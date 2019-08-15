Dolphins-Buccaneers Preseason Game 2 Preview — What to Expect

An important encore showing for the quarterbacks, entire Dolphins roster awaits at the pirate ship in Tampa Bay

After a surprising start on offense, and a disappointing showing on defense, the Dolphins will look to clean things up in the second edition of Brian Flores football in Miami.

Preseason week-two brings the Dolphins north to Tampa Bay for the first road game of the Flores era. A recurring nightmare under the previous regime, this is the first opportunity to right the road woes that produced a 7-17 mark away from Hard Rock Stadium dating back to the 2016 season. Throw in the 2017 “home game” versus the Saints in London, and the 2016 playoff game in Pittsburgh and the total rises to 7-19, a .269 winning percentage.

In the midst of a quarterback battle, the expectation is for Ryan Fitzpatrick to start the game, but for Josh Rosen to take his first game snaps with the first-team offense.

With all eyes on that battle, the fact that Miami is walking wounded into this game is somewhat concealed.

Injuries/Not Expected to Play:

Dolphins:

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Chase Allen

LB Kiko Alonso

LB Quentin Poling

LB Andrew Van Ginkel

WR Albert Wilson

WR Jakeem Grant

RB Kenyan Drake

S Reshad Jones

S Walt Aikens

S T.J. McDonald

CB Cordrea Tankersley

DL Robert Nkemdiche

Miami added veteran Terrance Smith to the roster on Sunday — he will play early and often in his Dolphins debut with the rash of linebacker injuries.

Tampa Bay:

DL Vita Vea

LB Lavonte David

S Justin Evans

WR Scotty Milner

As Coach Flores would say, we’re here to talk about the guys that are out there.

10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Bucs

Stacking Consecutive Good Performances

Turn on any presser from Coach Flores and you’ll hear a message in redundancy; a message that revolves around consistency and stacking up good days consecutively. Every team has a list of standout performers from the first preseason game. The group of players that will repeat that performance in game-two dwindles significantly. Those that can strike twice are the players that will catch the eye of this coaching staff.

Jonathan Ledbetter and Nate Orchard received first-team promotions for their efforts week-one. Both players fit in with the style of defensive-line-play this staff wants. The same is true of Dewayne Hendrix — who’s sack barrage carried over from practice into the game.

Isaiah Prince had a good game sandwiched in between a bunch of bad practices. Can he rewrite a pair of rough showings against the Bucs and turn it up when the lights come on?

Jomal Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong had solid games and have really come on in camp — this position group is in urgent need of one young player rising to the occasion.

Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson had quality games and have an opportunity to nail down a spot in a walking-wounded linebacker corps.

Michael Dunn, Trenton Irwin, Myles Gaskin, and Torry McTyer shined in the preseason opener — they’ll need to take it up another level to enter roster-bubble discussion.

Can Josh Rosen Overtake the Wiley Veteran?

The plan sounds confusing on the surface, but it’s actually quite simple. Ryan Fitzpatrick is going to start, play a couple of series, then give way to Rosen. The 22-year-old will get work with the first team, then lead the second unit in another week of extended playing time.

Rosen, himself, admits that he’s behind in the mental aspect of the game. The only way for him to catch up is to see as many live bullets as possible. I’ll be watching to see how he manages compromised pockets, how he communicates with his offense, and how decisive he is going through his progressions.

This is a big night in the overall battle for opening day starter rights.

Is the Unicorn — Preston Williams — Stoppable?

Transcending cult hero, Preston Williams has reached full-fledged training camp legend status — and he’s earned it. After an impressive first two weeks, followed up by an utterly dominant showing in his preseason debut, Williams is back at it going up against Tampa Bay defensive backs.

The message for Williams has been to continue to work, and check the ego at the door. The new star is still an undrafted free agent yet to play a regular season game, and that’s why he’s running on punt-return, gunning on punts and kicks, and even working to field punts.

Flores previously mentioned that they want talented players that are prepared to challenge themselves to make the most of that natural talent. That latter — the talent — is there, now we find out if Williams is a tireless worker.

Big Night for the Offensive Line

Improvement is the expectation here. For starting rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun, give us more in the passing game. Both players did fine with run-blocking duties, but the pair had ugly moments in pass sets.

