Dolphins Chargers Week Four Preview
Dolphins Looking for the First Win in this Brutal September Stretch
Who: Dolphins (0-3) vs. Chargers (1-2)
When: Sunday September 29, 1:00 PM East
Where: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami, FL
Weather: 85 degrees, scattered thunderstorms, 68% humidity, 17 MPH winds
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +16.5
The Dolphins were relatively healthy for the record-setting three-game stretch to begin the 2019 season. Now, injuries are mounting as the team falls further into obscurity.
The offensive line started fast Sunday in Dallas, but losing Jesse Davis and Danny Isidora forced some shuffling, and the results were not favorable. Davis’ status is up in the air, but if he misses the game, it’ll force Miami to kick rookie Michael Deiter out to a position that doesn’t suit his skill set.
The competitive first half in Dallas was equal parts execution from Miami, and sloppiness from the undefeated Cowboys.
Miami won’t get another sleep walking team Sunday in their own building — the Chargers are off to a disappointing 1-2 start and must bury the hapless Dolphins to right the ship.
Philip Rivers and this Chargers team has historically struggled in Miami, and the advantages would lean towards the home team in a regular season. Despite the heat of South Florida, and the early body clock game for the guests, the talent disparity figures to be the difference for the fourth consecutive week.
The Scheme:
Offense:
(Data available courtesy of Sharp Football)
Under Ken Whisenhunt the Chargers are primarily an 11-personnel operation. Using one back, one tight end and three receivers makes up 72% of L.A.’s package deployment in 2019, with 12-personnel accounting for 13%, and 21-personnel at a 10% clip — 10th most in the league.
With a variety of skill player options, Whisenhunt matches that mix with lead, power, and zone running concepts, sparingly using Fullback Derek Watt.
Whisenhunt pairs a mixture of the screen and run game with a dynamic intermediate passing game made possible by a pair of impressive wide outs in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.
Lately, Los Angeles has to incorporate more max protection and help off Philip Rivers’ blind during the absence of regular starting Left Tackle, Russell Okung. Still, the Chargers offense is exceptional at building up tendencies and then breaking them at the pivotal moments of the game.
This explosive attack is able to mitigate shortcomings on the offensive line with a quick-strike passing game. Few teams utilize three and five step drops with more frequency — Miami’s man-coverage scheme will be tested in this contest.
Defense:
Gus Bradley wasn’t a great head coach, but he’s a hell of a defensive coordinator. He was the only coach to figure out Lamar Jackson last season in the playoffs, as he develops plans to specifically cut down the opposition’s strengths.
Bradley has been hamstrung by some injuries on that side of the ball this year, most notably his all-pro safety/hybrid-do-everything star, Derwin James. Still, the Chargers coverage schemes (a lot of man-free and cover-3) help confused quarterbacks just enough to unleash the dominant pass rush of Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram.
All teams want to win with a four-man rush, but few are equipped to do it like Los Angeles. Still, Bradley will vary his blitzes and rush packages to create one-on-one opportunities for his stars on that defensive front.
Last week against the Texans, the Chargers played four corners for 88% or more of the snaps — and only one safety for more than 15 snaps.
The Players:
Offense:
Rivers vs. Brian Flores is the key matchup in this game. There aren’t many disguised that Rivers hasn’t seen in his career, and it’ll be up to Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham to create a blur between the pre-snap picture and the post-snap rotation.
The key to putting Rivers behind the chains comes from early-down success, which will be a problem. Austin Eckler is a dynamic pass receiving threat, and the side on the Chargers line could prove problematic for Miami’s under-sized linebackers. Despite good games for Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins last week, the Cowboys ran roughshod on the ‘Phins ‘backers trapping them in the wash regularly.
Xavien Howard will likely draw Mike Williams with bracket coverage heading Keenan Allen’s way. Howard needs a big bounce back, and this is the type of player he can handle. Howard can match Williams’ size and strength and should have some opportunities to take the football away.
