yard gallops in the second half that will wear the Dolphins defense down.
The Projected Outcome:
With Josh Rosen in the game, I was predicting a shutout. With Fitzpatrick at the controls, the likelihood for multiple Bills takeaways probably increases, but so does the likelihood of big plays for the Miami offense.
Fitzpatrick puts together a late drive to make the score look closer than the game actually was, but the Bills talent and style of play puts this one in the books before the fourth quarter starts.
Dolphins 7
Bill 23
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 5: Miami Dolphins “win” first Tua Bowl
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 5; this week, we’ll talk about Rosen’s future, Fitzmagic, and an undrafted rookie getting a chance at the limelight.
By the “Skin” of Their Teeth
The Miami Dolphins, at 0-4, and Washington Redskins, at 0-5, were both winless going into their epic matchup this past Sunday. Some, like Locked on Dolphins’s Chris Kowalewski, had dubbed it the Tua Bowl I (the future Bengals game is Tua Bowl II). For the tank truthers, this game was a significant hurdle for an 0-16 record, and it delivered some unexpected dramatics.
Terry McLaurin was the definite X-Factor in this game. He was responsible for both of the Redskins touchdowns and helped stabilize hapless play from Case Keenum.
The Dolphins were losing 3-17 in the fourth quarter, but as Josh Rosen was benched for lame-duck Ryan Fitzpatrick, he became the impetus for a Fitz-magical rally that almost sealed a Fins win. It came down to a two-point conversion for the win with a score of 16-17. The team came up short as Kenyan Drake dropped the pass, which abruptly and anticlimactically ended the Dolphins’ exciting comeback.
Both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick saw playing time in the loss, but it was a night-and-day difference. Fitzpatrick ended the game with 36% of the offensive snaps, while Rosen had 64%.
#TankForTua #SuckForTua
It was a change of pace seeing the Dolphins going for the dagger that would’ve won them a game considering the tank movement has been an idee fixe for me and many other fans over the past several months.
Unfortunately, the will to win is only part of the equation. There still needs to be a certain amount of talent to make it manifest. The Dolphins aren’t there yet, as LOD’s Jason Hrina writes in a recent article about how the Dolphins are just not a good team, regardless of any tanking.
Not the Chosen One
Every week, I’m more and more convinced that Josh Rosen isn’t the guy to lead the franchise onward and upward. I was on board with the trade back in April, but I’ve started to wonder why the deal came to fruition in the first place. It was a good value, sure. And initially, I thought it was a creative way to find a franchise quarterback since Rosen was one year removed from being the tenth overall pick.
I don’t think that’s why the Dolphins front office traded for him, though. I think this is more about the Cardinals than Josh Rosen’s potential. It’s just a conspiracy theory idea that I had, but if the Dolphins want Tua Tagovailoa, it will likely require the first overall pick.
And how do you go about procuring the first pick? Look at the Cardinals from last year; that’s one of the places where I would start. Who was the predominant starter at QB, and what were the circumstances surrounding his success, or lack thereof? How much of those components for the Dolphins are substantially different from the Cardinals a year ago?
You can take your tin foil hats off now if you want, but IF a team is trying to get the first pick in the draft, then it makes sense that they might try to replicate the circumstances that have proven effective in the past.
Not the Chosen One Pt. 2
When Ryan Fitzpatrick entered the game against the Redskins, the water started flowing, and the Dolphins started moving the ball. Fitzpatrick brought the Fins back into the game on two touchdown-scoring drives, and he almost brought home a win when the Dolphins went for the two-point conversion with six seconds left in the game.
The disparity between Fitzpatrick and Rosen’s effectiveness in the same game is not a great bellwether for Rosen’s Dolphins’ future. The Dolphins were on the brink of winning in a smaller, shorter span when Fitzpatrick was in the game
The second red flag that I’ve seen comes from a graphic that new-age analytical tweeted out regarding quarterback efficiency.
Here's another *gasp* visualization, this time looking at QB efficiency.
Kyler Murray being average represents a **huge** improvement over where the team was last year. pic.twitter.com/ZTt2DMz21W
— new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) October 15, 2019
Many counterarguments for Rosen’s performances in the league brings up the weak offensive lines he’s played behind. This point has been driven into the ground, in my opinion, and I think it gets over-glorified as to why Rosen has failed to take off. And 3 Yards Per Carry’s Chris Kouffman brings up a pertinent point about it.
