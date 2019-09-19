Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Cowboys Week Three Preview
Dolphins Search to Stop the Bleeding in Big D
Who: Dolphins (0-2) at Cowboys (2-0)
When: Sunday September 22, 1:00 PM East
Where: AT&T Stadium — Arlington, TX
Weather: Dome
Vegas Slant: Dolphins +21
The hits keep coming for Miami. Another prominent fixture of the roster has been jettisoned, and another loaded team is on the docket for the downtrodden Dolphins.
This current iteration of the Dallas Cowboys is akin to what Miami hopes to build in a couple years’ time — stout trench play, emerging young quarterback, and star-studded skill positions.
Three touchdown underdogs for the second consecutive week, the Dolphins are introducing college point-spreads into the National Football League. Miami’s 19-point home handicap last week was the biggest such spread for a host team since the 2007 season, and the Dolphins are now channeling the 2013 Broncos-Jaguars game that climbed up over 25 points before betting closed.
The Dolphins were far more competitive last week, even if the scoreboard didn’t show it. Contributions from star Cornerback Xavien Howard, upstart Linebacker Jerome Baker, and surprising recent addition Vince Biegel were the silver linings in the 43-point thrashing; we’re looking for more of those in Dallas.
The Scheme:
Offense:
The switch from Scott Linehan to Kellen Moore might’ve been the biggest upgrade in the NFL this offseason. Moore, a coach’s son that made it to the NFL for his cerebral prowess at the quarterback position, is dressing up Dallas’ offense with disguise, misdirection, and tendency breakers.
Dallas varies it’s running scheme, but the talent to execute simple gap-schemes and power concepts allows Moore to get creative with the play action game. Cowboys players praise Moore for his nuance and emphasis on getting players in position to exhibit their best traits.
Scheming chunk-plays in the passing game, running the football to keep the offense on schedule, and devising red zone concepts to free up pass catchers in the condensed area already has Moore’s name circulating as the next hot head coaching candidate.
Defense:
On top of impeccable front-seven talent, the Cowboys borrow concepts from some of the most accomplished, revolutionary defensive schemes in the history of the league. Rod Marinelli still carries the title of Defensive Coordinator, but it’s a co-op with he and the up-and-coming Kris Richard.
With elements of the Tampa-2 from Marinelli’s days with the Bucs — and more recently in Chicago — fused with Richard’s rendition of the wildly popular scheme originated by Pete Carroll, Dallas is successful in a multitude of packages and pre-snap disguises.
Creating one-on-one rush opportunities from their elite pass rushers, while playing a variety of cover-3, 2, and 1 on the back-end, the Cowboys can apply pressure while dropping seven — the ultimate goal of every NFL defense.
Look for Chad O’Shea to attack this defense with more in-breaking routes. That means high-low and drive concepts (designed to displace zone coverage and attack the middle of cover-1 and Tampa-2 defenses) and seam shots with the Cowboys drop two deep.
The Players:
Offense:
Dak Prescott is off to an MVP-caliber beginning to his 2019 season. Prescott handles pressure in two ways — the type of pressure applied by ferocious fronts, and the pressure of big moments. He’s accurate, creates opportunities off-script, and allows Kellen Moore to utilize designed runs.
Then there’s Zeke Elliot, who’s just getting rolling. Zeke, behind arguably the NFL’s best offensive line with the healthy Travis Frederic, Zack Martin, Tyron Smith and La’El Collins, Dallas can line up and push teams off the football.
The Dolphins must get big showings from Davon Godchaux and Christian Wilkins to hold the point-of-attack and free up Jerome Baker and Raekwon McMillan to meet Zeke in the hole.
Amari Cooper is one of the game’s best route runners, and he pairs that with size and speed. He’ll be a tough matchup for Miami, unless Xavien Howard wants to travel with the Cowboys play maker. That opens up another bag of worms, especially as Miami will be working in a new safety alongside corner-convert, Bobby McCain.
Jason Witten is back, but he serves mostly as an additional lineman and the forgotten man in the red zone (as far as the defense is concerned, Witten has two touchdowns already on plays that schemed him wide open). Michael Gallup will miss this game while the resurgent Randal Cobb will help keep the Miami defense honest horizontally in the misdirection game.
