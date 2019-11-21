Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Browns Week 12 Preview
Phins limp into Cleveland, hope to return to winning ways
Who: Dolphins (2-8) at Cleveland (4-6)
When: Sunday November 24, 1:00 East
Where: FirstEnergy Stadium – Cleveland, OH
Weather: 42 degrees, 14 MPH winds
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +10.5
It’s a prevailing “wham, bam, thank you, ma’am” from the odds makers in Vegas. The Phins six-point-underdog status against a 6-3 Buffalo squad was Miami’s first spread of less than a touchdown this season against a winning team.
The Browns are not a winning team, but they welcome Miami into Cleveland as double digit dogs fresh off the team’s best defensive performance of the season.
Of course, the only thing anybody remembers from that fateful Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium was the helmet swing heard ‘round the world. As a result, the Browns will be without their best player in Myles Garrett, and best interior defensive lineman in Larry Ogunjobi (both suspended for Sunday’s game).
Miami are reeling in their own right. Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones were on the field Sunday against the Bills, both are now on the injured reserve. I lack the historical knowledge to confidently make this claim, but it would seem that the Dolphins are approaching unprecedented territory in the secondary.
Of Miami’s 11 active defensive backs, 10 were added to the roster this year. Five of the 11 were added in-season, and two more were picked up on the September 1st league cut-down day. Suddenly, alongside Walt Aikens and Eric Rowe, the next longest-tenured Dolphins defensive backs are Jomal Wiltz, Nik Needham and Chris Lammons.
Victory in this contest seemed achievable just one week ago, but now Miami will have to pull off a considerable upset to get to the winner’s circle for the third time this season.
The Scheme:
Offense:
The Freddie Kitchens dynamic has been one of the more fascinating sub-plots of the 2019 NFL season. His pressers have been combative, and the only thing that’s been lacking more than Freddie’s accountability has been his ingenuity as a play caller.
Two weeks ago against the Bills, Freddie went eight consecutive goal-to-go situations (all inside the five) without knocking down the door to the end zone. That sequence demonstrated all of Cleveland’s issues on the season — no identity, no conviction, and no aggression.
An offense that produced the first back to gain 1,000 rushing yards on the season (Nick Chubb) has been more pass-centric than you’d assume for a team with the NFL’s second-leading rusher.
Cleveland runs a 60-40 split in favor of the pass. The Browns rank 22nd in total offense, 21st in passing, 12th in rushing and 25th in scoring.
Defense:
Steve Wilks knows one speed — and it’s measured in blitzes. With his full complement of pass rushers (no Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi or Olivier Vernon this week), Wilks likes to send pressure to create one-on-one matchups on every snap.
Cleveland ranks 4th in the NFL in blitz percentage at a clip of 39.5% sending five or more rushers at the quarterback. The Browns rank 11th in both pressure percentage and QB knockdown rate. With 30 sacks, Cleveland is 8th in sacks, but will they be able to get the same pressure without its most successful triumvirate?
With plenty of disguise on the back-end, Wilks will look to bait and trap Ryan Fitzpatrick into quick throws, funneling mistakes to his head hunting ball hawks in the secondary. The Browns will fly to the ball and lay the wood, but they will miss their fair share of tackles (11th most missed tackles in football).
The Players:
Offense:
Nick Chubb is a special player and deserving of the marquee among a cast of star-studded players. He’s a quick decision maker that hits the hole with acceleration, and pushes the second and third level of the defense into business decisions with his aggressive, physical style.
Chubb is paired with Kareem Hunt, who’s a pass-catching dynamo. Hunt converted three separate third-down-and-long plays into first downs against Pittsburgh, and his fresh legs will give Cleveland a nice boost down the stretch.
Baker Mayfield’s been much maligned this season for his brash attitude and minimal production to back it up. He’s turned the ball over too much, but he’s heating up and nothing will get him back on track like a date with the severely under-manned Dolphins defense.
The matchup between Nik Needham and O’Dell Beckham should give Dolphins fans a true test of whether or not the rookie is for real. Needham has played a pro-bowl level since seizing the starting job in the absence of Xavien Howard, and shutting down a player of Beckham’s caliber will further the former UDFA’s prospects as a starter in 2020.
Cleveland’s offensive line is a bit of a mess. J.C. Tretter captains the group at center, but it’s been a trial-by-fire situation at either tackle position. Miami’s edge rush has its best chance to get going Sunday in Cleveland.