Whenever anyone would “Yeah, but” me about Josh Rosen’s time in Arizona, I always pointed out he was kept clean of pressure on 60% of his plays in 2018 and had the 2nd-lowest passer rating of anyone in the NFL on those pressure-less plays. This year? Lowest. 36th out of 36.
— Chris Kouffman (@ckparrot) October 15, 2019
For a deeper dive into Rosen’s game, check out this week’s Charting Project.
Taking Offense
A successful offensive line is part of the equation, but I’ve still seen numerous people on Twitter or other social media refuse to believe that Rosen is anything but a messianic figure meant to save the franchise from a stygian perpetuation of mediocrity.
It’s a hasty generalization, in which people are loading all of the faults on to the offensive line automatically because good line play has been sparse this season and in years past and because Josh Rosen hasn’t played well.
The real problem with this mindset occurs with the fallacious extrapolation that comes with it. If the offensive line is terrible and Josh Rosen looks terrible behind it, then the inverse must also be correct. If the offensive line is great, then Josh Rosen will also look great. It’s not right or fair to think this.
Maybe Rosen is better behind an offensive line with five All-Pros, but fans should also prepare for Rosen not being good independent of the offensive line.
In the Nik of Time
In one of the most significant injury headlines leading up to the Week 6 games, Xavien Howard was a scratch as he had been fighting a knee injury.
With Howard’s sitting out, the first-year cornerback, Nik Needham, was promoted off of the practice squad. Needham might be a familiar name to the hardcore Dolphins fans that watched all the preseason games. The undrafted corner out of UTEP drew the ire of many fans for giving up chunk plays in his starting role during the preseason.
Needham had a baptism by fire for the exhibition games, so when he got bumped up to the 53-man roster, it was encouraging to see him play better in the Redskins game.
On The Clock Mock 4
Here is this week’s On The Clock mock. This is the fourth rendition, and I’ve added the fifth round. If you want to make your own, Fanspeak offers a free-to-use mode and a premium package. Both are great ways to kill some time and put together the draft of your dreams. I used the NFL Draft Diamonds big board, Classic difficulty, and the Fanspeak team’s needs.
Having Two Pennies to Rub Together
It’s not the kind of stat or record that many fans would think to look at for some validation this season, but the Miami Dolphins have an impressive coin toss record this year so far. Adam Beasley unleashed the impressive factoid as the Dolphins moved to 4-1 before the kickoff of the actual game against the Redskins.
The Dolphins win the toss. They are now 4-1 in coin tosses this season.
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) October 13, 2019
40 Winks
I doubt I’m the only one to pick up on this, but the Tua winking GIF has become extremely ubiquitous. It’s clear that it’s the lowest hanging of all the Tua GIF fruits, so it’ll likely be beaten into the ground by the time next year’s draft rolls around.
I’ve seen it so many times that I’ve started a tally. It’s currently up to 16 times that I’ve seen it. Over half of those are from one person, too. Stay tuned for more updates as the GIF reaches new milestones.
Update: I saw it a 17th time during the time of this writing.
Unlocking the Vault
Last week LOD’s Travis Wingfield asked for #TankSZN analogies. So, it got me thinking about how I would describe the tank, and I took an out-of-the-box but modern approach to the prompt.
Let’s have your best #TankSzn analogies.
Mine: It’s like going to the dentist. I know it’s gonna suck. I know it’s going to be painful. But I endure it because I know I’ll be better off for it.
Now you. I’ll read some of my favorites on the Friday podcast.
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) October 9, 2019
I have been playing Borderlands 3, which came out last month. I’ve been a fan of the series for ten years, so some of these concepts are second nature, but I’ll break them down for the layman.
In the game, your character has both a shield bar and a health bar, visualized with blue and red meters, respectively. Like most shooters, as you take damage, the bars will deplete. The shield bar empties first, then the health. But in a feature that’s unique to the Borderlands games, you won’t instantly die and respawn when both your bars hit zero.
When that does happen, you’ll enter a mode called Fight For Your Life. Your character will take a knee with limited movement, and a new “death meter” will start to tick down. It’s around 10 seconds for the first one in a sequence.
You have the remainder of that time to get a kill, or you will respawn at the last checkpoint. If you notch a kill, though, you get what’s called a Second Wind, and the player restores a large chunk of both their health and shields. Here’s a YouTube video from IcyIggy04showcasing this feature.
