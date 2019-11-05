Dolphins cut Robert Nkemdiche, sign De’Lance Turner, Marcus Sherels

Snap Counts, Grades, Odds of Landing the First Pick and Other Phins Notes

Foreword:

As we develop a weekly content schedule for the season, I wanted something to bridge the gap between the Sunday night game breakdown column and the Tuesday film review. So, here we are with a smorgasbord of information, statistics, snap counts, and whatever is prudent to the Dolphins game from the Sunday prior.

We’ll dive into the game data from Pro Football Focus, Pro Football Reference, grab some quotes from the player’s and coach’s pressers, and continue to provide the most comprehensive coverage on the Miami Dolphins you can find.

Dolphins-Jets

Team Stats

The converse of the previous few weeks, the Dolphins lost the box score battle against the Jets. The story of the game is not best told through numbers, as Miami took control of the game early, and never relinquished that stranglehold.

With 6:19 remaining in the second quarter, Miami captured the lead on a Preston Williams touchdown — his second of the game. With that score, the Dolphins led for the game’s final 36 minutes, and played with a two-score lead for longer than any other period of the season.

Miami made moves up the team-statistic-leaderboard in several categories. The Dolphins passing offense now ranks 29th in football. The nine touchdown passes rank tied for 24th, but the team passing still checks in dead last in completion percentage and 31st in yards per attempt.

Chad O’Shea’s offense ranks 30th in scoring, but 15th in red zone touchdown conversion rate. The third down offense has improved to 26th in the NFL.

The Dolphins rushing attack is still a work in progress. Miami ranks last in yards per carry and 31stin yards per game.

On defense, that’s where the true mind-blowing stats come into play. Let’s remove Buffalo’s onside kick returned for a touchdown because, well, that’s not a true measure of the defense’s performance. If we do that, Miami are allowing 21.5 points per game the last four weeks — which would rank 15th in the NFL.

On the season, the defense still ranks last with 32 points per game surrendered. The rushing defense is 31st in yards per game and 27th in yards per carry.

Miami’s pass defense ranks 20th in yards per game, but 29th in yards per pass. The Dolphins surrender the 4th highest passer rating against, but jumped to 27th in quarterback hits. They rank 30th in sacks and pressure rate.

The Dolphins are the best in football in one area — penalties. No team has committed fewer fouls, or been penalized fewer yardage than Miami.

Offense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of offensive snaps) QB Ryan Fitzpatrick 69 (100%) RB Mark Walton 51 (73.9%) RB Kalen Ballage 21 (30.4%) FB Chandler Cox 12 (17.4%) WR Devante Parker 57 (82.6%) WR Preston Williams 51 (73.9%) WR Allen Hurns 30 (43.5%) WR Albert Wilson 25 (36.2%) WR Jakeem Grant 14 (20.3%) TE Mike Gesicki 42 (60.9%) TE Durham Smythe 25 (36.2%) TE Clive Walford 10 (14.5%) OL J’Marcus Webb 69 (100%) OL Michael Deiter 69 (100%) OL Evan Boehm 69 (100%) OL Jesse Davis 69 (100%) OL Chris Reed 51 (73.9%) OL Keaton Sutherland 25 (36.2%)

Even though he started his first game as a Dolphin, Chris Reed still finds himself in a platoon — even without Shaq Calhoun inactive. He allowed two pressures, including a sack, but was the team’s third highest-graded run blocker.

The honors for best run blocker goes to Jesse Davis. His 80.5 grade was his personal best of the season, and he didn’t allow a pressure in pass protection. Evan Boehm scored a 71.1 as a run blocker in his third start at center. He allowed two pressures in pass protection (1 hit and 1 hurry).

PFF didn’t tab Michael Deiter with any pressures allowed, but I distinctly remember one sack coming right in front of him — perhaps that was the sack attributed to Boehm.

Ryan Fitzpatrick graded in the elite spectrum for this game. His 90.6 grade is by far the best mark for a Dolphins quarterback this season. He averaged eight yards per attempt and completed 66.7% of his passes.

It helps that four of his receivers graded out above average. Mike Gesicki led the way catching all six of his targets for an average of 15.8 yards per grab. He hauled in a 34-yarder, moved the chains four times, and averaged 2.8 yards after the catch.

Devante Parker picked up four first downs and averaged 3.8 yards after the catch. Each catch moved the chains, and he finished with an 80% catch rate (4 for 5). Parker registered a perfect 158.3 passer rating on passes targeted in his direction.

Preston Williams had five first downs (or touchdowns). His passer rating on targets was next best at 123.1, and he averaged 14.3 yards per catch.

Mark Walton averaged 2.17 yards after contact, but averaged just 2.4 yards per carry.