Defense:
Without Garrett the spotlight turns to a couple of other players that don’t always get proper due. Joe Schobert has more than double the run-stops of anybody else on the Cleveland defense, and he’s made the splash play when the Browns needed it this season.
Denzel Ward is allowing a passer rating of just 68.1 against his coverage area, and he’s done that without the benefit of an interception to skew those numbers. He’s allowed just 15 receptions on 39 targets — a completion percentage of 38.5%.
Safety Morgan Burnett had a big night in the Pittsburgh win, but he left that game with an injury. He should be ready to play Sunday, and if he can’t, the Browns have depth with Sheldrick Redwine and Damarious Randall working in on sub-packages.
The Medical:
The Opportunities:
Mayfield’s issues rolling right are well documented, but does Miami have the front-seven firepower to put the quarterback under duress? A big game from Vince Biegel could be on the horizon, but it’s interior pressure that has been an issue for Mayfield and the Browns offense. When Miami does get Cleveland into long down-and-distances, they have to get pressure and create takeaways.
Where Miami have been one of the league’s most disciplined teams, Cleveland is a polar opposite. The Browns will attempt to beat themselves, it’s on Miami to capitalize on those opportunities.
The Concerns:
The inexperienced secondary up against a receiving corps of O’Dell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, and the potential return of David Njoku is a terrifying thought for Miami. And that’s before we even get to the difficulties of slowing a top-five rushing offense with the league’s second-worst run defense.
Offensively, it’s the line — it’s always the line. Without a running game, things become exponentially more difficult on the pass protection in front of Ryan Fitzpatrick.
The Projected Outcome:
Miami should start strong in this game. The Browns will have to manufacture a pass rush in the absence of their two best pocket-collapsers in order to fully expose Miami’s thinnest position along the offensive line.
We can trust Chad O’Shea to develop a script that gets the ball out of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s hands and keeps the veteran quarterback upright early, but we’ve seen how games devolve this season with this depleted roster. Fitzpatrick was limited in Wednesday’s practice after taking a beating Sunday against Buffalo.
Expect the same thing on the other side; a plan that hems Mayfield in, at least temporarily. The big days from Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt salt this game away in the second half.
Dolphins 17
Browns 31
Miami Dolphins
Bobby McCain and Reshad Jones to IR; Miami Dolphins Replace Both
The Miami Dolphins placed three players on Injured Reserve (IR) earlier this morning, and have utilized a flurry of moves to replace each of them.
According to the Miami Dolphins, Bobby McCain, Reshad Jones and Gary Jennings are all headed to IR. To replace them, the team signed Adrian Colbert, activated promising 5th-round draft pick Andrew Van Ginkel from IR, and promoted Gerald Willis from their practice squad.
We have signed safety Adrian Colbert, activated linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel from IR, and promoted defensive tackle Gerald Willis from the practice squad.
We have placed Gary Jennings, Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain on injured reserve.
The biggest news buried in all of this may be the impending future of Reshad Jones.
A lifelong Miami Dolphin drafted in the 5th-round (163rd-overall) of the 2010 NFL draft, Jones has been a force at safety throughout his 10-year tenure.
Often overlooked nationally because he played on so many mediocre Dolphins teams, Jones contributed plenty of Pro Bowl-caliber seasons to this franchise, even if 2015 and 2017 were the only seasons he was actually selected to go.
Muddled by a contract dispute (that saw him handsomely rewarded) and his mid-game “quitting” fiasco, Jones should be viewed as one of the best players to ever brand the aqua and orange jersey. If it wasn’t for Dick Anderson‘s insurmountable record of 34 interceptions or 16 fumble recoveries, Jones would easily be considered the best safety in Dolphins history.
With 113 starts, 21 interceptions, 55 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries, 10.5 sacks, 766 tackles, 41 tackles for a loss and 4 defensive touchdowns, there’s no doubt Jones will find his way into the Dolphins Ring of Honor. The question is, how long until he’s elected?
The 31-year old safety may not be worth his current contract (with cap hits of $15.6m, $14.5m and $12m between 2020-2022 respectably), but he’s still a good safety in this league and can easily help a playoff contender get over the hump.
Recency bias may trick us into believing that ousting Jones from a young Dolphins team is a good thing, but losing a legend like this is never easy to replace, and with the recent Minkah Fitzpatrick trade eliminating Miami’s talent at the position, there’s no reason to believe the Dolphins will have an impactful safety in the immediate future.
Bobby McCain, Miami’s iteration of a defensive Swiss army knife, is also headed to IR.