Now here’s my actual analogy. During boss battles and larger royales, it’s impossible to evade all the damage, so it’s beneficial to keep around some of the cronies specifically for Second Winds.
Bosses will summon waves of lesser enemies, and you must keep the minions hanging around so that you can blast them whenever you inevitably lose all your health.
That’s how I view the 2019 season for the Dolphins. It was a long-winded explanation, but the Dolphins are aligning themselves in a strategic place to get that “Second Wind,” which in this case would be drafting Tua Tagovailoa.
Having spatial awareness of the henchman and positioning yourself accordingly will be an essential tactic in defeating some of the tougher bosses in Borderlands. Likewise, the Dolphins have entered this season and even started this plan before kickoff, with an awareness of where it’s at in the league and consciousness and willingness of what it takes to be successful moving forward.
Thanks for coming to my TED talk.
Miami Dolphins
The Biggest Tease the Miami Dolphins Drafted
Has there been a bigger tease drafted by the Miami Dolphins this century than Cordrea Tankersley?
After starting 11 games his rookie season, Tankersley looked like he would find a permanent place starting opposite future Pro Bowl cornerback Xavien Howard. Two young, excellent cornerbacks who could evolve and play alongside each other for years to come.
This was the resurrection of Patrick Surtain and Sam Madison, with Reshad Jones starring as Brock Marion at safety.
But instead of being able to rely on homegrown talent to lift the Dolphins’ defense out of mediocrity, Miami has spent the past two years desperately finding someone who can start in Tankerley’s place.
We Salute Your Solution
First, the team drafted Minkah Fitzpatrick with the 11th-overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He had a promising rookie season, and looked poised to be with Miami for the long haul.
Fitzpatrick hauled in two interceptions, defended nine passes, recorded two tackles-for-a-loss, and even scored his first career touchdown. Fans were absolutely giddy over Fitzpatrick’s future.
We 👀 you @minkfitz_21 pic.twitter.com/Vut8BNHZH7
— Stiller Gang (@StillerGang) October 9, 2019
But this team is so poorly built (or run), that Fitzpatrick demanded he be traded off of a tanking team. The one player we all felt we can rely on bailed on us because, in his eyes, all of these headaches weren’t worth hindering his career.
Though the team was able to receive a 1st-round pick in return for just one year of service, Miami is currently starving for talent and will still need to plug all of these holes in the future.
In a perfect world, you swap out Fitzpatrick with a new 1st-round cornerback and you’ve gained yourself a year of cheap labor. Though the reality is, you have about a 50% chance of hitting on the draft pick.
In the past 5 years, the following 1st-round cornerbacks have been drafted:
Indeed, there have been plenty of “hits”.
The 2015 class is excellent, the 2016 class has some adequate pieces, and 2018 featured a pair of top corners in the 1st-round. But overall, it’s a risky selection. If you end up with someone like Kevin Johnson or Adoree’ Jackon, no one will remember what Miami received in return for Minkah Fitzpatrick. It’ll always be viewed as a failure.
But we’re making assumptions on a topic that won’t have an answer until the end of the 2020 season – when we can finally judge the future 2nd-cornerback’s performance.
After drafting Fitzpatrick, the team extended Bobby McCain with the intent of locking up their secondary. Having Howard, Fitzpatrick, McCain and Jones in your defensive backfield looked pretty good on paper. Then came the calamity that was Matt Burke.
As we’ve come to learn, Fitzpatrick had been playing with too much on his plate. And from my perspective, I think McCain is swamped as well. Either the workload is too intense or the wishful thinking surrounding their potential position-versatility was too rich to obtain.
If the team would have left Fitzpatrick and McCain in their natural slot cornerback positions, their production probably would have matched the expectations.
Now, that first-round pick is in Pittsburgh, McCain looks like he’s outmaneuvered on almost every play, Jones is no longer an every-down player, and that second cornerback position opposite Howard is still barren.
I mean, it was only a year ago that Dolphins fans were clamoring for Tory McTyer to start for the team. An undrafted free agent that displayed an iota of potential was meant to solve our problems. His training camp story was impressive and gave us hope, but he is currently playing for his third team in the past two months. That’s how far this position has fallen.
DB Tory Mctyer has two interceptions so far this practice.
— Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) July 27, 2017
Eric Rowe was recently brought in to take that cornerback spot, and he has contributed more disappointing games than productive ones. Unless it’s in a rotational role, I don’t see Rowe being with the Dolphins for an extended period of time. He is set to become a free agent after this sesason.
