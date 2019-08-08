Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Defeat Falcons – Preseason Week One Recap
Undrafted Rookies Drive Dolphins 34-27 Win in Flores’ Debut
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Falcons
|Total Yards
|361
|337
|Rushing
|96
|104
|Passing
|265
|233
|Penalties
|8/47
|12/97
|3rd Down
|5/10
|4/10
|Sacks For
|2
|4
|TOP
|27:44
|32:16
The more the game changes, the more it stays the same. Poor protection can deteriorate the offense from the inside out, and that was too frequently the case in Brian Flores’ preseason debut as the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins.
The Dolphins started the game with Ryan Fitzpatrick under-center and Kenyan Drake alongside him in the backfield. Drake looked invigorated by second-team stashing that occurred throughout camp — he hit a big run early and made some defenders miss.
This was the best run of the night by a Dolphins back. Anyone can run through big lanes at this level, but how well do you create your own yardage? Kenyan Drake is exceptional that way. Calhoun beat inside. pic.twitter.com/dLUialNWmb
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
That run, and a nifty escape by Fitzpatrick were the bright spots for the first-team offense. Even on the successful work, the offensive line forced the quarterbacks to go off-script to make plays. The first one here, a chain-moving scramble on third-and-two, occurred because of two reasons (explained in the video caption).
Fitzpatrick knows two things here.
1.) His tackles are beat upfield almost immediately.
2.) He’s got man coverage which means DBs with their backs turned.
Savvy chain-moving decision to take off on a third and short. pic.twitter.com/PbSq3iiLZ1
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Oof. Mills beat by speed, Deiter caught whiffing as a waist bender (not good for an OL), but Fitz makes some magic with a crafty backside roll and dart to Parker. pic.twitter.com/yIfWn6YKYf
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Let’s go position-by-position
Quarterback
I tweeted that Fitzpatrick had the better first-half, and that was more of a result of the negatively graded plays from Josh Rosen. Rosen’s interception was egregious, and he could’ve had another on a third-down prayer under pressure, but the star of the night made the play on a 50/50 ball (more on Preston Williams in a minute).
It worked, but it certainly gave his coaches a heart attack. pic.twitter.com/Ebleb2Qp26
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
The Rosen INT. Just didn’t account for the backer hanging out in the hook zone. Learning moment, but this was ugly. pic.twitter.com/D62JTzXdrl
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen’s response was the most encouraging aspect of the night, however. He engineered a field goal drive in the two-minute drill, due in large part to a seed up the sideline to Preston Williams.
Just stop, Preston Williams pic.twitter.com/RnE9kR0Lis
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen’s accuracy was an issue all throughout camp, particularly in quick set-up-and-throw drop backs. That wasn’t a problem against live bullets, Rosen threw with velocity, accuracy and confidence on every throw — even the interception.
Thought for sure we were gonna see Williams get this 1v1, instead Rosen drills it into a tight window on a nice seam shot. pic.twitter.com/DNlnumSbwy
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Cool pre-snap design to short mention to a stack, and free up the field for Williams to work with. Rosen stands in there under a blown protection and throws a dime. pic.twitter.com/k9eZmaof2s
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Rosen should start next week. We know what Ryan Fitzpatrick is and Rosen needs the opportunity with the first-team to show that he can be more. If he is more, then the season is already off to a promising start, especially when you consider his potential number-one target.
Wide Receivers
Preston Williams might get a statue next to Dan Marino outside Hard Rock Stadium after his first game. Jokes aside, the impressive aspect of Williams performance came via the multiple ways in which he won. His frame equals an inherent massive catch radius, but it’s the quiet hands, long-stride, and strong route running that allows him to create separation, but also pull down contested catches.
Williams again. pic.twitter.com/QzsiBgmF4u
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Williams ended the night with four catches, 96 yards, and two defensive penalties drawn.
Devante Parker made a contested catch on the first possession and looks to be using his large frame to his advantage more so than in the past.
Allen Hurns caught one pass on a wide open slant-flat combination, but failed to put the ball away and was promptly stripped soon thereafter — not a good situation for a guy battling for a roster spot.
Running Backs
Kalen Ballage had the statistical advantage, but his long run (16 yards) went untouched until he was brought down. He is the clear option for short-yardage and goal line situations. The second-year pro skied over the pile on a one-yard touchdown run.