The defensive captain was having a productive season before a shoulder injury hindered his performance. It was evident McCain was hurt when he allowed John Brown to run right through him for a touchdown; a play in which McCain barely wrapped up his opponent as he waltzed in for the score.
Also drafted in the 5th-round (2015, 145th-overall), McCain has been a jovial character amidst a brutal game. His charisma annually wins over his coaches and teammates, but coaching staffs constantly experimenting on his position has hurt McCain’s production.
Once vastly defended by Dolphins fans on social media, it seems McCain’s contract extension prior to the 2018 season was a poor decision; though it’s not necessarily because McCain is a bad player. I’m sure you’re seeing what Minkah Fitzpatrick has done for the Pittsburgh Steelers in his limited time there. Imagine if our coaches just left McCain in his natural slot cornerback position and simply asked him to thrive there?
Just like the number of licks it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop, the world will never know.
Unlike with Jones, it’s very likely McCain returns in 2020. His cap hit is $6.24m while his dead cap hit is $5.24m; that $1m savings isn’t enough to entice Miami to cut McCain loose – especially when you’ll need someone to replace him.
Recently-acquired wide receiver Gary Jennings was also placed on IR.
Originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 4th round of the 2019 NFL draft, Jennings became expendable when the team signed free agent Josh Gordon.
One day after his release, Miami claimed him off of waivers with the hope that they can evolve Jennings into a legitimate NFL receiver.
Jennings has yet to appear in an NFL game.
The Dolphins made a variety of moves to fill the three vacant roster spots made available.
The most-notable transaction involves the team’s 2019 5th-round draft pick, Andrew Van Ginkel.
After a promising training camp, Van Ginkel was expected to join Jerome Baker (and Sam Eguavoen) as the team’s starting linebackers. Van Ginkel had the luxury of utilizing 2019 to work through any growing pains, and with a young duo of Baker and Van Ginkel, the team finally thought it solved its longterm linebacker problem.
Ironically, Raekwon McMillan took advantage of his second chance after a subpar sophomore season led coaches and fans to look elsewhere for a solution. McMillan’s torn ACL prevented him from learning the NFL game his rookie year, and the hope here is that Van Ginkel’s injury doesn’t hinder him similarly. Those in-game reps are very hard to replace.
It’ll be nice to see if Van Ginkel lives up to his training camp promise.
To fill the void at safety, Miami signed former University of Miami safety Adrian Colbert. Seems the Dolphins enjoy picking on the Seahawks’ depth, as Colbert was poached from Seattle’s practice squad and signed to the team’s 53-man roster.
Originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the 4th-round of the 2017 NFL draft, Colbert has been active for 21 games throughout his career, starting 7 of them. In these 21 games, Colbert has 0 INTs, 6 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles.
Miami also promoted defensive end Gerald Willis from their practice squad.
Willis played for the University of Miami and the University of Florida throughout his college career. He originally signed with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent earlier this year, but was released prior to the season starting. Willis has been on the Dolphins practice squad since the end of September.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins Release Running Back Mark Walton
UPDATE 11:55am: Mark Walton has been arrested in connection with a horrific (alleged) domestic violence incident.
SLATER SCOOP: Mark Walton was arrested early Tuesday morning in South Florida.
The RB is accused of punching a woman “several times in the face and head,” an exclusively-obtained document says.
Police say the woman is 5 weeks pregnant and Walton is the father.
According to the Miami Dolphins, running back Mark Walton was involved in another “police incident” earlier this morning (11/19/2019) and has been released by the team.
A former University of Miami sophomore standout, Walton has had multiple brush-ins with the law prior to finding his way on to the Dolphins.
Originally drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 4th-round (112th-overall) in the 2018 NFL draft, Walton was arrested multiple times during his minimal stint with the team.
- First: Misdemeanor Marijuana Possession
- Second: Misdemeanor Battery (on a neighbor)
- Third: Reckless Driving (took the cops on a high-speed car chase), Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (carrying a rifle) and Marijuana Possession
Overall, this seems to be a consistent pattern in the young man’s life. The Miami Dolphins are wise to distance themselves from Walton, though he certainly needs some assistance changing his lifestyle and the hope is that he can turn himself around and learn from these incidents.
With the Dolphins, Walton accumulated 201 yards on 53 rushing attempts (3.8 yards-per-carry) and no touchdowns. Initially, it looked like the Dolphins found their #2 running back when Walton emerged. His productive play early in the season made Kenyan Drake that much more expendable, even though the team was likely going to part ways with the former Alabama running back when his contract was up at the end of the season.
