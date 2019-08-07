Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Defensive Plan Hinges on the Growth of Jerome Baker
Miami’s second-year ‘backer poised to take on expanded role in a new defense
“[Jerome Baker] has taken a leadership role, he’s taken a step in that direction. He’s smart, very athletic, and his lateral quickness is good for the linebacker position. The challenge will be putting everything together.” — Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores.
That final blurb — the subtle nod about putting it all together — is a prime opportunity to read between the lines of what is an otherwise run-of-the-mill coach’s presser.
Putting it all together, in this defensive scheme, requires a linebacker to adhere to multiple gaps in the running game. It requires the player to rush the quarterback both in one-on-one situations, and as a blitzer. That lateral quickness is paramount to the pursuit and tackle responsibilities in the running game.
Jerome Baker only had three sacks in his 2018 rookie campaign, but the Dolphins are entrusting the 22-year-old with the integral role of the linebacker unit. Throughout the early portions of this year’s training camp, Baker is causing problems for the Dolphins offensive line.
Jerome Baker gets in for a sack within a second of the snap. This dude is such a natural blitzer.
Andy Kent, of the Palm Beach Post, detailed Baker’s increased involvement in an exclusive interview last week.
“They’re using me for a lot of different things this year – pass rush, dropping, covering running backs, covering tight ends. To me it’s fun,” Baker said. “I really don’t have a set job. It’s kind of fit in, do this and whatever they ask me I do.
Baker’s position coach, Rob Leonard, waxed poetically about Baker’s vast array of football prowess. “He’s definitely emerging as a leader. He has all the physical tools — cover, blitz, he can run, he’s physical. He’s starting to really believe all the things that we saw when we first got here.”
It’s unanimous. This staff loves the former Buckeye Linebacker for his versatility and explosiveness — two traits that will surely increase Baker’s workload in year-two as a pro.
But what exactly does that role entail? Identifying players to take on specific roles from the Patriots scheme — directed by Flores — has been a hot topic all offseason. Baker’s emergence is beginning to reveal some transparency on the issue.
Kyle Van Noy played 90% of New England’s snaps last season, 16% more than the Patriots second-highest linebacker workload (Dont’a Hightower). In today’s NFL, sub-packages are the new base, and require ‘backers to excel in all facets of the game in order to stay on the field for the vast majority of the snaps.
Baker’s emerging leadership has put him in charge of communicating the defensive signals so far in camp, but those versatile traits will put the onus on Baker to execute Miami’s unique, complex defensive scheme.
A scheme the is liable to show one look, and bring another at the snap. A scheme that will use stunts, twists, slants, delayed blitzes, and the amoeba package; which features only one down-lineman and host of players wandering about the defensive front, searching for a gap to attack.
Made a big deal out of Patriots “amoeba” fronts against Minnesota (https://t.co/jDOl1YR52P). But they showed something similar in Week 6.
Cover 0. No safety. Man-to-man. What looks like a six-man rush is really a three-man rush. Flowers, Clayborn pressure. Ball out. Short gain. pic.twitter.com/MByVn25Bxv
Stunts, twists, and slants all fall under the category of “games” meaning the defensive line attempts to defeat the pass protection by causing confusion over winning straight up, one-on-one match-ups.
NE has become infamous for getting pressure w/out a stable of premiere pass rushers
"Stunts" (players exchanging gaps to confuse the OL) are a key to their success, mainly using games b/w their tackles and ends like this "EX" stunt (DE penetrates i/s, then DT replaces the edge) pic.twitter.com/LPH3S39pNE
Richard Seymour, Chandler Jones, and Trey Flowers. All dominant rushers that were cast aside from the origin defense for which Flores wants to model his scheme after. So when Miami ignored the edge position for the 2019 season, fans were left to wonder, where the hell is the pass rush going to come from?
The answer always was — and always will be — from the scheme. With tight man-coverage on the back-end, and sending an extra rusher (five, six, or sometimes seven-man blitzes) with regularity, Miami looks to create free rushes in hopes to expedite the opposition’s decision-making in the passing game.