Defense:
Jaylon Smith leads the defense with his instinctive, urgent playing style that pairs well with uncommon physical traits. He and Leighton Vander Esch set the tone in the middle of the Dallas defense, and a lot of the scheme is designed to free these two up to wreak havoc. Smith’s athleticism allows Marinelli to keep the Tampa-2 concept alive.
Demarcus Lawrence is set to have a field day. Miami haven’t been able to block anybody this year, and now will have to handle one of the game’s best pass rushers against deafening crowd noise.
Byron Jones has fallen out of favor in Dallas. The dependable Jeff Heath, and the underrated Xavier Woods make it so, while Chidobe Awuzie locks down the opposition’s number one receiver. Dallas’ vulnerability in this position group from the perimeter corner position opposite Awuzie. Jones has been playing corner to pair with slot specialist Jourdan Lewis and Awuzie.
If Miami can create one-on-one passing opportunities into the boundary, look for O’Shea to attack vertically and hope to steal some points — the best bet here is likely Preston Williams.
The Medical:
#Cowboys #Dolphins Practice / Injury Report
— mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) September 18, 2019
The Concerns:
Quite literally all over the football field. Dallas can line up with power and milk the Dolphins defense dry. They can attack vertically, or in the controlled passing game with well-timed shot plays built into the offense, all on top of exceptional red zone production in the early going of 2019.
Demarcus Lawrence leads the team in pressures, but he’s only pulled the quarterback down once — that ties the team lead. This Cowboys pass rush is going to be champing at the bit to pad those stats, and there’s no reason to think Miami can handle the relentless pressure, even without blitzing.
The Opportunities:
Special teams might be the one area Miami can spark some magic. The Dolphins are off to a slow start in this department as well, but Jakeem Grant’s big-play ability will be needed if Miami are to pull the miracle upset.
Finding vertical shots — whether it’s Mike Gesicki splitting the Tampa-2, Preston Williams winning an outside release into the boundary without safety help, or getting a fly-by from Grant, Miami needs some fireworks.
The Projected Outcome:
The game plan came together defensively in the first half against the Patriots, but it’s a challenge for even the league’s best stop-units to carry a lifeless offense. Unless the Dolphins can finally sustain some drives and convert in the red zone, this game will get out of hand. It’s doubtful Miami can do that, so look for an aggressive offense that tries to hit the big play.
Dallas just has too much star power and excellent coordinators for Miami to pick them off — or even cover.
Dolphins 6
Cowboys 31
Miami Dolphins
Tank Tracker Vol. 1: Miami Dolphins lose 2nd game, Minkah traded
Tanking can be hard. It can be even harder to keep up with all the movers and shakers that go with it. Tank Tracker is here to keep you updated with all the newest headlines as it pertains to the Miami Dolphins tank as they walk through the valley of the shadow of death. Let’s get things kicked off with Volume 1.
In like a lion, out like a lion too
The Patriots came to town in Week 2, and it went almost exactly as I had envisioned. The final score was 43-0 and sent the Miami Dolphins tumbling to 0-2 on the year, so far. I cannot say I was surprised and I’m sure many fans also saw this coming.
For a deep dive into the playing percentage and postgame analysis, check out Travis Wingfield’s breakdown of the game and see where things went wrong for the Miami Dolphins second game.
The Fins are 0-2. That makes them one step closer to the first overall pick, but they are not currently projected to land the number one pick, according to Tankathon. They have the third pick as it stands. There is still a lot of tanking yet to take place, but the corresponding mock with Tankathon’s order shows the difference in those two picks and why the first pick is necessary for the Miami Dolphins to optimize this year’s plan.
Steel City Minkah
After rumblings surfaced of players wanting to get out of Miami, Minkah Fitzpatrick made a trade request. He was granted his wish on Monday night and traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers. There were numerous reports of several interested teams from the Seahawks to the Chiefs to the Cowboys to the Steelers.
A trade agreement was ultimately reached between the Steelers and the Miami Dolphins to send the second-year defensive back to Pittsburgh. The trade became a reality late on Monday night, as Adam Schefter broke the news.
TRADE: Steelers are trading a 2020 first-round pick to the Dolphins for DB Minkah Fitzpatrick, league sources tell ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 17, 2019
So with any trade, there’s always the vested fans curious about the compensation. In this case, the Dolphins got the first-round pick from the Steelers, swapped their last 2020 fourth-rounder for the Steelers’ 2020 fifth-rounder, and exchanged their 2021 sixth-rounder for the Steelers’ 2021 seventh-rounder as confirmed by the Miami Dolphins on Twitter.
