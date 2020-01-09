Miami Dolphins
Dolphins Hire New, Fresh-Faced OLB Coach
There’s no hiding the fact that Brian Flores’ defensive scheme aims to place a significant importance on the linebacker position. With 3 years as the specific linebacker coach in New England, Flores knows what it takes to run a successful and versatile scheme.
The Dolphins coaching staff is undergoing changes as the post-season continues to unfold with the latest hiring being reported today by multiple sources as Illinois DL coach, Austin Clark.
The #Dolphins are hiring an assistant from the college ranks: Illinois DL coach Austin Clark is joining Miami and will coach the outside linebackers, source said. Just 30 years old, Clark is considered a rising talent in the coaching world.
Clark will reportedly join the Dolphins staff to coach the outside LB position, having previously spent the past 2 seasons in the college game under former NFL coach, Lovie Smith, achieving a 6-7 record in 2019.
With a group likely consisting of Jerome Baker, Andrew Van Ginkel, Raekwon McMillan, Vince Biegel and Sam Eguavoen – even before Free Agency and the NFL draft – Clark will oversee a talented bunch, but will not necessarily rely entirely upon vast experience at just 30 years old.
For those looking for some comfort and confidence in the latest coaching hire, remember that Brian Flores himself scraped and battled his own way from the roots of the assistant tree to the highest branch – an enviable position as one of the league’s head coaches.
Right now, I’ll bank on trusting his judgment on talent, perseverance and work ethic when it come to building his coaching staff.
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Wide Receiver
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Foreword:
This publication has always fancied itself as an unaffiliated extension of the Miami Dolphins operation. In an attempt to arm fans with the researched clues about the team might do — and commentary on what they should do — we like to follow the same timeline as the coaches and decision makers at the facility in Davie.
The time for reflection is now. The coaching staff will be reviewing the 2019 season with an eye on self-scouting, and evaluating the job of every member that donned the Dolphins logo this past fall. The college scouting staff is buried in draft prep, and the pro personnel side is under water searching for potential free agent targets.
Since Locked On Dolphins is the most comprehensive Miami Dolphins outlet in existence, we’ll tackle all three subjects.
1. Reviewing the incumbents
2. Identifying free agent targets
3. Stacking the draft board
And we’ll do it for every position. It’s 10 days of offseason preparation, here on Locked On Dolphins dot com, as well as the Locked On Dolphins Podcast.
Wide Receivers
The converse of the running back position, the Miami Dolphins receivers entered the season with little expectation and turned into one of the better units in all of football.
Devante Parker etched his name near the top of a lot of franchise record lists with a dominant 1,200-yard season. Preston Williams was on-pace to beat the undrafted rookie receiving yardage record in the Super Bowl era before a knee injury cut his season short. Albert Wilson looked healthy for the first time since last October and Allen Hurns provided a quality slot option.
One big decision lies ahead of the Dolphins this offseason with regards to Wilson’s contract. He’s owed $9.5 million, but releasing the Port St. Lucie native will carry just a $1.3 million cap hit. Perhaps the Dolphins can re-work the deal to backload money, requiring Wilson to prove his complete return from the hip injury. He came on the final three weeks of the season, and that was without coming all the way back to full health — next year will be all systems go.
Parker and Williams (when fully recovered from the November ACL injury) are a budding perimeter tandem, and Grant offers a stark juxtaposition to the style of play from the aforementioned trees. Grant is a suitable perimeter backup with elite return ability. Inside, Miami are stocked with Wilson, Hurns, and impending ERFA Isaiah Ford.
The Incumbents
Devante Parker
Stats: 72 receptions (56.3%), 1,202 yards (16.7 YPR, 9.4 YPT), 9 TDs
PFF Grade: 79.2 (21 of 200)
Snaps: 909 (84%)
“Devante looks different this year. Stronger, smoother, more imposing.” That was my note from watching the 2015 first-round pick at training camp, and the uber-talented pass catcher vindicated that note. He dominated some of the game’s best corners. He was fifth in football in receiving yards, and he plucked 50-50 balls at a rate that should really change the metric to 70-30 chances.
Me at training camp: Devante Parker looks different. Added muscle and definition, fast, loose. Probably his best chance to stay healthy and have that breakout year.