Tackles Trent Scott and Sam Tevi are major liabilities — if the Dolphins are going to get the pass rush going, this is the week to do it.
Defense:
It’s difficult to find areas where Miami can attack this Chargers defense. Most of Houston’s success last week came from the heroics of Deshaun Watson going off-script, something Josh Rosen doesn’t do nearly at the same level.
Casey Hayward is a premier corner that’s been doing it for years, but Jakeem Grant offers him a unique matchup in the slot.
Desmond King will likely draw one of Miami’s trees (Devante Parker and Preston Williams). Whoever King doesn’t take will get opportunities on Brandon Facyson and Roderic Teamer — a chance to make some plays.
Getting the front blocked will be an issue. Denzel Perryman is one of the game’s premier linebackers against the run, and he’s set up by the massive Brandon Mebane in the middle.
On the edge, Miami is going to have to use max-protect and hope and pray they can hold on against Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa — both off to slow starts, looking to get things cranked up Sunday in Miami.
The Medical:
The Opportunities:
The Chargers defense are reeling a little bit right now without some of the key pieces on the back end. Cornerback Brandon Facyson is a second-year UDFA with 177 snaps through the first three games. He has allowed 12 receptions on 16 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown. According to the crossover Wednesday episode with Locked On Chargers, he’s been responsible for some coverage busts, and the Dolphins will seek to exploit him.
The Concerns:
The edge rushers for the Chargers are sleeping giants right now, and there’s no better time to get right than Sunday in Miami. With Jesse Davis considered day-to-day the contingency plans are terrifying. Joey Bosa against J’Marcus Webb (who surrendered 10 pressures and 2 sacks last week, primarily against Demarcus Lawrence) should put Josh Rosen in plenty of peril.
If Davis can’t go, that means another week of Michael Deiter at Left Tackle, and trying to deal with Melvin Ingram.
The Projected Outcome:
Things are only going to get worse, I know that’s a sad reality, but that’s the nature of the NFL. The war of attrition, as it were, is unkind to teams with depth. The war of attrition is a tank steamrolling over teams lacking able bodies on the bench, and we might be in the beginning stages of the top-of-the-roster talent taking on nicks and bruises.
The Chargers pass rush is too much, the screen game and Keenan Allen on the offense goes wild, and though the Dolphins finally cover a spread, the game is not particularly close.
Dolphins 13
Chargers 28
Tank Tracker Vol. 2: Miami Dolphins drop to 0-3, so do 5 other teams
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s keep things rolling with Volume 2; we’ll talk about the rest of the 0-3 teams, Chosen Rosen’s first start, and X’s bad day.
A Storm is Bruin
The former UCLA, top-ten quarterback, Josh Rosen, finally got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend in the Dolphins first away game. The game was better than the first two as a team but still ended with a loss.
Many Dolphins fans and analysts were chomping at the bit to see Rosen get some real action, not just garbage time snaps. In a nutshell, Josh Rosen was not perfect, but there were silver linings if you extrapolate his performance from Sunday into future games.
It’ll be interesting to see how Josh Rosen continues to develop as the regular season unfolds. He’s shown continued growth from the first week of training camp through the preseason, and his getting more reps will do wonders for his development. I’m looking forward to seeing what Rosen does next.
For a better understanding of Josh Rosen’s game, check out Travis Wingfield’s charting project for Rosen’s first start. It has a pass-by-pass breakdown and contextual analysis of the QB’s performance. It’s a great way to understand the nitty-gritty of the Dolphins’ quarterback situation and flesh out the circumstances of the passes; context matters.
X marks the spot
Strangely, Xavien Howard was the opposite of a silver lining in the Cowboys game. The Pro Bowl cornerback had a rough outing then also had a rough ousting when the refs ejected him.
Howard had an uncharacteristically bad game against the Cowboys, and the battle between him and Amari Cooper saw the Cowboys WR getting the better of Miami’s fourth-year corner. Cooper had 88 yards and two touchdowns on the day with seven targets from Dak Prescott. The duo connected on six of those seven targets.