We have acquired a 2020 first-round pick, a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 sixth-round pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth-round pick and a 2021 seventh-round pick.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2019
The Miami Dolphins’ total collection of 2020 first-rounders is up to three, and the pick from the Steelers is particularly interesting since Ben Roethlisberger had already announced his being out for the rest of 2019 with an elbow injury. That vaulted second-year QB out of Oklahoma State, Mason Rudolph, into the starter role, so the Steelers might struggle with his inexperience.
As mentioned above, the Miami Dolphins have three first-round picks now in the 2020 Draft, but it doesn’t stop there. They have the Saints second-rounder from the trade-back in the 2019 Draft, and they have two first-rounders in the 2021 Draft. It can be a whirlwind to keep up with all the picks that change hands, so here’s Locked on Dolphins’ pick tracker to keep a tally of which picks they’ll have in the future.
Sending out an SoS
Strength of schedule (abbreviated as SoS) is an essential component in determining the draft order, and it will likely be a vital factor for 2020 when the non-playoff teams are done for the season. Since there are 32 teams and 16 games per season, many organizations will end up sharing the same record. When that’s the case, the strength of schedule becomes the second tie-breaker in establishing the official draft order.
I mentioned in a tweet last week an eight-way tie between teams in the 2007 NFL Draft with the same overall record (all went 8-8). The strength of schedule then became the next determinant in deciding how those picks would fall. So, in extreme cases like this, SoS plays an indispensable role in the draft.
Picks 13-20 came to the SoS to create the correct order, and it was the difference in some teams, like the Giants, getting Aaron Ross at 20 and the Jets getting Darrelle Revis at 14. Only non-playoff teams factor into this since the playoff team draft order only updates, at most, four teams at a time and is based on who loses and who advances.
Strength of schedule’s historical importance doesn’t end there. In all the drafts leading back to the 2007 Draft ( I couldn’t find any more data on prior drafts), there were 17 occasions where SoS established the order for a three-way tie. It also was a utilized method for eight four-way ties, six five-way ties, one six-way tie, and three seven-way ties.
A congratulation would be in order if you made it through that last tongue twister of a paragraph. The point that I’m trying to drive home is that in addition to wanting the worst possible records from the Texans and Steelers, it is also crucial to whom they lose. You’ll want the losses to be to the bad teams, thus lowering the strength of their schedule.
In the past five drafts, out of 100 qualifying non-playoff teams, only 18 of the clubs shaping up the 1-20 order featured a unique overall record for that year, and eight of those were ties, which are difficult to replicate in a 16-game season. There’s already one tie this year, so that’ll throw a curveball at the draft order come next off-season.
Mock Draft
I’ll start introducing the mock drafts as the season goes on, the draft order updates and I get a better feel for the projected draft class. Creating a mock can be a fun way to kill five minutes or so, and it lets you play GM and build the future through the draft.
I’ve been using Fanspeak’s On the Clock mock simulator for several years, and I included a screenshot of just the first two rounds for now to illustrate the direction I think the Dolphins could go. I’ll expand into more rounds bit by bit once I start getting a little more college football under my belt this season.
There’s a free-to-use mode for Fanspeak’s simulator, but I’ll be experimenting with the Premium mode throughout the season, which generates trade packages and allows the user to put together trades, as well. For the first installment, however, I just kept it simple and did two rounds with the picks as is; here’s how the chips fell.
Tua was a no-brainer for me, so I declined trade offer packages from the Panthers and Chargers to maintain the first overall pick. Bryce Hall was the BPA for a position of need; I would’ve addressed the offensive line first, but I didn’t feel a lot of value there at that point. I double-dipped with the next two picks though and took Trey Adams and Creed Humphrey. And last but not least, Yetur Gross-Matos was a good find in the second at that point, so I snagged him.
Eyes on the Prize
There’s another slate of exciting college games this weekend. Below is a guide for Dolphins fans to keep tabs on some of the heavy-hitters that could be on the team next spring. The college games are noteworthy because of their quarterbacks (Tua Tagovailoa from Alabama, Justin Herbert from Oregon, Jake Fromm from Georgia, Jordan Love from Utah State. The NFL games have draft-pick implications.
