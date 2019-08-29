Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Down Saints – Preseason Game 4 Recap, Starting QB Announced
Fitzpatrick named opening day starter, exhibition season is in the rear view, now the fun (or the pain) begins
|Stat
|Dolphins
|Saints
|Total Yards
|345
|305
|Rushing
|117
|124
|Passing
|228
|181
|Penalties
|6 (54 yards)
|4 (35 yards)
|3rd/4thDown
|8/15
|6/12
|Sacks For
|2
|1
|TOP
|33:17
|26:43
Brian Flores announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick, not Josh Rosen, would start the season opener against the Ravens.
Prior to Coach’s announcement, the most pertinent takeaways from tonight’s game occurred before the 8 PM kickoff. Miami’s massive list of inactives featured all the players you would expect, but also some that might’ve been thought to sit on the bubble.
Dolphins not expected to play tonight:
Stills
Parker
Fitzpatrick
Grant
Jones
Rowe
Howard
Ballage
McCain
Fitzpatrick
Lammons
Drake
Wiltz
Aikens
Van Ginkel
Alonso
Eguavoen
Poling
McMillan
Baker
Godchaux
Deiter
Kilgore
Davis
Tunsil
Williams
Hurns
Gesicki
Allen
Harris
Wilkins
— Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) August 29, 2019
The length of that list is visually comical, but two stand out above the rest.
Like Jomal Wiltz.
For those privy to my daily training camp updates, this is not a surprise. Wiltz regularly ran with the first-team, as a nickel corner, while Minkah Fitzpatrick cross-trained at safety. Wiltz came over from the Patriots practice squad last season where he worked with new Dolphins Cornerbacks Coach Josh Boyer.
Wiltz is on the 53-man roster.
Like Chris Lammons.
On the fourth day of camp, a group of largely unknowns began to work in behind Bobby McCain in that deep center field safety role. Montre Hartage, Wiltz, and Lammons were the ones vying for backup duty. Since that time, Lammons has been featured on primary special teams units, he’s made plays in the games, and he’s been all over the defensive formation.
Lammons is on the 53-man roster.
The others on this list are either injured or veterans with utter job security. Allen Hurns stands out as another interesting name, however. He doesn’t have any reported injuries and is considered a bubble player, at best.
A tip of the cap to Head Coach Brian Flores, he delegated play-calling duties to the two holdovers from the Adam Gase regime — Eric Studesville and Tony Oden.
Studesville was active throwing some wrinkles at the Saints. Miami operated out of a heavy package (sixth offensive lineman) in the second quarter, and schemed open a touchdown at the end of the half.
Cool design to concert on 4th down. Audio on pic.twitter.com/nvs6HGKjmK
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
Let’s go position-by-position.
Quarterback
Flores announced immediately after the game that Ryan Fitzpatrick would start opening day against the Ravens. Rosen outperformed the veteran in the preseason games, but Flores referenced the same ideals that led him to this decision all throughout camp.
Communication, leadership, and the understanding of the offense. Rosen isn’t there yet, and that’s okay. It’s better for Rosen to play when he’s ready than it is to throw him to the wolves for the hell of it.
Now, if Rosen isn’t playing after the bye week (barring a miracle 3-1, or even 2-2 start) then that’s a separate issue.
In the interim, Jake Rudock played really well in New Orleans. The pass protection was the best it has been all preseason, but it wasn’t without its warts. On those plays with compromised pockets, when Rudock had to go off-script, he made magic. Free of turnovers, Rudock passed for 229 yards, a touchdown, only took one sack, and posted a passer rating of 109.7.
Running Backs
Considering the minimal investment into the position this offseason (last chance Mark Walton, a seventh-round pick, a UDFA signing and an AAF signing) Miami has a deep stable of backs. Walton shook free from Cincinnati because of legal troubles, but he’s been on the straight and narrow ever since.
Walton is light on his feet, excels in pass protection, he can flex out as a receiver, and he will pack a punch every now-and-then.