While this was not a great showing for one of the Miami Dolphins’ best players, I expect him to bounce back with a fire in his belly this Sunday and moving forward.
Battle in the Basement
With the Miami Dolphins moving to 0-3 on the year so far, five other teams have kept pace: Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Denver Broncos. The Pittsburgh loss is a good thing for the Dolphins’ 2020 Draft since they own that pick as a result of the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade. The other teams could eventually pose a threat to the Dolphins if they keep losing.
The Dolphins play four out of five of those 0-3 teams. They’ll play the Redskins in Week 6 after the Dolphins have their bye. They’ll then play the Steelers on Monday night for Week 8, then Jets twice in Weeks 9 and 14, and finally the Bengals in Week 16.
It seems crazy to already have this conversation, but the first overall pick is going to have a lot of suitors. Whether it’s by design or the teams are that bad, 0-16 might be necessary for an organization to procure the top pick.
On the Clock Mock
For this week’s On the Clock mock, I kept everything the same except I added the third round to make it a little more interesting. To make your own mock, you can use Fanspeak’s draft simulator here. It offers different packages, too. There’s a free to use version and the premium, which adds trade scenarios. I used the Fanspeak big board and Classic difficulty mode for this, and here’s what I put together. Contrary to the earlier Tankathon order, the Dolphins have been projected the number one pick in this case.
Tua Tagovailoa was, once again, a no-brainer. I doubt that will change as long as the Miami Dolphins are picking first overall in these scenarios. I double-dipped on the same two hog mollies from last time; they’re just that good, and they would instantly make the line better. With Michael Deiter showing some gumption in the shift to left tackle last Sunday, Creed Humphrey and Tyler Biadasz would be plug-and-play guys on the interior.
The Grant Delpit pick was a BPA, homer pick. He’s one of the best players in the nation and having him on the team is a big boost. Jeffrey Okudah is a rising star. I’d be surprised if he didn’t eventually work his way into the first round, so in this case, there was a great value.
Tanking without Tank
The Miami Dolphins made some roster moves on Tuesday; defensive end Tank Carradine was once again released. The Fins had released him during the initial roster cutdowns in a surprise move. He was also quickly re-signed a few weeks ago. It could’ve been a financial move to alleviate some of his guaranteed money off the payroll.
Regardless, the Fins cut Carradine again, and in the corresponding move, the Dolphins signed offensive tackle Andrew Donnal.
We have signed tackle Andrew Donnal and released defensive end Tank Carradine.
Full Release: https://t.co/2EiyH1Gtdl
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2019
In another move, the Dolphins have also signed wide receiver Andy Jones to their practice squad. Jones had previously spent time with the Detroit Lions.
Dolphins signed former Lions WR Andy Jones to their practice squad, per agent Christina Phillips. Jones started three games for Detroit last year and had 11 catches for 80 yards and a TD. Miami played most of Sunday's game with 3 healthy WRs.
— Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) September 25, 2019
In a third, hot off the presses move, the Miami Dolphins have placed Danny Isidora on injured reserve and promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad.
Updated Draft Order
Now that Week 3 is in the books, let’s take a look at the current draft order standings. Once again I’ll be using the Tankathon draft order for this segment.
In the newest update, the Miami Dolphins still have the third pick, but they also have the fourth overall pick via the Steelers. As for the Texans, their victory brought them to 2-1 and has them projected to land the 25th pick.
There’s still a lot of football to be played, but I expect the official draft order to be similar to the current projections. Based on my predictions, I still think the Dolphins will get the first overall pick. I’m also guessing that the Steelers will finish with the ninth pick and the Texans finish with the 23rd.
The Tankathon mock draft has the Miami Dolphins selecting Jake Fromm and Chase Young with the third and fourth picks and Walker Little, the offensive tackle from Stanford, with the 25th pick.
There haven’t been any changes in the Dolphins draft pick haul, but you can keep track of everything they have for 2020 with the Locked on Dolphins’s pick tracker.