Obviously, injuries have kept Tankersley from returning to the football field (let alone returning to form), and at this point, I doubt we will ever know what Tankersley could have became for this team.
After one very promising rookie season, Tankersley looked pedestrian in the 6 games he was active for (0 starts) during his sophomore season before tearing his ACL in practice. He has yet to recover from that injury.
It would have been nice if the former 3rd-round pick developed into a reliable cornerback; but instead, we’re trusting Chris Grier to find yet another solution towards the top of the draft. God speed, Chris.
Flirtatious Draft Picks
Cordrea Tankersley may be one of the first players that comes to mind when you think of Dolphins draft picks that should have developed and didn’t, but he certainly has some competition.
Jay Ajayi was essentially ousted from the team after being one of the most dominant running backs in 2016.
#Dolphins RB Jay Ajayi breaks two tackles in the backfield before finding the end zone!! #FinsUp #MIAvsBUF pic.twitter.com/PhXU7CqAJf
— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) December 24, 2016
Hindsight tells us that Ajayi’s knees would have deteriorated shortly after leaving (which was the concern coming out of college), but after that 2016 season every Dolphins fan felt they had a top running game for the first time since Ricky Williams (or Reggie Bush, remember him?).
Instead, after 7 games, his attitude and freelancing running style irked Adam Gase, who traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles in the middle of the 2017 season for a mid-round pick.
Fans have always wondered “what could have been” with Ajayi. What if he had a better offensive line? What if he had better quarterback play? What if Adam Gase wasn’t so stubborn? What if his knees were just a ‘little’ healthier?
It’s not Ajayi’s fault we will never know these answers, but for one season, Ajayi was THE offensive player we all yearned for.
I think this one goes without saying, but going from a bonafide Hall of Fame candidate to public enemy number 1 (and subsequently out of the league a few years after leaving the team) lands Jake Long on this list.
For the first four years of his career, Jake Long had fans arguing that he was worth the #1 overall pick over quarterback Matt Ryan. He was a reliable force at left tackle, and most of us felt we could eventually find a QB worthy of being protected by Jake Long.
That quarterback never came.
Long then signed with the St. Louis Rams, his wife publicly celebrated getting off of the Miami Dolphins, and we were all left with Mike Pouncey and Richie Incognito as our offensive line leaders.
As the trend indicates, health is a main reason for these players not reaching their potential, but that doesn’t take away the fact that we don’t appreciate being teased like this.
Koa Misi was a very productive linebacker for Miami. He was never a dominant force, but he wasn’t going to make mistakes and you didn’t need to worry about the position – you could turn your sights elsewhere.
Shot 6 – More speed at LB, Koa Misi is the most disruptive player on this defense along w/ R. Jones & E. Mitchell pic.twitter.com/pVmQh01jbi
— Fran Duffy (@fduffy3) November 13, 2015
After four productive seasons, Misi was re-signed with the expectation that he would continue being your standard, productive player. After multiple, scary neck injuries/surgeries, Misi (rightfully so) prioritized health over playing time.
Misi could have rode off into the sunset as somewhat of a fan favorite; his legacy would resemble Channing Crowder as a linebacker who was good (not great) and reliable. A quintessential football player. Instead, he decided to reduce his salary (in order to guarantee it) even though he knew he would never play football again.
We’ll never know why Miami offered to guarantee his contract rather than cutting him – especially when Zach Brown was out there as a free agent for pennies on the dollar.
Vincent Taylor was extremely impressive in both 2017 and 2018. His statistics aren’t gaudy (due to the limited snaps he played), but if you projected that production going forward, you came to expect dominance.
We have released long snapper John Denney and waived defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.
Additionally, we have signed defensive tackle John Jenkins and long snapper Taybor Pepper.
Full Release: https://t.co/6G5iDCCZCN
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 2, 2019
A foot injury ended his 2018 season, and after a below average training camp, Taylor was released. This move is more surprising than it is a tease, but if I had to hazard a guess, I’d say just about every Dolphins fan felt duped (or confused) by what they saw on the field and what the end result of his tenure was.
Fellow cornerback Tony Lippett heeds a tale eerily similar to Tankersley.
Though Lippett never showed the same promise Tankersley did (meaning, we never expected Lippett to develop into the type of player Tankersley could have been), he was a decent starting cornerback before going down with a torn achilles in 2017.
Lippett never fully recovered from his injury, and was released before the 2018 season.
