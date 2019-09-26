Dolphins Chargers Week Four Preview

Dolphins Looking for the First Win in this Brutal September Stretch

Who: Dolphins (0-3) vs. Chargers (1-2)

When: Sunday September 29, 1:00 PM East

Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, FL

Weather: 85 degrees, scattered thunderstorms, 68% humidity, 17 MPH winds

Vegas Slant: Dolphins +16.5

The Dolphins were relatively healthy for the record-setting three-game stretch to begin the 2019 season. Now, injuries are mounting as the team falls further into obscurity.

The offensive line started fast Sunday in Dallas, but losing Jesse Davis and Danny Isidora forced some shuffling, and the results were not favorable. Davis’ status is up in the air, but if he misses the game, it’ll force Miami to kick rookie Michael Deiter out to a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.

The competitive first half in Dallas was equal parts execution from Miami, and sloppiness from the undefeated Cowboys.

Miami won’t get another sleep walking team Sunday in their own building — the Chargers are off to a disappointing 1-2 start and must bury the hapless Dolphins to right the ship.

Philip Rivers and this Chargers team has historically struggled in Miami, and the advantages would lean towards the home team in a regular season. Despite the heat of South Florida, and the early body clock game for the guests, the talent disparity figures to be the difference for the fourth consecutive week.

The Scheme:

Offense:

(Data available courtesy of Sharp Football)

Under Ken Whisenhunt the Chargers are primarily an 11-personnel operation. Using one back, one tight end and three receivers makes up 72% of L.A.’s package deployment in 2019, with 12-personnel accounting for 13%, and 21-personnel at a 10% clip — 10th most in the league.

With a variety of skill player options, Whisenhunt matches that mix with lead, power, and zone running concepts, sparingly using Fullback Derek Watt.

Whisenhunt pairs a mixture of the screen and run game with a dynamic intermediate passing game made possible by a pair of impressive wide outs in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Lately, Los Angeles has to incorporate more max protection and help off Philip Rivers’ blind during the absence of regular starting Left Tackle, Russell Okung. Still, the Chargers offense is exceptional at building up tendencies and then breaking them at the pivotal moments of the game.

This explosive attack is able to mitigate shortcomings on the offensive line with a quick-strike passing game. Few teams utilize three and five step drops with more frequency — Miami’s man-coverage scheme will be tested in this contest.

Defense:

Gus Bradley wasn’t a great head coach, but he’s a hell of a defensive coordinator. He was the only coach to figure out Lamar Jackson last season in the playoffs, as he develops plans to specifically cut down the opposition’s strengths.

Bradley has been hamstrung by some injuries on that side of the ball this year, most notably his all-pro safety/hybrid-do-everything star, Derwin James. Still, the Chargers coverage schemes (a lot of man-free and cover-3) help confused quarterbacks just enough to unleash the dominant pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.

All teams want to win with a four-man rush, but few are equipped to do it like Los Angeles. Still, Bradley will vary his blitzes and rush packages to create one-on-one opportunities for his stars on that defensive front.

Last week against the Texans, the Chargers played four corners for 88% or more of the snaps — and only one safety for more than 15 snaps.

The Players:

Offense:

Rivers vs. Brian Flores is the key matchup in this game. There aren’t many disguised that Rivers hasn’t seen in his career, and it’ll be up to Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to create a blur between the pre-snap picture and the post-snap rotation.

The key to putting Rivers behind the chains comes from early-down success, which will be a problem. Austin Eckler is a dynamic pass receiving threat, and the side on the Chargers line could prove problematic for Miami’s under-sized linebackers. Despite good games for Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins last week, the Cowboys ran roughshod on the ‘Phins ‘backers trapping them in the wash regularly.

Xavien Howard will likely draw Mike Williams with bracket coverage heading Keenan Allen’s way. Howard needs a big bounce back, and this is the type of player he can handle. Howard can match Williams’ size and strength and should have some opportunities to take the football away.

Tackles Trent Scott and Sam Tevi are major liabilities — if the Dolphins are going to get the pass rush going, this is the week to do it.

Defense:

It’s difficult to find areas where Miami can attack this Chargers defense. Most of Houston’s success last week came from the heroics of Deshaun Watson going off-script, something Josh Rosen doesn’t do nearly at the same level.

Casey Hayward is a premier corner that’s been doing it for years, but Jakeem Grant offers him a unique matchup in the slot.

Desmond King will likely draw one of Miami’s trees (Devante Parker and Preston Williams). Whoever King doesn’t take will get opportunities on Brandon Facyson and Roderic Teamer — a chance to make some plays.

Getting the front blocked will be an issue. Denzel Perryman is one of the game’s premier linebackers against the run, and he’s set up by the massive Brandon Mebane in the middle.

On the edge, Miami is going to have to use max-protect and hope and pray they can hold on against Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa — both off to slow starts, looking to get things cranked up Sunday in Miami.

The Medical:

The Opportunities:

The Chargers defense are reeling a little bit right now without some of the key pieces on the back end. Cornerback Brandon Facyson is a second-year UDFA with 177 snaps through the first three games. He has allowed 12 receptions on 16 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. According to the crossover Wednesday episode with Locked On Chargers, he’s been responsible for some coverage busts, and the Dolphins will seek to exploit him.

The Concerns:

The edge rushers for the Chargers are sleeping giants right now, and there’s no better time to get right than Sunday in Miami. With Jesse Davis considered day-to-day the contingency plans are terrifying. Joey Bosa against J’Marcus Webb (who surrendered 10 pressures and 2 sacks last week, primarily against Demarcus Lawrence) should put Josh Rosen in plenty of peril.

If Davis can’t go, that means another week of Michael Deiter at Left Tackle, and trying to deal with Melvin Ingram.

The Projected Outcome:

Things are only going to get worse, I know that’s a sad reality, but that’s the nature of the NFL. The war of attrition, as it were, is unkind to teams with depth. The war of attrition is a tank steamrolling over teams lacking able bodies on the bench, and we might be in the beginning stages of the top-of-the-roster talent taking on nicks and bruises.

The Chargers pass rush is too much, the screen game and Keenan Allen on the offense goes wild, and though the Dolphins finally cover a spread, the game is not particularly close.

Dolphins 13

Chargers 28

@WingfieldNFL