The first-team all-pro cornerback tandem resides in the AFC East. Miami played Buffalo in November and New England in December games that saw Parker draw Tre’Davious White and Stephon Gilmore to the tune of 14 pass targets. Parker caught 12 of the 14 passes for 199 yards, including utter domination both at the catch point and in his route running against Gilmore.
If Parker can repeat his offseason focus of a dedicated workout regimen and nutrition discipline, there’s no reason to believe that this is the player Miami will get for the next four years. Four years of dominance at a rate that pays him the same annual salary as Devin Funchess got from the Colts last March.
Preston Williams
Stats: 32 receptions (53.3%), 428 yards (13.4 YPR, 7.1 YPT), 3 TDs
PFF Grade: 67.7 (67 of 200)
Snaps: 404 (37.4%)
Williams was the team’s number-one receiver prior to his injury. The rookie was breaking through post-bye in a manner that had fans believing he’d take on the same trajectory that Parker currently occupies. Williams can sink his hips at the top of the route like a short, shifty slot receiver. He can get vertical and stack defensive backs with acceleration. He had first-round talent coming out, but off-field red flags turned him into a priority free agent.
Drops are an issue, but that’s a correctable problem. Williams creates consistent separation and runs the full complement of routes. Miami would be wise to ease him back from the ACL injury that occurred the first weekend in November. We might not see the complete return of the unicorn until 2021, but he’s worth the wait.
Albert Wilson
Stats: 43 receptions (69.4%), 351 yards (8.2 YPR, 5.7 YPT), 1 TD
PFF Grade: 62.3 (123 of 200)
Snaps: 439 (40.1%)
An underrated, electrifying first year in Miami came to a premature end with a devastating hip injury in 2018, and it took nearly all of 2019 for Wilson to return to form. When he did, he offered the short-area burst and explosion that single-handedly defeated the Bears two years ago.
Wilson spent all of camp doing work on the side of the field during team periods. He rushed it back and missed more games in 2019. By late December, he was finally back to making tacklers miss and providing Ryan Fitzpatrick with a reliable underneath target. His ability to carry the football will go a long way in an offense that loves fly sweep, jet motion, and pre-snap window dressing.
This all hinges on what happens with his contract in the coming months.
Jakeem Grant
Stats: 19 receptions (57.6%), 164 yards (8.6 YPR, 5.0 YPT), 0 TD
PFF Grade: 62.1 (127 of 200)
Snaps: 217 (20.1%)
Grant is here for the 2020 season, but it’s the biggest year of his football career. He must remain healthy and finally make good on the potential he has teased fans with for his entire career. He has an out in his contract in 2021 that will require he gives Miami more. Many believe he’s a slot receiver, but Grant’s far more proficient outside the numbers. He has game-changing speed and darts through defenses when presented the slightest crease.
Grant has been one of the game’s best — if not the gold standard — return men for a couple years running. His contract is commensurate with a part-time receiver (perfect complement outside to Parker and Williams) and a full-time return ace. He needs to be exactly that.
Allen Hurns
Stats: 47 receptions (68.1%), 416 yards (13.0 YPR, 8.9 YPT), 2 TDs
PFF Grade: 57.0 (160 of 200)
Snaps: 523 (48.5%)
Hurns was a camp addition that was thought to be just a body for the numbers game, but he earned a two-year extension in-season with his consistent performances. Hurns dropped way too many passes, and he’ll have to clean that up to break camp with the team.
Mack Hollins
Stats: 1 target, no receptions
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 16 (1.5%)
Hollins was a special teams’ dynamo in college and with the Eagles, but never materialized as a threat on offense. The Dolphins called upon his services when the group was decimated by injury. He’ll have an uphill climb to make the team.
Gary Jennings
Stats: N/A
PFF Grade: N/A
Snaps: 1 (.09%)
Jennings was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks last April, and didn’t finish the year with the team. He arrived in Miami and hurt himself on Grant’s kick return touchdown celebration in the Buffalo game.