Dolphins Fan Weekend Viewing Guide:
SAT
Alabama vs. Southern Miss, Noon ESPN
Oregon vs. Stanford, 7:00 ESPN
Georgia vs. Notre Dame 8:00 CBS
Utah State AT San Diego State 10:30 CBSSN
SUN
Texans AT Chargers 4:25 CBS
Steelers AT 49ers 4:25 CBS
Saints AT Seahawks 4:25 CBS
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) September 17, 2019
Come Clarity
Chris Grier spoke at Tuesday’s press conference, and he offered some solace into the plan that Miami Dolphins had. He also mentioned how things changed with the Laremy Tunsil trade and how the plan had to be adapted. Many were at ease to hear from one of the two most prominent figures in the Dolphins’ rebuild and have him address the state of the team and the blockbuster trades.
Whether you agree with Miami's plan or not (I support it) I think it was a good move to have Chris Grier speak today and clarify that plan. Gives @MiamiDolphins fans a proper benchmark to judge performance in 2020 and beyond.
— Kevin Dern (@KevinMD4) September 17, 2019
A New Hope
That’s it for the first volume, and while there was a lot of information thrown out and a lot of losing likely right around the corner, brighter days will inevitably be upon us.
.@MiamiDolphins Building A Brighter Future. Today. #UnderConstruction #TrustTheProcess pic.twitter.com/IzIKOd0LA8
— fintroopers (@fintroopers) September 17, 2019
Miami Dolphins
Agree with it or Not, Miami Maximized Value in the Fire Sale
Depreciating asset, rising star, regardless of the item Chris Grier and the Miami Dolphins brought back above-market returns on almost every move this offseason
In 2019, everybody’s got a take.
The thing that people with an opinion and a platform don’t realize, is how intricate this entire operation has been. Securing the first pick of a draft that features a highly touted QB prospect is just one of many, many benefits of Miami’s fire sale.
By clearing out salary and actively choosing to not spend that money on free agents, Miami accomplished the following:
– Earned likely 3rd and 5th round draft choices via the compensatory formula.
– Were able to eat portions of Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn’s contracts to extract 4th and 6th round picks for a now backup QB and middling pass rusher.
– Push future payroll into 2020, to the tune of nearly $150 million in cap space, in a year where they were unlikely to accumulate comp picks.
Those draft picks helped Miami maneuver trades with multiple picks involved. It cleared the decision making process of any win-now mandates, which allowed them to maximize the value through more desperate operations around the league.
Oakland, in 2018, traded two marquee players. In return for the best player in the sport, at a premium position, and a dominant wide receiver, the Raiders raked in three first round picks and a third round pick. Oakland, however, had to kick back a second round pick, along with their two pro bowlers, to complete that deal.
Jalen Ramsey, an NFL all-pro, wants out in Jacksonville. Early indications say the asking price is two first-round picks — more than what Oakland received for Khalil Mack or Amari Cooper, but still less than the haul retrieved by Miami for Laremy Tunsil.
Miami parlayed two good players, neither all-pros or pro-bowlers, into three first-round picks and a second-round pick. The Dolphins also dealt Kenny Stills and rearranged some late-round picks in the process.
One of those three first-rounders belongs to an 0-2 Pittsburgh Steelers team that is playing without Ben Roethlisberger for the final 14 games. This, after waving goodbye to Antonio Brown, Le’Veon Bell and Mike Munchak this off-season. Possessing the first-round pick of a team that regressed in all phases of its offense, and never had a good defense to begin with, is a calculated risk that could turn up gold for Miami.
In a deep quarterback class, the opportunity to turn a top-10 pick into even more premium picks exists, and the Dolphins will have already secured their quarterback with presumably the first pick in the draft.
It’s a shame we have to end every praise of Chris Grier and Miami’s execution of a well-orchestrated, forward thinking plan with the caveat that, if the draft picks fail, this fails.
But if Grier held on to those depreciating assets and bandaged up the roster for a run at New England, the outcome of that approach, and a failed tank, are one in the same.
How’s that for a take? People are scared of something new, even if the old way is a proven failure 20 times over. What the Dolphins are doing is new, and if the plan fails it will be looked back upon as a strange detour from the league’s standard operating procedures — even though it was an offseason full of wins for Miami.