Chandler Cox kills a man. Mark Walton kills two men. pic.twitter.com/1O0nd1XN6Y
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
Chandler Cox made a crushing block in that video, a regular occurrence this preseason.
Patrick Laird’s passing game prowess has been relatively concealed this preseason, but the UDFA — and lock to make the roster — showcased his best trait tonight.
Here’s why Patrick Laird made the team. Works inside to help with the most potential, urgent pressure, sees that the protection call was right, immediately gets into the pattern. pic.twitter.com/7UfZnIafhF
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
Wide Receiver
Albert Wilson was back in action for the first time since Last October, and it was glorious. Wilson uncovered on his patented over route, made a contested catch, and did his trademark move-the-chains dance.
Albert Wilson byyyyyke pic.twitter.com/2jNTwOtZbA
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
Isaiah Ford has to make this team. His nuance to find soft spots in the zone, to recognize the leverage and landmarks of the defenders, and quickly show his numbers to the quarterback will go a long way in this scheme. He’s still the sixth receiver, but expect Miami to find a way to make room.
Brice Butler made an impressive stab going to the ground on a pass off his body. Butler belongs in the NFL, but he’s going to get caught in a numbers game in Miami.
Reece Horn caught a touchdown (first video in this thread) and undrafted rookie T.J. Rahming plays at a different speed — he stood out in this game both as a receiver and returner.
Tight End
Chris Myarick was a late add to the roster this summer. An undrafted free agent from Temple, Myarick has the makeup Miami will prefer at the position, including some sneaky seam busting skills. Myarick finished the night with five grabs — on five targets — for 70 yards. He should find his way onto the practice squad.
Offensive Line
Only one starter played in the game, and he had more issues. Shaq Calhoun is struggling in his pass sets, often lunging and chasing a man into the backfield. He did, however, hit a gorgeous reach block to wall off a front-side zone run.
Tough ask of Calhoun here, but he does well to reach and wall-off. pic.twitter.com/O7usdTxNCB
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
The rest of the starting group featured Zach Sterup, Kyle Fuller, Chris Reed and Isaiah Prince.
Reed belongs on the starting five. He has a penchant for getting in space and he’s the best pass protector among all Dolphins interior linemen.
After that, your guess is as good as mine for how Miami will construct the rest of the group. Sterup and Prince aren’t ready for primetime and Fuller’s promotion gives us a clue into the pecking order, but he’s best served as a developmental player.
Prince does have some desirable traits, primarily his work in the running game. He often finds work at the second level, and his length can mask his heavy feet at times.
Defensive Line
Miami’s plan in this game was pretty cut and dry. Fewer games, fewer blitzes, and a scheme designed to create one-on-one opportunities magnified Miami’s lack of pure pass rushers.
Jonathan Ledbetter saw significant time as an edge rusher; he was in the backfield a couple of times, but that’s not his bread and butter.
Joey Mbu was disruptive throughout most of the night. He’s more apt for the two-gap scheme than the recently cut Akeem Spence — perhaps that move was made to get Mbu onto the roster.
Dewayne Hendrix has collapsed the edge of pockets all preseason. He’s a bubble guy, but it’ll be tough to keep him off of the roster.
Nate Orchard found another sack, forced a holding call, and was probably Miami’s best rusher in the game, yet again.
Linebackers
Tre Watson had a big opportunity tonight, but it wasn’t his best showing. Serving as the primary backup stack linebacker to Raekwon McMillan, he was frequently caught in the wash, and had his issues getting depth in some Tampa-2 coverage looks.
Nick DeLuca is likely to make the backend of the roster, and his work as a SAM backer was impressive for the second straight week.
Cornerback
This group was likely playing for the final cornerback job on the opening day roster. If I had to make a choice, Cornell Armstrong would get the nod. He welcomes contact, he’s valuable as a special teams player, and he was quiet in coverage (a good thing for a corner).
Torry McTyer was beat for a touchdown, but his tackling and will were both a joy to watch. He’s not afraid to stick his nose in, and that does not go unnoticed on this staff.