Is Laremy Tunsil going to play? There’s no reason for him to be bothered to play, though I’d expect to see one or two series. The Jordan Mills experiment likely continues after Tunsil taps out, and that’ll be a real test of the veteran’s mettle after he was embarrasses last Thursday.

Jesse Davis and Daniel Kilgore had the best nights of the starters — albeit on just 13 snaps. As the search for another sure-fire starter among the other four not named Tunsil continues, getting consistency out of Davis at right tackle would be a big win.

What Exactly is Jerome Baker’s Role?

Baker played 15 snaps and registered five tackles, three of which came within two yards of the line-of-scrimmage. In camp, Baker was consistently showing pressure in the A-gaps, blitzing the edge, and getting heavily involved as a pass rusher. That didn’t happen once on Thursday, so what gives?

Are they hiding his actual role for the regular season, or is the experiment telling us that he’s better suited to play off the ball? Friday will provide more clues.

Minkah Fitzpatrick Bounce Back

Missing tackles is not a term synonymous with the former Bednarik and Thorpe Awards winner. Despite spilling out one run rather impressively, Fitzpatrick had a key missed tackle on a long run down to the Miami one-yard-line.

A strange Twitter exchange occurred between an account belonging to Fitzpatrick’s parents and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel where Fitz’s parents claimed he’s out of position. With Reshad Jones and T.J. McDonald both missing practice, Fitzpatrick has been taking on more box duty, something he’s not a fan of doing, per his comments after Wednesday’s practice.

This is an interesting exchange between a Dolphins scribe and the account belonging to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s parents. pic.twitter.com/VC8RIfx7y5 — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 14, 2019

Fitzpatrick grew up in adverse circumstances, but he’s been nothing short of perfect every time he’s stepped on a football field. I’m excited to watch him overcome some on-field adversity, and I have zero doubt that he will.

A Closer Watch on the 21-Personnel Package

Chandler Cox’s 14 reps (21% of Miami’s offensive snaps) provides a context clue into a significant chunk of Miami’s plans on offense this year. Additionally, Mark Walton stepped in for the injured Kenyan Drake in 21 sets that did not feature a fullback, so this grouping is here to stay.

Who will back up Cox in the event of an injury? With multiple traditional Y tight ends on the roster, the answer might not be that difficult. Nick O’Leary has done it before, and Durham Smythe is more than capable of fulfilling backup fullback duties.

Mental Toughness Test

90% of the game is half-mental, right? From John Madden’s legendary proclamation, Miami will learn a lot about a few players and their mental makeup in this game.

It was a challenging debut for UDFA Cornerback Nik Needham. His response will show the type of character — or lack thereof — that this coaching staff covets so dearly.

The same is true of Jordan Mills. Mills played left tackle in the game despite getting minimal run at the spot in practice beforehand. There’s no reason to think he won’t play off the blindside once more, his response could be crucial to him keeping a job.

Charles Harris’ demotion could be the final nail. Last year, Harris admitted to battling the mental side of the game during his rookie season in 2017, but it doesn’t appear as though he’s playing any faster. This could be the final wake-up call for the former first-round pick.

Who Steps up for the Down Kenyan Drake?

Mark Walton appears to be in-line for the third tailback job, which could elevate to the second man up with news of Drake’s injury. It won’t be handed to Walton, however. Myles Gaskin and Patrick Laird had impressive debuts in the first game, and the pair are tireless workers before and after practice (regularly the last two to leave the field).

Joint-Practices Take Away from the Game Play

One of the many benefits of joint-practices is the increased live reps a team can assess. Going up against a different jersey more closely simulates game action than practicing against friendly fire, and the extra reps could change the way Miami hands out snaps on game night.

This is particularly true of the quarterback position. While Rosen needs every possible rep, perhaps Fitzpatrick’s work on Tuesday and Wednesday will give Miami more comfort in giving game action to the kid over the vet.

The Dolphins played every healthy body in the preseason opener. The competition all throughout camp has been fierce, and one of changing roles and depth charts. As the season draws closer, the Phins might start condensing the workload and begin to give more attention to the players that figure prominently into the season’s plans.

Keep an eye on the special teams, as well as the third-team offense and defense — those could provide us with an idea of which players will round out this 53-man roster.

We’ll have the most in-depth post-game report both here on the site, and on the Locked On Dolphins podcast a couple of hours after the final whistle blows on Friday night.