For now, the Dolphins have Patrick Laird and Kalen Ballage as their top two running backs. Given how Ballage has played so far this season, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Laird receive plenty of additional snaps going forward.
It’s also possible we see a bit more from Miami’s 2019 7th-round draft picks, Myles Gaskin and Chandler Cox.
Miami Dolphins
The Aftermath: Dolphins 20, Bills 37
Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes
Foreword:
As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.
We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.
Dolphins-Bills
Team Stats
The pendulum swung back the other direction this weekend for Dolphins fans. Coming off a two-game winning streak, with uncertainty cast over Miami’s likely preferred draft target, the Dolphins from September came back into the fold.
Way too many penalties, missed tackles, and zero pass protection made for a game that was tough on the eyes. Jakeem Grant’s blazing speed, and the big plays of Devante Parker kept Miami competitive until late, but this game was out of reach almost from the onset.
Josh Allen’s been a thorn in this team’s side through four career games, much in the way Tyrod Taylor caused headaches for Miami for three years. Allen played a part in reverting Miami’s progress back towards the wrong direction.
The Dolphin D now ranks 29th in total defense, 20th in passing, 31st in rushing, and 31st in scoring defense.
After a difficult day getting ball carriers down, Miami have the 10th-fewest missed tackles (still a top 5 tackle percentage rate). The Dolphins rank 28th in pressure percentage, 11th in QB knockdown percentage, and 9th in blitz rate.
On offense Sunday, things got out of hand. Off the top, the Dolphins rank 29th in total offense, 28th in passing, 32nd in rushing, and 31st in scoring. Miami are 30th in yards per play, and are tied for dead last with 42 sacks allowed (Titans).
The Dolphins are 25th in third-down conversion percentage; the red zone climbed to 13th with a 60.9% touchdown conversion rate.
Offense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of offensive snaps)
|QB Ryan Fitzpatrick
|69 (100%)
|RB Kalen Ballage
|53 (76.8%)
|RB Patrick Laird
|16 (23.3%)
|RB Myles Gaskin
|7 (10.1%)
|FB Chandler Cox
|4 (5.8%)
|WR Devante Parker
|62 (90.0%)
|WR Allen Hurns
|60 (87.0%)
|WR Albert Wilson
|36 (52.2%)
|WR Jakeem Grant
|30 (43.5%)
|WR Gary Jennings
|1 (1%)
|TE Mike Gesicki
|59 (85.5%)
|TE Durham Smythe
|8 (11.6%)
|TE Clive Walford
|6 (8.7%)
|OL Michael Deiter
|69 (100%)
|OL Daniel Kilgore
|69 (100%)
|OL Jesse Davis
|69 (100%)
|OL Evan Boehm
|67 (97.1%)
|OL Julie’n Davenport
|52 (75.4%)
|OL J’Marcus Webb
|17 (24.6%)
|OL Keaton Sutherland
|5 (7.2%)
Trading Laremy Tunsil brought back tremendous value to the Dolphins, but it created the largest hole on the Miami roster. Julie’n Davenport’s 2019 season is memorable for all the wrong reasons. He’s played two games, allowed 10 pressures, and exited both games with an injury. Sunday, he surrendered six pressures (2 sacks) and had a run-blocking grade below 50.
His replacement wasn’t better. J’Marcus Webb played 17 snaps and allowed three pressures of his own (one sack). That’s nine pressures on 52 drop backs, good for a 17.3% pressure rate just from the left tackle position alone.
Michael Deiter only allowed two pressures, but they were both sacks. PFF thought the rest of his game was good, as he earned an even 75.0 grade despite the two sacks (can’t say I agree with that mark).
Jesse Davis got in on the act with five pressures of his own, while Evan Boehm surrendered six — both allowed one sack each.
Devante Parker had a career day. He averaged just under 20-yard-per-catch, and posted 135 yards on just nine targets — good for a YPT of 15, also a career-high. Parker drew Buffalo’s best cover-guy (Tre White) for five targets, and Parker caught all five for 80 receiving yards.
Patrick Laird earned a 90.5 receiving grade and a 16.7 pass blocking grade. If he wants to earn more playing time, he needs the latter number to improve substantially. Three of his six receptions moved the chains.
Jakeem Grant caught all three of his targets for 32 yards, and Albert Wilson had a season-high 26 receiving yards.