Last year, New England ranked 30th in the league in sacks, but first in pressures. This was made possible not just by effective blitzing and gap integrity of the linebacker unit, but the heavy-handed, two-gap model of the Patriots defensive line.
Davon Godchaux breaks that down for us here:
I caught up with Davon Godchaux to talk one-gapping versus two-gapping in the new scheme. He talks about that, and his experience running a similar style in college. pic.twitter.com/n7CsvN5MUd
From that league-leading pressure defense, only two players registered more pressure than Van Noy and Hightower. New England’s top pressure players were:
|Position – Player
|2018 Pressures
|Edge – Trey Flowers
|69
|Edge – Adrian Clayborn
|39
|LB – Kyle Van Noy
|33
|LB – Dont’a Hightower
|30
|iDL – Deatrich Wise
|29
|iDL – Lawrence Guy
|22
|iDL – Adam Butler
|18
The wealth is pretty evenly spread, but no team in football came close to New England’s pressure created by linebackers. The Lions were next, another scheme akin to the one Miami will run with another former Patriots defensive play caller (Matt Patricia) dialing up the attack.
No linebacker rushed the passer more than Van Noy last year (276 reps — second place was 226 reps). Hightower was third with 197 pass rush snaps — 49 more than the fourth place volume pass rusher.
Bottom line, #55 is coming after quarterbacks this year. And he’s show a penchant for successfully causing chaos as a rusher, even going back to his college days.
The sample size for Baker isn’t great; he only rushed the quarterback 42 times last year getting pressure on just four reps. Pro Football Focus‘ weighted pass rush productivity metric gave baker a PRP of 8.3. Van Noy ended at 6.7, and Hightower ended at 7.9.
This one isn’t a pass play, but you can see Baker’s quickness off the snap causing issues for the interior Michigan offensive line. A cross dog (LBs cross play-side and back-side) look requires Baker to force the right guard into a reach block as he crosses face, and frees up that play-side B-gap for Raekwon McMillan to close down without having to defeat a block.
(Second video)
Baker and McMillan are so damn assignment-oriented. Crossdog blitz, Baker does the dirty work clearing the center for McMillan looping over the top. Doesn’t go in the box score, but this is a great job by 17. pic.twitter.com/HqS10u5tIa
A lot of players can bring down Wilton Speight on a free rush, but I want you to note the closing speed Baker flashes on this play — it’s rather absurd. And we (the media) saw this all throughout training camp. There were multiple plays that offense had to repeat because Baker ruined them within two seconds of the snap.
(Second video)
Honor your assignment, sustain your lane and we’ll reward you. Here his speed blows up this play before it even starts. pic.twitter.com/Tr3KHOzAfg
Baker is more than willing to help his friends, as we’ve seen in previous videos. Here, his work taking on the center frees up a slightly delayed blitz by McMillan, and results in a game-changing pick-six for the Buckeyes.
(Second video)
Malik Hooker is the beneficiary of tremendous LB play here. Baker occupies the center as the first wave, McMillan honors the PA, immediately diagnoses where Speight’s protection is and finds a clear route to disrupt the pass. Pick 6. pic.twitter.com/GMfgrtDpPA
How about some of his work in the pros? The two clips we’ll use come from a week-five game in Cincinnati — one from the A-gap, one off the edge.
The A-gap pressure displays Baker’s ability to “get skinny” as he works through that interior traffic en-route to a sack.
A-gap pressure look (get used to that this year) shows Baker’s ability to “get skinny” as he engages contact, and blows through the O-line. pic.twitter.com/0bjsrkHmPQ
Here, Baker lines up off the edge. He forces the tackle to compensate for the speed rush by over-setting, then Baker redirects underneath to get the clean-up sack.