Dolfans Unclassified Survival Guide
The season has started rough, and there’s still a ways to go. Locked on Dolphins’s Andrew Mitchell has put together his Fandom Memorandum to help the fans steer through the uncertainty of the 2019 season and prepare for warmer weather.
Charge of the Light Brigade
The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers back at Hard Rock Stadium, this Sunday, September 29 at 1 p.m. EST. While the Dolphins have been viscously improving over the past two weeks, the Chargers are a better roster than their 1-2 record indicates. They are just a better team than the Dolphins.
I’m predicting another Miami loss. However, I think there will be some positives to draw from the experience, such as better consistency from Preston Williams, Josh Rosen taking another step, Michael Deiter gaining more experience, and Christian Wilkins having a big day.
Final Score Prediciton:
Dolphins: 10
Chargers: 35
Danny Isidora Placed on IR; Isaiah Ford Promoted From Practice Squad
The Miami Dolphins have placed starting right guard Danny Isidora on Injured Reserve.
Dolphins are putting starting RG Danny Isidora on IR and elevating WR Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster.
— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 25, 2019
Isodora was acquired by the Dolphins on 30 August 2019 from the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a 7th round draft pick in 2020.
Despite the short introduction period, Isidora was placed in Miami’s starting line-up at guard, playing 100% of the offensive snaps in Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.
After suffering an apparent foot injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys, Isidora was spotted in a walking boot and, as soon as yesterday, had been considered by Coach Brian Flores as “day to day”.
It is now official that the former Hurricane will need surgery, bringing an end to his season in Miami.
Rather than attempt to replace Isidora with another offensive lineman, the Dolphins have promoted former 7th round draft pick, WR Isaiah Ford to the 53-man roster.
Whilst the move likely comes off the back of Sunday’s injury to Allen Hurns (concussion) the promising Virginia Tech prospect has also suffered his fair share of injuries since entering the league in 2017, having previously been placed on IR, waived, cut and re-signed by the Dolphins. To date, Ford has played in 1 game for the Dolphins (2018).
When questioned yesterday about Miami’s options at offensive line, OC Chad O’Shea preferred not to disclose any specifics, but noted that the Dolphins had contingency plans which included the use of unnamed offensive and defensive players able to step up to fill the gaps.
Even in the absence of injuries, the lack of depth and talent across the line has helped the 2019 Dolphins achieve historically low production on offense, with the majority of fans hoping that the Dolphins’ continue to secure their grip on the 1st overall draft pick over the next 13 games.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Fandom Memorandum
The Miami Dolphins are heading into week 4 and it has been nothing short of UGLY. The offense in total has put up 16 points in 3 games while allowing a whopping total of 133 points scored against them. Assuredly, most fans knew this season was going to be rough and that we would be a bottom 5 club by seasons end, but it seems after a few brutal losses and a few trades some of the fans have forgotten quickly what this season is really about. We want growth and progress. It won’t be wins this season but eventually that culture will translate.
Below I have notated some general ideas you should keep at the forefront through this difficult season. There is a plan and its on us as fans to have the foresight and patience to make it through this season and be present for a brighter future. So when you’re on your 5th whiskey and find yourself somewhere between shear anger or uncontrollable tears, remember some of this stuff and it may go a long way and help you survive through 2019!
This Is a Full Rebuild
- Make no mistake, the Dolphins are rebuilding. We have seen this in the past but not to this extent. We have seen new coaches, new GMs come into the Miami Dolphins and discard a few guys; sign a few guys, draft some big names and what’s it got us? 2 playoff appearances in like 20 years? Finally, FINALLY…They tear it completely down, gut the whole roster to start from scratch and we are complaining? Ladies and Gentlemen, this, this is what’s been needed for ell over a decade. Understand it, Learn from it, Accept it.