Defense:

Snap Counts:

Player Snaps (% of defensive snaps) DL Taco Charlton 51 (76.1%) DT Davon Godchaux 46 (68.7%) DT Christian Wilkins 37 (55.2%) DT John Jenkins 28 (41.8%) DT Robert Nkemdiche 2 (3%) LB Jerome Baker 67 (100%) LB Vince Biegel 54 (80.6%) LB Sam Eguavoen 34 (50.7%) LB Raekwon McMillan 30 (44.8%) LB Trent Harris 15 (22.4%) CB Nik Needham 63 (94%) CB Ryan Lewis 60 (89.5%) CB Jomal Wiltz 59 (88%) CB Chris Lammons 34 (50.7%) CB Ken Crawley 7 (10.4%) CB Xavier Crawford 4 (6%) FS Bobby McCain 67 (100%) SS Eric Rowe 65 (97%)

Another week, another big Vince Biegel game. The September 1st acquisition — for Kiko Alonso — led the team in pressures once again. He hit Darnold four times and hurried him on two more occasions. He made a run stop and was not targeted in pass coverage.

Charles Harris had his best game of the year. His 85.3 PFF grade was second on the team, and by far his best mark of the season. He did it with steady run defense (two run stops), and two pressures as a rusher.

Raekwon McMillan had the best grade on the day — and elite 92.2 (out of 100). McMillan had three run stops and two pressures; the hit resulting in an interception.

Jerome Baker continues his weekly progress after a slow start to the season. He pitched in with two pressures and allowed just 25 yards on four pass targets.

Christian Wilkins balled out. He picked up four pressures (1 sack, 1 hit, 2 hurries) and made three run stops, with no missed tackles.

Eric Rowe might’ve found a home as a safety. He made seven tackles, two for run stops, and didn’t miss any tackles. He hurried Darnold once and allowed just 29 yards on five pass targets.

Nik Needham and Jomal Wiltz were both part of nine total tackles. Needham picked up his first career sack and Wiltz — who is playing the role Miami had in mind for Minkah Fitzpatrick — intercepted his first career pass.

The Anatomy of a Win

Few head coaches have been handicapped by their roster in the fashion of Brian Flores and his 2019 team. Entering the season with three perceived blue chip players — all now gone or done for the season — and the largest contingency of undrafted free agents and September 1st additions in football, Flores is keeping games competitive.

Once a player enters the league, his path becomes irrelevant to his success in the league, but there’s a reason first-round picks and top-tier free agents are so coveted. Every team is allotted one, original first-round pick, and only a few teams are capable of fixing problems with a pile of cash, but it’s the best teams who curate success from every conceivable nook and cranny.

Let’s take a look at Miami’s starters from yesterday’s victory, and how they arrive in Miami.

Player Path to Miami Ryan Fitzpatrick Middle-tier free agent Mark Walton Street free agent, signed in May Allen Hurns In-camp street free agent Clive Walford Added last week Durham Smythe 2018 4th round pick J’Marcus Webb In-season street free agent Michael Deiter 2019 3rd round pick Evan Boehm Acquired for a conditional pick Keaton Sutherland Street Free Agent Chris Reed Bottom-tier free agent Jesse Davis Former UDFA, signed as camp invite 2016 Taco Charlton Waiver claim Davon Godchaux 2017 5th round pick John Jenkins September 1st pick up Jerome Baker 2018 3rd round pick Vince Biegel September 1st pick up – Alonso trade Raekwon McMillan 2017 2nd round pick Jomal Wiltz FA, formerly on NE practice squad, UDFA Eric Rowe Bottom-tier FA signing Ryan Lewis In-season street free agent Nik Needham 2019 UDFA Bobby McCain 2015 5th round pick

Granted, that started lineup comes courtesy of a heavy, 12-personnel package on offense. Even still, replacing some of these players with the undrafted Preston Williams, second-round pick Mike Gesicki and first-round pick Devante Parker doesn’t do a lot to move the needle into a squad full of premium assets.

The fact that Brian Flores is competing against NFL rosters that have multiple high picks and blockbuster free agent contracts speaks to his ability to out-coach the opposition, and prepare his team to take care of the little things.

The foundation is under construction, and it’s being reinforced with rebar and concrete. No longer will the Miami Dolphins look to meld a roster constructed for previous, dismissed schemes and coaching staffs to a new system that requires a different type of player. The Franken-roster approach failed every time in the post-Shula era.

The Dolphins tore this thing down to ensure that each acquisition going forward falls into one specific criteria — the criteria I’m officially dubbing as “a Brian Flores guy.”

What’s a Brian Flores guy? A Brian Flores guy works his ass off. He pays attention to every detail, no matter how small. A Brian Flores guy is accountable and has the back of the man next to him.

A team full of Brian Flores guys will restore Miami Dolphins football to prominence, and it might not take as long as you think.