Rookie RG Shaq Calhoun drives his man off the ball to open a launch pad for Ballage. pic.twitter.com/I0KHkWnz6L
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Kenyan Drake only averaged three yards per carry on four touches, but he made two men miss in the open field and showed far more creativity.
Mark Walton was up next, though his game was uninspiring. Patrick Laird was fourth up and he hit a big run courtesy of some quality downfield blocking.
Myles Gaskin only had 13 rushing yards but his three receptions lead the way on a touchdown drive that was capped off by a Gaskin catch into the end zone. Gaskin added the go-ahead score in the final moments of the game.
Chandler Cox had a mixed bag. He made a highlight reel play he bull dozed a stumbling defensive back, and then threw another block five yards into the end zone.
For the Chandler Cox hive. Love how he throws another block five yards into the end zone even though the play is clearly over. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HfutAkAtWo
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Tight Ends
Mike Gesicki opened up with the 12-personnel package — that seems to be where he’ll get the bulk of his work. Gesicki lined up in-line once, but spent the majority of his night out wide, including a catch on a slant route from a drive concept into the boundary.
Durham Smythe had some big blocks last year, in training camp, and again tonight. The long Ballage run was made possible by an excellent drive and seal by the second-year tight end.
This is why Durham Smythe has been the starter in 11-personnel. pic.twitter.com/mCofIRGxjF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Offensive Line
Dolphins fans’ concerns were realized tonight by this unit — it’s not good. Laremy Tunsil sat this one out and his replacement, Jordan Mills, was an unmitigated disaster. Mills is fighting to earn the swing tackle job, but he proved tonight that he’s strictly a right tackle.
The work off the other edge wasn’t a lot better. Jesse Davis was beat in pass protection after a nice run-block to open the game, and Will Holden was almost as bad as Mills.
Michael Deiter got plenty of playing time with both the first and second-teams; he struggled. Deiter didn’t look like a natural knee bender, often getting out over his skates. He allowed pressure against the pass and penetration against the run.
Chris Reed had a mixed bag. The long Laird run came by-way of his second-level block, but he still spends too much time on the ground.
Rookie Shaq Calhoun was the same story — some good, some ugly. Given the play of the entire unit, he might’ve had the best night of all the guards. He did allow his quarterback to take a shot on the chin on one of the big Williams receptions.
Jaryd Jones-Smith’s night was much better than those playing in front of him. Although his work was done exclusively in the second half against fellow backups.
Defensive Line
The depth of this group is really undersold by Dolphins fans and the media alike. Christian Wilkins showcased his signature quickness, but also a level of power that you maybe didn’t expect from the rookie.
Christian Wilkins showing off some power pic.twitter.com/tH1lI2ayYI
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Davon Godchaux only knows power — he’s a wrecking crew both at the point-of-attack and working down the line of scrimmage. He consistently knocks the line back and almost always wins the low-man battle.
Dewayne Hendrix had a fantastic training camp and showed up with a pair of sacks tonight, including a near sack (tackled at the LOS) on the game’s final drive — he’s on the 53-man roster right now.
So is Jonathan Ledbetter. The pair consistently displays heavy hands (a non-negotiable trait in this defensive scheme), and have surprisingly added pass rush to their stout run-defense.
Look at the heavy hands from Ledbetter. pic.twitter.com/uX5fx3foLO
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Tank Carradine won a one-on-one pass rush look, but failed to finish the sack. He hit the quarterback and forced a throw-away, but you obviously want him to get the passer down.
Nate Orchard was the beneficiary of a well-timed, well-designed blitz by Patrick Graham. The first series went without any sense of real pressure packages, and the ensuing 90-yard touchdown drive surely annoyed the Dolphins defensive staff.
The blitz saw T.J. McDonald bring heat off the edge, forced the tackle gain depth, and created a gap for Orchard. From there, Orchard did well to attack the up-field shoulder, turn the guard, and get in for the sack.
Nice call to create a one-on-one matchup, which Nate Orchard wins. pic.twitter.com/oVNl6kv4LQ
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Linebackers
Jerome Baker continues to look the part. He was used on a dummy blitz, bailed into coverage and disrupted the timing on a shot into the hook zone. His speed was on display getting to the edge in the running game as well.
Andrew Van Ginkel is a damn smart player. His recognition for what the offense is trying to do, and finding his way into the coinciding passing lanes, will earn him a lot of sub-package work in his rookie season.