Futures Contracts: Andy Jones, T.J. Rahming, Terry Wright
Unrestricted Free Agents: Trevor Davis
Restricted Free Agents: Ricardo Louis, Isaiah Ford*
*denotes priority player
Isaiah Ford
Stats: 23 receptions (65.7%), 244 yards (10.6 YPR, 7.0 YPT), 0 TD
PFF Grade: 68.9 (79 of 200)
Snaps: 224 (20.8%)
Ford’s Dolphins career was on the line prior to this December call up. He’s out of practice squad options and two knee injuries figured to put his South Beach stay in jeopardy. Then, Ford ended the 2019 season with 21 catches, 235 yards and a touchdown over the final four games.
He’ll be cheap to retain and has the physicality off the line of scrimmage and catch point to win a lot of the short, slot routes this offense requires.
Veteran Market:
The Guy — Emmanuel Sanders
If we’re talking about a premier slot option to create a triumvirate with the incumbent Parker and Williams, look no further than Sanders. He has game-breaking speed, he’s one of the league’s most nuanced route runners, and offers the inside-outside versatility this program covets.
The 49ers have to make Sanders a priority as he helped transform the passing game upon his in-season acquisition from Denver. He’ll be 33-years-old next year, but touchdowns count the same regardless of age, and Sanders can still beat the game’s best nickel corners. He quelled some injury concerns this year by playing in 17 games.
The Reasonable Route — Phillip Dorsett
Free agency isn’t the route Miami should look to improve this unit, if it does at all. However, if Dorsett’s market softens in the offseason, the Dolphins could look to bring the former Hurricane back home. Dorsett plays outside four times as often as he does in the slot, but he has the speed and versatility to give Miami’s offense something it could lack next year.
Dorsett’s familiarity with the current staff is worth mentioning.
The Sleeper — Nelson Agholor
Miami are going to be a program that takes small gambles on reclamation projects; be warned. Agholor has more tribulations than triumphs in his brief career, but he plays a near-even split on the perimeter and slot, and his 2017 season demonstrated his true potential.
Other Notable Free Agent Wide Receivers:
|Player
|2019 Team
|A.J. Green
|Bengals
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Cardinals
|Amari Cooper
|Cowboys
|Travis Benjamin
|Chargers
|Robbie Anderson
|Jets
|Randall Cobb
|Cowboys
|Danny Amendola
|Lions
|Devin Funchess
|Colts
The Draft
The Guy — Laviska Shenault
This distinction is more about fit than best player. Shenault is a rich man’s Albert Wilson. He has a thick lower-half that allows him to stay compact as he gets in and out of his breaks, and shakes tacklers both in space and short areas with ease.
He’s a first-round pick, no question about it. The question for Miami, is a perfect scheme fit reason enough to select a player at a position that might be the only satisfactory unit on the team? Shenault played H-back, tailback, in-line Y, X, Z, slot, and wildcat triggerman for the Colorado offense. He’s an absolute beast.
The Reasonable Route — Tyler Johnson
Possibly the best route runner in the class, all Tyler Johnson did was produce for an upstart Minnesota program. He’s big enough to play outside, and shifty enough to win with regularity inside. He catches everything and has the intelligence-feet pairing that allows him to excel in a sight-adjustment offense.
He’s not physically imposing, so pre-snap shifting and alignments off the line-of-scrimmage might be necessary, but he’ll always be in the right place and work off of leverage as well as any receiver.
The Sleeper — Jalen Reagor
Calling Reagor a sleeper is a tad disingenuous, but the deep class could force him down the board a bit — no later than the third-round. His game relies on natural athleticism and sheer explosiveness. He has the easy gas to blow by defenders, and the quick-twitch to separate quickly.
He will fight the football and that leads to drops. The concentration lapses and lack of overall route tree experience in college makes him something of a developmental player, but someone figures to steal this game-breaker on day-two.
Travis Wingfield’s 2020 Wide Receiver Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Ceedee Lamb
|Oklahoma
|2. Jerry Jeudy
|Alabama
|3. Tee Higgins
|Clemson
|4. Henry Ruggs
|Alabama
|5. Laviska Shenault Jr.
|Colorado
|6. Tyler Johnson
|Minnesota
|7. Justin Jefferson
|LSU
|8. K.J. Hamler
|Penn State
|9. Jalen Reagor
|TCU
|10. Devin Duverney
|Texas
Every part of those draft rankings — picking the three targets, as well as the top 10 — was challenging. This year’s class is the deepest in decades with a mix of speed/size guys, and outside/insider players. For Miami, finding a version of Julian Edelman is the top priority, given the likelihood that the perimeter positions are taken care of for the foreseeable future.