Despite a late gamble gone wrong, Nik Needham had his best game of the preseason. His footwork and competitive toughness are worth keeping around for development — sometimes fans expect too much from these small school kids making huge jumps in competition-level.
Safety
Maurice Smith figures to be next in line after T.J. McDonald was cut. Smith had a great coverage rep where he lined up over a flexed out tight end (our old pal, A.J. Derby), disrupted the route and completely took Derby out of the play.
Safeties 👏🏻 in 👏🏻 coverage 👏🏻
Mo Smith comes down to pick up a familiar face in AJ Derby, and disrupts the route with a jam. Have to think the McDonald cut gets Smith onto the roster. pic.twitter.com/abyhVpIFz4
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 30, 2019
Montre Hartage was late coming over on a safety splitter in two-deep coverage, but that was the first time I noted him as have issues on the back end — he’s probably on the 53-man roster.
Special Teams
We don’t usually talk about kickers on this blog, but Jason Sanders is absolute aces, and Matt Haack was booming the ball tonight.
One sentence, that’s infinity times more than we’ve given before.
Recap
The most encouraging aspect of the game tonight was the overall preparation of the team. Miami came out hot, and played with better energy than the Saints — a testament to the coaching staff.
Miami possessed the ball for all but three snaps on the opening series (23 plays to New Orleans’ 3). Eric Studesville did a great job with the offensive calls and the framework of Miami’s offense was on display — run the ball, utilize play action, involve the backs in the passing game.
Surprise veteran cuts, and potential Jadeveon Clowney trade aside, the decisions for the 53-man roster are relatively obvious. Miami has to make 31 more cuts between now and 4 PM Eastern on Saturday, and the human element of the game is always difficult.
We will have you covered on cut-down day tracking every move Miami makes. Plus, on the podcast that partners with this article, we’ll go over some potential options from cuts around the league and who Miami could pursue, as well as discuss Flores’ decision to start Fitzpatrick. Additionally, we’ll discuss the weekend’s slate of college football quarterback prospects.
The preseason is over! Football is back!
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Announce Ryan Fitzpatrick as Opening Day Starter
Head Coach Brian Flores announced Thursday night that Ryan Fitzpatrick will start the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday September 8 at Hard Rock Stadium.
Fitzpatrick will be the 20th starting quarterback to take a snap since Dan Marino retired. Flores referenced the work in OTAs, through camp, and the general knowledge of the offense as the reason for Fitzpatrick earning the starting job.
Dolphins Live: Coach Flores meets with the media. https://t.co/fr3vDZSjTQ
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 30, 2019
Fitzpatrick’s rating was better — 78.4 — but the offense was generally less effective with Fitzpatrick in the huddle. He was 17 of 32 with 186 yards and a touchdown this preseason.
Rosen completed 28 of 45 throws for 352 yards, and an interception. His rating was 77.3.
When looking at traditional passing metrics, Ryan Fitzpatrick & Josh Rosen have performed comparably this preseason.
When breaking down their performance by situation relative to expectation, Rosen has been the more efficient passer.#FinsUp | @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/kAIMlgBCZ8
— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) August 23, 2019
For Fitzpatrick’s offseason film study, click HERE.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Jadeveon Clowney Interest Completely Justified – A Film Study
Unique circumstances can create a market-opportunity in the NFL. An opportunity to acquire a rare, gifted athlete that has only just begun to scratch the surface on his own freakish abilities.
Six foot, five inches tall. 265 pounds with 34.5-inch arms. 10-inch hands with a 37.5-inch vertical jump, and a 10-foot, four-inch broad jump.
The one event that Jadeveon Clowney didn’t dominate at the combine was the three-cone, and it shows on his game tape. Fortunately, for Miami, playing the role of a true edge-rusher won’t be the expectation of this Adonis.
Measuring almost identically to Trey Flowers — formally of the Patriots, now with another Bill Belichick disciple in Detroit — the scheme fit is obvious.