Andre Van Ginkel showing off his route concept recognition here. pic.twitter.com/TtRODDhrUx
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 9, 2019
Sam Eguavoen didn’t have his strong camp translate to the game. He looked a little overmatched in the running game and was a beat late on some pass drops.
Tre Watson is fit to provide Miami with sound run defense. He consistently scrapes the edge and finds his way into the correct gap and run fit.
Defensive Backs
Nik Needham is going to take the headlines in this one for all the wrong reasons. He let up a number of receptions — a couple of third down — and committed two penalties on the money down as well. He started the game opposite Xavien Howard, and the all-pro was up to his usual tricks (got his hands on two footballs).
Minkah Fitzpatrick had an uncharacteristic missed tackle, but he wasn’t targeted in the passing game due to quality coverage.
Jomal Wiltz is going to get a good look as a backup nickel and perimeter starter. He had a good looking run stuff filling coming down off the C-gap, and showed some instincts to disrupt the passing lanes in coverage.
Jalen Davis had the pass breakup to put the game on ice. He did well to turn his head around at the right moment.
Cornell Armstrong won a corner route in man coverage down in the red zone. He might be up next in place of Needham if the coaches make that switch. The search for backups behind Howard and Eric Rowe (who sat out tonight’s game) is far from over.
Bobby McCain took well to his new deep safety job. It’s difficult to gauge a player 20 yards off the ball without the all-22, but there weren’t any springs in the running game or deep his way via the pass.
Special Teams
Jason Sanders is picking up where he left off last year — he’s money.
Matt Haack is not. His first punt was an absolute shank.
We talked a lot about starters playing significant time on the coverage units, and we even saw that in the preseason opener. McDonald, Fitzpatrick, Armstrong, Smythe, Wiltz, Eguavoen, and Aikens were involved on all the coverage units early. Kalen Ballage and Isaiah Ford picked up some early return duty as well.
Recap
As expected, there wasn’t a whole lot of situational planning used by either coaching staff. After that first drive, Flores was clearly annoyed by his defensive effort, as he (or Coach Graham) dialed up some pressure to put an end to that early-game success.
On offense, the running game saw plenty of lead, power, and some zone. The passing concepts weren’t exactly innovative. Slant-flat combinations, dual verticals, drives, high-lows, everything you’d see in an early summer camp install.
Searching for progress on the offensive line and in the secondary will be the aim next week — that and finding out which quarterback is going to win the job (it’s wide open still). Plus, can the star undrafted free agents continue to stack up victories?
Game Balls
Preston Williams, Dewayne Hendrix, and Brian Flores earn the post-game hardware.
Williams is making Xavien Howard look wise for his comments that the rookie would eventually become a number-one.
Hendrix finished with two sacks, though it was very nearly three.
And some big congratulations to Coach Flores on his first career victory — albeit a preseason game.
Free Agent Analysis — Defensive Interior Robert Nkemdiche
Dolphins head back to the buy-low-well, in hopes of striking gold with a one-year deal for a former first-round pick
The Dolphins announced Thursday the signing of former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche. After releasing Punter Stone Wilson last week, Miami had an available roster spot, which now belongs to the embattled defensive lineman.
Upon his acquisition, Nkemdiche was added to the physically unable to perform list stemming from a torn ACL last December, which held him out of Cardinals camp. The deal with Miami is one year for $1.16 million.
The 29th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft was highly regarded as a potential blue chip player. Lauded for his physical stature, and the athletic ability to carry that rocked-up build, Nkemdiche fits the mold of the restructured Dolphins defensive line. Heavy-handed, strong at the point of attack, 2-gap scheme fit, so why was Nkemdiche available for peanuts?
Nkemdiche’s production never matched the talent. With just 6.5 career sacks in college — and no fumble production — the Ole Miss product’s issues go beyond minimal impact on the field. Nkemdiche was popped with a marijuana charge prior to the 2016 Sugar Bowl, and his character and work ethic knocked this former top-three college recruit down to the bottom of round-one.
Winding up in the first-round, with that minimal production, is a testament to the raw traits Nkemdiche offers. Yet, three years later, he’s looking to rescue his football career in South Florida.
Nkemdiche’s workload progression would suggest that he was beginning to figure it out as a professional, but that late-season ACL tear reportedly did more damage on his psyche than his body.