Adding a layer to the difficulty, Miami have three viable options to fill that role. Albert Wilson is best from the slot, but also acts as a quasi-tailback that can line up anywhere between the numbers. Allen Hurns is a reliable slot with a knack for finding the soft spots against leverage and presenting a quick target for the quarterback, and Isaiah Ford’s emergence down the stretch demonstrated some valuable traits.
The hope, for the Dolphins, is that this loaded class pushes some talent into day-three and presents an opportunity for a steal. It’s difficult to imagine a premium pick or high-priced free agent as a priority for the team this offseason.
2020 Wide Receiver Prediction:
Go-To Guy — Devante Parker
The Sidekick — Preston Williams
The Slot — Albert Wilson
Off the Bench — Jakeem Grant
Off the Bench — Isaiah Ford
Off the Bench — Allen Hurns
Tomorrow: Tight Ends
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview — Running Back
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Running Backs
Any time the team’s leading rushing is a 37-year-old quarterback, change is probably on the horizon for the running back room. Heading into the new decade, the Dolphins are in dire need of a ground-up remodel at running back.
What started off as perhaps the most promising position heading into the season became one of utter catastrophe. Kenyan Drake finally realized his potential…in a Cardinals uniform. Kalen Ballage broke a record for the fewest yards per carry for a back with a qualifying number of snaps in a season, and the Miami native — Mark Walton — was arrested for the fourth time inside of a year.
Miami ended the season utilizing an undrafted free agent (Patrick Laird) better than 80% of the offense’s snaps, and wound up last in the league in rushing average and yards. The Dolphins seventh-round pick, Myles Gaskin, showed promise late, but his season came to a premature end thanks to an ankle injury. The Dolphins eclipsed 100 rushing yards three times all season and were held under 50 yards on four occasions.
The position must improve, dramatically. Eric Studesville is one of the most respected run-game coordinators, but he was left with little to work with come Christmas time. Miami needs to find players that can contribute in all facets of the offense. Luckily, there are a crop of rookie backs set to descend upon Las Vegas for April’s draft.
Before that, the incumbents.
The Incumbents
Kalen Ballage
Stats: 74 carries, 135 yards (1.8 YPC), 3 TDs, 14 receptions, 63 receiving yards
PFF Grade: 58.2 (99 of 132)
Snaps: 253 (24% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Ballage was given every opportunity to become the bell cow this offense so desperately needed, and it never materialized — not even close. His creativity is lacking, his lateral agility even more so, and he was an adventure trying to catch passes out of the backfield.
It’ll be interesting to see what they do with Ballage as he enters year-three. He’s a pet project of Studesville (their relationship dates back to Ballage’s HS days) and costs almost nothing to keep, but his unceremonious season ended on injured reserve. He’ll probably get to camp, but he might not break August with the team.
Patrick Laird
Stats: 62 carries, 168 yards (2.7 YPC), 1 TD, 23 receptions, 204 receiving yards
PFF Grade: 52.4 (124 of 132)
Snaps: 291 (27% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Something of a cult hero for his preseason work, and occasional nifty tackle eluding, Patrick Laird wound up with pedestrian numbers. The running game was in utter shambles by the time he took over, but he didn’t make much out of the opportunities he did have. He caught a screen pass with a convoy in front in the Patriots game, but it was that play that really highlighted his lack of explosion (second video).
Laird will compete for off-the-bench duty in 2020. He’s cheap, he’s a diligent worker, and earned the admiration of the staff from undrafted free agent to December regular.
Myles Gaskin
Stats: 36 carries, 133 yards (3.7 YPC), 1 TD, 7 receptions, 51 receiving yards
PFF Grade: 57.4 (102 of 132)
Snaps: 125 (12% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Just as Gaskin was getting cranked up in the Bengals win he took a significant injury to his ankle, forcing him to miss the final game. Gaskin produced four consecutive 1,200-yard seasons in college, and was showing the vision and short-area twitch that made him a difficult tackle at the point of attack.