Miami Dolphins
Chris Grier Discusses Tanking, Recent Trades, Potential Fallout (9/17)
Chris Grier stood in front of the media earlier this morning to answer quite a few burning questions everyone has regarding the state of the Miami Dolphins.
Between the recent Laremy Tunsil/Kenny Stills and Minkah Fitzpatrick trades, it seems like any player with talent is being jettisoned for a draft pick. On the surface, this roster resembles a recently debunked AAF team, but beneath all of the embarrassment and comedy lies the potential for prosperity and success.
Will Chris Grier be able to turn the ship around? He gives us his answers to this rebuild, what to expect if another player demands a trade, his thoughts on Josh Rosen starting at quarterback, and much more. See everything he had to say down below:
On the Recent Trades:
Have you given up on 2 of your last 4 1st-round picks?
“I wouldn’t say given up. With Laremy (Tunsil), they kept pursuing us. Multiple, multiple times we talked and kept telling them no and what it would take. And they came and offered it. Funny story I was saying the other day, I called Laremy about the trade and he walked into the office and saw it on the board and said ‘I’d trade me for that’. But seriously, we were not trying to do it.
With Minkah, it was one of those things where the player expressed that maybe it was time for him to change. So we tried to make it work. Myself, Brian, (and) Steve (Ross) had multiple conversations with him; that we wanted him here. We viewed him as a core piece. The kid just felt it was time to move. And we told (teams) what the value was. We had multiple offers and we felt the Pittsburgh (Steelers) one was the best for the organization.”
Grier did not do a good job of convincing me that this front office will be able to withhold a mutiny (more on that later on, as Grier responds to that fear). With Tunsil, it sounds like they received an offer they couldn’t refuse. With Minkah, it seems like they pressed for the best offer. A first-round pick is always nice to have, but I didn’t get the impression that this was as much of a “win” as the Tusnil trade was. At least from Grier’s perspective.
On that third and 10. Helps when you have Laremy Tunsil doing this. #Texans pic.twitter.com/N3tqp9Xk7f
— patrick (@PatDStat) September 11, 2019
Did Minkah say why he wasn’t on board?
“I’ll let him talk about that. He likes Brian (Flores) a lot. He likes it here. He talked a little bit about the position stuff and Brian I know told you the Patrick Chung story. (But) I’ll just leave that to Brian and Minkah.”
Brian Flores and Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham are not amateur coaches in this league. You can argue that Matt Burke was, but neither of these guys are. That said, how do two regimes mismanage Minkah Fitzpatrick’s skillset that poorly. To the point that he wants off the team before he can even play 20 games with them. A first-round pick is nice to receive in return, but this is a mistake I hope they learn from.
We have acquired DB Minkah Fitzpatrick and draft picks from the Dolphins in exchange for draft picks.@BordasLaw TRANSACTION: https://t.co/Fwnpe5GVI1 pic.twitter.com/TGw3qPlfBZ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 17, 2019
Was Brian Flores on board?
“Brian and I have been lockstep on it. We have had a lot of conversations. Brian and I communicate every day. I talk to Steve every day. We’re in this 100% together. (I) believe in Brian; he’s a great leader, a great man. I think he’s the right guy to lead us through these times. For us, Brian is a good football coach. A good man. Minkah said he appreciated that about Brian. Really liked him. Just too bad it didn’t work out.”
I believe that Minkah respected Flores and was fine with the workload. After all, he played under Nick Saban for four years. Intense is natural for him. Constant confusion and being overworked, however, is not.
Will any player be able to demand a trade and have it granted like Minkah Fitzpatrick?
“No. No. For us, we had multiple conversations with Minkah. We told him we wanted him to be here. Multiple times. Brian, Steve, Myself…we all expressed that. And for us, when we got to a point where we weren’t sure if this was going to work, we said ‘hey, if we get the value we deem is worth moving him, we’ll do it.’ There’s no precedent here where any player is going to come in and say they want out and we’re going to do it. Again, I have not had any calls from any agents or any players asking that want out. We have extended some of our younger players. Xavien (Howard). Jakeem (Grant). All those guys have bought in 100% and they told me as much (on) Monday. We have a good group of young guys that want to be here.”