Where the Texans featured Clowney as a stand-up rush ‘backer, and even asked him to cover backs in the passing game, Miami will have a different role in mind for the 26-year-old.
After injury concerns to begin his career, Clowney has missed just three games over the last three seasons. His snap counts for those years are as follows:
|Year
|Snaps Played (% of Houston’s Defensive Snaps)
|2018
|902 (84.3)
|2017
|895 (87.4%)
|2016
|737 (73%)
Brian Flores will dial up a variety of different fronts (as we discussed here). Whether it’s as a 7-tech in a 4-3 under look, or the 5-tech in the 3-3-5 bear front, Clowney doesn’t have to leave the field for any specific formation. His rare blend of strength, length, burst, and bend, paired with his eye discipline and heavy hands in the running game makes him the prototype for the position in this scheme.
Houston used the former number one overall pick in a variety of ways, but probably not in the best interest of the player. Clowney played 113 of his snaps as a box linebacker last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In his role as a linebacker, Clowney picked up 63 total quarterback pressures and 41 run-stops. He missed six tackles and committed 14 fouls, however.
Clowney was PFF’s seventh best edge defender in 2018. His workload included 29 snaps in coverage, 292 reps as a run defender, and 581 snaps as a pass rusher. Clowney’s run-stop percentage was a ridiculous 14% — meaning he made a big play every seven snaps. That mark was good for 8th-best among all edge defenders.
The pass rush productivity wasn’t the strong suit of Clowney’s game, his pressure-per-snap rate was 10.8%. His weighted PRP (a propriety stat from PFF) was just 6.2, which ranked 78that the position.
The vision for Clowney in Miami would be as the focal point of the right side edge run-defending, with a lot of stunts, twists, slants, and created opportunities for blitzing linebackers, and loopers.
His length allows him to keep his hands in front of his eyes, keep blockers at bay, and ultimately disengage when he keys his gap. He’s a disciplined rusher that can condense into tight spaces, win with power, win with speed, and has incredible lateral agility to turn the corner, throttle down, and explode into the collision.
Jadeveon Clowney run-defense thread. Up first, Clowney works inside in a two-point over the nose and quickly disposed of him with a swim. pic.twitter.com/pDIJ5Al6LE
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019
Clowney’s strengths are apparent immediately upon turning on the tape. He’s not the most nuanced pass rusher, but he does well to set up counter moves and disrupt the lineman’s footwork and initial sets.
Clowney pass rush thread.
Not the best pure edge rusher, but that’s not what Miami wants. They want someone that can execute the rush contain scheme, and get involved in a lot of games, like this stunt here. Positively ridiculous lateral agility. pic.twitter.com/UpbRPXfyQ0
— Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 28, 2019
Clowney is a perfect edge run defender in this scheme on early downs, and he’s a disruptive force on passing downs from any position. Whether he roams the line of scrimmage searching for a gap to attack as a radar rusher, or lining up off the edge winning with speed or power, he must be accounted for on every snap.
Miami has its star cornerback locked up for five years in Xavien Howard. Laremy Tunsil is next, the team’s all-pro talented left tackle. The quarterback is coming either next April, or with the current iteration of Josh Rosen.
The one premier position left to round out in the rebuild, is the edge defender. Clowney checks that final box for the ‘Phins.
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins-Saints Preseason Game 4 – What to Expect
Clowney or not, tough decisions are 48 hours away for Flores, Dolphins
In the middle of the exhibition schedule, somehow, it feels like it’s been a month since the Dolphins played a football game. A practice playlist dominated the South Florida headlines last week, and now a source credibility battle regarding the Jadeveon Clowney trade rumors has brought the end of August to a dreadful crawl.
The ruthless nature of the NFL becomes ever evident this week as hundreds of young men, each of which has worked their entire life for this opportunity, will play a football game Thursday, and promptly get sent home on Saturday. Jobless, broken-hearted, and in some cases, an identity crisis makes for a difficult time for each of these humans (remember, behind each facemask is a man).