As it stands right now, Gaskin is the most talented back Miami has on its roster. That’s a glaring indictment of the talent in the RB room, but also an endorsement of Gaskin. He’ll be in-line for work off the bench this season.
De’Lance Turner
Stats: 4 carries, 6 yards (1.5 YPC)
PFF Grade: DNQ
Snaps: 5 (1% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Turner played six snaps all season. The Alcorn State product began his career in 2018 with the Ravens, where he ran the ball once for four yards, and caught it twice for 17 yards. It’ll be an uphill climb for Turner to make the 53-man roster.
Chandler Cox (Fullback)
Stats: N/A
PFF Grade: DNQ
Snaps: 83 (8% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
A healthy scratch three times, Miami could look to replace its seventh-round selection and rookie fullback this offseason. Chan Gailey’s varietal offense could use a flexible piece like Cox, but the jack-of-all-trades from Auburn didn’t materialize during his rookie season in Miami.
Samaje Perine — Restricted Free Agent
Veteran Market
The Guy — Derrick Henry
Henry leads an underwhelming class of running backs. Given what he’s produced for the Titans offense, to propel the team into the divisional round, it would be a stunner if the team doesn’t dump a pile of cash on his front lawn this offseason.
If he does hit the market, Miami could simply purchase its ground game. Henry is a load with homerun hitting ability. He’s a menace for tacklers and has a cumulative impact as the game wears on.
The price tag will be in the stratosphere of the game’s top backs (Ezekiel Elliot at $15M per year), and that might not be in Miami’s organizational philosophy to pay that to a position that has been devalued in the last decade.
The Reasonable Route — Dion Lewis
When Tennessee inevitably inks Henry to a massive payday, that will likely be the end of Lewis in Nashville. He carries a big cap number (with an out this offseason) and his production has significantly since departing New England. The drop-off was more so a function of the offense in Tennessee. He’s a pass catching back, first and foremost, and he saw his targets cut in half this year.
Lewis presents a high catch rate (81.5% career) and a considerable average (7.4 yards per catch). He’ll turn 30 in September, but he’s been a sidekick his entire career, so Miami could likely squeeze the last out of him in a short term contract. The familiarity with the staff is a bonus.
The Sleeper — Chris Thompson
Again, this free agent class is set in the abyss. Kareem Hunt is an option, but he’s a restricted free agent and his off-field issues might make him untouchable. Thompson has produced as a receiving back with Washington in the past, but he’s got injury issues and he’s nearing the dreaded age-30 season.
Other Notable Free Agent Running Backs
|Player
|2019 Team
|Melvin Gordon
|Chargers
|Carlos Hyde
|Texans
|Peyton Barber
|Buccaneers
|Bilal Powell
|Jets
|Jordan Howard
|Eagles
|Gus Edwards (ERFA)
|Ravens
|Matt Brieda (RFA)
|49ers
The Draft
The Guy — J.K. Dobbins
There is an absurd amount of dynamic backs in this year’s draft — in the double digits. This group stands to challenge the dynamic 2017 class that brought us six pro-bowlers.
In fascinating contrast, the value for this class is not in the first round. Quality backs will slip deep into day two, so Miami have to find the delicate balance between the best back and the best value.
The former distinction belongs to J.K. Dobbins. He’s been a monster since his first game as a true freshman serving as the fill-in for Mike Webber. He does everything. Home run hitting speed, an angle eraser in the open field or short areas, low pad-level and leg drive to churn out tough yards, and a total problem for defenses in the passing game.
Dobbins went off in this year’s College Football Playoff game against Clemson, punctuating a 2000-yard rushing season. He compiled 5,104 yards from scrimmage and 43 touchdowns in his Ohio State career, and averaged 6.2 yards-per-carry.
The Reasonable Route — Jonathan Taylor
No back in college football is better suited to handle the rigors of a prominent workload than Jonathan Taylor. He carried the football 926 times (with 42 receptions) in his three years at Wisconsin, and produced utterly ridiculous numbers.