Now Baker comes down off the edge, forces the tackle to over-set to compensate for Bake’s speed off the edge, then he redirects back underneath and cleans up the sack. pic.twitter.com/rfnNe6iS5C
Baker is going to be the man that makes Miami’s multiple rush schemes go, but he can’t act alone. The Dolphins need the college version of Raekwon McMillan to chip in, with the likes of Sam Eguavoen and Andrew Van Ginkel adding to the cause.
If New England can create a league-best pressure rate with players like John Simon generating some of that heat, then certainly Miami can do it with a pair of high draft-pick linebackers; both of which have their best ball ahead of them.
Last year, Baker’s unique skill set was hardly utilized, yet he was still effective. Now, with Flores and Patrick Graham calling the shots, Baker is set to go from a nice rookie story, to pro-bowl caliber game-wrecker.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Mike Hull added to PUP, done for season
Linebacker Mike Hull was officially added to the reserve/physically unable to perform list earlier on Monday, August 5.
Mike Hull is a familiar name to many Dolphins fans. The scrappy reserve linebacker has been on the team since going undrafted in 2015.
Hull had been battling an injury earlier in the summer when training camp started and had been dinged up often for the last couple of seasons.
Hull was added to the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list, which was confirmed by the Miami Dolphins official account on Twitter.
We have placed linebacker Mike Hull on the Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform list.
Since Hull was added to the reserve/PUP list before the roster downsizing, his season is officially over and the Dolphins will look to the free-agent market to add another linebacker, or maybe a different position entirely, to fill in the vacancy.
The Dolphins moved LB Mike Hull to the reserve/PUP list. His season with the Dolphins is over.
Mike Hull offered both defensive and special teams value to the team and had made some splash plays over his five-year career. This isn’t a dealbreaker, but it is a solid blow to a team that could’ve used the veteran experience that Hull has.
Miami Dolphins 2019 Training Camp Journal – The Scrimmage (August 3)
Quick Notes:
– Players absent from the scrimmage were as follows: Reshad Jones, Raekwon McMillan, Jakeem Grant, Chase Allen, Jonathan Woodard, Cordrea Tankersley, and Mike Hull.
– Albert Wilson and Dwayne Allen were dressed, but neither participated in the scrimmage.
– Kenyan Drake opened up as the first-team back.
– Jomal Wiltz continues to run as the first team nickel when Miami opens in two-deep coverage. Minkah Fitzpatrick and Bobby McCain the deep backs.
– Nik Needham and Tyler Patmon began practice working across from Walt Aikens on special teams — that’s good company for back-end of the roster guys to be around.
– Jason Sanders is automatic. I don’t know the count, but he didn’t miss, including a few 50+ yard kicks.
Day 1 Report
Day 2 Report
Day 3 Report
Day 4 Report
Day 5 Report
Day 6 Report
Day 7 Report
Scrimmage Report
Sloppy, penalty-filled showing overshadows strong defensive effort, resurgence from Rosen
Ominous weather approaching Hard Rock Stadium, at the originally scheduled time, forced the scrimmage back to the facility in Davie. While this was certainly bad news for the fans, the media got a private look at a full game simulation.
If this game counted towards the win-loss column, Miami would presently sit at 0-1.
Penalties, blown pass protection assignments, turnovers, it was a difficult day as the coaching staff operated with headsets to further imitate a game day situation.
The first-team offense took the ball right down the field for an easy touchdown; they wouldn’t revisit pay dirt until the final possession. On that final touchdown, Josh Rosen threw a pass directly into the hands of Xavien Howard, but the ball wound up in the waiting arms of Isaiah Ford off a drop by Miami’s star corner.
Brian Flores said before practice that he’s not much for star power. “It’s a team game, stars are kind of a ‘me’ thing,” Flores said. “You got a star that wants to do his own thing, that doesn’t work.”
Coach Flores is fortunate that his best player doesn’t act like a star. Howard spoke to a handful of media members after practice. Despite an utterly dominant camp, Howard remains humble despite catching (intercepting) more passes in the team period than many of the wide receivers.