I’m not 100% sure Xavien Howard wants to be here after watching players like Minkah and Laremy leave. Kenny Stills leaving isn’t as alarming, as he wasn’t going to be in the team’s future beyond 2019, but Fitzpatrick and Tunsil were expected to be here for 6-10 more years. Howard didn’t expect this when he signed his extension. Jakeem Grant on the other (stone) hand, is happy to have received his extension and I don’t think he’s going to risk mouthing off. Fitzpatrick knew he could afford it. Most of the young players on this team cannot.
Josh Rosen dime. Jakeem Grant drop. pic.twitter.com/kYqkRIswy3
— Cian (@Cianaf) September 16, 2019
On Tanking:
What do you say to the fans who wonder if they’re getting their money’s worth?
“I’d say to the fans: I appreciate their support. They deserve a winner. We’re trying to build them a winner. I think the fans will say the cycle we’ve been on the past 10+ years has not been good enough. We’re trying to right that as fast as we can. They deserve a winner and we’re trying to do that for them.”
Was trading all your talent away part of the strategy when Flores was first hired, or is this how the cards fell?
“Very unexpected as far as (the) Laremy and Minkah situations. You can’t prepare for that. I’m not going to sit up here and lie about it. But the opportunities as well were a bit unique with a bit of an historic haul for him and Kenny (Stills). I think for us, to strike on those opportunities…because we know the way the team was built right now it wasn’t going to win a Super Bowl, much less…it’ll be hard to compete for a playoff spot. Again, we’re trying to build a team that’s going to win right now. A long term winner. And hopefully bring a championship here to South Florida.”
DESHAUN DIMES IT TO KENNY STILLS
TEXANS LEAD 28-27
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/gzQA4FSIGP
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2019
What is the time schedule for getting to the playoffs, a Super Bowl…to have a winning record?
“I don’t know if you can really put a time frame with it. We positioned ourselves to where we think the organization is going to be in a good place here shortly. How long that takes, like I said, we’ll be aggressive. Again, we’re not going to sit back and not do anything, we’re going to be very proactive and get this turned quickly.”
For his sake, Grier better hope this franchise is in a very good place shortly.
On the Draft, Spending, and the Future Quarterback Situation:
What’s the plan for Josh Rosen in 2019?
“In terms of Josh (Rosen), we just want to keep developing. He’ll tell you, it’s been an eye opener. He’s said he’s learned more here the past few months than he’s learned his whole career. For him, having someone like Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) to mentor him and to be that veteran influence to help him has been great. I think, when he’s ready to go, when coaches deem he’s ready to play, he’ll play. The good thing for us is, we see him every day. See him in the meetings. See how he prepares and learns and handles himself. We’ve been very pleased so far. When the coaches feel they want to make a chance…IF they do…then that will happen.”
It will happen.
It's getting real ugly now: Jamie Collins picks off Ryan Fitzpatrick and he takes it back 69 yards for the #Patriots TD. Kallen Ballage couldn't hold on.
37-0pic.twitter.com/HYk2Xk9ApV
— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 15, 2019
Will Miami be drafting a quarterback in the 1st-round in the 2020 draft?
“We’re going to do everything we can to make our team better right away. For us, we’ve all talked about the quarterback being an important piece and it’s competition. We’re not shying away from that. Whoever is here, there’s going to be at every position; whether it’s quarterback, d-line, wide receiver, o-line, so yes.”
Grier ends his answer with “so yes”, and I have no idea what that means. The way Grier laughed while saying the first part of that answer gave away the worst kept secret in the league: Miami is most-definitely drafting a quarterback next year.
What can you do with 7 picks within the first 100 of the NFL draft?
“We can do anything we want. Whether it’s free agency or the draft. We’ve positioned ourselves where we can do anything or get whatever player we feel that will help us as soon as possible.”
Will you spend in Free Agency immediately, or will you hold off until your team is more-established?
“(We) talked about building this long term with sustained success right way. With us, we’ll be very aggressive. We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything. The plan is to build a winner here. Nobody likes losing. We’ve talked about building a team that’ll win and compete for championships for a long time instead of being ‘in this’ one year and then ‘falling back’ for 2 or 3 (years). Again, it’s a long term vision, but we’ll be aggressive.”
Dolphins Live: GM Chris Grier meets with the media. https://t.co/KBJcAhSCOz
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 17, 2019