Nkemdiche’s career snap counts:
|Year
|Snaps (% of defense’s snaps)
|2018
|426 (38.2%)
|2017
|253 (23.9%)
|2016
|82 (7.6%)
Nkemdiche’s pass rush prowess has not translated to the NFL. According to Pro Football Focus, he pressured the quarterback just 10 times on 232 pass rush snaps last season — a pressure every 23.3 snaps. Half of those pressures were sacks, however, rescuing his weighted PRP from complete obscurity. Nkemdiche’s 3.5 pass rush productivity mark ranked 97th among defensive tackles.
Nkemdiche was used primarily off the left side of the formation. 138 of his 232 pass rush snaps came from the left side.
The lack of pass rush production might not be as much of an issue in Miami as it was in Arizona. For a team that plans to create pressure through stunts, twists, and blitzes, Nkemdiche’s 314-pound frame led to 22 run stops on 193 run-down snaps — good for 11.4% and a top-20 finish at his position.
The progression Nkemdiche saw in year-three was encouraging, so the torn ACL was something of a tragic end to his time in Arizona. Can the Dolphins earn the distinction of beneficiary of a plug pulled too soon? Let’s go to the tape.
This will certainly be a bit of a project for Dolphins Defensive Line Coach Marion Hobby. Nkemdiche has a bunch of good film, and it’s the result of solid technique, active, heavy hands, and some impressive lateral quickness for a player of his stature.
Where he gets in trouble, he fires out of his stance too high at times. He also has a penchant for trying to do too much against double teams when he should just anchor and hold the point of attack. Instead, he’ll try to counter by working down the line, and he winds up on the ground. His pad level is inconsistent and can basically be retraced to both his good plays (low pad-level) and bad plays (too high).
10 total clips in this thread
Robert Nkemdiche film study thread (also, read the article this is going into here in five minutes).
Pretty obvious why the ‘Phins like him. Heavy-handed, 2-gapping power player. Pretty explosive get off, but his technique comes and goes. A project for Marion Hobby. pic.twitter.com/OSsJEUyIGA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 8, 2019
The ACL injury occurred last December, so it’s not likely that Nkemdiche is ready to play significant reps for at least a month. He was consistently racking up 40-50 snaps per game early last year, but his playing time tapered off as the season went along.
Perhaps the biggest reason for the signing, the approval of former Ole Miss teammate, and current Dolphins teammate, Laremy Tunsil. Tunsil reportedly vouched for Nkemdiche and that went a long way towards the acquisition.
This is yet another example in Miami’s primary objective this year. Buy low on depreciated talent, and hope to strike gold with better health and better teaching.
Miami Dolphins Sign Robert Nkemdiche
The Miami Dolphins have bolstered what is arguably the strongest unit on their roster, though they’ve done so with a tepid player.
According to the Miami Dolphins official twitter account, the team has signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and subsequently placed him on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list.
We have signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and placed him on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform List.
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 8, 2019
Nkemdiche, a former teammate of Laremy Tunsil‘s at Ole Miss, has been a disappointing former first-round pick (#29 overall) for the Arizona Cardinals.
Within the past 9 months, Nkemdiche has suffered a torn ACL, was arrested twice in June, and was released by the team that drafted him. Which means Nkemdiche is the perfect reclamation product for the Dolphins to pursue.
Throughout his first three seasons, Nkemdiche has been active for 27 (out of a possible 48) games (56%) and has only made 6 starts during that time. He has forced 2 fumbles, recovered 1 fumble, recorded 4.5 sacks, 10 tackles for a loss (TFLs), and 10 quarterback hits.
For comparisons sake, Charles Harris has 3 sacks, 7 tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits….in his two-year career.
If there is a silver lining in all of this, Nkemdiche recorded all 4.5 sacks, 9 of his 10 TFLs, and 7 of his 10 QB hits last season. You could argue there is still room for Nkemdiche to grow, but he wore out his welcome when he showed up to Arizona’s training camp overweight.
Like Harris, Nkemdiche was selected to to the physical traits he possessed; however, he was an incomplete football player. The Cardinals saw this raw talent and believed they could bolster their defensive line and create a football player out of him. And just like we’re seeing with Mike Gesicki now at tight end, you can’t always take an athletic human and turn them into a football player.
Nkemdiche might be a candidate to return from IR in the middle of the season, giving the Dolphins a fresh, starting-caliber player at defensive tackle. This will help minimize the number of snaps players like Vincent Taylor and Davon Godchaux will have to absorb later in the season – especially if this team expects to make any kind of playoff run.