The Dolphins offensive struggles went beyond testing Howard (who came down with another pick, should’ve had a second). After one nice touchdown drive, and a fluke touchdown series, the Dolphins went 1-for-3 on goal-line plays to close up the practice (scrimmage).
The defense was dominant, there’s plenty to work on, and we got some absolute humdinger quotes from the players post-practice. Let’s get into it.
Quarterbacks
Josh has Rosen.
Josh Rosen today re: the Dolphins starting QB battle pic.twitter.com/FkUeG5FHES
Awful puns aside, this was the 22-year-old’s best day in a Dolphins jersey. I asked Josh after practice if it’s safe to call him a gamer — given his penchant for playing better when the stakes are at the highest. Rosen danced around the question ultimately telling me, “I don’t want to use labels,” but I’ll do it for him — he’s a gamer.
He was sliding away from a relentless pass rush (more on that in a minute), he was accurate with a variety of throws (drives, deep shots, check downs), and made good decisions throughout. His worst throw was the touchdown to cap off a two-minute drill that saw him complete a 50-yard bomb to Kenny Stills on third-and-forever.
It’s unfair to arbitrarily pinpoint this on Rosen, but he was in there for two delay-of-game penalties.
Ryan Fitzpatrick has been on a steady downward slope after an excellent first two days of practice. He directed a seamless touchdown drive to open things up — including an anticipation curl route for 20-yards to Devante Parker — as well as the touchdown to Drake, but it was ugly after that.
Fitz missed a lot of throws and continued to test Xavien Howard, and paid the price. He floated a couple of passes out of bounds and turned the ball over — as the 15-year veteran said, “not good enough.”
Running Backs
The opening touchdown drive was due in large part to the insertion of Kenyan Drake into the first-team. Drake sprung a long run up the far sideline on an outside zone play. Drake stretched it out, created a gap wide of the tight end, then exploded through the lane for a big gainer — we’ve seen that time and time again on Sundays.
Drake caught the ensuing touchdown on a naked boot flat without much contention from the defense. Drake would later take a toss play on goal-line work in for six, but it was whistled back due to a penalty.
Kalen Ballage was limited, but he showed his strength as a goal-line back with a sledgehammer run to end the practice from the 1-yard-line.
Mark Walton was the next back in line. Walton, like the remainder of the Dolphins backfield, was uninspiring. Patrick Laird had a huge hole on a third-and-20 situation (lot of those today) and got tackled by the turf.
Chandler Cox is very much in the plans for this team, but his lead blocking leads quite a lot to be desired. He’s easily thwarted en route to the ball carrier on Miami’s lead-heavy ground game.
Wide Receivers
“That guy is [going to] be special. He’s still learning, just a rookie with room for improvement. He’s [going to] be a number one receiver one day.” Xavien Howard didn’t mince his words when talking about undrafted rookie receiver Preston Williams.
When asked what makes him think that of Williams, X continued the praise, “I’ve been playing against receivers all my life so I know what it takes. When you see something special you know it.”
Williams was the offensive player of the practice. His reception on the perfect Rosen pass displayed excellent concentration up the sideline, and Williams is making his living between the numbers, on a variety on in-breaking routes, as well. He’s a chunk-play waiting to happen so far in training camp.
Howard waxed poetic about the next most impressive receiver so far in camp. “Devante’s coming out there ballin.’ It’s a big year for him so he’s just working to get better and try to stay healthy,” said Howard.
Parker and Williams led the way in receptions, but the most impressive catch of the day came from Kenny Stills. On that final two-minute drive, Rosen threw a prayer to a double-covered Stills on a third-and-20.
Stills elevated over Howard and Bobby McCain to pull it down, and set up the eventual touchdown.
Isaiah Ford continues to catch work with the first-team. He showed focus to clean up that dropped interception from Howard and had another nice stab during the scrimmage.
Tight Ends
Aside from goal-line work, there wasn’t much to look for from the tight ends in this one — especially in the passing game. Mike Gesicki caught a contested pass against T.J. McDonald on an over route.