Taylor was 23 yards shy of 2,000 in his freshman season — that would’ve pushed him beyond 2K in three consecutive seasons. This past season was his worst in terms of average as he stumbled to a 6.3 YPC mark (some stumble). He rarely left the field for the Badgers offense, but there are a couple of question marks. He caught just 16 passes his first two seasons, but emerged this season with 26 grabs. He’s not the most precise runner and might struggle to create separation on choice routes, but that’s not to say he can’t develop that aspect of his game.
Then there’s the fumbling issue. Taylor turfed the ball 19 times in three seasons — that can’t happen in the league. He’s also going to face the question about worn down tread on the tires. But that might be why he’s available in the second round. From there, Miami can run him into the ground for four years and pass on a second contract.
He’s a tone-setter that could excel in the Miami humidity and help create the balance the Dolphins offense desperately needs.
The Sleeper — J.J. Taylor
A.J. Dillon garnered serious consideration here, and Taylor might be closer to a UDFA than draftable prospect, but he’s instant offense. Taylor is never going to be an every-down back, but his elite athletic profile and compactly built lower half allows him to absorb contact and pick up huge yardage after contact. Give this electrifying runner one crease and he’s gone.
Taylor’s a dynamic mismatch in the passing game, and a willing pass protector, though he’s better suited to chip due to his size. He can flex out wide and go to work on linebackers in coverage.
Travis Wingfield 2020 Running Back Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. J.K. Dobbins
|Ohio State
|2. Travis Etienne
|Clemson
|3. D’Andre Smith
|Georgia
|4. Jonathan Taylor
|Wisconsin
|5. Zack Moss
|Utah
|6. Najee Harris
|Alabama
|7. Cam Akers
|Florida State
|8. Chuba Hubbard
|Oklahoma State
|9. A.J. Dillon
|Boston College
|10. Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|LSU
The options are endless for Miami at this position. A case could be made to import three or four players with the intent of each contributing in one way or another, as no incumbent carved out a definitive role in the 2019 season.
Dobbins, Jonathan Taylor and J.J. Taylor could conceivably all be draft picks, and there are a handful of names in between that should excite the Dolphins fan base, but there’s also the free agent route. Big money could land perhaps the best back in football should Tennessee lose its marbles and let Derrick Henry shake free.
Regardless of which route the Dolphins brass takes, the running game should be the focus of the offseason. Miami’s incumbent quarterback and pass catchers are plenty good enough — top half of the league, even. The lack of running game made Miami entirely one dimensional, and it’s a scary thought for the rest of the AFC East if this offense gains balance.
2020 Running Back Prediction:
Starter — Jonathan Taylor
Back 1B — Dion Lewis
Off the bench — Myles Gaskin
Off the bench — J.J. Taylor
Tomorrow: Wide Receivers
Miami Dolphins 2020 Roster Building Preview – Quarterback
Looking back, looking ahead, and everywhere in between ahead of a critical Miami Dolphins offseason
Quarterbacks
The most important position in all of sports was perhaps the most surprising for the Dolphins — and in the best way imaginable. Well, maybe not in the furthest reaches of our imagination.
Josh Rosen gave the Dolphins a definitive answer, it just wasn’t the preferable solution. The hope was that Rosen could rise the tide of the entire organization, and that never happened. At least the conclusion is absolute and Miami can identify the trade as a mistake, chocking it up as a sunken cost.
On the bright side, Miami knew they were getting an elite presence and character with the Ryan Fitzpatrick signing. That proved true, and now the Dolphins likely have their mentor to a rookie quarterback, and the right guy to man the cockpit until the keys go over to the youngster.
The Incumbents
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Stats: 62%, 235.3 YPG, 7.0 YPA, 20 TD (4.0%), 13 INT (2.6%), 85.5 rating, 64.7 QBR
PFF Grade: 76.6 (17 of 69)
Snaps: 882 (81.7% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
Fitzpatrick moved a one-dimensional offense with regularity. Miami posted 37 and 27 points on the two top-10 defenses — and eventual division champs — in the month of December. He led Miami to a 5-4 finish despite a roster full of previously unknowns, and helped unlock the potential of several pass catchers, including 1,202-yard receiver Devante Parker.