Between the two homegrown defensive tackles (Taylor and Godchaux), recently drafted Christian Wilkins, and reliable backup Akeem Spence, the Dolphins should be in a luxurious position at defensive tackle when the season begins. The buy-low addition of Nkemdiche should only be a good thing for Miami’s 2019 outlook.
Dolphins-Falcons Preseason Game Day Preview – What to Expect
Tonight’s debut for Brian Flores is more about pageantry than anything else
Landmark moments like today always wind up with me taking a personal inventory. Since the Dolphins last played a football game against another team, I’ve written 184 stories for this website and recorded 152 Locked On Dolphins podcasts.
Over that time, we’ve covered everything from in-depth profiles of all the new players, coaches, expected schemes, and the multi-year plan laid forth in this Miami Dolphins rebuild.
A rebuild that promises for a brighter future, even if the penance is a painful step backwards towards the ravine of the National Football League standings.
Head Coach Brian Flores makes his debut tonight in what promises to be a sloppy, dialed-back football game that hardly qualifies itself as such. This game holds intrigue in that it’s the first test; the first opportunity to evaluate just how far this organization has to go before it can muster up an operation fit to finally dethrone those damn Pats.
But that may well be the theme of the entire season — evaluation. In a year where the win-loss total — in sacrilegious fashion — might not be the primary objective, we turn to the developments of the individuals. Who will be deemed worthy of carrying the torch down through the depths, in hopes of re-emerging from the abyss?
Regardless, there’s tackle football in South Florida tonight. And, for that, we rejoice. Here are 10 things you can expect to see when the Dolphins tee it up against the Falcons.
10 Things to Expect from Dolphins–Falcons
Sunflower Seeds and Ball Caps for Key Players
The list of players held out of Tuesday’s practice for Miami is long. Jakeem Grant, Raekwon McMillan, Reshad Jones, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Woodard, Zach Sterup, Chase Allen and Cordrea Tankersley were down the last time the Dolphins practiced, and it’s probably safe to assume that Jerome Baker, Albert Wilson, Dwayne Allen and Kiko Alonso are held out for precautionary reasons.
The case could be made to sit some veterans, but this is merely speculation. Tank Carradine’s injury history suggests he probably doesn’t need the reps. The same could be said about Daniel Kilgore. Laremy Tunsil doesn’t need to risk getting rolled up on in August.
On the other side of the ball, Atlanta has plenty of established veterans with a penchant for skipping these week-one tune-up games.
Matt Ryan, strangely, has not been one of them — he’ll see one series at the most. According to The Falcoholic, Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Deion Jones, Kaleb McGary, James Carpenter, Desmond Trufant, and Duke Riley are among those not expected to play.
That offensive firepower on the bench segues perfectly into our second bullet point.
No Points Allowed by the First Team Defense
Watching Matt Ryan take a second-team offense — albeit against many Dolphins backups in its own right — right down the field will be the precursor to a barrage of tanking tweets — something I prefer not to see 4 minutes into the new season.
Defenses are supposed to be ahead of the attack units this time of year, and the one great hope this season for Miami lies on this side of the ball. Keep Ryan scoreless, and if the Dolphins starters come back out for a second or third series, definitely don’t let Matt Schaub onto the scoreboard.
And if the Dolphins defense is to have success, then we can surely ascertain this next bullet point.
Take the Under
I’ve watched every Dolphins preseason game for the last two decades. I know this script. The score usually resembles that of a slow-pitch softball game, and features an inordinate amount of field goal kicking.
I became curious the other night and checked the scores of Miami’s preseason contests going back to 2006. The reason I stopped there was because of the redundancy of my discovery.
Every single year — except for 2013 when Miami played five preseason games — exactly 75% of Dolphins exhibition games went under the Vegas total. Do with that information what you will.
Josh Rosen Playing with at Least Some Starters
Miami’s depth chart, paired the rep distribution in practice, do not track. Even though Rosen hasn’t operated with the first-team in its entirety, he has thrown to some of the first-team receivers. Though that group currently includes Isaiah Ford filling in for the injured Jakeem Grant and limited Albert Wilson, expect Rosen to see at least one series with some of the current “starters.”
Schemes Bereft of Regular Season Nuance
The Dolphins install has been rampant and accelerated through the first two weeks of training camp. Everything we’ve seen at practice goes out the window as Coach Flores and Offensive Coordinator Chad O’Shea are certain to strip this thing down to its bare bones.