Look at the 2019 NFL Season as a 16 game Pre-Season
- The Dolphins talent is obviously, painfully low. Don’t expect to see anyone light it up but look for growth in some of the units. The offensive line and secondary are two solid groups with rookie Left Guard Michael Dieter and Bobby McCain trying his hand at Free Safety. Even the linebackers, with Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan, two young players ready to lead the unit. Undrafted players like Preston Williams, who’s been showing out at Wide Receiver. The main point being that don’t expect to win or even be competitive score wise but look for growth and strides in the schematics and players.
The Laremy Tunsil Trade was Never Planned
- Trading Laremy Tunsil was one of the more controversial moves in recent history. We are rebuilding and you would think a top 3 left tackle, a premium position, would be off limits in trade talks. Eventually GM Chris Grier got offered a deal he could not pass up, so understand he wasn’t intentionally trying to rid our team of our best offensive lineman. I also think, the fact that a certain left-handed Quarterback may be available next April had something to do with it (Right Tackles protect the lefty’s blindside). Just ask yourself, how would’ve Tunsil changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England? I’ll wait…
The Minkah Fitzpatrick Trade Isn’t Miami’s Fault
- You have a disgruntled player requesting a trade, what do you do? We clearly aren’t going to be good this year and Minkah Fitzpatrick clearly got way too accustomed to winning and not enough adversity at University of Alabama. The fact that this regime has gotten such high value for these trades is a feat in itself. Not to mention we now have 3 total 1st round picks! If you’re still confused, let me ask…how would’ve Minkah changed the outcome the last 2 weeks versus Baltimore and New England?
Root for Josh Rosen
- Entering week 3 vs the Dallas Cowboys, Josh Rosen had been…Chosen (sorry I had to). Root for him! Sure, we want to have a bad record so we can get a top 5 pick and have a chance at a franchise altering Quarterback, but still pull for Rosen. Imagine if Rosen just blows up and comes out looking like a legit QB1? That’s great, that gives us even more leverage and flexibility moving forward. In this league having 2 stud Quarterbacks would not be a bad thing. Even if Rosen plays above verage, he could be worth some legit trade value. With Rosen showing promise we either have someone to push a 1st round QB for the starting job, a quality back up or trade bait for another QB needy team (Hi Pittsburgh!).
Cheer for the Bengals, Bucs, Jets
- Yeah it may go against everything, but we want these teams to be slightly, very slightly better than us. These teams look likely to be in the bottom half of the league along with some others I didn’t mention due to them having a future quarterback already on their roster (Giants, Redskins). So after a tough Dolphins loss, look for wins for these teams as it will likely increase the chances of Miami getting the Number 1 overall pick in next year’s NFL Draft.
Root Against the Texans and Steelers
- Lose! Lose! Lose! I’m somewhat an admirer of these 2 franchises but not this season! As Dolphins fans we want 3 top 15 picks in the first round of next year’s NFL Draft. With 2 acquired picks from each respective team, we need them to lose so we further our draft pick value and put ourselves in position to get 3 blue chip prospects to start building a winner in South Florida.
Saturdays Are the New Sunday
- Watch lots and lots of college football. See who the potential top prospects are and make a point to watch them on Saturday. Some big teams have some top 10 prospects in their lineup; Alabama has Tua Tagovailoa and Jerry Jeudy – Georgia has Jake Fromm and Andrew Thomas – Ohio St. has Chase Young and JK Dobbins to name a few. Make a point to watch AJ Epenesa from Iowa and Jordan Love of Utah St. All of this will translate into better knowledge and acumen when the draft comes since a lot of you will want to intensely debate whatever way the Dolphins decide to go.
Ultimately, we are all Miami Dolphins fans. This season will truly test your fandom and resolve, but don’t let it get you down. I promise the plan makes sense and if it goes how I think it will, they will be writing books on how to truly rebuild a team as quick as possible and the Dolphins will be the lead example. Keep cheering and understand we have been in the most vicious cycle of mediocrity and unfortunately, we have to tear it all down to get it built the right way. We have waited over 20+ years at this point, lets give it one more year and see how it plays out!