Free rushers, dropped passes, unmitigated pressure in his face relentlessly, Fitzpatrick salvaged it all. His sharp skillset beating the defense pre-snap with his recognition of the coverage and where it might roll had the Dolphins offense moving the sticks with better regularity than league average. With astute anticipatory skills and unparalleled faith in his eyes and what he sees, Fitzpatrick carved up some quality NFL defenses.
The above play capped off what could’ve been a 14-point fourth quarter comeback, but Miami failed on the two-point try. From that moment forward, a lifeless Miami offense found its legs and made the rest of the season competitive — and it was all because of the 37-year-old quarterback who has put together back-to-back impressive seasons with the Bucs and Dolphins.
Fitzpatrick said in training camp that he feels his best ball is ahead of him, and that he’s never had more confidence in his abilities. That bravado was vindicated between the white lines on Sundays.
Josh Rosen
Stats: 53.2%, 94.5 YPG, 5.2 YPA, 1 TD (0.9%), 5 INT (4.6%), 52.0 rating, 19.4 QBR
PFF Grade: 46.0 (60 of 69)
Snaps: 197 (18.3% of the Dolphins offensive snaps)
It was over for Josh Rosen before it ever started. Fitzpatrick blew out the 2018 first-round pick in OTAs, and that progression continued into training camp. Struggling to hit stationary targets in warmups, and utter difficulty moving the ball an inch in team periods, Rosen’s strong preseason provided the first ray of hope, but that evaporated when he took the field in September.
Just as it’s easy to tell instantly when a player has “it,” the same is true with the converse. Granted, this offense is a complex scheme that requires the quarterback to know the defense’s step-by-step processes, and attack accordingly. Rosen was never able to compartmentalize the mental side of the game in his three starts, posting passer ratings of 61.9, 88.9, and 32.9 before his benching in the Washington game.
Go back to that week-six battle with Washington and watch the offense with Rosen, and then with Fitzpatrick. Just a fraction of tardiness is all it takes in this league to lose, and that’s been the book on Rosen since he entered the league.
Veteran Market
The Guy – Teddy Bridgewater
This is a toss-up between Bridgewater, who Miami courted last offseason, but ultimately refused to pay the backup like a bonafide starter, and Panthers Quarterback Cam Newton. Newton likely requires draft capital, and that’s if Carolina decides to move the most important player in that franchise’s history.
Bridgewater showed some value in his first preseason action, with the Jets, coming back from the horrific knee injury that kept him out of football for nearly two years. After a trade, Bridgewater spent another year on the Saints bench, before getting his shot in 2019. The Saints were 5-0 in games started by the backup, but I’m not much for using wins and losses to justify an individual’s performance.
Despite his winning ways, Bridgewater was merely a caretaker. The Saints relied on exceptional defense and special teams, as Bridgewater guided the Saints offense to a mere 21.8 PPG (the Saints averaged 30.3 PPG in 11 Brees starts).
Bridgewater is a Miami native, so the connection will be made, but he could still be the heir apparent to Brees in New Orleans. Leaving the Big Easy likely comes with a massive contract, and probably chocked full of guaranteed money.
The Dolphins would be foolish to pay that price. Free agency is not the solution to Miami’s quarterback conundrum.
The Reasonable Route – Sit out on QB Free Agency
The closing Bridgewater snippet leads to this result. You could pencil in Tom Brady, maybe Philip Rivers, but what more do those veterans give the Dolphins at this stage than Ryan Fitzpatrick? Fitzpatrick was the better player this season, and he’s far more likely to engage the young passer that Miami will certainly entrust as the future face of the franchise.
The Sleeper – Marcus Mariota
Again, none of these free agent options are enticing, but perhaps a backup quarterback that can enter the game and give the defense a new look is the preferable route. Mariota has the mobility that Flores and Chris Grier love, but his lacking leadership acumen and spotty accuracy will give the pair plenty of pause.
The Titans took the Dolphins former franchise quarterback and turned him into a star, so it’s only fitting that Miami pays it forward. Clever parallels aside, again, Miami likely sits out on free agency at quarterback.
The Draft
The Guy – Tua Tagovailoa
There simply aren’t enough superlatives to heave in the direction of the left-handed signal-caller. Tagovailoa was nearly perfect in college, and the only reason he’s in discussion for the Dolphins is the devastating hip injury that cut his brilliant ‘Bama career short.