Putting players in position to win one-on-one matchups, without the clever and complex games of the Miami defense, will be the preferred operating procedure. On offense, it ought to be a steady dose of power, lead, and two-man route combinations built-in off of play-pass.
Special Teams
This group is important every preseason. Typically, the guys assigned to chase down punts and kickoffs are first-in-line for jobs on the back end of the roster. That’s certainly the case tonight, but if Flores is to bring some of his Patriots principles with him, we’ll see a lot of starters on the special teams’ units.
Perhaps that philosophy doesn’t carry into the preseason, but it will once the games count. Either way, the third phase bears watching.
A Long Night for Jake Rudock
The Atlanta bench provided plenty of heat on the Broncos offensive reserves in the Hall of Fame Game. The depth of the Dolphins offensive line is — well — it’s a concern. Getting all 11 players, each of whom are fighting for their NFL lives, to execute a relatively new scheme against live bullets for the first time is a tall order.
Rudock’s physical skill set isn’t anything extraordinary, and so he needs to be elevated by those around him. Do you feel confident that a group of undrafted free agents and former AAF players can do that? I don’t.
Position Battles
Positions are up for grabs all over this roster. Starting jobs, specific personnel grouping jobs, and jobs in general are within reach for just about every player on this roster.
We know about the quarterback battle, and that’s the headliner, but don’t expect this game to move that needle one way or the other.
Running back is a big one. No position changes the evaluation from practice to games like ball carriers. Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage sit comfortably atop the depth chart, but the third and potentially fourth spots are wide open. Keep it simple and check for who runs the hardest, and who shows the most in the passing game between Mark Walton, Myles Gaskin, Patrick Laird, and Kenneth Farrow.
The wide receiver position might be set in stone at this point, but the option to keep a sixth could be decided by production. Trenton Irwin has had a nice camp. Isaiah Ford is doing well to keep his NFL life alive, and Allen Hurns and Brice Butler have some ground to make up.
The tight end group is also likely decided as far as who sticks around, but the order is up in the air. Personnel groupings have dictated who has played throughout camp, but keep an eye on that Nick O’Leary versus Durham Smythe matchup — particularly how they fare in 11-personnel. A close eye should be kept on Mike Gesicki; his biggest knock is the physical aspect of the game, and there’s no better barometer than facing another team in that regard.
Michael Deiter could be in for the most action. He’ll likely open up as the starting guard, but will probably see some work at center as well. The story is the same — at least in the latter portion — regarding Chris Reed. It’s important for the low-level free agent to show well in these game situations since his play dropped off once the pads came on. Jaryd Jones-Smith has a big opportunity with Zach Sterup down, while Kyle Fuller can inch closer to first-team work if he outperforms surprise starter Shaq Calhoun.
It’ll be fun to see Christian Wilkins in the full uniform for the first time. In fact, this Dolphins interior defensive line should have the most wins of any group. Miami is deep in this area and the Falcons likely won’t have many starters in the game for long, if at all. Knocking the offensive line back and shutting down the run game should be a focal point all night.
The sub-package rotation probably won’t be revealed, so it’s up to the guys to win their one-on-ones. How well does Andrew Van Ginkel handle a pass-rush role? Can Sam Eguavoen continue to carve out a considerable role on this defense? Will strong camps translate for Terrill Hanks and Tre Watson? The play of this foursome could make Kiko Alonso expendable.
With Eric Rowe down, it’s a big night for a lot of young corners. Nik Needham has been playing with the first-team and might start the game. Behind him, Cornell Armstrong and Jalen Davis need to show out in games after difficult camps respectively. Jomal Wiltz has earned considerable work with the first-team, he’s a spotlight player tonight.
Montre Hartage was a three-year starter at corner for Northwestern. He’s been working as a safety — and not as combo corner-safety like Minkah Fitzpatrick and Jomal Wiltz — he’s been the primary backup when Bobby McCain leaves the field. Maurice Smith could get caught in the numbers game, but he’s shown promise in the preseason in the past; 2019 needs to be his best one yet.
Final Thought
Nothing in this game will bring about a final decision. Coach Flores already told us that the staff has a feel for about 95% of the roster, though he admitted he’s been wrong before. Every year, across the NFL, players shine in these games and still wind up unemployed.
This three-hour event is for the fans. The other 60 hours the coaches spend with the players every week provide a far better barometer for who will be here come September 8 when the Ravens come to town.
But hey, it’s football season. Phins up!