Gesicki opened the practice with the first-team, for those keeping score at home.
Nick O’Leary is probably still atop the depth chart — so long as Allen is out. He caught a touchdown from Fitzpatrick in goal line work, though he is still giving way to Durham Smythe as the 11-personnel tight end.
Offensive Line
This is the most wanting unit on the team. The interior continues to struggle, especially the two rookies. Shaq Calhoun continues to look like an undrafted rookie while Michael Deiter has been the cause of lot of penetration.
The unit committed upwards of double-digit fouls — both pre-and-post-snap.
Even Laremy Tunsil got beat for a sack. The story was the same for the next left tackle in the game, Jaryd Jones-Smith.
Kyle Fuller opened a pair of big running lanes — one for Laird, one for Walton — and Jesse Davis had a nice escort on the big Drake run.
Will Holden had to leave practice after getting obliterated on a bull rush from rookie Jonathan Ledbetter.
Daniel Kilgore probably had the best day on the interior. The Dolphins sent pressure time-and-time again and he was able to drop the anchor a few times.
Defensive Line
This group won the scrimmage. Charles Harris picked up three sacks on the day (one against Tunsil) and contributed with a tackle-for-loss. His camp has been a steady progression and he continues to work in with the first-team.
Christian Wilkins also had his best day. His power became too much for the opposition (plenty against Calhoun, some lining up over the center as the nose). Big number 97 flashed in the backfield with regularity.
Davon Godchaux is an immovable object. He was the focal point of Miami’s early-season elite goal-line defense last year, and he closed down the backside, winning against Deiter to shut down a run play from the 1-yard-line.
Wilkins and Godchaux will alternate between 1-tech and the 2i-tech on fronts that require those alignments.
Vincent Taylor and Joey Mbu worked in those same positions. Mbu has been quiet since the beginning of camp, but Taylor blew one play up by anticipating the snap count. His explosive get-off forced a failed quarterback-center exchange.
Jonathan Ledbetter made a number of plays in the scrimmage. He forced an end-around to bubble, he flashed a bull-rush, and he was the party that obliterated Holden on the play that caused an injury.
Dewayne Hendrix was in the backfield again — he’s racking up sacks just about every day. His solid camp earned him some first-team work, but he was properly blanked by Tunsil — which is to be expected.
Adolphus Washington picked up another sack. He’s also made plenty of noise against the run.
Jamiyus Pittman belongs among today’s positives — he was involved in a couple of run-stuffs.
Linebackers
This is Jerome Baker’s defense. He was calling the signals again and his burst, lean, and ability to change directions without decelerating is causing Miami’s line a lot of issues with the blitz. He came free on one blitz that saw him flash in the face of the quarterback within one second of the snap — he’s playing at a different pace than everyone around him.
Andrew Van Ginkel’s work continues to put him in a variety of positions. In addition to coming off the edge, he played off-the-ball inside in some even front formations. He had a nice recognition play on an end-around where he forced the ball carrier to bubble (go backwards).
Tre Watson’s solid camp continued with a bang. He sniffed out a lead power play by knocking heads with Chandler Cox, disengaging, and making the stop on the ball carrier. Watson has been the second-team stack linebacker when Raekwon McMillan isn’t out there.
If Kiko Alonso has made a play all camp, I haven’t seen it.
Players like Van Ginkel and Watson are making the high-priced veteran expendable, just as Sam Eguavoen is with his strong play. The former CFL star is making an impact against both the run and the pass. His speed is a serious asset in coverage and his instincts regularly make him the first man to the ball against the run — he looks the part.
Eguavoen’s role is expanding to one of multiplicity as well. He did some creative pre-snap rotation work lining up inside and then creeping down off the edge just before the snap.
Terrill Hanks’ speed shows up every practice. He’s one of the top pursuit ‘backers on this team — he quickly closes down the edge in the run-game.