Allen Hurns was two mistakes away from instantly justifying Miami’s faith in the contract extension. He caught four of his six targets for 53 yards, but the fumble to end the first half was crippling. Hurns, Mike Gesicki, Kalen Ballage and Myles Gaskin were all credited with a drop each.
Ballage failed to top two yards per carry, and an average of two yards after contact again. He rushed nine times for nine yards with just 1.78 yards after contract per carry.
Ryan Fitzpatrick was stellar with a clean pocket. He completed 23/30 passes for 273 yards without pressure. He took seven sacks and completed 9/15 with 50 yards against pressure.
Defense:
Snap Counts:
|Player
|Snaps (% of defensive snaps)
|DL Christian Wilkins
|55 (77.5%)
|DL Davon Godchaux
|52 (73.2%)
|DL Avery Moss
|44 (62.0%)
|DL John Jenkins
|29 (70.1%)
|LB Jerome Baker
|71 (100%)
|LB Vince Biegel
|56 (78.9%)
|LB Sam Eguavoen
|33 (46.5%)
|LB Charles Harris
|27 (38.0%)
|LB Trent Harris
|15 (21.1%)
|DB Nik Needham
|70 (98.6%)
|DB Eric Rowe
|70 (98.6%)
|DB Jomal Wiltz
|63 (88.7%)
|DB Ken Crawley
|63 (88.7%)
|DB Reshad Jones
|47 (66.2%)
|DB Bobby McCain
|42 (59.2%)
|DB Steven Parker
|31 (43.7%)
|DB Ryan Lewis
|9 (12.7%)
|DB Chris Lammons
|6 (8.5%)
Nik Needham was the defense’s highest-graded player for the second consecutive game. He allowed a long touchdown, but competed to the tune of five catches allowed on 11 targets (45.5%) for 85 yards. He made six more tackles, three for run stops.
Since assuming a starting job three weeks ago, Needham has a pick, a sack, five pass breakups, 21 total tackles and nine of those for a run-stop (2-yard gain or less). Impressive work from the rookie.
Christian Wilkins had the next best grade. He made four total tackles (one for a run-stop) and had one QB pressure.
Davon Godchaux was right behind Wilkins in the grade, but I would object to that fact. Godchaux made seven total tackles, four of those for run-stops. He also had two QB pressures.
Bobby McCain had a day to forget. He was Miami’s lowest-graded player, missing two crucial tackles, and allowing receptions on both targets for 39 yards and a touchdown.
Jerome Baker made 11 total tackles with seven run-stops, yet was tabbed with an ugly 52.0 run-defense grade.
Hip, Hip-Hop, Hip-Hopanonymous!
Dolphins fans set their sights on the draft after the season-opener, if not after the week-two beat down at the hands of the Patriots. The last three weeks have been a roller coaster ride of emotions as Miami have flirted with losing out on any hope of drafting the nation’s best quarterback.
Now, after a pair of wins, and a near-guarantee that the first pick will belong to the Bengals, it was a serious injury that puts Miami back in the Tua Tagovailoa sweepstakes.
Reports are that Tua will make a full recovery and could even play football next season. The 6-8-month recovery period, before he can resume football activities, makes for a window between mid-May and mid-July — meaning he’ll be available for training camp.
This is probably the only way Miami was going to have a chance to draft the star quarterback. With Cincinnati and Washington in full-on give up mode on the season, it’s difficult to imagine Miami doing better than the third pick come April.
Where Tua was likely to be long gone by the time Miami selected, now they are almost assured to get a crack at the Alabama Quarterback. It’s a risk, no doubt, but positive words continue to file in from the doctor’s surrounding Tua’s treatment plan. He had surgery Monday in Houston and the long-term prognosis was described as “excellent” from the doctors executing the procedure. There are even reports suggesting that he might be cleared to play in April.
That bodes well for a player that has every tool you could want at the position. Priest Holmes once suffered a hip dislocation. All he did was come back with 27 rushing touchdowns the following season. C.J. Mosley suffered a hip dislocation in the 2012 National Championship Game, that didn’t stop him from coming off the board in the first round two years later.
The Bo Jackson injury was different, in that he continued to play on the injury and further advanced the damage.
The Dolphins have a choice to make. Take the gamble on Tua Tagovailoa, with all the draft capital imaginable to rectify that mistake — if it becomes one — or play the safe route and hope that inferior quarterbacks can get to the level Tua’s at when he’s healthy.
This injury doesn’t change the fact that there’s a big gap between Tua and the rest of the 2020 quarterback class.