The Dolphins jumped out to an early start in the process by releasing six veterans from the 90-roster ahead of tonight’s game.
We know that T.J. McDonald, Jordan Mills, Clive Walford, Chase Allen, Akeem Spence and Will Holden will not be on the field tonight, but the rest of the roster is anybody’s guess — which segues into our first item to expect.
5 Things to Expect from Dolphins-Saints
Starter Cameos
Brian Flores hinted that both Josh Rosen and Ryan Fitzpatrick could play in a game that will certainly feature zero starters from the opposition. If the quarterback battle is to ensue, then surely the rest of the roster will be held to the same standard.
This season is one of constant evaluation. Even the regular season will be used to determine what’s best for the future of this organization, a team that is in the early stages of a tear-down rebuild.
We have every reason to expect players like Sam Eguavoen, Christian Wilkins, and other integral pieces to play a series or two — if not more.
Who Made Akeem Spence and T.J. McDonald Expendable?
By now, you should know that neither of these players were scheme fits for this defense. The puzzling aspect of the two cuts is the timing; couldn’t this have been done in the winter? Regardless, Miami must feel pretty good about the development of specific players that had been behind McDonald and Spence for the duration of camp.
McDonald ran with the one’s, while Spence was the third defensive tackle in the rotation. We know about Jonathan Ledbetter’s weekly ascension, but the more logical replacement would be either Joey Mbu (worked with Patrick Graham in Green Bay), or Jamiyus Pittman (earned playing time as a UDFA in Miami last year). Those two players could be battling for a roster spot Thursday night.
All signs point to Maurice Smith at the safety position. He’s quite literally the only option for the box-safety role behind Reshad Jones — at least as far as options go that don’t include moving Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Extended Reps on the Offensive Line
Laremy Tunsil ought to be concealed in Jake Gyllenhaal’s character’s contraption from Bubble Boy, but rookies Michael Deiter and Shaq Calhoun figure to receive another full complement of work. The pair lead the Dolphins in preseason snaps, and every game gives the coaching staff a chance to evaluate the position ahead of an important offseason.
Daniel Kilgore and Jesse Davis will almost certainly join Tunsil on the sidelines, but veteran Chris Reed will not receive the sunflower seed treatment. Reed — arguably one of the top three linemen this preseason — continues to run with the reserves. Perhaps another impressive showing can finally see Reed supplant Calhoun.
Finally, is Isaiah Prince going to catch a red shirt this season on the practice squad, or will he earn a 53-man paycheck while garnering the inactive distinction during his rookie year? Prince has a lot of raw tools, but needs refinement. The answer to this question is likely found based upon what’s available on the waiver wire this weekend.
Secondary Depth Battle Commences
It’s safe to say that Xavien Howard, Minkah Fitzpatrick, Eric Rowe and Jomal Wiltz made the team, but the rest of the position is undecided. Chris Lammons — a safety-corner hybrid — has seen regular run as a gunner, along with Wiltz and Cornell Armstrong. Those are the front runners to round out the cornerback position, but a surge from Torry McTyer, Nik Needham and Jalen Davis could make the coach’s decision tougher.
Stack ‘Em Up, Mikey G
Mike Gesicki balled out against the Jaguars. Three catches for 58 yards, two of those coming against man-coverage where Gesicki won the route decisively, and picked up chunk-yardage. The light appears to be coming on a bit for the second-year tight end as he carves out a role in this Chad O’Shea passing game. Back-to-back impressive showings is the next step to solidifying that role.
Gesicki is going to earn plenty of opportunities where he’s the favored matchup in the concept. His emergence would go a long way towards beefing up a wanting Miami passing game — particularly a year or two down the road.
As we have all preseason, Locked On Dolphins will have a post-game recap column and podcast. I will amend my already off-the-mark, preliminary 53-man roster prediction and recap the preseason and the direction of this Dolphins football team.
Rejoice, Dol-fans, we made it!