Is it too early to put Jerome Baker in this category? Personally, I believe it is; we still need to see how Baker develops. But there’s no denying this season has been very disappointing after an impressive rookie campaign.
It’s possible the coaching staff is asking him to do too much, or the lack-of-talent around him makes his job much harder (and thus, makes us believe he isn’t being as productive).
For now, there isn’t too much to say regarding this, but if Baker continues to disappoint in 2019 – and does not bounce back in 2020 – he could make a good case for topping Tankersley as the biggest tease this team has drafted this century.
Miami Dolphins
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project – Week 6 vs. Washington
Football, more so than any other sport, requires context to tell the full story. Box scores provide the casual fan with a general idea of the cumulative result of any given game, but without isolating each player’s performance, many details go unnoticed.
This project is entirely based around isolating the play of Josh Rosen. Traditional data points can lead to false conclusions and misinterpretation of his actual performance. Watching each drop back multiple times over, breaking down the most impactful plays, and charting the data that tells the true story, this is the 2019 Josh Rosen charting project.
Jump to:
2018 Josh Rosen Charting Project
Week 3 at Dallas
Week 4 vs LA Chargers
Week 6 vs. Washington
Week 5 vs. Washington
Josh Rosen 2019 Charting Project — week 6 vs. Washington (multiple videos on the thread)
We start with a sack compilation at the beginning of the game. For these plays, I’ll channel my inner Robin Williams (RIP) from Good Will Hunting. “It’s not your fault.” pic.twitter.com/RoKDURpJ1w
— Miami Dolphins Video Breakdowns (@PhinsBreakdowns) October 15, 2019
The plan to get an evaluation on Josh Rosen fell apart immediately in what was supposed to be his easiest opponent. Taking sacks on three of his first drop backs, and four on the first eight, the plan quickly morphed into one of passes behind the line-of-scrimmage.
Four of Rosen’s 15 completions traveled beyond the LOS — the distances for those four passes were 1, 5, 5, and 10 yards.
Dolphins receivers chewed up 105 yards after the catch with Rosen in the game. That total was 20 yards greater than Rosen’s passing total of 85 yards. Rosen only compiled 48 air yards for an average of 1.92 air yards per throw.
The Depth splits are as follows.
|Portion of the Field
|Accurate Passes/Number of Passes
|20+ yards
|0/1 (0%)
|11-20 yards
|0/2 (0%)
|0-10 yards (or behind LOS)
|17/22 (77.3%)
Miami tried everything it could to get Rosen into advantageous situations. Bringing in heavy-personnel (a sixth offense lineman), operating from 13-personnel with all three tight ends bunched into the formation for max protection, utilizing 21-personnel, but it all led to the same conclusion.
|11-personnel
|19
|21-personnel
|3
|12-personnel
|3
|20-personnel
|2
|11-heavy
|1
|10-heavy
|1
|03-personell
|1
Window dressing in order to find new ways to throw screens worked periodically, but the Washington defense quickly became privy to the plan. The few opportunities Rosen had wound up as late reads and ultimately one interception. Windows close fast in this league, Rosen is learning that the hard way.
That plan led to a lower pressure rate than usual. Rosen was under duress on seven of his 30 drops backs (4 sacks, 2 hits, 1 hurry) for an average time from snap to pressure of 3.01 seconds.
Rosen drop backs led to a 10% conversion rate (three first downs on 30 drop backs). The offense converted just 1-of-9 third or fourth down attempts and didn’t throw a pass in the red zone.
Rosen was in the gun for 27 of his drop backs and utilized play action just once (aside from the sacks). Throwing into contested windows yielded no results — 0-for-3.
In total, Rosen was tabbed with nine mistakes — four from inaccurate throws, four from poor timing and feel, and another with a poor decision. This was about as bad as it gets for a quarterback. He didn’t get a lot of help from his teammates and the design was quickly adapted just to protect him.
It’s just not good enough from Rosen. Consistently late in his reads. He’s not trusting the progressions, the designs of the concepts, or anticipating the coverage and leverage of the defense. Ryan Fitzpatrick came into the game and picked the defense apart because of his ability to excel in those areas. It’s black and white, Dolphins fans.
This was the easiest categorization of the season; no questions asked, a losing performance.
|2019 Performance Results
|Number of Games
|Winning Performance
|Inconsequential Performance
|1 (@DAL)
|Losing Performance
|2 (LAC, WSH)