Tagovailoa excels in the areas that made Fitzpatrick a success in 2019. He’s razor sharp between the ears. He understands the why behind the defense, the coverage, and the route concepts for what they’re designed to accomplish. He reads fronts, he takes what the defense gives him, and he throws perhaps the best deep ball since Russell Wilson at Wisconsin.
Tua has the lower-half mechanical perfection and quick-twitch movement to ensure consistent accuracy, but also the ability to erase free rushers. He can make plays with his legs on designed runs, and is more than capable going off-script.
Flores and Grier have been redundant on their preference for accurate, mobile, high-character guys that can galvanize a locker room. During the announcement of declaration, Nick Saban called Tagovailoa the most important player in the Crimson Tide program since the storied coach arrived.
He’s perfect. And he very well might be yours, Dolphins fans.
The Reasonable Route – Tua Tagovailoa, in lieu of Jordan Love
Jordan Love was in-line to take this position before Tagovailoa’s Monday declaration. Love is the prettiest ball of clay available in this year’s class with eye-popping traits. His arm is up there with Patrick Mahomes, not just for velocity purposes, but for sheer talent to throw from multiple arm-angles with unrivaled zip and/or touch.
The reasonable play, however, remains the Alabama product. Love might be considered a reach in the top five, though he’ll go much higher than the general public might think.
The Sleeper – Tyler Huntley
We’ll harp on mobility, accuracy and leadership while discussing this position up until camp in August. Huntley has two of the three. The Utah Ute racked up 15 touchdowns and over 1,100 yards on the ground during his three-years as the starter.
Huntley exudes leadership and competitive spirit for Kyle Whittingham and the vastly under-rated Utah program. “He’s as fierce of a competitor as I’ve ever been around,” the Head Coach said about his quarterback.
Huntley’s accuracy isn’t an inherent issue, and it can probably improve with more seasoning. Huntley completed 73.1% of his passes this year, and 67.2% for his Utah career, but numbers don’t always tell the whole story.
Struggles with the deep ball come more so from Huntley’s slow processor. He has a penchant for leading the defense to the play with his eyes, or bailing on a play before it can properly develop.
He’s the quintessential developmental project for this coaching staff.
Travis Wingfield 2020 Quarterback Draft Rankings:
|(Rank) Player
|School
|1. Tua Tagovailoa
|Alabama
|2. Jordan Love
|Utah State
|3. Joe Burrow
|LSU
|4. Jake Fromm*
|Georgia
|5. Justin Herbert
|Oregon
*Has not yet declared
Other Free Agent Quarterbacks of Note:
|Player
|2019 Team
|Tom Brady
|Patriots
|Philip Rivers
|Chargers
|Drew Brees
|Saints
|Jameis Winston
|Buccaneers
|Ryan Tannehill
|Titans
|Dak Prescott
|Cowboys
The announcement Monday that Tagovailoa is taking the next step to the professional ranks dramatically shifts the offseason for Miami. Perhaps Jordan Love would’ve been in the Dolphins crosshairs had Tua returned to Alabama. Maybe the team would’ve stood its ground and waited for the 2021 draft — maybe it still will.
Now, with Tua back in play, there is a clear path for a potentially franchise altering quarterback. This player was never going to survive the first pick of the draft without something unforeseen like a catastrophic injury. In the summer, I wrote that the Dolphins would have to choose between Brian Flores and Tagovailoa, because getting the first pick would mean that Flores had a discouraging rookie season.
As fate would have it, Flores was among the top 5-6 coaches in football this season, and Tagovailoa is very much in play for Miami — if not with the fifth selection, then certainly via a trade up the draft board.
It seems all too perfect now. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Tua Tagovailoa together in the same room, every day, for the entire year. That’s a homerun quarterback room from an intelligence and character standpoint, and that stuff goes a long way.
Especially with Brian Flores, and the program he’s currently installing in South Florida.
2020 Quarterback Prediction:
Starter – Ryan Fitzpatrick
Backup – Tyler Huntley
PUP/IR – Tua Tagovailoa
Tomorrow – Running Backs