Defensive Backs
It was difficult to gauge the defensive backfield because of the effectiveness of the front-seven (and coinciding ineffectiveness of the offensive line).
Of note, Montre Hartage continues to see extended backup safety duty — he’s the favorite for that third, middle-of-the-field, safety role. He also saw some time in two-deep looks with Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Xavien Howard’s work is as impressive as ever. His interception was the result of running the route for the receiver and under-cutting the play. He was tested time-and-time again and only allowed one catch all day.
Howard’s prowess is aligning well with McCain’s ability to properly angle into a help position. They can roll help away from Howard, and it’s making life easier on McCain — who has quietly had a strong camp.
Fitzpatrick made two nice plays in coverage. One came from zone where he peeped a backside crosser, stepped in front and nearly came up with an interception. The next was man coverage against Gesicki; Minkah was draped all over the Adonis tight end. Gesicki pushed off and drew a flag, which was later egregiously over-turned — much to the chagrin of the entire Dolphins defense.
Fitzpatrick is doing everything. From two-deep, to slot, to coming in to rob the middle, he’s going to be the lynchpin back there.
T.J. McDonald’s strong camp continued with excellent work in the running game.
Jomal Wiltz might’ve found a home in the slot. When Fitzpatrick goes back to patrol the deep third, Wiltz comes into the slot and has acquitted himself well in that role.
Walt Aikens is the next safety to come on for McDonald in that box position, though I think we’ve learned by now that Walt is a specialist exclusively.
Recap
An annual Dolphins scrimmage tradition, the defense was dominant yet again. The pressure packages, the multiple alignments, the increased speed of the unit…this side of the ball is your opportunity to enjoy some ‘Phins football this year.
The offense is a serious work-in-progress — particularly along the line. After Tunsil, Jesse Davis might be the only immediate solution to the group, though Deiter has shown a lot of promise. I think the Calhoun experiment needs to be shelved for now, though the options behind him aren’t promising. Kyle Fuller has probably been the most deserving for a crack at the spot.
The coaches were charged up trying to get things corrected, but yelling can only go so far. This is a rebuilding team that needs to make some major strides in the next month if it wants to survive September without going winless.
My 53-Man Roster (and depth chart) as of August 3
Offense (24)
|QB (2)
|Fitzpatrick, Rosen
|RB (4)
|Drake, Ballage, Walton, Cox
|WR (5)
|Stills, Parker, Wilson, Grant, Williams
|TE (4)
|Allen, O’Leary, Smythe, Gesicki
|OL (9)
|Tunsil, Deiter, Kilgore, Reed, Davis, Mills, Calhoun, Fuller, Prince
Defense (26)
|DL (9)
|Wilkins, Godchaux, Harris, Carradine, Taylor, Spence, Washington, Ledbetter, Hendrix
|LB (7)
|Baker, McMillan, Eguavoen, Van Ginkel, Orchard, Watson, Hanks
|CB (5)
|Howard, Fitzpatrick, Rowe, Wiltz, Patmon
|S (5)
|McCain, McDonald, Jones, Hartage, Aikens
Practice Squad (11)
|QB
|Jake Rudock
|RB
|Myles Gaskin
|WR
|Isaiah Ford
|WR
|Trenton Irwin
|TE
|Chris Myarick
|OL
|Jaryd Jones-Smith
|OL
|Durval Neto
|DL
|Jamiyus Pittman
|CB
|Cornell Armstrong
|CB
|Jalen Davis
|CB
|Nik Needham
Dolphins Add LB Depth With Signing of Nick DeLuca
According to reports, the Miami Dolphins have added further depth to their linebacker group with the signing of North Dakota State’s Nick DeLuca.
Miami Dolphins add LB Nick DeLuca of North Dakota State
DeLuca was originally signed as a undrafted rookie free agent by the Tennessee Titans in May 2018 but was waived during the pre-season and signed to Jaguars’ practice squad.
He played in 9 games for the Jaguars in 2018 (2 starts) and made 12 tackles with 1 sack and 1 forced fumble.
