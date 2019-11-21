Dolphins Browns Week 12 Preview

Phins limp into Cleveland, hope to return to winning ways

Who: Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)

When: Sunday November 24, 1:00 East

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH

Weather: 42 degrees, 14 MPH winds

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +10.5

It’s a prevailing “wham, bam, thank you, ma’am” from the odds makers in Vegas. The Phins six-point-underdog status against a 6-3 Buffalo squad was Miami’s first spread of less than a touchdown this season against a winning team.

The Browns are not a winning team, but they welcome Miami into Cleveland as double digit dogs fresh off the team’s best defensive performance of the season.

Of course, the only thing anybody remembers from that fateful Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium was the helmet swing heard ‘round the world. As a result, the Browns will be without their best player in Myles Garrett, and best interior defensive lineman in Larry Ogunjobi (both suspended for Sunday’s game).

Miami are reeling in their own right. Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones were on the field Sunday against the Bills, both are now on the injured reserve. I lack the historical knowledge to confidently make this claim, but it would seem that the Dolphins are approaching unprecedented territory in the secondary.

Of Miami’s 11 active defensive backs, 10 were added to the roster this year. Five of the 11 were added in-season, and two more were picked up on the September 1st league cut-down day. Suddenly, alongside Walt Aikens and Eric Rowe, the next longest-tenured Dolphins defensive backs are Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham and Chris Lammons.

Victory in this contest seemed achievable just one week ago, but now Miami will have to pull off a considerable upset to get to the winner’s circle for the third time this season.

The Scheme:

Offense:

The Freddie Kitchens dynamic has been one of the more fascinating sub-plots of the 2019 NFL season. His pressers have been combative, and the only thing that’s been lacking more than Freddie’s accountability has been his ingenuity as a play caller.

Two weeks ago against the Bills, Freddie went eight consecutive goal-to-go situations (all inside the five) without knocking down the door to the end zone. That sequence demonstrated all of Cleveland’s issues on the season — no identity, no conviction, and no aggression.

An offense that produced the first back to gain 1,000 rushing yards on the season (Nick Chubb) has been more pass-centric than you’d assume for a team with the NFL’s second-leading rusher.

Cleveland runs a 60-40 split in favor of the pass. The Browns rank 22nd in total offense, 21st in passing, 12th in rushing and 25th in scoring.

Defense:

Steve Wilks knows one speed — and it’s measured in blitzes. With his full complement of pass rushers (no Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi or Olivier Vernon this week), Wilks likes to send pressure to create one-on-one matchups on every snap.

Cleveland ranks 4th in the NFL in blitz percentage at a clip of 39.5% sending five or more rushers at the quarterback. The Browns rank 11th in both pressure percentage and QB knockdown rate. With 30 sacks, Cleveland is 8th in sacks, but will they be able to get the same pressure without its most successful triumvirate?

With plenty of disguise on the back-end, Wilks will look to bait and trap Ryan Fitzpatrick into quick throws, funneling mistakes to his head hunting ball hawks in the secondary. The Browns will fly to the ball and lay the wood, but they will miss their fair share of tackles (11th most missed tackles in football).

The Players:

Offense:

Nick Chubb is a special player and deserving of the marquee among a cast of star-studded players. He’s a quick decision maker that hits the hole with acceleration, and pushes the second and third level of the defense into business decisions with his aggressive, physical style.

Chubb is paired with Kareem Hunt, who’s a pass-catching dynamo. Hunt converted three separate third-down-and-long plays into first downs against Pittsburgh, and his fresh legs will give Cleveland a nice boost down the stretch.

Baker Mayfield’s been much maligned this season for his brash attitude and minimal production to back it up. He’s turned the ball over too much, but he’s heating up and nothing will get him back on track like a date with the severely under-manned Dolphins defense.

The matchup between Nik Needham and O’Dell Beckham should give Dolphins fans a true test of whether or not the rookie is for real. Needham has played a pro-bowl level since seizing the starting job in the absence of Xavien Howard, and shutting down a player of Beckham’s caliber will further the former UDFA’s prospects as a starter in 2020.

Cleveland’s offensive line is a bit of a mess. J.C. Tretter captains the group at center, but it’s been a trial-by-fire situation at either tackle position. Miami’s edge rush has its best chance to get going Sunday in Cleveland.

Defense:

Without Garrett the spotlight turns to a couple of other players that don’t always get proper due. Joe Schobert has more than double the run-stops of anybody else on the Cleveland defense, and he’s made the splash play when the Browns needed it this season.

Denzel Ward is allowing a passer rating of just 68.1 against his coverage area, and he’s done that without the benefit of an interception to skew those numbers. He’s allowed just 15 receptions on 39 targets — a completion percentage of 38.5%.

Safety Morgan Burnett had a big night in the Pittsburgh win, but he left that game with an injury. He should be ready to play Sunday, and if he can’t, the Browns have depth with Sheldrick Redwine and Damarious Randall working in on sub-packages.

The Medical:

The Opportunities:

Mayfield’s issues rolling right are well documented, but does Miami have the front-seven firepower to put the quarterback under duress? A big game from Vince Biegel could be on the horizon, but it’s interior pressure that has been an issue for Mayfield and the Browns offense. When Miami does get Cleveland into long down-and-distances, they have to get pressure and create takeaways.

Where Miami have been one of the league’s most disciplined teams, Cleveland is a polar opposite. The Browns will attempt to beat themselves, it’s on Miami to capitalize on those opportunities.

The Concerns:

The inexperienced secondary up against a receiving corps of O’Dell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and the potential return of David Njoku is a terrifying thought for Miami. And that’s before we even get to the difficulties of slowing a top-five rushing offense with the league’s second-worst run defense.

Offensively, it’s the line — it’s always the line. Without a running game, things become exponentially more difficult on the pass protection in front of Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Projected Outcome:

Miami should start strong in this game. The Browns will have to manufacture a pass rush in the absence of their two best pocket-collapsers in order to fully expose Miami’s thinnest position along the offensive line.

We can trust Chad O’Shea to develop a script that gets the ball out of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hands and keeps the veteran quarterback upright early, but we’ve seen how games devolve this season with this depleted roster. Fitzpatrick was limited in Wednesday’s practice after taking a beating Sunday against Buffalo.

Expect the same thing on the other side; a plan that hems Mayfield in, at least temporarily. The big days from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt salt this game away in the second half.

Dolphins 17

Browns 31

@WingfieldNFL